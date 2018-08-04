Venezuela – President Maduro Speech Cut Short – Reports of Possible Drone Attack (Video)…

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro was delivering a speech today with a national military parade and all the structured festivities. During the remarks, an explosion was heard, and several seconds later the crowd responded to state police rushing toward them. The broadcast on state television quickly cuts to a commercial. WATCH:
.
According to initial reporting there was a possible drone attack against the Maduro regime. However, given the nature of the Maduro government, there is also strong opinion the attack was staged by the government to elicit sympathy.
Advertisements
“…to *elicit* sympathy.”
“Illicit” is an adjective.
On topic: if it is a coup d’etat, good! If it is staged to elicit sympathy, Bah Humbug! 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t the socialists always stage events against themselves whenever the reality of their failures become apparent?
LikeLike
That horrible leftist Hitler had German Troops in Polish uniforms attack a German Radio HQ to justify invading Poland.
LikeLike
No doubt this will allow Madero an excuse to crack down on dissidents. Now one must wonder who staged this event.
LikeLike
Of course the CIA was immediately blamed, the results tend to make me agree.
LikeLike
Or blamed on our CIA to frame Trump as an assasin.
LikeLike
Magic words: ”detonated CLOSE TO…”. Also, it’s a tiny detonation sound.
LikeLike
Shades of Sadat…
LikeLike
Is it petty of me when I hear stuff like this to worry about the future of private ownership of drones? I know there are already people just looking for any excuse to get these (nice ones like from DJI) out of the hands of average people just using them for fun.
LikeLike
The punchline:
And a deep voice from the sky said, “G******it missed again!”
LikeLike
Did they hit Maduro? No? Then meh, who cares?
LikeLike