Venezuela – President Maduro Speech Cut Short – Reports of Possible Drone Attack (Video)…

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro was delivering a speech today with a national military parade and all the structured festivities. During the remarks, an explosion was heard, and several seconds later the crowd responded to state police rushing toward them. The broadcast on state television quickly cuts to a commercial. WATCH:

According to initial reporting there was a possible drone attack against the Maduro regime. However, given the nature of the Maduro government, there is also strong opinion the attack was staged by the government to elicit sympathy.

Reportes dicen que hubo una explosión de un dron cerca del palco oficial. Varias personas heridas. Oficial que estaba en el lugar me dice “taparon al presidente y se lo llevaron”. La evacuación fue caótica #4ago — Elyangelica González (@ElyangelicaNews) August 4, 2018

#LOÚLTIMO 7:03pm Llegaron tres ambulancias al Hospital Militar con varios heridos, fuente me informa que cerraron todos los accesos hacia este centro médico #4ago — Elyangelica González (@ElyangelicaNews) August 4, 2018

Explosives-laden drones target Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during national speech, government says https://t.co/v2IIHzO349 — Post World (@PostWorldNews) August 4, 2018

BREAKING: Drone involved in apparent attack targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro; the president is safe pic.twitter.com/fjYiRpfIb6 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 4, 2018

Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to a military event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday, but he and the rest of the government escaped unharmed in what Information Minister Rodriguez said was an "attack" against the leader. https://t.co/JHrdDYqpup — Reuters Venezuela (@ReutersVzla) August 4, 2018

