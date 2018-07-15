Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Strzok and Page Testimony…

Representative John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Thursday testimony of FBI Agent Peter Strzok and the Friday testimony of DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page (she is also returning Monday).

Interestingly, Rep Ratcliffe notes that he and Trey Gowdy questioned Lisa Page for two of the five hours during her Friday deposition.

“Have the lambs stopped screaming, Clarice?”

