Viral Video Assault Suspect Kino Jimenez Arrested in San Antonio…

According to San Antonio media: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives last night and arrested.
Jimenez assaulted a 16-year-old at a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
TEXAS – An arrest has been made in connection with a viral video in which a teenager’s Make America Great Again hat was torn off by a stranger at a San Antonio Whataburger.
30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives in Universal City, police said, and taken into custody on a warrant for theft of person. (read more)
Kino should have to do his community service time Making America Great Again….
Sorry, couldn’t resist….oh noes, did it again. snicker.
He needs to be prosecuted to the FULLEST extent. Just remember in London those cokes are filled with ACID.
It would be a real shame if anything was to happen to him while he was incarcerated.
You mean like if he fell down several flights of stairs in a one story facility? Would be a real shame indeed.
Or slipped in the shower and bruised his ribs.
I so wish I could have been in that burger joint at that time………….I would’ve made Dave “the hammer” Schultz proud. 🙂
Best news of the day!
Laughed so hard I squeezed out 2 drops of pee.
NOfundme..
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leftists-start-then-quickly-delete-gofundme-campaign-for-kino-jimenez/
Arrested and soon-to-be convicted, he’s just fulfilling his destiny and is confirming the stereotypes attributed to his community.
Wheels are turning in Texas. Greenies infiltrated by raza?
Kicked out of greenies by a secretary of Houston chapter so quickly?
If truth comes out I’ll bet he is a la raza solder.
Socialist democrat party is a collection of all.
Uhh… what do the post and “greenies” refer to?
No sure he’d do such a thing to us big boys. Opening a can of whupass seems appropriate.
