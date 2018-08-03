NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses July Jobs Report…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow discusses the July jobs report with Fox News host Stuart “Grumbles” Varney.
Stuart “Grumbles” Varney and Neil “Eeyore” Cavuto are cut from the same GOPe Wall Street cloth:
You are 200% wrong about Varney. he has stood by the president every step of the way and went out on a limb predicting a huge jump in the employment report. He may not be as refined as Charles Payne but he is every bit a President Trump supporter. he even goes to so far as to cut off the token fair and balanced liberals dumped on his show by Fox Management.
He is one of the good guys, so go easy.
In fact I question if you even watch Varney if you lump him with “I don’t know” boob Cavuto.
Careful on the Charles Payne reference. I believe he voted for Obama twice. I have a hard time thinking of Charles as a paragon of intelligence.
Then you haven’t been watching Charles or listening to everything he says, especially how he reacts to any naysayers on PDJTs trade strategy and economic policies.
Charles has already described his voting for Obama and his utter disappointment.
He is a very changed man, has demonstrated a very good understanding of MAGAnomics, and is firmly on the Trump Train!
GB, I’m with you on this one. I don’t hold it against anyone for voting for Bozo. His campaign was an illusion of hope which conned many. Charles is totally on board with Trumpnomics. It’s great when Kaputo eats too much pasta and has to take a week off allowing Charlie to sub for him. Totally different show.
Charles Payne said himself on one of the shows that he had voted for Obama “for Rosa Parks”. He said that in Obama’s 2nd year 1st term, that’s when I quit listening to Charles Payne. That is a crappy reason to vote a leader into into office, he is saying color was his reason to vote, not capability and definitely not knowledge.
No, Sundance is right. I have watched Varney for years and he will dump on President Trump given the slightest opportunity. He is no Lou Dobbs. Sorry……… Do not forget, he works for Cavuto, VP of FBN.
Stu definitely believes in Trump Economy. If he doesn’t understand it he will learn and correct himself. He did that this morning with the lower than expected job creation numbers. Got Kudlow to explain the numbers and became convinced the numbers are not a negative.
Because Stu is a British import he undertands the difference between US and British economies. All in for Brexit too.
Obviously you did not listen to the vid above. Had you done, you would have heard Grumbles live up to every expectation of the correctly applied moniker. Had you listened to the end, you would have heard Grumbles doing entirely something else.
Varney’s a believer, Cavuto is hot trash.
Was it me or is there a huge discrepancy in jobs? I heard yesterday it was 210,000 or something like that? Now we hear 167,000? I’m not complaining, but what’s with ADP being way off all the time?
Different methodologies.
BSLS is gov’t run and easily manipulated.
Odumbo’s BSLS numbers were always higher than ADP.
So which is correct? The 210,000 or the 167,000? Since we just saw revisions of 67,000(!!!!), should we believe the 200,000+? Is the BLS or BEA sabotaging Trump again??
You decide.
If they always OVERstated Obozos numbers yet consistently UNDERstate PDJTs numbers, can there be any other rational, defensible reason for this besides blatant bias?
I think not.
Go with ADP.
Just look at the revisions from the BSLS and explain why anyone believes the initial month estimates?
The calculation of all these measures of economic performance have to be tossed and new valid methods have to be used. This has been stated many times by many economist even Kudlow. The tools just do not fit Trumpnomics.
I cannot speak much to this except on Cavuto. I taped the inauguration on two channels for President Trump, expecting the FOX narrated to be jubilant.
I don’t think anyone on CNN or MSNBC could have surpassed Cavuto for villifying and prognosticating a disaster.
Disgusting…or the deep state terrified or bribed him into acquiescence.
I don’t think any of these top dogs were invulnerable to a surveillance that could tap into their phone calls, their texts and their emails.
Will Stu be happy when they revise the July Jobs Number to 200,000+ next month?
Nah. He’ll whine about why they weren’t revised even higher.
I’ve given up on Varney.
Had been ok with him up until a few months ago, he seemed to be supportive of PDJTs policies. But Murdoch’s pajama boys must have passed down marching orders to start questioning the Administration’s success and to start suggesting problems….
I think Maria B. got the same memo.
And the fed raising interest rates???
I wasn’t sure how The Kudlow bear would perform. Have to admit he has been an excellent spokesman and cheerleader for the president’s agenda.
Personally, I would have liked to see (tongue firmly in check) 13K MORE government employees (net 26K more) not the 13,000 decline IF they were all prosecutors and we started to see some indictments!!! One number does not a tend make but overall the economic trend is positive where as equal justice under the law and accountability for past wrong doing is stuck at ZERO and that my friends is NOT acceptable to me and should not be acceptable to anyone else either.
Statler and Waldorf?
No whey!!
Varney and Cavuto are more like Oscar the Grouch and Mr. Snuffleupagus. 🙂
Stuart Varney and has defended the Trump economic plan from the get go. He also “gets it” when it comes to tariffs and trade.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/21/stuart-varney-defends-chinese-tariffs/
Agreed – I would never lump Varney into the same category as Cavuto.
Shane that was mostly true up until that article was published. I just posted above that something changed with Varney recently and he’s become a “But…” boy. He’s constantly questioning the Administration policies and asking about the problems, the negatives.
Maria B. is doing the same. Seems that FBN management sent them marching orders.
@1:40 priceless! Welcome back Larry! Please keep your stress level low 🙂
Don’t believe the hype
Any of it
The facts are that the real economy has actually contracted, not expanded
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233872
Concern noted.
If you want to see the Real Economy – get in your car and drive around town and look at all the HELP WANTED Signs and then get on a highway and count the number of Semi’s you see every 10 miles. It’s Fun to do.
I look at the malls. Lots of empty spaces from 2008-2016. Now there are very few empty spaces and yeah lots of help wanted signs. BTW malls have been getting face lifts since mid 2016.
Oh yeah my latest xcountry trip had unbroken strings of semis the whole route. Even on secondary roads. Charlie brought that up when he reported a month ago the number of new semi orders increased substaintially.
Malls? Honestly you are bringing that up when Amazon has been given an all clear in outselling them and the illegals have been given a free pass to riot there?
Thank you for responding Big Bad Mike,
This red neck fully supports EVERYTHING Trump is working on for us however, every last basis point of that 2Q, 4.1% GDP growth report figure, and then some represent an ongoing exponential increase in .gov debt… that is the only reason you see help wanted signs and lots of trucks rolling down the road today.
I don’t care how good or how bad Varney is supposed to be. However today, Varney needs to pound sand. I used to watch Varney but thankfully outgrown Varney.
I agree the economy has been contracting. But it is due to government debt, and government debt alone. How do you suppose the current administration is going to solve this dilemma, if they are going to at all? I am supposing they plan to grow the private economy to the point where they can balance this pig. As for reducing the deficit, I am guessing that the huge effort to redesign the federal government that Trump has begun is a part of their long term strategy. That is going to take a second term, and years and years of follow up by sympathetic leaders. I’m not holding my breath.
Even at 170,000 jobs, the numbers are still decent. I actually expect to have a bad month from time to time and this wasn’t what I call a bad month. The trade war is undoubtedly going to churn the numbers one way or another. I just keep remembering that we have a President who is imperfect, and loves America with his entire being. He cares about all of us and will always do what he considers best for the American citizen. He is a leader plain and simple. One must remember that the trade imbalances were decades in the making and could actually be insurmountable in todays times, depending on what happens. We will have to wait and see. Even if we lost the trade war and I don’t believe we will, President Trump is giving it his all and I will still follow his lead.
Geez….did Stu wake up on the wrong side of the bed? And who trust these numbers anyway when the government makes a huge 59,000 upwards revision in jobs for the last two employment reports. No hanky panky going on there…especially since the media never reports those numbers.
I see many Treepers including our Host have recognized Varneys tin ear on the positive results of MAGAnomics. One only has to look back at the numbers and the constant downward revisions made during Obozos Reign of Terror and compare.
Even Rush Limbaugh got tired of saying “I told you so” when just about every revision of the employment numbers was markedly lower than the original announcement (which was always greeted with much positive commentary from the Sycophant Media).
If it was easy everybody would be PDT!
