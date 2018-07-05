President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Great Falls, Montana – 6:00pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. Part of the rally objective is to boost Republican Montana Auditor Matt Rosendale in November’s election for the Senate seat currently held by Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Tester. Tester led a ridiculous smear campaign against the former White House doctor and Veterans Affairs nominee, Ronny Jackson.
Topics during the rally will likely cover: the upcoming Supreme Court nomination; the ongoing trade initiatives of the administration; the continued benefits from the tax cut and reform program; as well as other key MAGA initiatives. Anticipated speech time 6:00pm EDT with pre-rally speakers earlier in the program.
“We are taking back out country, returning the power where it belongs, TO THE PEOPLE.”:
POWER BACK TO THE PEOPLE…. USA, USA, USA.
Those few words are KEY words. It’s what everybody wants. Five words that are very personal to each individual.
He does have a keen sense of humor. Refreshing.
Get the asses out(DemocRats)
So my take is…
Pocahontas needs to take Genealogy test
Mad Maxine needs to take an IQ test
Crooked Hillary needs to take a polygraph
The rest of Washington swamp dwellers need to be subject to random drug/alcohol testing.
I like it, good ideas. All doable 🙂
POTUS channeling Winston Churchill. Good.
We will NEVER, EVER SURRENDER/ONE GLORIOUS NATION UNDER GOD.
I always thought and said that Reagan would be the greatest president in my lifetime….but I have to admit…..I was wrong. Biggly!!!
Huggely !
He looked at the skies….oh my…my screen is blurry…again the pioneers & how to fight…my life is good because of my parent’s & grandparent’s struggle & hard work…from the sod house on the Hi-Line…
Winnamins sure work great.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 PDJT.
I think I see the clear outline of the SECOND AMENDMENT that POTUS carries in his jacket pocket!
And I see what I think are THREE Catholic priests to the left of the podium.
Middle priest gave POTUS a blessing as he walked off stage.
OMG what a rally. President Trump was cookin’
I love President Trump!
All better now. 🙂 It takes a lot of Trump rallies to heal from the IG Report on Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Corrupticons at the DOJ/FBI.
My President is healing a broken Nation.
MAGA! For God and Country.
Priests standing behind Trump…middle one just blessed POTUS with sign of the cross. POTUS gestured a thank you to him. 🙏
I love how at the end POTUS is never in a hurry to leave. Just does a slow walk out waving and acknowledging all of the people. Like he would spend all night with them if he could. I think he loves being with the people. Such a contrast to what he faces everyday in DC.
An hour and 12 minutes… can you imagine Hillary doing that ??!!
He looks like he’s lost some weight… since he said he will try to… I’m not worried.
And he’s 72….unreal!!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Oh wow…I was cooking and eating my dinner throughout this rally and all I can say is he was really wound up…some of his comments were incredibly hilarious…Like warren and the dna test…I can’t really describe it…he was really going strong..I love this man so totally…
Yeah, I loved that stuff. Biting humor.. and dead on. I loved the ” keep it secret” part. Very stable genius.
Great speech. I love the additions he’s making. This was one of his best. I love that he called out DOJ ( like I said should be done ) for treating Hillary differently and obviously they are getting away with it. That, coming from our President, is profound. He called out the system. It’s clear to anyone outside of the beltway what’s been going on.
Lots of other great points in the speech. What he did to Tester, in laying out all the crap hes’ done and voted on was awesome. I think the President will put outsized pressure on these Senate seats to get out the MAGA vote. He knows what he is doing and he knows the base is resolute and pissed off.
OMG. Best rally ever!!! He hit every body and their brother!!!
It was so amazing…can’t wait until Mueller and company try to impeach him…wow…he is a winner.
Wow!
Future’s lookin pretty darn good…
I gotta 😎
After 8 long years of our country under attack from the within it is so refreshing to stand with a president who actually loves America as it is one nation indivisible with one flag under one God.
