Thai cave rescue: Live coverage of boys soccer team rescue operation from Thailand cave

Advertisements
Advertisements
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
Publius2016 on *Update* President Trump Annou… Payday on *Update* President Trump Annou… blognificentbee on *Update* President Trump Annou… Alison on *Update* President Trump Annou… Binkser1 on *Update* President Trump Annou… starfcker on *Update* President Trump Annou… LafnH20 on *Update* President Trump Annou… fleporeblog on Devin Nunes: Evidence Underlyi… NickD on *Update* President Trump Annou… Carrie2 on German Auto Companies Sign Man… rsmith1776 on *Update* President Trump Annou… Ventura Highway on *Update* President Trump Annou… cjzak on *Update* President Trump Annou… AH_C on *Update* President Trump Annou… Mayo on *Update* President Trump Annou…
-
Recent Posts
- *Update* President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee – Brett Kavanaugh
- German Auto Companies Sign Manufacturing Deal With China…
- Important: Robert Mueller Lead Attorney Coordinated Investigative Strategy With Four AP “Reporters”…
- Thailand – Four More Boys Rescued in Second Mission Bringing the Total to Eight, Five Remain to be Saved…
- Boris Johnson Resigns in Disgust Over Prime Minister May’s Insufferable Brexit Failure and Acquiescence To EU Globalism….
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- RT @VP: Congratulations to Judge Brett Kavanaugh on being nominated by @POTUS to serve as the newest Justice to the Supreme Court of the Un… 59 minutes ago
- RT @GOP: Introducing President @realDonaldTrump's Supreme Court nominee... Judge Brett Kavanaugh! https://t.co/DcF1ZCwz0E 1 hour ago
- Mamet Principal. "In order for liberals to avoid facing the inherent hypocrisy of their own positions, they must p… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 1 hour ago
- President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee – 9:00pm Livestream… theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/09/pre… https://t.co/Nrnbl7K8Hw 2 hours ago
- 🤔.... twitter.com/GartrellLinda/… 2 hours ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
Advertisements
There’s five left, including the coach. I was reading the coach has been giving most of his food and water to the boys. He’s not in the greatest of shape.
The divers are becoming more proficient at their task. I read it only took them two hours to bring back the second set of four boys.
I hope the remaining five will be saved tomorrow as the strongest were the first to be removed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently it was the weakest out first.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5932463/Unbelievably-dangerous-mission-rescue-remaining-eight-schoolboys-start-soon.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, just read same thing:
“Contrary to initial reports, it’s now believed the weakest boys were selected to come out first, following an assessment by Adelaide cave diver and anaesthetist Dr Richard Harris.”
Good article here:
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/thai-cave-rescue-four-boys-emerge-after-weeks-trapped-in-dark/news-story/fa1065be5883b90002c5b8abb5884c34
Interesting that this was/may have been an “initiation” for those boys?
Interesting that their parents have not been allowed to see them as of this report.
And I did not know that a navy diver had died.
LikeLike
What is certain is a Hollywood movie is to be expected and the boys and coach will no longer be poor. Things happen for a reason. It will be interesting to follow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that this was/may have been an “initiation” for those boys?—- That was the reason I read for why they went into the cave.
LikeLike
Apparently it is a tradition to write their names on one of the walls in the cave if you make this soccer team. I hope this ends that tradition
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh thank you for that. And yes I agree this needs to end.
LikeLike
Weird. I read the strongest. The story was updated today.
Original plan was the strongest first but reversed on last minute doctor’s urgent request.
I understand why they would have wanted the strongest first because they would be able to adjust their plan for the weakest.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/986057/thai-cave-rescue-doctor-richard-harris-plan-rescue-boys-latest-update
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read an interview with the Aussie doctor diver and he was the one who said the weakest had to come out first. Apparently one of the boys was in really bad shape. The doc didn’t think they would have lived long enough to come out if they didn’t go first. It was a great interview done by the DailyMail UK
LikeLiked by 2 people
God gave them the strength to survive the rescue. Probably the coach was among the first four. But they’re keeping everything quiet. The stories have been quite conflicting and nobody knows what’s truly happening in numbers of people rescued. Anyway, I have a good feeling for the others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless them all and keep them safe 🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sweet boys, great to see them smile! Huge thanks to all involved! Very harrowing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person