Trial Games: Prosecutor Asonye Tells Judge Ellis Key Witness May Not Testify in Manafort Case…

Corrupt Robert Mueller’s ‘Clinton alliance team‘ of corrupt federal prosecutors begin playing corrupt trial and jury games they are famous for.
Corrupt federal prosecutor Uso Asonye was using corrupt FBI agent Mathew Mikuska (a member of the federal no-knock-team who raided Manafort’s condo), as a witness to introduce financial records against Manafort when Judge Ellis interjected about the purpose of the FBI agent as a witness on the issue given the pending testimony of key government witness Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner.
Corrupt Mr. Asonye then informed the court Rick Gates might not be testifying.
Judge Ellis was not amused.
(Via Washington Times) In a shocking admission Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said Rick Gates may not testify in the trial of his former business partner Paul Manafort.
Mr. Gates, who oversaw some of the financial dealings of Mr. Manafort’s consulting business, was expected to be a key witness for the government.
But prosecutor Uso Asonye said jurors may not hear from Mr. Gates after all.
“He may testify, he may not,” Mr. Asonye told Judge T.S. Ellis III.
The revelation sent journalists and others out of the courtroom to report the disclosure.
“That’s news to me and about 25 others who scurried out of here like rats on a sinking ship,” Judge Ellis shot back.
Mr. Asonye attempted to backtrack, telling Judge Ellis that the evidence presented will determine if Mr. Gates‘ testifies.
That drew a sharp rebuke from Judge Ellis.
“You know who you are going to call,” He said. “If you are going to call him then this is a waste of time.” (more)
What a despicable farce this is
“We reserve the right to introduce witness testimony if it is convenient for us and we think we will win. We have no interest in justice, just in our own convenience.”
“Della, get Detective Drake on the phone”
“That wasn’t luck, Paul. That was skill!
It would have been luck if Perry HAD found uranium!”
— Della Street, on Perry Mason’s ruse to find the bodies of two adulterers using a Geiger counter and claiming mineral rights to spook the murderer (a cheated-on husband).
Hillary found and sold uranium while glow in the dark Mueller watched like a castrated calf.
It is actually a blessing! The more this witch hunt is exposed for Americans to see, the stronger our Cold Anger becomes. They are going to gets their asses handed to them not only in this trial but the trial about the Russian Bots.
Get your popcorn 🍿 ready and enjoy 😉 the show!
You’re extremely optimistic about the conclusion of this entire thing. I fear that Mueller, Roddy, and Sessions have already covered up most of the treasonous stuff. And they will be nice and throw us a couple bones like McCabe idicited for lying, strozk indicted for lying, ect. But I pray you are right.
If the main witness does not testify, it’s pretty much the end of the game.
Don’t harp on Sessions too much ( as I have) … all the cronies on this site come hunting you down… even though good old Lou Dobbs gang knows Sessions is a huge let down.
Never miss an opportunity to bring it up again.
Thank the Lord for the outspoken and savvy Judge Ellis.
I’m pretty sure that I heard that it was Rosenstein who, years ago, dismissed the charges against Manafort and then urged Mueller to re-investigate the case against Manafort.
I hope the judge tosses them out of court and berates them publicly for this sham of a trial.
Judge Ellis has already ruled that the previous dismissal will not be allowed at this trial.
For whatever reason.
Excuse me –
Reference to the previous dismissal will not be allowed.
Can the defense still call Rosenstein or was that ruled on? I may have misunderstood but I thought there was no earlier indictment, just a decision not to indict.
Incorrect. I read the relevant ruling when issued. Ellis said ‘rejected at this time…but the motion may be resubmitted as circumstances warrant’ (a paraphrase, as too lazy on iPad with dinner prandial in hand to go read it again and transcribe it exactly for this subcomment). There are three legal possibilities. 1. Won’t be needed because case falls apart on its own (apparently happening). 2. Will be eventually relevant after prosecution rests, as to why Rosenstein exercised prosecutorial discretion not to prosecute, on reasonable doubt grounds. 3. Will be relevant, to show ‘witch hunt’ aspects of current case to jurors—related to, but not same evidence, as 2. My bet is Ellis is thinking 1. So prosecutors will not pregame 2 and 3 in their trial strategy. The judge has got this IMO.
I love your take.
Hope you are correct.
Thanks a bunch for your expertise, ristvan!
And of course, for all the other lurking lawyers” takes, too.
What a tremendous education to be had on this site!
A brilliant forum. TY SD, and TY fellow Treepers!
There’s the bot trial and the lawsuit of the Russian oligarch against Buzzfeed and Buzzfeed’s lawsuit against the DNC. It is like a worm eating itself from the tail up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad thing is ….there are a lot of people who would be biased against Manafort just for the simple fact that he is wealthy…..Mueller knows this.
“The more this witch hunt is exposed for Americans to see”
Most people aren’t even paying attention. The main reason this witch hunt won’t be a factor for most people is that most people don’t give a rat’s a** about it. Note the survey that found that only 1% care about Russian interference or threat. This is all just propaganda material which most people have become totally bored with while the American Pravda media desperately tries to keep them interested.
All together now: CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS!
Judge Ellis just Seppuku-ed Herr Mueller..
Remember one important fact about these corrupt bottom of the deck dealing miserable bastards, they’re all attorneys. And people wonder why I dislike the bastards!
me, you, and Shakespeare………..
Q: What do you call an attorney who is submerged to a depth of 36,000 feet at the bottom of the Marianas Trench?
A: A good start.
Q: Did you know that California has the most lawyers in the country and New Jersey has the most toxic waste dumps?
A: Yeah, but that’s only ‘cuz Jersey got first pick!
Bingo, Bingo, Bingo! There’s a reason most of Congress and other pols are of the Lawyer trade! And it ain’t very good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t blame you for your feelings, just be aware we’re not all like these scumbags. There’s great lawyers, like Jay Sekulow, Rudy, etc. When I was an assistant district attorney, it was drummed into us that we had a solemn duty to the people of our state to honor and enforce the law to protect said people. We wanted to win, of course. Who doesn’t. But the most important thing was to win at putting real, dangerous criminals behind bars.
Some evil shiite has infiltrated the legal profession over the last 30-40 years. It is not the same profession, in many ways, that it was when I first chose to pursue it. Advertising and media exposure have played major negative roles. Nonetheless, there are still a whole lot of good, honorable lawyers out here, upholding the rule of law.
BTW, most people, like Rogerdat in this thread, completely misinterpret the passage in Shakespeare about “killing all the lawyers.” That passage is something 0bunghole and/or Brennan might have said–kill all the lawyers to ensure there is no resistance to his usurpation of the rule of law. Let’s see if Manafort’s defense lawyers can’t show us some of that good, honorable, rule of law grit we too often pine for.
Three things are wrong in the law profession, the privilege to incorporate, the contingency clauses and the friend of the court issue, without those three issues, you’d be neutered, but you’d still be untrustworthy miserable bastards!
Hey you make them sound like politicians…..
Smells of Obama/Clinton abuse of power used to punish their political enemies. Both EX presidents have a history of using and corrupting Govt agencies to punish or silence “their” political enemies. It should be Obama,the Clintons, Podestas and everyone and all connected to them in their abusive scams on trial.
These people love throwing innocent people in prison. I’m not saying manafort is innocent, but they have their foot on his neck and aren’t getting off. I believe it was the Whitey Bulger investigation that Mueller locked up two innocent me for like 30 years, just to make it seem like he did his job. Can you imagine how many attorneys lock people up even knowing they are innocent. It’s sickeneing, and they get a high from it I’m sure.
My understanding is that Mule ear put 4 innocent people in jail. It was proven to be a bad conviction when the state( you and me) was forced to pay the 2 that survived jail 100 million for the crooked conviction.
“That’s news to me and about 25 others who scurried out of here like rats on a sinking ship,” Judge Ellis shot back.”
So, Mister Asinine, what’s your next move?
WSB you beat me to it! That sentence from the Judge tells me that he despises the WHORES as much as we do😉!
I can’t wait for the day that the Defense asked for the case to be dismissed and the Judge grants the request.
All their shenanigans can go on until the reach a courtroom where the law still matters. Thank You 🙏 Judge Ellis!
Flep- take it from someone who has worked in the legal profession (kind of like the world’s oldest profession if you get my drift), 99% of the judges are as dirty as the lawyers in their courts. Don’t forget, a judge is nothing more than a highly successful politician. They are either elected or appointed by other slimy politicians. They do not have to be the most brilliant jurists in their profession. Just have to be able to get the job.
Ellis has a lot of power to do the right thing. So far he hasn’t. Don’t hold your breath counting on him to help Manafort or even see to it that justice is done.
I hope that I’m wrong.
#FREE PAUL MANAFORT
He will be very soon..sooner than Mr. Robinson.
Exacctly. Judge Ellis made a big show with straight talk that the Manafort indictment was to squeeze him to rat on PDJT. Even if it was all made up. He then gets Mueller to show him Rosenstein’s letter that shows Mueller can investigate any crime not just Russia collusion.
After all that he dismissed Manafort’s claim! He’s know to do this. Make it look he’s taking the side of the defendant. But, he always rules in favor of the government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Makes it look like hes taking the side of ….”
This is exactly what I was worried about.
Beware those who seemingly over-reach early in the game – regardless of which type of game.
B-I-N-G-O!…Tunis, you got that right!
It’s all Grand Kabuki to merely run out the clock. Even people 1SD unit on the left side see that.
The minimal amount of time spent in Jury selection tells us a lot.
This. Ellis is here to protect the Swamp, you may depend. Not just the Swamp, but the interrelated Manhattan investment bankster crowd, who drift around internationally playing master of the universe, like Manafort, Podesta(s), Biden’s son, Kerry’s son, and anybody else cashing in internationally, using political contacts. The Clinton Global Initiative was the fullest manifestation of this corrupt game, using raw political power to swell an already swollen bank account.
Yes, the Swamp desperately wants to destroy Trump, and made an encumbered play at Manafort to get him to turn, but if they put 10 years jail on Manafort’s head, you can bet he’ll turn on all of the above names, who were/are playing the exact same game he was, in Ukraine and elsewhere. Manafort knows all. He’s the wisened and drooly backroom shyster we all spotted him out as, when Trump brought him aboard. He can screw all sides, and it’s impossible to use him to screw only one side, as Mueller and the Swamp are trying to do. He’ll have his say, and only death would silence him, should a jail sentence be in the offing.
Manafort could take down the whole shooting match, if he’s pressed. Ellis will see to it that that doesn’t happen. Ellis had to be chosen quite carefully for this piece of lawyering, as nothing would be left to chance. Nothing.
Re: doing the right thing – other than throwing the case out what do you think the Judge should have done?
I’ve always thought of the US as the good guys but it’s become all to obvious that our government – especially in the hands of liberals – is the evil empire. Too much power over too much money. in the end I think this whole thing is about both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*Being wealthy is not a crime.
*Do not refer to his clients as oligarchs (Russian implications).
*Wire transfers from overseas accounts to pay for expensive Hollywood suits are not a crime. What you have to prove is that that that overseas income was not reported to the IRS. (Note to Treepers: during the period of several years in question, Manafort supposedly reported $27 million income to the IRS.)
*No you may not show the jury pictures of his expensive suits and home remodeling invoices. They are irrelevant to your criminal tax evasion indictment.
*’Gates may not testify depending on evidence presented’—Judge (implicit you already know what evidence you will present) “Nonsense. You (should) know who your witnesses are bfore going to trial!
And this is just paraphrasing the first two days. Looking very bad for SC Mueller.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree with your take on this. I think Ellis does not suffer fools lightly.
I’m wondering a tiny bit if Robert Mueller is trying to screw this up on purpose, just so he can end the farce w/o losing too much face — farce = face, I guess. It will look as though he made every effort to unhinge Trump with the type of shenanigans he (RMIII) is known for, as in the Whitey Bulger/FBI informant case in Boston years ago. The guy isn’t the youngest, he’s a tired, second rate govt hack, and no way is he going to be clothed in glory even if he “gets” Trump. They went after Manafort b/c he does know a lot about the other clowns’ unsavory business activities in Ukraine, like the Podesta brothers, so this trial is to keep a bunch of insider crimes from ever seeing the light of day. If the case gets thrown out then the Podestas are safe, cuz Trump’s not going to bother with them at this point. A deal is probably being cooked up as we speak. I also think that Mueller knows that Trump won’t go after Hillary if Bobbie shuts down his investigation.
Key, though, is keeping/improving the quality of both houses of the Congress. That’s why Trump is holding rallies in the various purple-ish states like he did last night in FL, going to OH next week in time for their primary etc. He’s showing the DC lawyer and political insider crowd like Ryan and McConnell, his strong support in these important places where primaries are being held, that there will be hell to pay if they really screw with him. Ours in TN is tomorrow. Governor candidates and US Senator will be chosen by both parties.
I do wish Jeff Sessions had remained a US Senator. What was he thinking, trying to ingratiate himself with DJT during the campaign, only to turn into a YUGE liability when offered an important post in the new Administration that sure could have used a friend in D. C. So sad. Can you imagine what JFK’s White House would have been like without Bobby doing battle every day to make his bro’ look good?
Like + +.
It’s looking bad for Mueller BECAUSE of Ellis, who is tipping the scales to ensure that Manafort is not convicted. Ellis could just as easily go the other way in another circumstance, as he’s one of the compromised people we call “judge” in this country, as the above poster mentions. The Swamp has made a play to flip Manafort to get Trump, using this prosecution, and as Manafort knows it’s highly unlikely he has anything to fear when his brothers in crime come after him, the Swamp even threw him in jail to see if that would change his mind. It hasn’t. He won’t rat out Trump or make up a story even, which the Swamp wants. So now the Swamp has to proceed with the prosecution they never intended to pursue, and only Ellis can save the Swamp from Manafort’s post-conviction songbirding, should Manafort be convicted of the crimes he’s likely engaged. Nothing is being left to chance here.
Manafort will get off, but it isn’t because he’s innocent, it’s because the Swamp is just as guilty as he is, and of the same crimes, and for those reasons none of their their criminal compatriots can be used to take down Trump in a partisan political hit.
The difference between the legal profession and the oldest profession, is there’s some things an over night rental won’t do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ouch
Yes. Most judges are in bed with the prosecutors. But this particular case is very high profile. Judge Ellis doesn’t want to be overturned on appeal. And the way he talks tells me the man is very aware of what’s truly happening behind the curtain.
The only valid reason for the main witness to refuse to testify would be he is in a bed, dying.
All Manafort has to do is testify he was set up and gave his full confidence to a distrustful partner. Manafort will figure a way out of this.
Hi Flep! I signed into twitter with a different name. Follow me if you can @codasouthtexas!
Same name as here
I love this judge.
The judge also lectured the Mueller team. So much going on there.
Do not use the term oligarch.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/01/mueller-team-lectured-by-judge-in-manafort-case.html
I LOVE the fact that Team Mueller argued with Judge Ellis, wanting to use the term “oligarch”.
Ellis shot back, “Write a motion on the definition of Oligarch”, saying I will look at it and it will go into the rotary file (garbage).
oligarch
/ˈɑːləˌgɑɚk/
noun
: a person who belongs to a small group of people who govern or control a country, business, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, “It’s not a crime in America to be rich.” Judge Ellis
Doesn’t go so well for the Mueller thugs when the judge is not an Obama appointed, black robed, rubber-stamping criminal. I hope before it’s over, the “prosecution” or should I say PERSECUTION squad is found in contempt of court and Manafort is cleared with prejudice.
PS. You’ll notice that Mueller absolutely is scared to appear in person in front of a judge to be on the record; he sends his flunkies. I hope that this judge orders Mueller to appear before him to explain himself for the record or else.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Amen, Fl Guy!
If Manafort is cleared, he should be compensated for every hour he was falsely imprisoned, at his normal and overtime hourly rates.
But that was under a different judge. Mueller has two cases going against Manaforte and the second judge is an Obama appointee who bends over backwards to accommodate Mueller and his team. That is the judge that has him in jail.
Shouldn’t Ellis have any jurisdiction over Manafort’s whereabouts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry to be posting off topic but since this will probably be the next big subject I thought I’d get SDs attention. Maybe he can post on this.
As I mentioned months ago when the first conspiracy to defraud charges were brought (against the russian bots etc) the charge itself would be key for future legal maneuveringa. Basically, using such a vague catch all charge will allow mueller to accuse anyone connected to any Wikileaks releases to be similarly charged. Ridiculous.
By the same logic, the nytimes and wash post could have been charged with conspiracy to defraud for publishing the pentagon papers. Also for any watergate related articles based on any illegal leaks that happened pre election of 1972. Ie if deep throat had spoken to Woodward pre election. Reductio ad absurdiam. Anything is fair game.
I’d love it if any of the legal minds treepers would comment on this. I think the issue is becoming more and more crucial each day. Thanks. And sorry for hijacking.
I agree. Andrew McCarthy had an article on the subject of the “conspiracy to defraud” business. Read from the “Using the ‘Catch-all’ Conspiracy Statute to Slash Sentencing Exposure” section down:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/muellers-investigation-flouts-justice-department-standards/
Basically, this sounds like a Lawfare blog special. As is the “corrupt intent” obstruction claim that is likely to be made against Trump, in my opinion.
One other thing on all this. Although Gates is certainly relevant to this Manafort trial (star witness, I’ve heard), the real purpose of the Manafort trial is to get to Trump.
To that end, how unfortunate would it be for Team Mueller to have Gates and his credibility torn to shreds in front of the nation? Not very useful.
Gates is one of two people (the other is the combative Manafort) who can potentially corroborate Cohen’s assertion that Trump supposedly knew about the Russia Lawyer meeting before it took place (or at least the claim that someone said Trump knew).
Thus, what good is it for Mueller to have Gates shredded for a small fry when Gates might be used against the big fish?
This show trial is a farce. I hope Gates does take the stand, but my guess is Team Mueller will decide that might not be in their best witch hunt interests.
Excellent piece by McCarthy. This conspiracy to defraud is the keystone to muellers case. He will have to claim that a citizens voting franchise is a property right (presumably with implicit monetary value) and that election activity which ‘impaired’ that right is equivalent to fraud. And then from there, anyone connected to such a ‘scheme’ is party to a conspiracy.
This is beyond tortured. For many obvious reasons. One of which has been alluded to many times before and is very obvious: how the hell can you quantify what a Wikileaks release impacts voting?
And another obvious reason: should not the nbc bum (or whoever it was) who leaked the access hollywood grab them by the 😋tape be similarly accused of fraud. Assuming the tape was trumps property or the property of the show and not of nbc. (Or other similar theories as to the illegality of releasing the tape)
And of course the Steele dossier and for that matter any oppo research which relies upon a foreign national, or anyone doing anything skirting legality. This would never end.
To say nothing for the pentagon papers and deep throat examples I brought up before.
My point is Rudy should be getting ahead of this now. Stop just reiterating collusion is not illegal point. Get ahead of the upcoming conspiracy is illegal crap.
Great comment and thanks for laying it out so well. Yes, what about the Access Hollywood tape and fraud? And of course the Steele dossier, etc.
I agree, conspiracy to defraud is central to the Mueller case.
McCarthy is invaluable. He just had a piece on conspiracy/collusion. My take was that it seems much harder to prove or even allege true conspiracy as compared with collusion. Think that was his point, partly. You can read it for yourself:
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/andrew-mccarthy-collusion-comments-fox-news-clarification/
Without a doubt, Rudy needs to get ahead of as many potential strands as he can before they surface. Certainly he’s working on the “collusion” one, but, yes, it does very much appear that “conspiracy” will need to be similarly dealt with, as well. And soon. I’m sure Gates and Cohen are being lined up for interviews in short order.
Am I the only one getting the feeling that this judge has just about had it with the Mueller team?
LikeLiked by 12 people
I get the feeling he is just waiting for the proof that supports his gut feeling of dismissing the case with prejudice.
Nope. You are spot on, RR. See my subcomment just posted upthread. Ellis is repeatedly embarrassing the Mueller team in public in front of the jury. This is not an accident.
Aaaaand this Uso Azzhat is from……BROWARD COUNTY.
What does SD always say about Broward?
http://p2004.org/kerry/kerrflcoord2.html
OMG! Another Florida Man story.
I used to live in Broward. Worked on Police and Fireman Pension Funds. Sundance is right.
Asonye is a patsy. I don’t say that in his defense; I say that because it’s pretty clear he is not calling the shots. Either that, or he is utterly incompetent. He should, at this point, know which witness(es) he will be using to present each exhibit in the case. The burden is on the prosecution.
What I would like to know is whether the defense objected. I can’t really see how an FBI witness can testify about the content of a document he didn’t create. It’s an issue of authentication.
It would be interesting to watch the trial from the inside, but who has that kind of time?
First, if he isn’t an analyst, but was one of the ones in the “raid,” then he is only a fact witness as to what he found, where he found it (like in a safe in the There are some markets where the inventory is being churned through very quickly, particularly in Northern Virginia,” attic, or in the shredder, of under the floor boards or just filed away in a normal filing cabinet) Second, I have a question for Sundance, or anyone who remembers, but I remember reading somewhere that in that Admiral Mike Rodgers Nov 17 2016 meeting in Trump Tower that it included Sessions, Flynn, and McGrann (white house attny). So, they would have known as much as Trump, and would be part of any counter intelpro op to get all the black hats. NO?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mueller is like a UNITED STATES ATTORNEY (USA) while Asonye is an ASSISTANT UNITED STATES ATTORNEY (AUSA). There might be two on Manafort, Weissmann and Asonye. They report up to Mueller who has to know all the trial strategies they have devised to use against Manafort. It is always as top-down deal with DOJ and FBI. Everything is vertical. Nothing is horizontal.
This prosecution wobbles from farce to dumpster fire….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dumpster fires are embarrassed by that comparison… just saying.
Now we are starting to see why Rosenstein originally passed on prosecuting Manafort.
It’s one thing to bluff with your own money.
It’s quite a different thing to bluff with millions of tax dollars to investigate and prosecute a man in a long shot hope of getting him to turn on your real target.
Judge Ellis is now forcing Mueller & Co. to show their cards.
The Concord Management case is going the same way as this one.
Mueller is lucky this isn’t Japan because he’d be a perfect candidate for Seppuku.
Team Deep State’s only hope for redemption is faith in the ignorance and bias of D.C. & Northern Virginia jury pools.
Only honorable men commit seppuku.
But I am certain you could find a few honorable men to do the disemboweling job.
Manafort is forcing Mueller to prove his case.
Like with the Russians he indicted, he didn’t think he would have to go to court. He figured the threat of prosecution would cause Manafort to flip.
So his case is probably not “beyond reasonable doubt” quality.
My impression is Manafort has very good lawyers.
Hmmm … I wonder if the “witness” Manafort allegedly tried to “tamper with” is also not going to be called.
Manafort was never told who the witnesses were IIRC but was put in solitary so he couldnt influence that witness
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Business records exception to the hearsay rule.
FBI agent merely found the records – not entered into evidence yet.
Next witness would be the banker – testifying to accurate copy of the records/docs. Docs go into evidence.
Next witness would be the accountant, testifying to what the docs mean.
Takes three witnesses.
Thank you, daughnworks247!
Appreciate the informed explanation.
If Gates wrote the document and he’s a supposed witness it most surely is hearsay and keep in mind Manfort is accusing him of the crimes he’s been charged with.
Part of me wants the judge to shut it down now. But another part wants to let it play out because it just does not look good for Mueller at all.
Gosh, I would give anything to be in that courtroom and on the defense team.
So an FBI counterintelligence FBI agent testified. Wouldn’t it be relevant to ask who his boss was at the time, and then let the show begin, or end?
Counterintelligence FBI agent = Peter Strozk?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cross-examination on bias and credibility issues, nature of instructions from superiors, etc. should be blistering and enlightening!
July 2017 – Raid on Manafort’s home
August 2017 – Strzok removed from Mueller’s team due to texts
One would think Strzok’s absolute bias would be relevant. Why were they looking at Manafort in the first place? To Stop Trump (as the judge essentially said). But I’m certainly not an attorney.
IG report -> “We were deeply troubled by text messages exchanged between Strzok and Page that potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.”
And if the story is true about Manafort being wiretapped with a FISA warrant just before and\or after the election, well, did they also use the clinton-dnc paid dossier for that? Why haven’t we heard about what is in that FISA, and why aren’t his attorney’s asking? Like I said, I am not an attorney, but I do understand the concept of fruit from a poisonous tree, and this whole damned thing is venomous.
“You know who you are going to call,” He said. “If you are going to call him then this is a waste of time.”
Should that not read….If you are NOT going to call him…..??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or is the waste of time the testimony of the FBI agent?
^^^^
This one.
But it sure would be nice in a few days to hear Judge Ellis say the same thing about the whole case.
No reason for the agent to cover something a planned witness is covering too. Waste the courts time.
The new United States government?
ochlocracy
PRONUNCIATION:
(ahk-LAHK-ruh-see)
MEANING:
noun: Government by the mob; mob rule.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French ochlocratie (mob rule), from Greek ochlokratia (mob rule), from ochlos (mob) + -kratia (-cracy, rule). Earliest documented use: 1594.
No question, our government is out of control.
What may be clear is that these ‘prosecutions’ are not being run by any legal/attorney entity or department.
They are run by purely political people who are thus forcing the actual attorneys to proceed with sham cases and unreliable witnesses, all done to fuel the leftists/democrats/libs and their TDS, and to influence future elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
The FBI and DOJ are delaying all this to make us comfortable with their corruption. Its like passing a law without Congress or the President. If no one goes to prison, then everything they have done must be legal. Both these agencies need either a through cleaning of to be replaced with prejudice.
The fix is in.
So I hear the fbi “witness” has/will testify that they did “knock” at Mr. Manafort’s door and when there was no answer that’s when they entered the home using the key in their possession. Now can someone please explain to me how or why the fbi would have a key to a private citizens’s home?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. I wondered that too. Stranger and stranger.
Apparently the FBI agent who had the key and entered doesn’t know how or why he had the key either.
It is possible they got the house key from a household employee or relative. My bet is on a naive housekeeper.
Do you think they had a warrant or a key to enter that housekeepers home at 2:30 am?
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, your honor, Paul Manafort is guilty because we say he is. The United States rests its case.
she wasn’t supposed to loose.
Mueller has turned US Judicial System into that of the former USSR under Stalin.
These people are nothing more than power-hungry thugs.
Session should hold his head in shame not to correct injustice and that he allowed the Judicial System to fall this deep into the evil abyss.
Who is left to do the right thing in this country..? Please do not say POTUS we need him.
You might not think so but this could happen to you and your children. The Manafort case is an example what awaits us German’s did not know either what lay ahead because it did not began with them.
The Russians had not clue either what would come when Staling was in power. This what is happening is the beginning of ugly and just like sheep we watch as so many people in Russia and Germany watched.
“You might not think so but this could happen to you and your children. The Manafort case is an example what awaits us German’s did not know either what lay ahead because it did not began with them.
The Russians had not clue either what would come when Staling was in power. This what is happening is the beginning of ugly and just like sheep we watch as so many people in Russia and Germany watched.”
You sentiment has been a constant refrain of mine. So many people seems to think it’s okay that this happening to Manafort. Afterall isn’t not me and well, Trump. This persecution of Paul Manafort is exceedingly dangerous and we should all be very scared.
Corrupt power in action while they laugh at you. “So whattaya gonna do about it?”
It was already like that. See Dsousa and those 4 innocent men Mueller knowingly put in prison for 30 years. Witness the utter corruption of the Clintons with zero legal consequences.
A safe bet is 90 percent of lawyers are corrupt. Eighty to 90 percent of judges. 80 percent of political appointees. 99 percent of politicians. Fifty percent of bureaucrats (how many do an honest days work for a days pay?).
Your comment is exactly what my husband and myself said……….this is like how a communist country operates.
What a travesty.
He’s guilty because he uses vowels in his name without having purchased them with Pat Sajak’s permission.
This is a great article. Perfect summation of the hoax. But even better is a cry to rally the conservatives in Congress NOW.
“Facts Of The Trump Tower Meeting Are Incriminating, But Not For Trump
The real colluders with Russia are the Democrats, intelligence agencies, and corporate media. The facts about the Trump Tower meeting only reinforce…”
http://thefederalist.com/2018/07/30/facts-behind-trump-tower-meeting-incriminating-not-trump
FTA”
“If you are a conservative politician, you will never change the minds of the Democrat Party, or the media. They are compromised. Stop caring about what they think. But you can speak to Middle Americans and independents. Ask interviewers this question, over and over: “Why were Democrats working with Fusion GPS to create ties between Trump and Russia using a Russian-sourced dossier, at the same time Fusion was working for the Kremlin and with the Russians who showed up at that Trump Tower meeting?”
The Prosecution is going to have a very hard row to hoe in this case. Judge Ellis has reprimanded them several times in open court. Juries sense a judge’s displeasure and suspicions. Reasonable doubt and all that!
The jury may have been sent out during any of these lectures by the judge.
It’s a Northern VA jury they will find him guilty no matter what to stick it to Trump.
I’m waiting for the Russians to testify in another dog and pony trial.
You know I don’t get how Manafort can be indicted for the same charges that Rod Rosenstein (RR) exonerated him on 8 years ago. Judge Napolitano said yesterday on Fox (1st link). And then RR signs off on the Mueller investigation (2nd link) and raid of him this year for the same charges?? Very suspicious indeed!! (Ref Q post that this info is now in the public domain). Very stinky!! PU!!
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/04/03/mueller-paul-manafort-probe-rosenstein-approves-497701
Same reason HELLary can still be charged and convicted of mishandling classified information, despite Comedy’s stupid little Srokerz-edited speech. No trial, no double jeopardy.
The rules don’t apply to the Cabal, Judge…wake up!
So Mr. Asshole-ye, what else you got?
I like this no nonsense Judge.
I’d be careful about putting too many eggs in that basket. Judges are often tougher on the side that they think has the strongest case–not the way it should be, in criminal court; the benefit of the doubt should go to the defense–but that’s how it is.
I would like him better if he started slapping sanctions on these clowns posing as lawyers.
Agreed. Until then it’s just talk. When charges start getting dismissed, or sanctions imposed on the prosecution… THEN you’ve got my attention.
This looks like these bunch of hoohoos didn’t have a plan b when Manafort didn’t blink prior to the show… errr trial.
This is what I’ve been thinking–Mulehead and his gang thought they were going to get all these guys composing and singing against PDJT. Manafort is apparently tougher than that and may have some bombshell evidence up his defense team’s sleeves. Discovery is mostly a one way street in favor of the defendant in criminal cases, so it’s very possible, even in this day and age of over-prepared, over-discovered cases, for the defense to produce a “Perry Mason Moment.”
“Corrupt Mr. Asonye then informed the court Rick Gates might not be testifying.”
_______________
Well that’s fine, isn’t it?
I mean, the prosecution has a right to decide who to call as witnesses, just like the defense.
If the prosecution’s “key witness” won’t be testifying, then the prosecution has no case.
Defense should move for immediate dismissal of charges with prejudice.
Sounds like a win for Manafort.
Defense should call him and destroy him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
> If the prosecution’s “key witness” won’t be testifying, then the prosecution has no case.
Yup, I think that’s the whole point, the judge was annoyed that the prosecution would be wasting the court’s time by putting both the FBI agent and Gates on the stand. I guess that means they’re not planning to call Gates, and if so, why not just say so now?
But then without a “key” witness, the case is very weak, so why are they bothering to go to trial? No wonder the judge is PO’d. And it sure makes the Mueller folks look incompetent. I’d call that a big bonus, makes the “witch hunt” look more like a squirrel hunt…
This twitter account is following the trial. Some good stuff here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ZoeTillman
I can not understand home Mueller his team of thugs including MSM and several members of the congress and senate go out of their way to prove they are completely mentally challenged. With the world watching they are on a rocket launch to destruction. Gods Speed for fools.
November 2018 the fun really begins. Massive Vote.
It appears to me that Manafort´s persecution prosecution has nothing what-so-ever to do with Russians or Trump- But everything to do with legalistic complexity and appearances of accomplishing something. I am glad to see the Judge in this case seems not willing to put up with Muller team´s crap and propaganda lingo.
I think you are wrong. I think this prosecution has everything to do with Trump Russia. Mueller is trying to squeeze Manfort and get him to sing or compose info on the Trump campaign. The Judge sounded good before but in the end sided with Mueller and OKed the trial. I think it will be in the hands of the Jury. The judge trashing the prosecution could influence the jury.
If it goes to the jury, Manafort will lose. Northern VA is made up of nothing but partisan hacks that loathe Donald Trump. They will find anyone guilty that ever worked for the President.
If you haven’t read Treeper Sidney Powell’s “Licensed to Lie” now would be a good time.
What the HELL is Mueller trying to do here—reduce Paul Manafort to the point where he attempts suicide? Destroy him financially? Tear his family apart? For what purpose? WHO IS CONTROLLING MUELLER?
“WHO IS CONTROLLING MUELLER?”
Well, it isn’t Jeff Sessions, that’s for sure. Good old Jeff is the one who allowed all this Hoax to go on and on and on. I’m disappointed in some of people on these boards that were defending Jeff Sessions after his recusal. This Hoax has gone on long enough.
Simple. Mueller wants Manafort to squeal on PDJT.
Look Manafort is as crooked as everyone on K-St. The entirety of K-Street lobbying is based on money laundering and tax & bank fraud.
The only reason he’s being targeted and pushed around by Mueller with solitary confinement and all that is to send a message. Don’t work for Trump unless you want to be dragged through the mud and financially ruined.
Rosenstein was the one who originally was the prosecutor of Manafort in the tax case a number of years ago, and didn’t charge him.
They should call him as witness and ask him why he didn’t go to trial. And if he suggested to Mueller to re-open the case. And the FBI/DOJ used secret government powers to spy and gather info on him which are against the law to do on USA citizen. If the FISA info was based on Fraud by FBI agents and DOJ , then the whole thing should be tossed out.
I like Judge Ellis.🤔
This is a prime example of the excesses of the swamp. Our government is out of control and somebody had damn well better begin to clean out this overt corruption, it’s dangerous. This “trial” would make a banana republic legal system look reasonable in comparison. It doesn’t matter who it is, it’s what they are doing. Just WOW!
Why does the judge not throw this corrupt farce of a trial out.!
How can they present evidence created by a so called witness and and the alleged master mind of the crime-according to Manfort? Wouldn’t the evidence be hearsay and fruit from a poisoned tree?
Too bad there isn’t anyone in the DOJ with a set large enough to “push the agenda”.
I wonder if Ellis case is going to delve into justification for dawn, no-knock guns drawn raid, to secure 10 y.o. financial records.
I expect/hope Ellis slaps the shiznit out of prosecutors on that.
To me, it’s 50/50 at least, that Ellis eventually dismisses, after rakeing prosecutors over the coals so much that even treepers ALMOST feel sorry for them.,……I said ALMOST!
I’m thinking the prosecution has shown a definitive contempt of this judges court. I suggest they get 90 days in jail.
Mueller is planning to call witnesses from the IRS and Treasury Financial Crimes. Question one: When did you first notice that the IRS had been given a mandate to crush conservative organizations?
