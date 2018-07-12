President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in the U.K….

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Great Britain at Stansted Airport. The President and his First Lady were met on the tarmac by US Ambassador Woody Johnson and UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox before the first couple was airlifted to Ambassador Johnson’s residence near Regent’s Park.
.
The U.K. is considered the most dangerous nation in the world for a terror threat against the President. The scale of the security force assigned to protect President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is three times larger than the traveling military deployed/needed during the 2017 Mid-east trip to Saudi Arabia.
The US President landed at Stansted Airport on Air Force One with Melania under the watchful eye of Britain’s own elite counter-terror police forming the second perimeter force. Two internal security perimeter forces consist of U.S. Marine detachments, supplemented specifically for this trip.
President Trump and First Lady Melania will meet the Prime Minister and Queen during a four-day red carpet visit. The first couple were then whisked off into London, on a specially enhanced version of Marine One, to US Ambassador Woody Johnson’s house near Regent’s Park. The Trump administration is fully aware of the U.K. government role and involvement in the plot to block his presidency.
.
America’s Commander-in-Chief has 1,000 of his own staff and closely-vetted security in the UK. More than a year of operational planning has gone into the security and training of elite positioned squads of U.S. military operatives for this visit. Anticipate a giant motorcade led by his bomb-proof Cadillac nicknamed ‘The Beast’, along with two new transport editions to the security detail specially designed for a climate of severe terror threat.
Earlier in the day, while departing the NATO summit, President Trump remarked that Theresa May’s Brexit deal probably wasn’t what Britons voted for. When asked about the threat of mass demonstrations he said: ‘I think it’s fine. A lot of people like me there. I think they agree with me on immigration. I think that’s why Brexit happened’.
Daily Mail has Pictures of the Events HERE
This is the most dangerous trip President Trump has undertaken.
Please everyone, let’s bow our heads and say a prayer for the protection of POTUS & FLOTUS.
My Hallowed Father, My Lord, please put your shield of protection around Donald and Melania Trump during this trip to hostile territory. Your word tells us to be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. …in Jesus name. Amen.
Amen
Matthew 18:18-20 (NKJV)
18 “Assuredly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.
19 “Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”
🌹
Amen!
Amen
This is the most dangerous trip President Trump has undertaken.—- Amen!!
Please, Dear God Protect POTUS and FLOTUS… they are our hope for the present and the future… and not just our hope, but the hope for all people on this earth that treasure freedom… Amen.
I will put my hope in the LORD alone. No man can compare. But pray for our Presidents safety and to equip the President to do GOD”S will.
In Jesus’ name.
Amen
Amen.
Amen!
Amen,
Amen
Amen. Thanks Mr. President for your courage!
In Jesus’ most precious name, we pray.
Amen 🙏
Amen
AMEN,
I am an agnostic but I continually pray for the safety of my President and his family.
Tea with the Queen?? Pray he doesn’t drink the tea.
switch the cups and she drinks first.
sorry, can’t resist this one:
Since it’s our VSGPOTUS, perhaps I should have used this one:
VSGGEPDJT would simply not drink the poison. He never does.
In the photos I’ve seen of that breakfast meeting during NATO visit, I noticed everyone had a glass of OJ in front of them, except President Trump. Possibly an irrelevant detail, possibly not.
🤫 😎
😉❗️❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️❗️
Amen 🙏
Amen
Amen. I will continue praying for their safety and will not cease. I can never relax until I see Air Force One touch down on American soil. Lord please shield our President and First Lady from all harm that they may encounter. Oh lord in Heaven,please protect and shield them from all evil. Guide them through these next few days and give Your angels charge over them. Let them be strong and steadfast in Your faith and bring them safely home to America. In Your Holy name we pray. Amen
AMEN
Amen.
I am worried, but I trust the Lord to keep PDJT safe.
Isn’t it a bit sad that the meetings in London present a greater security risk than meeting with Putin in Helsinki?
Hoping he can “encourage” some sense into Mrs. May and the other Brits!
What a sad commentary on the world when the security situation in arguably our closest ally requires this level of attention. Strange times.
UK is NO longer an ally.
They conspired to unseat POTUS… they committed treason.
For them, it would be more like an act of war; for the DOJ, FBI, and other US citizens it would be treason.
FOREIGN INTERVENTION but yes they DID what the old USSR’s Brezhnev didn’t do when
Kennedy requested “Intervention’.
I thought we accepted that bust of Churchill back?
I’m pretty sure a huge segment of present day England doesn’t revere Churchill.
We can thank the socialists/NWO for destroying England’s heritage – just like they’re trying to destroy ours..
A PM was arrested for reading Churchill.
HATE SPEECH: U.K. Political Leader Arrested for Quoting Winston Churchill
Oh yes. I rmeber that. Thanks for the reminder.
My mother’s family was from England – I’m glad they got out and fought the British for our freedom. My theory is the genes that convey a love of freedom, independence, and courage left there a long time ago.
What has happened to England is shocking and frightening. I met some people from there a couple of years ago – they were proud that in their city, Cambridge, that English wasn’t the primary language. And they seemed to have an attitude of gratefulness for whatever the government doled out to the citizens. When I mentioned that it was their money in the first place I got deer in the headlights looks and they couldn’t respond. These were college level teachers. .
Winston Churchill from his book “The River War” written while he served in Sudan–
“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property — either as a child, a wife, or a concubine — must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men. Thousands become the brave and loyal soldiers of the faith: all know how to die but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith.”
No argument from me.
I think it is a small, but loud, authoritarian, vicious, malignant cadre within the UK. Unfortunately, the majority of people have given up so much of the little real freedom they had, on promises and under brow-beatings and baton beatings, for security and twisted [anti-]moralizing, that they are almost unable to resist the tyranny within. They do not have the political power accorded us by our election cycles, relatively open elections, and the Electoral College to bring some sanity and balance to otherwise radical subversive or repressive elements in election of POTUS. Every right of the people in England is subject to the will of their rulers, unlike our constitutional rights, which are endowed by the Creator of all!
They lack arms. Life is the first and most foundational right. Preserving one’s own life a corollary of the first right. Preserving those of other innocents is both a right and a duty. Arms are essential. Essential, just, moral, and imperative.
Phoenix right they did conspire in unseating and preventing Trump to be our president! I listen to the latest SGT report by Sean on you tube lots of good info there!
The UK is the seat of the corruption and criminal activity worldwide.
Cecil Rhodes, Nathan Rothschild, City of London, Fabian Society, London School of Economics (LSE), home to Karl Marx….
Yes definitely the seat of corruption
The Fabian Window installed at LSE by PM Blair with Clinton in attendance.
The-Fabian-Window-in-the-Shaw-Library-in-the-LSE-Old-Building-credit-LSE-Nigel-Stead.jpg
The window:
Ugh, the fookin’ wolves in sheep’s clothes Fabians! What vile, pernicious creatures with their stinking, poison scat doctrines of self-aggrandizement and enrichment.
Yes, Nasty VILE creatures AND they train most of the world leaders in politics, industry and banking in their Rothschild funded school, LSE.
Yes, because the Queen is the den mother of the Illuminati!
The City of London. If you don’t know about it, google it as written: The City of London, NOT London. Pretty scary.
The UK has NEVER been a real ally of the USA. They just changed methods of subjugating us. In 1913 they succeeded and the USA has been hemorrhaging blood and gold and wealth ever since.
Totally agree with you… totally
Special relationship …
‘Special relationship …”
of Serf to master…
Any updates?
According to the TIMES the wife said he is supposed to make a full recovery… also, they supposedly have a 15-year old female and 16-year old male as suspects… however, the two have been released while the investigation is ongoing… hope, I remembered that all the correctly… 🙂
How horrible!
Dear Merciful Father in Heaven, all powerful and everliving God, bring comfort and healing to Sir Christopher Meyer.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
Amen.
Cities are dangerous. They import third worlders without third world policing techniques.
Thank you for posting this, Phoenix. Can’t quite hit the like button for such an outrage, so thank you 🌸
you’re welcome
Total coincidence, I’m sure.
Just like Seth Rich–no connection with anything whatsoever. Perps dropped out of the sky, attacked without motive, and disappeared without a trace. Life in a completely random, lawless, godless universe. Next thing you know, we’ll all be levitating as gravity takes a holiday.
I figured we could use a laugh
dayallaxeded is spot on. Just like the retired NJ nurse’s house suddenly blew up in the middle of the night from a “gas leak”. (Those of us with gas fireplaces, gas furnaces, gas water heaters, gas ranges had better be careful. Maybe if we know something we shouldn’t we should spend our nights in motels or hotels?)
I hated to see that minaret next to the US Ambassador’s residence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“The U.K. is considered the most dangerous nation in the world for a terror threat against the President. The scale of the security force assigned to protect President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is three times larger than the traveling military deployed/needed during the 2017 Mid-east trip to Saudi Arabia.”
The above is shocking…..
Between that and the ongoing debacle at the Strzok ” hearing”……..
to categorize this as, ” an uneasy morning”…..is understatement in the extreme.
Don’t Drink the Tea!
Anyone besides me missing that saber dance right about now? Good times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Wendy. Every once in a while I’ll look at the youtube of the President’s trip to S.A. He was more welcomed and safer in the S.A. I’m not a big fan of the Brits right now.
My thoughts exactly and when I watch Strzok with that arrogant smirk on his face my fears double for our President and First Lady.
Sundance, you have a serious typo there. I don’t think you meant to refer to Mrs. Trump as “the First Lay”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“The U.K. is considered the most dangerous nation in the world for a terror threat against the President.”
That statement has an even greater depth when you consider the fact that President Trump has been to China, Saudi Arabia, and met with the leader of North Korea. It’s a disgrace what British leaders have allowed their country to become.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Agree with you. And I am glad you said British leaders.
On the bright side, The Brits “refuse to be cowed” by terrorism. At least according to their fearless leadership.
WHAT?!! They terrorize their bona fide UK citizens with fines/jail if they dare speak out against their muzzie invaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let their little girls get raped and put Tommy in prison.
What makes UK so dangerous that it seems the UK intel was in on trying to divert POTUS win in the US.
The other is the hate of UK Politicians against POTUS.
The poisoning that happened I find disturbing since I do not think it was Putin or his people I think it was a red herring to blame Russia .
I am fearful for POTUS that they could set up something similar fo POTUS and blame it on Russia. In the UK is something sinister going on .
Many prayers for POTUS and FLOTUS.
🙂
Looks like he gave May a lift back. Smart.
Let’s see!!!! What’s on my daily Melania for today. Ahhhhhh!!!!!!!!
She is so beautiful, my goodness!!
Please remember that there are many of us Brits who do not get our minds made up for us by the MSM. I for one admire the President and applaud much that he’s doing for peace and sanity. No wonder the swamp creatures are trembling with rage!
I don’t think many in the USA think you Brits are a problem. Most of us think the problem is your politicians (much like ours are OUR problem) and the fact that your problem (the politicians) are allowing your nation to be invaded by Third World Muslims bent on conquest. We have a similar situation, but thankfully our Third World invaders are mostly Roman Catholics. Whew!
Tea with the Queen??? DON’T. DRINK. THE. TEA.
Nerve agents, he and Melania are in severe danger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Nerve agents, he and Melania are in severe danger.”
_______________________________
My thought also and it is not from Russia. I will be so glad when POTUS is at his place in Scotland for two days and then off to Finland. I just want him to be out of the place that is so full of hate for him including the Prince and his wife.
Is it just me or is Melania visibly better since her op? I thought she tightened up at a point during the campaign and didn’t look comfortable at all. She looks more like the first dual interview I saw where she was radiant and obviously thrilled to be beside T.
She might have been in pain before the surgery. Kidney problems hurt like heck and make you extremely uncomfortable. She does look more at ease and lots of smiling and hand holding with the President going on.I love to see them together. Beautiful and classy couple.
She is just downright gorgeous!!!
Be safe, sir. We look forward to your return home to America.
What a sad state of affairs that, in 1776 we had our Independence from Britain and in 2018, 242 years later, the UK poses as the most dangerous place for an American leader.
The uk government reeks of dictatorial contempt for us, for its own citizens, and really anyone who does not follow its ever increasingly restrictive globalist agenda.
I hope everyone involved with security takes their position seriously , no matter how small.
And the treatment by the uk of its own police involved with security is shameful.
“Hundreds of police officers assigned to help with Donald Trump’s visit to the UK are having to sleep in conditions described as “an absolute disgrace”.
Pictures posted on social media show rows of camp beds in a gymnasium which will be used for officers to rest on after 12 hour shifts.
The Police Federation said prisoners in cells would be sleeping in better conditions than its officers.
The situation was “not acceptable”, the body coordinating the operation said.
Labour MP Louise Haigh raised the issue in the House of Commons, said 100 female officers had just four toilets between them and 300 male officers had just five toilets.
She added: “The time for warm words is over. The government must now provide the police with the support they desperately need.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/uk-44806144
Well, if you want the pony (decent accomodations for police) don’t spend all your money on comics and candy (welfare for invaders).
“….rows of camp beds in a gymnasium which will be used for officers to rest on after 12 hour shifts…..”
Four days or more of that and you expect these people to be at the peak of their physical and mental fitness? Looks like it is SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED to DESTROY alertness.
I can not find the other study showing working after 8 hours gives diminishing returns. People are too tired and just not as alert.
However here are a couple of other studies:
“…Moreover, difficulties maintaining alertness at night are not confined to nurses; episodes of both subjective (or self-reported) and objective sleep were recorded while U.S. Air Force traffic controllers were on duty at night (Luna et al., 1997), and episodes of drowsiness at the wheel were observed in the majority of 80 commercial truck drivers (Wylie et al., 1996).
A person who is not sleep deprived performs tasks more efficiently after prolonged wakefulness and can cope better with nonstandard work hours (nights or rotating shifts) than someone with a sleep deficit (Dinges et al., 1996). Individuals working nights and rotating shifts rarely obtain optimal amounts of quality sleep. Their sleep is shorter, lighter, more fragmented, and less restorative than sleep at night (Knauth et al., 1980; Lavie et al., 1989; Walsh et al., 1981).
Workers are more likely to report greater fatigue at the end of 12-hour work shifts than at the end of 8-hour workshifts (Mills et al., 1983; Rosa 1995; Ugrovics and Wright, 1990)….” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK216189/
Optimal Shift Duration and Sequence: Recommended Approach for Short-Term Emergency Response Activations for Public Health and Emergency Management
“Abstract
Since September 11, 2001, and the consequent restructuring of the US preparedness and response activities, public health workers are increasingly called on to activate a temporary round-the-clock staffing schedule. These workers may have to make key decisions that could significantly impact the health and safety of the public.
The unique physiological demands of rotational shift work and night shift work have the potential to negatively impact decisionmaking ability. A responsible, evidence-based approach to scheduling applies the principles of circadian physiology, as well as unique individual physiologies and preferences. Optimal scheduling would use a clockwise (morning-afternoon-night) rotational schedule: limiting night shifts to blocks of 3, limiting shift duration to 8 hours, and allowing 3 days of recuperation after night shifts.”
“The uk ________ reeks of dictatorial contempt for us, for its own citizens, and really anyone who does not follow its ever increasingly restrictive globalist agenda.”
Fill in the blank. Jeopardy clue: “these old dogs prefer old tricks.”
“The U.K. is considered the most dangerous nation in the world for a terror threat against the President. The scale of the security force assigned to protect President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is three times larger than the traveling military deployed/needed during the 2017 Mid-east trip to Saudi Arabia.”
How far Great Britain has fallen. That the POTUS less safe there than he is in the Middle East. What a disgrace.
Was just about to post on this. And this is supposed to be our “allies.” What a joke.
I was praying he would cancel this trip. It really is dangerous for him and Melania to be there.
Somebody ought to hand Gen. Kelly a belt and a gun. I figure he knows how to use it well.
Guess the Brits are bummed that their mighty soccer team got whacked at the World Cup by little Croatia? Too bad. Now they can do something important like FREE TOMMY ROBINSON. Nigel Farage for Prime Minister to M UK G A.
Yah, they are p’od. I looked at some Twieets. Most blamed Croatia cheating and Mick Jagger showing up.
That main guy for Croatia is smokin’ hot BTW.
We were in Britain in 1998 after some World Cup soccer something (sorry I don’t keep up with soccer/European football). We had dinner at the Savoy and were going back to our hotel. We had a difficult time getting a cab. The crowds were out and they were CRAZY. I mean batsh** CRAZY. I was more scared that night than I was the night we got lost in Athens, Greece (1981) at the height of the commie’s trying to take over via election and found ourselves on some street with armed guards outside the residences (maybe ambassadors’ row) all wearing Uzis. I wonder who was the genius who set up letting our president go anywhere in Europe when the soccer crazies are out and about.
It really speaks to the pathetic state that the UK is in that they think flying some balloon is a big victory. We don’t need them at all. They’re busy throwing dissenters in prison, curtailing human rights, facilitating mass rapes in their towns, and brutally maintaining their dictatorship. I just shake my head whenever any moron from there dares to lecture President Trump. They’re a joke at this point and their ancestors who built the British Empire would weep.
WOW, Mercenary! This kind of encapsulates what’s happened to Britain. Kudus to you for putting it in such a succinct, easily understood synopsis.
Nice!!!! Sarah is looking especially beautiful.
Sarah does look stunning. She is a gem and a saint.
I would feel better served if instead we had Special Ops people fully armed to the teeth. None of the people at this meeting are anything like a friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article put several known facts all in one place for a very bitter taste of reality. The West has fallen. Only PDJT and his deplorables stand in the gap between communist hell (disguised as globalism) and God-granted freedom. Enemies within and enemies without! Lord Jesus, keep My president safe!
Amen
Amen!
I would LOVE to see a member of the secret service shoot down that stupid balloon. It probably has cameras and all sorts of covert badness hiding in it anyway.
Oh look at them! I can’t stop smiling. 🙂
Wow! Melania looks STUNNING! Beautiful dress…
They look great.
That dress is completely killer.
Oh my!!!! Oh my!!! Ohhhhhh!!!!! I can’t find words. A thrill just went up and down my arm😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
The dress is gorgeous….look how Melania floated & gracefully got on chopper One. I would have been tripping over the sleeve? floor length epalats? What would you call them?
MAGNIFICENT!!!
Melania looks gorgeous as usual. She can wear any color, any garment, and is always absolutely stunning! So proud to have her as our First Lady representing the United States of America. 🇺🇸
Remember the days of the Wookie and her horrid, embarrassing outfits?! So dang proud what a beautiful, classy First Lady we have.
I never paid much attention to odumbo and the first mate. I did see pics but I only cared to the extent that they were embarrassing the country.
Oh, my. What a beautiful dress; what a beautiful woman. And our prez isn’t so bad either! FelineFine nails it, though.There were times when Michele Obama looked very nice, but those times were few and far between. Most of the time she looked, acted and dressed like a Hoochie Mom. A real embarrassment. Much as I despised his policies, Barack Obama was always well dressed and attractive — not so with Michelle. She was a continual embarrassment.
SPEECHLESS!!! Have we got a gorgeous First Lady and a very handsome President or what! There are no words!!!
That off the shoulder look takes a bit to pull off… and boy does she!
WHY FOUR DAYS? Can’t he just have ‘tea’ with the Queen, dinner with May and LEAVE for Scotland and the safety of HIS golf course where he can conduct what ever other business he needs to?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They kept the media at a proper distance, judging by the lenses their photo folks used:
Big glass = far away 🙂
But no pipers! Boo.
Maybe saving them for Scotland.
I’ll be hearing them this weekend for a Highland games…funny after a full day of hearing pipers and drummers one hears phantom pipes days later…now I can’t get “Scotland Brave” out of my head…
According to the Daily Mail-
President Trump was treated to a fanfare welcome by the Welsh, Irish and Scots Guards’ bands.
The president was also given a performance of Amazing Grace featuring a bagpipe solo during his red-carpet reception.
Awesome!!!
She looks positively regal. Queen Melania!
Think how far the UK has fallen – could you ever have imagined that it would be more dangerous for the President to visit there than the Middle East?
Sadly, I don’t believe the UK will look anything like it does today in 15 years. There will be no resemblance to “Great” Britain at all. Muslims will rule the country and all castles will most likely be turned into mosques. Don’t feel sorry for them at all — they did it to themselves. Sharia Law will rule.
But Lulu, the UK IS the Middle East for all intents and purposes.
https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/sei_21271322.jpg?w=620&h=457&crop=1
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Thank you Sundance for focusing on the great security and planning assuaging our fears a bit! May we the people surround him in spirit and the full army of gods light surround him daily. And may you anoint him with your full presence and protection as he carries the hopes and dreams of our future!!! In heavens name amen!!
I watched a longer version of this… and it was interesting at the end as Trump was headed inside the building what looked like Secret Service were scurrying up the stairs on each side next to the columns.
I hope he never goes back while he’s president. It’s ludicrous to even think England is more dangerous to him than Saudi Arabia. What a shame. England is lost.
