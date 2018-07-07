Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Japan To Brief Prime Minister Shinzo Abe…

One of the strongest ASEAN geopolitical alliances exists between the U.S. and Japan. President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are not only good friends, but also work well together toward regional goals for a denuclearized Korean peninsula.

Additionally, the U.S-Japan alliance is bolstered by a respectful economic partnership; and the appearance of Secretary Pompeo arriving in Japan to brief Prime Minister Abe on his discussions with the DPRK also highlights the importance of the relationship.

.@SecPompeo meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 7, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/PA2QbVKCW8 — Department of State (@StateDept) July 8, 2018

Advertisements