Queen Elizabeth II Welcomes President Trump and First Lady Melania to Windsor Castle…

Earlier today Queen Elizabeth II welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle. The British monarch, 92, greeted Mr and Mrs Trump in the quadrangle of the royal residence ahead of a private tea.
A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US national anthem was played as the US visitors arrived for the engagement. Mr Trump is the 12th president to meet Her Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth and President Trump both seemed to see each other. As I understand it, not too many times in history has a visiting head of state been invited to inspect the Honour Guard with the Queen. Lovely photos.
both seemed *happy
Perhaps the invitation to inspect the Honour Guard with the Queen is just a make-up call for the unseemly baby-blimp Trump balloon.
Absolutely smashing welcoming by the Queen and the Guards to our First Couple.
QE appears genuinely pleased to greet the President.
President Trump certainly ingratiated himself to the Queen with his overtly warm remarks towards the UK and PM May at the earlier presser.
Heads of State are learning up close and personally that PDJT has a much broader and more dynamic personality and intellect than the Leftwing Fake News will ever admit.
Finally we have a very intelligent man who’s not afraid to be a man as President and a very intelligent and classy woman as first lady. Finally.
She is the looker, and he is the talker, what a fabulous couple.
Your daddy is rich and your ma is good lookin’……
Good one, marguerite! Used to sing my children to sleep with that one. 😊
Hahaha…favorite opera when I was 14/15. The very gifted Leontyne Price as Bess.
That ceremony was great and only complaint is it went by too fast. Seemed like only a few minutes and the outdoors portion was over. As a lettered marching band member especially liked the music. Seemed to hear a couple of aviation flybys overhead but the cameras didn’t show them. Overall a very nice way to end his visit to jolly old England.
The music is really fantastic
Went by too fast? That’s a 90+ year old lady standing in the sun with a jacket on.
Rhoda R, you are very compassionate, plus I heard the Queen waited outside for the Trumps to arrive for quite a while, not off somewhere waiting to be given a signal. That was unusual for her to do that and I think shows a lot. Not certain how hot it is there, but they may be in a drought.
QE is a true Brit at heart and in soul. I’m certain she admires DJT and agrees with his policies. That said, for a 92-year old chick, she seems amazingly well mentally.
And she is delighted to meet DJT and Melania. It’s an honor for her to meet him. You could see it in her eyes.
Her Majesty has reigned almost as long President Trump has been alive. I believe Queen Elizabeth knows full well the dangers that are facing her people. This honorable reception for our American President and First Lady shows that. Trump is a fantastic leader who is working to stop destabilization in our world.
Yes, she has reigned My whole life, and I think I will be affected when she passes. It will truly be the end of an era.
The Queen is not as great as portrayed in The Crown, but she is a good person.
I bet dollars to yuans that President Trump reminds her of Winston Churchill, with whom her young self had a bumpy relationship but whom she respected genuinely and greatly.
Queen Elizabeth gave Winston Churchill a State funeral, and attended it, both unusual honors for a commoner. She wished to honor him for his service to the United Kingdom and the world.
Risa, I was very young but remember watching that funereal on television. Sorry, if I erawse my typpos it messes up my entire comment. Lol. Wonder what I just typpped. Lol. Lol.
If Winston Churchill hadn’t been there Queen Elizabeth probably wouldn’t have survived WWII. The British Royals would have ended up like the Romanov family.
And that’s a fact. Never, never, never, never, never give up.
When Mrs. Trump is in a suit, this is some serious matter.
Everyone looks very happy. FLOTUS is stunning as usual.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely stunning…the gown she wore last evening was epic. America is as grateful to have such a classy individual as her represent us as she seems grateful to be. Very proud of and about FLOTUS Melania Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For the first time in a very long time, I am proud of the POTUS and FLOTUS. Reagan may have come close, but VSGPDJT and FLOTUS are definitely in first place.
Continued prayers for them and all who work to MAGA. May the only campaign promise that he not keep, be that we would get tired of winning. But I certainly hope it won’t be for his lack of trying.
What a joy to my soul to have our President Donald John Trump and First Lady Melania Trump representing the United States of America.
America IS Great Again!!!
100% 😉
That performance was beautiful. Speaking of beautiful, Melania looks stunning. I love a stylish suit on a lady.
Would someone mind describing her suit and maybe also what the Queen is wearing. You know we women have to know these things. Thank you.
The White House Fashion twitter feed describes Melania’s suit as a pre-2018 Dior skirted suit in pale pink. The pics are fabulous. A narrow belt with large hip level pocket flaps on the jacket—wow. I looked up the brooch that the Queen is wearing—it is a diamond palm leaf design that belonged to her mother and has been a long-time favorite of both women. Yeah….I love this stuff, too!
Kako, thank you for such a wonderful and detailed description. Wow. Also get a kick out of how the Queen carries her own purse–lol, I would have to do that–it makes me smile.
I hear she carries her purse as a signal to someone if she changes arms or other various things. I didn’t see her change arms this time, though.
I always understood that her purse was kind of her personal image; a little quirk that was her trademark. I never heard that it might be used for signaling, but it it makes sense.
The last time she had a visitor from another Country, someone posted whqt the positioning of her purse means:
The Queen has a number of people who move with her, and when she get stuck with someone who is wearisome, he puts her purse on the floor, and the person comes and “rescues” her!!
There were other similar positionings of her purse which had other meanings.
Interesting. Thanks.
Interesting.
She probably carries vial of adrenochrome.
Abster-of course she does. Below is from the link at the bottom:
“The 48 eyewitnesses identified their perpetrators as Catholic Popes Francis Bergoglio, John Paul II and Joseph Ratzinger; Anglican, United Church of Canada and Catholic Church officials including Cardinals and Catholic Jesuit Superior General Adolfo Pachon; the UK’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip…”
I know many, many folks won’t believe this, but it’s true. And if you do just a little research, you’ll find it is much,much worse than you can even imagine.
https://www.opdeepstate.com/2018/04/06/pope-francis-found-guilty-of-child-trafficking-rape-murder/
Unfortunately I found it was all true too 😱
The light of truth has finally shone and uncovered the darkness which was the only way we could combat it and heal. One loving heart at a time!
Ridiculous.
Yess, Yellow Rose, another so detailed description down to the flaps on the hip pockets. Like that kind of suit. Thank you again.
I have it on good authority that Melania sported the [matching one-and-only] Queen’s Color for fingernail polish … with clothing to match.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, I just picked up a bottle of that Ballet Slippers polish for the first time recently! Unfortunately, I had to go to Target to get it.
Hahahaha!!
I ordered mine online back in 2016. That and a number of OPI colors.
BlackKnightRides, thank you. Never suspected you were a fashion authority but so pleased you shared that info with us. Wish we could all have that fingernail varnish, as the queen would probably call it. Or I should say the women could all have it. Lol. I’m going to get myself in trouble if I don’t shut up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Yellow Rose, thank you to both you and Kako.
You’re very welcome! Also, the Queen’s purse is an old-fashioned black leather pocket book style with the short handles and black leather low block heeled shoes. And white gloves, of course.
And the Queen looks to be wearing a jacquard like weave, medium blue button down and button sleeve overcoat with matching full brim hat with front bow, and carrying her purse! I see a peek of a yellow and same blue patterned dress at the bottom of the coat. Has triple strand of pearls on her neck and pearl earrings and a smile on her face.
And the Queen is 100X prettier than Hillary!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Prince Philip is 100X prettier that Hillary.
Pond scum is 100x prettier than Hillary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahahaha!!
I would love to see some pictures from inside while having Tea! I would have loved to be fly on the wall!
May be the royal photographers will release some later!
Trump arrives in Scotland!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like it was during the campaign.
Sorry guys I placed the wrong post! IT is an old one! and i posted it in the wrong place!
I enjoyed watching it old or not. Thanks.
Wonder where Melania is? I see Ivanka and Eric and his Granddaughter.
LikeLike
It is an old one. I apologize!
She’s likely to be hanging out with her best friend, Suzanne Johnson, wife of the American ambassador to UK.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.standard.co.uk/lifestyle/london-life/melania-trump-friends-suzanne-johnson-a3885501.html%3famp
I think she deserved it!
WOW! Everybody wearing MAGA hats. The world, despite what the media says, loves our VSGDJT.
Ok treepers. He just arrived in Scotland.
YES! G-TRUMP 🙂
What so many people don’t understand is that President Trump adjusts his speech to his audience. He connects with people where they are. I have no reason to doubt that he is a perfect gentleman in what I was brought up to call “company.” Mrs. Trump is simply a great lady (which again has meaning in my world) in all circumstances.
I know the royal family are not to appear political but where is the rest of the royal family-any of them? I watched the President of Mexico’s visit and Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Camilla were there. I would have loved to have seen Meghan with Harry there cause she made it known she did not care for PT at all. But still, why did none of them show up? Probably better they didn’t.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t he getting a bit decrepit?
No, Prince Phillip doesn’t do appearances anymore.
I’d have liked to seen Kate and Wills and their 3 children, as far as the rest, better they stay hidden in some 1000 room decrepit castle where they all belong. QE2 is a lady, she exemplifies decorum and manners and she hit the mark. Like the Pope and every foreign leader that has met our President, its a 100% guarantee that she was impressed and sees him entirely different than British media portrays him. She has alot more to worry about in the mayor of london than she does President Donald Trump.
Glad they went, glad its over. Now they can relax and enjoy Scotland where they are appreciated, although 51% of Brits say they like our President’s position on Brexit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the younger Royals have gone out of their way to appear with the Obamas so yeah. Really, who cares? The monarchy probably dies with the queen. Charles is a fool and his offspring are just as bad.
Not to be unkind to Ms. Markle, but when a divorced B/C list actress from another country can marry in and be a “royal” how much meaning can it have?
LikeLiked by 16 people
on an American Tramp…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hysterical !!! ( “tramp” or “tramp steamer” is sailor lingo designating a “for hire” cargo vessel.) King Edward VIII gave up the throne in 1936 to marry twice divorced American, Wallis Simpson.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Philip is not getting around much anymore, and retired from official events last August. He’s 97, if I recall. He made it to the wedding, but I would not count on seeing him again. Let him be. He’s earned it.
Meghan is anti trump!
She’s also likely burning because Melania wore and off the shoulders dress last night. The First Lady look amazing in it.
If you notice Meghan’s wedding dress and many other outfits of hers are that style. So I wouldn’t be surprised if she feels she was specifically targeted with that dress.
No one ‘owns’ a style, but Meghan’s hatred of Trump I think will certainly have her jumping to that conclusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico’s was a State Visit.
Why should it matter what Meghan things…?
For now the President looked happy meeting the Queen and I think that was an honor for him and his late mom who loved the Queen.
No need to focus on people who do not matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is this one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love FREDs.
Those open tails look like something out of Jaws.
C-5’s are amazing. If you can check one out at an airshow you’ll love it. Yuge. Watching one flying around the flagpole, because of their tremendous size they look like they are barely moving. Like bumblebees, it simply looks improbable that they can fly at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! Our great Patriots protecting our crown jewels. I cant believe I watched this whole thing hahaha!! Everything is exciting these days!!
As my old mum says, the Queen is about the only thing left in England to be proud of. Personally I’ve always been a Republican, but I am actually proud of her. She has a qualities very few English people have. Decorum, restraint, a steely glint in the eye and she’s had to endure a lot of crap from her so called subjects – thinking of that dumb bint Diana, everything that is wrong with England. It seems to me it all start going south when she turned up.
As an outsider looking in, it seemed to me it was going South very fast with Charles. Too bad they didn’t accept Diana into the family like they seem to be doing with that little two-bit actress. You just can’t marry a woman and treat her the way he treated Diana and expect everything to be all right. IMO a lot of what she did later in the marriage was in response to how he treated her. I won’t even go into discussing his current wife, since I really don’t want to cause a row.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah, I’d have to agree with aucitizenmom. Charles caused most of those issues with his being besotted with that Camilla. Diana seemed like a very nice prim and proper girl, which is why he married her instead of Camilla.
Fergie didn’t do the Royals any favors either, and now Andrew seems to be in deep with his own “issues”.
I’m more leery of Harry and Meghan, right now they are under the Queen. Charles is quite an SJW, too. Perhaps, Will and Kate will at least try to keep some semblance of tradition.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Diana was seriously flawed, really quite a basketcase.
Beautiful, yes. But definitely a loon, and put it about quite shamelessly.
Not to say Charles was any great catch, mind you. He was/is quite the loon in his own Royal SJW way.
Some of Charles’s interests were weird but not OTT — Organic gardening and compost is one thing… but when you start going on about Global Warming and other crackpot ideas, it’s not good.
I don’t know, I think he contributed to any paranoia. She was insecure from the beginning, which didn’t help matters.
She was 19 years old when she married the guy for Pete’s sake. What teenager is not insecure especially knowing that there was a second woman in the picture?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In aberrant times, even a normal, decent, “moderate”, modest Christian leader is a hero.
In that meaning, Queen Elisabeth IS a bit of a hero.
Here there are a few excerpts from the Queen’s mostly ignored Christmas 2017 message.
“We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love; of shared stories and memories, which is perhaps why at this time of year so many return to where they grew up. There is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home.
For many, the idea of ‘home’ reaches beyond a physical building–to a home town or city. This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past twelve months in the face of appalling attacks. In Manchester, those targeted included children who had gone to see their favorite singer. A few days after the bombing, I had the privilege of meeting some of the young survivors and their parents.
I describe that hospital visit as a ‘privilege’ because the patients I met were an example to us all, showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. Indeed, many of those who survived the attack came together just days later for a benefit concert. It was a powerful reclaiming of the ground, and of the city those young people call home. (…)
Today we celebrate Christmas, which itself is sometimes described as a festival of the home. Families travel long distances to be together. Volunteers and charities, as well as many churches, arrange meals for the homeless and those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day. We remember the birth of Jesus Christ whose only sanctuary was a stable in Bethlehem. He knew rejection, hardship and persecution; and yet it is Jesus Christ’s generous love and example which has inspired me through good times and bad.”
Compare this with Theresa May’s horrid, cowardly, creepy Ramadan message. When this Queen will be gone, whether “there’ll always be an England” will come under serious doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always respected her. She was so young when her world turned upside down. My heart really warmed to her when I read that leaked comment from a private gatherin, just before the Brexit referendum, where she asked if anyone there could give one good reason to stay in the EU.
The White House is really good at these social media oriented recaps
LikeLiked by 10 people
A petty observation – Melania looks like a queen – is there anything that doesn’t look good on her?? meantime, Theresa May puts on a dress she can’t carry, and the excessive slit at the back of her dress opens vistas best left unseen, almost a consulate to Hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the have a Brexit tat on her backside?
Theresa, not “the”
England needs a strong leader. Nigel would be fantastic.
Nigel just nominated Boris. If Nigel takes a high Brexit advisory post under a PM Boris I’m good with that team.
GOD SAVE BREXIT
🇬🇧
LikeLiked by 3 people
About 3 feet too long!
Great video…so wonderful seeing elegance personafied!
I read a biography about her father, George VI, called “The Reluctant King,” which I highly recommend. You can see where the current monarch got her character, integrity and steel backbone–her parents were amazing people, and were a great help in keeping up the morale of the British people, particularly during the Nazi bombing runs. Hitler is said to have referred to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Consort as the most dangerous woman in England (or Europe, I forget which. Either one would be an accurate description.) Her daughter seems to be an astute judge of character, and I imagine she has a lot of respect for PDJT.
You can read the screenplay of “The Speech” here:
https://www.scripts.com/script/the_king's_speech_192
It won best screenplay that year for good reason.
Best three lines showing the loneliness of a monarch:
Geoge: Thanks you very much (or something similar).
Therapist: What are friends for?
George: I wouldn’t know.
What an impact when reading it — sorry to spoil it!!
None of the Royal family left London during the Blitz. I wonder if the current generation would have that kind of spine.
Her majesty’s 4th of July message:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Oh my. My Godmother is the queen of England.😲
On the last picture, inside the palace, Look to the lower right and you’ll see a water dish for a dog. Who has a dog there!
WH should put one out for the press corps…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Queen of course, she’s a YUGE dog lover.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So beautiful dogs!
Next time I feel like calling Michelle Obola a related name, I will relent and reconsider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Queen loves horses too. She can’t be that bad. Charles was mean to Diana.
Wasn’t there a picture of the Queen in a car with the beagle (the one that belongs/belonged to Meghan Markle. The pup had both his back legs broken which was odd for a beagle.) Here’s a photo ignore the article https://viralthreadstoday.com/queen-in-love-with-meghans-rescue-beagle-pair-spotted-attached-at-the-hip/
Maybe the Queen got this beagle. 🙂
They were expecting Acosta.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The queen. She has corgis. Several of them. Cute and intelligent dogs.
I kept wanting to nudge President Trump to offer his arm to the queen. I don’t think the President needed my nudge, it seemed it was all it was all he could do not to take her hand.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
The same briefing Michelle Obama failed to heed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was my impression too! I guess the protocol is don’t touch Her Royal Highness. On the other hand, PDT did offer quite a bit of help to PM May on their walk to/from their press conference earlier in the day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he was ready to be of service if she needed it. I notice he was very attentive as they walked. He really is a gentleman.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ha! Didn’t see your post when I commented below…
😊
🙂
Me too. haha. Also was wishing he’d slow his walk down a *teeny* bit when they were walking together.
That said, the Queen is remarkably sturdy on her feet, something we all wish for at her age, but few *have*.
If Hillary was Prez, the Queen probably would’ve had to help her up the steps.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m pretty sure she was setting the pace. 😉
Hillary Harkonnen would have her anti-gravity belt by now if PDJT hadn’t stolen, I mean won, the election.
😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a gentleman, he was exceptionally attentive and poised to intercede with gravity in a millisecond if required. Yet he didn’t communicate a trace of demeaning over-solicitous anxiety. Like I said, a gentleman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Several observations.
This is the first time I’ve seen Guardsmen marching. We normally see them guarding lol or on horseback. They look great. Because they have to be impeccable at all times they were never allowed to look down in the trenches in WWI, this in fact saved their lives because when they got hit it was flesh wounds, whereas other soldiers, ducking their heads close to the top of the trench got shot in the head.
Love how T was very thoughtful about the Queen without encroaching. I love how he really inspects the troops. Macron chats as if they were some kind of side show.
The Queen looks very frail and a bit cranky. Though she still flashed her famous smile.
Despite being 92 and looking frail she still gets down steps better than Hillary.
Melania suit. Serious business.
The chemistry looked good. The Queen has massive knowledge and clout. Disagree with what was said upthread. I’m sure she gave T some very useful info/advice.
“Despite being 92 and looking frail she still gets down steps better than Hillary.”
Love it.
To be fair, Bambi on his first encounter with ice, steps better than Vodka-soaked (“What happened happened, vodkan you do?”) Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do feel bad for the queen. She’s watched her country fall apart. Their power lies in their tourism draw (which is significant for England)
Whoever was behind the dossier and other perfidities has seriously undermined the relationship.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, Lucas, Prince of Darkness……. Had three Triumph Bonnevilles, two BSA Gold Stars and an XKE Jaguar, and I respect the Prince…. gets real black, real sudden like when he chooses…..
So has all the muslim violence and the press censorship to cover it up.
This is awesome. Great day for the free people of the world.
As PDJT was walking and standing with the Queen, they were clearly chatting, and I found myself wondering what they were chatting about. As they were walking, PDJT appeared to be pointing out things she could trip on, like you would walking with your mother.
Have the usual suspects proclaimed how “comfortable Melania is around royalty”. Melania looks stunning – do outfit for her from JCrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No cardigan.
Apropos of nothing, I am loving how very into this UK visit Sundance seems to be!
One thing I noticed immediately. The media has been telling us that meeting our President was basically the last thing the Queen wanted to be doing. Well, her pretty big smile at our President and First Lady shows me something a little different.
Apparently, the Queen was out there a good 15min waiting for Trump to land in his helicopter and to be ferried into the castle with the Range Rover.
I was curious, too. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“Before you break out your best embarrassed sigh though, it looks like the Trumps were actually right on time, at least, according to their presidential schedule. At exactly 12 p.m. ET, they exited their car and began their official greeting with the queen, which means they were not late.”
“So why was the queen standing out there by herself beforehand? Perhaps she wanted to be early,”
https://www.instyle.com/news/queen-elizabeth-donald-trump-waiting
LikeLiked by 3 people
She positively glowed when they first met. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Queen loves Britain and the British. T is our last chance. How can she not link ve him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump just offered the UK the best bilateral Trade Deal ever and the PM preferred throwing her support with the EU…its obvious, The Queen sees there is a better deal…expect Boris in two weeks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My uncle landed at that airport — in Dec 1943 — in his B-17 on a non-stop flight from Goose Bay, on the way to his base in Podington, England, and then to drop more than a few bombs on Hitler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank him for that.
Mrs. Trump in that suit is the epitome of style. She looks fabulous and upswept hair so respectful as well as stunning.
A subdued, tasteful look.
I like that hair style on her. I think she should do it more often.
I do, too. Just because she looks so good like that.
Gotta love that billion dollar smile on President Trump face.
Trump Force One in the background – any family members already in Scotland?
His mother was Scottish. I can’t imagine they don’t see him as a favorite cousin. Seems chances are good he knows family there, too.
Hillary downed a quart of vodka while watching this….
Notice that the First Lady followed protocol , and didn’t give the Queen a big bear hug like the previous Bozo holding that title did !
Proper protocol restored. Thank God.
A small contingent from The Queen’s own South Wales Borderers, 24th of foot Regiment…
Repel Antifa, Anti Trump protest mob…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this, never gets old! 😀
If you want a great read about the Brits and how they fought — Waterloo: The History of Four Days, Three Armies, and Three Battles Paperback – May 10, 2016
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump was eyeing the castle construction for some ideas for the wall.
Yeah… could be some additions to the Southern border wall design….
Arrow Firing slots… and shoots to deliver boiling oil…
Possible designs?
Love this bit!
I was checking it out for tips on my future lair!
Love old stone.
Anyone up for a good laugh read the yahoo ‘news’
Donald Trump immediately breaches royal protocol twice after meeting Queen
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-uk-visit-president-shocks-181325179.html
The hysterical tweet will make you laugh.
So Brits grow whining snowflakes, too??
Only SUBJECTS bow to their monarch — certainly not the Most Powerful Man in the Universe!!! And his gracious and gorgeous wife doesn’t need to curtsy!!!!
When I was in elementary school, we all watched QE2’s coronation on TV. I was sitting at the time.
Seriously, QE2 and all the crowd seemed delighted to meet POTUS and FLOTUS. While the stupid orange balloon and “mass protest” was a complete flop.
The music at Buckingham Palace was brilliant, as they say there, and the Brits still put on the best show!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how the Brits feel about playing our National Anthem knowing that it was written as a result of and response to British action against the young USA.
LikeLike
This may have been noted before, but just to make it clear:
There was NOT BOWING from President Donald J. Trump when he met Elizabeth II today. Neither was there any bowing from FLOTUS Melania Trump. Contrast this with the abject bowing of Barack Obama to any number of foreign heads of state, such as to the King of Saudi Arabia.
Similarly, as I posted on another thread, FLOTUS Melania Trump was wearing a stunning pink suit when she met Elizabeth II, the type of costume that one would expect a female royal or the spouse of a visiting royal to wear to this occasion. FLOTUS has a deep understanding of the role and symbolism of costume. Notice also the dress she wore when playing at bowls, a perfectly color coordinated dress and heels—and she STILL beat Mr. May at bowls, ha!
This is NOT to say that Melania Trump thinks of herself as a European royal. She is a fine American citizen and the spouse of the President Trump. But she ALSO knows that her choices of costume are NOT lost on the those who also understand this symbolism, such as Elizabeth II and her retinue. FLOTUS is making it quite clear that the days of Michelle Obama-type “gaucherie” are over.
Gaucherie. Ouch! That’s gonna leave an ugly mark! Wait…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No American President has any business bowing to anyone ESPECIALLY to the British Crown for God’s sake!
Didn’t the dress have the colors of the British flag? And, the angles in the shapes were similar to it.
The British Royalty is the longest-running off-Broadway show.
President Trump Entourage, arrives in Scotland 🙂
PDJT is completely comfortable and at ease in circumstances like this. Both he and Lady Melania do not need dozens of experts and countless training classes on how a head of state should comport himself. The Trumps are just natural high class stars…. as opposed to the bumbling teenage drama of the bamster and his Chicago street corner crack posse. Its good to be proud again!
I do a little dance every time she wears her hair up.
I LOVE when she wears her hair up 🙂
Very elegant.
Reagan and QEII
