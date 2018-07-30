Extensive Rudy Giuliani CNN Interview: Cohen Recorded Media “Executives”?…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani sits down for a comprehensive discussion with lead television ‘muh Russia’ propagandist, the insufferable Alisyn Camerota.  However, despite being in the lair of the enemy, Giuliani is muchly enjoying himself.

There has been a notable shift in President Trump’s approach toward the corrupt ‘Small Group’ insurance policy team headed by Robert Mueller.  The 15:45(ish) point is stunning.  Did he say Cohen recorded “media executives“?   [The entire point from 14:00 forward is quite stunning, in a deliciously stunning way.]

221 Responses to Extensive Rudy Giuliani CNN Interview: Cohen Recorded Media “Executives”?…

  1. dreamguardian007 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Smiling BIGLY!

    Make that a deep belly laugh, and Sundance, you just made my day!

  2. PreppiePlease says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    After I heard Guiliani say they have recordings of media executives during his Fox phone call today, I searched for followup. Surprise surprise. Found none.

    This is huge. Dagger to the heart of the beast.

  3. zimbalistjunior says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    her patronizing, ‘detached’ voice is quite annoying…

  4. olderwiser21 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Oh, Alisyn – what a maroon you are…..

    • madeline says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      I can’t believe I just listened to that whole thing. I feel like I need a shower–I just wish I could get that 20 minutes back what a ridiculous interview. Why, why Rudy do you go on CNN?

      • Jederman says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        THAT is a good question. Could it be an in your face gesture?

        • Rhoda R says:
          July 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm

          That’s just about the only reason that I can see to validate the time wasted on that channel. Maybe he hopes that maybe one or two of the viewers might hear something that might get them thinking.

        • The Meemer says:
          July 30, 2018 at 9:56 pm

          Someone has to go on and tell the truth. I know it doesn’t fit the CNN narrative, but it still has to be done. Rudy has a way of dismissing idiots–he’s nice, but they’re gone!

      • GB Bari says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        I would usually agree with your concern. In fact I have stated similar concerns in previous article comments sections.

        But this interview is a plus for the President and Rudy. Rudy was lucid, careful to think before replying to loaded questions, and had numerous replies that just kneecapped Camerota’s smug transparent efforts to entrap him into saying something damaging to the President or his own credibility.

        Put this in the win column. Doesn’t matter what the Yellow Stream Media says about it; they’ll twist it negatively any way possible.

      • Cathy M. says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        I can’t believe I watched the whole thing either. I was tempted to mute it every time I saw her lips move.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:06 pm

        Heh, he did it to spite them. That man is one confident Alpha.

      • grandmaintexas says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:18 pm

        No. It was brilliant. He made her look like a complete idiot. And he had them so scared when he mentioned Chris Cuomo. It was priceless.

      • WSB says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:23 pm

        Same thing. Cannot believe I listened to this.

  5. Johnny says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    KABOOM
    Trap just slammed shut

  6. FL_GUY says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Rudy is projecting the image of a cat playing with the mouse (well Rosenstein and Mueller are RATs). Just a matter of time before the cat tends to business. I hope Rosy the Rat, and Muleface are enjoying themselves because it is NOT going to end well for them.

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Rudy handled this as well as he could have, given that he has something of a “tough hand” (doesn’t know what Manafort or Gates might say about the supposed “pre meeting” that the 5-6 people had where supposedly it was said that Candidate Trump knew about the Russia Lawyer Meeting.

    Also glad Rudy was able to go on FOX later in the day (Outnumbered) and ‘correct the record’ as the media was working incredibly hard to make him and Trump look bad after Rudy’s two morning interviews.

    Rudy has been put in two very tough spots since joining Trump’s legal team. The first was when he started, when I think Rudy had to go on TV and say that Cohen had been reimbursed by Trump (something Rudy had to get out of the way). Think that was the subject.

    The second time was today. Rudy had to get in, in my opinion, the “collusion not a crime” thing just in case Manafort or Gates says that Cohen is right and Trump supposedly knew. You always want as many lines of defense as you can get, and Rudy is making sure that he has that for Trump just in case Trump needs it.

    This was not a fun day for Rudy, I’m sure. But he handled things about as well as he could have. Hopefully Gates (the new great hope of the left) doesn’t make things harder for Rudy and Trump going forward.

    • Johnny says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Wow
      Maybe you will not lose to much sleep over the hard spot Rudy is supposedly in. What a bunch of drivel.

    • deepdivemaga says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Cmon man, he lives for this stuff! Can’t you see how much fun Rudy and Trump are having with this? In the words of Sundance: “quite stunning, in a deliciously stunning way”!

      Sit back and enjoy the show man, it’s only gonna get better! 😉

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        Rudy does love this stuff, no doubt about that.

        I’m just saying, from a strategic perspective, it’s a lot more fun to play offense than defense. That is, in this case, it’s a lot more fun to go out talking about “witch hunt” than lay out potential defenses for your client.

        Rudy did a great job, I felt, later on FOX during the day in clarifying things. He said that his “collusion not a crime” remark was analogous to what he’s said about the supposed “Trump tells Comey to go easy on Flynn” conversation.

        First (says Rudy), we don’t think that conversation ever took place. But even if it did, it’s not obstruction.

        That’s the same outline he was using today for “collusion not a crime.”

        Any time you’re playing defense and you don’t have all the information (what will Gates say, for example), there’s a chance of getting yourself into trouble. That’s not a fun position to be in.

        But, Rudy does live for this stuff. He’s great at it, and he’s in his element with it.

        • Cathy M. says:
          July 30, 2018 at 9:06 pm

          There is no criminal “Collusion” federal law. There are several federal criminal “Conspiracy” laws.
          The left have been using the word “Collusion” because saying “Conspiracy” brings to mind Conspiracy Theory Nutjobs, i.e. lefties & MSM would not be taken seriously.
          .
          Similar to calling an FBI criminal investigation as a “Matter”.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            July 30, 2018 at 10:01 pm

            You’re right on, Cathy. And the left does seem to be switching more to the “conspiracy” lingo of late, I think.

            Maybe they think they’re ok to do this now? Not sure.

            My thought was that the “conspiracy” law attempt by the left and Mueller was a bit of a reach, something dreamed up by Lawfare blog (much as “corrupt intent” obstruction charges seemed to be), but I’m not sure.

      • PVCDroid says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        I would think it’s difficult to do an interview with the entire intent of finding a gotcha moment while weighing what she should be asking vs trying to suppress what she knows to be the truth. Over and over she is asking the same stupid questions. “You said what a stand up guy he was a month ago and now you call him scum. How can you do that?” Well duh, he wasn’t spilling beans and no one knew a month ago he was recording everyone he talks to, including those at CNN.

      • rvsueandcrew says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:55 pm

        “Cmon man, he lives for this stuff!” I agree, deepdive. These men are New Yorkers!

    • Bullseye says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Still wish Rudy was AG

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        Amen to that, Bullseye. He’d be way better than Sessions, in my view.

        • G. Combs says:
          July 30, 2018 at 9:36 pm

          Rudy would ALSO have to recuse for the same reasons AG Sessions did IF he could even make it through confirmation. Rudy is ‘placed’ very well to do the most good for President Trump and the country. So no, it is not a good idea to have Rudy as AG. Much better having him out in front of the public where his skill set is needed.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            July 30, 2018 at 10:06 pm

            Great point, G. Forgot about that. Thanks.

            Rudy is in a good position now, I agree. We need him out in the public, for sure.

    • Michelle says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      I don’t think he had to go on tv and say Cohen was reimbursed by Trump. He pushed to give that information and it sure set off a sh-t storm.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:50 pm

        You might be right. My impression was that Rudy was trying to get ahead of the story, as he said he was trying to do today (think he said this when on FOX later in the day). But, I’m not sure of that as regards the “Cohen reimbursed” story.

  8. MelH says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I always tremble when Rudy is talking to the Press. isn’t it unlawful to record someone without their permission? I always feel as if he is a loose cannon. having a good time but forgetting it is our Country at stake and one tiny slip will be turned into a nuclear war. But Sundanxe’s photos made me simmer down and say to myself, “Trump has this in the bag, BIGLY!” I’m done worrying.

    • Gail says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Not in NY. One party.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Rudy is NO fool, nor is VSGPDJT. There are some states where recording only requires the consent of one of the two (or more) parties. I believe New York is once of them, of which Rudy would certainly be aware.

      And, should Cohen have made recordings outside of that implied assent, and said recordings were material to any proceedings of which Rudy was a part, he would be privy to any content of those recordings.

      Have a look at the ham-handed tactics of Müller &co. (not that that justifies anything).
      Rudy’s doing fine. Cheel, mon…

      • Hap Hazard says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:32 pm

        ;0The one party or two party rule doesnt apply to attorney – client relationships. Taping a client without his consent is gross ethical violation, and can lead to disbarment. Without doubt, the person’s credibility is down to zero. Unless, of course, that POTUS sent him behind enemy lines to get tape recordings of reporters and publishers 🙂

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      I trust VSGPDJT. He hired the man who has HUGE NY information if not influence. The Damocrats never play fair so you need someone who knows the game. He slapped her down every time she tried her CNN tactics and that’s a good thing. Let the chips fall where they may. We are still going full MAGA and even the “enemedia” can’t play down the economy, the foreign policy successes especially Korean War soldiers remains coming HOME. I coud go on but you get the drift.

  9. Jenny R. says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    As I stated this morning: I’m not so sure that this Cohen thing wasn’t a sting. I could be mistaken, but that’s what it looks like.
    In which case, the media are going to be sweating out their shoes by now. The President has them.
    And don’t be so sure that Manafort and Gates were sent by the opposition (their prior affiliations do point in that direction) and were/are willing to talk for a deal (they’re both dirty, so they both need a deal).

    • G. Alistar says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      18 months to plan and prepare. I think it’s a sting too. How can the corrupt media give credibility to this feud recording and deny what is in the over 100 to come. Time will tell.

    • G. Alistar says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      18 months to plan and prepare. I think it’s a sting too. How can the corrupt media give credibility to this feud recording and deny what is in the over 100 to come. Time will tell.

    • Michael Hunt says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Cohen has done some dirty and illegal things. He thought Trump was his get out of jail free card. When he got raided, he asked Trump to bail him out, but Trump refused when he learned how dirty Cohen is. Trump knew he couldn’t cover for a guy so dirty and that is so guilty and tells Cohen that he cannot help him in areas where he broke the law. Cohen may not have given up the recordings at this point in time, still hoping Trump would find a way to help, but the raid on his office exposed those tapes to investigators. Investigators encourage Cohen to go ahead and play him to play his final card, but make no mistake, there was no reason for Cohen to record such a conversation unless it was for blackmail.

      I believe its as simple as that.

      • Jenny R. says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        Cohen is dirty, yes. So…what does a dirty guy do? He sees if he can do a deal — he doesn’t care with which side he does this deal is with…but at this point it really is a case of “at this point it really doesn’t make a difference, EXCEPT for the fact that one side hasn’t done anything dirty and the other has”…and he’s got the tapes to prove it, now doesn’t he?
        One set of tapes won’t do a thing to the intended party, but the other set — whoa Nelly, there’s some eye poppers to be sure there methinks.
        We’ll see what happens.

    • Scarlet says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Yes.

    • Steve Herman says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      I tend to agree. There are many factoids that have risen to the surface regarding the deep state, pedo-island, timely deaths. What if Cohen had recorded conversations with potential clients regarding factoids. With this info in Mule-faces hands, he has to act upon known crimes that he comes across. True, he could ignore the info, but if the tapes and the factoids are cataloged and in PDJT’s hands, then Mueller is legally bound to act upon factoids.
      Admittedly, I could be in left field, but Rudy’s confidence belies the known facts. So what are the unknown acts?

  10. Sandra-VA says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    So, it seems Cohen was running a “shakedown” operation on someone… caught that much.

    I cannot stand Allysin Camerota. She thinks she is grilling Rudy and tries to illicit information that he already said he couldn’t divulge… just despise her airheadedness. Never liked her on Fox either.

    • Scarlet says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      She is a MORON.

    • The Boss says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      I’m not so sure Cohen wasn’t being spied on illegally for some time. Remember how his name turned up – erroneously – as having visited Prague? That spying could have started (my guess) around late 2015, when Trump was bashing all comers in the primaries. Cohen may have suspected he was being surveilled, so he had his own insurance policy – the tapes. Rudy said tapes were from 2016, 2017 and a little of 2018. Something is very wrong with this Cohen thing. Alysin is irrelevant – and an airhead.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:40 pm

        I suspect the same… that he was being spied on because of the dossier… I doubt Cohen knew about it though. I almost might suspect Cohen of being paid off by someone to do a little “spying” of his own and against his boss. Not sure on that suspicion yet- but something is just really off with him taping people during that specific period of time and then being raided by the FBI!!!! I am still not over the shock of that…

        Avenatti is a player in this saga with Cohen and the raid. Whispers that Mueller & Co were afraid Cohen was about to destroy evidence… ???? What evidence? Oh yeah… the slut story. Did that justify the raid? Or, maybe… he was under surveillance and they wanted something specific from his records that they knew he had.

        All I know is this entire mess STINKS!!!

  11. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    “I always tremble when Rudy is talking to the Press.”

    I feel your trembles. I don’t know if his breeziness is a political/legal stratagem or just…breeziness. He comes across as overly forthcoming, sometimes recklessly so.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Full- agree that Rudy is a mighty strange act at times.

    • Paco Loco says:
      July 30, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Rudy should have retired by now. I’m surprised that the Whitehouse doesn’t have him on a short leash. He’s better off working stragtegy behind closed doors then in the media spot light. Trump would have been smart to find a capable, affable woman to be his legal spokesperson.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      When you’re sitting in the catbird seat, you can say anything you want.
      Rudy knows PDJT is innocent.
      Period.
      He also knows the sting is coming.
      Rudy is having a blast.
      Does Camerota even know she made a fool of her self?

    • Scarlet says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      He’s honest. Maybe to a fault.
      And he clearly has ADD or some other smart person disorder.
      His Brain is going a million miles a minute.
      He’s processing faster than an ibm computer.
      He’s smart as a whip and he’s got facts and the truth at his disposal.
      Plus, he knows he’s client, VSJPDJT is innocent.
      He can’t stumble.
      I love him.
      Fun fact *** I named my poodle after him ***bought my little grey poodle after 9/11 and I was so impressed with his Mayoral capabilities I named my new poodle puppy “ Rudy “

      • WSB says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:42 pm

        RUDY THE POODLE!!!!!!

        Say that ten times fast!!!!! How sweet. I can certainly attest to that day and how Rudy Giuliani rallied us, his Manhattanites. Not to mention our fellow Manhattanites in honorarium outside Manhattan!

        I met the Mayor soon after at the corner of 86th and Second as he was leaving a restaurant. Almost shook his hand off. He had his huge smile on!!!

        May God bless little Rudy the Poodle and you. Scarlet!!!

    • Jenny R. says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      My uncle used to work with Giuliani back in the day when Rudy was but a humble prosecutor (one that really took the hammer to organized crime in NYC by the way), even went up against him a few times; that breezy, “honest to a fault” thing is a well practiced façade.
      Don’t let appearances fool; the dude is ruthless and knows where all the bodies are buried and who put them there in NYC. He’s not a good one to try and put one over on…you have a very high chance of losing — there’s a mean, take no prisoners son of a gun behind that happy go lucky manner.
      He is however, in the words of my late uncle “a pretty decent guy”.

      • annieoakley says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        Knows where all the bodies are buried AND who put them there in NYC. Works for me.

      • Bendix says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:40 pm

        I’m trying to recall just who it was that said Rudy is “a little bit nuts”.
        One of New York’s police commissioners, I think it was.
        That’s a fair assessment, in my opinion.

        • WSB says:
          July 30, 2018 at 10:02 pm

          Bendix, I just looked up Rudy’s Birthday because I vaguely remembered that he might be a Gemini, like the Presidet…and me.

          Lo and behold, he is a Gemini. He was born on May 28, 1944. And yes, most Gemini-born are a “little bit nuts.”

          Like a fox.

      • WSB says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:49 pm

        Jenny, I agree. Mayor Giuliani comes off as being a bit carefreee about comments in some of the CNN and othe Deep State Media Swamp interviews. However, he can rattle off every violation in a nanosecond and was pretty ruthless with the NY crime scene.

        When we finally realized the scope of the net Rudy was throwing in NYC with the big families, it was breathtaking.

  12. Whitehouse Clown says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Does not matter what Manafort says or recorded. There is no smoking gun. If there was, Mueller would have acted by now. Trump has the upper hand with damning recordings of top journalists. It would not suprise me if names like Chris Wallace, Brett Baer, Blitzer were revealed.

    • CNN_sucks says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      There was no collusion. Mueller and his 17 pyschos are just now weaving and stitching together a narrative for democrats to run on midterms. Manafort is now being prosecuted for living lavishly? What about the pedo-desta brothers living large and selling out the country?

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      Although it would be stretching the meaning of the word “journalist,” I would put members of the MJ team (including Joe and Mika) at the top of the list of those likely on Cohen’s tapes.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      It just occurred to me that PDJT may have instructed Cohen to make the (perfectly legal) recordings of the reporters.
      Think about it. That would be classic Trump.
      I am also.thinking sting is a distinct possibility here.
      If so, Academy Awards to all.

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Once again we view an interview filled with non-sequiturs. She obviously has a script prepared for her. It’s a list of questions and she is determined to get through them no matter what.

    There are few intelligent follow-ups to Giuliani’s responses. It’s almost as if she’s not even listening to what he’s saying.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      The entire CNN narrative is predetermined. Comes from the top, I’m sure, but certainly infects the whole body. At least as bad as MSNBC, which at least is a known quantity.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      They all do the same thing.
      She’s just particularly bad at it.

    • sedge2z says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Near the end of this interview, Giuliani says “i’m going to leave after the —“. She interrupts him and asks “Why? Did we scare you away? You said you’d stay as long as it takes.”

      Giuliani: “Do I look scared? No, this is starting to get useless. Really, really petty.”

      note: This is my one contribution to Treepers. I’m not going to review any more of that biotch.

  14. jahealy says:
    July 30, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    So I have to ask … if Cohen recorded journalists and/or media executives talking trash about PDJT, what difference, at this point, does it make? By now, the world knows the American media hates its POTUS, so what’s the big reveal here? I feel like I’m missing the punchline?

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      I for one want to hear the tapes. :^p Bad news is good news when it comes to the divisive and dishonest MSM.

      • jahealy says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:12 pm

        I’m sure they probably hold entertainment value, but beyond that?

        • Convert says:
          July 30, 2018 at 8:37 pm

          No, if the tapes have reporters discussing classified info, then that means either Congress or Mueller’s team is deliberately leaking to those specific media. There could also be discussions of bribery, etc. Several possibilities that would continue to diminish public image of the media.

        • mr.piddles says:
          July 30, 2018 at 8:46 pm

          Well, “reputational risk”, as they say in Corporate America. Very embarrassing disclosures would feed into the well-deserved pushback on the self-appointed protectors of democracy, exposing their duplicity and dishonesty. Then there’s the entertainment value of watching them squirm under the spotlight.

    • unconqueredone says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      A substantial portion of Americans still trust the MSM and believe them to be “fair and balanced” (quite possibly the biggest hoax ever played on the American people). That portion of the people need to hear what took place. Maybe even a few will pay attention. Just maybe some of them will then realize that no form of media is impartial; every form of media has an agenda.
      The punch line? Pull back the curtain and a few will see the manipulation.

    • sedge2z says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Cohen’s tapes might be stashed away for YEARS as “insurance, leverage” a la Billy Bush.

      For that reason of blackmail, we’d like to hear all the tapes. May cause a lot of lawsuits and add jail time for the lawyer.

    • Jenny R. says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      The punchline is: they revealed that they were part of a plan to take down the President…by shopping Dem paid for dossiers for instance…maybe some names along with it.
      Then we get to see some big dumps — in media exec’s pants! (and in some DNC and possibly never Trump GOP and foreign party’s pants too) Ooooh! it could be hard eating popcorn what with the smell at that point!

      This is just conjecture on my part, but fun to think about.

  15. zimbalistjunior says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    it is amazing how the MSM took this innocuous interview and ran with it all day today (and assuredly tonight)…they are deranged

    everything is twisted, taken out of context and given the most negative possible connotation.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      It’s the political equivalent of a missing 767 or perhaps a single mom who allegedly killed her toddler daughter. CNN loves this s-word, and the rest of the MSM is following them to the bottom of the hole. Porn star = good. Tax cuts = bad. Um. Yeah. Makes total sense.

      I say good. We need less billionaire media conglomerate infused political activism. More independent information sources.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Exactly.The purpose of these interviews is to get the mark to eventually say something that appears incriminating, or dumb, that they can manipulate into a sound bite to be played ad nauseum.

    • Rhoda R says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      Zimbalistjr: Around here we call that Monday.

  16. Awefense (@Awefense) says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Obstruction by tweets! I just about died, lol. I’m still LMAO!

  17. CopperTop says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    15:45 “mostly reporters some business men…”

    THEN 16:32 “some executives”.

    I did not hear media in front of it.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      He didn’t say “media executives” explicitly, I agree. IMO, could go either way, but crossing my fingers it’s media execs. That could be fertile grounds for mayhem and hilarity. Practically speaking, for what reason would a media exec want to sit down with Cohen? Journalists I could see, especially those who control and feed the anti-Trump narrative at NYT, WaPo, CNN, et al… want to get a scoop to keep the ball rolling.

      • Hap Hazard says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        It’s true that there was no “media” in front of executives, but I thought it clearly referred to and seemed to be a point of clarification to make it clear the nature of the conversations with media “types” — he says mostly reporters and a few businessmen, but after a pause, and without discussing anything else with the host, he add, “executives” — I think it definitely refers to media executives. But i guess none of can know for sure, but I am sure the media executives know if they have talked to Cohen, and if they have, they now know that Trump has all tapes. Haha

    • Larry says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      The nice thing about a “shot in the dark” that “narrowly misses the bow of a ship” is that those in the line of fire know the shot was meant for them.

      We can quibble about the shot as a “shot in the dark” or a “shot across the bow”. Time and reactions will speak volumes about the accuracy of the marksman.

  18. mikebrezzze says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Allison = wolf date!

  19. Guyski says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Rudy Giuliani had a good day today.

  20. Cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I’m sorry, as a New Yorker, I have always loved Rudy Giuliani, especially as he led us after 9/11.
    So, was happy when President Trump hired him.
    However, he’s off the cuff remarks don’t help the President.
    Today, saying collusion is not a crime, made me, a fierce Trump supporter go Whatttt?
    No matter the reason, these remarks are simply not helpful and weaken the President’s stance with the average person.

    • zooamerica says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      “Collusion” is literally NOT a crime.

      Hillary Clinton, the DNC, AND THE FBI paid over $12 million dollars for a bogus dossier with information mainly derived from….Russia. The Steele Dossier….complete Russian garbage with the help from a British spy.

      It’s framed as “opposition research” which is Fusion GPS’s business – they launder intelligence for a price and help feed it to their media friends.

      THEY LOST and still can’t get over it.

      Get over it!

    • GB Bari says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Ever heard the saying, “every day I learn something new.”?

      Maybe it’s time the “average prison” learn that
      A. Collusion is not a crime
      B. Since President Trump did not engage in collusion, nor any other crime, there was no legal or legitimate basis for the Mueller investigation, least of all, “collusion.”
      C. Therefore, the entire investigation is a fraud.

      • Maquis says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Exactly.

      • LafnH20 says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:54 pm

        TY

      • peace says:
        July 30, 2018 at 8:59 pm

        Yes it is and why should we, the taxpayers, be on the hook for the tab? Mueller and his psychos should open their wallets and refund the money.

      • bkrg2 says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:06 pm

        Imagine beeing the 70-80% of the population that does not understand at least 1 of these 3 points.
        That is why Rudy has to meet with the enemy and make comments that some Treepers believe weakens our President. Even if Rudy converts one idiot over to our side, it is a win.

        • sedge2z says:
          July 30, 2018 at 9:39 pm

          Most Americans would pay close attention to Mueller if we knew how much of our MONEY is paid (daily? weekly?) to his growing group of biased democrat elites.

          Here’s a frightening thought: What if the Mueller gang’s purpose is to research and destroy any trace of Democrat wrongdoing in their history.

      • mr.piddles says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        If you listen to CNN closely… well, to the extent possible… I know, I know… lately I’ve caught bits ‘n pieces, and more and more they are using the word “conspiracy”. So transparent, the toolbags.

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      The MSM is OBSESSING about the word collusion. Rudy just says, and by the way, it’s not a crime. It totally cuts their argument to dust, because they know it’s true.

    • RJones says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Actually, I get that multiple lines of defense are good, but if ever there a defense based on fruit of the poisonous, it would be this one. They wouldn’t dare try to prosecute it because at least 8 Sen would end up publicly shamed and possibly jailed.

    • Chip Doctor says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      Collusion is nowhere in the criminal code. It is not a crime.

  21. zooamerica says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    There are 183 recordings…with some media executives involved. Rudy has all of them.

    Cohen’s recordings likely have some serious you know what on a lot of prominent people.

    This was supposed to be a big story, but I think Rudy did a great job on CNN today.

    What he said has every media executive that ever met with Cohen on the edge tonight.

    Cohen cast himself as a guy who didn’t like Trump, even though he was his lawyer….and the media ate it up, never thinking they were being recorded.

    President Trump really is a genius.

    Just wait, this is nothing in comparison to what’s going to happen in the next 99 days.

    We’ve got them by their Deep Throats….and we are taking their coats.

    Build The Wall and VOTE.

    • Bullseye says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Cohen had set up a corp. to collect fees to “influence” PTrump. Hard to collect fees which he did and say you have influence at the same time saying your not with PTrump

    • RJones says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      It was absolutely, hands-down brilliant getting Mueller to fetch the tapes and then hand them over to the Trump defense. Who can plan something like that? Amazing.

      1/ set up a sting on a slimy media (esp loved the part where Cohn helped get Campaign contributions from the “diversity coalition” but was unappreciated)
      2/ embarrass mueller with executing an unfair warrant on a lawyer
      3/ troll the media just when they think finally have him
      4/ get the journalists talking minutiae of the Trump/Cohn relationship
      5/ have Mueller give them the tapes AS PART OF THE EVIDENCE AGAINST HIM
      6/ have very public meeting with Sulzberger, in which NYT “cautions” violence
      7/ Rudy replies: we have tapes…

      Just classic…I’ve been chuckling all day. Trumps OWNS the libs.

      Future students will be reading about this incident if the deep state doesn’t find a way to assassinate him! It’s just too funny not to include in the book.

  22. Guyski says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Hmmm, CNN’s Chris Coumo who’s brother (NY Gov Andrew Cuomo) is considering running for president in 2020 had a two hour (recorded) conversation with Cohen.

  23. Zippy says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Since this is all ABSOLUTELY, POSITIVELY IRRELEVANT, and there is nothing criminal about it, I don’t care one iota and Rudy et al should just tell these idiots to F off and that there will be no further comments about this nothingburger. Same for this Mueller interview BS.

    • Michelle says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      I agree, why are we even discussing this stuff?

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Unless it’s designed to rattle their cages.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      I don’t think it’s such a bad thing to throw out there the “counter-narrative”. Especially when the counter-narrative is legitimate pushback… the 13 (now 17) Angry Democrats, each with various degrees of conflict of interest… EVERYBODY ELSE with conflicts of interest — Mueller, Rosencrantz, Comey, et al… the investigation-looking-for-a-crime nonsense… Good to lay out the facts of the matter, especially in a venue like CNN where all you get is a constant drumbeat of obfuscation and conflation, guilt by association, innuendo, etc. etc. etc.

  24. AlwaysRight says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    No less a leading Liberal than Alan Dershowitz has also stated that there no such thing as the crime of “collusion” in the US legal codes.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      He’s been on that for months now, TBH. And he’s getting angrier and angrier with each MSM appearance. When the FISA abuse stuff hits, he’s going to blow his Civil Libertarian top, and rightly so. IMO.

  25. JAS says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    When I thought CNN could not get any worse after their Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 fiasco, along comes Trump. Whenever they open their mouths these days I wish I could just interrupt and say: “Is that another 370?”

  26. Lonnie says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I just opened your site on my iPad and received a warning that your site may be trying to load software on my computer.

    Lonnie

  27. faithfuldiscerner says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I wish Rudy was the Attorney General. He’s just GREAT at this game.

  28. SteveFrench says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    I used to be very active around these parts but haven’t been in cth comment sections in a while, so I have a question. Did anyone else see the Coen thing as an obvious play by Trump from the start? I mean seriously, just knowing what I know about Trump I would never even entertain double-crossing him. Now imagine what Trump’s lawyer knows about Trump. The only way I could square that Circle is if the Deep state has the worst blackmail imaginable on Cohen. I would comfortably put a lot of money on Cohen doing this as a ploy. Admittedly haven’t followed this story closely, so could be wrong. But it would surprise me a HECK of a lot more if this isn’t a Trump scheme. Lol lest we forget , we’re talking about the guy who made Ted Cruz drop out in about a day by bringing up his daddy’s Lee Harvey Oswald connection. Put nothing past this man !

    • Scarlet says:
      July 30, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Yes. There’s nothing incriminating about Trump, but the Cohen tapes make the reporters look positively VILE…which they are.

      • Rhoda R says:
        July 30, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        But apparently Cohen is dirty in some other areas – medallion cabs (?). I don’t know how serious that might be but it is local and a Presidential Pardon cannot be used for local crimes. And even if Cohen is working a sting with the President his reputation is shot because Donald Trump wasn’t the only person he recorded.

    • Richard Whitney says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      It felt like a sting from the beginning.
      A prosecutor wants to hear about evidence that his investigators have discovered, but his first question is “Have you obtained this evidence legally?”
      So these tapes were obtained legally. Some of the other Mueller actions seem unusual, and you can imagine that they were covers for something else.

  29. Scarlet says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Ugh. She’s so beneath him. It’s exhausting to have to wade through her idiocy. Love Rudy.

  30. zooamerica says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    What media execs have spilled their guts out to Cohen on tape?

    Funny how we still call it “tape.”

    Maybe it really is tape?

    Audio tapes would be much more difficult to corrupt or compromise compared to digital files floating in a cloud……

    Good old fashioned tape recorder….

    Old school.

    The media better give President Trump some love…

    Or else.

  31. Jeff hansen says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Giuliani, a Phoenix rising. Wow! The establishment elites are so desperate they’ll leave the MSM execs twist in the wind. It’s husterical, she had no clue what he was going to say. Wow!

  32. Lactantius says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    As Donald Rumsfeld laid out the ground: “Reports that say that something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns – the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tend to be the difficult ones”

    Rudy has masterfully (in the style of President Donald J. Trump) played the knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns cards on the CNN “brain trust” and left them running to their handlers to find out what he said, what he didn’t say, what he implied and what he tweaked in the spy vs. spy world of innuendo and covert intelligence, misdirection and lying.

    Soon enough, they will invite him back for more, because if they are the “news” then the “news” is a ass* – and all asses need to be refueled. (* Bumble, in Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” wailed: “If the law supposes that, the law is a ass — a idiot. If that’s the eye of the law, the law is a bachelor; and the worst I wish the law is, that his eye may be opened by experience — by experience.”)

  33. zimbalistjunior says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    on cnn, anderson cooper, max boot just had his shoes handed to him by stephen cohen re whether russia meddling qualified as an attack on usa

    perhaps cnn is sensing which way the winds are changing…

  34. gildie says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    C’mon, Alisyn, the guy’s a scumbag. LOL
    Rudy reverting to his NYC street persona.
    Think he did great.

  35. PVCDroid says:
    July 30, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    How can the collective SWAMP live with themselves? I can’t imagine being a journalist working for the NYT or WAPO thinking you’ve reached the pinnacle of your profession yet you are completely manipulating the truth, totally avoiding what you should be investigating/reporting upon or blatantly making up facts. I couldn’t do it and live with myself. I would be ashamed, let alone what God would say to me in the end as he told me I wasn’t worthy of heaven.

  36. faithfuldiscerner says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Remember when Alisyn Camerota spent three hours a day shilling relentlessly on Fox News for George W. Bush’s mindless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Yeah, I remember.

  37. DanO64 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Another win. I felt a shift in the force. The VSG is controlling the narrative now. The MSM lost the fight. Just tell N myself is all.

  38. Sunshine says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Although we all know interviews are edited, it seems to me the tape was edited at 16h25. Her head suddenly turns sideways for no obvious reason other than someone is getting her attention and suddenly back to Giuliani. There seems to be a very subtle cut in the tape.

  39. Mercenary says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    There’s only one thing I know from watching this: Giuliani is enjoying himself tremendously. And he’s very loose. Very confident. That generally comes from the knowledge that you have the upper hand. Like a poker player who has a royal flush and knows nobody can beat him.

    I have no idea how this ends up, but Giuliani knows something. And he’s very confident about it. He’s TOYING with them at this point. Trump is TOYING with the media at this point.

  40. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Sundance, as you state at the outset, Rudy enjoy’s facing the opposition and does well against the attacks. Both Rudy and PDJT cut their professional teeth in NY, the enemy’s lair.

    Rex has an plausible theory on the “Cohen tapes and Cohen”

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1023745926349746177.html

    • Rhoda R says:
      July 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      In my opinion, Rex’s theory doesn’t work. Cohen is on the hook for a strictly local crime now. He may be loyal to the President but would he deliberately put himself into legal jeopardy not to mention make himself unemployable as a practicing lawyer in the future once it came out that he’d been taping clients?

  41. sDee says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Rudy Giuliani – a man you never want to be sitting across the table from!

  42. billarysserverroom says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I vastly underestimated Rudy’s ability to play rope a dope when he joined the legal team.

  43. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 30, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    What kicked off the mass hysteria we are forced to witness?

    Maybe the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein. Screw with their heads like they do ours…

    “flash” demonstrations
    ‘IMPEACH ROSENSTEIN’
    #fireRottenRod

    Push for that impeachment all August recess.

    Then in September we push really, really hard for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House.

    Let’s see who has the most meltdowns and nervous breakdowns.

    I’m all about FUN this election season 🙂

  44. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    July 30, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    CNN could not skip over Chris Cuomo’s tape fast enough! They won’t even comment on it! It must be bad! The media will be invoking the Peter Strokz defense when all those tapes go public. “My bias does not effect my role as a journalist”. LOL!!! Look, I do not believe in 3D chess, but Trump and Cohen may have run a epic move here. The media wet themselves thinking there were Trump Russia Cohen Tapes yet the one tape vindicates Trump. The other 180 could decimate the reputations of media members and pundits. And we never would have gotten these tapes if not for Mueller and the SDNY. Teflon Don leaves devastation in his wake.

