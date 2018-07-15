President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Helsinki, Finland…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Helsinki, Finland ahead of a summit between the U.S. and Russia scheduled for tomorrow.
Yeah!!! All the best. 🙂
Melania is stunning. President Trump, you and the magnificent First Lady make us very proud and thankful for your leadership – the examples you both present to the world.
Indeed, and she certainly is the ultimate super model.
After 8 years of the TRASHion-wearing first thing, Melania is ALWAYS a vision of grace and elegance-
The former FLOTUS radiated so much inner anger, nothing she could have worn would have been elegant.
YIKES!!
A rabid dog.
A cross between the Wookie and Sasquatch!
The pastel blue with the brown is a great color palette for her… she seems to always choose the exact right combination for her public appearances.
Yes, gorgeous coat and matching pants. Matching flats look like a comfortable choice for travel and go perfectly with her outfit and handbag. As always.
The outfit is stunning – simply stunning. Blue and brown is an unusual combination, but striking and unique. And the flats are so classy. I wish she would wear them more often – those ultra high heels are ridiculous, and she doesn’t need them because of her stature and height. And I really wish she would lose the nails – they are garish, distracting, and superfluous because of her natural beauty. Unadorned hands and feet enhance beauty more than anything else, if only women would realize it.
What’s so impressive and interesting about Melania is that she keeps on getting better. To be honest, I thought that some of the fashion choices in her early FLOTUS days were a bit clunky, but she seems to be getting more confident in her own fashion judgement now. She is well on the way to creating a style of her own that is elegant, chic and distinctive, which is what real class is all about. And she has it in spades.
All of the outfits she wore in Britain, especially the yellow Grecian evening gown, took her to a level that no other famous woman will be able to reach for years.
Flats? That’s different.
First time I have noticed that POTUS is taller than FLOTUS>
Because she often wears 5″ spike heels. Today her shoes were flat.
The 5″ spiked heels are actually for close frontal high kick to a combatant liberals head, I bet she has a hell of a kick too! She’s wearing flats since the threat level has been reduced to zero. Finland threat level is a far lot lesser than the US threat level, imagine that.
The President is 6’3″, so only her spikes make her seem taller.
Setting the stage for when she meets Vlad? Wardrobe diplomacy. 😎
Probably aching feets. Those stiletto heels she frequently wears look…painful.
She has worn flats before.
She’s going with an equestrian inspired look, hence the flats — heels would look a bit silly, boots a bit over the top. I’m loving the coat.
I like the jacket. The pants seem really loose in the crotch, likely comfortable after her surgery. I like the longer leg on the pants, but wish they weren’t so tight. The juxtaposition of the loose and tight seem a bit off for me. It maybe the equestrian look that Jenny suggested.
she had renal surgery, not gyn surgery…anyway it’s good she doesn’t show a “camel-toe” like the bulky ladies can with their stretch pants.
Michelle Obama sported a Moose Knuckle a few times😬🤭😄
MMW…I am literally sitting here cleaning up my keyboard by the “Mooose Knucle” reference…so my question is: What the hell is a MOOSE KNUCKLE, pray tell?
a package
A banana stuck between two plums with the banana looped to the rear to give a girly appearance, a loose banana reveals the true package!
Lol😄😄😄The male version of the “Camel Toe”.😄
I am laughing so hard at you. So is my husband!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
YAKKKK!!!!!!
Better get a bucket!
‘m gonna throw up!
Moose Knuckle
😂😂😂😂😂
The pants are supposed to look like English riding breeches — most of which are, uh, rather form fitting.
Meh, I’m not a huge fan of it (for one thing because I’ve never seen an equestrian, outside of very wealthy owners who don’t ride their horses, wear anything like the “equestrian look” out and about — because ours are usually quite dirty and sweaty, and well “fragrant” once we’re done for the day, and our show clothes are expensive as all get out so they don’t get put on unless they have to be…so I find it a bit amusing that non-horsey people would want to go with that).
But the color is nice on her, she didn’t go overboard with it, and the coat looks quite nice.
Jodhpurs would look lovely with her coat.
Rather than traditional pants, they appear to be leggings.
I thought they are a soft leather.
Yup, leather.
Before the current age, say when I was still a schoolgirl, all tight pants (once called “ski pants” or “equestrian pants”) when worn by (decent) women, had that bit of extra fabric such that there would be no “camel toes” whatever the position the lady took while she moved, sat, or stood up after sitting.
It is entirely proper, but in these days–when Londoners march the streets in panties, including some men, to “protest” the President of the United States—an idiocy since they cannot do anything about the POTUS—
I do not expect many younger people than me to realize, since the current “style” is to reveal everything possible, that modesty in the cut of a lady’s clothing is very classy.
I myself would have been sad to see her showing off the shape of her most private ladyparts on a diplomatic trip.
Melania has class.
Yeah, she opted for the looser fit to keep from that — classy touch. Those things are NOT forgiving! She pulls it off well though, so hats off to her…love that caramel color on her too, very nice — she looks good in earthy shades imhao.
No real equestrian breeches would have had extra material sewn into the crotch (the full leather bum ones are enough to turn me off, egads! no thanks! I can stick on just fine without them!) — that must have been for ladies who wanted to look like they rode horses but didn’t — for the real riders that would have been so incredibly uncomfortable (they aren’t supposed to be for fashion, rather, performance — and to keep those nice, expensive English saddles from getting scuffed up, torn leather on the seat…breeches don’t have inner seams, comfy for rider, less hard on the tack).
My mom’s ski pants had the extra material though — that’s why I always skied in blue jeans or windbreaker pants!
Jenny R. , I always snow-skied in blue jeans too , lol !
Could never really like the fabric of ski pants on me ,
have pretty much been a *cotton* gal my whole life !
Some women, like Melania, can pull off wearing skin tight pants because their bodies are proportional, but other women, such as Moochelle, cannot wear tight pants because they have huge cabooses in relation to their legs that make them appear Kardashian like.
If I were to bet…..Melania is wearing a DuBarry of Ireland jacket. We love the brand ! It is our go to it style source for equestian attire.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does look like DuBarry but there are some manufacturers in Sweden that make very similar, might be one of them.
I mention that because I think they have some places that make the clothes (or distribute them) in Finland…so, that would make some diplomatic sense.
Equestrian attire was my first thought also, she looks lovely.😃👍👍👍
That coat is gorgeous, and I’m drooling over it and Melania’s bag!
She looks stunning in anything she wears. The best thing about our First Lady is that she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.
Only wears heels for disaster relief duty.
LOL.
Maybe for comfort?
Veritas…if I had worn 5″ stilettos to walk over the English cobblestones, etc., I’d be ready for some flats also.
Actually, I’d probably go for slipper socks!
Godspeed my President! You got that and us!
We have your back, Mr. President. Prayers for you, Melania and your team !
Putin is kinda short?
Vladimir Putin · Height 5′ 7″ vs Donald Trump 6′ 2″
There is something about Putin I can’t put my finger on a certain impish spirit much like Trump in some ways. Don’t hate me but he is kinda sexy if you ask me. A little short but seems like he would be fun to be around. Intelligent and funny like our beloved POTUS.
Glad we don’t have to be PC on this site, I am tired of hating Russians!
Agree, I’ll take Pootey Putin (especially on a horse) over your standard Democrat ANY DAY
Well maybe sorta cute except for the assassinations he orders and the money he steals.
Stalin was a little short guy. So was Napoleon. Mao Tse-Tung, Ho Chi Minh…
Millions died under all. Little short guys are not always elfin or cute.
I am tired of hating them too. I do not think we treated them fairly after the cold war.
I agree.
Putin/Russia is deciding on whether to accept White S African farmers whose lands have been appropriated and family members murdered and offer them political asylum and allow them to purchase farmland. No other country is doing this.
Also, Russia is looking to become the leading exporter of organic food as Europe sees future in GMOs.
These are very interesting directions to go in in my opinion, both of which I applaud.
I see a lot more areas of commonality between the US and Russia at the moment, as both Trump and Putin are focused on making their nations ” great again”, rather than globalism.
I have a lot more distrust in Europe and the Five Eyes.
Excellent, artist, agreed.
If it turns out Russia extends a hand to the white S African farmers then I will adjust my thoughts on Putin.
As it is, I don’t see any country looking for war, that desire falls squarely on many of the dems/rinos shoulders.
It’s all big $$$ to them.
*SPIT*
Russia has imported farmers before. Under Czarina Catherine the Great, Russia brought in German farmers. They were promised to keep their German language, culture & freedom from military service. When this changed, the Germans from Russia homesteaded in the United States and Canada.
https://library.ndsu.edu/grhc/articles/newspapers/news/boardman2.html
It’s Polocks like Strzok who “hate” Russians. Not sure we want to start WWIII with these folks.
I have always admired Vlado, an intelligent man with a great sense of humor. Very charismatic imo.
Thank God that they’ve safely departed the vipers nest!
LikeLiked by 24 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for this breakdown, flep.
It renews my belief and hope that more is going on behind the scenes than anyone of us is aware.
Which leads back to my main conclusion – have faith and trust President Trump.
World peace just may be obtainable in our lifetimes and our children’s lifetimes.
Who can reasonably argue against that?!?
Putin meeting with Netanyahu:
Faith and Trust!
God Bless President Trump 🙏
Flep when PDJT revealed the deal between Russia and Germany/pipeline, you could have bowled me over with a feather. More and more people are beginning to see the truth. Great thread.
Yes. Remember when W said he looked into Putin’s eyes and found his soul or something weird like that.
Barry telling Medeved that after the election “he’d have more flexibility” or something evil like that. Translation: he’d be able to give Putin his, Hillary’s and obviously Merkel’s bank account numbers for the deposits.
Now our President having to clean up all their freakin’ evil and incompetent messes.
They really are and our President admitted he had waited to make this announcement. That means he has expressed his feelings privately to Merkel and she didn’t care what he had to say.
Know was the perfect time to release it! That is why I have fate everyone involved in trying to destroy our President will pay and pay dearly. At the time he feels is most appropriate.
Strange to observe that our First Couple are safer away from UK than in it but that seems to be more accurate at this time in history. The Mother Country has been taken over by an evil idiocracy.
Putin is no saint, but he’ll never allow the muzzies to gain any foothold in Russia.
Crimea would have a heart attack if they were ever annexed back to Ukraine. They love Putin are thankful to Putin and will only speak Russian and have nothing but disdain for Ukraine
Part of why it was such an easy “takeover”. People need to remember that the significantly LESS pro-Russian parts of the Ukraine actually took up arms against the coup government, and have had wars raging. No way to do the math on Crimea and come up with them peacefully remaining part of Ukraine. Crimeans were just fortunate that they had enough historical connection to Russia to get an easy ticket back in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.interpretermag.com/moscow-is-the-largest-muslim-city-in-europe-russian-parliamentarian-says/
Honestly, they always have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
The photos of deranged Brits this weekend make us all very happy we aren’t them and even more happy they aren’t here.
Don’t worry British Morons, our President won’t be back anytime soon. Behave yourselves or we’ll ask him to put a Travel Ban on Stupid British People that need to mind their own business.
Even saw an infant in a stroller with a sign tied to it, “Babies Against Trump”. Too much tea and crumpets, or just plain stupid? Probably both. At any rate, stay on your side of the pond!
Well, to paraphrase Quigley, ‘we kicked the misfits out of our country and sent ’em back to England’.
Yes. And the stupid leftie Brits who ‘protested’ our President accomplished exactly what?
Our media is just a disgrace. I found this review of a vacation to Russia very interesting. I wish I had some Russian friends so bad so I could wade through the crapola we are fed everyday all day
https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowTopic-g298484-i718-k6990037-First_timer_just_back_from_visit_to_Russia_My_observations-Moscow_Central_Russia.html
Katie Hopkins, a Brit whom I adore…about whom the BBC actually made a musical called “The Assassination of Katie Hopkins”, recently spent time in St Petersburg and she said,” I feel safer in St Petersburg than in the UK” and ” A joy to be in St Petersburg, a place untouched by the myth of multiculturalism and deranged diversity”
Would LOVE to visit The Hermitage!!!!!
I’ve been to Russia twice. I spent 3 weeks in St Petersburg a few years back. Beautiful, safe city. I’d recommend a vacation there. Both the Winter Palace in SPB and the Kremlin in Moscow are great museums and worth the visit.
I get so tired of all this Russia bashing which ultimately hurts the Russian people. All of those that I’ve known and worked with, who’ve migrated here Legally are wonderful, hardworking and Christian people. The Dems hate everyone and everything.
LikeLiked by 20 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Adam Kinzinger is on Fox.. To bad he is a little McCain because he is a cutie pie
LOL!
What a gorgeous coat and the color combo sensational.
LikeLiked by 21 people
We love Finlanders for Trump!
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
One country has class and the other through choice lost it.
Enough vehicles to make a dealership jealous.
This nation decided NOT to join the EU. See the big difference in the way the people think? Their media is not controlled by the Leftist NWO garbage, I would bet.
Finland is smarter than their surrounding neighbors, and are in a position to make bialteral trade deals too, if they wish.
They both look refreshed and well rested! God is with them! He loves to be “Against all Odds” and winning that makes democrats mad! I pray he will be successful in this meeting with Putin!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
always ahead of the game! Love President Trump and Melania!! Thank you MAGA!!!
Belgium London Turnberry Helsinki wow!
Belgium London Turnberry Helsinki Oh My!
🦁 🐯 🐻 oh my!!
The Lion ALWAYS prevails.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
just a little FYI…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helsinki
It’s cold there.
littleflower…yes..home of reindeer
Been there. Small city really. Stays light until after 11pm this time of year. Booze very expensive. But nice.
Melania is just killing it with the wardrobe on this trip.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful friendly reception from the Finnish people
Lots of Finns posting pictures of POTUS driving in the Beast, at The_Donald
LikeLiked by 20 people
I think I rather visit Finland than Germany or UK. Maybe that is my next destination..:)
Finland is a wonderful country. Friendly hard working people
And after 2008 Financial Fiasco…TOOK CARE OF THE BANKERS!!!
And they love to tango, clubs everywhere!
They deserve 1000 years of peace just for Linux. 😉 Praying that it is so!
I wonder if Barron also accompanies his parents on these longer trips?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he does not. I’m sure he’s with his grandparents.
I like that they keep him out of the spot light.
Is it school hols in us. Don’t think he’d be allowed to miss school
School is out for the summer.
FLOTUS looks drop dead gorgeous in that outfit! WOW…one of my favorite looks for her! Loved the yellow evening gown from her UK visit but this even tops that!!
Indeed, stunning!
She’s teaching me a thing or two about mixing/matching different color palettes.
Thank you, First Lady!!!
❤️❤️❤️
I haven’t seen one outfit on Melania that wasn’t perfect on her and perfect for the occasion. I hope someone is collecting photos to be compiled in a book.
That yellow gown was magical.
NC Mom , someone posted a side by side picture
of Melania in her Stunning Yellow Gown and
Princess Diana in a Beautiful Pale Colored Gown !
What a Sight to Behold !
Apologies as I don’t recall who posted the picture .
Hopefully they will see this and put it on again !
The Clinton/Democrat/MSM cabal have been slandering the Russians for years, wouldn’t it be fair play for Mr. Putin, as a show of good will towards Americans, to provide some proof of payoffs to said cabal? Focus on 2008-2016 in particular, and make clear our hard-working President Trump has never received a penny, I mean ruble.
In response to merlintobie: The Twitter account @WhiteHouse_Fash is a Twitter account that shows all of Mrs. Trump’s fashion, there is no political commentary allowed, only FLOTUS’ beautiful fashion choices. You do not have to have a Twitter account to access.
Oops meant response to rvsueandcrew
I’d like to see them both wearing fashionable bullet-proof body armor. Get this over with & get them back home
After that stunt with the paraglider protestor being allowed to get extremely close to Trump, heads should roll
What the hell is going on? Not only with the security in other countries but our own secret service guys. Some two bit punk is allowed to fly right by him while unhinged leftist lunatics are everywhere?
Totally unacceptable
AGREED!
I want to see some pink slips handed out.
Totally, totally, unacceptable.😡
I know, when I watched the clip I wanted the snipers on that roof to blast the guy (or at least shoot several holes in his glider wings.) It made me wonder if the snipers were Brits or Scots instead of the President’s SS.
I even spent some time online looking to see what kind of weapon could have incinerated the glider, haha!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Perfect!! 😁
Hahahaha!!
It’s worse than you think. In London, the crazed mayor and head of the Met Police allowed a violent, unruly anti-DJT demonstration but BANNED a totally peaceful planned rally of support outside the US embassy. Ashamed of my ex-country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT would be very safe in Russia.
On the other hand, could you imagine the exaggerated screams and wailing if our Secret Service had shot him out of the air? The headlines would read something like, “Trump orders unarmed, defenseless hang glider pilot shot to death so he can play a round of golf”.
It’s also rther unacceptable to blast a protestor out of the air on foreign soil that’s presenting no direct physical threat to the President. The SS has the close-in protection of the president while the host country usually provides the outer protection.
This is all coordinated weeks ahead by advance agents and I’m sure the SS let the Scottish security make the determination of when/if they’d engage the threat. The Scottish police were warned about the demonstration before it occurred so I’m sure the Scottish security and SS were on top of it and had they thought the POTUS were in any danger lead would have flown.
Yay! Last leg and still safe and sound! Thank you God! Love you Patriots for protecting our fearless leader and awesome first lady. This to me should be the most interesting part of the journey!
I guess we have to stop worrying so much about him abroad, in some respects there are much more dangerous enemies right here in our midst. The thing I love about our group of deplorables is that we care so much and love so deeply!!
Amen Cheri..more dangerous enemies here is so correct.
Yes, Cheri, and our camaraderie is all due to our VSSG!!
Praying unceasingly 🙏
Patiently awaiting their return home to American soil but knowing Mr. President is handling the business of protecting our beautiful America, like a Boss!!
❤️
LikeLiked by 17 people
HAHAHAH, The Fins trolling our Press, Trump style!!! Love it.
Love it!!!!!!!
That is POWERFUL!
LikeLiked by 20 people
psst… haven’t heard from Mad Max lately… did the dims shut her up?
Muzzling Maxxy is impossible, they just don’t make ’em that big. Her latest rant is about our brilliant President Trump being JEALOUS of 0. And of Maxxy’s superior intellect or something.
hmmm PDJT jealous of a charleton created in the bowels of some communist think tank..uh no.
Maxxxy is an idiot. The end.
He’ll, id rather put a muzzle on Hannibal Lecter than that mad cow
I think she’s in Hellywood making the sequel to Beyond Thunderdome. It’s Called:
Mad Maxine: Beyond Nursing Home.
Well since she had this to say when Trump was choosing his cabinet, she might be in hiding now, LOL!
See the line under the photo
Yes my God go live in another country PLEASE!! On our damn taxpayer dollars she hasn’t done a damn thing but undermine everything. It infuriates me to see her belligerence, hatred, disdain and total lack of decency.
I think she should be the first one we send to Mars on Elon Musk’s rockets. Dr. Crazy Maxine Strangelove. 1 way ticket of course hahahaha!!
Why would you hate the Martians so badly you’d wish M.W. on them?
If the Cantaloupe News says this…One can wonder what Putin has up his sleeve against the Obummer and Stinky HRC!!!…
Gonna be a fun night in Florida!!! Have the wine, CTH and watching all the happening…BOOYAH!!!
🍻 cheers!
Hahahaha
I think we could afford to give them a few more.
I would rather trade him 1 George Soros. Russia has a warrant out for Soros.
The Russian Oligarchy would be so sorry if they allowed Maxine Waters into their country. It would probably start another Russian Revolution as the citizens would want her out of there.
Agenda for tomorrow as posted on Twitter by TRUMP News 24/7
@MichaelDelauzon
PART 1
President Trump and First Lady’s Schedule
For Monday, July 16, 2018
(U.S. eastern times)
– 2:40am ET – Breakfast with President of Finland.
– 6:10am ET – Attend Welcome Ceremony.
PART 2
TRUMP*PUTIN SCHEDULE
(U.S. eastern times)
– 6:20am ET – Trump has a one-on-one 90-minute bilateral meeting with Putin.
– 7:50am ET – Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting and working lunch with Putin.
– 9:50am ET – Trump has joint press conference with Putin
Do you think since Melania is attending the welcome ceremony that she will also have a change to greet Pres. Putin?
Putin would be a fool to miss out on that, now, wouldn’t he?
LikeLiked by 5 people
*chance
I doubt Putin would miss the opportunity to gaze upon the lovely Melania once more.
Putin’s got a new and younger lady pal now doesn’t he?
Today I finished the last book in the Red Sparrow trilogy – The Kremlin’s Candidate. It was written by Jason Matthews who was in the CIA for 30 years. Yes, fiction but of course there is a lot of fact. Putin is portrayed negatively for reasons based on fact, and I gathered the author didn’t think much of recent presidents and their idiotic policies as well as some senators – especially someone whose name resembles Feinstein.
I loved these books and wish there were more in this series. The descriptions of life in Russia were quite interesting.
They are scared Mr. President!!
I’ve never seen a bunch of people so desperate to stop the Putin meeting.
Hope you nail them all after this meeting.
The press squirrels will be anxiously rabid for any detail in that press conference.
LMAO, excellent resemblance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And also
LikeLiked by 5 people
hahahahaheeee! Whew lots of crazy going on there.
Hahahaha!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Putin will give Trump a dossier having to do with Uranium One.
I’d rather he gave the President some hard proof on the Uranium 1 deal. Proof that could put Hillary and Mueller behind bars.
God bless you and keep you, President and First Lady Trump.
Thank you for all you do to help MAGA 🇺🇸
We support you, we respect you, we love you.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Amen Minnie.
Prez Trump is making splodey heads with this meeting….and loving it..
Funny
It would be interesting to watch if the President walks out of the meeting holding up a mass storage device and says we talked about Hillary’s e-mails and server. Then says no more…
like
He should tell the media “I told Putin to knock it off”.
I feel uncomfortable treating Melania like an object. She’s First Lady. What are we? In high school?
Man, if you can’t tell that most of the people commenting on her here would step in front of a bullet for her, you need to get your interpretation sensor recalibrated. I don’t see anything but tremendous respect and admiration for both the President and the First Lady here.
What are we? Admirers, with respect, gratitude and appreciation for a strong woman who has sacrificed a wonderful life to serve her husband and her adopted country.
Like
Admiration for the thought and excellent taste that an intelligent and beautiful woman puts into choosing an appropriate wardrobe is hardly “treating her like an object.”
We often discuss her knowledge of languages, her excellent rapport with people, her love of children, and how much we admire her brain and her clear sense of patriotism to the USA.
But if we pretend not to notice the extraordinary beauty with which she graces the position of First Lady of the United States we are simply fools. Even a maple tree in the colors of autumn is admired for its beauty and not just its maple syrup.
Drop your PC. It is fine for a woman to be admired for her beauty as well as her mind and heart. It is fine for a woman to be admired for being beautiful and feminine, and also very smart and full of grace.
If you disagree, go play with the feminazis. You won’t have to worry that any of them might be admired for their beauty.
Like
KBR I agree. We had to put up with the Obamas for 8 years. They hated us and hated America. They went around the world apologizing for America and mocking us. They spit on us, our Constitution, our traditions, our flag and our country. They never once made me feel like they wanted to see anything but our destruction. I never had a moment when I felt that they loved America.
It is an absolute pleasure to have President Trump and Melania who love America and make us feel loved, respected, honored and proud to be American. They are an intelligent, dignified, loving and beautiful couple in every way. They set a world standard for others leaders to follow.
God Bless the Trumps
God Bless America
MAGA
Bah. She dresses to highlight and showcase her feminine beauty. She seem like a true beauty inside and outside.
We’re not discussing her bra size, squirrel. Calm down. Have a walnut.
I do believe there’s a deeper and unstated significance to this meeting – it’s being help in Finlad is probably not and accident.
Between 1917 and 1944 Finland fought four wars with an invading Russia. Granted Germany helped Finland in its Russian campaign between ’41 and ’44 but that was more of an ‘the enemy of mine enemy’ situation. To this day Finland’s main and reserve battle rifles are chambered for Russian ammunition and freed systems – you only do that when you’re sure of whom your main enemy is.
Finland will join NATO in 2025 and Putin’s already threatened Finland with even more Russian soldiers to be stationed on its borders if Finland follows through. Finland is converting its battle weapons to NATO standard ammo and feed mechanisms, it has converted its pistols and at least one battle rifle to NATO ammo – more are on the way. What better a way to show Putin that Finland’s serious than to have him (Finland’s traditional enemy) in Finland along with an ‘in yo’ face’ president from NATO’s big stick, the US?
I’m not sure I’d bet much on NATO being around in 2025…
There’ll be something, generations of the tribal nationalism that drove European internecine wars will ensure that.
And I’m betting Finland’s seeing the US as a backup in case of whatever. The Marines had a Scandinavian defense mission during the Cold War and as Russia moves farther into the polar regions with its military presence it’s vital the US has basing/partners to match their advance.
czarnowniczy: The Marines still train in Norway.
Sure, but their Cold War mission ended. There was an actual slight worry at the time that the Marines might have been disbanded as without a primary mission they didn’t have a ‘job’.
Worries proved futile though as bad guys artound the world stepped up to create a whole host of new opportunities. Semper Opus.
In WW2, the Finns, led by another tough guy, Carl Gustaf Mannerheim administered a pretty good ass whipping to Stalin and his Red Army.
Finns are a damned tough lot. If you’re not familiar with Simo Hayha, look him up. As a sniper, he put paid to more than 500 Soviets during the 1939-40 Winter War and did it over iron sights. He was as humble as they come, too. When someone asked him how he felt about racking up such incredible numbers of kills, he replied, “I just did what they told me to do, and tried to do it as well as I could.” I read that response and thought of Rick’s line to Viktor Lazlo in Casablanca: “We all try. You succeed.”
Didn’t do to shabby a job in 1918 and 1922 either.
President Trump should give a medal to those designers of Michelle’s who refused to design clothes for our beloved First Lady Melania.
Every single day I’m thankful for the great service they did our country.
Another beautiful outfit our awesome First Lady is wearing! Love the brown accents on the jacket! Prayers for our President Trump, First Lady and all who are traveling with him! I will not rest well until they are all back safe and sound!
Pompeo seems to have as much energy as POTUS
He globe hops all over…
Pompeo will be the next President after Trump.
Wow ! Everywhere they go they are So Welcomed !
They are a Beautiful Team Our President
and his Gorgeous Wife !
Love them Both , For Sure !!!
MAGA ! KAG !
so many walkin’ away from the dims party…
is anybody stayin’ ?
Only the really stupid dims……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boy trump sure has a mess to fix when he gets back , just heard that over 1,000 children at the Mexican border with their supposed parents, we’re not their parents, they were selling them for sex slaves. To make it worse the sex child slave traders after being arrested, based on dna , are talking naming names ,dates times and places of contacts . Some of the named are high up in government including congress. I don’t think rat nose sessions can sit on this one. When the cat’s away, the mice will play. CTH might have a post on it in a few days right now they are interested in Lisa and Peter.
Source? Under-the-bridge Gazette, perhaps…
heehee under-the-…
We can never count on MSM to give us the complete story of any news situation.
