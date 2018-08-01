President Trump Participates in Roundtable of Inner-City Faith Leaders…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with several inner city pastors and faith-based leaders to discuss the Administrations’ efforts on prison reform and other policy initiatives to improve inner cities.

Administration Attendees include: President Donald J. Trump; General John Kelly, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Brooke Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives; Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy Council; Ja’Ron Smith, Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs; Jennifer Korn, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison

Outside Leadership included: Bishop Dale Bonner; Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, Impact Church; Senior Pastor “Choco” Wilfredo De Jesus, New Life Covenant; Pastor Michael E. Freeman, Spirit of Faith; Dr. Phillip Goudeaux, Calvary Christian Center; Senior Pastor John Gray, Relentless Church; Pastor Richard Hayes, Our Relentless Church; Bishop Darrell Lynn Hines, Christian Faith Fellowship Church of God in Christ; Senior Pastor Harry, Jackson Hope Christian Church; Dr. Alveda King, Alveda King Ministries; Pastor Julian Demond Lowe, Oasis Church; Dr. Van Moody, The Worship Center; President Willie G. Owens, Coalition of African American Pastors; Senior Pastor Benny Perez, The Church LV; Pastor Jon Ponders; Pastor Darrell Scott, New Spirit Revival Center; Bishop Kyle Searcy, Fresh Anointing House of Worship; Senior Pastor Paula White-Cain, New Destiny Christian Center; Marvin Winans Jr.

