President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Great Falls, Montana – 6:00pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana.  Part of the rally objective is to boost Republican Montana Auditor Matt Rosendale in November’s election for the Senate seat currently held by Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Tester.   Tester led a ridiculous smear campaign against the former White House doctor and Veterans Affairs nominee, Ronny Jackson.

Topics during the rally will likely cover: the upcoming Supreme Court nomination; the ongoing trade initiatives of the administration; the continued benefits from the tax cut and reform program; as well as other key MAGA initiatives.  Anticipated speech time 6:00pm EDT with pre-rally speakers earlier in the program.

RSBN Livestream Link (live)Fox10 Livestream LinkPBS Rally Livestream Link

  1. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    “We are taking back out country, returning the power where it belongs, TO THE PEOPLE.”:

  2. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    POWER BACK TO THE PEOPLE…. USA, USA, USA.

  3. Pam says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:36 pm

  4. waltherppk says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

  5. rumpole2 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    So my take is…

    Pocahontas needs to take Genealogy test

    Mad Maxine needs to take an IQ test

    Crooked Hillary needs to take a polygraph

    The rest of Washington swamp dwellers need to be subject to random drug/alcohol testing.

  6. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    POTUS channeling Winston Churchill. Good.

  7. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    We will NEVER, EVER SURRENDER/ONE GLORIOUS NATION UNDER GOD.

  8. waltherppk says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

  9. Pam says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

  10. Newman says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I always thought and said that Reagan would be the greatest president in my lifetime….but I have to admit…..I was wrong. Biggly!!!

  11. Lumina says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    He looked at the skies….oh my…my screen is blurry…again the pioneers & how to fight…my life is good because of my parent’s & grandparent’s struggle & hard work…from the sod house on the Hi-Line…

  12. DanO64 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Winnamins sure work great.

  13. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 PDJT.

  14. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I think I see the clear outline of the SECOND AMENDMENT that POTUS carries in his jacket pocket!

  15. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    And I see what I think are THREE Catholic priests to the left of the podium.

  16. FL_GUY says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    OMG what a rally. President Trump was cookin’

  17. waltherppk says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    I love President Trump!

    All better now. 🙂 It takes a lot of Trump rallies to heal from the IG Report on Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Corrupticons at the DOJ/FBI.

    My President is healing a broken Nation.

    MAGA! For God and Country.

  19. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Priests standing behind Trump…middle one just blessed POTUS with sign of the cross. POTUS gestured a thank you to him. 🙏

  20. lorenetn says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    I love how at the end POTUS is never in a hurry to leave. Just does a slow walk out waving and acknowledging all of the people. Like he would spend all night with them if he could. I think he loves being with the people. Such a contrast to what he faces everyday in DC.

  21. Pam says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:44 pm

  22. Landslide says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    And he’s 72….unreal!!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  23. littleflower481 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Oh wow…I was cooking and eating my dinner throughout this rally and all I can say is he was really wound up…some of his comments were incredibly hilarious…Like warren and the dna test…I can’t really describe it…he was really going strong..I love this man so totally…

  24. Uncle Max says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Great speech. I love the additions he’s making. This was one of his best. I love that he called out DOJ ( like I said should be done ) for treating Hillary differently and obviously they are getting away with it. That, coming from our President, is profound. He called out the system. It’s clear to anyone outside of the beltway what’s been going on.

    Lots of other great points in the speech. What he did to Tester, in laying out all the crap hes’ done and voted on was awesome. I think the President will put outsized pressure on these Senate seats to get out the MAGA vote. He knows what he is doing and he knows the base is resolute and pissed off.

  25. blind no longer says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    OMG. Best rally ever!!! He hit every body and their brother!!!

  26. Trumpstumper says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Wow!

    Future’s lookin pretty darn good…

    I gotta 😎

  27. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    After 8 long years of our country under attack from the within it is so refreshing to stand with a president who actually loves America as it is one nation indivisible with one flag under one God.

  28. waltherppk says:
    July 5, 2018 at 7:47 pm

