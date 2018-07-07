Devin Nunes: Evidence Underlying Carter Page FISA Warrant Was “Fraudulent”…

HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro to discuss the ongoing investigations into the DOJ, FBI and State Department.
So what?
DoJ doesn’t give hoot.
Because they’re accountable to no one except the swampsters
Who deposit money into their off-shore accounts to pay for their continuation of the LIES to help (D) Party efforts, and to hurt (R) Party folks.
Those Donkeys need to get daily massages with a baseball bat, for at least an hour, if not two.
All Rep Nunes does is write sternly worded memos. Over and over and over …
Kicking that can all over the place. If it wasn’t so pitiful it would be funny!
All some people do around here is whine and complain. Over and over and over …
Devin Nunes is a warrior.
Totally agree…great info in the treehouse but sifting through the nay sayers is a pain.
They are “armchair warriors,” Nunes isn’t. He’s a warrior on the right side of things. Wish we had more Nuneses in government and fewer “armchair warriors” talking shit out the side of their neck about him.
Please don’t ! Anyone can see Mr. Nunes is haunted by what he has learned this past year and a half. Think how he fears for his life, for his family – keep your criticism of him and wrap a hedge of thorns around him and his family.
It’s clear that the Deep State is attacking patriots [Nunes, Jordan]:
You’re with them or against them.
And if you’re not sure if someone is bad, please just do what the Left can’t do [Sessions]: STFU
Trust PDJTA and STFU! If you haven’t got anything nice to say!
And I offer that same invitation to you…….
@Betty: Your comments duly reflects reality! 🙂
Cpmgressman Nunes has a security detail out of necessity and he knows that we are dealing with rogue deep state that has been controlling ALL throughout our government.
we also know that they murder indiscriminately whether its HRC and the trail of victims after she and her gang applied arkancide.
Obama had his own personal black list containing names and locations from people marked for death either by drone or other methods.
We all know that he found pleasure personally picking names whom he alone decides to murder. Brennan/Jarrett et al were the ops who carried it out the orders arranging the methods, dates and times. Seth Rich anyone?
Never forget that this psychotic and sociopathic cult aka deep state are beyond dangerous and will not give up control of their entrenched power and control easily. The president aka insurgent acts on behalf of the people while making inroads draining the swamp. This is has never been done before and the last president who intended to ‘rip them into pieces’ was assassinated. The gang of deep state picked presidents included
Bush Sr, Bush Jr, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Hussein Soeberkhah.
Hillary had to win at all cost and we all know why: she had 8 years according to their plan to bring about the finality and destruction of America following Hussein who enacted and initiated during his 8 years the road to serfdom and first act from the plan titled “The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America”.
The NWO depended and counted on their agent HRC to succeed and usher in the NWO nlt 2024.
Her first act as president in the white house? Engineer a nuke attack via the deep state in Syria having used the smuggled uranium via Pakistan into Iran and onto Syria where the nukes were manufactured. President Putin would be framed in this FF nuke attack ergo receiving permission from congress to start WWIII against Russia. (That is what the uranium deal was for until president Trump bombed that facility into obliteration in Syria while coordinating with Russia and Assad). To make a long story short: Many of us would have died which also was their way to achieve population control. Just read what all they had in store for us because that plan is available on the internet.
We only are given ONE chance to do this ergo draining the swamp requires a successful building of cases against each one of them. It requires airtight cases without a margin of error.
That is why it takes so long! Please be patient because God is guiding our president and his team of trustworthy congress men. His hand is invisible although look closely and you can see God’s work.
With God all things are possible! 🙂
You just made the secret plan public.
They are all screwed! Our President is allowing the White Hats in Congress like Rep. Nunes, Gaetz, Jordan, DeSantis, Meadows, Gohmert, Ratcliffe, Biggs etc. continue to pound away with 500 pound bombs on top of the heads of the DOJ, FBI and BHO Administration.
You have the perfect MORONS in place with Director Wray and Reosenstein. These two buffoons don’t realize they are going to be part of the casualty count.
Lying about the FISA and having one that Congress gets to see versus what was really submitted is going to destroy any BS talking point they will try to use. I respect SD’s post recently that the Evildoers can hide behind the rules of FISA. The American Public won’t give a rats ass about those rules. They will make sure all the evildoers pay and pay dearly for what they have done.
Being free like OJ and Casey Anthony yet a prisoner to society is an awful way to live your life. That is what is about to fall on many of these POS.
Hi Flep, I hope you are enjoying your holiday with your wife, 25 years of marriage is definitely worth celebrating.
As to all those involved in this unprecedented crime against First a political rival and then against a sitting President may slide in the hubris of Congress but I believe that AG Sessions has them all on other charges resulting from the DNC server and other intercepted emails and text messages curtesy of our hero Admiral Mike Rogers.
If the Obozzo Administration was to be indicted for spying against a rival it would all be put down to political shenanigans and it would divide the country even worse than it is already.
However, if AG Sessions has them on paedophilia or worse, there is not an American that would not be baying for them to be hanged from the nearest tree. There are now something like 40,000 sealed indictments and the Awan scandal is still to break with 40+ Demoncraps involved in supplying secrets to foreign actors via allowing the Awan family carte Blanche to everything held on the Demoncraps IT System in the House.
The true meaning of the Big Ugly will be exposed and even then 80% of what they have all partaken will remain hidden they will be exposed as the POS that they really are.
Great 👍 points! I agree completely with you. There is no one that would defend any of these POSs if they are charged with Pedophilia. They will be publicly hung and the majority of Americans would be cheering it on.
Not completely confident of this. Lefty’s defend Muslims who believe the marriageable age of girls is 9. As demonstrated by their “perfect” man, old mo. The whole relativism Schlick has gotten out of control
LikeLiked by 1 person
90%+ of Americans will demand their heads on a platter!
We are supposed to convict “each one of them.” Now, what do we do if ONE, or MORE, of them ARE NOT PEDOPHILES?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are going to be shocked how many are!
Sven-GREAT post. Seems incredible however, that the only charge that would stick in the court of public opinion is pedophilia and not treason, sedition or espionage which are at least as serious.
LikeLike
1. Sealed indictments—I will explain True Bills of Indictment yet again. They constitute PROBABLE CAUSE TO BRING THE CITED PEOPLE TO TRIAL. If there are REALLY 40,000 sealed indictments against the people to whom you refer, there is no reason on earth to NOT BRING THEM TO TRIAL. In actuality, most of those sealed documents are NOT True Bills of Indictment. If they were, Trump’s administration, which is somehow constrained from doing anything of substance about these people, and MUST MOVE SLOWLY, is somehow fast enough to generate over 2,000 indictments every month. Any administration that could generate that many indictments is moving at higher than light speed.
2. Executing the indictments brings in the ability to obtain SEARCH WARRANTS and ARREST WARRANTS which provide the opportunities to DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE ACTIVITIES OF THE ACCUSED. You also tax their ability to mount a defense and drain the financial resources of the individuals and groups behind them. The groups behind the operation have to divert time and resources to deal with the prosecutions, delaying the obtainment of critical strategic objectives of those behind the illegal activity. To not execute the indictments puts the administration at a disadvantage and renders the indictments worthless.
3.” If the Obozzo Administration was to be indicted for spying against a rival it would all be put down to political shenanigans and it would divide the country even worse than it is already.”
This is a new one. All along I thought THIS was what we wanted investigated and prosecuted, and we were told we needed to be patient while THIS case was being constructed, Now, one of you is saying THIS investigation is now WORTHLESS and that we should pursue PEDOPHILIA???? What on earth is going to be next? Should we wait until someone violates the MIGRATORY BIRD ACT?
4. Stature of Limitations—TICK TOCK. TICK TOCK.
This is the greatest battle for the truth in our lifetime! We shall soon find out which side DOJ is on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go Devin, NEVER BACK DOWN!!!
Right bflyjesusgrl/One of the few with GUTS.
He is a patriot who won’t back down, but he doesn’t have the horses to do anything but complain.
The money quote is at 5:27: “Now ultimately, here, the President of the United States – it’s his DOJ, it’s his FBI…and he needs to get involved”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He is understandably frustrated and needs POTUS assistance.
Devin Nunes is one of the Major heroes here. But before he calls out the President, he needs to call out Paul Ryan and others in the GOP for failing in their duty and for showing clear as day that their true allegiance is to the Swamp and their UniParty.
Vote to impeach and to release the documents to the public. Support your President. This should be a red-letter day in Congress, and every House member that does not support the motion should be run out of office. Or resign.
This doesn’t make sense.
Trump has got involved – Trump hand-picked his men Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray etc to her the DOJ & FBI!!
These are Trump’s men Draining the Swamp already.
LikeLike
It does not make sense to you?
What was your reading comprehension scores in high school?
LikeLike
???
The votes Nunes needs to censure or impeach RR aren’t there, and it is very unlikely Ryan will allow the motion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When is Ryan offially gone?
“When is Ryan officially gone?”
Who’s Ryan?? /s
Understood. But he does more than complain.
Dallas-BINGO.
The Possum is still in the tree. Nunes is right. The ball is in Trumps court. Time for a Slam Dunk! It is going to be epic. Roseys motto. For an alibi today I will gladly turn over the goods on Tuesdeay.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I seriously doubt the President does anything extraordinary until after the elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
> “… After the midterms 2018 are opportunities for changing the guard and make significant changes in both departments!”
I agree! After the 2018 Midterms when PDJT’s (R) Party sweeps (!) , Rosenstain will be fired, and without access to his hoped for pension. Additionally, he will be indicted by Huber for sedition and treason, and then locked up in a Federal Pownetenciary where he will be repeatedly raped by a fellow inmate.
I can hope, can’t I?
Thats a good point. If he acts before they can accuse him of interfering etc etc etc. As depressing as that is, and inefficient, it all comes back to – playing politics – including POTUS.
It’s a fraud, wrapped in a fraud, inside a fraud.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe the Democrat Socialists harrassing the Turtle will get him mad enough to recess the Senate so Trump can clean house and put the good guys in place.
That point rubs me raw. Not ONE Repub Senator will step-up and make that happen.
All buried underneath a big pile of BS.
Nah, it isn’t even good quality BS it is just chicken schiff.
And sitting right in the middle of the C-S pile, is HildeBeast and Zero.
They’re there…… don’t know if the diggers will ever get to them, but they’re there.
They dug down to Hillary and Obama long ago. Hillary colluded with Russians, or intended to, by paying Fusion GPS for the dossier. Obama had to know Hillary did not have a State Department email account as did most of the top DC people. Along with that, Obama is mentioned in the Strzok/Page texts. Then there was the Comey briefing of the National Security Council about Trump’s faux foreign policy advisors just before two of the them, Carter Page and Clueless Papadopoulos, had entrapment attempts worked on them.
The election was one big COVERT OPERATION that is still ongoing.
The government has been operating for decades on the idea that they do not have to explain their policies to the people, or answer any questions about what they are doing. When an early manifestation of a Sundance-type researcher, ANTONY SUTTON of the Hoover Institute was completing his work about how East-West trade was building up the Soviet Military-Industrial complex, he had obtained a State Department brochure about US built hand tools written in Russian with a foreword on it by Lyndon Johnson, then President in 1966. When he asked the State Department about it, he was stonewalled. During the Vietnam War, when Russia was the heart of North Vietnamese war-making logisitics (and probably supplying Russian MIG pilots as in Korea War) our government was attempting to send the Russians hand tools along with all the machinery and equipment our corporations sent to keep their factories humming. They just don’t want to tell us about that, or about how our technology made Soviet mass production of nitric acid possible. Nitric Acid makes GUN POWDER. Sutton called the tendency of the government to not want to discuss such matters with the people “a dictatorship.”
How I would love for Rep. Nunes to say that Lucifer has been subpoenaed to testify. As the family screams, Devin can tell them that they are welcome to bring his carcass in to testify if they would like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meh…Hillary would just ignore the subpoena.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patrick when I say Lucifer I am referring to the Senator from AZ 😉! She would be the Devil’s wife😇
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And get away with it.
Wake me up when one of them is arrested. Otherwise same old same old, just a lot of words.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every day, as more comes out, more people are becoming aware of what went on. Ultimately, convincing the people is the most important thing. Without a solid majority behind us, prosecutions would backfire anyway. Get the info out, convince the people, then prosecute.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everything in life that is worthwhile is usually pretty hard and more often than not, tedious and painstaking. What is happening behind the scenes, I believe, is that Sessions and Huber and yes, Wray, are doing the job the right way. Which means the painstaking, tedious and time consuming way. But cleaning house is like planning a trip to the moon. 99.9% preparation, .1% execution. When the hammer falls it will be swift and breathtaking. Just my opinion obviously and time will tell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need a betting pool to take out our frustrations. 🙂 I can be patient if I think I’m going to win some money!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I pray we are correct.
“””Everything in life that is worthwhile is usually pretty hard and more often than not, tedious and painstaking. What is happening behind the scenes,””
So what is all the yelping that it is gotta be now, or I will just give up and quit, because I wanna it now, now.
The swamp is complex and crooked, takes time to ply the procedures, issue the directives, interview the perps hiding in the bureaucracy and craft the traps to catch them,
but we all need to be helping our warriors while we are waiting for the hammer to fall, never, never ever give up. Fight for our rights.
Since when to all the people of the United States sit on the juries of each trial held in the United States? They don’t. Therefore, it is not necessary to get a majority of the citizens on board to prosecute CRIMINALS. You already know at least 40% will oppose any trial of Democrats since at least that many typically vote for them.
Someone violates the law, you PROSECUTE. You don’t run a referendum nationwide to see how the voters “FEEL” about it.
LikeLike
Will do. Nite.
When Judge Janine asked Rep. Nunes about what congress could do about all the stonewalling and obstruction, I noticed both of them avoided using the word “impeachment” of certain officials doing the obstructing.
They avoided, perhaps by design, the primary source of the problem (IMO) – the lack of leadership of Speaker Paul Ryan to fully support the President’s agenda..
LikeLiked by 9 people
POTUS is the boss in the Executive Swamp. A direct request for cooperation with Congressional over sight is reasonable to expect from a CEO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With a date certain. Insufficient compliance to be met with firings …. to start. Wray, Rosenstein and even Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As much as I am a fan of impeaching the lot, especially judges, there is one problem. The Senate. They would not convict Jack the Ripper if they thought it helped PT.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The judge is a terrible interviewer. She doesn’t know what the crux of the matter is and when Nunes started to delve into pre-July 31 spying she cut him off. I doubt Nunes will ever talk with her again. The narrative Janine was trying to develop, what is congress going to do about bad FBI/DOJ behavior, is not the story. Getting the truth out is. That’s what Nunes is focusing on. Let him speak.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good point.
This.
Judge Jeanine knows but she has been pounding the table over consequences…Who’s going to be prosecuted and when ??!! She has said her audience wants justice. From the comments above, you can see how feed up people are with more talk, we want results and a perp walk
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her whole shtick is being indignant. She’s barely better than Hannity.
LikeLike
Agree
Judge J is way way WAY above hannity..
I don’t think it’s a shtick. It’s who she is.
And keep in mind that she’s a New Yorker. Having grown up there, I can relate. I’ve been called brusque on occasion; yet I don’t think I am. Not really, just a New Yawka who has learned that time and space – and results- are some of the most precious commodities there are.
Disagree, over40
Like many of us, she’s had about enough of the outrge industry which yields little to nothing re justice.
She’s a former prosecutor and judge who believes in the rule of law
She wants results, not fighting wirds
LikeLiked by 7 people
Words
We know Nunes is trying to find out what happened before July 31st. He says it during every interview. The judge wanted to know what his next step was because deadlines aren’t working, and she’s right. Love me some Nunes, but I wish he would give a couple examples of what he HASN’T received. That would be a big eye opener to us.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think he is reluctant to divulge the futility of his efforts. DOJ/FBI have successfully blocked him from getting what he wants. With the national spotlight on Gray’s and RR’s beat down of Congress, it’s probably embarrassing. Without more support in the House, all he can do is keep screaming and hopes he gets traction with the shot-callers.
Now you see why he stayed on as a lame duck.
Carter Page was a paid informant to convict a DoJ perp until Sping of 2016. Then he morphs into a Stooge for Russian interests connected with candidate Trump. Such fantasy dominates the USA federal bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Herein lies the crux.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep! Thats it.
Is it just me or does anyone notice how much strain seems to showing on Nunes’ face particularly his eyes. I’ve been noticing his eyes for a while. Either it is extreme stress or he’s lost weight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes looks stealed and determined.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And battle worn.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And an election coming up.
“The Fabian strategy is a military strategy where pitched battles and frontal assaults are avoided in favor of wearing down an opponent through a war of attrition and indirection.”
It’s exhausting to us/think of how Nunes feels. God Bless him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He was pleading for help from the president, to declassify.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was the big takeaway kitkat, imo
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is under TREMENDOUS pressure and really out on a limb as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes is frustrated and is trying his hardest not to flip out and just unload on everyone.
Still, he fights on and I appreciate his focus.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Check your eyes; maybe not seeing well,
inferring then concluding something for some reason.
Inferring that I think he looks under a lot of pressure and concluding that I am concerned about him. I feel really bad for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What about ‘fruit of the poison tree’ with the FBI guy failing his lie detector test but still keeping his clearance and still participating in important investigations? LOL, will someone on our side do something now?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Polygraphs are not accepted as evidence in criminal trials, therefore are not “fruit of the poison tree.” This is a policy thing inside the FBI, which used to not polygraph employees. Someone in the FBI might lose their job (they probably already have–Comey, McCabe) for keeping him in that position, but that is about all. Strzok might lose his security clearance. That’s about it.
Is ‘lying to Congress’ a federal crime?
Apparently it’s not, because lots of people do it…and nothing ever happens to them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Depends on who’s doing the lying. If a Trump voter lied to Congress, there’d be hell to pay. If you’re not a Trump supporter or voter, nada.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I believe that all those who are lying now are going to be prosecuted when the trap is sprung.
When a person is prosecuted, there are separate federal regulations for perjury specifically and lying to the feds generally. Under the United States Code, title 18, section 1001, a person who knowingly or willingly makes a material statement that is false, or fraudulent, to the feds, is guilty of a crime. What comes as a surprise to many is that unlike section 1621, section 1001 does not require that a person be under oath.
The difficulty that comes in prosecuting these crimes is the requirement that the statements be made knowingly or willingly. This allows those being accused of, or investigated for, perjury, to assert a lack of knowledge at the time of the statement that the statement was false. However, this may not be compelling enough to defeat or avoid a prosecution if contradictory evidence exists. Additionally, individuals who lie out of fear, or provide evasive answers, during a federal investigation, frequently find themselves facing the threat of federal prosecution.
https://blogs.findlaw.com/blotter/2017/03/what-are-the-penalties-for-lying-to-congress.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, wheatie…Martha Steward dared and Congress referred her case to the DOJ, and she wound up in the klink. So I suppose it’s all about who you are and not what you did.
I DO know that I felt so much safer when Martha was in jail.
It was a good thing.
Yet, iirc, Eric Holder remains in contempt of Congress…for witholding documents, I think.
Ahem.
Imho
Huh?
Martha Stewart lied to the FBI…and the SEC…but not to Congress.
So what’s the downside of President Trump declassifying the FISA info?
Is he timing it to serve the mid-terms better?
And – if he can declassify it, has he already seen the full version(s)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way I see it…there is a big “downside” to not declassifying it.
The DOJ is part of the Executive Branch of govt, with the President as the head of it.
If Congress succeeds in establishing a new precedent of being able to force the Executive Branch into surrendering documents…then it weakens the Executive Branch, going forward.
While we may be ‘all for it’ right now…we would not like it, if the Dems were in control of the House & Senate.
So it would be much better if Pres Trump just declassified some documents, himself.
That way…it would preserve the powers of the Executive Branch.
In the future, other conservative presidents would have the prerogative to do the same — or not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We definitely need to see the FBI/DOJ FISA and compare it to the one the FISA Court has. President Trump can easily make that happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anyone know if anyone (Nunes etc) has seen BOTH the FISA warrants (which we think of as one being doctored?)
LikeLike
Good point. But in a sting, timing is everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. We don’t know what is still going on behind the scenes.
In the Spygate crimes…I think those went all the way to the top.
Getting the big fish will require evidence; sworn testimony is good, but backed up with documentary evidence is even better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who said Rosy would release them ? Maybe he’ll be held in contempt or threatened with impeachment …pfft
LikeLike
Huh?
Trump is keeping his distance. As soon as he wades in, even though it is within his power to do so, he will be accused of some obstruction or other. So, I think he is holding it in abeyance to keep the dogs at bay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So what’s the downside of President Trump declassifying the FISA info?
Answer: Having the Democrats and media charge him with exposing “sources and methods” of our wonderful spy agencies (to whom the media caters) and endangering national security (worse than having the open borders they advocate?).
Is he timing it to serve the mid-terms better?
Answer: If he is, he is wrong. The mid-terms are not as important as clandestine attacks on the Constitution and People of the United States. The longer the abuses go on, the worse they will get.
And – if he can declassify it, has he already seen the full version(s)?
Answer: Trump can declassify anything he wants. He can see full versions, but probably inside the White House SCIF.
I forgot–If I was Trump, I would declassify everything that implicates these clowns and I would do it immediately. To hell with Mid-terms as some of the people running for office this year would probably get prosecuted after it was over. Even if it ruined me politically, I would KAMIKAZE the bastards and take them all down with me if that was the best shot to save the country.
After reading CTH posts and comments all day today I started wondering (after listening) if Judge might have been helping Nunes do his job which might be to start up public awareness of the background and justification behind the very significant actions commented about in Presidential tweets today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nunes seemed to be reaching out to the president to declassify. He knows he’s treading water with the “we have oversight” stuff. DOJ could care less.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah wheatietoo,
And if there is no consequence for lieing to Congrssional oversite, so no reason NOT to lie to them, than Congressional oversite ceases to have any purpose.
And THAT should motivate leadership to weigh in heavily, if only to prevent erosion of Congresional power.
It doesn’t, obviously but it SHOULD. All the yalk about preserving the traditions of the Senate, blah blah when they are ALLOWING themselves to be made and shown irrelevant.
Hypocrisy thy name is Congress!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President will soon order the release of all the documents, can feel it coming. The President is starting to indicate that he gave the Rigged Witch Hunt enough time to pull honorably out of the situation; after the last two full rallies he knows the people remain behind him 100% and he can now justify the move and not lose they democrats he is gaining and he’s righteously fed up.
The haters will be hating, but most people now know who they are, their damage will be contained. Nunes is biting at the bit, he is dying to bloody some noses, Stokadope is only the tip of the iceberg. The swamp will soon be disinfected with the transparent warmth of sunshine. The time to start carving notches has arrived.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have to stop lying to ourselves………and it starts with you. The truth is a wonderful thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our justice system is designed to protect the criminals and screw the innocent. I’m beyond ticked off. Jim Jordan lost his nephew on Friday I know how corrupt the gov is, it’s not that far off that Democrat cartels had him killed. I’m a huge supporter of President Trump but it’s ENOUGH. End it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When Peter Strzok shows up and takes the 5th on Thursday, I think President Trump will declassify the Carter Page FISA warrant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“FBI lover boy Peter S.” PDJT
POTUS WILL DECLASSIFY.
And, let us hope, all the variations.
The erosion of congressional power meant something when that power in relation to the other branches of government. Now its only in relation to the citizenry,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe congress does need a lion to lead the way.
LikeLike
How about very stable genius Trump, he is always ahead of the game. Probably has an executive order already signed to declassify the Inspector General report. What did we learn about, if you ask you will receive. Obvious any action against Rosenstein will be defeated in the senate. Perhaps the ask is from the house? Heavens knows Rosenstein is the one standing in the way of the documents.
Watching Rosenstein being questioned yields a picture of someone enjoying his kingdom of must redact anything that shows a bad light on FBI/DOJ and assigning his minions this task. He also eye rolled, smiled to much, performed the walk around to shake hands with only those persons in which it would require an act of congress to unseat as if he is a part of the club. He walked past Wray as if he wasn’t good enough. He looked as if he did not want to do what was right, upon Jordan giving him the stare down he just fidgeted and didn’t even look at him when he answered the questions. Wray appeared to be in agreement to do what is right.
This can be found at a sight that was banned from Facebook. They read the body language during the hearing. They also stated that Gowdy was trying to control his anger as if he recently found out FBI/DOJ engaged in wrong doing. The link to the site:
[video src="https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/29-83059-post/Body-Language-Explosive-Rod-Rosenstein-Christopher-Wray-Hearing.mp4" /]
I wonder what happened to Gowdy. Just a few weeks ago he was making pleasant noises about Mueller, and now he’s on the warpath insisting the special investigation either wrap up or show evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Per video below: He woke up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CW, thanks for the better link to video:D
LikeLiked by 1 person
From viewing the video you posted, it seems Gowdy was woken up by the things that lover boy said about candidate Trump, but a lot of that was available during the time that Gowdy was praising Mueller and saying that if President Trump was innocent he had nothing to fear. It’s hard to believe that Gowdy had not read the conversations between the lovers before then … but Gowdy is certainly acting different than in prior times.
p.s. thanks for posting the video.
Right, and Gowdy still did not know about the Awans…he is a fraud.
That was March. This is now.
He is seeing things in a different light.
This video has similar conclusions. Gowdy at 34:35. Excellent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
better clean link here. Love Bombard
[video src="https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/29-83059-post/Body-Language-Explosive-Rod-Rosenstein-Christopher-Wray-Hearing.mp4" /]
ha ha… no it wasn’t. (a cleaner link) Tricked me. Anyway, its a great video. Well worth the watch. Rosenstein gives away SO MUCH in his body language! Was hoping she would do one on this.
I like Judge JP, she is on our side, obviously.
NOBODY has done MORE to uncover the truth than Nunes. I sent him $50 and got a letter back. I expected it would be another hit for more money. It was a THANK YOU, no request for anything.
To me Nunes is the real deal. I think he is doing everything HE can.
I think the reason President Trump is reluctant to order the declassification is he has NO CONFIDENCE ANYONE at “justice” would carry out his orders.
As it has been pointed out up post the impeachment is only symbolic because there is NO chance the senate will vote to remove anyone from office.
So Nunes does what he can. I don’t blame him for a corrupt system.
Monday I will call Nunes, Jordan, Gaetz, Desantes, Meadows, Ron Johnson, and Grassley and say “thank you. Please keep up the fight.”
I remember once after I testified to a grand jury. I was tired, burned out, no way I was ever going to quit but- after the GJ indicted the perps, the jurors walked out of the GJ room and walked past me sitting in the the waiting room. I had not yet heard that they had voted to indict. As they walked by me they said “thank you” and “get ’em.”
We got ’em.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congress has the exclusive power of the purse. Our government cannot legally or constitutionally spend a nickel without Congressional appropriation. Congress should enact a bill that cuts off all funding for the DOJ and FBI as of a date certain, unless and until Nunes certifies that they have produced everything demanded by Congress to fulfill its oversight responsibility. Letters, deadlines, subpoenas, contempt (of Congress) don’t mean squat, unless Congress backs them up with real consequences that it alone can mete out, or withhold. And that would be the federal employees’ paychecks and expense reimbursements.paycheck.
“Judge” Jeannine called Nunes’ manhood into question : aren’t you impotent? Constitutionally, no, you alone control the purse. It just takes will, and an understanding of your role in our government. You don’t have any executive power, so quit acting like you do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But you control the purse, so cut them off,
God Bless Our Lion
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-MFCv0KCBJck/WGch4vKp1kI/AAAAAAAAE7k/TVVbfhAWwwANw_62nY1M-yCClmBJJMYhACJoC/s426/16%2B-%2B1
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Department of Justice is currently covering their own trail because they know they engaged in FISA abuses that they don’t want to be prosecuted for.”
______________________
And this is the problem.
The DOJ has possession of the EVIDENCE against them, and NOBODY is prepared to FORCE them to hand it over.
It’s as if I robbed a bank, and got back to my home safely, where I stashed the ski mask, the gun and the bank camera surveillance tape.
The police followed me from the bank, they have eyewitnesses and surveillance video from other camera sources, they know I did it, BUT…
They can’t arrest me because I refuse to give them the evidence.
And they can’t come into my house and seize the evidence because I’m in charge of issuing search warrants.
It’s literally FARCE.
It cannot exist without complete and voluntary suspension of disbelief, because it purposely defies all conventions of reality to the point of absurdity in order to evoke humor.
……………………………
Farce
noun
1. a light, humorous play in which the plot depends upon a skillfully exploited situation rather than upon the development of character.
2. humor of the type displayed in such works.
3. foolish show; mockery; a ridiculous sham.
……………………………
And that’s what our Justice System is today in America.
It is a FARCE.
A mockery, where criminals and traitors are in positions of power and authority, openly laughing at anyone who challenges them or threatens to bring them to justice, because they ARE “Justice”.
And they are so brazen that they don’t care that everyone knows they’re corrupt. In fact, they enjoy that public knowledge, in the same way Al Capone and every other infamous gangster always has.
And nobody does squat about it.
That’s the country we live in, and that’s the lesson our young people are learning, and have learned, for the last decade if not longer.
With no end in sight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, Scott. ..that’s the State of the Union and it’s finally happening right on center stage where John Q. can see it all play out instead of it occurring in dark corners and back rooms.
If this continues…what do we do? Frankly, the only chance we have to burn this to the ground is now, while Trump is in office. Imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the EXEC, and that includes the FBI and DOJ are separate and EQUAL branches of government. The DOJ CAN refuse to hand Congress sensitive info concerning an ongoing investigation.
REFERENCES:
DOJ Privacy Act Regulations | OPCL | Department of Justice
https://www.justice.gov/opcl/doj-privacy-act-regulations
Overview of the Privacy Act of 1974 | OPCL | Department of Justice
https://www.justice.gov/opcl/conditions-disclosure-third-parties#congress
Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties | Department of Justice
https://www.justice.gov/opcl
The twisted tale of the Privacy Act | Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press
https://www.rcfp.org/browse-media-law-resources/news-media-law/news-media-and-law-spring-2009/twisted-tale-privacy-act
“Remember the EXEC, and that includes the FBI and DOJ are separate and EQUAL branches of government. The DOJ CAN refuse to hand Congress sensitive info concerning an ongoing investigation.”
______________
Except in Congress’ capacity as Representatives of WE the PEOPLE.
We the People created the nation.
We the People created the Constitution.
The Constitution, created by We the People, authorized the creation of the government.
And it is a MAXIM that the created (e.g., the government) CANNOT be greater than the Creator.
Ergo, in their OVERSIGHT capacity, the Representatives who sit on the various Intelligence and Judiciary committees have an absolute AUTHORITY to OVERSEE any *&^% thing they want, on OUR behalf.
WE are the Master, THEY are the servant.
AND NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES OUR WICKED SERVANTS ***LIE*** ABOUT THAT RELATIONSHIP, it doesn’t change the FACT or the LAW or the Constitution.
Our Founding Fathers would be ASHAMED to call us Americans.
They would have SHOT these criminals DECADES ago, before they ever weaseled into positions of legal authority.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scott, the Privacy Act of 1974 was put in place BY CONGRESS to PROTECT ‘We the People’ It is part of innocent until proven guilty. It also protects the evidence and jury from becoming ‘tainted’
I think we are all P.O.ed about what was done to Jim Jordan. The press is trying to Convict Him WITHOUT a real trial. The Privacy Act is to PREVENT that type of tried in the MSM crap the DemonRats are so very fond of.
Below is an interesting thread to read and absorb. Whatever your position on Mr. Mueller might be, his Special Counsel investigation is turning out to be an epic clown show of prosecutor incompetence. Tuesday may well be his lowest point. On the 10th of July, this Tuesday, the Mueller team is required to go in front of Judge Emmit Sullivan and explain at length why, after 180 days of waiting, they need another 60 days before Gen. Flynn can receive his sentence for the crime he pleaded guilty to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Rudy has just said (in effect):
“Itemize the crime(s) you want to interview The President about, and demonstrate that the same questions cannot be answered other than by the President – otherwise, f–k -ff”
IOW, “I call your bluff.”
“…the coup leaders are still in power in DC”
Actually, it may be more accurate to say that “…some of the coup leaders still cling tenuously to positions of power in DC”.
But Mueller’s power is fading fast. and lots of castles built on Mueller’s expected conclusions have been built of sand.
Congressional oversight is over ruled by national security and legal concerns. Congress would have to have the power to declassify documents investigations and so forth independent of the DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA, etc. to fully perform its functions.
President Trump is ham strung by the Special Counsel; if he acts to declassify certain documents, he will face obstruction of justice accusations and the Demogop controlled Senate will have the excuse it both needs and wants to convict an impeachment. You me and the man on the moon all know that there is no obstruction of justice, But Schiff, Schumer, McCain, and others will vehemently disagree with common knowledge and its concomitant sense.
Time is running out; with the elections coming up, the committee will have new members if we should be so lucky as to have thrown some of the bums out of office. Those new members will require at least a reordering of the investigation if not a complete reset.
Sessions can save the day by firing Rosenstein, Mueller and ending the Special Counsel; yes, he will take a lot heat for it and will probably face impeachment. It is my firm opinion that the loss of his services won’t amount to much in the grand scheme of things.
If Sessions is too cowardly to step up, then Trump will have to handle it and we will have to march on DC to save his Presidency and our nation.
“President Trump is ham strung by the Special Counsel; if he acts to declassify certain documents, he will face obstruction of justice accusations and the Demogop controlled Senate will have the excuse it both needs and wants to convict an impeachment.”
_____
I don’t see how declassifying documents = “obstruction of justice”.
They might try to make that claim…but it is so ludicrous that people would laugh at them, loudly.
Revealing evidence is not ‘obstruction of justice’ — it is attaining justice by showing the truth.
Firing Rosenstein and Mueller, on the other hand, actually would seem like ‘obstruction of justice’…and would play right into the hands of the Dems/Enemedia/GOPe.
It would be a gift to them.
The way to end this…is to show the evidence that proves this whole RussiaCollusionWitchHunt was a big lie, a complete falsehood that was manufactured to Frame PTrump for something he didn’t do.
And the way to do that, is to declassify the documents that prove it was all made up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t see how declassifying documents = “obstruction of justice”
Exactly!
I don’t see how declassifying documents = “obstruction of justice”.
Declassifying documents = “obstruction of Deep State”.
“Congressional oversight is over ruled by national security and legal concerns.”
_______________
No, it’s not.
That is the equivalent of saying that the Master is overruled by the servants when the servants think it is really, really important.
There is NOTHING in this universe that could be so important that the SERVANT can overrule his MASTER.
Makes me want to SCREAM and rend my clothes.
If this is what people who frequent CTH think, then what hope have we that anyone else has a clue of understanding?
NOTHING is a higher Authority in THIS country than WE the People.
PLEASE try to understand this.
WE created the nation.
We the People created the Constitution.
The Constitution provided for the creation of the government.
That makes We the People a higher Authority than the government by a factor of TWO. If you want to get technical about it, others will go into more detail and say by a factor of FIVE.
The ‘created’ (the government) cannot, as a matter of fundamental principle, be greater than the ‘Creator’ (that’s US). By the very nature of its existence, the government created by us is inferior (subservient) to us.
The Constitution is based on COMMON LAW.
NOT ‘legalities’, not ‘statutes’, not ‘code’, NONE of that crap.
And it IS crap.
Legalistic ‘Admiralty Law’ / Law of the Sea bull*&^% that has NO PLACE on the Land.
It’s as if our Founding Fathers created our nation according to the rules of Football (Common Law, a.k.a. the Law of the Land), and over the passage of time, referees from the Sea came in usurped our game and changed it into Soccer (statute, code, legalism land) — without any authority to do so. It was done lawlessly. Without consent.
So we keep playing by the rules of Football (i.e., the Constitution, Common Law), and they keep throwing the flag and penalizing us according to the ‘rules’ of THEIR ‘game’ because they’re making their rulings according to soccer (legalities, legalisms, codes, statutes, etc.).
But there’s no soccer IN the Constitution, only Football (Common Law).
So to the extent that the Constitution is not observed, and the false legal system of Soccer is observed, our government has been usurped and overthrown by LAWYERS who declared WAR on our Republic from the day it was founded.
And if there is any way to take our country back without force, I’d like to know it.
The American people have a right to know, have a right to know, that’s all we ever hear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The American people have a right to know, have a right to know, that’s all we ever hear.”
____________________
The American People have the absolute RIGHT to overthrow this corrupt government and put every one of them to death for Treason if need be.
……………………………
“This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing Government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or their revolutionary right to dismember or overthrow it.”
— Abraham Lincoln, inaugural address, March 4, 1861
……………………………
.
……………………………
Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,
That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
………………………..
Definition of Unalienable
1: impossible to take away or give up
• unalienable rights
http://www.learnersdictionary.com/definition/unalienable
………………………………
Tench Coxe said: “Congress have no power to disarm the militia. Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birth-right of an American. …The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but, where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.”
.
George Mason settled the question of militia by asking and answering: “Who are the militia? They consist of the whole people, EXCEPT a few public officers.”
………………………..
Black’s Law Dictionary, 4th Edition:
Definition of EXCEPT
Not including. In reKelly’s Estate, 153 Misc. 445, 274 N.Y.S. 488.
Other than, In re Nelson’s Estate, 152 Misc. 245, 273 N.Y.S. 268; Ingram v. Stat~, 241 Ala. 166,3 So.2d 431, 432;
To exclude from an enumeration, the scope of statement or enactment, a privilege, etc.;
to leave out of account or consideration. In re Garvin’s Estate, 335 Pa. 542, 6 A.2d 796, 800; Rickman v. Commonwealth, 195 Ky. 715, 243 S.W. 929.
………………………….
.
Noah Webster said, “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”
.
“And what country can preserve its liberties, if its rulers are not warned from time to time, that this people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. … The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” — Thomas Jefferson
.
Writing in the Federalist Paper No.46, James Madison said, “The Constitution preserves the advantage of being armed which Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation … (where) the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.”
.
In Federalist Paper No. 28, Alexander Hamilton said, “If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is no recourse left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all forms of positive government.”
.
Richard Henry Lee said, “To preserve liberty it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.”
.
Joseph Story (Supreme Court Justice) said: “The right of the citizens to keep and bear arms has justly been considered, as the palladium of the liberties of a Republic; since it offers a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers…” – excerpt from ‘Commentaries on the Constitution’ (1833).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Founding Document, Declaration of Independence, continued:
…………………………………………….
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.
But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
…………………………………………….
It is a RIGHT, it is a DUTY, it is a MORAL OBLIGATION which we owe to every man and woman who has fought and died for our FREEDOM — both in the past and this very day — and which we owe to the generations which come after US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scott,
Congress and the DC government have been wiping their rears with the Constitution for over a century while flipping We the People the finger.
UNTIL the Supreme Court DOES THEIR DAMN JOB and overturns Congressional laws, we are stuck with those laws OR we play into the hands of the Commies and give them the Revolution they have been salivating over for decades.
William R. Russell was in Russia soon after the Bolsheviks seized power and spent considerable time there, working on Creel propaganda against the Germans, for the Bolsheviks, and later against the Bolsheviks. Russell described how he saw the communist tradecraft:
Willing Accomplices: How KGB Covert Influence Agents Created Political Correctness and Destroyed America by Kent Clizbe
OH yeah, it was OUR DAMN MONEY that FUNDED the Bolshevik Revolution!!! Money stolen from us by the Feral Reserve! Congressman McFadden’s Speech before the Attempts on His Life
Note Jacob Schiff’s role in both the Feral Reserve AND the Bolshevik Revolution.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trotskys-day-out-how-a-visit-to-nyc-influenced-the-bolshevik-revolution/
It’s like this….if PDJT can’t wrest control of the DoJ / FBI from the Deep state, who possibly could ever do it?
If the Pres doesn’t see Rosie and Wray and Sessions and Mueller off the property no-one can or will.
They are Trump’s hand-picked appointments to head the DOJ & FBI!!
Why would Trump wasn’t to fire his own people that he put in there with the express purpose of Draining the Swamp?!?
Makes no sense.
Trump knows what he’s doing.
I see what you did…. the irony, it drips.
Call out the nannying nabobs of negativism as “Doomers” as all they have is wow is us!
Doom is not the American Way!
Act Up
That is not an argument.
What fascinates me about the 42 people Nunes has listed, he doesn’t want his committee to interview them he wants the Judiciary and Oversight of Government Reform committees to do so – quite intriguing. What’s he found to justify it going before the Judiciary committee? Hmmmmmmmmmm.
This guy is a farmer.
He spent 6 months in the gulag without a peep. He emerged with his tune unchanged *
It is amazing he has not been dispatched John Roberts style yet (see: Jim Jordan).
This guy is a farmer.
I don’t know what capabilities he is allowed by chairman but I have to assume they are limited though I cannot ascertain at this time how he acquired the seat.
I would let him watch my children.
This guy is a farmer.
I have so much interest and respect for Admiral Rodgers and his appearance in November 2016. But I wonder where are our Intellectual Community warriors when we need them.
A simple query or two would seal the deal.
A simple query.
This guy is a farmer.
* A month after he was cleared I must say that….
Parts I have problems with :
“the FISA is totally fraudulent to me…”
Is it fixed ? It was basically rammed through like Obamacare 1 month after ethics cleared him. I recall one tweet saying there were “assurances”. I think it was around this time:
I am linking to my own comment. I have no shame. Non to spare.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/19/representative-ron-desantis-discusses-intel-committee-fisa-memo-and-doj-fbi-corruption/comment-page-1/#comment-4879157
There was no better time to bring the issue to the fore if it was bringable.
Public polling on any sentence including the acronym “fisa” must poll under 10.
Trust is a belief not a strategy or tactic.
Quelling is a tactic.
Slow bowl.
Issa : car alarms: 10 foot pole
Gowdy: prosecutor: 10 foot pole
Nunes: farmer: can watch over my children.
Choices choices
The Lord helps those who help themselves.
Luck is where preparedness and opportunity meet. (Source unknown!- or is it)
LikeLiked by 1 person