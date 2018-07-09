Thai cave rescue: Live coverage of boys soccer team rescue operation from Thailand cave

12 Responses to Thai cave rescue: Live coverage of boys soccer team rescue operation from Thailand cave

  1. Sunshine says:
    July 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    There’s five left, including the coach. I was reading the coach has been giving most of his food and water to the boys. He’s not in the greatest of shape.
    The divers are becoming more proficient at their task. I read it only took them two hours to bring back the second set of four boys.
    I hope the remaining five will be saved tomorrow as the strongest were the first to be removed.

  2. Snow White says:
    July 9, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    God bless them all and keep them safe 🙏🙏🙏

  3. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 9, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Sweet boys, great to see them smile! Huge thanks to all involved! Very harrowing!!

