Vice President Mike Pence Presides Over Repatriation Ceremony Returning Soldiers Killed During Korean War…

Vice President Pence delivers remarks at an honorable carry ceremony for the remains of American service members who fell in the Korean war. Full Ceremony Video:

13 Responses to Vice President Mike Pence Presides Over Repatriation Ceremony Returning Soldiers Killed During Korean War…

  1. sundance says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:37 am

  2. LW says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Not one word about this on my local news. Unbelievable!

  3. we300 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,
    and let perpetual light shine upon them.
    May they rest in peace.

  4. MfM says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Nice to see the switch to American flags and full sized caskets.

    The first honors them from the country they are most likely from. The second gives them some dignity. On one level we know it’s just bones, but to me they are people and deserve a full casket.

    • topavalley says:
      August 2, 2018 at 2:58 am

      I sooo agree with your comment. It hurt so much to see the small containers being handed over in North Korea. I think of my own son, 6′ 4″, and how painful that must have been to relatives of those missing. God bless them all and God bless President Trump and his administration!

  5. A2 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Going Home. RIP.

  6. redridge45 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Thank you, Sundance.

  7. NJF says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:19 am

    A great day for these families & our country.

    All thanks to our beloved POTUS.

    thank you VP & his lovely wife for being there.

  8. tuskyou says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:44 am

    What a shame this wasn’t televised as in ‘we interrupt our regularly scheduled programming’

  9. Lumina says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Sort of a loss of words…unbelievable…. the sight of the empty stands, the young men and women carrying the coffins looked like babies….They could have been these soldiers grand & great grandchildren…the gentle breeze on the flags….thoughts of their families finally having them home…

  10. Alison says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Thank you, Sundance, for faithfully publishing events and moments that honor our Americans who sacrificed everything in far off lands. A debt to these fallen we can never repay. I will be forever grateful President Trump is bringing them home.

