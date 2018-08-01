President Trump Participates in Roundtable of Inner-City Faith Leaders…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with several inner city pastors and faith-based leaders to discuss the Administrations’ efforts on prison reform and other policy initiatives to improve inner cities.
.
Administration Attendees include: President Donald J. Trump; General John Kelly, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Brooke Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives; Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy Council; Ja’Ron Smith, Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs; Jennifer Korn, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison
Outside Leadership included: Bishop Dale Bonner; Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, Impact Church; Senior Pastor “Choco” Wilfredo De Jesus, New Life Covenant; Pastor Michael E. Freeman, Spirit of Faith; Dr. Phillip Goudeaux, Calvary Christian Center; Senior Pastor John Gray, Relentless Church; Pastor Richard Hayes, Our Relentless Church; Bishop Darrell Lynn Hines, Christian Faith Fellowship Church of God in Christ; Senior Pastor Harry, Jackson Hope Christian Church; Dr. Alveda King, Alveda King Ministries; Pastor Julian Demond Lowe, Oasis Church; Dr. Van Moody, The Worship Center; President Willie G. Owens, Coalition of African American Pastors; Senior Pastor Benny Perez, The Church LV; Pastor Jon Ponders; Pastor Darrell Scott, New Spirit Revival Center; Bishop Kyle Searcy, Fresh Anointing House of Worship; Senior Pastor Paula White-Cain, New Destiny Christian Center; Marvin Winans Jr.
WWG1WGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
You gotta love President Trump. All business, all the time…24/7. A machine. Just dorges ahead(doesn’t matter which way the political winds flow. Just…Wow!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Forges
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for clarifying – you had me wondering what “dorges” meant. 🙂
LikeLike
How can one look at that photo and still call this man a racist?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“How can one look at that photo and still call this man a racist?”
________________
Because the people who call him racist are liars, and the truth is not in them.
Truth has no part in them.
Therefore — to them — the photo, or any other evidence, is not relevant.
There is no connection between the truth and what they say, because they are liars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In other words, “whadya gonna believe, ME, or your lyin’eyes?!!”
LikeLike
Love Trump BUT prison reform = prison releases. If you think otherwise then define for me what will be reformed. Do not spout the myth about low level offenders being reformed (released). I have worked inside for over a decade. In California I have never seen “reform” only early releases, decriminaliization of crimes, reduction in sentences and every time the prisons just slowly refill.
LikeLike
Prison reform could be that there are crooks in every system, bad apples. Small towns and places like New Orleans and Chicago are famous for tricky “systems”.
There is a problem with the good guys being bought off by the bad guys. Throughout our history there has been corruption. It’s human nature. Our job is to make sure the lunatics aren’t running the asylum.
This includes prison systems too.
We just watched that Tommy guy in the UK and we are watching Paul Manafort…..there have been several questionable cases in the past.
It doesn’t hurt a great country like ours to look at our system and make it better.
Making it better doesn’t mean releasing criminals. I don’t think that is what President Trump and his team are there to do.
Just my 2 cents…..
LikeLike
I recently had my car broken into, while hiking, and so my purse was stashed in the back of my car, a hatchback. Thief broke window (breaking and entering) and stole everything he could get his hands on, then proceeded to use my bank card to purchase gas and groceries before I got back from my hike and had time to call bank.
He had a previous criminal record and in fact there were warrants out for him (cannot understand why he was not picked up sooner as detective working my case knew him). Video in grocery store led to identification.
Anyway, three months later, this guy, who has a record already, who was charged with two felonies, breaking and entering as well as fraudulent use of credit card, was released on probation. Now he also is supposed to pay restitution to me and the court (with what? more purses stolen from cars). I am not happy at all that he did not receive jail time; no one asked me! And, at the same time, the crime rate in town has doubled since last year..gee I wonder why?
LikeLike
Oh, and one more point, there is a better chance for redemption while in prison than when back out on the streets. I do believe in the possibility of redemption which many convicts do experience…it’s almost a more loving to lock someone up than let them out where the temptations to go back to their routines is over powering. After redemption, then, yes, probation is certainly an option.
LikeLike
Fantastic event. Darrell Scott is 59 years old. What the heck? He does look 35, just as POTUS says.
Really enjoyed watching this event. You can tell how thankful these people are that POTUS actually listens to them and gives them a chance to be heard. Huge heart and compassion from POTUS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Almost forgot to add — the press wranglers shouted down the press yelled questions at the end of the event. GREAT work from Bill Shine and his people here. New era now; no more stunts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is another link and the beginning is not clipped
LikeLiked by 2 people
”… and don’t give up on California (laughs).”
I would be something spectacular if Prez Trump won California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a shame the Catholic Church did not have a rep at this meeting. I am sure they were invited. Aside from the ongoing abuse, it has such a big positive presence in all inner-cities. They educate these poor kids, give assistance to their poor moms, have an excellent prison ministry & so much more. They have been doing it for decades.They would have contributed a lot at this round table.
LikeLike
Can you imagine how many people are praying for this man? Little wonder God’s hand is on our POTUS. keep praying people
LikeLike