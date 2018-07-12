Prime Minister May Presents President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Official Welcoming Ceremony at Blenheim Palace…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Blenheim Palace for a black tie dinner in their honor held by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Video of the Official Welcoming Ceremony below:

President Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by the Welsh, Irish and Scots Guards’ bands. The performance included Amazing Grace featuring a bagpipe solo, as well as Liberty Fanfare and the National Emblem. Blenheim Palace was built in the early 18th century and was the ancestral seat of Sir Winston Churchill, who was born there in 1874.

