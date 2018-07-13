Queen Elizabeth II Welcomes President Trump and First Lady Melania to Windsor Castle…

Earlier today Queen Elizabeth II welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle. The British monarch, 92, greeted Mr and Mrs Trump in the quadrangle of the royal residence ahead of a private tea.

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US national anthem was played as the US visitors arrived for the engagement. Mr Trump is the 12th president to meet Her Majesty.

