Lisa Page Testimony Highlights Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Lied To Chairman Devin Nunes…

On January 3rd, 2018, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein entered an agreement for witness testimony. One of those witnesses was FBI Attorney Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe’s former special counsel.
WASHINGTON – January 4th – House investigators will get access this week to “all remaining investigative documents” – in unredacted form – that they had sought as part of their Russia inquiry, under a deal between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., according to a letter obtained by Fox News.
[…] According to the letter, committee investigators also will get access to eight key witnesses this month including FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during an affair and previously worked on the special counsel’s Russia probe. (link)
The conversation was documented in a confirmation letter shared by Devin Nunes back to Rod Rosenstein the following day, January 4th, 2018. Except there’s a problem, Lisa Page told congress today that no-one from the DOJ ever contacted her. That means Rod Rosenstein was lying:
Consequences: zero.
where’s Saturday Special Session of Congress…does the Speaker even attend House activities…the man like The Betrayer is MIA
I see a letter, strongly worded, being drafted as I type.
or threaten to threaten a strongly, worded letter.
Again if you think any of these bastards are going to get away with it, you don’t have fate in our President. The entire IC community as well as the previous administration are petrified of the meeting our President is having with President Putin on Monday. They are doing everything in their power to stop him from going. That is why you had that BS drop today.
They are petrified of what Putin may share with our President. Remember, the previous administration sold their souls to Russia through U1 and getting Russia 🇷🇺 to back the moronic Iran 🇮🇷 deal which was not beneficial to Russia 🇷🇺. Iran 🇮🇷 is a member of OPEC. Having them eliminated from the equation would be much more beneficial to Russia.
Why do you think our President has been hammering home the deal between Germany 🇩🇪 and Russia 🇷🇺 for that pipeline. Do you think that was part of the agreement to get the Russians to play along knowing that Iran would kill some of their profits by having Iran free of all sanctions.
Wake up and look at everything rather than concentrating on this detail. The day of reckoning is approaching. Our President has his reasons and that is good enough with me. Sit back and enjoy the ride!
Thank you, flep 👍
I trust President Trump implicitly and will not allow battle fatigue to overwhelm my support of Mr. Trump.
Hold on tight a little longer, folks.
🙏🦁🇺🇸🙏
Fle, I love ya, but I have yet to see anyone of these deep state SOB’s petrified about anything.
It makes it even sweeter In my book! These people have lived a majority of their adult life believing they were superheroes. Nothing has changed that feeling for them. In their minds WE Americans will eventually wake up and thank them.
If You Want to Understand Trump, Understand This: Revenge Is What He Cares About Most/
“In 2011, he addressed the National Achievers Congress in Sydney, Australia, to explain how he had achieved his success. He noted there were a couple of lessons not taught in business school that successful people must know. At the top of the list was this piece of advice: “Get even with people. If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it.”
I’ll put my money on PDJT any day. “DC BUBBLE” is about to BURST.
Excellent!
Thank you, Mary Grace.
They are about to be rudely awakened to the fact that they are NOT above the law.
Thank you, Flep. They say it’s always darkest before the dawn.
Thank you, Flep, for explaining. I’ll keep haning on to hope.
flep, based on what? look, Trump is going to be ok but after what has been going on for the last 13 months, who is going to indict anyone? sundance has been talking white hat/ black hat and other than Trump, who’s a white hat that can/or will indict any of these sleezeballs? No one. These treasonous sob’s are gonna walk. We need to keep voting for Trump backing congress and hope that Trump continues his assault on the deep sate and change the culture in Washington. Clinton should have been indicted years ago and how has that worked out? Sorry but I’m just being a realist. We still have Trump to move our agenda forward, but now it’s all about the votes.
He is charging every single Circuit Court. 22 with another 2 next week. District Courts in record numbers. Two SC Justices. When the time is right people like Rosenstein and Wray will be thrown out and real MAGA folks will assume those roles. He needs this November Election to bring in another 6 to 8 MAGA Republicans. Mitch, Lindsey and others will be up for reelection in 2020. They won’t mess with our President’s nominations.
Patience!
flep, who is doing the charging in circuit court? Sessions? Can’t be doing too much charging if he is recused. And he’s been pathetic in actions and deeds since day one.Or do you mean Huber? Not likely, very much doubt he’s wielding that much power. You need to come back down to earth. And again, who are the white Hats? sundance, who has a knack for breaking all this down, has been wrong on all his conclusions, he even admitted it. Maga, go Trump.
OK wake up time. President Trump could have gone after the Washington criminal gang as soon as he was elected. He did not. WHY?
The answer is simple, President Trump knows by looking at history that almost every president in history got a shellacking in the mid term elections.
A shellacking would take away the slim republican majority in the house and senate. That would be a disaster. Any and all gains would disappear and the democrats would call to impeach him.
President Trump decided instead to build up the economy. He has done a fantastic job of this. Indeed it is now impossible for the media to pull him down on many fronts.
The American people are wide awake. Their wages have gone up and their taxes have gone down. The red wave will hit and our president will have the majority he needs to get things done. With the economy on steroids, outside of voter fraud the democrats are toast.
There will be no shellacking of the republican party this November. Trump has won both the peoples respect and appreciation. After eight long years of a Marxist we have Trump.
How do you spell GENIUS ???
PS: There will be plenty of time to round up the bad guys and girls after the mid term elections at a time after the next supreme court justice is confirmed.
“PS: There will be plenty of time to round up the bad guys and girls after the mid term elections at a time after the next supreme court justice is confirmed”
Yes, that will be the icing on the cake/ we will relish the perp walks
day after day after day/ONE CONTINUOUS WINNING CYCLE.
After all, why keep doing the same thing and settling for predictable results.
The difference between Trump and politicians is that a politician can’t think long term beyond the next election, while Trump looks at potential dividends maturing at 5, 10, 20 years out.
For them, success is measured by the campaign chest and power, Trump measures it by how much MAGA with this vs that.
Yes, bat, thank you!
And my little retirement fund is growing nicely due to an upswing in the Market 👍
butch cassidy:
The heck with Speaker, how about Jim Jordan for Attorney General?
I’m good with that, but at this time he’s just a congressman who can’t indict anyone.
Remember Barry’s infamous hot mic moment when he told Dmitri Medvedev, “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election?”
Maybe Vlad was blackmailing Barry and Barry was begging for a reprieve because he hadn’t delivered on a promise?
And perhaps Vlad has also been blackmailing HRC over U1 as well as her meddling in Ukraine? Her BFFNuland was the point person for getting rid of Yanukovych.
Maybe, Wyntre, but don’t really think he would have had to blackmail either of them, both commies as they undoubtedly are.
Absolutely more likely than anything to do with our President!
IMO, one must no forget the ME connections. Even greater for me is the relationship which was beautiful very early on is not in the news. The amount of information that is and has been given to this people’s President is light years ahead of the corrupted.
Still hoping a few in congress and others put on their big boy pants and correct their Pinocchio games. Waiting
“They are petrified of what Putin may share with our President.” I believe this, too.
I’ve been waiting for over a year, I sure hope you’re right. I try to look at the big picture in all of this and I agree with you about the DS being petrified of what the President may find out. I can hear it now, so Mr Putin, do you know where the deleted HRC emails went? Or what do you hear on the street about this Seth Rich murder?
Keep the faith and pray.
A witness is now under protection who fears for his life has Identified the two men who murdered Seth Rich. Both men are government agents. One works for the DEA and the other works for the ATF. Who in the world would ever have believed that? (sarcasm)
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/witness-atf-and-dea-agents-killed-seth-rich/
And let’s not forget the millions of patriots so willing to save America we will head to DC to drain the swamp ourselves if necessary.
Look at where we came from, during PDJT’s campaign. This was all Alex Jones conspiracy level tin foil hat stuff. Now it is being investigated, discussed, tweeted about, and outrageous defensive actions taken by the swamp to stifle it. It will be resolved. It’s true thst previously it was quietly ignored until it went away but we are in New times.
On point.
double naught zero!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. I’m tired
Me too
ok – after the mid-terms, can we clean house and just start over in the DOJ please?
Because of who will step into the DOJ shoes while Trump appoints another one.
Think about it …
It’s not an automatic move up the chain of command, kin. Yes RR is among those from whom VSGDJT may select, but it doesn’t have to be him…..even though he’s getting on the job experience calling all the major decisions now…..or at least that is what we are being led to believe.
But think about it. Fire sessions and Rosenstein moves up to become AG. Kind of like we have it now, but we don’t have to pay Sessions. Winning
It’s not about money…Look at what Rosenstein is already doing.
Better yet, abolish the DOJ And the FBI and put these people in the unemployment lines. Then rebuild new agencies with new names and new people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Department of Constitutional Enforcement
starfcker, I recall reading an article earlier this year in which it claimed Sessions said if President Trump fired Rosenstein, he would also leave. Since Congress is so set on keeping Sessions there and have attempted to prevent President Trump from cutting him loose, it takes care of whatever Congress would do to intercede.
Srsly.? RatRosey gets fired first, right after a MAGA aag is installed just below him. Think 3d, not purely linear.
Leave it vacant
Yeah. It’s always in the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We just need to get Republican majority in the house, the senate and get the presidency then…
never mind,
Yeah..
Right. How’s that working out?
Not as well as we were promised! 🙂
We were promised by someone who said they would stand up for us and never let us down. Nothing contrary to that has occurred.
All these people giving up so easily when we’re winning is shocking!
One man is not the government, and commenting on reality is not giving up.
Perpetual Election Mode
Yep, exactly.
With perpetual issues, roe v wade, illegal immigration, healthcare, justice, swamp. Wash, rinse, repeat
Probably not
How come Rod Rosenstien, Peter Strzok or Lisa Page never get asked to leave any DC/VA restaurants?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean he lied to Congress? Imminent impeachment finally? If they dont do it now then they cant threaten it later.
I super triple dog dare ya!
Contempt of Congress is the remedy!
“Manafort” Strzok (MS-13 without the tattoos) and the rest of the motley crew.
Yeah Gil they could have done weeks ago…but they’re all chicken sh!t. If they had Rosenstein could not continue to try to derail Trump’s Presidency, and cover up the top to bottom corruption at the DOJ/FBI.
The longer he stays the more he will attempt to use the full powers of the government to assist Mueller, the Deep State, Dems and Rhinos, to get rid of PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Hard to believe they would follow through.
“Conservative lawmakers in the House are preparing to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Politico reported Friday.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/conservatives-moving-to-impeach-rosenstein-soon-report/ar-AAA2Cjn?li=BBnbcA1
Not even remotely surprised. I can only imagine he is smirking………….like Strzok. Who I have decided to call by his Latin name that I am giving him, out of the goodness of my heart:
Smirkimous Maximous
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rush has been calling him Struck Stroke Smirk today. I think he should add Smurf to that.
FIFY, Greg1: Smirkimous Gluteus Maximus
lol
Oh, that’s even better than my name, Smirker In Chief. Glad sometimes I’m blind and can’t see it. Lol.
Excuse covering all the bases:
Interview requests were eaten by a large Russian dog, and FBI lawyers did not permit employees to disclose this until right this minute. By laughing at this answer, you are doing Putin’s work.
That’s it, Jack. Knew there was a logical explanation.
There is no coming back for Sessions at this point. He has to go. Wray too. The entire organization appears to be corrupt, and he has demonstrated zero leadership ability to right the ship.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe someone higher up in the food chain will decide that——NOT YOU
My point was that in the minds of many Trump supporters and maybe even Trump himself, Sessions has been completely unable to get control of the agency he leads.
The public perception that his employees are going rogue and there is nothing he can do has taken hold. It will be near impossible to shake that perception – especially if it is true.
Of course, ultimately his fate will be decided by Trump.
Bring in the clean up hitter. The go to guy for Trump so far has been Mick Mulvaney. This man has gone beyond what was expected of him and he has hit only triples and home runs.
theory: Stasi agents infilitrated US Intelligence Services over three generations! President Trump has spoken truth to power: We protect you from Russia while you make Russia richer and richer…please explain that to me…
Someone had commented a couple of days ago, when it was revealed that Strzok failed a polygraph test, that he was a double agent. I think it might be possible. Is it possible the FBI/DOJ had been infiltrated by Russian double agents? I know it sounds really strange, but I am beginning to believe it is what is going on….
not russia…Stasi…Merkel…Mueller…Rosenstein…notice the leverage is hitting the pipeline…All Cold war was us paying for Euro defense while they paid Russia…Germany in the middle taking the top from both sides…
I think that is a separate issue from the Russia collusion theory and the corrupt DOJ. Or, maybe not…can you connect the dots? This guy Strzok is not a normal working stiff…he has personality defects, or, he is some type of double agent.
I can definitely believe that. Why else would he have become so unglued yesterday when his honesty was called into question. Me thinks the smirky one doth protest too much.
Good theory, Publius.
It is beyond time for justice to be served.
Wow just wow
It is time for the FIB to be dismantled.
Start a new bureaucracy, if you must, but the FIB must go.
Department of injustice is next.
When can we start rounding up these liars and traitors? If the Storm is coming, if the Swamp is getting drained, I want to see it. These people need to not just be fired, but go to jail or face the noose…… their actions have been treasonous…..
Any organization that can promote fools like our texting lovers and aid in covering up their malfeasance is beyond salvage……
“Manafort” them all.
So maybe she wasn’t lying when she said she wasn’t prepared? From the picture above, I would guess that she’s seen all the comments about her gums.
That’s a brandy new picture too, if tineye is right. 0 instances found elsewhere.
Actually,Enki’s, she looks half-way decent in the above pic (her hair doesn’t look greasy).
She never watches the news? She had to know congress wanted her to testify. And how much prep time do you need to answer questions about text messages you wrote?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those are deep state plants sent to cover up the treasonous act that continues.
LikeLike
“… as the statutes of limitations expire.”
>>>>>>>>>
The clock on the STATUTE of LIMITATIONS STOPS with an indictment.
This is why people keep bringing up the unusual number of sealed indictments since October of last year.
And I don’t believe it applies to Treason, Sedition, or espionage.
Ok. Lie from Rosie to Congress. Easily justified grounds to sack him, PDJT.
Crickets so far.
where’s the Congressional Contempt vote?
? ….not necessary.
Trump
Either they are evil or they got a sting going and EVERYBODY is being fooled.
Satan or Sting?
Well isn’t that…special.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
All this stuff just doesn’t add up – including Sundance’s 180.
Strzok and Page apparently were cooperating, but now they’re not – at least with Congress.
But if there is a sting, Congress would HAVE to be in the dark.
White hats must appear as black hats.
Rosenstein must do hard time. If that means replacing Sessions, do it as soon as our additional GOP senators are sworn in in January.
This is all palace intrigue and special justice for my special friends. It has always been like this.
What has changed is us. President Trump has rubbed our noses in the naughty mess we created through generations of stupidity. We now see the pile of poop on the dining room carpet. How did we miss the stink all those years?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please see my moniker.
What we need is just one of these Senators to stop voting for these pro forma sessions that block the President from making recess appointments. Then he can clean DOJ and the FBI top to bottom.
It will only last 18 months, but by that time the economy is going to be so hot no Senator in his right mind will deny him a confirmation.
Bombshell
Bombshell or just another disappointment of both sides playing against the middle?
Could we get 223 votes??? this whole thing is more and more stage lighting…no consequence except for America First supporters (yes that includes Manafort)
Time to drop the EO hammer President Trump. Declassify/Release all documents.
Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis Request President Trump Declassify/Release Key DOJ/FBI Documents… | The Last Refuge
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/16/jim-jordan-mark-meadows-and-ron-desantis-request-president-trump-declassify-release-key-doj-fbi-documents/
thats is “obstruction” besides whos going to prepare and release them?
When are they going to stop taking Rosenstein at his word? He has shown over and over again he cannot be trusted. I hope this is the final wake-up call for Meadows, Jordan, Nunes, Gowdy, Gaetz, etc. to lay down the gauntlet and Impeach this traitor.
Yep the Mueller prob took a black eye with the Lovers testimony yesterday. The release by Rosey today was to try and bring it back some credibility and slam PDT for meeting with Putin. A twofer.
remember how Page documented McCabe requests? maybe she’s now in the crosshair?? nevermind, most likely she already has immunity
From who? For what?
I wouldn’t be surprised if the acting AG can legally lie to congress lest ‘important stuff’ get leaked.
Not exactly lie but they can certainly refuse to give out information.
This is what I dug up on the subject.
Sealing Court Records and Proceedings: A … – Federal Judicial Center Guide
“The Privacy Act of 1974, 5 U.S.C. § 552a, establishes a code of fair information practices that governs the collection, maintenance, use, and dissemination of information about individuals that is maintained in systems of records by federal agencies….
….The Privacy Act prohibits the disclosure of a record about an individual from a system of records absent the written consent of the individual, unless the disclosure is pursuant to one of twelve statutory exceptions…..
The Overview of the Privacy Act of 1974, 2015 Edition” is a comprehensive treatise of existing Privacy Act case law. Any questions regarding the Overview may be directed to the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties staff.” —- from the Department of Justice Website.
….
Going to that Overview of the Privacy Act: you find the
“…B. Twelve Exceptions to the “No Disclosure Without Consent” Rule
Note that with the exception of disclosures under subsection (b)(2) (see the discussion below), disclosures under the following exceptions are permissive, not mandatory. See OMB Guidelines, 40 Fed. Reg. at 28,953, available at http://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/omb/assets/omb/inforeg/implementation_guidelines.pdf.
….2. 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(2) (required FOIA disclosure)
“required under section 552 of this title.”
Comment:
The point of this exception is that the Privacy Act never prohibits a disclosure that the Freedom of Information Act actually requires[…]
NOTICE!
Conditions of Disclosure to Third Parties also includes CONGRESS!
B. Twelve Exceptions to the “No Disclosure Without Consent” Rule
….9. 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(9) (Congress)
HOWEVER Congressional disclosures would come under the statement “[…]the following exceptions are permissive, not mandatory.[…]
….NOT MANDATORY! — And that is what AG Sessions has said to Congress. He has clearly stated he will not comment on or even tell Congress if there is an on-going investigation. Looks like Rosenstink just lied instead.
Lying to Congress? …No problem.
That is, if you’re head of an Intel Agency or the AG, or the Deputy AG.
We’re gradually learning all these secret rules that our govt overlords enjoy.
There must be a Super Secret Rule Book, where these secret rules are enumerated.
When they get sworn in…they look in the Super Secret Rule Book, and read:
“Congratulations! You can now lie to Congress.”
No wait.
Peter Strzok is not very high up on the food chain.
He lied to Congress too.
I guess he was given a Super Secret Rule Book, though…because he lied to Congress with glee, indicating that he knew it would be okay.
Hmm.
I know! The additional criteria for being allowed to lie-to-Congress must be:
“Is a Democrat.”
Speaking of being sworn in…anyone else notice Strozk said “I do” after being asked if he swears to tell the truth…but BEFORE / over the words “so help me God?”
The AG….
LikeLiked by 8 people
This man is beyond the pale. He has marked himself to go down in history as the rotten apple in the barrel, either by misplaced ethics or downright corruption, which has despoiled the efforts of the best President in this century and the last.
It has not worked completely, but it surely has had an effect.
Yeah…. and rational people could SEE THAT 16 months ago.
The “fan posting” of continued support for Sessions has been ridiculous.
You were right all along.
DO NOT SELL THAT MAN SHORT. He is doing what POTUS wants or he would be gone.
There is much we do not see,
I don’t think Sessions is living up to Trump’s expectations. Trump asked where his AG was the other day and has been calling him out on Twitter since day one.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Like agency leadership, for example. Or housecleaning. Or reform. Or indictments!
Puleeeeeze.
Like rosey?
So far it is my opinion President Trump has not told us a lie. Would you not agree? I can accept be patient, but this is out of control. President Trump said the Vegas shooting details were imminent, did not happen. He has said in his MN rally FBI/DOJ are out of control and alluded to his inability to do anything about it. He has repeatedly called on Sessions to act, He has asked Sessions to act, and still nothing where it really counts. If this is a plan, it is wayyy out of the way our President normally operates.
This does not even address the way RR and Wray and Mulehead are behaving. OMG!!
In my book, Sessions remains highly suspect.
Everyone has been fooled. Even the last holdouts. Soon we drop the MOAB.
Suspicious Cat’s brother, Decepticat!
😆
Decepticat vs.The Decepticons
How bout some solitary confinement. Our Justice Dept believes it is invincible. Solitary now for Rosenstein. Mueller? Oh what about that angry Democrat who ruined so many lives at Arthur Anderson and Enron? Lock them up. See what happens.
Rod Rosenstein must not have been happy to see:
Why do they all have the same smirk?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Immunity deals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Drives me nuts. She’s waltzing by like she’s a celebrity. And loving the lights and cameras. Does she have no idea at all, or no conscience, over what she participated in? Unless she was a setup for Strzok, which is a crazy stretch of the imagination, she’s every bit as evil as him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does she not realize when the Deep State is done using her and her usefulness has run it’s full course, she will be met with 2 self inflicted bullets to the back of the head, or a head on car crash with no survivors.
And what about their spouses? Aren’t Peter and Lisa ashamed of lying to them? And aren’t the spouses busy seeking separations and /or divorces?
No. We have yet to see any documented evidence of their affair. CIA cover story brought to you by Ben Rhodes until I see otherwise.
“Why do they all have the same smirk?” -gingergal
*“Guilty as hell, free as a bird.” -Unrepentant domestic terrorist Bill Ayers
Look at Catherine Herridge.
She did the same thing yesterday, with Strzok.
Catherine relentlessly dogged him with questions as he was going through the halls.
Now she did the same thing with Lisa Page.
Isn’t it interesting that Catherine Herridge was the only one?
The other MSM people didn’t seem the slightest bit aggressive…or interested…in asking questions.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Catherine Herridge IS the GOLD standard when it comes to investigative reporters.
Swamp couldn’t get her. Or Sharyl Attkisson.
Concur. Buy her book on Islamic Terror. You’ll see how she is a pro.
The Next Wave: On the Hunt for Al Qaeda’s American Recruits
Well, Catherine Herridge is a real reporter. Know what I mean??
No jacket. She is going for the innocent feminine look, not the professional look. Maybe she thought she’d get more sympathy that way.
Of what value are all these hearings? Really? Congress has no authority other than to gather information and/or put it on display. In doing so the public goes berserk while nothing substantive changes or gets done. It’s a charade. Media pundits make tons of money boasting their “take” on the day’s events and politicians sit back and laugh at our outrage. Something has to change, folks.
I feel the same. What we are missing in this whole thing is an attorney general.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These hearings serve the left.
I dunno. Strzok provided some excellent footage for Team MAGA candidates. The campaign ads should be the best ever. Strzok is the Poster Child for Unhinged Proggie Hate.
Public hearings are raw footage to be edited by the Swamp Media.
Case in point:
“Suggesting” is not a very strong word. What I want to know is did page just read an opening statement saying she did not have enough advance notice, then plead the 5th to any questions. Also would like to know if Page had an FBI attorney/handler advising Page not to answer questions, even though Page supposedly is no longer with the FBI
Maybe it’s Lisa Page who is lying about not being informed. Suddenly she’s a paragon of truthfulness?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We thought the same thing at the same time, LOL.
Does seem weird that she would be singled out. I know some of the other 7 were interviewed, but were all of them? Anybody else not told. Doesn’t mean Lisa didn’t know (unofficially) about the request since there was so much published publicly regarding it, maybe RR’s team just didn’t officially follow through with her? Need more info.
I hate to rain on the parade, but why do we believe her story?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Think about it. How could she NOT know, but we all knew? Is it reasonable to believe that she’s following her own case intensely, like anyone in her position would, or that she AND HER HIGH DOLLAR LAWYER are both completely unaware? I call BS. She was informed.
How far does Rosenstein need to climb out on the limb before Trump snaps it off?
I think that’s the plan. They are pushing PDJT to the brink, testing every ounce of self discipline he has in the hopes he will fire Mueller and Rosenstein, triggering the Rhinos and Dems to do something towards obstruction charge/impeachment.
Oh they’ll probably just blame it on some poor secretary. Do you really think RR is going to admit to any wrong? And of course our real AG, Jeff Sessions, can’t get his hands dirty by actually doing his job.
Behold the “new” Lisa Page, new threads, new photo (released a few days ago by her attorneys), new hairstyle, a slight change in makeup to make her appear “softer”, her handlers, are “reinventing” her, it’s a common and a blatant attempt to change the public’s perception of her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This!
Hard as they try, the evil pours forth.
The degree of evil is staggering.
After all, it is a swamp.
Did she have a smirk on her face?
Strozk’s side dish.
“Just another example of how leak proof a lot of this stuff involving the actual real investigations going on at the DOJ really are.”
Exactly.
Am I the only one here that is seeing entirely to much smugness in Strzok’s testimony? Like maybe he KNOWS nothing will happen to him.
And where is the vital HOROWITZ report that is supposed to be the final nail on the FISA investigation, and the Real collusion? I know there is progress by Jordan, Nunes and all, but it’s like walking through knee deep mud…it’s so slow and arduous I can’t help but think it’s going to all fizzle out! Nothing has been reported by Nunes lately about the documents. Are they turning them over? It’s like it’s all gone underground. And yes, I watched the hearing yesterday, but somehow, I was left with a sinking feeling that the fix is in and little can be done about it. Talk me off the ledge here!
Cooperating witnesses, aka “co-conspirators” alias “accomplices” always have a sly smile, it’s the knowledge they have been presented with a ‘Get Out Of Jail Free” card by their FBI/DOJ handlers.
That’s just a classic Clintonoid technique. Remember, for the Clintons, it’s not the truth that matters, but how people perceive the truth. Think of Billy’s finger wagging.
Make room on that ledge, beach. There’s a whole troop of Treepers ready to join you.
A slight note of caution…
“The evidence learned today” cited by Mark Medows may well be..
THE TESTIMONY OF LISA PAGE
And she is the nasty Trump hating Goumad of Angry Trump hating POS… Peter Strzok
I would not be surprised if Lisa is a LIAR as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course she’s lying. It’s obvious. That’s the simplest explanation. I’m sure she lies like her sociopathic ex-boyfriend did yesterday. They must have been quite the couple.
Peter O. Strzok
Lies and more lies. Did Rosenstein lie or did one of the many “thousands of employees” he supervises miss it? Did Page lie about not being notified, even though she seemed to know, or her lawyer knew, that she could or should have requested document review 7 months ago and just waited until the day before? Is anyone, NOT lying? Just the usual Washington shuffle. The same one that will allow Strzok to stay employed until he can retire…just like McCabe tried. CYOA all over the place. Loved the way Strzok blamed everyone, but himself for everything wrong. To love the FBI so much, he sure liked ot throw evryone there under the bus, like all ofhis cronies are doing. A real leader would have taken responsibility for his own actions and not tried to blame everyone else. He may really think he is not biased, and all the others the same, but that is really their elitist mentality. A bunch of little nothings with titles that think that makes them smarter than everyone else. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Bad! Really, really bad!!
LikeLike
All these comments come from folks who really care about a system of government that is supposed to work for the peoples. That system does not exist any more. No matter what President Trump or Ronald Reagan have done in the past are amount to nothing in comparison to what these infidels have done. If any of you really believe in election, then come out to vote every chance you get for the results that you desire’
I do not believe in election any more because my life time is short.and the competition between the right peoples and those on the other side will be interesting to watch from my grave, but at that point, what do I get to win or lose, regardless of the outcome? If you do not have a skin in the game, then the game matters no more….
Sundance, please get back to using the old teeth and gum picture of Lisa Page. That is the woman we know and remember. Putting a new face is this picture after all this time only causes problems for those of us who know the original Lisa page. Thanks for your consideration.
I used to post this about Obama, but I think its appropriate here RE Mr. Rosenstein: NOW CAN WE IMPEACH HIM??!!
I’ve used this analogy before so I apologize for beating a dead horse but heck, the guy who smashed darn near a dozen of Hillary’s phones to pieces with a hammer on the 7th floor of the State Department building is a member of the SC’s team. We can’t even get a simple destruction of government property offense going. The Executive branch supported by the military needs to step in.
I really need to hear from the Jeff Sessions defenders. Are there any left at this point?
well written de brief by darrin damme
Absolutely. Rosenstein/Mueller and the Deep State strike back. Rosey knew how bad that hearing looked for his home team yesterday and called Mueller and said something like “Damn we got to do something here. Give me something to turn the tables.”
Presto…Russian indictments given along with press conference while the President is out of the Country. Rosenstein is now enemy #1 in my book. He has all the power now.
Love James Woods and his perspective..
No Collusion: Rosenstein Indicts 12 Russians for Hacking, No Americans Involved
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/13/no-collusion-rosenstein-indicts-12-russians-for-hacking-no-americans-involved/#bbvb
Rosenstein indicts 12 MORE ham sandwiches
