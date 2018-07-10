DOJ Attorney Lisa Page Refuses To Testify To Congress…

DOJ Attorney and Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, is now refusing to testify to congress over her involvement in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 DOJ and FBI operations to exonerate Hillary Clinton and stop candidate Donald Trump.

Washington, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) issued the following statement after Lisa Page decided to defy the Committee’s subpoena:

“It appears that Lisa Page has something to hide. She plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She has known for months that the House Judiciary Committee has sought her testimony as part of our joint investigation with the Oversight Committee into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016, and she has no excuse for her failure to appear. Lisa Page is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before our committees to answer questions as part of our investigation.

“We will use all tools at our disposal to obtain her testimony. Americans across the country are alarmed at the bias exhibited by top officials at the Justice Department and FBI, and it is imperative Congress conduct vigorous oversight to ensure that never happens again.” (link)

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:03 am

    To prepare?

    Prepare what, her lies?

    The truth needs no preparation

    These people are too much. They’re still spitting in the faces of law & order & the American people

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Burnt Toast says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:04 am

    One could have some fun putting on a mildly belligerent questioning if she did show up –

    Were you and Struck-k-k-t really luvvvers, and what did you do to make you think so? K-I-S-S-I-N…? What was it?
    Seriously, answer the question. No you cannot take the fifth, adultery is not a crime.

    What ever possessed you to think Hillary had a chance of winning when every time she showed up in public her polls went down? Then she’d disappear for weeks at a time?
    Elenor Roosevelt speak to you?
    No, it is not a crime to be, paraphrasing a former great president, stupidly act thinking wrongly, so drop the fifth act and answer the question.

    OK, lighten up, we are all friends here.
    Think about this before you answer…
    Again, Take a moment to think about this…
    Take as much as a minute or five, consult with your, ummm, consul…
    When did the AG or higher administration officials condone and/or direct you to take this path?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. SPANGLER says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:09 am

    She needs time to recover from gum reduction surgery….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      July 11, 2018 at 12:32 am

      OMG. You just posted what I was thinking since I first saw that photo months ago. LOL!
      Plus: she needs to have her hair straightened. And a new stylist.

      Like

      Reply
  4. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Intriguing that Trump tweets about them pulling out of testifying hours ago and then Page does indeed decide to no show. HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMmmmmmmmm.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Wisc says:
      July 11, 2018 at 12:19 am

      It’s just too predictable. Maybe she’s having severe panic over the appearance. Well, hopefully once she gets the materials she needs to prepare (as she claims), she’ll make her appearance. I’ve heard that she want Strzok to “go first” testifying under oath.

      Like

      Reply
  5. fakenoozisforfools says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Get a rope. Find the nearest tree. Some assembly required.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Timothy says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Who ordrered her not to?

    Like

    Reply
  8. oldman g (@gerald494) says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:33 am

    The US legal/justice system is a farce and a joke. It’s utterly disgusting!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Canadatrump says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Can Congress transfer power of their oversight or at least policing of the subpoena to the military? Can it be justified now because of the inability of the DOJ to help investigate and enforce itself? Can president Trump demand this now, and have to use the military for enforcement?

    Like

    Reply
  10. ZurichMike says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

    So arrest her, fine her — whatever. JUST DO SOMETHING AND STOP TALKING ABOUT IT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. nbkilgore says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

    US Code 44 Statute; The use of Tools Clause
    SS: 44. a) Red line
    SS: 44. b) In the strongest terms

    Note: This statute should be utilized as a last resort. Prior to applying subsection a) or b), the Comey Doctrine “Intent” must be determined where the “Intent” must be favorable to the defendant. Senior Staff government employees hold special “Status”, Status employees hold a higher status than lower tiered class, thus exemption applies only to Special Status government employees (see US 92Circ. 4/2017 H Clinton vs US, Lurner vs US, etc.).

    Like

    Reply
  12. MSO says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:41 am

    To paraphrase Stalin: “How many divisions does the Congress have?”

    Somewhere along the way, our poor little sheep, err — elected officials have lost their way. Congress holds oversight power over the executive branch. If that is true, then the executive branch cannot refuse to yield information due to its classification. If the darkest corners in the deepest basements of the executive branch are forbidden to the eyes of congress, then all of the executive branch will exist only in the darkest corners of the deepest basements.

    BTW, where in the devil is Huber and Sessions? Are they off to Disneyland?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. rjcylon says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:45 am

    If I had a nickel for every time I refused to testify in front of congress….

    Like

    Reply
