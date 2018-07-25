July 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #552

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Rudy Giuliani was interviewed on the Laura Ingraham TV show tonight following the CNN airing of the Trump-Cohen tape. Interview below. Rudy says there are no other tapes (no other recordings between Cohen and Trump). Also says Team Trump is waiting to hear back from Mueller regarding the conditions Team Trump has set out for any Mueller interview that might happen (little or no questions regarding obstruction).

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  10. SR says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Another thought, Cohen is under illegal spying and all are recorded by deep state? They used the excuse it’s all found during raid.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

    If RINOs and Never Trumpers needed PROOF that the Republican Party is PDJT’s Party, just have them take a look at what happened tonight in the Georgia Governor runoff!

    Primary Results:

    President’s endorsement:

    Results this evening:

    Brian Kemp got 406,130 votes (69.5%)

    Casey Cagle got 178,650 votes (30.5%)

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

  14. rumpole2 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

    730 days =====> 2 YEARS!

  15. Donna Turpen says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Everyone should watch the movie Snowden! Quite an eye opener.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 1:07 am

      I watched the documentary with Snowden himself – is that the one you mean? I know a movie was made also, but the documentary was fabulous. I love it when they show Clapper lying through his teeth about the NSA spying on Americans.

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. BobBoxBody says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I’m not tired of winning are you? While there is a lot of (not unreasonable) consternation, I’m optimistic about things getting fixed. It won’t get fixed overnight, but things ARE going to get fixed. But it can’t all be from Trump. While everyone is aggravated with the fact that the GOP is by and large, complicit in the selling out of our country, the fact of the matter is that people are now RECOGNIZING this fact for the first time ever. And the first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have a problem.

    Between Trump bringing the GOPe to heel and the Democrats imploding and FISAgate it’s gonna be quite a show to watch, and we’ve got front row seats. You could say here at the Treehouse we have the BEST seats…..

  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Good news as regards the Ohio special election (OH12; election is on August 7th). Information from Larry Schweikart’s source “Ohio Wan” (Ohio political insider).

    This matches what Jeans2nd (Ohio resident) said yesterday, that Balderson will win the CD12 race in two weeks.

    Dems are pushing hard to boost the Dem in the race (O’Connor). He was on MSNBC tonight with Chris Matthews.

    Good thing is that Balderson is no Rick Saccone (PA18). He seems a smarter and savvier candidate than Saccone, and that might be what helps him get over the finish line with the win in this contest.

    Same two candidates will face off in November for this seat.

    • Piper says:
      July 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

      That goofball Sabato(?) said that the dems were going to make a clean sweep of it and win ALL the seats so now all the lazy voters that they have will just sit home and think it’s all in the bag.

      I wonder if he is deep down a trumpster because that was really a dumb thing to predict.

      Now Soros is going to have to pay them all at the last minute, and get buses scheduled, and bribe lots more people to cheat… heehee, it’s going to fun to watch🍿🍪

  19. phoenixRising says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:34 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      July 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I’m just thinking outside of the box. Guiliani said there are no more tapes with Trump and didn’t object to its release.

      I wonder if this was actually a Trump made recording (not Cohen) and if he gave it to Cohen back when the McDougal issue first came up during the campaign in case it could be used to prove there was no wrong doing (but Cohen never needed it when the story died)?

      I don’t know if it is true, but it has been reported that Trump recorded everything when in business.

      I just find it odd that Cohen would have recorded this nothingburger….and not much of anything else.

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

  21. Piper says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Oh! My sides hurt from laughing 😆
    The letters probably looked like a kindergartener tried to spell the word😂🤣
    Mad maxipad probably wrote it on a box herself and called the pole-ece!
    She finally realized she went to far when her zombie supporters burned the American flag in her honor the other day🙄

  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:40 am

    The Trump-Tweet Effect:

    Republicans who haven’t FULLY supported the Trump Agenda and EARNED his Endorsement … BEWARE!

    On July 18th President Trump’s tweet supporting Georgia-Governor Candidate Kemp in the Republican Primary RUNOFF – who was down 3% with support flagging – COMPLETELY CHANGED the GAME.

    • Kemp had trailed by 15% (40% to 25%) in the initial Primary.

    • Kemp’s Primary opponent conceded the Runoff tonight with Kemp leading by 39% (69% to 30%).

    https://www.macon.com/news/politics-government/election/article215451595.html

  23. Harry Lime says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Well, what do you know…those lovable Go Go Gophers are MAGA!

  25. Craig from Scotland says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

    It appears Rat Rosenstein is delivering the case for his own dismissal and prosecution but watch again as the slimeball attributes the FISA abuse solely on the FBI. He then throws in suggestions of ‘threats’ against DOJ while it was staffers who implicated him with threatening tactics behaviour.
    Classic victim switcheroo tactic.
    Abhorrent individual.

  26. Fools Gold says:
    July 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

    When you can’t win a debate or provide any coherent arguments, troll with meme’s repeatedly.

  27. AustinPrisoner says:
    July 25, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Is it bad form on here to post articles from questionable websites? If it is, I’ll risk that because this story, if true, is so important. Years ago, Mueller & Holder & Comey may have botched the investigation of the theft of American-invented defense technology. The American inventor was cheated and so was America. China and Russia now possess this technology and America does not.

    https://truepundit.com/mueller-holder-shut-down-fbi-investigation-of-stolen-u-s-stealth-defense-technology-implicating-lockheed-martin-while-comey-was-lockheeds-top-lawyer/

  29. millwright says:
    July 25, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Every day brings more evidence former Senator Joe McCarthy was on the right trail ! His sole mistake was confining his investigations to ‘ communists ‘ !

