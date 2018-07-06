Viral Video Assault Suspect Kino Jimenez Arrested in San Antonio…

According to San Antonio media: 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives last night and arrested.

Jimenez assaulted a 16-year-old at a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

TEXAS – An arrest has been made in connection with a viral video in which a teenager’s Make America Great Again hat was torn off by a stranger at a San Antonio Whataburger. 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was located by robbery task force detectives in Universal City, police said, and taken into custody on a warrant for theft of person. (read more)

Advertisements