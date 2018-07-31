President Trump Calls Out: “Globalist Koch Brothers”…

Best.President.Ever.
Many people supported candidate Trump for his fierce economic policy independence and willingness to call out the political Decepticons. You can put CTH support near the top of that list. At the financial heart of the UniParty in Washington DC is President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue, and his like-minded billionaire funders the Koch Brothers.
The U.S. CoC and Koch Brothers have a collective financial and political agenda that is antithetical to the U.S. Middle Class. They support open borders; lax immigration enforcement; common core educational standards; and healthcare programs that enhance their business portfolio. The GOPe wing of the UniParty is their influence-playground.
We knew there would come a time when President Donald Trump would firmly grip the reins of the Republican party and shake loose all of the Decepticons. Eventually, this Wall Street/Globalist usurping crew was going to need to be laid naked before their enemies.
Thank you President Trump !
Hey Koch!
You want a piece of this?
You can’t touch this!
My favorite food is FREEDOM!
Koch Heads have been exposed, along with their rent boys Paul Ryan, Lil’ Marco (they have video of him…), Romney and who else?
Agreed, they are ALL being blackmailed!
2 years ago, the left hated the evil Koch brothers. They were the boogieman that was replaced by Russia! Today, Trump calls Koch brothers out, and the left comes to their defense!!!
Amazing!!!
NO MO Slimin Ryan…
Gotta believe Ryan had a Koch Board of Directors seat waiting for him.
EVERY RINO taking Pay-for-Play from the Kochs …
• Self-Branded as Anti-American
• Opposes the Trump Agenda
• Left the Trump Train!
You left out Michigan.
MI voted Trump in 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now he’s gone and done it.
Good!
I wrote this a month ago and completely stand by it! The Koch Brothers are poison. Having your name affiliated with them means you are for their policies. Senator Heidi Heitkamp took their money and still will lose by double digits in North Dakota!
As Corey Lewandowski would say “whomp whomp”!!! I love this President!
Great piece CTH! My concern is that the Koch’s are not funding the republicans and the cannot stand a chance against the the well funded Dem. I never thought I would see the dishonesty of the establishment like this. How these people sleep at night is amazing to me!
Recall the several republican races in the past where the DRINOs Senate fund supported the Dhimms. I do. Expect it bigly this time around. Start calling them out now, just so they know that we know.
Trump won without all of the spending that Hillary and the dem’s had going for them.I don’t think any Trump MAGA candidate will miss the Koch’s “bribes”!
Those MAGA candidates don’t have PDJT’s name recognition, brand, or media command. They need party support. Shame on the GOP.
Candidate Trump received a great deal of media attention during the primaries. Not all of it was negative then and he didn’t have to pay anything for it. Not trying to diminish his success because he worked 24/7. He also made good use of Twitter. The MAGA candidates can also make the most of social media. Maybe the big donor money isn’t as necessary as it used to be.
Once again President Trump speaks the truth and the Rinos and NeverTrumpers have a hissy fit! Look the Koch brothers aren´t Republicans or Democrats they´re Globalist Koch heads! They only want open borders for cheap labor and low taxes for more profits! America as a sovereign country with a Constitution never comes to mind for the greedy Koch brothers. This is exactly why Trump got elected he didn´t kiss Koch brothers arses during the primaries or the Federal election process and never took their bribe money aka campaign donations! Godspeed President Trump! “Best.President.Ever”. SD!!!!
Koch heads made me laugh
Me, too, NYGuy. Globalist Koch heads nailed it.
Yes, Godspeed to President Trump. He has not taken any money from any corrupt globalist donors, so he has a free hand for America. What a blessing. Such an honorable thing to do. We are SO grateful to him for running, and giving his salary to the departments of government. A truly great man!
“He hasn’t taen any money from any corrupt globalist donors…”
Rest assured, Donald J. Trump hasn’t taken from anybody!
I didn’t finish my thought and got posted…
Donald Trump became a multi billionaire dealing in Manhattan real estate and world wide construction/ real estate projects. If there was any shadow or hint of corruption, or even one situation in his past that looked dirty or even questionable, his communist/globalist/rino/nooze punk enemies would be rubbing it in our noses and demanding his immediate execution.
All they’ve got is a few strippers and “Russiarussiarussia”.
Gotcha.
‘They only want open borders for cheap labor and low taxes for more profits!’
– – – – – – – – – –
Agree, which leads me to think:
1- just HOW MUCH is ENOUGH profits?? I cannot even fathom the way of thinking of the Koch heads and all the other greedy Global ‘elites’. Just cannot fathom.
2-someone close to me (I suspect a Bernie supporter in 2016) slipped in front of me when I commented something along point 1, above, about ‘yea, capitalism’ (politics is unfortunately not a topic discussed, it just shuts the person down & I will not engage to alienate her)… she caught herself with surprise that she said it out loud and I told her it’s not capitalism. Capitalism is what enabled my husband and I to work hard and retire comfortable enough to help others where/when we can. I also told her it’s the greed in people that stinks, not capitalism.
But I just don’t get the greed of the global ‘elites’. Hope I never will, and thank God for seeing and being involved. Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
Oh dear. The Illuminati are very upset about the use of the word Globalist. Look how they are trying to make The President appear to be anti Semitic – straight from the Horse’s Mouth the Jeruslaem Post no less. God bless the President – the Swamp critters hate the rocks he is throwing into their pond.
https://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Trump-attacks-Koch-brothers-with-antisemitic-dog-whistle-563841?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=31-7-2018&utm_content=trump-attacks-koch-brothers-with-antisemitic-dog-whistle-563841
The Kochs, along with Soros, the Rothschilds, Zucker, Zuckerberg, and many of their “Billionaires Club” partners in crime and evil, can hardly be considered “Semitic” (as in REAL Jews). They belong to another Synagogue (SINagogue?), the Synagogue of Satan, as Jesus declares in Revelation 2:9ff. and 3:9ff.
And hypocrisy (cf. Pharisees and Sadducees) will be punished SEVERELY. Better think about that, globalist fakes. Learn, Turn, or Burn…
(N.B. In case someone wants to pick up on the term “Semitic”, I know that it’s inaccurate, but I’m using the term used by the JPost, who should know better… I would have thought)…
I don’t even think the Koch brothers are Jewish.
“The Koch brothers are not Jewish. They are descended from William Ingraham Kip, a Protestant missionary who traveled to California in 1853 and was elected California’s first Episcopal bishop in 1856”
Can you be anti-semetic to a non-semite? Is “globalist” a dog-whistle for Jew-hater?
What absolute piffle.
Peter, the Illuminati are redefining desperation every day. The man’s daughter and son in law are Jewish. The playbook is getting pretty ragged and apparently some pages are now missing and they are having to wing it. “illuminati” may be a little too sophisticated now. I prefer Keystone Cops.
The Koch of the CoC.
That’s just not right!
There it is.
Been flashing back on that underwear photo today, since the Koch Bros getting so much attention.
What has been seen…cannot be unseen.
I was wondering if you might post it today, Sundance.
Haaa.
And…absolutely, Best President Ever!
The Koch Bros are trying to throw the midterm elections to the Dems.
Our President was not going to stand silently by and let them get away with it!
I’m wondering if he will talk about them tonight at the Rally.
Hah. He probably will.
😀
wheatie- from what I’ve heard, our beloved President Trump will be campaigning for Republicans from now till election day. You know what that means- #MAGA ALL THE WAY!
#FREE PAUL MANAFORT
#FREE TOMMY ROBINSON
So far it seems none of the political experts have even factored in what Trump’s campaigning will do.
IMO it will be YUGE!
Are the Koch’s going to support the likes of Warren, Sanders, Pelosi, & Schumer to “get even”?
They have nowhere to go but the GOP. Like good NeverTrumpers, they will support NT Republicans where they can. Like stupid NeverTrumpers, they may think that not helping tne GOP hold Congress sticks it to Trump…..and then they will watch as the Marxists in control of Congress start pushing all manner of things that good little Libertarians like them are violently opposed to.
The Kochs love them some illegal aliens working for them, and crony capitalist trade deals benefiting them. That’s whey they are NeverTrump.
More than likely they will donate to the CoC. The CoC will then distribute to whoever supports globalism, be they Republicans or Democrats.
Thanks, L4grasshopper, for mentioning the Koch Bros. are Libertarians. What’s funny is that the Left has always hated the boys. But now that the President has outed them, the Left may have to do a little transitioning. Love to see that! LOL!
DEMS now OWN the GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
… and RINOs can JOIN them at their PERIL!
• Trump hat-tip to Dan Bongino’s viral #IdontCARE 😆
• Trump just CONSUMED the media cycle with the GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown…
…Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!
“I have beaten them at every turn.”
God bless this man. He fights.
need eye bleach…need eye bleach…need eye bleach!!!
Whose the guy at the far right ?
Rupert Murdoch.
So funny that for years the left has painted the Koch brothers as maniacal and evil but at the same time never recognizing the parallels to Soros. Largely one in the same, but wearing different stripes.
So will the Kocks suddenly become mis-misunderstood darlings of the left? Or will they praise Trump for calling them out?
Don’t hold your breath, I’m not.
Bunch of Koch suckers..
I sooooo love this president. Bring it, President Trump. You have a YUGE army behind you.
My damn like button sucks, but like ALL the above (and likely all that follow as well)!
‘Merica!
LOVE.
I love how Trump bashes them and then calls them nice guys. Haha he’s hilarious. Plus I like the phrase “powerful trade”.
Supposedly, though, the Kochs are nice guys. It’s just, as PDJT says, they have bad ideas. To show how nice they are, the Kochs have generously given millions of dollars to “think tanks,” “conservative” academic programs, “conservative” symposiums, etc. (in addition to giving money to CoC and other such rackets). Nice guys, with bad ideas and billions of dollars, can do massive damage. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Another great thing about PDJT is that he doesn’t cut cuckservatives slack for supposedly having good intentions. PDJT is focused on results. Consequently, PDJT will quite appropriately, and without mercy, blast and dismantle these cuckservatives for failing to deliver on their promises to the American people. When the cucks start simpering about how they’ve devoted decades to the conservative cause, PDJT feels no sympathy because bad ideas and bad results are the real sins . . . whereas the “sin” of being impolite or “uncivil” to failing pseudo-elites is minimal by comparison.
Roy Blunt of Missouri should be in the underwear pic….He loves the Kucks
Best.President.Ever. YES he is!!!!
Time to make room on Mount Rushmore!!!
I was reading about Pompeo on Wikipedia and the Koch Brothers were mentioned as his partners, donors, blah, blah, blah. They must have been mentioned four or five times. I wrote Wikipedia and said, hey, I didn’t see you mention any of John Kerry’s donors, what gives?
Haaaaa.
I miss bluto but at least we have some fluffydog. 😁
We have to get out and vote for whomever Trump is backing! We can’t let these guys win! IMO it is the best way to support Our President. Thanks Sundance for the pics. 😆
My acquaintances who are huge bernie fans are gettign whiplash.
Wonderful !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, POTUS taunts them with the tax cuts. Their greed allowed Trump to get them through which is what gave him the economic leverage for his foreign policy against the globalists. They sealed their own fate!
What’s especially great about PDJT’s tweet is that he emphasizes the Koch’s have “bad ideas,” not that they’re just being greedy. I’ve never met the Kochs, personally, but a few people I respect have met them. Word is, the Kochs genuinely and passionately believe in their bad ideas. It’s not a pure racket as the Clinton Foundation is, for example. The Kochs are satanists or something to that effect.
They simply have some very bad ideas that they are willing to push with their $100s millions. That combination is plenty dangerous enough without turning the Kochs into Lucifer’s agents.
tonight in Tampa, he’ll elaborate further! great thing about live coverage, we’ll know exactly what he wants to say!!
Why do the Koch brothers prefer higher taxes and SC justices like Sotomayor and Kagan than lower simpler tax rates and SC justices like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh???
Well, at least he didn’t call them LOW ENERGY… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Death blow to the old GOP
Kochaine Mitch
Paul Ryan must have passed out….those are his Lord and Master’s. Called them by their names….snicker.
CoCaine Mitch
One of the biggest reasons I am a rabid trump supporter is just this. Willing to take on the Pharisees of the Republican Party. HooRah.
Looking forward to the rally tonight. President Trump never disapponts and is the greatest ambassador for the United States
Our VSG shows his genius yet again.
With these tweets, POTUS now has liberals actually defending the Koch Bros., who the left has been lambasting and condemning for over a decade now.
Sane democrats will see this and #WalkAway from the left. Likewise, sane and normal conservatives will also do the same with the GOPe.
Truly, we are witnessing one of the greatest moments in US political history unfold before our eyes.
