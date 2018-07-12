Prime Minister May Presents President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Official Welcoming Ceremony at Blenheim Palace…

Posted on July 12, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Blenheim Palace for a black tie dinner in their honor held by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Video of the Official Welcoming Ceremony below:

.

President Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted by the Welsh, Irish and Scots Guards’ bands. The performance included Amazing Grace featuring a bagpipe solo, as well as Liberty Fanfare and the National Emblem. Blenheim Palace was built in the early 18th century and was the ancestral seat of Sir Winston Churchill, who was born there in 1874.

  1. Publius2016 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    wow beauty grace charm and Melania is not so bad either!

  2. kea says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Nice… BUT…Saudi Arabia gave a better welcome. I mean come on massive red carpet and swords!!!!

  3. WSB says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Just exquisite!

  4. aqua says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    A beautiful couple, our President and First Lady, in a lovely setting filled with history and the legacy of Sir Winston Churchill fighting for our collective freedom not all that many years ago.

    No problem too deep that cannot be fixed if one has the will and the strength to keep moving forward.

    Britain, you could fix your problems if are so inclined….

  5. Minnie says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Stunningly graceful and elegant.

    Thank you President and First Lady Trump, for proudly representing our beautiful America 🇺🇸

  6. Steve says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    What’s Woody Allen doing there?

  7. vikingmom says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    “We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.” Winston Churchill

    How far Great Britain has fallen in less than 100 years! Now they are rolling over and allowing their nation to be destroyed with nary a word of protest!

    • Turranos says:
      July 12, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      The U.K. situation is a very sad spectacle. I certainly hope that somewhere, somehow there is a spark that awakens the British people so that they move to save themselves.

      • i2choose says:
        July 12, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        It will come….
        THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON
        by Rudyard Kipling

        It was not part of their blood,
        It came to them very late,
        With long arrears to make good,
        When the Saxon began to hate.

        They were not easily moved,
        They were icy — willing to wait
        Till every count should be proved,
        Ere the Saxon began to hate.

        Their voices were even and low.
        Their eyes were level and straight.
        There was neither sign nor show
        When the Saxon began to hate.

        It was not preached to the crowd.
        It was not taught by the state.
        No man spoke it aloud
        When the Saxon began to hate.

        It was not suddently bred.
        It will not swiftly abate.
        Through the chilled years ahead,
        When Time shall count from the date
        That the Saxon began to hate.

        “This destiny does not tire, nor can it be broken, and its mantle of
        strength descends upon those in its service.” – Francis Parker Yockey,
        IMPERIUM

      • boogywstew says:
        July 12, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        Is someone putting estrogen in their drinking water?

      • George Hicks says:
        July 12, 2018 at 7:55 pm

        What was that line from Rule Britannia again??

  8. WSB says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    From Breitbart:

    “First lady Melania Trump is wearing a yellow silk pleated chiffon dress by New York-based J. Mendel to a gala at Blenheim Palace.

    She paired the off-the-shoulder gown with floor-length pleated sleeves with matching silk pumps by Manolo Blahnik.”

  9. PaulM says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    It’s good to have a President that doesn’t always look like he’s about to tall a lie. Clinton, Bushes and Obama always seemed to have that little child like semi-grin that makes you think of a child who’s trying to pull a fast one. I also think that not feeling compelled to keep his jacket buttoned all the time helps to remove the “air of superiority” that accompany so many politicians.
    That dress that she’s wearing, few could pull that off.
    Well, maybe Justin.

  10. scott467 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Theresa May can slather on all the pomp and circumstance she wants.

    It doesn’t change anything.

    We know what you did.

    And I look forward to President Trump revealing it to the whole world, at the time of maximum impact.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    11 min mark President Trump and Melania arrive

  12. jfw2017 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Actively praying for our President and First Lady’s safety and well-being.

  13. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Honestly. I want Melania to don a sack one of these days.😎

  14. mamajen says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I’ve been reading about the security measures implemented to protect our president and First Lady. While I’m glad they will be safe, England should be utterly embarrassed by what that country has become.

    • i2choose says:
      July 12, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      As the US under BHO? None of us can be proud, all of us, the people, need to support draining the swamps.

      • Raven says:
        July 12, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        Amen to that.

        I keep posting this wherever I think Minnesotans may be reading —

        Tim Pawlenty is part of the swamp. If you do not get out and vote for Jeff Johnson — absolutely NOT the swamp — during the primary on August 14th, you might as well vote Democrat in November.

      • mamajen says:
        July 12, 2018 at 5:42 pm

        We had royals visit under BHO and there wasn’t as much security. It’s like he’s visiting Iraq, for goodness sake. They had to put up concrete barriers to protect against terrorism. In England. Pathetic.

        • i2choose says:
          July 12, 2018 at 5:48 pm

          BHO and the Queen are on the same team, no danger from the Deep State Cabal. Currently, PDJT is in as much danger in the US, which will hopefully resolve after the US cabal team is taken down when the sealed indictments are invoked. The world is suffering from this blight, the US will lead, then the dominoes will fall, sweeping the corruption away. Well, that’s my belief and fervent hope.

    • Oldschool says:
      July 12, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Sorry mam, we have no room to talk with our lawless streets and cops hunted, citizens assaulted, ms13 gangs, and every other injustice.

  15. Michelle says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Melania is beyond gorgeous and graceful as always. However, I wish there was a video of her from the front, of her going up the steps! Theresa May practically crawled up the steps and had to hold her dress skirt, but Melania floated up and didn’t seem to touch her skirt at all. How did she do it?!

  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    President Trump and the First Lady look miserable.

    Theresa May is an odd limping duck, I think POTUS should just to talk to the business leaders and leave. .

    He probably has to eat bangers and mash, no chocolate cake and listen to stories that Neville Chamberlain was right.

  17. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    It was very good to hear the crowd chant a”Trump, Trump, Trump”. The sultan of London must be quite mad. His ballon antic fell flat. Can’t stop the winamins…..

  18. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Quite a lovely welcome! Thank you United Kingdom!

    • okapisage says:
      July 12, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Given the balloon idiocy of the London Mayor, I think the British government was really pressed to conteract it with an absolutely stunning welcome. I was really pleased to see this! I believe there will be some changes of hearts and minds during this visit to Blenheim Palace this evening, as people see the power and graciousness — both — of our President and beautiful First Lady!

      • Beenthere says:
        July 12, 2018 at 6:17 pm

        I remember when they, British fanatics were planning to riot against Pope Benedict XVI when he visited GB about 10 yrs ago. He was able to change their hearts so the possibility is there that Trump can do it too.

  19. Brenda says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    They look the perfect couple and part. Authority, Grace, and Confidence!

  20. cdnintx says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Melania looks Regal. She should live in a Palace and wear dresses like this everyday for us 🙂

  21. Zippy says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    DONALD TRUMP TOLD NOT TO MEET BREXIT CHAMPION NIGEL FARAGE ON U.K. VISIT

    http://www.newsweek.com/british-government-determined-donald-trump-not-meet-nigel-farage-uk-visit-1006000

    The British government is anxious for President Donald Trump not to meet ally and Brexit champion Nigel Farage during his visit to the U.K. next week.

    Farage, former leader of the populist United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), told British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that he had been informed the British government did not want Trump meeting him “through the normal protocol channels.”

  22. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Ok, I just have to say it, we have the most beautiful and gracious first lady. She is breathtaking in her carriage and quiet class. I’m sorry so many in our country do not get or understand how blessed we are with her. It is their loss and our joy.

    • Raven says:
      July 12, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      I totally agree.

      At this point in zerOs Presidency, Michelle had already been on the cover of most magazines.

      Big Foot vs. grace & beauty. Yeah magazine editors, you’re totally unbiased.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 12, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      She is magnificent. She is really one in a million and a woman we can all be proud to call our First Lady. But for those who have hardened their hearts it doesn’t seem to matter. Although how anyone, seriously, could remain unimpressed by her is beyond me.

      Mooch was a disgrace and the media fawning over her trying to make us think she was fabulous despite what we could see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears just succeeded in annoying me rather than convincing me.

  23. tonyE says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    OK, so I voted for Trump, I support him, I like him, I have no issue with having a military parade in DC… (maybe afterwards he can call martial law in DC and impeach Maxine Waters…).

    But, I sure hope he won’t get any ideas about changing the US Marine uniforms in the White House…. I figure that Kelly and Mattis will keep that in check.

    • Maquis says:
      July 12, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Even Photoshop shuddered when rendering that foul creature.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 12, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      Where did you ever come up with that?

      Our Marine Corps uniforms have change very little in over 217 years

      Do you have a link?

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        July 12, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        I was trying to figure out that reference too, however oblique.

        President Nixon was “taken” by the uniforms of the Vatican “soldiers”, and had ceremonial uniforms made up for the Secret Service officers at the White House…

        Caused a huge hue and cry, but nothing much came of it (seems there were other irons in the *cough* fire)…

  24. FelineFine says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    If one … just ONE woman’s magazine had her on their cover, they would sell out of every issue in minutes. The hypocrisy is mind blowing. I remember waiting in a grocery line and every time I spotted a magazine with the Wookie on the cover, I’d turn it around. Made me feel better!

  25. Mac says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Let me add my agreement to all those praising Melania. She’s simply a vision of grace and loveliness. I will forever be grateful to Donald Trump for saving the nation from four years of watching his opponent be POTUS. That harridan’s voice reminds me of nothing more than fingernails scratching a chalk board, and four years of listening to her would have been damned difficult to take. We dodged a HUGE bullet there!

  26. tommy lile says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Melanie is a TEN…..

  27. NJF says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    #SimplyTheBest
    Just lovely.

  28. C. L Roemke says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    If Princess Dianna had a daughter – would she look any better than Melania?
    A more beautiful woman has never graced the world stage and I’m pleased she represents the United States of America.

  29. BoDeen says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    What was Woody Allen doing there? Wait, that’s May’s husband. Well I hope she doesn’t have any young Asian housemaids.

  30. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Get a load of May’s slit up the back of her dress. imho, way inappropriately high for someone her age…

  31. carole says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Our First Lady is breathtakingly beautiful!

  32. Landslide says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Breathtakingly beautiful. This and the Inaugural Ball gown should be in the Trump Presidential Library some day. Just stunning.

  33. PaulM says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Just occured to me.
    If Trump hadn’t come along and “the shrill one” was running the US and Merkle and May were running Europe, Putin would be the one putting up a wall.

  34. Maquis says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Seeing Melania, stunning in that bright yellow dress, I can’t help but feel that for a brief respite of her few days there, the sun will indeed not set on the British Empire.

  35. we300 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    FLOTUS looks like she lives in that castle. Love the fashion nod to princesses in castles.

  36. Sunshine says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    OMG !! Empress Melania. Beyond words…

  37. Leane Kamari says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Melania lokks STUNNING

  38. codasouthtexas says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Did they do red carpet welcoming like this to obozo? I never cared and don’t even remember!
    He’s a distant whatever!!!!!!!

  39. TeaForAll says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Our First Lady is absolutely STUNNING

  40. dufrst says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Trump stirring it up again! To hell with European sensibilities! MAGA!!

    Interview at the link:

  41. phoenixRising says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:10 pm

  42. TwoLaine says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Whatever designer dressed Melania, BRAVO! STUNNING!

  43. Sentient says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Hopefully May won’t be Prime Minister much longer.

    • Firefly says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Trump tells Theresa May her soft Brexit plan will ‘kill’ any US trade deal after Britain leaves the EU, adds Boris will make a great PM and blames Sadiq Khan for terrorism in explosive start to UK visit

  44. Lion2017 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    FLOTUS is absolutely stunning in this gown. Our Lion & Lioness for the world to see.

  45. TwoLaine says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I bet President TRUMP took one look at the place and asked Teresa May when was the last time it had a bath. He probably said, “I’m a builder you know. I can hook you up with a good deal. I’ve cleaned this kind of building many a time.”

  46. czarowniczy says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    News is trumpeting a Brit poll that shows only 11% of those Brits polled think Trump is a great president while 67% think he’s terrible. For those of you trying to explain the current state of the British government one need look no farther.

    • PaulM says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      It seems I recall hearing something about polls that starts “polls are like” and ends in “everybodys got one”

    • singingsoul says:
      July 12, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      czarowniczy says:
      “News is trumpeting a Brit poll that shows only 11% of those Brits polled think Trump is a great president while 67% think he’s terrible. For those of you trying to explain the current state of the British government one need look no farther.”
      _____________________________________________
      The Brits are brainwashed.

  47. George Hicks says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Wonder if they’ll fly the Baby Khan Balloon?

  48. jengancworld says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Is Woody Allen friends with Theresa May? I did not know that!!

  49. Patty says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Melania’s dress reminds me of Jackie Kennedy’s stunning gown worn for the dinner at Versailles – the classic Greek look, the tucks, elegant lines. Two elegant, classy first ladies!

  50. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    O M G
    FLOTUS completely outclassed every other female! And there’ more to the backstory I think: based on my studies in costume history:
    The unbelievable dress and attached floor length that FLOTUS wore is a DIPLOMATIC COUP. The design of her gown and cape is based on European Court designs of the 17th and 18th centuries: off the shoulder, some decollete exposed, bare arms with attached cape sleeves, cinched in at the waist.
    Her incredible gown is the type that a visiting Princess or Queen would wear to the first appearance at the Court where she would be visiting.
    And you betcha that FLOTUS knew exactly what this first appearance gown would have to look like and the underlying message: Melania Trump is the equivalent of European royalty: NOT a “glamorous appendage” to President Donald Trump.
    This, of course, would all be lost on Teresa May. But NOT on the personages, especially those connected with the Royal Family, who will see FLOTUS in this gown. Believe it.

