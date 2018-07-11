Goodlatte and Gowdy Give Lisa Page Attorney Three Options to Avoid Contempt Charges Scheduled for Friday 13th…

Three Options: #1) Lisa Page can appear tomorrow with Peter Strzok (already scheduled). #2) Present herself for deposition Friday 13th. #3) Do both 1 and 2.
Washington, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) today called on Lisa Page to comply with a congressional subpoena, which required her to come before the committees to answer questions, or face contempt proceedings. Lisa Page, legal counsel to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, is a key witness in the Committees’ joint investigation into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016. Chairman Goodlatte subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear on July 11, 2018 for a deposition but she refused to appear.
Following Ms. Page’s refusal to appear, Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy sent a letter to Amy Jeffress, the attorney representing Ms. Page, calling on her client to testify voluntarily at an already scheduled public hearing on July 12, 2018 or appear for a deposition on Friday, July 13, 2018. If Ms. Page refuses these two accommodations, the House Judiciary Committee plans to initiate contempt proceedings on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Below is the text of the letter.
July 11, 2018
Ms. Amy Jeffress, Esq.
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
601 Massachusetts Ave., NW
Washington DC, 20001-3743
Dear Ms. Jeffress:
As you are aware, the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform are investigating decisions made and not made during the 2016 election by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Interviewing your client, Lisa Page, is an important part of this investigation. After months of trying to secure her appearance, the Committees scheduled her deposition for July 11, 2018. Despite proper service of your client with a subpoena directing her to appear, she did not. The Judiciary Committee intends to initiate contempt proceedings on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. We are aware of the issues raised regarding access to documents by the FBI. We are also aware of Committee efforts to schedule your client’s appearance for over 6 (six) months now.
As an additional, and final, accommodation, the Committee will stay the contempt proceedings provided Lisa Page voluntarily appears on July 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at a previously scheduled public hearing regarding relevant issues under investigation. While your client would still be deposed at some point, appearance at the hearing scheduled for Thursday July 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. would negate the need for immediate contempt proceedings. Alternatively, your client, Lisa Page, could present herself for a deposition on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. This option would stay contempt proceedings and resolve the Committees’ need to depose your client. Your client may also choose to participate in both the public hearing July 12, 2018, and the deposition July 13, 2018.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Bob Goodlatte
Chairman
Committee on the Judiciary
Trey Gowdy
Chairman
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
