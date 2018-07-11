Justin From Canada Announces He Has Control of NATO Mission in Iraq…

Posted on July 11, 2018 by

Watch out Iraqi peoplekind.  You can go ahead and cancel that jihad thing…  Chrystia and Justin are in charge now:

(Tweet Link)

Booyah.  Feel the fear

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Canada, Iraq, Military, NATO. Bookmark the permalink.

415 Responses to Justin From Canada Announces He Has Control of NATO Mission in Iraq…

Older Comments
  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    OK, seriously, what the hell does Canada bring in experience and skill sets to train ANYONE in the Mideast? Looks like absolutely ZERO if you’re following Thomas Wictor’s assessments of the revolution in warfare 2.0 underway.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. scott467 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    On what planet is Chrystya Freedland’s outfit appropriate for a government official?

    What, was the store all out of RED hooker outfits?

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Alison says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Who (we ask with bated breath) will be Chrystia’s Iraqi soul sistah ???

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Davey says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Here comes Justin with a plane load of parkas. We can’t have the jihadis getting cold. We got a rep to maintain.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Vigilante says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Been holding onto this since my gaming days…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Canada 🇨🇦 is a complete and utter joke! They are in charge after our men and women fought side by side with the Iraqi forces to liberate the country from ISIS control. This POS can take his a$$ and damn socks and run back to his country. The REAL MEN and WOMEN are in control!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Our Canadian comrades-in-arms are brave and true, brothers by another mother. Canadian political leadership, OTOH, make ours look good by comparison — which is frightening considering the prevalence of swamp scum in ours.

      Gotta say, though, their sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers is a cool frood who knows where his towel is, as well as his handgun.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Marica says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:04 am

      HI Flep!! This post is so stinking funny ! Glad you are here!! I honestly cannot.stop.giggling.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MelH says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:29 am

      There was talk by the head of NATO, during his speech, that SOME NATO countries, instead of paying their 2% of GDP, would be paying “in kind”. This is just what Sparkly Socks needed, since Canada is nearly broke. His “in kind” contribution will be the Training….anyone could promise that and find ways to delay it forever.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Agave says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    That picture reminds me of Reservoir Dogs. Mr. Pink is second from left.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. maggiemoowho says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Good the US can pull out and come home, now that rainbow socks is in charge.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Shrike says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Canada has good comedy though 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Hoosier says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Holy frozen poop on a stick!! You think that is funny? I would rather have a glass rod inserted in my penis and have someone hit it with a sledge hammer than watch that.

      I agree there is some decent comedy but that was not it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Used to have. Same nasty garbage as Hollyweird now, I think.

      Like

      Reply
    • 6x47 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Ah, good old SCTV. The show was meant to be viewed in its entirety: There was a storyline, these little skits are TV programs aired on the fictitious network serving the community of Melonville.

      Nowadays when they’re rebroadcast the show is chopped up and only the bits and pieces are aired out of context. It really diminishes the humor.

      Like

      Reply
      • 6x47 says:
        July 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

        Watching SCTV like that is a bit like watching “Family Guy” if they only showed the cutaways without the rest of the show.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Jim Rogers says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Justin, don’t forget to order 1,000,000 pairs of socks for Iraq’s army….. That’ll teach Iran a lesson!!! And stay away from rooftops ~ Iraqi’s toss guys like you off of them…..
    You’re welcome…..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. jb says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    This had to be Sundance’s “Laugh of the Day” posting.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Mo’s Dhimmies.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. rumpole2 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Justin From Canada Announces He Has Control of NATO Mission in Iraq…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. American Male says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Die! Die! Die! We’re all gonna die!

    That’s what people in Iraq are running around and screaming in the streets tonight.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. realgaryseven says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Muh Canadian “values”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Monadnock says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Looks like a seal wrestling a school of jellyfish inside a white pillowcase…

    Someone, please stage a fashion intervention.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Do an image search for “Melania Trump” for eye-bleach to counteract the effects of looking at Chrystia Freeland.

      Seriously: Freeland’s politics are the public acting-out of her own personal shortcomings, writ large. In other words, the policies she advocates reflect her own jealousies and personal inadequacies. She should not be allowed to hold any office whatsoever. She’s hell-bent on exacting revenge against the (heritage) Canada that didn’t ask her to prom…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Monadnock says:
        July 12, 2018 at 8:43 am

        I think you’re onto something, there, Gary – I suspect that this is more true of many Leftists than we realize… (oh, and the eye-bleach worked like a charm…. still a bit of a residual shudder, but what should one expect, eh? 😀 )

        Like

        Reply
      • Lady Sid says:
        July 12, 2018 at 9:21 am

        Wymmyn never forget — or forgive. My husband says they never should have been allowed to vote. I tell him that if men hadn’t screwed up in so many ways that it wouldn’t have been necessary for woman suffrage to be enacted. But as a lifelong female I am embarassed and discomfited by women having to poke their noses into everything!! Leave the guys alone, let them have their clubs and fraternities, the Army and the Navy, and classrooms, art studios etc While the guys are off doing this stuff, women can run society, just like they always have..

        Like

        Reply
  17. Bill says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Hand Justin the ENTIRE bill for the mission….
    We might see a withdrawal request…….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. cthulhu says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:28 am

    If I saw the group in that photo parading down a sidewalk, my first thought would be “clownshow”. WTF?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Ken says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

    BTW, the Canadian military is very good. Great history through, particularly WW2, filled with bravery and accomplishment. Studs. Please don’t confuse their capabilities with the ridiculous leadership team shown in the photos.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:53 am

      The Brits once had a great military,they are not now and neither is Canada.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lady Sid says:
      July 12, 2018 at 9:27 am

      Back in 1971 I was the secretary to the Archivist of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Previously, he had been archivist of the Canadian archives at Harvard U. He said that bicycles issued to the Canadian troops in Europe were found discarded throughout the Pyrenees as the Canadian forces deserted. Hard to blame them when they were so ill-supplied.

      Like

      Reply
      • Lady Sid says:
        July 12, 2018 at 9:32 am

        Back in 1971 I was the secretary to the Archivist of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Previously, he had been archivist of the Canadian archives at Harvard U. He said that bicycles issued during WWII to the Canadian troops in Europe were found discarded throughout the Pyrenees as the Canadian forces deserted. Hard to blame them when they were so ill-supplied.

        Like

        Reply
  20. MacKenzie says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Perhaps he will arrange for some “midnight basketball” to keep the ISIS fellas off the streets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. jat says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Did she get that hooker dress in multiple colors? Looks like 50 lbs of potatoes stuffed in a 1 lb bag…
    why do I have the Monkees show theme swirling in my head? ♪ Here they come… walking down the street.. they get the funniest looks from everyone they meet.. hey hey they’re the Loozers ♪

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Turranos says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:42 am

    “Keeping with Canadian Values?” Someone is gonna have help me out with that one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. SPANGLER says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:46 am

    So cute watching Canada trying to act like its a real country…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 12, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I just hope they don’t screw it up and we have to go back and re-fix it.

      Actually, no matter what …… this is difficult…..how many of our military men and women where killed, wounded, or mentally scared for life to now allow some…..wimp to go in there and provide what?

      With all humor aside, all of us, and the Iraqi people don’t need some comedy act to train them…..

      I’ve said enough……

      Anyway, thanks for the humor and keep it going……😎

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • eagledriver50 says:
        July 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

        All seriousness aside…I too have mixed feelings about this mission…There are too many countries there now providing the same training as Canuks will be. One false move on anyone’s part in the Canuk mission and ALL HELL will break loose. When I was there, it was a cumbersome job of JUST getting the Iraqis to understand the immediate mission and to briefing it properly…through interpreters!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  24. Amy1212 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Hilarious to think that this Odd Squad is on the job. 😂

    Like

    Reply
  25. Snow White says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Omg you all are on a roll tonight. I haven’t laughed this hard with tears in a long time. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣my sides hurt from laughing so hard.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Turranos says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Putin Weighs In

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Cooper45 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Justin’s superciliousness does attract justified mocking and criticism at times, but Trudeau will likely hand off all decisions and responsibilities to others including his Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan who has some experience with Islamists and the Taliban (but not in Iraq)

    His first deployment was to Bosnia and Herzegovina and then 3 deployments to Afghanistan. The 1st was just before Operation Medusa in 2006. He took leave from his job as a VPD Detective for the Gang Squad and deployed with the 1st Battalion RCR Battle Group in Kandahar as a boots on the ground liaison for the Afghan police. He speaks Punjabi and the Urdu-Afghans could understand him.

    After much intelligence gathering, he revealed the extent that corruption was aiding Taliban recruitment. His info was sent to Brig, Gen. Fraser and Harjit’s knowledge and abilities were noticed and he became a special assistant to Maj-Gen. James Terry, the Commander of American forces in Afghanistan.

    Here is a link to the commendation letter Terry sent Harjit’s VPD police Chief after his last deployment.
    https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2015/11/06/harjit-sajjan-defence-min_0_n_8486412.html

    Excerpts from the Letter of Commendation:
    “He was the best single Canadian intelligence asset in theater, and his hard work, personal bravery and dogged determination undoubtedly saved a multitude of Coalition lives.” (Maybe some reading this)
    “Through his courage and dedication, Major Sajjan has single-handedly changed the face of intelligence gathering and analysis in Afghanistan.”
    “[H]is analysis was so compelling that it drove a number of large scale theatre-resourced efforts, including OPERATION MEDUSA… that resulted in the defeat of the largest TB cell yet identified in Afghanistan, with over 1500 Taliban killed or captured.”
    “I rate him as one of the best intelligence officers I have ever worked with.”
    ———————————————-
    The opposition parties, the RINO like Cons. and socialist NDP recently tried to force him out as defence minister for allegedly exaggerating his role in Afghanistan although everything included above was never questioned or doubted. They failed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Heika says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Just looking at that photo makes me laugh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. dayallaxeded says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:21 am

    OK, now that the laughter has quieted some, it’s time to deal with the reality that Justine is going to get people, probably CA’s most patriotic and responsible citizens, killed. They are a ton of evil in a 10# sack of stupid.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. cyn3wulf says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:21 am

    The real question is: What socks will he wear for the occasion?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Echo says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Now that’s amusing.
    Justin’s real take home on Canadian Values is teaching Canadian kids they are culturally inferior to the 3rd world muslim invaders he encourages. Self loathing is a problem with this boy.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Amy1212 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

    My better half says they look like they’re on their way to shoot the bar scene from Star Wars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 2:05 am

      I thought it looked like some kind of employer picture trying to show diversity except the black dude is missing.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Greeneghis Khan says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:29 am


    The Canadian Village Peoplekind on their way to sing macho man to ISIS
    Or out buying socks!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:46 am

    I’m not going to make fun of the Canadian military. They definitely have problems, but at least they’re not wasting their money purchasing F-35 fighter jets. The U.S. military, on the other hand, seems intent on purchasing as many of the flawed fighter jets as possible. If we lose air superiority to China, we’re going to be in big trouble.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gary says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

      As long as we can keep the 22’s flying, China will not be an issue.

      I do agree though, dump the 35 platform….like a ton of bricks.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Piggy says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:50 am

    That picture of the Canadians…talk about the “Wrong Stuff” lol

    Like

    Reply
  36. Saml Adams says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:54 am

    It’s the “Adams Family” of governments.

    Like

    Reply
  37. TeaForAll says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:59 am

    Are You Kidding, This is a JOKE

    Like

    Reply
  38. Emuuuu says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:16 am

    Looks like they could be any local “Action News Team” …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Echo says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:34 am

    Hmmm…..to me many Canadians are a browbeaten mob of Stepford wives looking for directions from their State handlers.

    Cultural marxists on our northern border might well need visas for entry to the US.
    The fear is we might catch what they have……..

    Like

    Reply
  40. itswoot says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:34 am

    What are the odds that the Canadian government has hired a PR firm to create photo ops suggesting a “The Right Stuff” power vibe?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Surely they jest? Mr Twinkle socks?? Really, is this a joke?

    Like

    Reply
  42. CountryDoc says:
    July 12, 2018 at 5:57 am

    A little humor is fine, but I have to say I’m somewhat disappointed at the lack of respect in this thread. I used to devote a significant amount of my time of news gathering with the folks at Lucianne.com. One of their memes was, this is a discussion parlor, not a saloon. The attitude displayed in this thread is the same one that we complain is how the left behaves. The same points can be made with much more class, and in a way that will allow the Canadians to pause and adjust and, “as another article on CTH mentioned – that Trump is using with Kim Jong UN — to save Face”. Canada, as a country – has for the most part been a faithful Ally. We have not had spectacular leaders ourselves since Reagan — even the Bushes were soft. But there have been Canadians who took bullets for us.

    Some pushback is good, as VSG PDJT is showing the way, but there is a mob mentality that took over on this particular thread that degenerated too much.

    Lets moderate ourselves with a little class. We can be just as effective in the points we make, but I think we also need to be showing the way as to what kind of behavior produces change in everyone for the good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Geoffrey limes says:
      July 12, 2018 at 6:27 am

      COUNTRY DOC – Lighten up! Canadian is a joke now. They’re not what they were in ww2. Stop living in the past and admit that their European style socialism is not working at this present time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • StanH says:
      July 12, 2018 at 6:48 am

      Comity & decorum are always the best approach. However, at the time when you hear and see the absurd it needs to be responded to with absurdity. Perhaps, if the Canadian people see that their man-child Trudeau is a joke and others laugh at him, then maybe just maybe, as we did here in the USA they will reject this emasculated male idiocy that has allowed the West to brink on collapse.

      The point is sometimes it’s a good idea to point and laugh, and though we’re winning, “… these are the time that try men’s souls” …so perhaps a little levity is a good thing.

      MAGA!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:48 am

      No. Complete mockery and derision are in order. If it can be made funny, all the better.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Randy says:
      July 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

      My father was highly decorated Black Watch during ww2 joining at the age of 14. He captured a squad of 13 Germans single handedly at the age of 15. He later became the quartermaster for the Royal Canadian Ordinance Corps and judging from the radiation badge he wore counted the nuclear weapons. Movies like The Devils brigade and The Dambusters will show the true grit of the Canadian military during WW2. They have their audacious heroes as well such as Leo Major..who took over a whole German occupied town by waltzing into the bar and informing the German officer they were surrounded. He then took to the streets firing his machine gun and tossing grenades, The krauts thought they were surrounded and outnumbered and skeedaddled. Major returned to his outfit which was going to shell the town and cause civilian casualties that the town was no longer occupied. I am sure dad would spit on this crew running Canada into the ground. I am ashamed of my former country and will be inally getting my American citizenship this year after 30+ years here. Why now?..well would you have become US citizen whilst Bush, Clinton, Bush or Obama was in charge? I was keeping that Canadian passport in case things went to hell in a handbasket which they almost did several times in the last 30 years.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 12, 2018 at 8:16 am

      Considering how TrueDope backstabbed President Trump, how Ms. Freeland has the temerity to criticize America and a great deal of what we stand for, and the general prissy, elitist attitude Trudeau’s administration displays toward the US and our people: they’ve earned it. In spades.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  43. Joseph Vincent says:
    July 12, 2018 at 6:07 am

    Just what are Canadian values and how do they distinguish Canadians from other countries?

    Like

    Reply
  44. Chuck says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:08 am

    At some point in Obamas reign of terror, just before the 2012 election I think, a lot of effort was made to make him look manly and like a military leader. Drone strikes and death lists were touted all over the media.
    Seems to me there is an election coming up in Canadia…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. pnj01 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Chrystia Freeland would make a great commander of the Training Mission. She could give the final lecture and train the troops from her own experience that if they have no other ammunition, they can always try to BS their opponent!

    Like

    Reply
  46. Doug Amos says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Justine and his new squeeze Chris are getting as far away from Canada as they possibly can. The migrants, the groping, the tariffs and the aboriginals have run them out of the country. While away they will probably miss the military’s auction of Canada’s scrap grade tanks and choppers. No borders, no defence, no pipelines, no housing, no law enforcement, no trade, no full time jobs and no NAFTA. Nothing negative happening there.

    Like

    Reply
  47. TheLastDemocrat says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Folks, calm down.

    This is a Training Mission. Like Training Wheels.

    Like

    Reply
  48. theconvertblog says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    She looks good in that white dress.

    Like

    Reply
    • 6x47 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 10:00 am

      Chrystia Freeland deserves the recycled Hillary Clinton joke:

      Did you hear about the Chrystia Freeland combo at KFC? Two small breasts, two big thighs, and two left wings.

      Like

      Reply
  49. yy4u says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Didn’t Denmark take over an occupy some islands Canada though was theirs. I seem to remember some kind of altercation some years ago which was kind of laughable given the size differential between Canada and Denmark. I looked it up and it seems they’re about to settle the squabble (along with Greenland which I thought was just a big island of ice).

    https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/canada-denmark-battle-ownership-hans-island-1.4679142

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s