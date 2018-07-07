President Trump Declares His Orientation to Reality…

When in the course of corrupt events it becomes necessary for one president to confront the political bands which have connected politicians to each other; and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which national laws and common sense entitles’ them, a decent respect to the intellect of voters requires that he  should declare the causes which impel him to the orientation:

(link)

367 Responses to President Trump Declares His Orientation to Reality…

  1. Bree says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Our prayers are with you President Trump!!!

  2. WSB says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    M A G A !!!!!!!!!!!

  3. waltherppk says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    • StanH says:
      July 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Yuk. I’d run from them because they’re nasty, there’s no telling what kind of infections these two beauties are carrying.

    • Abster says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Just pray they have no offspring. What pigs. God save us all.

    • rf121 says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      He needs a shirt.

    • Jeff says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Shh! Hear that? Sounds like banjoes off in the distance….

    • teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      This is hilarious but the sad part is that they understand that they don’t have to fight us when they get access to our children in public schools and the media. This is where the real war is and everything else is just a distraction.

      You can do your best as a parent, and the effectiveness of this is no small thing, but they spend more time with our children than we do. (internet and school) We have to reform our education system pronto. K – Graduate Level

      • blind no longer says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:07 pm

        You can say that again teajr.

      • De Oppresso Libre says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:18 pm

        Besides the economy, abolishing the federal DOE, returning control of public schools back to the states, and funding them through block grants would be my #1 domestic agenda item. I agree that it is CRITICAL to retake control of our public schools from the America hating radical revolutionaries who are currently destroying another generation of Americans as we speak.

        High school seniors today cannot tell you the square root of Jack Schitt about Washington, Jefferson, Adams, or Lincoln, but can tell you everything you ever wanted to know about some obscure 14th century African prince who was the “true founder of modern civilization” or some crap. America is racist, homophobic, xenophobic, and every other phobic the weirdo, hippee wannabe, neocommie, pervert, jackwagon, butt-lovin’ “educators” brainwash our children into believing. Positive, proactive parenting is also crucial, but is not often enough when faced with the education establishment backed with the power of the corrupt federal establishment. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking back control of our public schools.

      • Daniel says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        Until people in the right do enough personal review, I think many will find they are also complying or following leftist ideas without realizing they set unhealthy standards.

        I hope everyone takes a look but I’d like to say this as a kind of driving statement about how to filter through what to change and what to keep:

        There are no family values so long as people do not value their family.

        Simple right? And yet we so often choose consumerism and the accumulation of shiny stuff over other priorities. I know I was certainly guilty of that in a big way. I was demanding my wife get a job when our youngest was old enough. She resisted and I adjusted and now I see she was right to do so. Fact is, having her at home is awesome so long as I’m doing well enough at home. And our youngest has the great benefit of mother and tutor at home far more than other kids get. And that’s the thing that gets me — these are simple things of only people gave up their consumerist drives and learn to do more with less. Why do people buy new cars ever year or two? Why do they spend so much time and money on entertainment? My entertainment is spending time with my sons… and sometimes with my wife… (hey, let’s be honest, we don’t like all of the same things and that’s just fine!)

        There are no family values so long as people do not value their family.

        Take it to heart.

  4. StanH says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    This man is incredible. This is how you win folks. Watch the master work. It may seem silly even childish, but you cannot let the criminal cabal set the narrative. They need to be attacked with regularity.
    God Bless you Mr. Trump and family, be safe real America loves you.

    MAGA!

    • Howzie says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      He is triggering the leftists in to diefying Muelley and Rosey as Heros of the State. All their eggs are in that basket. Now alls he has to do is drop the axe on them. I wonder if he has the goods on all of em’? They are the commie libs Golden Calf now.

    • rharkonen113 says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      Spent the last week visiting relatives in Minnesota with no Internet or cable TV access. Just local/national news broadcasts (WCCO, etc.) and Mpls Star and Tribune.

      It is a 100% alternate reality. Almost no point of contact. What IG report? What Congressional hearing? They are investigating that poor Hillary Clinton? Trump is erratic and unpredictable. Trump STARTED the trade war (no description of it as a response to tarrifs imposed by others… the US /Trump started it).

      Instead, it’s all about corruption in the Trump administration (Pruitt); Jim Jordan involved with child molesting; sad stories that go on for 3 minutes of air time with illegal immigrant mother’s wailing over their separated children (no discussion of how they came to be separated, just wailing emotion), endless minority “validation” stories about police shootings (no explanation of how the guy was shot because he was running down the street drunk shooting his gun and didn’t comply with officers … so we see the “wise” relatives expounding at length how it could be any one of us and those pole-eece need to be fired)., etc.

      The TV news and newspaper reporting on these subjects is almost totally devoid of actual information. Purely propaganda and emotional manipulation.

      Anyone not actively seeking out information via internet will have no clue on the subjects we think are significant. None at all.

    • FrankieZ says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      I am always amazed how the Trumpster and Rudy G walk around with a big FU smile on their faces all the time when talking about the criminal Special Council investigation. Normal people would at least have some semblance of worry on their faces. Which makes me think that those 2 have all the evidence of corruption on those DEMO CRAPS. I think Rudy G has the info on Weiner’s computer and gave it to Trump. October is when it all comes out.

      • Avi says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

        from your words to G-ds ears

      • De Oppresso Libre says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        I have been saying the very same thing on here as well as other websites for months. The amount of static (garbage) I have received from Trump haters is incredible. That tells me how scared and mentally unhinged those people are. I also believe Adm. Rogers has been an intel source for President Trump since November 2016 until he resigned in May of this year, but he’s most likely still in the loop. I also think Rudy has the “Huma e-mails” as well……..unleash hell!

  5. usaproud7 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    The Second American Revolution. Bring it!
    WWG1WGA 🇺🇸

  6. packysite says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    You rock Mr President!! Order both DOJ Rosenstein and FBI Wray to turn over all files requested by congressional oversite and senates judicially commitee on Monday June 92018 at 8:00 am Eastern or they are fired immediately. It’s our constitution that’s at stake and you are the duly elected Commander and Chief our President! Make it so Sir!! Engage!

  7. packysite says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    You rock Mr President!! Order both DOJ Rosenstein and FBI Wray to turn over all files requested by congressional oversite and senates judicially commitee on Monday June 92018 at 8:00 am Eastern or they are fired immediately. It’s our constitution that’s at stake and you are the duly elected Commander and Chief our President! Make it so Sir!! Engage!

  8. packysite says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    You rock Mr President!! Order both DOJ Rosenstein and FBI Wray to turn over all files requested by congressional oversite and senates judicially commitee on Monday June 92018 at 8:00 am Eastern or they are fired immediately. It’s our constitution that’s at stake and you are the duly elected Commander and Chief our President! Make it so Sir!! Engage!

  9. Karl Kastner says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Man, he is really calling them out.

    Q says they have the server.

    Is the hammer gonna come down with the release of damning emails?

  10. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    We have Almighty God to thank for giving America Donald J Trump at this time in history, with the man he is at THIS point in his life.

    Let us CONTINUE to pray for His Almighty Will for this beautiful country. The dopey, evil Dems may have taken God out of their party, but Deplorables will never abandon their love of God.

    Pray, offer Him praise, thanksgiving, and your love. Continue to petition Him to return America to the ideals and goals set forth by its Founding Fathers in our beautiful Constitution.

    Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! In Your Son, Jesus’ name we pray. 🙏🙏🙏

  11. A2 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    The MSM will have a collective knicker twist for the Sunday talk shows. NK? Supreme Court judge? or the President’s tweets? Decisions decisions.

    My wager is on the tweets.

    I’m having a laugh.

  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I’d love it if PDJT started an address this way:
    “Men, all this stuff you hear about America not wanting to fight, wanting to stay out of the war, is a lot of bullshit. Americans love to fight. All real Americans love the sting and clash of battle. When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ball players and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time. That’s why Americans have never lost and will never lose a war. The very thought of losing is hateful to Americans. Battle is the most significant competition in which a man can indulge. It brings out all that is best and it removes all that is base.”
    – Gen George S. Patton

    • blind no longer says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      Excellent post.

    • FrankieZ says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      That was until the politicians got involved in wars and we have not won one since. That is why the had Patton killed. he wanted and could have crushed Russia right after WWII.

    • luke says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:02 pm

      Nice!!!!

    • De Oppresso Libre says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      I have read and heard Patton’s speech many times. I always wondered about his first example, though. The “champion marble shooter?” Really? I understand the generation gap and all, but come on…..how manly or physically demanding is it to be the champion marble shooter? Isn’t that akin to being the champion billiard player, or champion poker player, or champion egg boiler? Being a champion at anything is an accomplishment of some sort, but men going into battle have probably never drawn comfort from being like the “champion marble shooter.” Just my humble opinion.

  13. Gil says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Its a precursor to declassification. Either Mr Huber is working steadily and will be unsealing lots of indictments in fall or POTUS will put it all out there and we will see what the extent of the damage is by the guilty parties. I dont see it happening before the new SC choice is confirmed.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      “or POTUS will put it all out there”

      That possibility came up in the discussion earlier this hour between Judge Janine Pierro and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on her FNC show. I watch the first half hour until the “panel” , then instead of wasting my time with that nonsense I take a break.
      Here I am.
      I go back for “Street Justice” at the end.

    • Ray Runge says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Clairvoyance is a special gift.

  14. paulraven1 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Has Pence ever said a word about Mueller or any of this?

  15. westcoastliberal says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    President Trump has a stronger work ethic than any President in modern history. It seems he’s always working, always sharp in interviews, knows the numbers, is confident and builds confidence among those who work under him. I think he’s doing a great job, and could do even more if he would sack his AG Sessions (who doesn’t seem to know what’s going on in just his own dept).

  16. James Street says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    The 13 Angry Democrats
    1. Barack Hussein Obama
    2. Loretta Lynch
    3. Hillary Rodham Clinton
    4. James Comey
    5. James Clapper
    6. Chuck Schummer
    7. Andrew McCabe
    8. John McCain (RINO)
    9. Rod Rosenstein
    10. Susan Rice
    11. John Brennan
    12. Huma Abedin
    13. Valerie Jarret

  17. John says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Look for something with the NFL around opening day as well. You might see some sentences commuted and pardons.

  18. Howzie says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Who be the President? Rosey? He sure acts like it. Something has to give.

  19. MAGADJT says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    He’s been tweeting similar things for months now. I’m not getting how this is a new declaration. I’m missing it.

    • blind no longer says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      To me it is a sign that he is about to act. At the rally Thursday night, he called out everybody and their brother, including the Bushes.
      He always tweets about the happening of the day and the witch hunt, but this time he included everything, right down to Uranium One.
      I think he is sending the warning shot. He said if Congress didn’t get the documents they requested he might have to step in…I think he is about to step in.

      • whoseyore says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        Praying that he releases everything unredacted. I think he has been waiting on U.S. Attorney John Huber to get everything ready to start prosecuting those indicted. He doesn’t want to spoil the surprise.

      • Turranos says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

        I was so thrilled that he mentioned everything including Uranium One. That says a lot right there. Rosey and Mulehead should be sweating bullets with that tweet.

  20. Joshua says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    If I were an Alien

    – Without regard to the Validity of Grief,
    0) why does your side want to be the other’s countrymen?
    1) Can ‘you’ reduce ‘their’ numbers or influence to a manageable amount by persuasion?
    2) Can ‘you’ cure ‘them’?
    3) Is subjugation a possibility?
    4) Will ‘they’ be removed by breeding, or any other means?
    5) Does your side wish to live in perpetual strife?

    TLDR; Can someone with “Faith” please tell me what “The Plan” is ?

    Im dead serious. It’s not for me but my children’s sake. All and any answers are welcome. None will be challenged.
    Thank you in advance.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      What kind of questions are those?

      If you have been paying attention, then you would know that “this side” is not about any of the things you question… it is about the United States of America, the Constitution, the Rule of Law and JOBS JOBS JOBS. It is about taking this country back from the commies who have managed to infiltrate.

      The plan is to VOTE MAGA! Set the country back on course and hope to keep it that way.

    • KittyKat says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      The person to whom such questions should be addressed should be the leader, and if the leader likes to keep secrets, he might not answer.

    • whoseyore says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      I will humor you.

      0) why does your side want to be the other’s countrymen?
      “Our” side wants what is good and true. Our side wants respect between fellow
      men. “Our” side wants the constitution to be followed to the letter. It is amazing to
      me that our fore fathers wrote the constitution in such a way that it would be more
      important today than at any other time in our country’s history.
      1) Can ‘you’ reduce ‘their’ numbers or influence to a manageable amount by persuasion?
      “Their” numbers are being reduced. Every day “their” eyes are being opened
      and “they” are realizing good and evil and “they” are choosing good (example
      #Walk Away movement). We haven’t had to do one thing to “influence/persuade”,
      the evil is so obvious and although “they” may not even understand what is
      happening, “they” know that it is not right and they no longer wish to be a part of it.
      2) Can ‘you’ cure ‘them’?
      “They” will be cured when their eyes are opened and they see the truth.
      3) Is subjugation a possibility?
      “We” are peaceful and loving, but we can and will also protect ourselves.
      4) Will ‘they’ be removed by breeding, or any other means?
      Some of “them” belong to Satan and choose not to follow truth. Satan will be
      up to no good on this earth until Jesus returns.
      5) Does your side wish to live in perpetual strife?
      We do not live in strife, we have the hope of Jesus.

  21. Brant says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    While I like his, in your face, tweets, he should not be having to do this. Some folks are doing great and others are, well, some sort of something else. I guess we have to catch lightning in a bottle a second time in November to get things moving. Again, it is so sad that liberals don’t really have to win elections and they still control everything and conservatives have to win 2-3 times in a row and then hope that people follow the law.

    Sad, really sad.

    I am curious how Mulvaney has escaped the daggers. I would think he would be number one on the hit parade from the left. I guess he is dismantling one of the lefts cash cows and nothing is happening to him. He isn’t being accosted at dinner or out in public. I wonder why.

    • DeWalt says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      Because Mick is an Irish scrapper. They pick the soft ones.

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        July 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        Yes, Mulvaney is fearless/ he’d rip
        them to shreds and they know it.

        • JC says:
          July 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

          …And he’s deep in the weeds of all the financials, of everyone, everywhere, Marygrace. He is an eloquent, thoroughly-prepared assassin. So many things to love about him, so little time to list them all. 😉

          Oh, and he’s in our prayers, bigly.

        • Jayne gilmore says:
          July 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

          At his appearances at Congress, the Dems ripped at him constantly, using there 5 minutes to grandstand about him doing 2 jobs full time. It rolled off him like water and he kept on going, completely dismantling fauxhontis’ Blood sucking deptment thatsupposedly has NO oversight. Itwas glorious.

    • formerdem says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      please don’t promote imprudence as a test of virility. Mulvaney is one of the bravest. isn’t this administration suffering enough?

    • Conservativeinny says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      With the fo Fed resignation of Pruitt, the POTUS should look to dissolve the EPA or severely cut back and role into another department

      • DeWalt says:
        July 7, 2018 at 9:58 pm

        U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:11 pm

        Matt Gaetz first bill in Congress – One sentence – Abolish the EPA/

        All Actions H.R. 861 — 115th Congress (2017-2018)All Information (Except Text)

        Gaetz’s bill, if passed, would abolish the EPA by 2018 and turn over environmental rule-making to state governments. Doing so, he proposed, would “create more effective and efficient regulation” of environmental protection polices.

        ###What the bill does

        Introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL1), H.R. 861 totals a mere one sentence: “The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018.” That’s the same date of termination as another Republican bill to end the Education Department, which GovTrack Insider also recently covered. Gaetz is serving his first term in Congress and this is the first bill he’s ever introduced.From a financial standpoint, the move would save taxpayers $8.1 billion as the EPA’s 15,376 person workforce was shuttered.

        ###What supporters say

        Supporters argue that the EPA is a government program run amok, causing huge jumps in prices for everything from energy to electricity to automobiles. They say it’s filled with unelected bureaucrats who hamper business, and that state and municipalities are the appropriate levels of government to enact environmental laws, rather than the federal government. “Our small businesses cannot afford to cover the costs associated with compliance, too often leading to closed doors and unemployed Americans. It is time to take back our legislative power from the EPA and abolish it permanently,” lead sponsor Gaetz wrote to House colleagues. “As conservatives, we must understand that states and local communities are best positioned to responsibly regulate the environmental assets within their jurisdictions.”

        https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr861/summary

        PDJT probably deciding to scrap most of it and move
        the remainder to another agency like DeWalt just suggested.

      • Jenny R. says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        Shuffle it into the Dept. of Interior, then streamline that department; get it running better with affiliated departments (it’s been an ineffective hodge podge). There’s a lot of deadwood in both — they don’t get the job done that they were intended for (eco-politics has taken over, and there is no true conservation going on — and it would be nice to see good stewardship: we’re going to need it).

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      When Republicans win elections, they take office. When Dems win, they seize power. Or so they say.

    • missilemom says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      Let me tell you why… he works all the time.

    • Ray Runge says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      The current style in the corrupt-o-crat Uniparty is the neutered alternative. Well paid creatures and loyal to the Swamp.

  22. Golfbro11 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    If i was going to start the Big Ugly I would want to make sure my support from my base was at its peak. I don’t know…say right after I nominate a Scalia Constitutionalist to the court perhaps!

  23. Stephen Paul says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I’ve turned some people onto this site,it’s a damn shame the media doesn’t report what is really happening. they are content I guess, and believe they can get away with it. they must believe the American people are to stupid to figure it out. they are doing their part to keep America stupid by giving them warped and twisted news. and only the news they think they should have.
    I had little faith in Trump in late 2015 early 2016 that he would make any difference, but he has made a believer out of me. There is nobody that could have withstood what he has had to,anyone of the other candidates would have sold us out in a heart beat. and they would have kept lying about it if they won. we would hear excuse after excuse why things were not getting done. Like it has been for as long as i can remember. Thank GOD he took a stand for this country and everyone in it. It’s nice to know they can’t use big money to sway him from doing whats right. he did not go to washington to get wealthy like just about everyone else who is there. Most would never in a million years make the money they are making ,some would starve if they had to get a real job.

  24. Dutchman says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    He’s not asking questions, unlike some of his tweets, like (paraphrasing) “whats up with this awan guy?”

    Hes making clear, declarative statements.

    And, he included awan, podesta, URANIUM ONE (has he ever mentioned that one, before in a tweet?) “and much more”.
    Its the WHOLE enchilada, and sounds to me like a declaration of war.

  25. nerveman says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Most Democrats know what Trump tweeted is the truth. The hate they have will not allow them to back off. God help their souls for selling themselves so easily. I don’t know how you get back from there.

  26. jimboct says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    VSGPDJT will fire Mueller if he has the audacity to actually try and indict any of his children. Family is everything to VSGPDJT.
    I predict Mueller will drop the case against Gen Flynn. Once the exculpatory evidence is released, Gen Flynn will redact the guilty plea.
    It’s getting interesting.
    God bless VSGPDJT

  27. OldSaltUSNR says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Honest to God, Trump is pulling the same thing Obama did. He’s disavowing his own government. The Justice Department and FBI are, for better or worse, HIS. They may be seeded with Marxist-Democrats, but Sessions is his appointee, Rosenstein is HIS appointee, and his angry tweet doesn’t change any of that.

    I like the conservative things Trump has done, and arguably, he’s the best President we’ve had since Reagan (yeah, I know, that standard is kind of low; Reagan is really the ONLY Constitutional-abiding President we’ve had in 50 years).

    Anyhow, the President can correctly and honestly cite his lack of support in the GOP Senate and House, but he can’t disavow the people he hired, and the people he could fire in a split second, as POTUS. Leadership demands accountability, and Trump needs to hold his appointees accountable for the out of control, illegally acting Justice Department, FBI, and very probably, CIA and DHS.

    Nothing is “nobody’s fault”. For example, Strzok failed a polygraph, yet kept his security clearance. There were a string of people involved in that decision. Policy would notify Priestab, his boss, certainly the FBI Director, which might have (as an administrative action) fell to his Deputy, McCabe, very probably the Justice OIG’s office. A man of questionable honesty as a Deputy at FBI Counter-Intelligence is a big, freaking deal. Someone made a waiver decision, or otherwise buried Strzok’s polygraph, and he/she/or it has a name. Someone violated FBI policy, and probably broke the law, to give Strzok a pass. Who was it? If Wray can’t identify the person, then follow the chain down to who knows that answer, and hold him accountable.

    An accountable President has Session’s and the FBI Director in the Oval Office to explain this to him. He holds his AG accountable. He holds Wray accountable. He keeps on holding people accountable until the perp is identifed, fired, and prosecuted. If he has to do this twice, then his AG and FBI Director get fired for cause. THIS IS HOW ACCOUNTABLE LEADERSHIP works.

    I appreciate Trump social media sentiments, but they mean nothing to me. They accomplish nothing other than stirring up his voter base. That’s a good thing, but I prefer justice for this country over politics, from my Commander and Chief.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      The top layer of the FBI has already been “held accountable” in that they are no longer there. Strzok is about to receive his comeuppance.

      The IG already pointed out the failings with regard to polygraph failures and the need to follow up in March 2018:

      https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/e1802.pdf

      As for being accountable for “his people” – I believe we are about to see that happen, hence the tweets. Unless you are living under a rock, you might have noticed Mueller being a problem for anything this President does – he has to act much more cautiously.

      Do not EVER compare this President with the former… there is zero comparison.

      • OldSaltUSNR says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm

        Sandra, you’re loyalty is admirable. Your little statement instructing me “not EVER compare this President with the former”, as leftists snowflakes saying “You don’t get to say that!”. It’s a meaningless response to my comparison. Sandra, with due respect, you have no moral or other authority to tell me what I can and cannot say, or to whom I can compare President Trump or his actions.

        Obama frequently referred in the third person to policies beyond his control, that were actually HIS policies being implemented by HIS agents. Trump’s Justice Department is behind the “missing server” in the Awan investigation, i.e. it was under the control of the FBI, Wray’s FBI, Session’s FBI, and therefore, the President’s FBI. The “free pass” deal that Justice gave to the leftist IRS staff involved in the political abuses was given by Session’s, who is the President’s AG. The current President is Donald Trump, is he not.

        Again, there’s no such thing in a hierarchical government of “It’s nobody’s fault.” As a Navy Officer, if one of my guys screwed up, I was accountable. If I failed to either train, direct, or discipline the man, I was also culpable. President Trump is the man, the guy who can change all of this. If he’s worried about Mueller or Senators crying “impeachment”, he’s not the man for the job as Commander in Chief. A leader does the right thing for the right reasons, always, or he’s compromised by his failure to act.

        Trump needs to act more and tweet less about actions or inactions at Justice and the FBI.

        NONE OF THESE STATEMENTS, Sarah, mean that I am “anti-Trump”, nor that I’m somehow a “disloyal” American. I’m objective and honest. So, go ahead and sound like a Marxist snowflake, and try to tell me what I can and can’t do in my logical arguments about President Trump. Such comments are meaningless.

        • Oldschool says:
          July 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

          Thank you for your service old salt and your accurate definition and scope of what we should all expect from our CIC, no matter who occupies that position.

    • starfcker says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      That’s a great post, Old Salt. Draining the swamp has been stalled by the quislings that think that stopping it is their job. Never seen such a bunch of weaklings in my life. He’s going to have to clean house. Nothing will happen until he does

    • Oldschool says:
      July 7, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Well said oldsalt, especially the practical procedural trail that so easily can and should be done. I share your perspective and certainly hold POTUS accountable for his branch of government and our undefended border.

    • WSB says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      You may want to find another site, or you could do some reading in the CTH archives here.

      Do you realize that 90% OF EVERY EMPLOYEE ROSTER AND ALOMST EVERY PERSON IN TOP LEADERSHIP OF EVERY AGENCY HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED AGAINST PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP??????

      Do you realize that Jeff Sessions is also a victim and is almost 24/7 being surveilled by the Obama holdovers?

      Do you realize that at least 5 countries conspired to make sure Donald Trump did not become President?

      Enough. This is not about you. Or me. This is a coup against the US that has been waged for over 40 years, and President Trump, unlike Reagan (who was babysat by George CIA Bush, SR), is attempting to stop this.

      President Trump’s social media posts are to educate the masses who would otherwise need to depend on MSNBC and the other LSM networks. They would only lie and bury this info.

      Please post again once you have read a bit of history on this. There is a lot to absorb. President Trump needs to make sure the bulk of Americans learn piece by piece what is going on, for most know nothing.

      • OldSaltUSNR says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:28 pm

        @WSB

        While I appreciate your cordial reply, I have fully versed on the Coup. Like you, I believe the illegalities performed in behalf by Federal government agents acting under color of authority in behalf of Hillary Clinton, and against President Trump during his election campaign and every since, preceded the election back as far as 2010. I believe the NSA unmasking was first done in behalf of Obama and his policy initiatives, in behalf of his reelection, and that the 2015-2017 shenanigans was simply SOP for his Marxist agents.

        We disagree on this: “Do you realize that Jeff Sessions is also a victim and is almost 24/7 being surveilled by the Obama holdovers?”

        Sessions is the lawful and Constitutional authority at Justice. You are in effect arguing that Sessions is either compromised (e.g. blackmail) or incompetent (can’t direct or control his Department). Either way, the results are the same, and the solution is clear. Again, there’s no such thing as “No one in charge, deep state is running Justice …” and other such arguments. They are simply illegitimate.

        Neither Sessions nor Trump are “victims” with no authority or control after they take their office, and take accountable control of their office. I don’t understand how some of you folks can honestly contend this. Certainly, you’ve never been a military officer. Yes, the existing bureaucracy can be a challenge. Either fix it or quit, but don’t sit behind the desk and bemoan all those undermining your authority. (Try reporting aboard a military unit, and “firing” and replacing three chiefs and two First Class petty officers without sending them to Captains mast; damn near impossible, but I did it, I promoted junior enlisted to replace them, I want “around” the Navy’s rules and regs, and made it happen. The unit was ready when the “balloon went up” and they went to war twelve months after I reported.)

        Dang it, I just want Trump to do his job, and fire Sessions and Wray if they will not do theirs. Yeah, it’s a HUGE mess, but tweeting about it does nothing. It’s like Trump’s taking his hands off the stick, closing his eyes, and crying about the crash afterwards because the aircraft was sabotaged. Maybe it was, or maybe it wasn’t, but that’s irrelevant. Trump’s the guy who has to fly it; no one else can.

        • WSB says:
          July 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm

          You just answered your own argument. This is why President Trump created a parallel construct in SA. Now, just be patient.

          The only reason President Trump tweets in real speech is because the LSM arm of the deep state would bury or twist the reality.

          It’s plain English. No squirming necessary.

      • whoseyore says:
        July 7, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        Very well said, excellent reply WSB!
        Seems there is a coup going on at the Tree House lately as well.

    • yadent says:
      July 7, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Well , if this President can’t ‘do the job’ of accountability, or accomplish the swamp drain to the satisfaction of ‘the demanding base’, then one should find a secluded spot and shelter in place…….for the duration. Their LIFE’S duration. There is NO ONE in the present political world capable of doing what is being demanded from Trump. NO ONE. And if one actually believes there is a political figure that can, let me introduce to the Jim Jordan ‘treatment’. Political paralysis on demand. That is reality. Justice over politics? When has that actually happened with any consistency in the history of this country??? I have no idea what Trump’s long term plan is for accomplishing his goals , how it will unfold, nor if the results will be a positive or a negative. I voted for the man for what he said he would do. He is half way thru his first term. I will trust him until enough time has past until I can’t…….but that is a point in the far distance.

      Liked by 1 person

    July 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    LOL. Just checked my twitter feed, and read POTUS’ tweet, the one about the Democrat Con and all the bad players. Rushed over to CTH, and SD already noted it! 🙂 My thoughts as I read the tweet, and discussed with hubby? This is exactly what we need to hear. And, IMO, it makes clear that President Trump has forgotten nothing, knows everything, and is not letting any of this go.

    Be of good cheer and keep the faith.

  29. scslayer says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Give up his Twitter account?!?!

    Trump: “”I’ll give you my Twitter account when you pry it from my cold, dead hands….er…..fingers?”

  30. harleyd says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    The recent attack on Jim Jordan and his family is just the latest example of how low the Swamp will go. Much more will follow. These people have a multi phased game plan and they are just in the early innings. Destroying people is a “high” for them.

    PDJT is our only hope. Congress is useless. The Senate is corrupt. The DOJ and FBI are in full coverup mode.

    With all due respect to our President, the tweets that initially energized MAGA supporters have gone on too long without any meaningful actions.

    We don’t need any more shots fired over the bow. We need a shot fired THROUGH the bow. We need at least one meaningful indictment now to avoid falling into the “crying wolf” trap.

    Well meaning, patriotic people need to see at least one meaningful action now to avoid tuning out.

  31. jeans2nd says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Hmmm…so many meanings to the last line, “Democrat CON job.”

    Which to choose? Convict? Well no, not yet anyway, (as far as we know).
    CONservative? Yup, could be…Uniparty.
    Con men? Yup, that fits.

    So many choices, so little time (sigh).
    Ah, who cares? Hang on now, Trump Train picking up speed…

  32. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 7, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    HOW DID ‘THE SMARTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD’ LOSE A RIGGED ELECTION?

    Answer:

    He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
    Psalm 2:4

    Now, I ask you, “Are ours, POTUS Trump’s, and God’s enemies in derision? (rhetorical question – of course they are and it is a wonderful thing. It’s ok. Go ahead and laugh too!)

  33. fallingsnow says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Faith, hope, love
    Pray, fight, stand
    Thank you Mr. President for all your efforts for this nation and its people
    Thank God for His Grace

  34. SPANGLER says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Video from Germany: Muslim migrant beheads 1-year-old girl, Merkel bans media reporting

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/horror-muslim-migrant-beheads-one-year-old-in-germany-merkel-bans-media-reporting-video/

  35. Pyrthroes says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    As ever, our VSG has this precisely right. Good article (somewhere) recently depicted Rats’ recent Administration as “a gangster organization masquerading as a political party” (believe Michael Barone said it first in Spring 2009).

    Government beholden only to itself is no government at all. Where “law” means nothing, nothing is “above the law”. Maybe someday Maxine Wigmore, “Crumbs” Pelosi, the scrofulous MzBill will begin to understand what they’re unleashing.

  36. Piper says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Finally! 🤗 Maybe President Trump IS Reading his emails!,
    I love him as my President sooo much!
    I don’t know why really!
    I just feel so protective of him, just like I do my own father, it is such a weird thing!

  38. joeknuckles says:
    July 7, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    On the subject of reality, this Antifa crap has gone way too far. They need to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization and an enemy of the state. Deploy special ops forces to do commando-style raids on them wherever they are. Unmask and identify all of them. Prosecute them & imprison them.

    If we gonna be real, this is what needs to be done.

