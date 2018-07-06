Viral Video Assault Suspect Kino Jimenez Arrested in San Antonio…

According to San Antonio media: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives last night and arrested.

Jimenez assaulted a 16-year-old at a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives in Universal City, police said, and taken into custody on a warrant for theft of person. (read more)

232 Responses to Viral Video Assault Suspect Kino Jimenez Arrested in San Antonio…

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Kino should have to do his community service time Making America Great Again….

    Sorry, couldn’t resist….oh noes, did it again. snicker.

  2. MAGA Scoop Twitter LibberTea says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    He needs to be prosecuted to the FULLEST extent. Just remember in London those cokes are filled with ACID.

  3. joeknuckles says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    It would be a real shame if anything was to happen to him while he was incarcerated.

  4. MAGAbear says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I so wish I could have been in that burger joint at that time………….I would’ve made Dave “the hammer” Schultz proud. 🙂

  5. txjohn says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Best news of the day!
    Laughed so hard I squeezed out 2 drops of pee.

  6. mazziflol says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

  8. American Male says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Arrested and soon-to-be convicted, he’s just fulfilling his destiny and is confirming the stereotypes attributed to his community.

  9. Watcher says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Wheels are turning in Texas. Greenies infiltrated by raza?
    Kicked out of greenies by a secretary of Houston chapter so quickly?
    If truth comes out I’ll bet he is a la raza solder.
    Socialist democrat party is a collection of all.

  10. Louisiana Steve says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    No sure he’d do such a thing to us big boys. Opening a can of whupass seems appropriate.

