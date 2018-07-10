DOJ Attorney Lisa Page Refuses To Testify To Congress…

DOJ Attorney and Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, is now refusing to testify to congress over her involvement in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 DOJ and FBI operations to exonerate Hillary Clinton and stop candidate Donald Trump.
Washington, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) issued the following statement after Lisa Page decided to defy the Committee’s subpoena:
“It appears that Lisa Page has something to hide. She plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She has known for months that the House Judiciary Committee has sought her testimony as part of our joint investigation with the Oversight Committee into decisions made by the Justice Department in 2016, and she has no excuse for her failure to appear. Lisa Page is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before our committees to answer questions as part of our investigation.
“We will use all tools at our disposal to obtain her testimony. Americans across the country are alarmed at the bias exhibited by top officials at the Justice Department and FBI, and it is imperative Congress conduct vigorous oversight to ensure that never happens again.” (link)
To prepare?
Prepare what, her lies?
The truth needs no preparation
These people are too much. They’re still spitting in the faces of law & order & the American people
Yeah, she is basically saying…
“How do I know what to lie about? They won’t show me what they’re going to ask me about!”
One could have some fun putting on a mildly belligerent questioning if she did show up –
Were you and Struck-k-k-t really luvvvers, and what did you do to make you think so? K-I-S-S-I-N…? What was it?
Seriously, answer the question. No you cannot take the fifth, adultery is not a crime.
What ever possessed you to think Hillary had a chance of winning when every time she showed up in public her polls went down? Then she’d disappear for weeks at a time?
Elenor Roosevelt speak to you?
No, it is not a crime to be, paraphrasing a former great president, stupidly act thinking wrongly, so drop the fifth act and answer the question.
OK, lighten up, we are all friends here.
Think about this before you answer…
Again, Take a moment to think about this…
Take as much as a minute or five, consult with your, ummm, consul…
When did the AG or higher administration officials condone and/or direct you to take this path?
She needs time to recover from gum reduction surgery….
OMG. You just posted what I was thinking since I first saw that photo months ago. LOL!
Plus: she needs to have her hair straightened. And a new stylist.
Intriguing that Trump tweets about them pulling out of testifying hours ago and then Page does indeed decide to no show. HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMmmmmmmmm.
It’s just too predictable. Maybe she’s having severe panic over the appearance. Well, hopefully once she gets the materials she needs to prepare (as she claims), she’ll make her appearance. I’ve heard that she want Strzok to “go first” testifying under oath.
Get a rope. Find the nearest tree. Some assembly required.
Bring back the waterboarding?
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/9/lisa-page-fbi-lawyer-who-texted-peter-strzok-subpo/
Lisa Page attorney’s name is Amy Jeffress
Who ordrered her not to?
She saw Hillary with her sister….
The US legal/justice system is a farce and a joke. It’s utterly disgusting!!!!
Can Congress transfer power of their oversight or at least policing of the subpoena to the military? Can it be justified now because of the inability of the DOJ to help investigate and enforce itself? Can president Trump demand this now, and have to use the military for enforcement?
So arrest her, fine her — whatever. JUST DO SOMETHING AND STOP TALKING ABOUT IT.
US Code 44 Statute; The use of Tools Clause
SS: 44. a) Red line
SS: 44. b) In the strongest terms
Note: This statute should be utilized as a last resort. Prior to applying subsection a) or b), the Comey Doctrine “Intent” must be determined where the “Intent” must be favorable to the defendant. Senior Staff government employees hold special “Status”, Status employees hold a higher status than lower tiered class, thus exemption applies only to Special Status government employees (see US 92Circ. 4/2017 H Clinton vs US, Lurner vs US, etc.).
To paraphrase Stalin: “How many divisions does the Congress have?”
Somewhere along the way, our poor little sheep, err — elected officials have lost their way. Congress holds oversight power over the executive branch. If that is true, then the executive branch cannot refuse to yield information due to its classification. If the darkest corners in the deepest basements of the executive branch are forbidden to the eyes of congress, then all of the executive branch will exist only in the darkest corners of the deepest basements.
BTW, where in the devil is Huber and Sessions? Are they off to Disneyland?
If I had a nickel for every time I refused to testify in front of congress….
