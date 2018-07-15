Sunday Talks: Senator Rand Paul -vs- Jake Tapper Discussing Russia, Russia, Russia….

Senator Rand Paul appears on CNN to discuss the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A professionally obtuse Tapper demands war against Russia because former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta fell for a phishing scam and gave away his email password. Tapper also holds motive to demand war because when Seth Rich gave Wikileaks the DNC emails, Tapper’s pro-Clinton media constructs, including giving advanced knowledge of debate questions, surfaced and revealed his strzokic level bias.
“strzokic level bias” I like it!
Aw, beat me to it! That is genius and I’m so stealing it.(With proper attribution, of course.)
I cannot watch any of these commie FAKE NEWS propaganda lucifers plying their evil trade. I will assume that Tapper was engaged in Lesson 1,777,777,777,777,777 of the brainwashing cirriculum. And who knows what Rand Paul is likely to say on any given day.
Can someone give us a clift notes version of this lesson.
Thanks
Perpetually stuck on lesson #666
If you look up “erratic” in the dictionary, you will see a picture of Rand Paul.
Odd, his father is nothing if not consistent.
Tapper is a lucifer. That’s a good way of putting it.
If Ayn Rand were alive, she would sue rand paul for besmirching her good name. Ayn Rand foretold much that we have learned, including false senators like the paul’s.
I see it the other way. Any Rand said that wars are the second greatest evil that human societies can perpetrate. (The first is dictatorship, the enslavement of their own citizens, which is the cause of wars.) I see Senator Paul trying to keep us out of unconstitutional wars and also opposed to those who would trample our liberties, like Obama and Mueller.
Damn spell checker doesn’t know how to spell “Ayn”
It’s really difficult for some to come to grips with the fact that there truly are people in the world who want war, for the simple reason they can profit from it. These people see others as mere tools for them to achieve their wealth and power. These people aspire endlessly to positions of power. It is the nature of politics. Killing us en masse means nothing to them.
So now let’s talk about the “Russian Threat”:
https://www.stripes.com/news/despite-cuts-nato-still-accounts-for-most-of-world-s-military-spending-1.269882
” The combined defense expenditures of all NATO nations in 2013 amounted to $1.02 trillion. This figure includes research and development expenditures related to purchase of major equipment and pensions.
By comparison, the total of military budgets for all countries in the world was $1.745 trillion in 2012, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in Sweden.
In 2012, China’s expenditures amounted to $166 billion and Russia’s were $90 billion. Iran trailed with just under $7 billion, according to SIPRI.
By troop numbers, NATO also held a lopsided advantage over any other nation, with a total of 3,370,000 servicemembers in 2013, according to NATO’s statistics. This contrasts with Russia’s 766,000 troops and China’s estimated 2.3 million active-duty personnel, according to Sam Perlo-Freeman, director of SIPRI’s program on military expenditures.”
Can you see that? NATO spent $1,002 Billion, and Russia spent $90 Billion. Those Russians are terrifying! We’ve got to do something! Let’s start a war! We’re not spending enough money yet!
Maybe watching less TV is a good idea. Who is the threat to whom?
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/blogs/world-report/2014/04/09/natos-military-capabilities-in-europe-should-deter-russian-aggression
“Russia Is Outmanned and Outgunned
NATO can easily field a military far superior to Russia’s.”
Warmongers need to get a life.
SW – I always appreciate when Treepers post info and facts to back up their opinions. Thanks for this on NATO…
The problem is there is no reliable way to say how much closed societies (nations) like China or Russia really spent on any thing due to the way their government, industry, monetary systems and economies are so intertwined. So, while the numbers look bad they are suspect at best and more likely totally inaccurate.
Tapper made numerous Muh Russia assertions and Rand Paul went along with some mild differentiation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Sundance said, the DOJ/FBI has not seen the server in question, so no one can prove if/when and by whom a hack occured. And as Devin Nunes pointed out in his interview with Maria B this morning, the House Intelligence Committee submitted a report to the DOJ MONTHS ago saying the same thing Roachenstein reported on Friday
I think our VSGPDJT will declass the docs-timing is everything. The declass will be done to have max impact on 2018 mid-terms
Oh, and wouldn’t you just love to run onset and knock that condescending smirk off JT’s face?
Or “Strzokian bias”?
A Strzok of bias?
open to Kavanaugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
4 or 5 Dems a yes too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tapper is bought and paid for!
Yep, and Stormy is not a virgin. . .
(-:
Whoever paid for Tapper should demand a refund. He’s a complete idiot. Case in point: He says if it weren’t for the special counsel, we’d have never known about the 12 Russians indicted Friday. What dumb-ass Jake forgets is that the hacking attempts were already known BEFORE Mueller became SC. A certain Kenyan imposter’s administration sat around with their thumbs in their asses, and meekly told Putin to ‘cut it out’.
It would have been too much like work, for Jake to refresh his memory, perhaps by reading his own notes, or at least referring to his news organization’s archives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tapper followed the script for faux news… make sure we are balanced in our reporting, moron nevertrumpers are just as valid as POTUS. Balanced… lies are just as valid as objective truths. Fair, equall.
The goal of Tapper is to destroy Truth.
He should have been returned as defective, before they used him. Now they’re stuck with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hard for a cartoonist and Art History major to understand technology and complex foreign policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes’ Committee Republican report included the indictable story that was then redacted by the FBI / DoJ to appear like a piece of black wall paper.
Yapper, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS etc. are all gifts to our country! In 20+ years as our President’s image is being placed on Mt. Rushmore, they will still be talking about Russia 🇷🇺, Mueller, Macedonian Bots, etc. as to why the Greatest President since George Washington was even given a chance to run this nation.
It will be a gift even at that point in time for Generation Z to share with their kids that what they are seeing is called Fake News. They will use that time to reinforce TRUMPISM and the importance of making sure that they continue to find candidates that are 100% committed to it so that America can continue to be KEPT GREAT 👍!
Our President absolutely knows how to destroy Yapper and the rest of the WHORES!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Richard Baris is the best Pollster out there! He just tweeted this to some MORON saying that the GOP House is crazy for wanting to impeach Rosenstein. We are WINNING folks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Fleporeblog! You are an encourager!!!!!
That’s one thing I can say about Flep: I always feel better after reading his posts!
Me, too! (Reading Fleporeblog’s posts)
Why are few discussing the timing of the indictments?
SC & DOJ are now in the Foreign Policy Business? That is pretty transparent!
LikeLiked by 9 people
They always were in the foreign policy business. When it advances/protects the deep state.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“That is pretty transparent!” SEDITION!!
And what the eff are we going to do about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tapper says it was “a massive hack to effect our election”. This was an absolutely false statement. It was not a hack, it was a phishing scam and it had no effect.
LikeLiked by 14 people
More than that, it was a deliberate download and pass the content to enemies of the state.
Tech experts already proved that existing data transfer speeds were not advanced enough to move that much data in the time alotted. Direct connect was the only way.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^that too^^^
It’s always phrased like that to insinuate that the “hack” was on voting machines or ballots.
I wish someone would respond with “what did they hack, exactly?” If “the Russians” did anything at all — a still-dubious claim, in my opinion — it was that they stole emails from democrats that showed how low-down and dirty they are, and presented them for the world to see.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And they tried to hack the RNC also and failed because RNC took simple actions to prevent hacking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was no hack.
Seth Rich uploaded files and passed them to Wikileaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he realised what scum the dems/Clinton’s/Obama were. And paid the ultimate price for his patriotism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never mentioned in this entire charade is also how irresponsible and dumb Democrats are when it comes to cyber security and handling classified information. Be it Hillary, Pedosta, the DNC or House Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The indictment says the perpetrators used spearfishing to obtain login credentials. With those credentials, they gained unauthorized access to the DCCC computers. Hacking is defined as gaining unauthorized access to a computer or network. From the DCCC network, they gained unauthorized access to the DNC network and its connected computers and installed malware. They also hacked the Microsoft Exchange Server to steal emails.
It appears the forensic information in the indictment came from NSA upstream, not any analysis of any DNC servers. Upstream records internet backbone transactions between servers, each transaction containing source and destination IP addresses, which can then be analyzed to disclose a hacker’s activity.
The indictment contains the same level of detail as two other indictments issued in the past by the DOJ for Chinese hackers and Iranian hackers.
My understanding of the original VIPS analysis is that it did not consider that the exfiltrated documents could have been assembled into one zip file on the local network before uploading, negating their assertion that internet transfer speeds were insufficient for a file-by-file transfer. This was pointed out in a dissent made by other VIPS members.
Having said all that, it is interesting to note that the indictment alleges the DNC emails were transferred from Guccifer 2.0 to WikiLeaks on July 18 and were made public just four days later. However, Assange announced in an interview on ITV on July 12 – many days earlier — that he was curating Clinton emails for release. His announcement is probably what prompted the DNC to make the breach public on July 14. Perhaps Assange got the DNC emails earlier via another source?
The indictment only addresses one of the alleged hackers previously identified as APT28 (CrowdStrike’s “Fancy Bear”). Nothing is said about the other alleged hacker identified as APT29 (CrowdStrike’s “Cozy Bear”) that gained access to the DNC system much earlier in the summer of 2015.
Make that June 12 (Assange announcement) and June 14 (DNC announcement).
The U.S. has also tried to intervene in a foreign election by threatening countries will go “to the back of the queue” by voting a certain way. I wonder why liberals never bring that up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul makes a lot of sense.
Tapper, it wasn’t too many years ago I thought was a good guy. How far he’s fallen. He’s just a leftist provocateur.
My biggest disappointment with the interview was that Paul didn’t say right out of the gates that Rosenstein making his announcement days before the summit with Putin was an antagonistic act toward President Trump. He could have informed Trump privately so he could deal appropriately with Putin, and delayed the announcement until after the summit. That’s how it would have been handled in the past. But Rosenstein is thoroughly politicized and full of himself. Ironic that Trump appointed him and protected his job. I’m sure the president is now saying, live and learn.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Tapper, it wasn’t too many years ago I thought was a good guy.”
Guilty here, too.
Sundance opened my eyes.
It’s easy for Tapper to come across as a “good guy” when they presumptive candidates are Hillary and Jeb!, twosides of the same coin.
It’s when an uncontrollable wild card gets thrown into the mix where it gets troublesome for narrative engineering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too.
He also did not mention that this was all in the Nunes report when Tapper claimed we would not have found out about the Russians were it not for the SC.
To be fair, he did say that the DOJ could have handled this in the same way WITHOUT the need for the SC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
UK monarch-monopolists funded invasions of Russia by Napoleon, by British in Crimea, the assassination of Czar Alexander [1], invasion by the Kaiser, the Bolshevik Revolution, the asset stripping by Armand Hammer and JP Morgan, the invasion by Hitler. Carter funded Afghan drug smuggling and terrorism in Russia. Following the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Big Bush and CIA Project Hammer [2] asset stripped Russia again. Baby Bush funded color revolution in Georgia, attacked Russia and Obombie funded color revolution in Ukraine and attacked Crimea. UK spy Stefan Halper, at Strategic Communication Laboratories rigged 2008, 2012 elections for Obombie, got busted by Trump. UK spies at GCHQ framed Putin with Pee Pee tale, poisoned Skripals to eliminate witnesses. The UNIPARTY are experts at rigging elections [3], Russia never had a chance
UK monarch-monopolists are the enemy of humanity
[1] “Pawns in the Game” by Wm Guy Carr at VeteransToday
[2] “9/11 Conspiracy Solved, Names, Connections, Details” on YouTube
[3] Beverly Harris on > BlackBoxVoting.org
Wrong thread? Wrong website?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UK Royal Family are RELATED to the Czar’s family.
The Bolsheviks were funded and trained in the USA.
Nice try.
LikeLike
By the way – did you see Bob Goodlatte grilling Swamp DC resident Peter Strzok?
See Goodlatte grill Strzok here.
http://www.SwampRINOS.com/swampy-strzok
Or alternatively see the solution staring Virginia in the face here.
http://www.SwampCounties.com.
As Strzok said in answer to Goodlatte “As a proud Fairfax County resident…”
Spat out my coffee when Strzok said that.
LikeLike
Paul all you say is correct except they are going against PDJT.
PDJT will use the announcement of the indictments to his advantage. Just like his own statement about Germany being controlled by Russian oil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As was pointed out by Nunes earlier, the proper course of action would have been to keep the warrants sealed, make the arrests/extraditions/etc. in private, and THEN unseal them.
This was clearly a political move.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rand did a fantastic job in this interview! Brilliant rebuttal of everything Tapper put out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rand Paul fan here. He’s authentic. I don’t always agree with him but he always agrees with him which might on its face value seem to be a Yogi Berraism, but think how many politicians don’t agree with themselves but wait to find out what their puppet masters want them to say. Paul Ryan? Are you listening? John McCain? Are you listening? Jeb! Flake! Corker Are ya’ll listening?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Phew, thanks littleflower. I was beginning to think I was once again in an alternate universe. I thought Paul was fantastic. Of course we can all wish he would have said this or that, but he presented the simple truth quite well. Move on with this russia election already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, this interview was great.
LikeLike
I just scrolled down and I am flabbergasted that people were not happy with Rand’s interview. He was great; I like him a lot although he sometimes irritates me completely..better a Rand Paul than a Paul Ryan imo.
LikeLike
Rapper as always has fantasies about HIMSELF as being a “TRAPPER”, Ha, but he just fails over and over again.
LikeLike
The problem, as I see it, is that these “reporters” or “journalists” or “correspondents” do not realize that their role is not to be a player.
They are not elected officials, nor are they government employees.
They aren’t even part of the entertainment industry, really; although they would argue with you on that one.
Anyone ever notice how the interview process has changed. Also the reporting process.
Gunga Dan was one of the first ones to inject himself into the story.
Why do the reporters even appear on camera, other than for a brief sign off?
Poor Jake. A big celebrity wanna-be, who doesn’t want to do the actual hard work involved in whatever profession he thinks he’s in.
Yes, Walter Cronkite had a lot of work to do. Even Meryl Streep, she got where she is by working hard.
Ol’ Jake hasn’t even bothered to take and pass a civil service exam. He’s coasting on pure visibility.
Even that Farrow kid, with all his privilege and connections, had to eventually come up with a really big story, with a really big impact, to make a name for himself.
Jake is resting on his laurels, hoping that we don’t notice that he doesn’t have any.
” A big celebrity wanna-be, who doesn’t want to do the actual hard work involved in whatever profession he thinks he’s in.”
Tapper submitting to some perv on a casting couch? The fake news business is much more exciting….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes to this. Brian Lamb of CSPAN was the welcome antidote. Less media cults of personality please.
Paul did pretty good. I wish he would of told him that the Nunz memo laid out what the Russians did months ago. Also tell him if someone gets into your computer when your password is password is it really a hack?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rand should have told him the truth. It was a concocted indictment of 12 ghosts by the deep state to cover up their treasonous acts in the Obama admin., and led by that commie Obama . He should have further said, “Jake you will be able to relate to a fake indictment since it is like the fake news you spew.”
Congressman Ratcliffe made a good point on Sunday Morning Futures today. He said that if the indictment was serious, they would have kept it sealed until the recipients were available to deliver them. That wouldn’t have done Mueller/Rosenstein any good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for clarifying. I just watched both his interview and Nunes’ interview and misattributed this statement to Nunes.
LikeLike
Tapper needs his WH press creds pulled. It’s fun to watch Sarah smack him down, and VSGPDJT pass him by. But his OBNOXIOUSNESS has long since lost its amusement value. Time to tell CNN to SEND SOMEONE ELSE, or SEND NO ONE.
Jake Tapper is not the WH correspondent from CNN – that would be Jim Acosta.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True that. But just as deliciously, he and his sorry excuse of a “news” network are being educated on how to behave when interacting with our President. Words, and actions, mean things!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. We are bombarded with political ads from thousands of self-interested entities attempting to ‘collude’ with our subconscious to have us pull a lever we might not otherwise. Oh well.
2. The central tenet of managed democracy as so revealingly stated by Eddie Bernays is: “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country”
Note the language. Unseen mechanism. Manipulation. Invisible. At best, our de facto manipulators resent the trespass of alleged Russian manipulators. Competition! Oh well. CNN never asks whose unseen message is better for average Americans? If the Russians in fact can help manipulate American opinion to a more unapologetically nationalist mindset, then I vote Putin over Tapper. Pick your collusion-cocktail boys and girls.
The reigning King of Collusion is the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), one of ‘ours’. Read here to learn all about the instability your government is sowing around the world on your nickel. Russia has been a big NED target in years past.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-national-endowment-for-political-meddling-democracy-ned/
Currently NED is under assault like it never been before by the Elliot Ness of Anti-Collusion on a global scale. That would be our very own POTUS. Go Trump go!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/the-trump-administration-wants-to-dismantle-ronald-reagans-infrastructure-of-democracy/2018/03/04/8b94d7f6-1e54-11e8-ae5a-16e60e4605f3_story.html?utm_term=.b8d805e8a114
A wee-little part inside me, keeps waiting for the Cnn talking-head to have an on-air public meltdown, and tell the world they don’t believe one iota of what they say – bang the desk, throw papers, and storm off the stage sobbing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Easy. Step away slowly and gently put down the bong. The men in the white coats with the warm little jacket will not harm you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That has pretty much has already happened…
How Trump triggers statists… https://youtu.be/CmZAyMx7vjQ
LikeLiked by 2 people
@David A – L O V E that video!
Yeah, sure, Trump lives in their heads rent-free, and it is glorious.
ADMITTING they’re full of crap – that’s a whole ‘nuther moment.
Making America Great Again . . . It’s a slow, red-hot-burn!
Other than the language, THAT WAS HILARIOUS!! Love the Trump faces!! I feel sorry for his staff, and yes, Laurence, it sucks for you to be out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When anyone gives an intelligent, well thought out, answer… these idiots don’t know what to say. They look at their notes & sort of repeat the same thing. This is why I don’t watch these dummies any longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seth Rich is why, if the Deep State has its way, Julian Assange will never again walk free…
What a goofy journalist. Assange was saying that they don’t sit on info because their sources see things like Rich’s unexplained murder and get concerned.
The guy’s point was, why bring Rich up at all? When the reports were that he was killed in a botched street robbery? I could be wrong, but to me it’s hard not to conclude that Assange wanted people to read between the lines.
Trump needs to start declassify everything and establishing a outside independent organization review Crowdstrike I.T. claims. This is going too far in the wrong direction giving Mueller/DOJ/FBI too much credibility. I’m afraid every day he delays doing so damages him further.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very satisfying interview. Rand comes across as extremely knowledge and realistic and lets Tapper expose himself as an angry whining war monger. The way theses “interviews” go, they are zero sum games and in this interview, Rand wins big and Tapper loses big.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Computer security matters. Democrat pseudo-elite like Podesta and HRC are spectacularly incompetent and have comported themselves with a remarkable degree of promiscuous negligence. What hubris to complain about foreign interests hacking what they can.
Our national zeitgeist plus $22,000,000 and counting are being squandered on promiscuous fools. What a spectacular waste of time and resources seeking face-saving for properly embarrassed and stunningly incompetent Democrats screwing up their stewardship of computer use.
It would be interesting to know what percentage of “tampered” elections occurred where Democrats were in charge of election security and the supervision of the voting process. It would be even more interesting to know what percentage of the tampering was foreign governments and what percentage was Democrat-induced voter fraud.
Awan is the poster boy. Seth Rich is the martyr. Podesta and HRC are the tip of iceberg.
Makes me wonder if Democrats weren’t making money doing things the way they did to make all this possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Awan is the poster boy. Seth Rich is the martyr. Podesta and HRC are the tip of the iceberg.”
Well said, thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely brilliant and spot on from Rand. It really isn’t even a chicken or the egg scenario with both Ukraine and Georgia. The US (against other NATO allies recommendations) was pushing very hard for both to join. Perhaps it was a ploy to put pressure on Russia to be more agreeable to other issues however Russia called the bluff both times by invading. They asked the question “Do you really want to go to war over Georgia or Ukraine?” and they were right to guess that the answer was no. Obviously had they been a part of NATO we would have had to so it became critical for the Russians to press the issue before they could join or else it would be too late. What is incredible to me is that the US fell for the same trap twice. Mind boggling actually.
Just to further prove the point, the two leaders at the time that we were pushing for these countries to join NATO ended up to be completely corrupt. The US would have obligated itself to defend these incredibly corrupt and insanely rickety regimes in countries that both contain relatively high percentages of ethnic Russians to a point that a civil war erupted. Complete idiocy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. What’s driving the left nuts is repeating this happened under Obama and they did nothing and the fact there is no collusion.
I myself went to DCleaks and the Gucifer2.0 websites which were in WordPress just like this site. They even had comment sections. If Rodger Stone or anyone else did this too…then it’s not colluding to access public open source data.
The facts of what this info contained is the most important thing to remind the left of. Crooked rigged the democrat primary and Podesta was thick as thieves with every major Fake News outlet…To think leaking the first two foreign calls the President made on the front page of WaPo is considered fair game, but how dare anyone leak Crooked and the democrats dirty laundry….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rand Paul IMMEDIATELY shoots down the “Election Meddling” hokum the media keeps pushing.
Ever notice that when Trump reminds people of how Obama failed (didn’t even try) to keep Putin from annexing Crimea the media stops talking about it. Because it is UNDENIABLE. Trump just keeps saying the same thing. Good tactic when dealing with media idiots.
Whenever they bring up “Election Meddling” he should just keep telling them about Obama & the State Dept. messing with Israeli elections back in 2015. Not sure of election date but the State Dept gave over quarter of a million bucks to some anti – Netanyahu group. Onevision or Onevoice or something like that. The media barely said jack shit about it & over at State they claimed the money was a legal donation, or whatever. Anyway, because it was Obama nobody did a damn thing. Ryan & McConnell made sure the GOPe stayed quiet too. Whenever MSM asks about “Election Meddling” Trump should just keep asking why they didn’t complain about Obama trying to influence election outcomes? It would also be nice of the Israelis if they opened their own investigation too. They could indict some people from State & ask them to be extradited to Israel. The President would HAVE to send them over being it’s such a SERIOUS issue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like Rand Paul. He votes his conscience (an informed on) when few Congressmen even listen to theirs.
Why is Jake the Fake Clapper polluting Helsinki? Did he provide transport for the “protesters”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s that? Is that the distinctive SMELL of Progressive hypocracy? [hat tip P. Strzok]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry for typo – 2:00 is where Tapper goes into Deep State spin mode.
Jakey really didn’t have much to say. Maybe he’s brain dead.
“Professionally obtuse Jake Tapper”…………
Those must be the two most descriptive words in the English language about MOST of the MsM.
Excellent, Sundance. I love perfectly descriptive language, you nailed it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone that wants to “true the vote” should start with voter ID laws. Anything else is pure BS. Foreign governments will always try to interfere. What about interference from within our own country? Why would anyone be against that? Hmmmmm
Think too of the storm in a teacup election meddling really amounts to. Had someone colluded on the part of Uniparty Subgroup-A to prevent Uniparty Subgroup-B from gaining the White House, we would have gotten a Bush instead of a Clinton or vice-versa.
In normal times, the Establishment Media’s job is to amplify the ‘wrenchingness’ of the change, when in reality it’s a molehill. Wow, what a vigorous two-party system we have!
This issue only matters because Trump belongs to neither. The real collusion story that the Tappers of the world cannot let go of (yet at the same time cannot verbalize explicitly) is that the People colluded to upset a very cozy game of ping-pong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“People colluded to upset a very cozy game of ping-pong.”
:0) We kinda threw the cat on the table didn’t we…
Okay, I’m going to prove my ignorance here. I’ve read and listened and heard and been propagandized and indoctrinated by the MSM for over eighteen months now and I still don’t know exactly what the media and other Democrats expect President Trump to do vis a vis Russia. Does anyone know what they want? (Other than POTUS to resign which is not going to happen). Nuke Russia? Declare war against Russia? Invade Russia? What are their ideas? What would Hillary have done? Another RESET?
Barack Obama MANFULLY stepped up and said “cut it out” (snark). Do they want POTUS to flex his biceps and tell Putin to “cut it out”? Would that shut them up? Don’t think so.
I’m tired of Republicans always playing defense. Why not ask Tapper or Pelosi or Schumer or any of those who are bloviating constantly about Muh Russia, “so what, Jakie Pooh, is your solution? You know so much. What would YOU do?”
Great interview by Sen. Paul.
The media is pretty much an expression of EU-ism. They wanted Hilary, thought she would coddle them more and even better than Pres. Obama did. They are really angry they got Pres. Trump. He is more about protecting American workers and companies than them.
Paul handled Tapper quite well.
