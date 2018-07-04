July 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #531

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
“I’m Maxine Waters… and this is my world.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Raymond Kethledge’s interview with President Donald Trump has placed him in serious contention to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, multiple sources tell The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Sources with knowledge of the process told TheDCNF that Kethledge had a strong interview with the president, and remains under very serious consideration.
Other knowledgeable sources say Judge Amy Barrett’s interview with Trump was satisfactory and that she remains viable for a Supreme Court appointment, either now or in the future. The strength of Kethledge’s meeting, however, seems to have scrambled the field.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More leaks?
Not being snarky 👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
No offense to Judge Barrett but, admittedly based on cursory research on my part, Raymond Kethledge seems an incredibly strong and trustworthy candidate for the Supreme Court.
Let’s make ABSOLUTELY sure that the judge chosen will be a Scalia not a Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Barrett is well qualified, but the firestorm surrounding her religious beliefs would be a major distraction, one the President will want to avoid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with Ms. Barrett looks to be quite qualified, but her religious beliefs are not in contention, with us I mean.
She is by all signs an incredibly decent human being, with amazing values, immensely respectable.
I would say the reason Judge Raymond Kethledge seems preferable by a good margin is reflected in his work experience and in his bravery to do the right thing not in academic settings but in actual criminal decisions. I’ve liked everything I seen about him!!
By the way, if he is the chosen one, there will be an even bigger firestorm and snowflake melting on the left than in the case of Judge Barrett . . . but that’s just some bonus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He may be a great and awesome, Scalia like choice. However, NOTHING will set off the feminists and liberals like a devout, prolife, conservative, CATHOLIC woman who will provide the vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Will rival the appointment of Justice Thomas, whose nomination drove a stake through the heart of the most-favored narrative of the left…that all African Americans are liberals and only Democrats will promote their interests.
Additionally, all republicans and 3 dems voted for her just last year. Even more pressure on the GOPe and red-state Dems to support her again.
Without exception, Barrett will be the cause of the biggest explosion, if an explosion is a bonus you enjoy.
LikeLike
I can do with either “boom”. (-:
Both choices seem fine or more than fine to me.
I prefer Judge Raymond Kethledge on substance, but I trust President Trump’s judgment.
LikeLike
The Dems are committed to blocking any nominee to preserve the 4-4 vote until after the midterms, which I perceive to be a bogus strategy because they will be net losers of Senate seats. I believe their real objective is to delay the process sufficiently to allow time for opposition research (smearing) of the nominee.
I expect a very bitter and lengthy confirmation battle, unless the President convinces a couple of Dems to support his choice. Such is unlikely, I think, unless someone believes voting for the President’s nominee is the best, and perhaps only, option that will save their political life in a state the President won.
LikeLike
Hopefully our astute President will push the process so quickly that the Dim’s won’t know what hit them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Haven’t listened to this whole thing yet. But Larry Elder and Dave Rubin always seem to have great discussions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So help me, if I see one post about “Q” or “The Great Awakening” or “TRUST SESSIONS” I will launch myself rather than fireworks tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah it’s complete BS. It always was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you know this how ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do we know at least that that Gestapo Mueller and Himmler-“Rosenstein” are not good guys?
If we do, we know this how?
Perhaps reality starts to kick in?
LikeLike
1576423A 22769#@
What day is it?
BOOM!
BOOM!
BOOM!
Fireworks!
Trust H.R.
H
LikeLiked by 3 people
BOOM?
It may be a BEUMB!!
LikeLike
Although I clicked “like” I think you realize that your post is 100% bait, for and against ya. Enjoy the real fireworks tomorrow. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, Molly, call that “classy 4th of July trolling” . . . (-:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have a Snickers and calm yourself.
LikeLike
It’s 4th of July.
Snickers is for Pajama Boy.
Offer him some good bourbon, as the Fathers intended.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
When he said “infestation”…I thought of this:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm, I wonder how much fiction they can cram into one documentary. I guess we’re about to find out.
LikeLike
If I had a son he would be like… this guy
https://truepundit.com/watch-antifa-punks-baton-is-no-match-for-patriot-prayer-guys-self-defense-training/
LikeLiked by 1 person
that phony picture of a younger Trayvon always makes me want to barf! Fake!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOW it is SUPPOSED to be done..
(One waited 8 years).. LEGALLY..
——————–
Hundreds welcome 78 new U.S. Citizens at Southport naturalization ceremony
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials welcomed America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Fort Johnson Garrison House in Southport Tuesday.
A U.S. Magistrate judge administered the Oath of Allegiance to 78 candidates for citizenship from 39 different countries.
Hundreds gathered in the heat to watch the ceremony and welcome their fellow citizens.
****Grazelda Hilario is from the Philippines and says she worked for eight years to officially become an American citizen.***
“Oh, I am so proud of myself because I became a US citizen now and ****I love America**** because all my family is here,” Hilario said.
The ceremony is part of USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration. More than 14,000 new citizens will take the oath in nearly 175 naturalization ceremonies between June 28 and July 10.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Forgot the link..http://www.wect.com/story/38569848/hundreds-welcome-78-new-us-citizens-at-southport-naturalization-ceremony
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!
What SOB, sorry, I mean a son of an undocumented prostitute this Øbola abØmination was, is, and will still be.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
When I got home today, I had a letter in the mail box from Melania Trump! I was horrified when I figured out it was actually from the RNC. She must have allowed them to use her name for one fundraiser.
LikeLike
I think it comes with the package. Since President Trump ran as a Republican instead of running as an Independent, there is some baggage to schlep. I think President Trump cut a deal with the RNC that is favorable to him, though; 70/30 Trump/RNC if I recall correctly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s have less schlepping and more slapping.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A List Of Major Prosecutions Made By The Trump Administration
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/a-list-of-major-prosecutions-made-by-the-trump-administration/
In light of people losing their heads over Awan, NSA deleting data, Hillary getting away with it, Q and the other true believers claiming it’s all a genius plot, I’m just trying to see if there’s any pattern we can discern from behind the scenes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mercenary, the pattern I notice is that the President is doing exactly what he said he would do, he is literally making America great again. I’d love to see Hillary and the others frog marched but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll just be content with the economy, the safety, the border wall, the lifetime of conservative justices on the supreme court, the amazing foreign policy, the reformed trade agreements t hat funnel money and business back into our country, the red pilling of college students all across the country, the rejection of liberalism, the…..
well I’m just saying the pattern I see is that if the swamp doesn’t get arrested they’re still being defeated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m pretty sure Huber is working on some stuff. But the Awan case and this data purge are indeed troubling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys, let’s not sugarcoat it. The Department of Justice is failing us. Jeff Sessions is failing us. Rod Rosenstein is failing us. Christopher Wray is failing us. These are timid little men that aren’t up to the job in front of them. I don’t believe for one minute that President Trump is fooled by them. I don’t believe for one minute President Trump is happy with them. And at some point something has to be done. Look at the aggression Mueller has shown. Love him or hate him, he’s doing the job he’s being paid to do, unlike these other three chumps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that were the case, Trump would fire them. He actually does have balls. I have the patience to believe that something is happening behind the scenes. Huber has not made ONE arrest. I want to see what he does. I think there is a lot of smoke going on and it MUST be that way. We cannot know the plan if Trump is to succeed. That is still my operating theory. I will adjust as new facts present themselves.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE me some PDJT…….
I just asked Siri…. Who is President of the United States ?
🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆😆😆
Excellent!
Siri, shout it, shout it good 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Jeanine cut through the bullshit again tonight. “Where are the prosecutions?” “I don’t need anymore hearings on text messages.” “All we need is proseucutor to get the truth which won’t happen under Rosenstein or Sessions.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy 4th of July folks..
Happy Independence Day..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, wishing you a safe, happy and blessed 4th of July 🇺🇸
Happy Birthday, America!!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fireworks show is starting early this year.
From smoke bombs in Portland to Red Hen restaurant fireworks in Virginia, we are being treated to the biggest boom show in years.
But now the unhinged left is getting dangerous. These insane people are whipped into a foaming frenzy by the likes of Maxine “Impeach 45” Waters and CNN, who day after day urge the left to lash out against people who voted for Trump.
Recently a man was arrested for threatening Senator Rand Paul and his family, leaving unhinged calls vowing to leave “your kids bowels splayed out across floor blood spattered on the door as you lay dead.”
It’s not just the unhinged base, it’s the entire Democrat party’s leadership including Hillary Clinton, who when asked about “civility” scowled out “Give me a break”.
A Democrat LA councilman was arrested at an “Abolish ICE” protest. The Democrats want open borders, no police and would give more privileges to illegal aliens than hardworking American citizens.
Portland Antifa (Pantifa?) attacks a Patriot Prayer Group with eggs and fireworks.
The Democrats seem bent on destroying our country as long as Trump is President.
This is backfiring bigly on them.
The WALK AWAY campaign is resonating with sane liberals everywhere and they are leaving the Radical Democrat party in droves.
This fourth of July we need to remember our shared history and traditions that make our country great.
And maybe just tell that Lefty wacko in your family that no matter how loud they scream, Trump is still their President and looking out for America.
Happy Independence Day to all our Friends!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for your sound and informative post, citizen.
Happy Independence Day to you and yours.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
❤️!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for that Rondo. That made me smile sooo big!!! I needed that!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahahaha!!
I just realized it was superimposed with our VSSG!!
😆
Thanks, I needed that 😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you haven’t seen this yet…it’s really good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent! Thank you for sharing wheatietoo. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
“We lose our greatest treasures at War, and that’s our youth”.
God rest their souls.
Thank you for this video, wheatietoo, it should be seen everywhere.
Sec. Zinke sure is easy on the eyes 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zinke was by his side, when Pres Trump received notice of that fallen seal.
Zinke has mentioned this before.
“That was the moment when I watched him become our Commander-in-Chief.”
It choked me up at the time, last year, when he spoke of it.
I’m glad to see Sec Zinke mention it again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Sec. Zinke sure in easy on the eyes.”
Yes. Yes he is.
I like his voice too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s the man. There is no Cuck in Secretary Zinke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Theme for July 3rd here at the CTH:
Our outrage is real, their victory is not.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This will not work against Jim Jordan. He’ll make mincemeat of these clowns. Can’t wait till the dumbass reporters start asking him about it and he beclowns them on television.
LikeLike
Rosenstein strikes back…I’ll have you know I am the deputy attorney general congressman. Spit!
LikeLike
OK, I’m having a laugh.
“N.Korean State Media Show Kim Jong-un Getting Down and Dirty”
By Kim Myong-song | July 04, 2018 11:40
“North Korea’s state media are projecting a new hands-on, down-to-earth image of leader Kim Jong-un, picturing him in pants smudged with dirt.” (you need to click on the article to see the photo).
(Maybe someone has a date with a BBQ)
http://english.chosun.com/m/svc/article.html?contid=2018070401501
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the worry warts on the local ‘neighborhood’ message board are posting condescending posts saying “don’t fire off any fireworks! the dogs don’t like them!” so we’re all getting bigger fireworks now just to go overboard and piss off the liberals.
‘MURICA
LikeLike
Hahahaha, you naughty boy 🙂
LikeLike
“South Korea monitoring North Korea after missile launcher report”
“July 3 (UPI) — South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff says it is monitoring North Korea’s missile equipment production, after a recent press report suggested North Korea may be producing equipment for launchers.
Roh Jae-cheon, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday at a regular press briefing he could not confirm details of the report for official reasons, News 1 reported.
Roh added Seoul is working closely with the United States on the matter and North Korea’s facilities are being watched.
The statement comes after The Diplomat reported Saturday information from the U.S. National Air and Space Intelligence Center shows North Korea has not stopped producing vehicles and “support equipment” for the medium-range Pukguksong-2 in 2018.
The assessment follows statements from Kim Jong Un on April 20, when during the third plenary meeting he directed the Korean Workers’ Party’s 7th Central Committee to close the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, called for a suspension of long-range missile tests, but opted to not reverse an order to produce new missiles and warheads.”
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2018/07/03/South-Korea-monitoring-North-Korea-after-missile-launcher-report/7851530621078/?spt=su&or=btn_tw
LikeLike
I know nobody trusts the guy, but there’s no need for his country to just abandon their entire military. Of course they’re going to keep developing weapons like the rest of the world, we were mostly concerned with his long range missiles and his nuclear weapons.
I don’t trust 1 bit of news on any of this North Korea stuff anyways, because it all comes through the deepest of the deep state. The days of me believing anything coming from an organization that says “U.S.” and “intelligence” are long over.
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part One
Today, I attended my first ever campaign rally for an office other than President. President Trump has welcomed We the People into the process and people are responding.
This particular race is the establishment Rino vs a man of the People, Putz vs DeSantis. Adam Putz is a bought and paid for Rino. He loves amnesty and letting in illegal aliens to take American jobs. He is a professional machine politician taking office at the age of 22 and has NEVER had a job in the real world. He worked against Candidate Trump in the primaries and then did not support Candidate Trump when he was the R nominee in the Nov Presidential election. Adam Putz is a sleeze.
President Trump has endorsed Ron DeSantis in this very important race. There are many things wrong in FL which is reflected by the gross negligence of the Broward Co Sheriff and the outright criminal actions of the Broward Co. Supervisor of Elections. Neither have been removed under the current Scott administration because he has PC brain washing. Ron DeSantis will clean up those messes.
Ron DeSantis has been accused in Putz PAC ads of everything that Adam Putz has actually done. This is a tactic the D-Rats always use; blaming the opponent for what they do themselves. It tells me Adam Putz is the D-Rat choice. Thank goodness FL has a closed primary. If you aren’t an R in Aug, you can’t vote the R primary ballot.
Today was a big day for Ron DeSantis. He did 3 major campaign events with Matt Gaetz and Sean Hannity participating. Let me tell you, having those guys on our side is a good thing.
Usually when I cover a rally, there is a video that people can watch to learn what was said and I just report on the things you can see on the screen. However, since this is an event that most people will never see or hear about, I want to provide as much detail of what was said by the candidates as possible. There was a lot of good stuff presented. I recorded the event with my digital recorder which was invaluable in writing this report. Sadly, due to the YUGE crowd and very tall people, I was not able to get any worthwhile pictures but DeSantis twitter has a picture of the Pensacola crowd.
It was a great, powerful rally. It is encouraging to see so many people involved in the process.
This report is a bit long because of the details of the speeches.
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 2 of 9
As I mentioned, this was the first time ever that I attended a state level campaign rally. The reason I went was because President Trump asked me to when he endorsed Ron DeSantis for FL Gov. Never having been to a local political event, I had no clue what to expect.
I figured that it would not be a YUGE crowd size like the President Trump rallies so I didn’t have to rush to get there. It was raining earlier in the day so I waited until it stopped and headed down about 1.5 hours before the doors opened.
I ended up parking about 10 blocks from the venue because it was late afternoon downtown and also, the free parking spots had a time limit on them. Where I parked it expired at 5pm but closer to the venue, they bumped it up to 7pm which was a guaranteed ticket; I’d rather walk.
So, I started the 10 block hike. The first thing I noticed was that the R campaign office wasn’t there anymore. I assume they moved it but with the bozos in charge of the FL GOP, who knows; they may not have one open yet.
The hike went smoothly although getting across the streets was a challenge because it was a busy time of day but I finally got to the venue. When I arrived, about 1.25 hours before the doors opened, there was already a two block long line with a steady stream of people arriving!
I headed for the end of the line and arrived at the same time as a nice middle aged black woman. I let her get ahead of me in the line. She had brought a book to read while waiting.
The wait began and as is usual, I started scoping out what people around me were talking about.
There was one older guy who was chatting with another fellow. He said he had given up and retired during the Obama wrecked economy. He was talking about all the great economic things that President Trump had accomplished.
Some people behind me were talking about the same things as well as other President Trump accomplishments. This crowd was a President Trump crowd and they were also there because he had asked them to support Ron DeSantis.
LikeLike
President Trump has now telegraphed he has the dnc server. It’s on!
LikeLike
Has he? What did I miss? That would be interesting!
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 3 of 9
While standing in line waiting to get inside, I was noticing the composition of the crowd: there were older people, elderly people, young people, blacks, whites, Asians (there was one Asian mother in line ahead of me with her three teenage daughters), Hispanics and people with walkers and in wheelchairs. Everyone was chatting with the people around them. A President Trump rally is the only place I have seen total strangers start chatting and sharing ideas with each other. Apparently, this wonderful behavior also translates to President Trump endorsed candidates! President Trump is reuniting the USA!
I didn’t see any protesters although someone said there were a few. They were not getting within earshot or sight of where I was in line which was almost to the enterance of the venue parking lot. At some point before the line started moving, a homeless guy walks up, grins and unrolls a sign denouncing Fox News and Matt Gaetz. I figured the cowardly, hidden protesters had paid him to display the sign because he got as close as he dared to the line, unrolled it, held it up for about a minute and then disappeared. It’s probably wise that the “protesters” stayed out of sight. I can’t tell you how intense this crowd was before we even got in the building.
After about 30 or so minutes, the nice black lady in front of me started a conversation. Here is a summary of what she said: She loved that President Trump was standing up for the American people unlike the embarrassing disaster that was Obama (she really had to constrain herself when talking about Obama. I could tell there were a lot of other adjectives she was tempted to use), she liked the way President Trump hit back hard when people hit him, a Man’s Man and that President Trump was honest and fulfilling all his campaign promises. She didn’t care if he had been a womanizer in the past, he was doing a great job as President. I have a feeling this is the REAL view that most normal people have of President Trump.
It was very informative to hear what she had to say because it tells me people are awake. As we were chatting, the line began to move.
There was minimal security at the event. No metal detectors, some police officers and just campaign workers logging in the tickets with smart phones which were coded with our names. Once inside, I discovered the venue was a big event room with some chairs around the edges but mainly open floor space.
Showing up as early as I did, by the time I got in the building, I was 6 layers behind the people in front of the speaker riser which was really like a foot tall. And I tell you, I have never seen so many tall people in my life that managed to get right in front. I’m 5’10” and couldn’t see over them. I couldn’t take any decent pictures because this batch of tall people either had white hats, bald spots or white hair which of course trashed the exposure on my camera.
There was an older couple standing beside me that the guy was a head taller so I asked him to tell me what the stage looked like. He could see there were 3 chairs on the short riser but nothing else.
I chatted a bit with the tall guy and the topic of the protesters came up. He said the most protesters he had ever seen was when he and his wife attended a Billy Graham event. He said when they left, they had to go through a mob of angry protesters. I told him that was crazy and lefties ARE crazy.
We chatted a bit and I listened to the chitchat from the people around me. Again, absolute strangers talking together like old friends about President Trump’ accomplishments and current events. That is the President Trump effect!
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 4 of 9
Finally this young guy came out to start the event. He was a guy named Kevin Lacy, a retired Navy Seal. He opened the program while the main speakers were getting ready.
He started by acknowledging the military and retired military in the room. There were a lot.
Then he related an incident that happened after he had gotten out of the service and was going back to school in CT. He said they wanted him to give a presentation on the Seals to high school students but not to do any recruiting because it WAS CT after all. So, he said he had a multimedia presentation that included clips of Seals doing precision parachuting. He said he got done and asked if there were any questions. He said one kid at the front ask him: Kevin, that video of you jumping out of that airplane, did you make it? Obviously a victim of common core.
Kevin then talked about how FL had the third largest veteran population in the country and that all the vets at the rally needed to get them on board with Gaetz and DeSantis.
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 5 of 9
Next up was Matt Gaetz. A YUGE crowd roar welcome. I am going to experiment later with some sound clips so you can hear the enthusiasm of the crowd. Not for this report though.
Matt came out swinging and full of fire. It’s amazing considering they had already done two events and traveled close to a thousand miles just to get here.
Matt introduced his parents who were attending. His father served in the FL Legislature for years and his mother, who was injured in an accident while 8 months pregnant refused to get an abortion even after the doctors told her she might be paralyzed if she didn’t. She made the choice for life and ended up in a wheelchair but save the life of her daughter.
As I mentioned, some bozo is trying to primary Gaetz on Aug 28th. He is attacking Gaetz’s claiming he is not a “real” conservative and he is attacking Gaetz’s parents of all things. I have lived in this district for over 50 years and an incumbent, no matter the party, has never been primaried. I think it’s retaliation by state GOPe for Gaetz standing up for President Trump.
Here are the topics discussed by Matt:
Draining the Swamp
Sense of Optimism in the USA
Rebuilding our Military
Gaetz district represents more active duty military than any other district
We embrace the great future for the USA brought to us by the leadership of President Trump
President Trump 100% behind Ron DeSantis
President Trump said on Fox and Friends he depends on Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz to get things done in Congress
Proud to be a warrior in President Trump’s army to Drain the Swamp and clean up the DOJ
Called Rosenstein a little weasel (Crowd loved it)
Problem in Washington is that President Trump has all the D-Rats against him and some Rs as well
Gaetz stands with President Trump every single time
Thanked Hannity for giving him a platform
Change is NOT going to come from Washington, D.C. Gaetz is working to motivate the people of the USA to help drain the swamp.
The liberals and Rinos are trying to take out President Trump’s supporters in Congress (I saw today they started a witch hunt against Jim Jordan, Trump Supporter and likely Speaker in next Congress)
We will keep the pressure on the deep state
President Trump has fired over 2,000 incompetent VA employees
America is more optimistic
Adam Putz is an amnesty lover and anti-Trumper
LikeLike
It was reported that US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and CIA Korea Mission Center Chief Andrew Kim went to Panmunjeom on 1 July, ostensibly to prepare for Sec Pompeo’s visit. It is now being reported that they were there to deliver an “important letter” from President Trump to Workers’ Party of Korea vice chairman and United Front Department director Kim Yong-chol to pass on the Chairman Kim Jung-un.
http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_northkorea/851742.html
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 6 of 9
Gaetz introduced Ron DeSantis wife who gave a nice testimonial for DeSantis including:
Ran for office to continue to serve the country
Took commission as officer in USN
Worked at Gitmo
2007 Deployed to Iraq as part of Navy Seal command
Awarded Bronze Star
DeSantis and Gaetz refuse to take a Congressional Pension
Ron DeSantis then took the stage.
Points made by DeSantis:
Mentioned Questioning Rodney Rosenstein
Talked about having to fly to Orlando after Rosenstein hearing for debate with Putz
Adam Putz career politician, in office since he was 22
Putz has never had a job outside of politics as an adult
Putz is choice of insider class in Tallahassee – the good ole boy network
Good Ole Boys opposed Donald Trump
Good Ole Boys want to go back to days of Orange Charlie
DeSantis is an Iraq vet
Principled conservative leader endorsed by President Trump
When Putz was in congress, he was the only R from FL to join Pelosi and Waters to vote against our troops securing the Southern border
Putz supported the gang of 8 amnesty
DeSantis helped kill the gang of 8 amnesty
Putz PAC attack ads against DeSantis with fake news
Will implement E-Verify to curtail illegal immigration
Putz lobbied against E-Verify to kill the FL House bill that was close to passing
Putz voted for No Child Left Behind and Common Core
DeSantis opposes Common Core
DeSantis supports trade education
DeSantis supports reimplementing Civics and Constitution education in schools
Adam Putz voted for the Wall Street Bailout
Putz voted for Obama’s cash for clunkers – total waste of money
FL has line item Veto and DeSantis will use it to eliminate pork
DeSantis and Gaetz support term limits for Congress
Putz is against term limits
FL was the first state to certify an amendment for term limits under article 5.
As Gov, DeSantis will work with other states to certify the term limit amendment to eliminate people like Maxine Waters and Pelosi
A handful of Congressmen, including DeSantis and Gaetz are working for a full censure of Maxine Waters
They want a censure and they want her RESIGNATION
DeSantis endorsed by President Trump
DeSantis will fight the special interests and stand up for the people of FL
Talked about the great importance of NW FL to overcome Broward Co.
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 7 of 9
DeSantis introduced Sean Hannity. Crowd goes wild!
Sean is great in front of a crowd. Very witty and personable. He’s a short, stocky guy. He’s got a nice, positive projection and is entertaining.
Points of Interest from Sean Hannity
Said it’s great to be on stage with the next Trump supported Gov FL
Talked about the important work of the Freedom Caucus
Sean Hannity was talking with President Trump and the President mentioned the work Matt Gaetz was doing and he was only a freshman. President Trump said Gaetz was like a Micky Mantle freshman.
The crowd was really wild so Sean asked: Have you been drinking? When the crowd shouted no, Sean said he would suggest a cold beer after the event.
Did a Bill Clinton imitation – “Where’s the hot chicks”
Did a humorous disclaimer for Fox about what he was going to say at the event
Hannity said this is the MOST important midterm election in our lifetime
D-Rats have 5 point agenda: 1. Impeach the President 2. Continue Obamacare 3. Open borders (Loud Build that Wall Chant) 4. Eliminate the tax cuts 5. Block Supreme Court Picks
Hannity is very disappointed in a lot of Rs
14 states have record low unemployment
Listed President Trump’s accomplishments with NK
Talked about how NW FL was Victory Lane
Hilliary broke the law. Mentioned the deleted 33K emails and unequal justice
Said statute of limitations has NOT run out on HilLIARy’s various crimes
Did Rush imitation which the crowd loved
Talked about Rosenstein not cooperating with Congressional Oversight
DOJ lied to judge for FISA warrant 4 times
The Russian interference was Hillary created
We have to stay the course. The D-Rats want to undo the 2016 election
Hannity is going on the overseas trip with President Trump
Hannity said he’s blessed to live in the greatest country on earth, the USA
Hannity’s grandparents, all four of them immigrated from Ireland in early 1900s.
Hannity grew up poor. His mother was a prison guard and his father worked as a court officer.
Leftists are trying to get Hannity kicked off the air
Hannity said if he goes down, he’s going down fighting and swinging
LikeLike
#FreeTommy
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 8 of 9
After Hannity’s presentation, Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis sat down with him and asked questions.
Matt Gaetz pointed out there were 5 protesters outside. Joked it was the entire NW FL D-Rat population (Sadly, there are actually more than that)
Hannity said the D-Rat party will lie about Rs because that’s what they do. The D-Rat party is devoid of ideas and do not deserve ANY power after the 8 years of Obama and the two years of obstruction.
Hannity said people are being paid to monitor all the conservative broadcasters looking for anything to attempt to silence them. Hannity said until hell freezes over, I’m not stopping.
Hannity said when they lie about President Trump, when they lie about Ron DeSantis and they lie about Matt Gaetz the people will know it’s a lie and double their efforts to get them re-elected.
Ron DeSantis said that Hannity owns property in FL and that one of his goals as FL Gov is to get Hannity to move to FL Said he would save Hannity a lot of money.
Hannity agreed. He said .63 of every dollar he earns goes to taxes. He said people are leaving NY, NJ etc. in large numbers. He said to those people, if you come to FL, you already ruined one state with your liberalism, don’t try it in FL.
DeSantis said that the tax people of NY, NJ etc monitor the people who co-inhabit both states to figure out how to get more money out of them. DeSantis said as Gov, he was going to stop the double dipping by the New Yorkers and Jersey people, etc. I assume he was talking about them double voting in FL and their real home state. About damn time.
Hannity said that with all the outrageous taxes that NY and NJ charge, the roads are bad, when you use a bridge, it’s 15$ toll each way and it looks like it could fall down at any moment. Hannity said he’s stuck there because of his job and would like to leave.
As a factoid, the tall guy standing next to me said a few years ago, he was in Montgomery at a store parking lot wearing an IL shirt. A woman came up and asked him if he was from IL. He told her he was many years before but his work took him to TN for many years. The woman said that she was moving up to NY because of her son in law who happened to be Sean Hannity. How about those coincidences?
The crowd offered Hannity help in moving to FL. One guy close to me yelled out he would drive the moving van. Hannity said he would like FOX to move to FL.
Hannity said he wanted all Americans to have the opportunities that he’s had. He grew up poor. He ran a paper route at 8, a dishwasher at 12, a cook busboy, waiter at 13, bartender at 17, painted houses, worked at a shipyard, worked construction where he fell 3 stories and knocked his teeth out, said what you see is not real(dentures). Painting contractor, hung wallpaper, laid tile and had no money for most of his life. Hannity said he feels God blessed him with opportunities and he wants everyone in the USA to have those same opportunities.
Matt Gaetz pointed out that Rosenstein implied that President Trump was being investigated prior to July and it was “classified”. He said when they finally get the records, it’s going to show payments and intelligence activities against the Trump campaign. Gaetz asked Hannity what that means to him.
Hannity said: We have the most powerful intelligence apparatus in the world, it we weaponize that apparatus to go after the American people or an opposition political campaign, we’ve lost the country. We have lost freedom, we have lost liberty… we are now Venezuela… the former Soviet Union….
Hannity said that one of the reasons Gaetz and DeSantis are being attacked so hard is that they are demanding answers because it’s been confirmed that there were spies in the Trump campaign, there was illegal surveillance because the FISA warrants were based on unsubstantiated, unverified Hilliary bought lies. Not just once but 4 times.
Hannity said it’s really bad that you get attacked for seeking the truth. He said he personally knew of a Nunes staffer who was threatened by Rosenstein because Rodney was angry that HE was being investigated.
Hannity said Rosenstein needs to go and Mueller needs to shut it down! All of this has been one big effort to undermine the President we elected.
Hannity said he is not a registered R, instead he is a registered conservative.
LikeLike
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says a visit by Republican members of the U.S. Congress [Senate] should improve ties between the two countries’ legislatures.
The U.S. lawmakers are in Russia this week on what they say is a mission to try to help revive relations, which are severely strained, and observe how Russia’s economy is doing after four years of Western sanctions. RFE/RL
Senator Richard Shelby [R-Alabama] Committee on Appropriations, Chairman
Senator John Kennedy [R-Louisiana] Committee on Appropriations
Senator John Hoeven III [R-North Dakota] Committee on Appropriations
Senator John Thune [R-South Dakota] committee on Science and Trans, Chairman
Senator Jerry Moran [R-Kansas] Committee on Appropriations
Senator Steve Daines [R-Montana] Committee on Appropriations
Representative Kay Granger [R-Texas]
The Duran
LikeLike
Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally, Jul 2 Part 9 of 9
The event ended but the crowd was fired up. They swarmed Hannity, Gaetz and DeSantis. Hannity was signing autographs right and left. I waited around for 15 minutes or so hoping to see them but I couldn’t get close before they left the venue.
I had been standing so long, my legs were having difficulty working but I got moving and started the 10 block hike back to the car. Before I got there, it started raining for the last two blocks but not too hard.
All in all, it was like a small version of a President Trump Rally.
I encourage everyone to participate. Go to your local events and make your voices heard.
I hope other Treepers will go to their local events to report on the mood of the people. What I saw at this rally was a fired up group of people ready to vote in Aug and Nov. The word is getting out how historically important this midterm election is for the future of the USA.
I like that the candidates are taking President Trump’s lead and going head to head with the D-Rats and defining them as the illegal alien, no borders, tax monsters etc. that they are.
I also like the fact that there are a number of R Congressmen working to expose the criminal plot against President Trump. They are being targeted because of it. We need to show them that we support them. The crowd in Pensacola did just that.
Where ever you are, whatever the office, if President Trump supports them, we need to as well. It’s a way we can help President Trump and stop the D-Rats. Also, don’t forget the bandwagon effect. The more people on the bandwagon the band gets bigger because people like WINNERS!
LikeLike