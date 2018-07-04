President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate July 4th – White House Independence Day Speech (video)…

President Donald J Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence host an independence day picnic at the White House for administration officials and military families.
Melania looks beautiful and President Trump looks happy. I just hope they both know how happy we are to have them as our First Couple!
FLOTUS could wear a burlap sack and still look totally stunning!
Happy 4th everyone! 🙂
classy couple.
God bless Donald and Melania Trump. God bless America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.
I must confess. I clicked on this just to see what our FLOTUS was wearing… Bang Shang a Lang!!!!!
Yep. At first, before I saw that it was full length I was slightly critical of the dress. But wow, as a full length dress it is stunning and so appropriate. It’s also reminiscent of the dresses worn in the era of our founding fathers. It’s a home run.
A blue and white gingham checked dress? I ask you … who else but our FABULOUS & CLASSY FIRST LADY could ever pull that one off? NOBODY ELSE … THAT’S WHO!
A Happy and Safe Independence Day to ALL True Americans!
Blue and white gingham…. How very American! How very Heartland!
4th of July livestream Capitol
Thanks bunches. We couldn’t find it earlier.
So great of him to stop and acknowledge Gunnery Sgt. Sarah Sheffield for her singing the National Anthem PDJT has real class
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good point Jim. Happy Independence Day to you.
God Bless them and protect them; I honestly think they might be the most hated people in the world; and certainly not because they deserve it, but because they have been made targets by the insane left in this country, which would be the insane leftist Enemedia, the Hollywood walking dead, and the entire so called Democratic Party, and that includes the Rinos who side with them.
Pray for them, and us. We know now, because of his election, just how filthy these leftists really are and what they would be doing to us right now if Satans girlfriend had been installed. They are EVIL EVIL EVIL people.
Don’t forget the millions and gaining everyday that are all aboard the MAGA Train.🇺🇸🇺🇸👌👍
And Gods protection too.
The eneMedia just magnify every negative with their 📢😖.
OK Sundance, nice photos you took of our VSGPDJT and gorgeous First Lady.🇺🇸😜👌👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mrs Trump is certainly the epitome of style. God bless America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching the White House special on the Hallmark Channel. Happy 4th of July celebration for everyone to share 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donna
Me too. Jax’s song so great and the American Airman singer-fantastic!
Joe Everson sings and paints Statue of Liberty
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=130777
It is SO wonderful to have AMERICANS in The People’s House!!!
I love our President Trump and his amazing wife Melania. They understand what it means to be an American, and they know that freedom isn’t free. Our proud warriors and defenders of this nation must be thanking God for a Commander in Chief like PT.
