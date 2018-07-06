Gut Wrenching Jim Jordan Interview….

“Gut wrenching” when you watch the entire interview and reach the final minute where Ohio Republican Jim Jordan explains the past 24 hrs.
Jim Jordan appears on Brett Baier to push back against accusations he was aware of alleged sexual abuse by Ohio State University’s former wrestling team doctor when he was an assistant coach.
*Note*, before this story hit the major headlines, CTH received an email about this story surfacing and how it likely was constructed to target Jim Jordan for political damage. That email is below. CTH is not revealing the name of the sender.
SUBJECT: “Ohio State made NIKE the sole vendor”!!
The only named and quoted source in this garbage Jim Jordan story is Mike DiSabato of Columbus Ohio.
I am well acquainted with Mike back from when I had a sideline writing/covering college wrestling and MMA for some websites.
Mike is a known scumbag. He is in the athletic apparel business and owns Cage Fighter, a semi well known brand of fighting and wrestling gear.
He also was the driving force behind Agon, a short-lived wrestling promotion where everyone involved was cheated out of their money.
Mike has been sued REPEATEDLY for breach of contract by almost everyone he has worked with. It is well documented.
If you check his Twitter account, @thenotoriousmds, you will see he is a wacky left winger supporter of Bernie Sanders who repeatedly retweets Nancy Hogshead-maker, herself a fraud and one of the leading public voices behind advocacy for the current enforcement if Title IX in varsity sports (aka a “quota queen”).
Mike has a personal vendetta against Ohio State and Jim’s brother, Jeff.
He is mad at Ohio State because they made Nike the sole vendor for athletic gear for every sport back in January. Before this Cage Fighter provided the gear for the Wrestling program (which is now a BIG TIME program)
Jeff, Jim’s Brother is the head wrestling coach at Graham high school in St Paris Ohio, one of the 5 most prestigious high school wrestling programs in the country. Jeff and some partners started the apparel line RUDIs which they now use to supply their team gear, no longer doing business with DiSabato and Cage Fighter.
Since ending their relationship with Cage Fighter, DiSabato has been out for blood and is lashing out at Jim to get back at Jeff and Ohio State.
He’s even been attacking 22 year old OSU alum, Olympic and World champ Kyle Snyder, whom I’ve been around since middle school. Kyle, as far as I can tell, is a young man of absolutely impeccable character.
Kyle recently signed a sponsorship deal with RUDIs
Bearing false witness??? Terrible UNIPARTY DEEP STATE THINK TANK BLACK OPS tactic
Jim is but one man. It is very hard and dangerous work. But the truth is out thanks to him and it is undeniable. And we are 10’s of millions. We can take it from here. Thanks Jim, from the bottom of my heart. You are a hero, and your sacrifice will never be forgotten.
A word to those in the Freedom Caucus: WE ARE WATCHING YOU VERY CLOSELY. TAKE HEED. We stand with Jim Jordan and expect you to, as well.
#BeyondColdAnger
ive- you and me both.
In fact the Freedom Caucus members should talk to Ohio State University and let them know as a group how deeply disappointed they are with their process that allowed the university appointed lawyers by the state to make a public statement in the press that Jim Jordan had not responded to them. That was blame casting by the legal team. Ohio State University needs to step up and make sure the process is working for their former employees and students (like Jim Jordan) who are being truthful. Not everybody has the same experience. They need to jerk their lawyers chains.
Perkins Coie, imagine that. Instead of being raided the same way Manafort and Cohen were raided, there they are, conspiring to takedown Jim Jordan, who appears to be one of the truly good guys. And our FBI, and our Department of Justice do nothing. President Trump is going to have to step in at some point, and soon. The clown show at Justice has to end.
Perkins Coie….lawfare…against the good guys.
Cold anger doesn’t describe what I feel.
“THIS IS WAR!” — Andrew Breitbart
Why would any patriot choose to go into politics when it’s a guarantee that lies will be spread about you, your family will be targeted, and your life may be in jeopardy?
I agree with your sentiment – BEYOND cold anger!! Missing Andrew Brietbart every single day – wonder if the truth of what really happened to him will ever be known?
We love President Trump because of his nonsensical approach to the presidency, which has been lacking for decades. Most of all we love him because he doesn’t put up with the Democrats BS, and that’s what all this is, from the Russia investigation to these accusations towards Congressman Jordan. Expect a full salvo of insults and smears towards the Supreme Court nominee when he or she is announced next week. The left in this country are nothing but scumbags. They can’t debate the issues in a rational discussion so they try to bloody up the opposition and smear their way to power. Maybe some rational people in that party had better wake the hell up because the more unhinged and dangerous they become the more they will drive reasonable people away from them. President Trump has shown all of us the best way to beat the left is to stay on offense 24/7. He never gives them time to catch their breaths before he goes on the attack again and again, and proving they’re nothing but loudmouthed, spineless paper tigers!
Perfectly stated, thank you.
“It’s a lie” said the staffer, “I know” said LBJ, “now let’s make him deny it”.
A technique as old as the hills.
Nunes and Meadows are next.
My FB post:
Little insight into this crazy political world, where our own representatives aren’t playing nice.
I’m a Libertarian, which means the only thing that I hate more than bought and paid for Republicans in the swamp is only surpassed by the Democrat’s that are also bought and paid for.
The victims? Us.
If you want to see the most insane political hack job of this week, look no further than the scandal created surrounding Jim Jordan.
Jim Jordan is supposedly one of the “good guys” of the R’s, not a fake like Paul Ryan or Senator Mitch McConnell, or even worse, little Lindsey Graham.
With Ryan inexplicably 😉 leaving not only the top spot in Congress the Uniparty (Ruling Dems and Rinos) want others to get the Speaker of the House nod. The people want Jim Jordan.
The same Jim Jordan that publicly questioned Rod Rosenstein over the year long delay for docs. JUST LAST WEEK>
The same Asst. AG that the House voted to subpoena after months of delay. Back to this in a moment.
So back to Ohio State wrestling. Jim Jordan was an assistant coach there after winning 2 national championships. He was assistant coach of his one weight class.
So after challenging Rod Rosenstein over the ridiculous IG Report, which has an intro and summary that ignore the unreported real details of the corruption of the FBI and DOJ,
ONE. One assistant coach for one weight class is being mentioned in an investigation that started in April.
I challenge you to even being able to search any outcry to the actual head coach. The accused perpetrator has been dead for over 10 years.
Let’s forget the really shady past of the wrestlers targeting Jones, and only Jordan, and not any other weight class coach or even the head coach for a second.
The law firm behind the accusers that Jim knew, no accusations that any others knew, no investigation as of yet into Jim by the official investigation.
The law firm involved with the accusers?
Hillary Clinton hired them. They worked with Fusion GPS and foreign intel to help create the Dossier.
Perkins Coie.
They also have ties to all of those hired to try and contact Trump’s campaign staff using Russians to help get the 302s approved for the spying in Trump tower.
Don’t fall for it.
Jim Jordan. Stay strong.
Ralph Norman, don’t let us down.
I like Jim Jordan, but I also know the body language, and language of a liar. I’m sure people will yell at me on here, and the circumstances and timing of the lawyers etc stinks, but in the instance, I don’t believe Jim Jordan. I hope I’m wrong.
You are SO WRONG! AND I AM YELLING AT YOU. GO AWAY
How astute. I must rush over and tell my friends about “Craft Eccentric’s” psychic ability.
You don’t believe Jim Jordan but you believe the accusers?
How many of them filed complaints and said the doc was molesting them?
None. Until now. And you believe them.
No need to ‘hope’. You are wrong, Craft Eccentric. Go away.
Well, question is, who is the liar here? You “like Jim Jordan” but you say his body language says he’s a liar and you don’t believe him? Sounds like you’re talking out of both sides of your mouth at once and frankly, I don’t believe ANYTHING you just said in that post!!
Oh, BTW, do you work for Perkins Coie because it sure sounds like it? [/rolleyes] [barf]
Craft- you must be confusing this blog with some other one where people don’t get called out when they spout off BS. I suggest that you take a hike.
I had the great privilege of knowing Terry McCann (Olympic Gold) Dana Point Ca. , taking a clinic from Dan Gable (Olympic Gold), these guys do not rise to the top without the utmost quality of character, strength and honesty!
The clinic I was lucky enough to have with Dan Gable was dissapointing at first…
I thought he was going to teach me some good moves.
Wrong.
He taught all us to treat our opponent like the worst person you could ever imagine…that was closest to you, and use basic skills to do the rest!
Look up what happened to his (Dan Gable) sister and father and learn how he dirrected his energy.
Swamp just pulled a Tigers tail and they will regret it.
Explain yourself. Your statement is incredible.
LikeLike
I think you’re confusing genuine gentlemanly shame with guilt. He’s most likely ashamed that he has to be on the receiving end of this garbage. His family, I’m sure is affected as are his associations. I’m sure he feels as if he wasn’t on a truth mission and hadn’t pursued a political savior role, none of the people he loves would’ve been subjected to this vitriol.
I’m sure he’s also grappling with the emotions associated with betrayal. He’s been betrayed by people he represented and colleagues within his sport. People he most likely trusted and had faith in have disappointed him, sold him out and betrayed him. For no other reason than they’re jealous, petty and unethical.
I saw a man tonight with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Someone who feels responsible for inadvertently causing peopleche lives and respects, hurt. I saw a man realizing how ugly the democratic and deep state machine is. I saw an honorable man grappling with the realization that he’s at war.
At the end of the day, I saw a good man. An honest man. A hero and a gentleman.
* people he loves
Liberal troll alert!
Excuse my French.
This really pisses me off! This is the stupidest bull shit I ever heard.
How the hell can anyone sexually abuse an Ohio state wrestler?
There are very few men (maybe the Iowa boys 🙂 that could take on a 20 year old Ohio state wrestler.
Stand strong Mr. Jordan.
Emotional
Watch a college wrestling match .No way this happened to adult men. Wrestlers are discipline. and have great body strength, My husband wrestled all the way thru HS , coached Jr program and now is a ref. I know this is TOTAL BS.
Hang in there, Jim.
This is your biggest ‘wrestling match’ to date.
The other ‘team’ is trying to psyche you out and sap your strength.
Don’t fall for it and let them succeed.
This is your most important championship match, by far.
You are representing us all!
We are with you.
Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
(Deu 31:6 KJV)
Excellent, Phil!
Bug all of Obama/Soetoro’s communications. It seems to me he is “community organizing” all of this.
Not a single Treeper would be surprised if Barry’s fingerprints were on this.
I guess now many more people will be able to see the chicken through the feathers. Not. The small gang of Collectivists have always known this and are using it to their advantage, as usual. They won’t be stopped because most people will never learn that Collectivism needs stopping. This society is now nearly devoid of people who can think for themselves, much less govern themselves. I am pessimistic about the very near future. Likely our votes won’t even get counted this Fall.
Now they have slaughtered a 22 year old wrestler and nobody will ever be charged! Sound familiar?
Sure, its not personal at all…Right,Rosenstein?
Rep. Louie Gohmert: The Department of Justice Might Be Spying on Me
This is institutional…Founders put in place the Balance of Power! HOUSE IS THE PASSION OF THE PEOPLE!! HOLD DOJ FBI IN CONTEMPT!!!
I’m thinking the smear campaign has less to do with Jim’s questioning of RR during the hearings and more about the Speaker of the House position and the power he could wield in future investigations of perpetrators such as Perkins Coie, ET AL.
LikeLiked by 4 people
UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops want to make an example…remember when a member was attacked in his home during the O years?
Stand strong, Jim! We are with you! We are putting our protective shield around you and your family 24/7. Fight on! And NEVER, NEVER GIVE UP!
#IStandWithJim
Please tell us Jim’s brother Jeff is not the father of the dead young wrestler.
“DiSabato has been out for blood…”
An ominous metaphor under the recent circumstances and when coupled with Katie Arrington’s car accident, well, it’s all a bit much isn’t it?
A champion
Not a loser!
The days ahead will be filled with a full court press by the Dems. Stand tough , speak out and do everything in your power to show that we will not back down one inch ever!
Don’t take the bait…don’t entertain the “charges”…ask who benefits???
This is an obvious deep state hit job. The car wreck(s), an insider (Disabato) that they dredged up from the smelly mire, the authentic account of the e mail sender, obviously a childhood friend of the Jordan’s, spell it out for us. The question is, are we going to let the allied media spin it away, within a week? Folks, a car wreck last week involving MAGA Kate Arrington. Jordan’s nephew. The truck parked on the RR tracks in W. Va., JUST as a train full of congressional repubes and some good guys, are heading up the tracks? And now Jordan’s nephew. Does anyone really know what happened in Vegas?
Seth Rich.
FBI.
DoJ.
And Sooo much more.
Stop calling me a conspiracy nut, and get busy exposing this shit.
‘Cause FOX ain’t gonna do it.
The most Evil Deep State Devils look at our great Jim Jordan with fear and loathing because he is an honest man and incorruptible.
Jim has the strength of ten because his heart is pure. If there is one person in that cesspool of a Congress that I trust, it’s him, and I think that even he was unprepared for this vicious attack.
As we have learned from Sundance and President Trump, we must be vigilant always and ready to fight when necessary.
Our enemies never sleep. They never quit. They want us dead.
Just a reminder to all Treepers – THIS is Perkins Coie. They weren’t just hired guns for Hillary.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perkins_Coie
Perkins Coie is counsel of record for the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Leadership Council, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Other political clients include nearly all Democratic members of the United States Congress. It has also represented several presidential campaigns, including those of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. The group’s Political Law practice was for many years headed by Robert Bauer and is now chaired by Marc Elias.
Mr. Jordan’s closest office is a 2hr drive up I-75.
I think one day next week I will hand carry a letter of support to his staff to deliver to him.
This is absolutely infuriating.
It seems it’s impossible to be a “good guy” in DC. If you are perceived as a threat, the deep state and liberal smear machine will just swallow you whole.
Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. ;(
I don’t k is what to do. What do we do? We can’t allow this to go on. I know we are praying but what else. I just saw that Jim’s nephew was killed is a car crash.
Dear God Alimighty. Please have mercy on our country and protect us. The gates of hell have opened against us.
…I don’t know to do…
The opposition is evil. From the CIA to Perkins Coie. Really, really evil. They will stop at nothing. Believe it and am not speaking from a distance.
