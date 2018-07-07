Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Japan To Brief Prime Minister Shinzo Abe…

One of the strongest ASEAN geopolitical alliances exists between the U.S. and Japan. President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are not only good friends, but also work well together toward regional goals for a denuclearized Korean peninsula.
Additionally, the U.S-Japan alliance is bolstered by a respectful economic partnership; and the appearance of Secretary Pompeo arriving in Japan to brief Prime Minister Abe on his discussions with the DPRK also highlights the importance of the relationship.
There was a massive earthquake in Japan. Over 60 people died and many missing.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/06/18/japan-earthquake-kills-3-including-9-year-old-girl-at-least-90-injured.html
Well said WSB! If it wasn’t for SD, I would never have known that Secretary Pompeo went to Japan 🇯🇵 to brief PM Abe. The admiration between our President and PM Abe is so wonderful to see. These two men have such respect for each other.
I am in Honolulu, Hawaii. My wife and I visited an Army Museum yesterday and will be touring the Battleship Missouri and taking a boat out to the Arizona since the visitors site won’t allow folks on it because of an issue to it.
It has stirred up all types of emotions for me having had my father serve as well as myself serve in the Navy. I hold onto the respect our two countries have today for each other. Having witnessed it through our President allows me to respect the past and not hold animosity going forward.
Pompeo is the only person I see at this time that would have the knowledge, fight and willingness to fight to continue the Trump agenda. Pence really doesn’t stand a chance in my view. Kinda like watching Reagan and Bush all over again. Reagan didn’t really want Bush and look what happened to him. Pence would likely suffer the same fate. IMO.
Also, if I recall correctly, Trump really didn’t want Pence, he wanted Christie (Not that he was a good choice either) but the case was made that Pence would bring home the evangelicals. I think it was Manafort who made the case for Pence. Might be why he’s in jail today. LOL, just kidding folks…
Sec Pompeo also is meeting with FM Kono and SK FM Kang for talks in Japan before flying home.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/07/08/national/politics-diplomacy/japan-u-s-south-korea-foreign-ministers-coordinate-north-korea/#.W0GFPEuB9aU
@Karmaisabitch: SOS Pompeo gained clear insight to all things swamp creatures in the state department. Can you imagine how much intelligence he saw during his time at the CIA?
President Trump’s decision to move Pompeo from the CIA to the state department was a masterstroke and Art of the Deal! 🙂
SOS Pompeo is a humble man bringing his positive demeanor everywhere he goes. It infectious.
At the end of the day, the one thing China absolutely fears is a nuclear armed Japan..
I would like to think that Abe and Pompeo/Trump are discussing such an option, if Bejing continues to throw monkey wrenches into the de-nuclearization discussions.
Because it’s Japan that is more threatened by NOKO’s nuclear program than the US. They are the ones having rockets fired over their country.
