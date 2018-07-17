UPDATE* President Trump Meets With Congressional Delegation To Discuss Helsinki Meeting – 2:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is scheduled to meet with members of congress to discuss his Helsinki, Finland meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president is scheduled to deliver public remarks sometime around 2:00pm in relation to this meeting.
Update: The remarks by President Trump were not carried live as initially anticipated. Instead a pool report and video was provided after the remarks. Here’s the video:
I have no doubt that Pres.Trump is determined to encourage peace and prosperity in the world and yet if he doesn’t say exactly what the hysterical left, the Neocons, the RINO’s etc expect him to say or in this rare case if he “misstates or misspeaks,” his critics will excoriate him and unleash a litany of pejoratives and accusations that are far worse than they have ever said or would ever say for the worst dictator or mass killer in the history of the world. They are a disgrace to themselves and America.
It’s interesting that Rand Paul and Pat Buchanan were 2 of Trump’s most courageous supporters during the hysterical firestorm (in addition to this site et al) while some Fox on air “personalities” jumped on the MSM bandwagon. It was encouraging to see that Tucker, Hannity and Ingraham also kept their cool and logic intact last night and did not throw Trump under the bus.
TRUMP CALLS OFF COLD WAR II
Pat Buchanan responds to John Brennan vitriol with Patrick Henry quote
http://www.wnd.com/2018/07/trump-calls-off-cold-war-ii/#7t1LmzjT5Fh4tbG1.99
I wonder if Fox News will still employ or welcome the vicious, merciless Phillip Reines back on Fox to freely excoriate Trump. He was unleashing air horns in front of the WH last night and was inciting a mob to come out and join him. What happened to “disturbing the peace” laws?
they were just “community organizing”
I listened to the whole thing and never heard him say that he “misspoke”.
He said he wanted to clear up…that he had great confidence in his intelligence communtiy headed by his people!
It was Fox said that!
I just listened to it and then read these comments here and I didn’t here him say he misspoke either.
I thought maybe I just missed him saying he misspoke since so many comments said he acknowledged he misspoke…..
PDJT will never loose my support………..
He clearly stated that his “would” should have been a “wouldn’t” and that it was a simple mistake because of double negatives.
“I don’t see any reason why it would be,” was his prior quote when asked about Russia meddling.
“Mr. President do you publically condemn Vladimir Putin?”
Condemn him for what?
Did they even LISTEN to what POTUS just said?
And then the other guy, “It won’t be public if we aren’t in there.”
Ha! Just make it up guy – like you do everything else.
Anyone AMAZED that Pres. Trump is working as soon as he gets back to DC? If it was the previous admin – we wouldn’t hear from him for the rest of the month while he vacationed on our dime in Hawaii.
Trump said Russia would interfere so what? He has said this before that Russia could have interfered along with other countries and maybe a 500lb person stuck in his room. He also said that he has faith in HIS intelegence people. He never mentioned Rosey or Wray or Sessions.
here with the senators!
That was just plain spooky!
Now they are saying he retracted with ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t’ or is it the other way around
Anyhow, the MSM is asking why he didn’t mention this on his interview with Sean Hannity.
Oh brother, see what trying to appease these devils does?
I did not see him trying to appease anyone.
He has confidence in the people he appointed and wanted them to know that….us, too.
There was definitely an unspoken rebuke of the Obama/Clinton intelligence community.
He retracted would and said it should be replaced with wouldn’t.
He said it should have been CLEAR to the media what our American President intended…..how easy to ask for a clarification…..they spent the day on their narrative. The word(s) didn’t matter.
No kidding, nobody asked him for clarification or gave him the benefit of the doubt to wait to see what he said later. That’s also because they were going to be mad no matter what he said.
My dad used to say, half joking “Don’t listen to what I SAY, listen to what I MEAN, G– dammit!”
He meant, take it in CONTEXT, and use some common sense!
The interview was done before the brouhaha and he prob didn’t realize there was a mistake.
Simple, he didn’t read the transcript of his answers until late last night. Hannity’s interview was right after the presser with Putin.
Putin said he wanted Trump to win.
He protected Erdogan from the Gulen-CIA coup, saving Erdogan’s life from assassination via a shootdown of his plane by rebel AF officers. Russian SVR-GRU agencies saved the Turk leader at the last minutes.
Putin would also have the SVR-GRU investigating the coup against Trump. They easily could crack these aholes like counter-Intel boy Peter Strok, Islamic lover Brennan and the clowns like egoist Comey and the rest of them from Obama’s teams.
Putin passed on warnings and tangible Intel in Helsinki. This is what and how Russia operates. It is in the best interests of the Russian people to protect DJT as President of the USA. The last thing they would want would be a coup against the President (in any form, lethal, Congressional or more Media-driven harangue).
And he is trying to save Netanyahu from the globalists (Putin just met with Netanyahu).
Big difference between Bibi and Erdogan. Bibi is an enlightened leader in “MIGA!” mode, Erdogan is a brazen islamofascist who drags Turkey back to the Muhammadian times of darkness and tyranny.
I too believe that Pres. Putin passed on some disconcerting intel to Pres. Trump. Pres. Trump’s demeanor at the Summit press conference seemed very heavy and reserved in my opinion.
I thought it was just me, but your comment and a few others here validate my feeling that PDJT’s demeanor yesterday was off. Including the pic of him walking behind Putin, sort of slumped over, head down. It’s entirely possible he was just tired, but it’s the first time I’ve seen him more or less following rather than leading. Putin somehow looked in charge yesterday, imo. Whole thing was weird, and probably the reason PDJT said would vs. wouldn’t or wouldn’t vs. would or whatever the hell they’re screaming about.
Would like to know what’s up. There’s no way POTUS went to Helsinki unprepared for Putin. Seems like Putin threw some curve balls, and not ones PDJT either liked or was prepared for. Or something. I have no clue. Just listening to my gut, as usual.
As long as we speculate, it is also possible that Putin, based on, ironically, GRU-collected intelligence and hard evidence, might have warned the President about depravities of internal conspiracies against him that not even the President was aware of.
Absolutely a (speculative) possibility.
seriously? he was happy getting the soccer ball…think the stupid russia collusion was disheartening!
Yes, I’m serious. Did you have point?
President Trump is a Machine! press conference was Super Fantastic!! He towers over Putin so President Trump was being complementary.
Agree. I’ve rarely seen him so down. Maybe something about Hillary, and he’ll have to do something? I think something like that would depress him.
Well if he found out something about HIllary that means taking action against her, and he’s upset, he should just give me a call for a pep talk!
I think his mood was “heavy” because he absolutely knew the sh*tstorm he was about to be hit with. He as much said so: “I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics”
New world order in – PTrump, Putin, Netanyahu, Japan, SK, Singapore, India, Saudi, Eygpt and others.
Out – Germany, UK, EU, China, Canada, Mexico, Pakistan and others.
hmm if he misspoke, fine – clear the record.
But seems like another lost opportunity to repeat the $400M donation to CF charge..
He didnt’ mention it in the Hannity interview either.
What do I know, though.. He got himself elected against all odds.
He wouldn’t push that without confirming.
Sec of Treasury will have to track the money. It takes a while.
Hannity’s interview happend right after the press event with Putin, POTUS said he read the transcripts last night, that would be after Hannity’s interview. So he wouldn’t have known yet.
clear the record is different than misspoke…why the discripency?
I come to the defense of the President as his diplomacy in the Helsinki Summit was outstanding for America,
If Donald Trump had taken the advice given by anyone, from Anderson Cooper to John Brennan, the reaction of Russia would have been to confront the United States even more militarily and this could lead to nuclear World War 3
President Donald Trump acted like an American President.
He was a world leader on stage with the most accomplished world leader since perhaps Ronald Reagan, or Margaret Thatcher… in the likes of Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump is to be defended, supported and celebrated for his diplomacy with President Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump spoke honestly and Vladimir Putin spoke honestly. For those in America who have forgotten that there were criminal operations by deep state interests which “may have” assassinated John Kennedy, framed Richard Nixon in Watergate, shot Ronald Reagan.
We are witnessing in these defenders of the “Intelligence State” that President Trump was spot on in that America and Russia are “both to blame” in their interested parties who both are channels for these international bigots who have mass murdered, manipulated and trashed the world in world wars and lesser wars which no one wanted to fight.
President Trump has shown great leadership in meeting with President Putin and telling the world what every honest person knows in Robert Mueller was sent in to destroy American and Russian peace and that there is this group who want another world war.
And, the reason is to hide all the stolen trillions which have been robbed from America.
Russia should indict the coup plotters who have carried out this Obama led war scam, and the United States Marshals should apprehend and extradite all of them to Moscow to face trial in Russia. That would put an end to this in the United States, as the current AG can not find an arrest warrant for criminals, but instead allows Paul Manafort and Gen Flynn to be persecuted.
For once an American President did something for the normal people, who as in World War 1 and World War 2 did not want to fight a war in Eurasia. No one wants a war with Russia, and Russia is not arming to fight a conventional war in Europe nor building a Navy to invade America The reality is no normal person wants World War 3 with Russia.
This meeting is 18 months overdue and the reason for that is warmongers who are still in a treasonous conspiracy continuing the Russiagate ploy. All of them should be arrested as enemies of the state and enemies of peace.
At least with peace with Russia, Americans will not have to add to the list of suffering, and for that Americans can be thankful to President Donald Trump.
Thank you Gunny!
Word, Gunny.
War is Peace
Ignorance is Strength
Freedom is Slavery
We have always been at war with Eurasia
he gave a great summary!
Americans out here in the real world know that some hand full of Russian, Romanian, or Macedonia hackers had no effect on the Election. Now we DID see in realtime many illegal aliens encouraged by the Mexican government and one Barack Obama come and cast their votes for Mrs. Bill Clinton. There was international interference but it wasn’t from Russia.
You are so right. The warmongerers on the right and the traitors on the left are more than willing to start a war with Russia in or to save their own skin. They know full well they participated in a coup and they are willing to stop and nothing to make sure the American people remain in the dark about their nefarious deeds.
Love it Gunny!! reads like a spy novel–but with truth and your expertise behind it. Thanks for writing…
Back in n the day, saying both sides had got stuff wrong was just good manners. But things seem to have changed.
President Trump is a master at sucking all the air out of a room. He will find a way to move the media on to the next fake outrage. Should be time for Supreme Court nominee to Judge kavenaugh to be back on the left/media radar of outrage.
Wow. So much hot air and BS here today. When I see how many feel a need to share quotes from MSM and post links to make sure their ratings get pumped, I have to wonder how many here are working for them.
I ignore the links I don’t read the nonsense. I did not consume very fake news hysterical drive by media products. So even if said products are advertised on CTH I refuse to consume.
I’ve had thoughts about some comments here also; especially the negative comments about our and POTUS’s friends, like Hannity and Rand Paul. I do think some of those are from trolls coming here to isolate us and disillusion us about our friends. Why criticize the few who publicly support our POTUS….do you ever see Dems do that? We really have to stick together for the sake of POTUS and our country.
I had listened to Rush and left my compute on the station and Savage came on.
My God Savage is of the rocker and is blowing the Presidents explanation of the Helsinki presser (misspoken )out of proportion.
This guy does more damage to pOTUS then the liberals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Dr. Savage should have listened to what the President said instead of what people said he said,
Big difference.
And yes, Savage is full of himself quite often and insufferable because of it. However, he is—at times—a voice for our side.
I wonder if he and other media people are Willing to clear things up and admit they “misspoke” about the “misspoke” kerfuffle.
Savage is angry at the President because he does not seem to understand that the President can’t call into his show like he used to when he was campaigning. He gripes all that time “Donald Trump doesn’t need me anymore”. I can’t take too much of him but I dropped him completely when he said he is responsible for candidate Trump’s victory.
I agree Paul – it’s easier to post or share the MSM crap/links then to give clear & thoughtful comments, IT SERVES NO F**KING PURPOSE, but only to enrage us! Either post positive commentaries or write them yourselves! ENOUGH!
That’s not necessarily fair. SD has suggested citing sources and posting links to back up one’s posts. Even SD himself links to enemedia at times. Many of his Yootube vids are from unfriendly sources. It’s just the way it is sometimes. We aren’t going to make or break the enemy with a few clicks.
AMAZING. AMAZING. Let me tell you why.
What Trump did today was he “Strzok’d” the Putin summit. Meaning, he took what he said and finessed it into something else (as Strzok did with his texts). And did it in an unassailable way (just misspoke, he says).
This is a breakthrough for Trump, and it’s profound.
Until this point in time, Trump never wanted to be a “normal politician” and avail himself of the weasel ways of politicians, like the “misspoke” defense. But now he’s finally added that arrow to his quiver.
This is so important because Trump’s biggest weakness, as a pol, is that he’s very imprecise with what he says. That’s how we got the “Muslim Ban controversy.”
But now, now that Trump feels ok about apologizing and taking back things he says, he gets to essentially eliminate that weakness in his game.
Freaking huge. HUGE. It’s a new era, and this makes Trump only that much stronger. Of course CNN is mad. They should be.
They are always mad! What difference will it make tomorrow? Nothing!
He took their pinata away, Coda. Just snatched it away from them and left them hanging. LOL!!!
All hail the Very Stable Genius.
I’ve been waiting so long for Trump to finally let himself “go back on” things he’s said. And now he’s finally done so.
Now, he has immunity. Anytime he says something “off,” he can simply say he misspoke. Awesome. Awesome.
LOL! Incredible!
I think Bill Shine is already earning his paycheck.
So glad you said this, LC.
Bill Shine is not just Comm Director. He’s basically Trump’s “image man,” and he’s already having a very positive effect, as you said.
GREAT hire. Think Shine will pay off more and more as we move forward.
Yep, and he just started the fresh cycle of discussion all over again. This will keep msm occupied for a few more days.
This is so big. SO big. It ends the current non-troversy but it helps Trump so much more going forward.
And as you said, the media will yet talk about this for days. But it’s over, and that means they’ll just waste time chasing their tails.
NBC already keeps replaying yesterday’s PC vs today! Jerks!
Doesn’t matter. Last word is the one that sticks.
There will be some quibbling, a few more tweaks to maybe ‘clarify,’ but this ends the conversation.
Trump only needed to do 2 things and he did them both. Clear up the “why would Russia interfere” thing, and say he supports the intel community.
He did it, that’s it.
NBC can do the Zapruder frame-by-frame comparisons all they want, but the final statement from POTUS is in the bank.
and away from his SCOTUS pick and the border kids.
border kids are forgotten! LOL!
So now all is well with the world? Trump retratected his treason? He no longer has dementia? Or is dangerous? The “patriots” can stand down? The “shadow government” can stay in the shadow????
Whew!!!! That one was close…..
Yes we are going to stand..Wink-Wink!
They fall for the Russia bait..BOOM! He hits em back twice as hard by putting them on notice that the 2018 Election will NOT be rigged under any circumstances…to prevent their beloved boogey men “the Russians” from getting in. The Democrats must be foaming at the mouth!
And them BOOM! After he’s done with the Russia Hysteria he announces further tax cuts. BOOM! Huh, wha? Notice NBC cuts out right when McCarthy was ready to talk tax cuts…so fun to watch a master toy with these Deep State morons.
Need id cos of those pesky Russkis lol
OK, so no one wants to mention it . . . here we go.
A little ways into his statements, right when the president said that he had full faith and confidence in his intelligence community, the LIGHTS WENT OUT in the room. About ten seconds later they came back on. Coincidence?
Light went out in WH is never heard. May be some kind of message to someone.
It could have just been the giant thunderstorm. The lights flickered in my office in Alexandria, not far from the White House.
There is a huge thunderstorm in the area at the moment.
10 seconds in WH?
OK then. we’ll call it a message from above?
God bless America.
M A G A
He also joked that the intelligence community did that! LOL!
watch he gives a great summary and says he confident with his people! he mentions Coats and Haspel! not Brennan or the people before…more disinfo
This actually makes sense to me. It was really the one thing that was off about the whole statement. I couldn’t understand why he would throw that part in with the word “would” and it really flips the whole construct upside now now. So basically he said. My guys say they did. He says he didn’t. I really don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t, but there you have it.
That was what I had a problem with – when he said “why would Russia meddle in our elections”! Didn’t make sense! I’m glad he clarified. Also, lets give the Man of 72 years old a break – I’m sure he was a little fatigued! LOL!
I have heard him misspeak once or twice before but I just translated it in my head. I guess this one was not so obvious.
Hey I support him either way! with would or wouldn’t it wouldn’t matter!
LOL! I am glad it is over But it won’t be over for another week until something else happens! SIGH!!!!
All I know is:. I pray pray that he can keep up this pace and withstand the enormous hatred, duplicity, and evil arrayed against him and that Melania and his children, too, bear up under it. I feel so sorry for them, and for all of us, really, that the news media is able to be just 24-7 vein-popping hate, lies, and propoganda. Please God, help free us from these evil people…
In your own life do want to be loved by the child abuser next door ?
By the wife beater you work with ?
How about the bloke down the street who chains his dog up and leaves it out
in blazing heat with no water to drink or food to eat.
Do you want those kind of people to like and admire you ?
I say h double hockey sticks NO !
I want those dirty bast***s to hate my guts !
Our brave selfless First Family doesn’t give a rats behind about those evil 24-7 vein poppers who hate them.
Our President wants our love and admiration , the people he is trying to save America for.
If our POTUS needed to clarify what he said, if after a long week of flying over all over the world, and meeting with all sorts of world leaders, he said something he did not intend to say, he admitted it and corrected it—just like a MAN does.
I respect him more for correcting something he felt needed to be corrected–he took responsibility, fixed it and then moved on. It’s what GROWN-UPS do…
making it more than that is just petty.
It was NOT a mistake. It was part of the diplomacy that needed to be done. It’s the press that are trying to sabotage the relationship with Putin that we need VERY MUCH to be in place to make NK work and many other things. Trump executed brilliantly yesterday.
If you haven’t seen this Scott Adams video on the summit, it’s very good, imho. Catch the wink! Our president is so brilliant and I will say that his supporters “get him” 100%. We “heard” the wink, wink loud and clear!
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1LyxBQZXzqzJN
Trump looks weak and stupid for the first time.
Just gave credibility to the Deep State trying to impeach him
Bad signs
Make us laugh some more, Pol…
It’s PRESIDENT Trump.
And perhaps you should read this, from Rush:
The Establishment Doesn’t Realize They’re Driving Voters to Trump
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2018/07/17/the-establishment-doesnt-realize-theyre-driving-voters-to-trump/
This☝️☝️☝️sshhhhh
Troll
You seem very tired. You should rest. Go to sleep. Go to sleep. Rest now. Get some rest. Go on.
The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
“Trump looks weak and stupid for the first time.
Just gave credibility to the Deep State trying to impeach him
Bad signs”
_____________________________________
Aww you listened to Savage..!
You know who sounded stupid Michael Savage he was a lunatic today.
…I am one of those lurkers who come here for the knowledge gleaned from reading Sundance, and the Treepers comments. But its comments like yours Politik (and quite a few others today) that make me wanna grab a switch and come down off my branch and give you a good ole fashioned spankin”!.. But I’m to nice for that (wink!)
Hahaha, right. (Eyeroll)
go way! It’s a sign of strength! Give us a break! Don’t ever call our president stupid! He is smarter than you everyone else in media and the left put together!
He is not weak either! People like you make me sick for calling him Stupid!
Weak and stupid ????
Looking in the mirror while typing ?
He just clarified and replace “would” with “wouldn’t” IN the speech yesterday! He accepted the IC saying russia meddled but he added many others did.
I am with the President 100% as always! He has sacrificed so much for the country and tolerating this abuse from the left and media and I will never forgive them for that!
Agree 100% Coda!
Hey media (and gope and dnce) WE CAN’T (will not!) HEAR YOU!
And Mr. Putin, we want you to know that there are MILLIONS of us that adore our president and stand with him ALL THE WAY. We wish your relationship well and hope to see many aspects coming to fruition.
The most transparent POTUS ever.
Thank you POTUS, I am most definitely enjoying the show! I both marvel at the brilliance of the plan and laugh at the how the media and conspirators are continually played. POTUS setup the conspirators and got them all to show themselves, then he simply clarified the transcript to settle the voters…even dramatic effect with lighting. Bravo!
It’s too bad the president has to profess any concern about purported Russian influence in our election. The truth is that Mueller and the rest of the Obama intel leaders are all full of #)&*#^)(#. I wish the president could just come right out and say they’re all full of *&$*&$, but a lot of Americans are buffaloed by titles: Director of National Intelligence, for Director of the CIA, Grand Poohbah of the Imperial Order of Spies…blah, blah, blah. They just a bunch of crooks.
Agree. Wish he could name names and list their crimes and then tell the swamp and the media to go bark at the moon.
Something has to change with the media. It’s intolerable. It can’t go on. No mortal can endure this for eight years. We need a new communication team, cabinet members to rally around the President (where in the f*ck is Pence?), something radically different.
Fake News Media spends days upon days trying to dislodge women from President Trump…well, having President Trump as a Man of Peace will only lead to more women votes! on the economy, he wins hands down! 2020 is looking like a landslide!!!
something soothing to place our eyes upon! FLOTUS Melania posted this !
I was hoping he would have said. “Look intel can be wrong as we all know. Did everyone forget about Iraq? How about the first chemical attack in Syria? How about all the jihadis that the F.B.I were watching yet unexpectedly managed a terrorist attack? Do I love my intel agencies? Why yes of course but can they be wrong? Oh yea they can and have. Then finish it by again hammering the DNC server and how come the intel agencies never got to see it. Then ask how do you determine if a computer was hacked without analyzing it?
Then the big enchalida. He should ask them all point blank…Do you really want to get to the bottom of this Russian collusion? When everyone says yes, finish by saying, great, then no one will object to declassifying it all.
CNN does not report news, they blather opinion.
Maybe we should just call it CON, Cable Opinion Network
You’re flattering them, Paul.
That is not opinion. It is the screechy, ungodly sound compared to which bovine flatulence is pure Mozart bliss.
CNN should pay heavy taxes not as a media entity but as a polluting center of the most toxic kind.
I finally listened to this speech, twice. (It’s less than 15 minutes long.)
I thought it was not bad at all. The “walking down” was very specific and limited.
While I was a little upset with Rush Limbaugh in the primaries over his support for Tedious Cruzio, and I didn’t even visit his show or website for many months, he’s really at the top of his game recently.
Like Hannity, he may not be AS brilliant as Sundance, but he reaches millions. I know hard workers who almost never read newspapers or watch TV but they listen to Rush in the car.
Rush’s interventions from the last couple of days are passionate and MAGA-infused.
Alongside our incomparable Sundance, get positive thoughts from good sources.
Compared to the Silly Billy Bushy incident in 2016, when the whole MAGA project was endangered for real, this fake media storm is truly nothing our Lion – not a candidate, but THE PRESIDENT, lest we forget ! – cannot survive, push behind, like the worthless garbage it is.
Take heart!
And give it forward!
Posted on the other thread, but valid here:
The Helsinki summit was going to be declared a “disaster” no matter what happened, the narrative was already set before Trump even left the United States. The press needed only the [FILL IN THE BLANK] item to run with.
Furthermore, the usual suspects in the GOP (looking at YOU, John McCain) were already aboard.
These were preplanned attacks. Nobody should have been surprised.
President Trump should communicate only through Twitter, the way Hollywood celebrities do.
When they misspeak, they always get out of it by pulling the “in a tweet that has since been deleted” card. No one calls them on it because “has since been deleted” is accepted as a standard clarification/apology. This lets them say whatever they want.
