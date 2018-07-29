Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Margaret Brennan – Feds Have 183 Recordings of Michael Cohen…

It’s becoming increasingly clear that John Miller keeps distracting the daily news cycle by moving the cheese in the media maze…. A curiously jovial discussion between President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and CBS’ Margaret Brennan indicates the media mice are suspecting the same:
Advertisements
Here’s an investigation that went right.
Merle Hoffman, millionaire abortionist, called New York AG Eric Schneiderman like a private attorney to persecute some sidewalk counselors outside her mill in NYC. So a bunch of them were dragged into court.
After Schmeiderman’s fall, another corruptocrate contimued the bogus case.
A federal judge in NYC just tossed it.
Part of the case was the dirt on Merle Norman’s abortionists, and her owh tax deadbeatism found by an investigator.
Since the judge ruled, he was allowed to release the dirt. The prolifers not only have free speech, but a new message — one of consumer protection from Merle’s hack artists, one of whom carmed his initials on a woman’s tummy.
If you have a strong stomach, see howtobeyourowndetective.com and read the post “Haggard Merle’s Abortionists.” A lesson in dirt digging, and a relentless look at a shameful racket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good catch!
Sherlock and Sundance are definitely cut from the same cloth. Super Sleuths
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you picked up on this, Sundance. I was laughing several times, myself, during this interview.
Brennan could not help herself and had to laugh, too. Kind of let the cat out of the bad that this is all nonsense.
Great work by Rudy here, in my opinion.
Love the John Miller reference. Here’s the scoop on that for those who don’t know the story (and I did not):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-alter-ego-barron/2016/05/12/02ac99ec-16fe-11e6-aa55-670cabef46e0_story.html?utm_term=.da57064c1739
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for explaining SD’s Miller reference. I watched the whole video…and nothing. It’s impossible to remember every bit of minutia from years ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed, Peoria. The story is so played out, people have lost interest. There’s a window of time, I think, to sell the public on a story like this and I think we’re beyond that window. It would take something extraordinary to bring people back to this, I feel, and the Cohen tape is not that thing.
Sure, when Mueller does his “obstruction” report people will blare it everywhere. But I think people are really over this story, in general.
Happy to help on John Miller. I had no idea what that meant lol 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I had forgotten the alter ego as well,
LikeLiked by 2 people
I refuse to pay money to read WaPo stories…could you summarize the John Miller reference, please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never mind – I just found the old story from back in the day…I had forgotten that was the name he used!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is the story? It’s behind a paywall. Never heard of John Miller.
LikeLike
John Miller was a Donald J. Trump “publicist” … but it was DJT 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart. I regretted going to WaPo immediately after I want. Their “top story” in one section is race baiting nonsense and I wish I had not seen it.
John Miller = apparent Trump alter ego (supposedly a publicist) that he used to talk up his own accomplishments. Here’s another link:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trumps-former-press-flack-john-miller-is-back-in-the-news-heres-how-we-know-its-really-trump
I don’t know all of the story, but my guess is Sundance meant that The Master himself (aka John Miller the PR guy) is basically leading the media wherever he wants it. And a jovial Brennan may indicate she knows she (and the rest of the media) knows she’s been “had” by The Master.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The John Miller Story
In 1991, Sue Carswell, a reporter at People magazine, left a message with Trump’s secretary that she wanted to interview Trump about the end of his marriage to Ivana and his dating Marla Maples.
Five minutes later she got a phone call from the publicist “John Miller” who said he would speak on behalf of Trump, and gave a glowing account of Trump, and how well he treated both women. Sue Carswell said that later Cindy Adams and Marla Maples both told her that “John Miller” was really Trump pranking her.
25 YEAR LATER a tape of the conversation resurfaced during Trump’s presidential campaign, and the only explanation is Trump released it himself to troll the mainstream media.
Sue Carswell is the perfect straight woman in this tape as she explained what happened in this YouTube video from 6:57 to 7:35
LikeLike
The Tump-Cohen tape is NOTHING.
But given how sleazy Cohen has shown himself to be…. It seems likely that there is lots of evidence of his sleaziness on other tapes and documents. It seems obvious that Cohen is going down for serious crimes (not Trump related) and he is desperately trying to “deal his way out of it” by providing (making up) evidence against Trump. That is what you would expect from a sleazy lawyer… doubly so with super-sleazy Lanny Davis involved.
If Giuliani is correct and there are 12 (or more) tapes of conversations with MSM hacks…. it is a certainty that they revealed their own corrupt sleazy nature… they reveal it on air speaking publicly, so in “private”it’s bound to be worse
LikeLiked by 5 people
If he is willing to do this to DJT who else did he do it to.
I see Arkancide in Cohen’s future.
LikeLike
“The Tump-Cohen tape is NOTHING.”
But considering our idiocracy, the payoff to the National Enquirer to buy and bury the porn star’s story and the nothingburger Trump Tower meeting are an undoubtedly successful attempt to divert the attention of our majority clueless from the bogus FISA authorization scandal. As Dan Bongino says, when sufficient time has passed to allow the idiocracy to forget any details they might have miraculously picked up about the FISA application scandal, the MSM will switch back to that and continue to spew falsehoods about it because the idiocracy has forgotten the details.
LikeLike
This is a Roy Cohn job on Cohen all the way and Rudy plays his part perfectly. In the last week Cohen has been exposed as a sleazy backstabbing lawyer who tapes his clients and even the news media etc etc
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Roy Cohn! Apparently taught POTUS all the ways of PR.
LikeLike
That darn John Miller keeps moving the cheese. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
#IAmJohnMiller ❌
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooh that’s awesome!
May I borrow?
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLike
I did some tweet analysis related to this as this whole story did not seem to make any sense to me. My reference was the Immigrant children story. When that story first starting to hit the news cycle Trump tweeted 3 times directly addressing the issue. All 3 tweets were practically the same and in my opinion were an attempt to deflect the narrative to MS-13. During the following weeks as the story grew and dominated Trump did not directly address it. Every tweet about immigration did not touch the children part of it or rebut any arguments being made by the media or Democrats. All his tweets were about MS-13. When the story was winding down there were 3 more tweets (2 direct and 1 retweet) directly addressing the children issue but they were all relating to the Times cover (with the girl who was not being separated).
Anyway the point of all of that is that Trump has a tendency to ignore directly responding to a narrative he doesn’t like. Trump was fanning the flames repeatedly in this whole Cohen narrative so I just don’t buy that the narrative is as it seems. Overall Trump seems to accept that there will be negative press so he likes to funnel it to a story and narrative of his choosing. He has done that constantly with the Russia story (remember when all the pundits were advising him to just ignore it). I think that it bodes well for the outcome of the Russia story as it is Trumps favorite topic to divert the press. It also has turned into a problem for the press because they can’t stop covering it. Meanwhile it registers as a zero on a list of things the voters are concerned yet dominates the coverage.
LikeLike
Yeah, they’re definitely having way too much fun here.😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange will be removed from the Ecuadorean Embassy ‘imminently’
https://www.businessinsider.com/wikileaks-julian-assange-removed-from-ecuador-embassy-imminently-2018-7
“The recent indictments issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller imply that Assange and WikiLeaks were a conduit for Russian intelligence in distributing hacked Democratic Party emails in 2016.”
“Whether a sealed indictment awaits Assange in relation to the Russian hacking investigation is unknown. But according to US officials, charges have been drawn up relating to previous WikiLeaks disclosures of classified US documents.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Miller 😂😂😂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That’s a heckuva tweet right there.
LikeLike
VP Pence visit to Ecador in June 2018…
“The vice president raised the issue of Mr. Assange. It was a constructive conversation. They agreed to remain in close coordination on potential next steps going forward,” a White House official said in a statement issued following Thursday’s meeting with Mr. Moreno, The Washington Examiner first reported.
Ten senators, all Democrats, wrote Mr. Pence a day earlier urging him to press Mr. Moreno about the WikiLeaks publisher during his trip abroad Thursday.
Led by Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the letter to Mr. Pence said it was “imperative that you raise U.S. concerns with President Moreno about Ecuador’s continued support for Mr. Assange at a time when WikiLeaks continues its efforts to undermine democratic processes globally.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/29/mike-pence-raises-julian-assange-case-with-ecuador/
LikeLike
Cohen on one side, Mueller on the other; both distractions in my opinion, as are Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Ali Watkins, James Wolfe, Rod Rosenstein. Think for a minute: when was the last time we heard anything about Bill Preistap, or Bruce and Nellie Ohr?
LikeLike
So…I’m guessing the recordings came from the 16 cell phones that were retrieved out of the FBI raid on Michael Cohen. 1 out of 183 recordings are of John Miller….the one we already heard. lol. The other 12 related to John Miller are of reporters being recorded talking with Michael Cohen about how much he didn’t like the campaign. Must be good phones if the phone in the drawer recording (s?) are high quality.
LikeLike
Pretty interesting article here. Just a few months ago the Trump campaign was paying part of Cohen’s legal bills. Interesting to note that as long as it has to do with Russia then the campaign can continue to cover legal bills.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-campaign-paid-portions-michael-cohens-legal-fees/story?id=54831269
I suspect Cohen has not flipped. This is too perfectly set up for Trump to win and the press (CNN especially) to lose. They built the hype for the tapes and it is going to backfire spectacularly. Just a very well played troll executed to perfection by Team Trump.
LikeLike