Sunday Talks: Congressman Darrell Issa Discusses FBI Agent Peter Strzok With Maria Bartiromo…

Congressman Darrell Issa discusses the ongoing oversight over the FBI and DOJ by multiple congressional committees.  In this interview Issa discusses the requests by FBI Agent Peter Strzok to transfer a set of special intelligence authorities, gained during his investigation into candidate Trump, into the special council.

  1. bofh says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    …because, for sure, you can trust anything Darrell Issa tells you. He’s sure to get to the bottom of this. I mean, look at how well he handled those HRC/Benghazi hearings…

  2. Pa Hermit says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Unfortunately, more evidence that will never see the light of day with any consequences!

  3. Anonymous says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Deep State creature:

  4. litlbit2 says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Oh boy Goggle and Tweet going before some of the biggest proven liars to ask questions from liars! And those asking questions , King, Issa amount the clowns! They must include Gowdy, “we must protect the organization”

    With that mental ability to ask questions I am sure the results will equal facts and punishments leveled against the corrupt involved, in F&F, Benghazi, IRS, Russia……

  5. Minnie says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Suspicious Cat sums it up, nicely 👍

  6. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Here’s how it works. “Swivel Head” Strzok is a dedicated Demosocialist, there can’t be any bias. Kavenaugh is a dedicated constitutionalist, therefore must be bias.

  7. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

  8. Navy says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    But….but…. we forgot about the coup!
    Straws! Puerto Rican girls! Korean girls!

    You aren’t supposed to mention Duper’s Delight Damien.

  9. Linda Jean Burkett says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Instead of a game of the fox guarding the hen house, this is more like the wolf watching the flock. Congress committees can do ‘their job’ all day long and some of their hearing have lasted that long, and at the end of the day they have no more power to charge or prosecute a wolf then the sheep do. The DOJ and their bastard step child have most of the power over what happens and to who it happens.

  10. loisplane says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Strzok lied to their faces when he said he worked some mega-voodoo to review the emails on Weiner’s laptop. He hadn’t even looked at it.

  11. Howie says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    National Security has become a pathetic joke.

  12. DeWalt says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I wonder, since the extradition of Brian Terry’s murderer, if the DOJ under Trump will take the opportunity to get a second stab at Fast and Furious. There were two deaths of Federal Agents which means no statue of limitations.

  13. DeWalt says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Director Neilson could re-instate John Dobson and let him head the investigation. I’m sure he would love a crack at that after the way he was smeared by the Obama Administration.

  14. The Akh says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Keep our heads up! Don’t give a rats rear about Issa. Nunes is heavily hinting that the sledge hammer is about to hit. On what side do these obfuscators want to end up? We will remember, and we will take names.

