President Trump Calls Out: “Globalist Koch Brothers”…

Best.President.Ever.

Many people supported candidate Trump for his fierce economic policy independence and willingness to call out the political Decepticons. You can put CTH support near the top of that list. At the financial heart of the UniParty in Washington DC is President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue, and his like-minded billionaire funders the Koch Brothers.

The U.S. CoC and Koch Brothers have a collective financial and political agenda that is antithetical to the U.S. Middle Class. They support open borders; lax immigration enforcement; common core educational standards; and healthcare programs that enhance their business portfolio. The GOPe wing of the UniParty is their influence-playground.

We knew there would come a time when President Donald Trump would firmly grip the reins of the Republican party and shake loose all of the Decepticons. Eventually, this Wall Street/Globalist usurping crew was going to need to be laid naked before their enemies.

Thank you President Trump !

