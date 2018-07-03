Yesterday Brian Ross, Today Ali Watkins – New York Times Moves “Reporter #2” out of Washington DC…

The executive suite corporate media are making moves of journalists who all circle around the recently indicted senate intelligence committee staffer James Wolfe. The motivation for the moves is transparent.

James Wolfe has pleaded not guilty. A trial seems likely. It is virtually guaranteed that many, if not all, of James Wolfe’s media contacts will become part of the trial record if he takes his defense all the way to criminal court without coping a plea deal. That means there are potentially dozens of reporters, and corporate media outlets, who might find themselves -and their contacts with Wolfe- in the headlines as part of the evidence.

Anticipating this possibility, yesterday Brian Ross departed ABC and today the New York Times begins dealing with deep throat journalist Ali Watkins.

(Via NYT) The New York Times demoted a reporter who acknowledged a romantic relationship with a Senate staffer who is suspected of leaking information to journalists.

Times editor Dean Baquet said Tuesday he would reassign the reporter, Ali Watkins, from the paper’s Washington bureau to New York in the wake of revelations that she had been involved with James Wolfe, the former head of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee. Watkins covered the committee for a number of publications, although not the Times.

Interestingly, the Times is upset with Watkins not revealing the executed search warrant that seized her records.

A secondary issue for the Times was Watkins’s failure to tell her editors for nearly four months that federal prosecutors had seized her records as part of their investigation. The Department of Justice notified Watkins in February that her records were part of the investigation, but she withheld this highly unusual — and newsworthy — information on the advice of her attorney until early June.  (read more)

Here again the reasoning is simple. The indictment against Wolfe was sealed until June 7th, 2018. The feds nailed Wolfe on December 15th, 2017. Everything happening between December 15th and June 7th is six months of the FBI hunting leakers and connecting leaks to journalists.

Ms. Ali Watkins, was identified and an appropriate search warrant was authorized by the court.  Ms. Watkins was notified February 13, 2018.  [Document link]  No doubt part of that notification included her agreement, based on conversation with her lawyers, to keep quiet while the FBI continued the investigation; OR Ms. Watkins could be charged with interference and easily go from being a “subject in” to “the target of” an investigation…

 

Key word is “notified” on February 13th, 2018.  While it is difficult to gain a search and seizure warrant on a journalist, it is noted a judge authorized a very extensive search warrant against “Reporter #2”.  Cited statute  HERE and HERE

Why is the New York Times apoplectic about not being notified?  Because Ms. Ali Watkins was essentially a legal surveillance virus infecting all of her contacts at the newspaper for a period of four months.  All of her electronic communication was at risk of being monitored; including all of the contacts and instructions she was getting from her bosses at the New York Times HQ.

D’oh.

The Bigger Story Behind the James Wolfe Indictment HERE

  1. Trump Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    This could be accelerating quickly here. Also, news/mentions of Horowitz/IG FISA report barely mentioned last couple weeks.

    Seems strange, like the quiet before the storm.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Any chance they could name ABC News and the New York Times as unindicted co-conspirators? That would help jump start the draining of the Fake News Swamp.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Craft Eccentric says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Filthy traitors! I hope she ends her days writing obituaries for snakes!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Perot Conservative says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Nice.

    Yes, and she was Deep Throat for a minimum of two aging leakers.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Tony Bianco says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    deep throat journalist Ali Watkins.Drinking coffee, gotta change my shirt. Thanks Sundance

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Phflipper says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Yesterday I noticed an odd banner on one of my sites showing up quite frequently, it simply reads…
    “The truth demands our attention.” Read Watch Listen
    The New York Times

    and now I know why, I just reloaded the site… the banner loaded again. NYT has absolutely no shame whatsoever.

    Bwahahahahahaha

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Bullseye says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Love the sound and possible implications of this “Ms. Ali Watkins was essentially a legal surveillance virus infecting all of her contacts at the newspaper”

    Will be firing up the smoker about midnight tonight and enjoying some killer Q tomorrow along with some cold adult beverages. Would love to be spending it with our great President!! Happy 4th to all

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. Alison says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Why doesn’t Times fire her? Who, in their right mind, will talk to ‘reporter’ Ali in NYk if she’s already tainted by her DC antics?

    Or does she simply ‘imbed’ with new corrupt sources in NYk while Times looks the other way?

    Yellow journalism karma.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    The little WHORE has been called home!

    I love the fact that the WHORES realize the truth of what is going on!

    This is the beginning of the process of Draining the Media. Wait until the evidence appears that members of the media were paid handsomely by Dan Jones since he had $50 million dollars to provide the media and others with to continue to push the Muh Russia witch hunt.

    At that point, media members will face ESPIONAGE and SEDITION charges for their role in the coup against our President.

    PDJT is absolutely right that the FAKE NEWS that many members of the media put out each and everyday is the greatest threat and enemy to our country.

    Destroying them will set us free!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. Manic Emissary says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    “Everything happening between December 15th and June 7th is six months of the FBI hunting leakers and connecting leaks to journalists.”

    Sundance, why do you assume this, when the search periods outlined in Ali’s warrant all reference time periods PRECEDING? All the SIGNT was in summer of 2017. Feds knew everything PRIOR to contacting Wolfe, not after!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lost says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Because if they weren’t gathering further information between December 15th and June 7th, there was no point in holding off on indicting him. Add that to the anti-leak task force announced early in 2017, and it would be absurd if they were not using leverage in that intervening period between December and June to identify further corrupt sources and media cronies.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      The FBI review of communication (search warrant execution) was conducted after the interview of Wolfe.

      The period of Wolfe surveillance was from the end of October through the December 15th interview. Remember, they told him on October 31st they were conducting a leak investigation. That period October 2017 through December 15th 2017 was the evidence used in their questioning of him.

      After the questioning of him; and the lies he was caught in; Wolfe’s lies under oath to the FBI established the framework for the retroactive search warrant….

      Remember, Wolfe quit after being called out (busted) for lying to the FBI in the interview.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  11. Stringy theory says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I’m really loving this, watching the purveyors of fake news go apoplectic. More popcorn, please.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Linus in W.PA. says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    “Come on, Baby, let the good times roll!” – Jimi Hendrix (Curtis Knight)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. fobdangerclose says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Go
    Go
    Go

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. pecosbill79772 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Ali Watkins knows advanced mathematics.

    Without a calculator, she can instantly answer “How many times does 58 go into 24?”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Francis Moran says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    FYI: “coPPing” a plea. Should Wolfe experience problems coping with the feds 😁

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Daniel says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Holy moly, this is getting good. How can this be shut down? Either (a) get Wolfe to change his plea or (b) end Wolfe. After all, if he’s Arkancided, the media will not have to suffer this form of exposure. It looks like this will be the beginning of the massive amount of public knowledge we have hoped for. The fact that this guy has plead not-guilty is going to lead to a trial and lots of attention which the media cannot legitimately ignore.

    Did they ignore previous Democrat criminals being indicted? More or less, yes they did. They were given limited exposure and most people never noticed. But this is different and you can bet Trump will not remain silent on this either. Just can’t keep the lid on this one I think.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. tdaly14 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Can’t believe she still has a job… oh wait, yes I can. 🙄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      July 3, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      “a job”

      Did Miss Watkins qualify for an extra stipend or performance bonus for “going above and beyond” her official job description as a “journalist”?

      Like

      Reply
  18. Golfbro11 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I wonder if their is evidence out there of the media being complicit in the Russian Hoax. This is where the media has a lot of legal liability IMO. If their are communications uncovered by investigators that the Slimes were not just stenographers of the hoax but conspirators, then popcorn sales will be through the roof!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. emet says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I guess the NYT is in the same unfortunate situation that the Trump Whitehouse was in a year and a half ago: Spies, leakers, and those disloyal and compromised, but…who? BTW, looks like Awan was allowed to plead to a minor charge, probably making some in Congress very queasy. Wonder if Awan’s attorney stipulated that Awan would no longer be required to sleep with Wasserman?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      Wonder if Awan’s attorney stipulated that Awan would no longer be required to sleep with Wasserman? : OMG, you owe me a new monitor ….LOL

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Yuck omg sleeping with that creature!! That woman Wasserman Schultz (I think she’s a woman?) Seriously one can never be sure with this den of theives. Just look at Bruce and Nellie Orr (role reversal) and we all know we had a so called President and a first man in office for 8 years. Could never even make this stuff up it’s like a really bad spy novel that noone would buy but here we are folks cleaning house!!

      Like

      Reply
  20. Colorado Rich says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    It’s interesting that Wolfe pleaded not guilty. A trial would allow the white hats to present to the whole world just how deep the corruption goes in the fake news media as well as government officials. I don’t know but I sense a PDJT move in here somewhere. Exposure of the Fake News Media, classic Trump.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      He may be so tainted, and he was so high up – the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s security, he might not have any bargaining chips. They may know everything they need to know without dealing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. AReader1 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Sessions must gave the Awan brothers a pass. So much for accountability and justice from his DOJ.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Cheeshead54016 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    “Deep Throat Journalist…..”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Prof. Woland says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Trump will never be able to plug every leak but he needs to make an example out of a liberal reporter. I think the phrase is, “every once in a while you need to kill a chicken in front of the monkeys to keep them in line.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Kate says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if there are many Ali’s who whore themselves for news stories throughout the media.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Proud American from Texas says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:16 pm

      Makes you wonder the going rate for a “sources say” hit piece. Not all prostitution is sexual.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        July 3, 2018 at 3:53 pm

        4 “reporters”, four possible tastes.
        For the female adverse: Manu
        For the perky seeking : Ali
        For those wanting a tad of spice: Sotomayer
        For those craving pre-decomposing: Ross

        Like

        Reply
  25. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    This is better than the local fireworks displays🔥📢🎰♨🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    The plot thickens!! And just the tip o’ the iceberg according to the Q Intel over 90 reporters and their news agencies are part of this CIA mockingbird media. Just for review here is the list:
    These reporters and networks have been named in the WikiLeaks to have colluded with the DNC or Hillary campaign during the 2016 election cycle:
    ABC – Cecilia Vega
    ABC – David Muir
    ABC – Diane Sawyer
    ABC – George Stephanoplous
    ABC – Jon Karl
    ABC – Liz Kreutz
    AP – Julie Pace
    AP – Ken Thomas
    AP – Lisa Lerer
    AURN – April Ryan
    Bloomberg – Jennifer Epstein
    Bloomberg – John Heillman
    Bloomberg/MSNBC – Jonathan Alter
    Bloomberg – Mark Halperin
    Buzzfeed – Ben Smith
    Buzzfeed – Ruby Cramer
    CBS – Gayle King
    CBS – John Dickerson
    CBS – Norah O’Donnell
    CBS – Steve Chagaris
    CBS – Vicki Gordon
    CNBC – John Harwood
    CNN – Brianna Keilar
    CNN – Dan Merica
    CNN – David Chailan
    CNN – Erin Burnett
    CNN – Gloria Borger
    CNN – Jake Tapper
    CNN – Jeff Zeleny
    CNN – Jeff Zucker
    CNN – John Berman
    CNN – Kate Bouldan
    CNN – Maria Cardona
    CNN – Mark Preston
    CNN – Sam Feist
    Daily Beast – Jackie Kucinich
    GPG – Mike Feldman
    HuffPo – Amanda Terkel
    HuffPo – Arianna Huffington
    HuffPo – Sam Stein
    HuffPo – Whitney Snyder
    LAT – Evan Handler
    LAT – Mike Memoli
    McClatchy – Anita Kumar
    MORE – Betsy Fisher Martin
    MSNBC – Alex Seitz-Wald
    MSNBC – Alex Wagner
    MSNBC – Andrea Mitchell
    MSNBC – Beth Fouhy
    MSNBC – Ed Schultz
    MSNBC – Joe Scarborough
    MSNBC – Mika Brzezinski
    MSNBC – Phil Griffin
    MSNBC – Rachel Maddow
    MSNBC – Rachel Racusen
    MSNBC – Thomas Roberts
    National Journal – Emily Schultheis
    NBC – Chuck Todd
    NBC – Mark Murray
    NBC – Savannah Gutherie
    New Yorker – David Remnick
    New Yorker – Ryan Liza
    NPR – Mike Oreskes
    NPR – Tamara Keith
    NY Post – Geofe Earl
    NYT – Amy Chozik
    NYT – Carolyn Ryan
    NYT – Gail Collins
    NYT – John Harwoodje
    NYT – Jonathan Martin
    NYT – Maggie Haberman
    NYT – Pat Healey
    PBS – Charlie Rose
    People – Sandra Sobieraj Westfall
    Politico – Annie Karni
    Politico – Gabe Debenedetti
    Politico – Glenn Thrush
    Politico – Kenneth Vogel
    Politico – Mike Allen
    Reuters – Amanda Becker
    Tina Brown – Tina Brown
    The Hill – Amie Parnes
    Univision – Maria-Elena Salinas
    Vice – Alyssa Mastramonoco
    Vox – Jon Allen
    WaPo – Anne Gearan
    WaPo – Greg Sargent
    WSJ – Laura Meckler
    WSJ – Peter Nicholas
    WSJ – Colleen McCain Nelson
    Yahoo – Matt Bai
    THE BRIDGE: PODESTA GROUP

    So much for integrity and ethics! It amazes me how so many people could be bribed, bought and sold. I thought this would be rare at the depths of ones soul but after seeing the huge list of corporate CEO resignations, I am convinced that evil had a huge foothold in our great nation. Pass the popcorn!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Becky Pacey says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Seems like that volcano in Hawaii has brought on a volcano of corruption beginning to be pushed to the surface. Praise the Lord!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. Bone Fish says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Trump victory music:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. WSB says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    STD’s….Seized Times’ Documents!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. ladypenquin says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    I am sure, somewhere in the Bible, Old or New Testament, is an admonishment not to be joyful of others’ misfortune. But I am going to ask God’s forgiveness – because Dear Lord, it has been so long since the Law began working for us, and we have suffered so. That forgiveness might have to be ongoing because I’m not going to give up my glee just yet. 🙂

    Can you imagine what those NYT’s editors are saying? Their entire inner workings (and people) might be exposed. Kind of like “journalist” industrial espionage!

    Winning.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • elena19501deplorable says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Dear G-d, I need forgiveness too…but I am smiling)))

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      Something else occurred over the last few weeks that
      might have been related to smoking out the varmints.

      Remember the absurd crawler that ran across the screen
      about Manafort a few weeks back. Accused him of multiple
      murders or something else bizarre? Might not have been
      a prank. Might have been an over eager leaker that got
      fed a story they couldn’t resist, and ran with it. How often
      do these lazy jerks take any time to do any kind of homework?

      Wonder if that misstep was a way to out yet another leaker?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      There is a downside of being gleeful, but I ask forgiveness too. The Law of the land needs to be heeded too.

      Pvbs 24:17-18 (NIV)

      17 Do not gloat when your enemy falls;
      when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,
      18 or the Lord will see and disapprove
      and turn his wrath away from them.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Me too, But I know in my heart that we are the army of God’s light warriors!!

      Like

      Reply
  31. dogsmaw says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-york-times-reassigns-reporter-ali-watkins-reporter-in-leak-investigation/

    The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet announced a “fresh start” for a reporter whose phone and email records were secretly seized by the Justice Department earlier this year in a leak investigation. In a memo sent to staff Tuesday, Baquet said the Times abhorred the actions of the government in the case but was “troubled” by reporter Ali Watkins’ conduct.

    “The Times must be a humane place that can allow for second chances when there are mitigating circumstances,” said Baquet in the memo. Watkins will be transferred to New York, assigned to a new beat and closely supervised by a senior mentor in her new position.”

    hmmm…
    read the rest of the story at link 😛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      July 3, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      dang I snipped out the best part…

      Watkins was asked about her three-year personal relationship with Wolfe by the Justice Department in February but refused to answer questions from FBI agents. Wolfe was granted access to classified intelligence in his role as an Intelligence Committee staffer and as a director of security for the committee.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Marica says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    OH Lady Penguin! I just said that prayer right along with you!
    GLEE–it’s not just for breakfast anymore!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. JAS says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Silly me… And all this time I thought “Media Whore” was a metaphor!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. woohoowee says:
    July 3, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Catching leakers proves we have some dedicated FBI agents 🙂 They’re not all corrupt bad guys.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      July 3, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Yes, I think we will be back in love again once justice prevails. I personally think that Sessions is doing a fantastic job not having to be mired in the whole Mueller witch hunt. And I trust the FBI again under Wray because Trump appointed him.

      Like

      Reply

