Senator Rand Paul appears on CNN to discuss the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A professionally obtuse Tapper demands war against Russia because former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta fell for a phishing scam and gave away his email password. Tapper also holds motive to demand war because when Seth Rich gave Wikileaks the DNC emails, Tapper’s pro-Clinton media constructs, including giving advanced knowledge of debate questions, surfaced and revealed his strzokic level bias.

