Friday July 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
VALLEY OF FLOWERS NATIONAL PARK IN GARHWAL HIMALAYAS, INDIA
The Village With Beauty That’s More Than Skin deep…Mousehole, Cornwall, England
The Kaiser’s Surprise
In his comments on Isaiah 57, Dr. Harry Ironside shares this story:
Years ago, before the First World War, Professor Stroeter, a well-known prophetic teacher in Germany, used to go through the country giving lectures, and using charts to unfold the dispensations. His lectures attracted the attention of the German Emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm, who in spite of his many idiosyncrasies, was quite a Bible student, and used to preach in the palace chapel on many occasions.
The Kaiser invited Professor Stroeter to his palace to give him an idea of what he was lecturing upon. The professor was taken into the library and spread a roll of his charts out on the table. The Kaiser followed him as he pointed out various things in the dispensations until the Second Coming of the Lord. After a lengthy conversation the Kaiser said, “Do I understand you aright? Do you mean to say that Jesus Christ is coming back literally, and that when He returns all the kingdoms of the world are going to be destroyed and He will set up His kingdom on the ruins of them all?”
And Professor Stroeter said, “Exactly, your Majesty….”
“Oh, no,” said the Kaiser, “I can’t have that! Why that would interfere with all my plans!”
We don’t know if Professor Stroeter understood the dispensations well enough to have expressed to the Kaiser that the coming of our Lord to rapture His church must come before the wrath of the Tribulation and the Second Coming of Christ (I Thes. 1:10; 5:9). Regardless, what a frank admission from a man who professed to be a student and teacher of the Word of God!
How about you, dear reader? If you are not saved, you will be left behind when the Body of Christ is “caught up” to meet the Lord in the air (I Thes. 4:17). While we believers will “ever be with the Lord” in heaven, the seven years of Great Tribulation that will follow on earth will surely interfere with all that you have planned. Why not trust the Lord Jesus Christ as your Savior by believing that His death, burial and resurrection paid for all of your sins. Then you too can look forward to being a part of all that the Lord has planned for His saints.
But we close by asking Christians if the Rapture will interfere with your plans, or be the triumph of His grace in your life? When John Wesley was asked what he would do the following day if he knew the Lord were coming, he replied that he would rise at his usual hour, spend time in his regularly scheduled morning devotions, and arrive promptly at his first speaking engagement of the day. In other words, he wouldn’t have to change a thing in his life to prepare for the coming of the Lord. May this be true of us too!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-kaisers-surprise/
The Prayer to St Jude
O most holy apostle, Saint Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus,
the Church honoureth and invoketh thee universally, as the patron of hopeless cases,
and of things almost despaired of.
Pray for me, who am so miserable. Make use, I implore thee, of that particular
privilege accorded to thee, to bring visible and speedy help where help was almost
despaired of.
Come to mine assistance in this great need, that President Trump may receive
the consolation and succor of Heaven in all my necessities, tribulations,
and sufferings, particularly an end to the evil perpetuated by liberals that he may praise
God with thee and all the elect throughout eternity.
I promise thee, O blessed Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favour,
to always honour thee as my special and powerful patron, and to gratefully
encourage devotion to thee.
Amen.
Amen.
Massive Pro Trump rally in the UK
More winning. More judges. MAGA. 🙂
Christian women face jail time… For being CHRISTIAN!
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
I hope these posts are read by folks who can take a solid idea back to whoever is in charge of “The Plan”. This is a war being fought on many fronts and I have no complaints, just one suggestion.
A golden opportunity is being missed by not scheduling at least two tough votes a week for the red state Dem Senators. You all know how the game is played. The Supreme court vote cannot be the only tough vote scheduled. I have my own ideas for disruptive votes that will tear the Dems apart. Curious what other Treepers might suggest?
Happy Friday everyone.
After the recent piece about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the concern expressed in most comments, I thought some of you might find some encouragement in this article written by a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame. All is NOT lost. The future is NOT hopeless.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/there-is-no-tomorrow-without-the-wests-heroes-and-myths/
My giggle for the week: A mass mailing from the RNC labeled as a “census” . It was bannered as ” 2nd notice” which isn’t exactly ture as I rxeplied to the first but didn’t send any money. Answered the same questions and again didn’t send money ! Wonder if they’ll send a third ?
Best part of the week : On the “upside” Tuesday afternoon brought our 2nd grandson ! Everybody came home Thursday afternoon . DIL is going to have her hands full with two in diapers and a new house not fully moved into ..
