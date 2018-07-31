President Trump Calls Out: “Globalist Koch Brothers”…

Posted on July 31, 2018 by

Best.President.Ever.

Many people supported candidate Trump for his fierce economic policy independence and willingness to call out the political Decepticons. You can put CTH support near the top of that list. At the financial heart of the UniParty in Washington DC is President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue, and his like-minded billionaire funders the Koch Brothers.

The U.S. CoC and Koch Brothers have a collective financial and political agenda that is antithetical to the U.S. Middle Class. They support open borders; lax immigration enforcement; common core educational standards; and healthcare programs that enhance their business portfolio. The GOPe wing of the UniParty is their influence-playground.

We knew there would come a time when President Donald Trump would firmly grip the reins of the Republican party and shake loose all of the Decepticons. Eventually, this Wall Street/Globalist usurping crew was going to need to be laid naked before their enemies.

Thank you President Trump !

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to President Trump Calls Out: “Globalist Koch Brothers”…

  1. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Hey Koch!

    You want a piece of this?

    You can’t touch this!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Francisco Franco says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Now he’s gone and done it.

    Good!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      I wrote this a month ago and completely stand by it! The Koch Brothers are poison. Having your name affiliated with them means you are for their policies. Senator Heidi Heitkamp took their money and still will lose by double digits in North Dakota!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. vicschick says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    As Corey Lewandowski would say “whomp whomp”!!! I love this President!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Bandit says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Great piece CTH! My concern is that the Koch’s are not funding the republicans and the cannot stand a chance against the the well funded Dem. I never thought I would see the dishonesty of the establishment like this. How these people sleep at night is amazing to me!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Akindole says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Recall the several republican races in the past where the DRINOs Senate fund supported the Dhimms. I do. Expect it bigly this time around. Start calling them out now, just so they know that we know.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      Trump won without all of the spending that Hillary and the dem’s had going for them.I don’t think any Trump MAGA candidate will miss the Koch’s “bribes”!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Truthfilter says:
        July 31, 2018 at 2:33 pm

        Those MAGA candidates don’t have PDJT’s name recognition, brand, or media command. They need party support. Shame on the GOP.

        Candidate Trump received a great deal of media attention during the primaries. Not all of it was negative then and he didn’t have to pay anything for it. Not trying to diminish his success because he worked 24/7. He also made good use of Twitter. The MAGA candidates can also make the most of social media. Maybe the big donor money isn’t as necessary as it used to be.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  5. Bubby says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Once again President Trump speaks the truth and the Rinos and NeverTrumpers have a hissy fit! Look the Koch brothers aren´t Republicans or Democrats they´re Globalist Koch heads! They only want open borders for cheap labor and low taxes for more profits! America as a sovereign country with a Constitution never comes to mind for the greedy Koch brothers. This is exactly why Trump got elected he didn´t kiss Koch brothers arses during the primaries or the Federal election process and never took their bribe money aka campaign donations! Godspeed President Trump! “Best.President.Ever”. SD!!!!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Koch heads made me laugh

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Mrs. E says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      Yes, Godspeed to President Trump. He has not taken any money from any corrupt globalist donors, so he has a free hand for America. What a blessing. Such an honorable thing to do. We are SO grateful to him for running, and giving his salary to the departments of government. A truly great man!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • hoghead says:
        July 31, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        “He hasn’t taen any money from any corrupt globalist donors…”

        Rest assured, Donald J. Trump hasn’t taken from anybody!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • hoghead says:
          July 31, 2018 at 2:46 pm

          I didn’t finish my thought and got posted…

          Donald Trump became a multi billionaire dealing in Manhattan real estate and world wide construction/ real estate projects. If there was any shadow or hint of corruption, or even one situation in his past that looked dirty or even questionable, his communist/globalist/rino/nooze punk enemies would be rubbing it in our noses and demanding his immediate execution.

          All they’ve got is a few strippers and “Russiarussiarussia”.

          Gotcha.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • New Nonna Again!!! says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      ‘They only want open borders for cheap labor and low taxes for more profits!’
      – – – – – – – – – –
      Agree, which leads me to think:

      1- just HOW MUCH is ENOUGH profits?? I cannot even fathom the way of thinking of the Koch heads and all the other greedy Global ‘elites’. Just cannot fathom.

      2-someone close to me (I suspect a Bernie supporter in 2016) slipped in front of me when I commented something along point 1, above, about ‘yea, capitalism’ (politics is unfortunately not a topic discussed, it just shuts the person down & I will not engage to alienate her)… she caught herself with surprise that she said it out loud and I told her it’s not capitalism. Capitalism is what enabled my husband and I to work hard and retire comfortable enough to help others where/when we can. I also told her it’s the greed in people that stinks, not capitalism.

      But I just don’t get the greed of the global ‘elites’. Hope I never will, and thank God for seeing and being involved. Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Peter says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Oh dear. The Illuminati are very upset about the use of the word Globalist. Look how they are trying to make The President appear to be anti Semitic – straight from the Horse’s Mouth the Jeruslaem Post no less. God bless the President – the Swamp critters hate the rocks he is throwing into their pond.

    https://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Trump-attacks-Koch-brothers-with-antisemitic-dog-whistle-563841?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=31-7-2018&utm_content=trump-attacks-koch-brothers-with-antisemitic-dog-whistle-563841

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      The Kochs, along with Soros, the Rothschilds, Zucker, Zuckerberg, and many of their “Billionaires Club” partners in crime and evil, can hardly be considered “Semitic” (as in REAL Jews). They belong to another Synagogue (SINagogue?), the Synagogue of Satan, as Jesus declares in Revelation 2:9ff. and 3:9ff.

      And hypocrisy (cf. Pharisees and Sadducees) will be punished SEVERELY. Better think about that, globalist fakes. Learn, Turn, or Burn…

      (N.B. In case someone wants to pick up on the term “Semitic”, I know that it’s inaccurate, but I’m using the term used by the JPost, who should know better… I would have thought)…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • ibobland08 says:
        July 31, 2018 at 2:34 pm

        I don’t even think the Koch brothers are Jewish.

        Like

        Reply
        • gda says:
          July 31, 2018 at 3:06 pm

          “The Koch brothers are not Jewish. They are descended from William Ingraham Kip, a Protestant missionary who traveled to California in 1853 and was elected California’s first Episcopal bishop in 1856”

          Can you be anti-semetic to a non-semite? Is “globalist” a dog-whistle for Jew-hater?

          What absolute piffle.

          Like

          Reply
    • weneedmorerules says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      Peter, the Illuminati are redefining desperation every day. The man’s daughter and son in law are Jewish. The playbook is getting pretty ragged and apparently some pages are now missing and they are having to wing it. “illuminati” may be a little too sophisticated now. I prefer Keystone Cops.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    The Koch of the CoC.

    That’s just not right!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. wheatietoo says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    There it is.
    Been flashing back on that underwear photo today, since the Koch Bros getting so much attention.
    What has been seen…cannot be unseen.

    I was wondering if you might post it today, Sundance.
    Haaa.

    And…absolutely, Best President Ever!

    The Koch Bros are trying to throw the midterm elections to the Dems.
    Our President was not going to stand silently by and let them get away with it!

    I’m wondering if he will talk about them tonight at the Rally.
    Hah. He probably will.
    😀

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. L4grasshopper says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Are the Koch’s going to support the likes of Warren, Sanders, Pelosi, & Schumer to “get even”?

    They have nowhere to go but the GOP. Like good NeverTrumpers, they will support NT Republicans where they can. Like stupid NeverTrumpers, they may think that not helping tne GOP hold Congress sticks it to Trump…..and then they will watch as the Marxists in control of Congress start pushing all manner of things that good little Libertarians like them are violently opposed to.

    The Kochs love them some illegal aliens working for them, and crony capitalist trade deals benefiting them. That’s whey they are NeverTrump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • permiejack says:
      July 31, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      More than likely they will donate to the CoC. The CoC will then distribute to whoever supports globalism, be they Republicans or Democrats.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lucille says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      Thanks, L4grasshopper, for mentioning the Koch Bros. are Libertarians. What’s funny is that the Left has always hated the boys. But now that the President has outed them, the Left may have to do a little transitioning. Love to see that! LOL!

      Like

      Reply
  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    DEMS now OWN the GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
    … and RINOs can JOIN them at their PERIL!

    • Trump hat-tip to Dan Bongino’s viral #IdontCARE 😆
    • Trump just CONSUMED the media cycle with the GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown…

    …Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. JX says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    “I have beaten them at every turn.”

    God bless this man. He fights.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Pat Frederick says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    need eye bleach…need eye bleach…need eye bleach!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. GW says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Whose the guy at the far right ?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Akh says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    So funny that for years the left has painted the Koch brothers as maniacal and evil but at the same time never recognizing the parallels to Soros. Largely one in the same, but wearing different stripes.

    So will the Kocks suddenly become mis-misunderstood darlings of the left? Or will they praise Trump for calling them out?

    Don’t hold your breath, I’m not.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Rodney Plonker says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Bunch of Koch suckers..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Look Up says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I sooooo love this president. Bring it, President Trump. You have a YUGE army behind you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    ‘Merica!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  18. ibobland08 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I love how Trump bashes them and then calls them nice guys. Haha he’s hilarious. Plus I like the phrase “powerful trade”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • antitechnocracy says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Supposedly, though, the Kochs are nice guys. It’s just, as PDJT says, they have bad ideas. To show how nice they are, the Kochs have generously given millions of dollars to “think tanks,” “conservative” academic programs, “conservative” symposiums, etc. (in addition to giving money to CoC and other such rackets). Nice guys, with bad ideas and billions of dollars, can do massive damage. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

      Another great thing about PDJT is that he doesn’t cut cuckservatives slack for supposedly having good intentions. PDJT is focused on results. Consequently, PDJT will quite appropriately, and without mercy, blast and dismantle these cuckservatives for failing to deliver on their promises to the American people. When the cucks start simpering about how they’ve devoted decades to the conservative cause, PDJT feels no sympathy because bad ideas and bad results are the real sins . . . whereas the “sin” of being impolite or “uncivil” to failing pseudo-elites is minimal by comparison.

      Like

      Reply
  19. booger71 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Roy Blunt of Missouri should be in the underwear pic….He loves the Kucks

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. kea says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Best.President.Ever. YES he is!!!!

    Time to make room on Mount Rushmore!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Amy2 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I was reading about Pompeo on Wikipedia and the Koch Brothers were mentioned as his partners, donors, blah, blah, blah. They must have been mentioned four or five times. I wrote Wikipedia and said, hey, I didn’t see you mention any of John Kerry’s donors, what gives?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. wheatietoo says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Haaaaa.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. MsB says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    We have to get out and vote for whomever Trump is backing! We can’t let these guys win! IMO it is the best way to support Our President. Thanks Sundance for the pics. 😆

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. andy says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    My acquaintances who are huge bernie fans are gettign whiplash.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Ghost says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Wonderful !!!
    Two direct shots across the bow for the speaker of the house and those with him in a matter of days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Bassplayer says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Haha, POTUS taunts them with the tax cuts. Their greed allowed Trump to get them through which is what gave him the economic leverage for his foreign policy against the globalists. They sealed their own fate!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. antitechnocracy says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    What’s especially great about PDJT’s tweet is that he emphasizes the Koch’s have “bad ideas,” not that they’re just being greedy. I’ve never met the Kochs, personally, but a few people I respect have met them. Word is, the Kochs genuinely and passionately believe in their bad ideas. It’s not a pure racket as the Clinton Foundation is, for example. The Kochs are satanists or something to that effect.

    They simply have some very bad ideas that they are willing to push with their $100s millions. That combination is plenty dangerous enough without turning the Kochs into Lucifer’s agents.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Publius2016 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    tonight in Tampa, he’ll elaborate further! great thing about live coverage, we’ll know exactly what he wants to say!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Publius2016 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Why do the Koch brothers prefer higher taxes and SC justices like Sotomayor and Kagan than lower simpler tax rates and SC justices like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh???

    Like

    Reply
  30. TwoLaine says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Well, at least he didn’t call them LOW ENERGY… 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Bassplayer says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Death blow to the old GOP

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Paul Ryan must have passed out….those are his Lord and Master’s. Called them by their names….snicker.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Dude1394 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    One of the biggest reasons I am a rabid trump supporter is just this. Willing to take on the Pharisees of the Republican Party. HooRah.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Lernie Wojack says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Looking forward to the rally tonight. President Trump never disapponts and is the greatest ambassador for the United States

    Like

    Reply
  37. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Our VSG shows his genius yet again.

    With these tweets, POTUS now has liberals actually defending the Koch Bros., who the left has been lambasting and condemning for over a decade now.

    Sane democrats will see this and #WalkAway from the left. Likewise, sane and normal conservatives will also do the same with the GOPe.

    Truly, we are witnessing one of the greatest moments in US political history unfold before our eyes.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s