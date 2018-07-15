Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Strzok and Page Testimony…

Representative John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Thursday testimony of FBI Agent Peter Strzok and the Friday testimony of DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page (she is also returning Monday).
Interestingly, Rep Ratcliffe notes that he and Trey Gowdy questioned Lisa Page for two of the five hours during her Friday deposition.
“Have the lambs stopped screaming, Clarice?”
While the news is continuing to pond Muh Russia today, our President and his administration are getting real results that no one ever thought was possible!
We are WINNING folks! Absolutely enjoy every minute of it.
Representative Ratcliffe completely destroys Mueller’s and Rosenstein’s actions by the fact that a news conference was held to announce indictments rather than remain silent, lure the suspects, make arrests and then unseal the indictments.
Additionally, that DOJ staff prosecutors would be the correct venue, and that these 12 would not have been under Mueller’s scope is embarrassing.
Can the Russian 12 counter sue for abject stupidity?
The 12 will suffer the same fate as the former 26 Russian nationals and 3 Russian coumpanies. Not A Thing.
I’m guessing that Russia will hire another attorney to represent 1 or 2 of those Russian defendants, appear in U.S. court to enter not guilty pleas for 1 or 2 of those Russians & immediately ask for Discovery. Just like the 1st batch of Russians did.
A great way to poke Mueller in his eye again.
One can hope! Force them to tell us where the servers are and who besides Crowdstrike looked at them.
That is the main takeaway for sure — and the main giveaway about what the SC is really up to. Here’s the exact quote, and the video starting at its time mark…
“But as a former U.S. Attorney, and as a former terrorism prosecutor and national security lawyer, I’ve gotta tell you Maria, it’s a reallly curious way about going about an investigation if you’re serious. Typically, when you’ve got defendents in foreign jurisdicions, you don’t hold a public press conference and announce it if you have any intention of ever of prosecuting them. The indictments should have remained sealed until you could lure those defendents to a jurisdiction from which they could be extradited, arrested, and then unseal the indictments. So it really seems like, from my perspective, this is more about the Special Counsel trying to justify the work that they’re doing, and their existence, rather than trying really seriously prosecute folks that were trying to meddle in our election.”
I’m still of the impression that Muller and his recent indictments and R.R. saying no Americans committed collusion are trying to make their getaway from the noose.
Rosenstein is a political operative, nothing more.
After ten plus years of ignoring the Sunday shows Maria( I only watch her) has brought me back the last few years and Rep. Ratcliffe is one of the best interviews around.
Some thoughts:
Lisa Page went to the Inspector General with texts to prove that she leaked to WSJ under direction from McCabe.
Then the IG found the strzok texts after page gave access to the device.
Page was a woman scorned re: the McCabe investigation, and probably didn’t consider the implications of bringing those texts to the IG, after all why , would the IG ever simply be satisfied with the texts that she provided?
Of cours he would go after the device, and she likely did not consider this at the time.
She is also smart enough to be honest after the fact! Believe me they are all scared out of their minds because of the fact that Republicans are saying good things about her testimony. This could easily become her way of saving herself. As long as she is telling the truth, she becomes a star witness in every single future trial.
We haven’t heard a peep come out over her testimony from the Democrats. That tells you everything you need to know. Don’t be shocked that as of tomorrow, the dumb Democrats decide it is time to try and kill Lisa Page knowing that she can easily bring down the entire cabal.
Does anyone here think that the Rosenstein announcement was made when it was to give President Trump leverage walking into his meeting with Putin? Bare the cards before Putin knows what hit him and not give Putin time to prep response or propaganda? That sounds more likely – after all RR informed Trump before scheduling a presser (and they usually wouldn’t do a presser …).
Lots do.
No.
But there’s no evidence. Seems like this is a dance for local consumption. Putin could care less.
What leverage does this give DJT? ssems like a stretch, and if true, kind of 5th grade. Not something I’d expect from our VSG.
It occurred to me that the hiding of the evidence behind “National Security” is a double-edged sword. While it keeps the evidence buried, the Deep State will then have to support Trump’s re-election to keep it buried. If Trump loses re-election, the risk becomes Trump might authorize the disclosure of this classified material in the weeks following his election loss. Either way, this cannot end well for the conspirators. A case now with Strzok is tainted. Playing for time forces the investigation to hope for Trump’s re-election so they can keep the investigation going, thus keeping the whole thing buried for another four years.
Mueller has about until Labor Day to wrap this up or it gets pushed beyond the mid-term election. Once it gets past the midterm then it gets played for time until after the 2020 election.
I don’t think that would concern them. They could simply stall till he’s out of office like they stall lawful requests from Congress.
Why couldn’t any convict who was a subject of a Strzok investigation appeal due to the investigators derangement/bias?
They could if the allegations against Strzok are proven, i.e. the means in which he obtained the info for the FISA warrant, etc.
😎
Looking like Page coming out of sewer smelling like a roses…
Yup! In The Shining, Wendy escapes from lunatic Jack, as well. 😀
Maybe, Page made some very poor decisions and got herself into a serious jam…and is now looking to mitigate the damage. It looks like she hooked up with a certifiable whack-job…Strzok is not healthy.
The hell with her. Her worst decision was hating Trump.
The blatant posturing and bilge water Rosenstein exposed us to in his televised piety rant concerning the 12 “named” Russian dirty birdies must not be overlooked. His strutting show was the sum total of his message. Nothing more.
That’s what they have. Nothing. Chevy on the levee and the levee is dry and and Rosenstein thinks he’s selling American pie by indicting 12 “named” Russkies who don’t give a damn about his piety pie. Rod needs a vacation.
