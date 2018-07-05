President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Great Falls, Montana – 6:00pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. Part of the rally objective is to boost Republican Montana Auditor Matt Rosendale in November’s election for the Senate seat currently held by Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Tester. Tester led a ridiculous smear campaign against the former White House doctor and Veterans Affairs nominee, Ronny Jackson.

Topics during the rally will likely cover: the upcoming Supreme Court nomination; the ongoing trade initiatives of the administration; the continued benefits from the tax cut and reform program; as well as other key MAGA initiatives. Anticipated speech time 6:00pm EDT with pre-rally speakers earlier in the program.

RSBN Livestream Link (live) – Fox10 Livestream Link – PBS Rally Livestream Link

