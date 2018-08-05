Sunday Talks: Congressman Darrell Issa Discusses FBI Agent Peter Strzok With Maria Bartiromo…

Congressman Darrell Issa discusses the ongoing oversight over the FBI and DOJ by multiple congressional committees. In this interview Issa discusses the requests by FBI Agent Peter Strzok to transfer a set of special intelligence authorities, gained during his investigation into candidate Trump, into the special council.
Advertisements
…because, for sure, you can trust anything Darrell Issa tells you. He’s sure to get to the bottom of this. I mean, look at how well he handled those HRC/Benghazi hearings…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sad, but true… let’s have a hearing (then what?).
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was Rep Goudy.
Rep. Issa handled the Fast & Furious and IRS targeting Tea Party scandals. Pretty much the same results.
LikeLike
Gowdy
LikeLike
There has been more than enough of these so called investigations. Alls we want are aresses. Only aresses will do now. We are sick and tired of investigations. Phooey.
LikeLike
Issa was the congress man who dazzled the world by getting to the bottom of Obama/Holder’s Fast and Furious gun running to their Mexican drug cartels – oh wait, nevermind.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, more evidence that will never see the light of day with any consequences!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something that needs to change:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Deep State creature:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh boy Goggle and Tweet going before some of the biggest proven liars to ask questions from liars! And those asking questions , King, Issa amount the clowns! They must include Gowdy, “we must protect the organization”
With that mental ability to ask questions I am sure the results will equal facts and punishments leveled against the corrupt involved, in F&F, Benghazi, IRS, Russia……
LikeLike
Suspicious Cat sums it up, nicely 👍
LikeLike
Here’s how it works. “Swivel Head” Strzok is a dedicated Demosocialist, there can’t be any bias. Kavenaugh is a dedicated constitutionalist, therefore must be bias.
LikeLike
Here’s how it works. “Swivel Head” Strzok is a dedicated Demosocialist, there can’t be any bias. Kavenaugh is a dedicated constitutionalist, therefore must be bias.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But….but…. we forgot about the coup!
Straws! Puerto Rican girls! Korean girls!
You aren’t supposed to mention Duper’s Delight Damien.
LikeLike
Instead of a game of the fox guarding the hen house, this is more like the wolf watching the flock. Congress committees can do ‘their job’ all day long and some of their hearing have lasted that long, and at the end of the day they have no more power to charge or prosecute a wolf then the sheep do. The DOJ and their bastard step child have most of the power over what happens and to who it happens.
LikeLike
Strzok lied to their faces when he said he worked some mega-voodoo to review the emails on Weiner’s laptop. He hadn’t even looked at it.
LikeLike
National Security has become a pathetic joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder, since the extradition of Brian Terry’s murderer, if the DOJ under Trump will take the opportunity to get a second stab at Fast and Furious. There were two deaths of Federal Agents which means no statue of limitations.
LikeLike
It is “under Trump” in name only. In reality, it is under Maxine Waters.
LikeLike
Director Neilson could re-instate John Dobson and let him head the investigation. I’m sure he would love a crack at that after the way he was smeared by the Obama Administration.
LikeLike
Keep our heads up! Don’t give a rats rear about Issa. Nunes is heavily hinting that the sledge hammer is about to hit. On what side do these obfuscators want to end up? We will remember, and we will take names.
LikeLike