Queen Elizabeth II Welcomes President Trump and First Lady Melania to Windsor Castle…

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

Earlier today Queen Elizabeth II welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle.  The British monarch, 92, greeted Mr and Mrs Trump in the quadrangle of the royal residence ahead of a private tea.

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US national anthem was played as the US visitors arrived for the engagement. Mr Trump is the 12th president to meet Her Majesty.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

183 Responses to Queen Elizabeth II Welcomes President Trump and First Lady Melania to Windsor Castle…

  1. cdnintx says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Queen Elizabeth and President Trump both seemed to see each other. As I understand it, not too many times in history has a visiting head of state been invited to inspect the Honour Guard with the Queen. Lovely photos.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • cdnintx says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      both seemed *happy

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Perhaps the invitation to inspect the Honour Guard with the Queen is just a make-up call for the unseemly baby-blimp Trump balloon.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      That ceremony was great and only complaint is it went by too fast. Seemed like only a few minutes and the outdoors portion was over. As a lettered marching band member especially liked the music. Seemed to hear a couple of aviation flybys overhead but the cameras didn’t show them. Overall a very nice way to end his visit to jolly old England.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      July 13, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      QE is a true Brit at heart and in soul. I’m certain she admires DJT and agrees with his policies. That said, for a 92-year old chick, she seems amazingly well mentally.
      And she is delighted to meet DJT and Melania. It’s an honor for her to meet him. You could see it in her eyes.

      Like

      Reply
    • getfitnow says:
      July 13, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Her Majesty has reigned almost as long President Trump has been alive. I believe Queen Elizabeth knows full well the dangers that are facing her people. This honorable reception for our American President and First Lady shows that. Trump is a fantastic leader who is working to stop destabilization in our world.

      Like

      Reply
      • singular says:
        July 13, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        Yes, she has reigned My whole life, and I think I will be affected when she passes. It will truly be the end of an era.

        Like

        Reply
  2. rsmith1776 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    The Queen is not as great as portrayed in The Crown, but she is a good person.

    I bet dollars to yuans that President Trump reminds her of Winston Churchill, with whom her young self had a bumpy relationship but whom she respected genuinely and greatly.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Queen Elizabeth gave Winston Churchill a State funeral, and attended it, both unusual honors for a commoner. She wished to honor him for his service to the United Kingdom and the world.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • singular says:
        July 13, 2018 at 4:42 pm

        Risa, I was very young but remember watching that funereal on television. Sorry, if I erawse my typpos it messes up my entire comment. Lol. Wonder what I just typpped. Lol. Lol.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        July 13, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        If Winston Churchill hadn’t been there Queen Elizabeth probably wouldn’t have survived WWII. The British Royals would have ended up like the Romanov family.

        Like

        Reply
  3. All American Snowflake says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    When Mrs. Trump is in a suit, this is some serious matter.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Everyone looks very happy. FLOTUS is stunning as usual.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Rex70 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Absolutely stunning…the gown she wore last evening was epic. America is as grateful to have such a classy individual as her represent us as she seems grateful to be. Very proud of and about FLOTUS Melania Trump.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • neal s says:
        July 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

        For the first time in a very long time, I am proud of the POTUS and FLOTUS. Reagan may have come close, but VSGPDJT and FLOTUS are definitely in first place.

        Continued prayers for them and all who work to MAGA. May the only campaign promise that he not keep, be that we would get tired of winning. But I certainly hope it won’t be for his lack of trying.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • WVPatriot says:
          July 13, 2018 at 5:36 pm

          What a joy to my soul to have our President Donald John Trump and First Lady Melania Trump representing the United States of America.

          America IS Great Again!!!

          Like

          Reply
  5. Abster says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    That performance was beautiful. Speaking of beautiful, Melania looks stunning. I love a stylish suit on a lady.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. codasouthtexas says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I would love to see some pictures from inside while having Tea! I would have loved to be fly on the wall!
    May be the royal photographers will release some later!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. codasouthtexas says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Trump arrives in Scotland!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    What so many people don’t understand is that President Trump adjusts his speech to his audience. He connects with people where they are. I have no reason to doubt that he is a perfect gentleman in what I was brought up to call “company.” Mrs. Trump is simply a great lady (which again has meaning in my world) in all circumstances.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Blue Moon says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I know the royal family are not to appear political but where is the rest of the royal family-any of them? I watched the President of Mexico’s visit and Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Camilla were there. I would have loved to have seen Meghan with Harry there cause she made it known she did not care for PT at all. But still, why did none of them show up? Probably better they didn’t.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • cdnintx says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Would love to know if Prince Philip joined them for Tea maybe?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        July 13, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        Isn’t he getting a bit decrepit?

        Like

        Reply
      • farmhand1927 says:
        July 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

        No, Prince Phillip doesn’t do appearances anymore.

        I’d have liked to seen Kate and Wills and their 3 children, as far as the rest, better they stay hidden in some 1000 room decrepit castle where they all belong. QE2 is a lady, she exemplifies decorum and manners and she hit the mark. Like the Pope and every foreign leader that has met our President, its a 100% guarantee that she was impressed and sees him entirely different than British media portrays him. She has alot more to worry about in the mayor of london than she does President Donald Trump.

        Glad they went, glad its over. Now they can relax and enjoy Scotland where they are appreciated, although 51% of Brits say they like our President’s position on Brexit.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Lulu says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Well the younger Royals have gone out of their way to appear with the Obamas so yeah. Really, who cares? The monarchy probably dies with the queen. Charles is a fool and his offspring are just as bad.

      Not to be unkind to Ms. Markle, but when a divorced B/C list actress from another country can marry in and be a “royal” how much meaning can it have?

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Philip is not getting around much anymore, and retired from official events last August. He’s 97, if I recall. He made it to the wedding, but I would not count on seeing him again. Let him be. He’s earned it.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Meghan is anti trump!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MfM says:
        July 13, 2018 at 4:58 pm

        She’s also likely burning because Melania wore and off the shoulders dress last night. The First Lady look amazing in it.

        If you notice Meghan’s wedding dress and many other outfits of hers are that style. So I wouldn’t be surprised if she feels she was specifically targeted with that dress.

        No one ‘owns’ a style, but Meghan’s hatred of Trump I think will certainly have her jumping to that conclusion.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • clipe says:
      July 13, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Mexico’s was a State Visit.

      Like

      Reply
  10. codasouthtexas says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I Don’t see Melania!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. kevin king says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    As my old mum says, the Queen is about the only thing left in England to be proud of. Personally I’ve always been a Republican, but I am actually proud of her. She has a qualities very few English people have. Decorum, restraint, a steely glint in the eye and she’s had to endure a lot of crap from her so called subjects – thinking of that dumb bint Diana, everything that is wrong with England. It seems to me it all start going south when she turned up.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      As an outsider looking in, it seemed to me it was going South very fast with Charles. Too bad they didn’t accept Diana into the family like they seem to be doing with that little two-bit actress. You just can’t marry a woman and treat her the way he treated Diana and expect everything to be all right. IMO a lot of what she did later in the marriage was in response to how he treated her. I won’t even go into discussing his current wife, since I really don’t want to cause a row.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Yeah, I’d have to agree with aucitizenmom. Charles caused most of those issues with his being besotted with that Camilla. Diana seemed like a very nice prim and proper girl, which is why he married her instead of Camilla.

      Fergie didn’t do the Royals any favors either, and now Andrew seems to be in deep with his own “issues”.

      I’m more leery of Harry and Meghan, right now they are under the Queen. Charles is quite an SJW, too. Perhaps, Will and Kate will at least try to keep some semblance of tradition.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • gda says:
        July 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

        Diana was seriously flawed, really quite a basketcase.

        Beautiful, yes. But definitely a loon, and put it about quite shamelessly.

        Like

        Reply
        • gda says:
          July 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm

          Not to say Charles was any great catch, mind you. He was/is quite the loon in his own Royal SJW way.

          Like

          Reply
          • MfM says:
            July 13, 2018 at 5:06 pm

            Some of Charles’s interests were weird but not OTT — Organic gardening and compost is one thing… but when you start going on about Global Warming and other crackpot ideas, it’s not good.

            Like

            Reply
        • Kaco says:
          July 13, 2018 at 4:34 pm

          I don’t know, I think he contributed to any paranoia. She was insecure from the beginning, which didn’t help matters.

          Like

          Reply
          • Snow White says:
            July 13, 2018 at 4:52 pm

            She was 19 years old when she married the guy for Pete’s sake. What teenager is not insecure especially knowing that there was a second woman in the picture?

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
  13. rsmith1776 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    In aberrant times, even a normal, decent, “moderate”, modest Christian leader is a hero.

    In that meaning, Queen Elisabeth IS a bit of a hero.

    Here there are a few excerpts from the Queen’s mostly ignored Christmas 2017 message.

    “We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love; of shared stories and memories, which is perhaps why at this time of year so many return to where they grew up. There is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home.

    For many, the idea of ‘home’ reaches beyond a physical building–to a home town or city. This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past twelve months in the face of appalling attacks. In Manchester, those targeted included children who had gone to see their favorite singer. A few days after the bombing, I had the privilege of meeting some of the young survivors and their parents.

    I describe that hospital visit as a ‘privilege’ because the patients I met were an example to us all, showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. Indeed, many of those who survived the attack came together just days later for a benefit concert. It was a powerful reclaiming of the ground, and of the city those young people call home. (…)

    Today we celebrate Christmas, which itself is sometimes described as a festival of the home. Families travel long distances to be together. Volunteers and charities, as well as many churches, arrange meals for the homeless and those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day. We remember the birth of Jesus Christ whose only sanctuary was a stable in Bethlehem. He knew rejection, hardship and persecution; and yet it is Jesus Christ’s generous love and example which has inspired me through good times and bad.”

    Compare this with Theresa May’s horrid, cowardly, creepy Ramadan message. When this Queen will be gone, whether “there’ll always be an England” will come under serious doubt.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      July 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      I imagine both our President and Queen Elizabeth both remember what is was like in the old days. She is probably what is holding together what is left of Merry Old England.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • HHM says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      I’ve always respected her. She was so young when her world turned upside down. My heart really warmed to her when I read that leaked comment from a private gatherin, just before the Brexit referendum, where she asked if anyone there could give one good reason to stay in the EU.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  14. NYGuy54 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    The White House is really good at these social media oriented recaps

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. angieunderground says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I read a biography about her father, George VI, called “The Reluctant King,” which I highly recommend. You can see where the current monarch got her character, integrity and steel backbone–her parents were amazing people, and were a great help in keeping up the morale of the British people, particularly during the Nazi bombing runs. Hitler is said to have referred to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Consort as the most dangerous woman in England (or Europe, I forget which. Either one would be an accurate description.) Her daughter seems to be an astute judge of character, and I imagine she has a lot of respect for PDJT.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Zippy says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Her majesty’s 4th of July message:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Mz Molly Anna says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    On the last picture, inside the palace, Look to the lower right and you’ll see a water dish for a dog. Who has a dog there!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MSO says:
    July 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I kept wanting to nudge President Trump to offer his arm to the queen. I don’t think the President needed my nudge, it seemed it was all it was all he could do not to take her hand.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Esperanza says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Several observations.

    This is the first time I’ve seen Guardsmen marching. We normally see them guarding lol or on horseback. They look great. Because they have to be impeccable at all times they were never allowed to look down in the trenches in WWI, this in fact saved their lives because when they got hit it was flesh wounds, whereas other soldiers, ducking their heads close to the top of the trench got shot in the head.

    Love how T was very thoughtful about the Queen without encroaching. I love how he really inspects the troops. Macron chats as if they were some kind of side show.

    The Queen looks very frail and a bit cranky. Though she still flashed her famous smile.

    Despite being 92 and looking frail she still gets down steps better than Hillary.

    Melania suit. Serious business.

    The chemistry looked good. The Queen has massive knowledge and clout. Disagree with what was said upthread. I’m sure she gave T some very useful info/advice.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      “Despite being 92 and looking frail she still gets down steps better than Hillary.”

      Love it.

      To be fair, Bambi on his first encounter with ice, steps better than Vodka-soaked (“What happened happened, vodkan you do?”) Hillary.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. PotP says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Nice ceremony. Glad to see the Range Rover made it the whole way round the driveway without an electrical failure.

    Do feel bad for the queen. She’s watched her country fall apart. Their power lies in their tourism draw (which is significant for England)

    Whoever was behind the dossier and other perfidities has seriously undermined the relationship.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. calbear84 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    This is awesome. Great day for the free people of the world.

    Like

    Reply
  22. trapper says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    As PDJT was walking and standing with the Queen, they were clearly chatting, and I found myself wondering what they were chatting about. As they were walking, PDJT appeared to be pointing out things she could trip on, like you would walking with your mother.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. cplogics says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Have the usual suspects proclaimed how “comfortable Melania is around royalty”. Melania looks stunning – do outfit for her from JCrew.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. lizzyp says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Apropos of nothing, I am loving how very into this UK visit Sundance seems to be!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Katie says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    One thing I noticed immediately. The media has been telling us that meeting our President was basically the last thing the Queen wanted to be doing. Well, her pretty big smile at our President and First Lady shows me something a little different.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Publius2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    President Trump just offered the UK the best bilateral Trade Deal ever and the PM preferred throwing her support with the EU…its obvious, The Queen sees there is a better deal…expect Boris in two weeks!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. codasouthtexas says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. E, ROBOT says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Mrs. Trump in that suit is the epitome of style. She looks fabulous and upswept hair so respectful as well as stunning.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. IMO says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Gotta love that billion dollar smile on President Trump face.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. severance23 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Trump Force One in the background – any family members already in Scotland?

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      July 13, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      His mother was Scottish. I can’t imagine they don’t see him as a favorite cousin. Seems chances are good he knows family there, too.

      Like

      Reply
  31. SPANGLER says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Hillary downed a quart of vodka while watching this….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Angie says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Notice that the First Lady followed protocol , and didn’t give the Queen a big bear hug like the previous Bozo holding that title did !

    Like

    Reply
  33. rumpole2 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    A small contingent from The Queen’s own South Wales Borderers, 24th of foot Regiment…

    Repel Antifa, Anti Trump protest mob…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. SPANGLER says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Trump was eyeing the castle construction for some ideas for the wall.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. kea says:
    July 13, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Anyone up for a good laugh read the yahoo ‘news’

    Donald Trump immediately breaches royal protocol twice after meeting Queen

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-uk-visit-president-shocks-181325179.html

    The hysterical tweet will make you laugh.

    Like

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      So Brits grow whining snowflakes, too??

      Only SUBJECTS bow to their monarch — certainly not the Most Powerful Man in the Universe!!! And his gracious and gorgeous wife doesn’t need to curtsy!!!!

      When I was in elementary school, we all watched QE2’s coronation on TV. I was sitting at the time.

      Seriously, QE2 and all the crowd seemed delighted to meet POTUS and FLOTUS. While the stupid orange balloon and “mass protest” was a complete flop.

      The music at Buckingham Palace was brilliant, as they say there, and the Brits still put on the best show!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        July 13, 2018 at 5:42 pm

        I wonder how the Brits feel about playing our National Anthem knowing that it was written as a result of and response to British action against the young USA.

        Like

        Reply
  36. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    This may have been noted before, but just to make it clear:
    There was NOT BOWING from President Donald J. Trump when he met Elizabeth II today. Neither was there any bowing from FLOTUS Melania Trump. Contrast this with the abject bowing of Barack Obama to any number of foreign heads of state, such as to the King of Saudi Arabia.
    Similarly, as I posted on another thread, FLOTUS Melania Trump was wearing a stunning pink suit when she met Elizabeth II, the type of costume that one would expect a female royal or the spouse of a visiting royal to wear to this occasion. FLOTUS has a deep understanding of the role and symbolism of costume. Notice also the dress she wore when playing at bowls, a perfectly color coordinated dress and heels—and she STILL beat Mr. May at bowls, ha!
    This is NOT to say that Melania Trump thinks of herself as a European royal. She is a fine American citizen and the spouse of the President Trump. But she ALSO knows that her choices of costume are NOT lost on the those who also understand this symbolism, such as Elizabeth II and her retinue. FLOTUS is making it quite clear that the days of Michelle Obama-type “gaucherie” are over.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  37. billrla says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    The British Royalty is the longest-running off-Broadway show.

    Like

    Reply
  38. TheTorch says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    President Trump Entourage, arrives in Scotland 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. SRT says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    PDJT is completely comfortable and at ease in circumstances like this. Both he and Lady Melania do not need dozens of experts and countless training classes on how a head of state should comport himself. The Trumps are just natural high class stars…. as opposed to the bumbling teenage drama of the bamster and his Chicago street corner crack posse. Its good to be proud again!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. tuskyou says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    I do a little dance every time she wears her hair up.
    I LOVE when she wears her hair up 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. clipe says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Reagan and QEII

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s