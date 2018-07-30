Extensive Rudy Giuliani CNN Interview: Cohen Recorded Media “Executives”?…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani sits down for a comprehensive discussion with lead television ‘muh Russia’ propagandist, the insufferable Alisyn Camerota. However, despite being in the lair of the enemy, Giuliani is muchly enjoying himself.

There has been a notable shift in President Trump’s approach toward the corrupt ‘Small Group’ insurance policy team headed by Robert Mueller. The 15:45(ish) point is stunning. Did he say Cohen recorded “media executives“? [The entire point from 14:00 forward is quite stunning, in a deliciously stunning way.]

