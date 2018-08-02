Vice President Mike Pence Presides Over Repatriation Ceremony Returning Soldiers Killed During Korean War…

Vice President Pence delivers remarks at an honorable carry ceremony for the remains of American service members who fell in the Korean war. Full Ceremony Video:
.
Advertisements
Vice President Pence delivers remarks at an honorable carry ceremony for the remains of American service members who fell in the Korean war. Full Ceremony Video:
.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just cannot even express my emotion, seeing the photo of fellow military members carrying their brethren home.
After all of these years.
Thank you, God.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not one word about this on my local news. Unbelievable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
May they rest in peace.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nice to see the switch to American flags and full sized caskets.
The first honors them from the country they are most likely from. The second gives them some dignity. On one level we know it’s just bones, but to me they are people and deserve a full casket.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sooo agree with your comment. It hurt so much to see the small containers being handed over in North Korea. I think of my own son, 6′ 4″, and how painful that must have been to relatives of those missing. God bless them all and God bless President Trump and his administration!
LikeLike
Going Home. RIP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, thank you for the full video. Bless them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A great day for these families & our country.
All thanks to our beloved POTUS.
thank you VP & his lovely wife for being there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a shame this wasn’t televised as in ‘we interrupt our regularly scheduled programming’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sort of a loss of words…unbelievable…. the sight of the empty stands, the young men and women carrying the coffins looked like babies….They could have been these soldiers grand & great grandchildren…the gentle breeze on the flags….thoughts of their families finally having them home…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sundance, for faithfully publishing events and moments that honor our Americans who sacrificed everything in far off lands. A debt to these fallen we can never repay. I will be forever grateful President Trump is bringing them home.
LikeLiked by 3 people