Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Japan To Brief Prime Minister Shinzo Abe…

One of the strongest ASEAN geopolitical alliances exists between the U.S. and Japan.  President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are not only good friends, but also work well together toward regional goals for a denuclearized Korean peninsula.

Additionally, the U.S-Japan alliance is bolstered by a respectful economic partnership; and the appearance of Secretary Pompeo arriving in Japan to brief Prime Minister Abe on his discussions with the DPRK also highlights the importance of the relationship.

  1. WSB says:
    July 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for showing us a peak into the debriefing. One piece of this NK jigsaw puzzle.

    Godspeed, Secretary Pompeo.

  2. thinkthinkthink says:
    July 7, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    God bless America!

  3. kltk1 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    What’s on Pompeo’s left leg?

    And Pompeo for President 2024….

    • piper567 says:
      July 7, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      kltk1, Pompeo has that necessary Alpha Male thing goin..,he’s my current choice too.

      • fleporeblog says:
        July 8, 2018 at 12:47 am

        Mine as well Piper! I hold Rep. Nunes in such high regard but Secretary Pompeo has the IT factor. To me he would carry TRUMPISM forward like no one else can.

        • kltk1 says:
          July 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Pompeo is the only person I see at this time that would have the knowledge, fight and willingness to fight to continue the Trump agenda. Pence really doesn’t stand a chance in my view. Kinda like watching Reagan and Bush all over again. Reagan didn’t really want Bush and look what happened to him. Pence would likely suffer the same fate. IMO.

          Also, if I recall correctly, Trump really didn’t want Pence, he wanted Christie (Not that he was a good choice either) but the case was made that Pence would bring home the evangelicals. I think it was Manafort who made the case for Pence. Might be why he’s in jail today. LOL, just kidding folks…

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 7, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Speech by SoS Pompeo was carried by FNC starting about 10:50-55 PM EDST, pre-empting the end of the Greg Gutfeld show.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 11:52 pm

  7. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 8, 2018 at 12:09 am

    There’s something very serious with our man Pompeo today, he seems tougher. I think bs is not on to do list.

    • cali says:
      July 8, 2018 at 5:14 am

      @Karmaisabitch: SOS Pompeo gained clear insight to all things swamp creatures in the state department. Can you imagine how much intelligence he saw during his time at the CIA?
      President Trump’s decision to move Pompeo from the CIA to the state department was a masterstroke and Art of the Deal! 🙂

      SOS Pompeo is a humble man bringing his positive demeanor everywhere he goes. It infectious.

  8. Mujhunter says:
    July 8, 2018 at 2:54 am

    At the end of the day, the one thing China absolutely fears is a nuclear armed Japan..

    I would like to think that Abe and Pompeo/Trump are discussing such an option, if Bejing continues to throw monkey wrenches into the de-nuclearization discussions.

    Because it’s Japan that is more threatened by NOKO’s nuclear program than the US. They are the ones having rockets fired over their country.

