Scott Pruitt Resigns as EPA Administrator…

In a letter to the president EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position. President Trump has accepted his resignation and notes that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday. (letter below)
When are we gonna harass the hell out of Schumer and his family?
Why should they ever stop their behaviors when they get what they want without consequence?
We will deliver the consequence in November.
Not going to play their dirty game. Start putting democrat stalkers behind bars NOW before someone really gets hurt.
^^^^^THIS is the correct response^^^^^^^
Never lower yourself to the level of the slime. Win on solid ground with integrity. We never need to do to them what they do or we are reinforcing their actions and taking away the moral and legal high ground. Great reply Deplorable_Vespucciland!
Never come down to their level of hate and violence. We are God loving Christians and will win in November
MAGA
#WALKAWAY
We’re too busy working and winning to have time to go out of our way to disrupt the lives of others.
What a beautiful letter of resignation to the President. Scott is a Patriot and did a great job . These relentless attacks are wearing thin . The administration works 12 -16 hrs a day . Trump needs to start with the press. They need to be accountable and professional or pull their press credentials. Just calling out fake news is doing absolutely nothing. They just intensify their rhetoric.
The media is self-destructing… or maybe a should use the past tense. Why get in the way when the enemy of the American people are discrediting themselves. American people must learn. You can’t trust the lamestream media and you can’t trust your deep state bureaucrats
It’ll embolden the left.
I don’t blame him, but he essentially rewarded their tactics. Expect more of them now.
Yeah. Unenviable position.. the whole EPA was actively working against him and the President. Had to be awful. Then add on the press and the confrontation in public… natch. They’ll go after Mulvaney now… bigtime. Just watch.
which of his Obama leftover subordinates told that teacher where he was dining?
Which is why entire D.C. bureaucracies should be defunded, eliminated, and/or combined. Fire all the top three levels of management, eliminate their SWAT teams, and speed along the destruction of the Deep State.
Take their coats and the ammo that Obola gave them.
Also take their coats and all that ammo that 0zero gave them.
So for the double doubley!
As I recall reading PDJT relied heavily on Pruitt, and often sought his advice in matters greater than EPA. I recall that Scott is Donald’s trusted friend and confidant.
Does anybody recall anything along these lines? My memory is spotty on this one.
He was like a shooting star. Bright on the first months. Then dimmed and disappeared.
He was there on policy. Behavior caught up to him.
With the wolves at the door at all times, you have to be correct every minute.
One error in judgment, and your are a fresh kill.
This absolutely infuriates me! This is the direction we are going as a country. If you dislike a member of our President’s Cabinet, harass them enough and eventually they will walk away. Scott Pruitt was a hero in my book given how he fought the previous administration and has reversed a majority of the BS from the previous administration.
I absolutely agree with him that the President was given to us from our Father in Heaven at this point in time.
We will absolutely defeat Evil! I can’t wait until November to begin the process of destroying the Democrat Party. That is exactly what will happen given events like this one today. Enjoy your so called victory because the Trump Army will win this WAR!
Great Post…..:)
We’ve got to purge the SES. Nothing is set in stone forever, it’s time for a huge change in government. I’m hoping that Mulvaney’s consolidation idea spreads like a wildfire.
I was always a Laura Ingram fan BUT NO MORE! She helped in his outing. My Laura 365 IS OVER!
Pruitt is not dumb. He would not have taken Trump unaware, nor would he have written a letter like that without Trump knowing about it. You don’t blindside someone you say you respect.
Trump is up to something!
Wouldn’t it be a kick if he comes out tonight guns blazing. He’s going after Tester because of what he did to Dr. Ronnie. This is just more fuel to that fire.
I hope that there will be some big fireworks tonight!
Sarah Palin comes to mind……..:-)
turning the EPA over to Putin
He is an evironmentalist but drills in the Arctic. We’d have pipelines wherever needed. Putin loves pipelines.
His own, not ours. He would like to sabotage ours, I’m sure.
Was thinking that possibly he is aware that democrats will step up the harassment of Administration officials in public, but that is not necessarily a good look for them.
How many of us have contacted them with positive comments to shore them up? Tell them how much we are counting on them and that we are behind them. Tell them we know how difficult the dems are trying to make it but that we will come to their aid when needed.
This my fellow Treepers is utter bullshit, Scott Pruitt shouldn’t have resigned, he’s been successful implementing President Trump’s policies and rolling back regulations, he’s been a huge thorn in the Demorat’s side, with this act, bowing too pressure and leaving his post our enemies have added another scalp to their belt and set back the progress being made at the EPA. Who do I blame for this travesty? The Liberal Media, the Democrats, the Obama/Clinton-era holdovers, the “Resistance” members, that have sabotaged Pruitt and leaked nothing but lies to the Fake Newsers.
Chances are very high that he resigned because his family asked him to. It’s one thing to handle the attacks yourself, but quite another to watch your family go through it. Pruitt and hi family need our prayers.
And by the way, while I agree with your point, I think I’m not alone in asking you not to use foul language.
I’ve refrained from profanity for a loooong time here, but THIS, TODAY, losing one of the administrations most successful cabinet-level agency directors is just too much. Believe me I exercised restraint when composing my original post.
Maybe Pruitt was leaving anyway. And they hatched a plan to use Pruitts resignation as a weapon to go after these crazy communist harassing the administration.
His resignation letter provides the cover for a President Trump counter punch that will knock their fillings loose.
Watch the Sparks and fur are about to fly folks If the crazies are not put in check, you can look for some killings to happen. Once it starts it will be a sanitizing fire.
I think it is good that he mentioned the harassment of his family. I wonder if we will see the counterpunch at the rally?
Montana Send Matt to Washington and Tester into the toilet
He shouldn’t have resigned and trump shouldn’t have accepted it! Now democrat will go after everyone in the Adm!
You mean they haven’t been? After all, most of them are, ‘gasp’, pale in complexion. Which means they must be (long drumroll) patriachial white supremicist cishet etc. etc.
Its the antifa strategy, applied to cabinet appointees, and staff.
Just as antifa prevents conservative speakers and events, by threatening a riot, the constant harrassment, scurrilous stories in msm, bogus legal cases, and death threats, all to drive away anyone from wanting to work in the administration.
I’m keeping the anger cold, for now. They are really spoiling for a fight, ain’t gonna give it to them,……yet.
But there is a limit,….and they are right AT it. Its obvious this is a fight to the finish, with no quarter given. We can NEVER go back to polite disagreement.
Its an us or them; so the only real question is, when it becomes obvious, even to them, that the victory is ours, will they not only tip over the board, and spill the gamepieces on the floor, but break the table, as well?
Are they really willing to tear this country down, cause they can’t have it their way?
“Are they really willing to tear this country down, cause they can’t have it their way?”
Ever watch a two year-old have a tantrum?
I’m afraid many of them are, Dutchman.
Pruitt did a great job on policy, but he really was responsible for his own downfall.
The great thing about this resignation is the timing. Dems can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, far less organize to resist the SC pick AND raise a big hullaballoo about Pruitt simultaneously.
Lost in the shuffle.
And his replacement looks to have the same ability and inclination to continue doing what needs to be done from a policy viewpoint, without attracting quite the same attention.
We’ve known this was going to happen for some time and the resignation of Justice Kennedy has provided the opportune time to slide Pruitt out the door with the least amount of fuss.
Scott Pruitt did yeoman’s work inside the walls of the EPA which fully supported President Trump. President Trump said just that.
Scott Pruitt also did some stupid, ham-handed stuff that fed, overfed and stuffed the Hate Trump Media with a banquet of invective to throw back at Scott Pruitt. And they did. They gave it to him 24-7 and much of it he could not duck or deny or explain.
President Trump is far from sad to see him go. The very last thing President Trump needs is someone who has an overblown sense of self-entitlement and goes about grifting and feathering his nest with perks and goodies. In fact, Pruitt’s job was to keep his head down, keep his nose clean and to Make America Great Again by following the lead of President Donald J. Trump. Instead, Pruitt made himself a lightning rod and supplied his enemies with the ammunition they used against him. He needed to go. He is gone. Good.
Agreed. He was doing a great job on the policy which is why he drew the heat. But he did a poor job on venality and ethics.
I’m proud of him for recognizing he was now a detriment to MAGA and honorably resigning.
No matter who you nominate, everyone makes mistakes or innocent conduct becomes twisted to seem corrupt, illegal or unethical.
Not to mention being set up by employees you depend on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is hard to see warriors fall in this battle. Trump’s agenda will not change have no fear of that. If anything, it will accelerate now that an acting director is in place.
I never let anyone give any of my crew the biz but me.
A year in DC is like ten years in a normal job.
These days, the stress is a killer.
All these people don’t have the leverage DJT has. He gets to dish it out. They have to be polite and take it all, shake it off and come back for more.
And they can’t be corrupt like Congress.
After a year, a good $$$ offer wins the day.
Your life is shortened in these jobs. Who needs it?
Unconventional president ~ Unconventional administration.
Expect people to come in and get a job done then move on.
“Distant roads are calling…”
Next person comes in and the democrat media complex goes on attack.
That is one of the most sincere, heartfelt and deeply respectful resignations I have ever read. This breaks my heart that The hyenas of the poisoned left has done such unspeakable damage to our country. God bless you Scott Pruitt, you did your service well and we will never forget!
I liked Pruitt and wish he would have stayed. However, he’s gone and we still have to MAGA. What is up with his replacement? Will he MAGA or is he an establishment bureaucrat?
My niece works for the EPA and posted “Another one bites the dust” on her Facebook page. When are these UNELECTED bureaucrats going to stop running our government? The FBI, EPA, it just never ends.
What a sincere and beautiful letter…
God works in mysterious ways, His wonders.
Thank you…
Soros opened up the purse strings and unleashed a raft of trolls on other sites. They are all basically repeating the lies and trying to drive home that Pruitt was wrong to have 24/7 security. (the silly story about a used mattress has always sounded to me like something a snowflake would make up.)
