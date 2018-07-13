Lisa Page Testimony Highlights Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Lied To Chairman Devin Nunes…

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

On January 3rd, 2018, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein entered an agreement for witness testimony.   One of those witnesses was FBI Attorney Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe’s former special counsel.

WASHINGTON – January 4th – House investigators will get access this week to “all remaining investigative documents” – in unredacted form – that they had sought as part of their Russia inquiry, under a deal between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

[…] According to the letter, committee investigators also will get access to eight key witnesses this month including FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during an affair and previously worked on the special counsel’s Russia probe.  (link)

The conversation was documented in a confirmation letter shared by Devin Nunes back to Rod Rosenstein the following day, January 4th, 2018Except there’s a problem, Lisa Page told congress today that no-one from the DOJ ever contacted her.  That means Rod Rosenstein was lying:

(link)

200 Responses to Lisa Page Testimony Highlights Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Lied To Chairman Devin Nunes…

    • Publius2016 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      where’s Saturday Special Session of Congress…does the Speaker even attend House activities…the man like The Betrayer is MIA

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      I see a letter, strongly worded, being drafted as I type.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Again if you think any of these bastards are going to get away with it, you don’t have fate in our President. The entire IC community as well as the previous administration are petrified of the meeting our President is having with President Putin on Monday. They are doing everything in their power to stop him from going. That is why you had that BS drop today.

      They are petrified of what Putin may share with our President. Remember, the previous administration sold their souls to Russia through U1 and getting Russia 🇷🇺 to back the moronic Iran 🇮🇷 deal which was not beneficial to Russia 🇷🇺. Iran 🇮🇷 is a member of OPEC. Having them eliminated from the equation would be much more beneficial to Russia.

      Why do you think our President has been hammering home the deal between Germany 🇩🇪 and Russia 🇷🇺 for that pipeline. Do you think that was part of the agreement to get the Russians to play along knowing that Iran would kill some of their profits by having Iran free of all sanctions.

      Wake up and look at everything rather than concentrating on this detail. The day of reckoning is approaching. Our President has his reasons and that is good enough with me. Sit back and enjoy the ride!

      Liked by 23 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        Thank you, flep 👍

        I trust President Trump implicitly and will not allow battle fatigue to overwhelm my support of Mr. Trump.

        Hold on tight a little longer, folks.

        🙏🦁🇺🇸🙏

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
      • 4sure says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        Fle, I love ya, but I have yet to see anyone of these deep state SOB’s petrified about anything.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          It makes it even sweeter In my book! These people have lived a majority of their adult life believing they were superheroes. Nothing has changed that feeling for them. In their minds WE Americans will eventually wake up and thank them.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Marygrace Powers says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm

            If You Want to Understand Trump, Understand This: Revenge Is What He Cares About Most/

            “In 2011, he addressed the National Achievers Congress in Sydney, Australia, to explain how he had achieved his success. He noted there were a couple of lessons not taught in business school that successful people must know. At the top of the list was this piece of advice: “Get even with people. If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it.”

            I’ll put my money on PDJT any day. “DC BUBBLE” is about to BURST.

            Like

            Reply
        • The Devilbat says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:58 pm

          They are about to be rudely awakened to the fact that they are NOT above the law.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • singular says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:35 pm

        singular says:
July 13, 2018 at 8:35 pm
Thank you, Flep, I'll keep haning on to hope.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • butch cassidy says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm

        butch cassidy says:
July 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm
flep, based on what? look, Trump is going to be ok but after what has been going on for the last 13 months, who is going to indict anyone? sundance has been talking white hat/ black hat and other than Trump, who's a white hat that can/or will indict any of these sleezeballs? No one. These treasonous sob's are gonna walk. We need to keep voting for Trump backing congress and hope that Trump continues his assault on the deep sate and change the culture in Washington. Clinton should have been indicted years ago and how has that worked out? Sorry but I'm just being a realist. We still have Trump to move our agenda forward, but now it's all about the votes.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm

          fleporeblog says:
July 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm
He is charging every single Circuit Court. 22 with another 2 next week. District Courts in record numbers. Two SC Justices. When the time is right people like Rosenstein and Wray will be thrown out and real MAGA folks will assume those roles. He needs this November Election to bring in another 6 to 8 MAGA Republicans. Mitch, Lindsey and others will be up for reelection in 2020. They won't mess with our President's nominations.

Patience!

          Patience!

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • butch cassidy says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:17 pm

            butch cassidy says:
July 13, 2018 at 9:17 pm
flep, who is doing the charging in circuit court? Sessions? Can't be doing too much charging if he is recused. And he's been pathetic in actions and deeds since day one.Or do you mean Huber? Not likely, very much doubt he's wielding that much power. You need to come back down to earth. And again, who are the white Hats? sundance, who has a knack for breaking all this down, has been wrong on all his conclusions, he even admitted it. Maga, go Trump.

            Like

            Reply
        • The Devilbat says:
          July 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm

          OK wake up time. President Trump could have gone after the Washington criminal gang as soon as he was elected. He did not. WHY?

          The answer is simple, President Trump knows by looking at history that almost every president in history got a shellacking in the mid term elections.

          A shellacking would take away the slim republican majority in the house and senate. That would be a disaster. Any and all gains would disappear and the democrats would call to impeach him.

          President Trump decided instead to build up the economy. He has done a fantastic job of this. Indeed it is now impossible for the media to pull him down on many fronts.

          The American people are wide awake. Their wages have gone up and their taxes have gone down. The red wave will hit and our president will have the majority he needs to get things done. With the economy on steroids, outside of voter fraud the democrats are toast.

          There will be no shellacking of the republican party this November. Trump has won both the peoples respect and appreciation. After eight long years of a Marxist we have Trump.

          How do you spell GENIUS ???

          PS: There will be plenty of time to round up the bad guys and girls after the mid term elections at a time after the next supreme court justice is confirmed.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Marygrace Powers says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:21 pm

            “PS: There will be plenty of time to round up the bad guys and girls after the mid term elections at a time after the next supreme court justice is confirmed”

            Yes, that will be the icing on the cake/ we will relish the perp walks
            day after day after day/ONE CONTINUOUS WINNING CYCLE.

            Like

            Reply
          • AH_C says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:28 pm

            After all, why keep doing the same thing and settling for predictable results.

            The difference between Trump and politicians is that a politician can’t think long term beyond the next election, while Trump looks at potential dividends maturing at 5, 10, 20 years out.

            For them, success is measured by the campaign chest and power, Trump measures it by how much MAGA with this vs that.

            Like

            Reply
          • Minnie says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:29 pm

            Yes, bat, thank you!

            And my little retirement fund is growing nicely due to an upswing in the Market 👍

            Like

            Reply
        • Uncle Al says:
          July 13, 2018 at 9:15 pm

          butch cassidy:

          …who’s a white hat that can/or will indict any of these sleezeballs? No one.

          The heck with Speaker, how about Jim Jordan for Attorney General?

          Like

          Reply
      • wyntre says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm

        Remember Barry’s infamous hot mic moment when he told Dmitri Medvedev, “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election?”

        Maybe Vlad was blackmailing Barry and Barry was begging for a reprieve because he hadn’t delivered on a promise?

        And perhaps Vlad has also been blackmailing HRC over U1 as well as her meddling in Ukraine? Her BFFNuland was the point person for getting rid of Yanukovych.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • singular says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          singular says:
July 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm
Maybe, Wyntre, but don't really think he would have had to blackmail either of them, both commies as they undoubtedly are.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

          Absolutely more likely than anything to do with our President!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • litlbit2 says:
            July 13, 2018 at 9:22 pm

            IMO, one must no forget the ME connections. Even greater for me is the relationship which was beautiful very early on is not in the news. The amount of information that is and has been given to this people’s President is light years ahead of the corrupted.

            Still hoping a few in congress and others put on their big boy pants and correct their Pinocchio games. Waiting

            Like

            Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        “They are petrified of what Putin may share with our President.” I believe this, too.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Brave and Free says:
        July 13, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        Brave and Free says:
July 13, 2018 at 9:03 pm
I've been waiting for over a year, I sure hope you're right. I try to look at the big picture in all of this and I agree with you about the DS being petrified of what the President may find out. I can hear it now, so Mr Putin, do you know where the deleted HRC emails went? Or what do you hear on the street about this Seth Rich murder?
Keep the faith and pray.
        Keep the faith and pray.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        July 13, 2018 at 9:12 pm

        Jimmy Jack says:
July 13, 2018 at 9:12 pm
And let's not forget the millions of patriots so willing to save America we will head to DC to drain the swamp ourselves if necessary.

        Like

        Reply
      • MAJA says:
        July 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        MAJA says:
July 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm
Look at where we came from, during PDJT's campaign. This was all Alex Jones conspiracy level tin foil hat stuff. Now it is being investigated, discussed, tweeted about, and outrageous defensive actions taken by the swamp to stifle it. It will be resolved. It's true thst previously it was quietly ignored until it went away but we are in New times.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • AH_C says:
        July 13, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        On point.

        Like

        Reply
    • dougofthenorth says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      double naught zero!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • milktrader says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Yep. I’m tired

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Stephen says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Stephen says:
July 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm
ok – after the mid-terms, can we clean house and just start over in the DOJ please?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. PotP says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    PotP says:
July 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm
How come Rod Rosenstien, Peter Strzok or Lisa Page never get asked to leave any DC/VA restaurants?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    You mean he lied to Congress? Imminent impeachment finally? If they dont do it now then they cant threaten it later.
    I super triple dog dare ya!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Greg1 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Greg1 says:
July 13, 2018 at 7:56 pm
Not even remotely surprised. I can only imagine he is smirking………….like Strzok. Who I have decided to call by his Latin name that I am giving him, out of the goodness of my heart:

Smirkimous Maximous

    Smirkimous Maximous

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Jack Dempsey says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Excuse covering all the bases:
    Interview requests were eaten by a large Russian dog, and FBI lawyers did not permit employees to disclose this until right this minute. By laughing at this answer, you are doing Putin’s work.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. LCSmom says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    LCSmom says:
July 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm
There is no coming back for Sessions at this point. He has to go. Wray too. The entire organization appears to be corrupt, and he has demonstrated zero leadership ability to right the ship.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Time up! This is beyond comprehension. Release the Krakan!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • NC PATRIOT says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      I believe someone higher up in the food chain will decide that——NOT YOU

      Like

      Reply
      • LCSmom says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        My point was that in the minds of many Trump supporters and maybe even Trump himself, Sessions has been completely unable to get control of the agency he leads.

        The public perception that his employees are going rogue and there is nothing he can do has taken hold. It will be near impossible to shake that perception – especially if it is true.

        Of course, ultimately his fate will be decided by Trump.

        Like

        Reply
    • melski says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      melski says:
July 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm
Bring in the clean up hitter. The go to guy for Trump so far has been Mick Mulvaney. This man has gone beyond what was expected of him and he has hit only triples and home runs.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Publius2016 says:
July 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm
theory: Stasi agents infilitrated US Intelligence Services over three generations! President Trump has spoken truth to power: We protect you from Russia while you make Russia richer and richer…please explain that to me…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      littleflower481 says:
July 13, 2018 at 8:11 pm
Someone had commented a couple of days ago, when it was revealed that Strzok failed a polygraph test, that he was a double agent. I think it might be possible. Is it possible the FBI/DOJ had

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:17 pm

        not russia…Stasi…Merkel…Mueller…Rosenstein…notice the leverage is hitting the pipeline…All Cold war was us paying for Euro defense while they paid Russia…Germany in the middle taking the top from both sides…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • littleflower481 says:
          July 13, 2018 at 8:36 pm

          I think that is a separate issue from the Russia collusion theory and the corrupt DOJ. Or, maybe not…can you connect the dots? This guy Strzok is not a normal working stiff…he has personality defects, or, he is some type of double agent.

          Like

          Reply
      • 1stgoblyn says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        I can definitely believe that. Why else would he have become so unglued yesterday when his honesty was called into question. Me thinks the smirky one doth protest too much.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • singular says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Good theory, Publius.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Lion2017 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    It is beyond time for justice to be served.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Justice Warrior says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Wow just wow

    Like

    Reply
  11. Gaius Gracchus says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    When can we start rounding up these liars and traitors? If the Storm is coming, if the Swamp is getting drained, I want to see it. These people need to not just be fired, but go to jail or face the noose…… their actions have been treasonous…..

    Any organization that can promote fools like our texting lovers and aid in covering up their malfeasance is beyond salvage……

    Like

    Reply
  12. Enki's Advocate says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    So maybe she wasn’t lying when she said she wasn’t prepared? From the picture above, I would guess that she’s seen all the comments about her gums.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Publius2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    the letter was publicized…just like the 40 new names…When will they call the Uranium 1 whistle blower?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. A2 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    So the Bride of Frankenstein says….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sunshine says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Meanwhile, on Twitter, the usual fantasists insist that this is all part of a Grand Plan of Multi-Dimensional chess… as the statutes of limitations expire.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Those are deep state plants sent to cover up the treasonous act that continues.

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      “… as the statutes of limitations expire.”
      >>>>>>>>>

      The clock on the STATUTE of LIMITATIONS STOPS with an indictment.

      […]The phrase “statute of limitations” refers to the time period within which formal criminal charges must be brought after a crime has been committed…. Therefore, in most instances, prosecutions are barred if the defendant can show that there was no indictment or other formal charge filed within the time period dictated by the statute of limitations….

      The statute of limitations runs until an indictment or information is found and returned to the court […] https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL31253.pdf

      This is why people keep bringing up the unusual number of sealed indictments since October of last year.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Echo says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Ok. Lie from Rosie to Congress. Easily justified grounds to sack him, PDJT.
    Crickets so far.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Curry Worsham says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Either they are evil or they got a sting going and EVERYBODY is being fooled.

    Satan or Sting?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Rosenstein must do hard time. If that means replacing Sessions, do it as soon as our additional GOP senators are sworn in in January.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      This is all palace intrigue and special justice for my special friends. It has always been like this.

      What has changed is us. President Trump has rubbed our noses in the naughty mess we created through generations of stupidity. We now see the pile of poop on the dining room carpet. How did we miss the stink all those years?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • oldschool64 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      What we need is just one of these Senators to stop voting for these pro forma sessions that block the President from making recess appointments. Then he can clean DOJ and the FBI top to bottom.

      It will only last 18 months, but by that time the economy is going to be so hot no Senator in his right mind will deny him a confirmation.

      Like

      Reply
  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Could we get 223 votes??? this whole thing is more and more stage lighting…no consequence except for America First supporters (yes that includes Manafort)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. IMO says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Time to drop the EO hammer President Trump. Declassify/Release all documents.

    Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis Request President Trump Declassify/Release Key DOJ/FBI Documents… | The Last Refuge
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/16/jim-jordan-mark-meadows-and-ron-desantis-request-president-trump-declassify-release-key-doj-fbi-documents/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    When are they going to stop taking Rosenstein at his word? He has shown over and over again he cannot be trusted. I hope this is the final wake-up call for Meadows, Jordan, Nunes, Gowdy, Gaetz, etc. to lay down the gauntlet and Impeach this traitor.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Yep the Mueller prob took a black eye with the Lovers testimony yesterday. The release by Rosey today was to try and bring it back some credibility and slam PDT for meeting with Putin. A twofer.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    remember how Page documented McCabe requests? maybe she’s now in the crosshair?? nevermind, most likely she already has immunity

    Like

    Reply
  24. MSO says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the acting AG can legally lie to congress lest ‘important stuff’ get leaked.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Not exactly lie but they can certainly refuse to give out information.

      This is what I dug up on the subject.

      Sealing Court Records and Proceedings: A … – Federal Judicial Center Guide

      “The Privacy Act of 1974, 5 U.S.C. § 552a, establishes a code of fair information practices that governs the collection, maintenance, use, and dissemination of information about individuals that is maintained in systems of records by federal agencies….

      ….The Privacy Act prohibits the disclosure of a record about an individual from a system of records absent the written consent of the individual, unless the disclosure is pursuant to one of twelve statutory exceptions…..

      The Overview of the Privacy Act of 1974, 2015 Edition” is a comprehensive treatise of existing Privacy Act case law. Any questions regarding the Overview may be directed to the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties staff.” —- from the Department of Justice Website.
      ….
      Going to that Overview of the Privacy Act: you find the
      “…B. Twelve Exceptions to the “No Disclosure Without Consent” Rule
      Note that with the exception of disclosures under subsection (b)(2) (see the discussion below), disclosures under the following exceptions are permissive, not mandatory.  See OMB Guidelines, 40 Fed. Reg. at 28,953, available at http://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/omb/assets/omb/inforeg/implementation_guidelines.pdf.

      ….2. 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(2) (required FOIA disclosure)
      “required under section 552 of this title.”
      Comment:
      The point of this exception is that the Privacy Act never prohibits a disclosure that the Freedom of Information Act actually requires[…]

      NOTICE!
      Conditions of Disclosure to Third Parties also includes CONGRESS!
      B. Twelve Exceptions to the “No Disclosure Without Consent” Rule
      ….9. 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(9) (Congress)
      HOWEVER Congressional disclosures would come under the statement “[…]the following exceptions are permissive, not mandatory.[…]

      ….NOT MANDATORY! — And that is what AG Sessions has said to Congress. He has clearly stated he will not comment on or even tell Congress if there is an on-going investigation. Looks like Rosenstink just lied instead.

      Like

      Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Lying to Congress? …No problem.

    That is, if you’re head of an Intel Agency or the AG, or the Deputy AG.

    We’re gradually learning all these secret rules that our govt overlords enjoy.
    There must be a Super Secret Rule Book, where these secret rules are enumerated.

    When they get sworn in…they look in the Super Secret Rule Book, and read:
    “Congratulations! You can now lie to Congress.”

    No wait.
    Peter Strzok is not very high up on the food chain.
    He lied to Congress too.
    I guess he was given a Super Secret Rule Book, though…because he lied to Congress with glee, indicating that he knew it would be okay.

    Hmm.
    I know! The additional criteria for being allowed to lie-to-Congress must be:
    “Is a Democrat.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. tinamina49blog says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    How bout some solitary confinement. Our Justice Dept believes it is invincible. Solitary now for Rosenstein. Mueller? Oh what about that angry Democrat who ruined so many lives at Arthur Anderson and Enron? Lock them up. See what happens.

    Like

    Reply
  28. recoverydotgod says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Rod Rosenstein must not have been happy to see:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. kltk1 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Of what value are all these hearings? Really? Congress has no authority other than to gather information and/or put it on display. In doing so the public goes berserk while nothing substantive changes or gets done. It’s a charade. Media pundits make tons of money boasting their “take” on the day’s events and politicians sit back and laugh at our outrage. Something has to change, folks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Bing says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    “Suggesting” is not a very strong word. What I want to know is did page just read an opening statement saying she did not have enough advance notice, then plead the 5th to any questions. Also would like to know if Page had an FBI attorney/handler advising Page not to answer questions, even though Page supposedly is no longer with the FBI

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Donzo says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Maybe it’s Lisa Page who is lying about not being informed. Suddenly she’s a paragon of truthfulness?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      We thought the same thing at the same time, LOL.

      Like

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Does seem weird that she would be singled out. I know some of the other 7 were interviewed, but were all of them? Anybody else not told. Doesn’t mean Lisa didn’t know (unofficially) about the request since there was so much published publicly regarding it, maybe RR’s team just didn’t officially follow through with her? Need more info.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. jbowen82 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I hate to rain on the parade, but why do we believe her story?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      After all, didn’t Rep. Meadows call her a liar a couple of days ago when her lawyer said she wasn’t allowed to review documents? Was he telling the truth then, and she can’t be trusted, or was he himself not telling the truth then? I just don’t think I’d be so quick to believe his tweet now based on what he said she said today as being probative of the truth of what actually happened. You have hearsay involving two parties, one of whom was lying just two days ago. It might be true, but then again it might not.

      Like

      Reply
      • jbowen82 says:
        July 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        Think about it. How could she NOT know, but we all knew? Is it reasonable to believe that she’s following her own case intensely, like anyone in her position would, or that she AND HER HIGH DOLLAR LAWYER are both completely unaware? I call BS. She was informed.

        Like

        Reply
  33. keeler says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    How far does Rosenstein need to climb out on the limb before Trump snaps it off?

    Like

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      I think that’s the plan. They are pushing PDJT to the brink, testing every ounce of self discipline he has in the hopes he will fire Mueller and Rosenstein, triggering the Rhinos and Dems to do something towards obstruction charge/impeachment.

      Like

      Reply
  34. theresanne says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Oh they’ll probably just blame it on some poor secretary. Do you really think RR is going to admit to any wrong? And of course our real AG, Jeff Sessions, can’t get his hands dirty by actually doing his job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. American Male says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Behold the “new” Lisa Page, new threads, new photo (released a few days ago by her attorneys), new hairstyle, a slight change in makeup to make her appear “softer”, her handlers, are “reinventing” her, it’s a common and a blatant attempt to change the public’s perception of her.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. kaste668 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Did she have a smirk on her face?

    Like

    Reply
  37. ecmarsh says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Strozk’s side dish.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      “Just another example of how leak proof a lot of this stuff involving the actual real investigations going on at the DOJ really are.”
      Exactly.

      Like

      Reply
  38. beach lover says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Am I the only one here that is seeing entirely to much smugness in Strzok’s testimony? Like maybe he KNOWS nothing will happen to him.

    And where is the vital HOROWITZ report that is supposed to be the final nail on the FISA investigation, and the Real collusion? I know there is progress by Jordan, Nunes and all, but it’s like walking through knee deep mud…it’s so slow and arduous I can’t help but think it’s going to all fizzle out! Nothing has been reported by Nunes lately about the documents. Are they turning them over? It’s like it’s all gone underground. And yes, I watched the hearing yesterday, but somehow, I was left with a sinking feeling that the fix is in and little can be done about it. Talk me off the ledge here!

    Like

    Reply
    • American Male says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Cooperating witnesses, aka “co-conspirators” alias “accomplices” always have a sly smile, it’s the knowledge they have been presented with a ‘Get Out Of Jail Free” card by their FBI/DOJ handlers.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ace says:
      July 13, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      That’s just a classic Clintonoid technique. Remember, for the Clintons, it’s not the truth that matters, but how people perceive the truth. Think of Billy’s finger wagging.

      Like

      Reply
    • Doppler says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Make room on that ledge, beach. There’s a whole troop of Treepers ready to join you.

      Like

      Reply
  39. rumpole2 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    A slight note of caution…

    “The evidence learned today” cited by Mark Medows may well be..

    THE TESTIMONY OF LISA PAGE

    And she is the nasty Trump hating Goumad of Angry Trump hating POS… Peter Strzok

    I would not be surprised if Lisa is a LIAR as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. JBTEX says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Lies and more lies. Did Rosenstein lie or did one of the many “thousands of employees” he supervises miss it? Did Page lie about not being notified, even though she seemed to know, or her lawyer knew, that she could or should have requested document review 7 months ago and just waited until the day before? Is anyone, NOT lying? Just the usual Washington shuffle. The same one that will allow Strzok to stay employed until he can retire…just like McCabe tried. CYOA all over the place. Loved the way Strzok blamed everyone, but himself for everything wrong. To love the FBI so much, he sure liked ot throw evryone there under the bus, like all ofhis cronies are doing. A real leader would have taken responsibility for his own actions and not tried to blame everyone else. He may really think he is not biased, and all the others the same, but that is really their elitist mentality. A bunch of little nothings with titles that think that makes them smarter than everyone else. Disgusting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. franuche says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Bad! Really, really bad!!

    Now we all go back to sleep. Justice dies in darkness.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Just Fair says:
    July 13, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    All these comments come from folks who really care about a system of government that is supposed to work for the peoples. That system does not exist any more. No matter what President Trump or Ronald Reagan have done in the past are amount to nothing in comparison to what these infidels have done. If any of you really believe in election, then come out to vote every chance you get for the results that you desire’

    I do not believe in election any more because my life time is short.and the competition between the right peoples and those on the other side will be interesting to watch from my grave, but at that point, what do I get to win or lose, regardless of the outcome? If you do not have a skin in the game, then the game matters no more….

    Like

    Reply
  44. melski says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Sundance, please get back to using the old teeth and gum picture of Lisa Page. That is the woman we know and remember. Putting a new face is this picture after all this time only causes problems for those of us who know the original Lisa page. Thanks for your consideration.

    Like

    Reply
  45. jmclever says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I used to post this about Obama, but I think its appropriate here RE Mr. Rosenstein: NOW CAN WE IMPEACH HIM??!!

    Like

    Reply
  46. Midnight Rambler says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I’ve used this analogy before so I apologize for beating a dead horse but heck, the guy who smashed darn near a dozen of Hillary’s phones to pieces with a hammer on the 7th floor of the State Department building is a member of the SC’s team. We can’t even get a simple destruction of government property offense going. The Executive branch supported by the military needs to step in.

    Like

    Reply
  47. dufrst says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I really need to hear from the Jeff Sessions defenders. Are there any left at this point?

    Like

    Reply
  49. treehugger says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    well written de brief by darrin damme

    Like

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      July 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      Absolutely. Rosenstein/Mueller and the Deep State strike back. Rosey knew how bad that hearing looked for his home team yesterday and called Mueller and said something like “Damn we got to do something here. Give me something to turn the tables.”
      Presto…Russian indictments given along with press conference while the President is out of the Country. Rosenstein is now enemy #1 in my book. He has all the power now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  50. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Love James Woods and his perspective..
    No Collusion: Rosenstein Indicts 12 Russians for Hacking, No Americans Involved
    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/13/no-collusion-rosenstein-indicts-12-russians-for-hacking-no-americans-involved/#bbvb

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

