Yesterday Brian Ross, Today Ali Watkins – New York Times Moves “Reporter #2” out of Washington DC…

The executive suite corporate media are making moves of journalists who all circle around the recently indicted senate intelligence committee staffer James Wolfe. The motivation for the moves is transparent.
James Wolfe has pleaded not guilty. A trial seems likely. It is virtually guaranteed that many, if not all, of James Wolfe’s media contacts will become part of the trial record if he takes his defense all the way to criminal court without coping a plea deal. That means there are potentially dozens of reporters, and corporate media outlets, who might find themselves -and their contacts with Wolfe- in the headlines as part of the evidence.
Anticipating this possibility, yesterday Brian Ross departed ABC and today the New York Times begins dealing with deep throat journalist Ali Watkins.
(Via NYT) The New York Times demoted a reporter who acknowledged a romantic relationship with a Senate staffer who is suspected of leaking information to journalists.
Times editor Dean Baquet said Tuesday he would reassign the reporter, Ali Watkins, from the paper’s Washington bureau to New York in the wake of revelations that she had been involved with James Wolfe, the former head of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee. Watkins covered the committee for a number of publications, although not the Times.
Interestingly, the Times is upset with Watkins not revealing the executed search warrant that seized her records.
A secondary issue for the Times was Watkins’s failure to tell her editors for nearly four months that federal prosecutors had seized her records as part of their investigation. The Department of Justice notified Watkins in February that her records were part of the investigation, but she withheld this highly unusual — and newsworthy — information on the advice of her attorney until early June. (read more)
Here again the reasoning is simple. The indictment against Wolfe was sealed until June 7th, 2018. The feds nailed Wolfe on December 15th, 2017. Everything happening between December 15th and June 7th is six months of the FBI hunting leakers and connecting leaks to journalists.
Ms. Ali Watkins, was identified and an appropriate search warrant was authorized by the court. Ms. Watkins was notified February 13, 2018. [Document link] No doubt part of that notification included her agreement, based on conversation with her lawyers, to keep quiet while the FBI continued the investigation; OR Ms. Watkins could be charged with interference and easily go from being a “subject in” to “the target of” an investigation…
Key word is “notified” on February 13th, 2018. While it is difficult to gain a search and seizure warrant on a journalist, it is noted a judge authorized a very extensive search warrant against “Reporter #2”. Cited statute HERE and HERE
Why is the New York Times apoplectic about not being notified? Because Ms. Ali Watkins was essentially a legal surveillance virus infecting all of her contacts at the newspaper for a period of four months. All of her electronic communication was at risk of being monitored; including all of the contacts and instructions she was getting from her bosses at the New York Times HQ.
D’oh.
The Bigger Story Behind the James Wolfe Indictment
This could be accelerating quickly here. Also, news/mentions of Horowitz/IG FISA report barely mentioned last couple weeks.
Seems strange, like the quiet before the storm.
“Well no one plans a murder out loud”
Except democrats.
I see it as the quiet to a time just prior to the midterm elections.
When POTUS made the statement, “calm before the storm,” the press had no clue what he was talking about. This is another phase of the big ugly. 😉
Any chance they could name ABC News and the New York Times as unindicted co-conspirators? That would help jump start the draining of the Fake News Swamp.
Absolutely/NO ABSOLUTION/NO DEALS.
This is Madness – The Media are Just as Complicit In The DOJ Corruption and FISA Abuse…
Posted on February 3, 2018 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/03/this-is-madness-the-media-are-just-as-complicit-in-the-doj-corruption-and-fisa-abuse/
They most certainly are and we should start compiling a list of all journalists who are complicit: IMO, the following are complicit along with the newspapers that feature them:
kathleen parker
george will
michael gerson
cokie and steve roberts
We should ask for the names of all the so-called journis who bribed FBI agents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
See my list below omg!!
Wow indeed. Surprised Shemp “Ratboy” Smith isn’t on there.
I think PDJT has something special planned for RatBoy, and speaking of rat’s, I hope there’s something special planned for Ben “Rat Face” Rhodes too!
If it can be shown they were complicit in Sedition, then there’s a conspiracy crime which can result in prison time.
‘Deep Throat Ali’
Classic.
Now, where did I put those Fusion GPS bank records?
10-4 Marygrace lock them all up.
I think there is way too much precedent against their actions being illegal.
I’ll be happy enough if they charge any of the government leakers, but I’m not holding my breath.
Uh… “If”? Wolfe is a government leaker. He is charged with crimes. He didn’t act alone and that’s what we’re going to get from this if he isn’t Arkancided.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, he was charged with three counts of lying to FBI agents.
Forgot about him actually getting indicted;
Filthy traitors! I hope she ends her days writing obituaries for snakes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nice.
Yes, and she was Deep Throat for a minimum of two aging leakers.
That’s funny.
It’s like this stuff write’s itself.
Sundance had the quip.
My first reaction when I read your comment was, well…. OMGoodness 😀
“two aging leakers” conjures up all sorts of gag-worthy imagery! Bwahahahahaha
If her parents have any morality, they should be mortified.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“a minimum of two aging leakers”
LikeLiked by 7 people
… the smell of cranberry juice on her breath ….
deep throat journalist Ali Watkins.Drinking coffee, gotta change my shirt. Thanks Sundance
Yesterday I noticed an odd banner on one of my sites showing up quite frequently, it simply reads…
“The truth demands our attention.” Read Watch Listen
The New York Times
and now I know why, I just reloaded the site… the banner loaded again. NYT has absolutely no shame whatsoever.
Bwahahahahahaha
The truth demands their attention as in dealing with any road hazard to avoid.
Love the sound and possible implications of this “Ms. Ali Watkins was essentially a legal surveillance virus infecting all of her contacts at the newspaper”
Will be firing up the smoker about midnight tonight and enjoying some killer Q tomorrow along with some cold adult beverages. Would love to be spending it with our great President!! Happy 4th to all
Thanks! and back at you and yours!
Why doesn’t Times fire her? Who, in their right mind, will talk to ‘reporter’ Ali in NYk if she’s already tainted by her DC antics?
Or does she simply ‘imbed’ with new corrupt sources in NYk while Times looks the other way?
Yellow journalism karma.
Maybe firing her outright would alienate her and make her more …cooperative to those who might have legit beef against the NYT. Better to keep her close and hand, receiving a paycheck?
The little WHORE has been called home!
I love the fact that the WHORES realize the truth of what is going on!
This is the beginning of the process of Draining the Media. Wait until the evidence appears that members of the media were paid handsomely by Dan Jones since he had $50 million dollars to provide the media and others with to continue to push the Muh Russia witch hunt.
At that point, media members will face ESPIONAGE and SEDITION charges for their role in the coup against our President.
PDJT is absolutely right that the FAKE NEWS that many members of the media put out each and everyday is the greatest threat and enemy to our country.
Destroying them will set us free!
So TRUE flep.
Actions have consequences/nice cellblock awaits Ali et al.
“The little WHORE has been called home!”
“…..today the New York Times begins dealing with deep throat journalist Ali Watkins….”
IMO- TMI
Don’t forget being paid for “”research” by Fusion GPS.
The term is presstitutes!!
Who provided the dirty $50 million?
Wow, flep! “Draining the Media”!
What a campaign slogan!
I can here the chants now…
Drain the media
Drain the DOJ
Drain the Times
“Everything happening between December 15th and June 7th is six months of the FBI hunting leakers and connecting leaks to journalists.”
Sundance, why do you assume this, when the search periods outlined in Ali’s warrant all reference time periods PRECEDING? All the SIGNT was in summer of 2017. Feds knew everything PRIOR to contacting Wolfe, not after!
Because if they weren’t gathering further information between December 15th and June 7th, there was no point in holding off on indicting him. Add that to the anti-leak task force announced early in 2017, and it would be absurd if they were not using leverage in that intervening period between December and June to identify further corrupt sources and media cronies.
The FBI review of communication (search warrant execution) was conducted after the interview of Wolfe.
The period of Wolfe surveillance was from the end of October through the December 15th interview. Remember, they told him on October 31st they were conducting a leak investigation. That period October 2017 through December 15th 2017 was the evidence used in their questioning of him.
After the questioning of him; and the lies he was caught in; Wolfe’s lies under oath to the FBI established the framework for the retroactive search warrant….
Remember, Wolfe quit after being called out (busted) for lying to the FBI in the interview.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m really loving this, watching the purveyors of fake news go apoplectic. More popcorn, please.
“Come on, Baby, let the good times roll!” – Jimi Hendrix (Curtis Knight)
Go
Go
Go
More
More
More
Ali Watkins knows advanced mathematics.
Without a calculator, she can instantly answer “How many times does 58 go into 24?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
And where is Wolfe’s FBI wife?
LikeLiked by 3 people
FYI: “coPPing” a plea. Should Wolfe experience problems coping with the feds 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’ll teach him to cop a feel.
Holy moly, this is getting good. How can this be shut down? Either (a) get Wolfe to change his plea or (b) end Wolfe. After all, if he’s Arkancided, the media will not have to suffer this form of exposure. It looks like this will be the beginning of the massive amount of public knowledge we have hoped for. The fact that this guy has plead not-guilty is going to lead to a trial and lots of attention which the media cannot legitimately ignore.
Did they ignore previous Democrat criminals being indicted? More or less, yes they did. They were given limited exposure and most people never noticed. But this is different and you can bet Trump will not remain silent on this either. Just can’t keep the lid on this one I think.
“lots of attention which the media cannot legitimately ignore.”
You are assuming we have legitimate media.
How much MSM attention is the Awan case getting? /s
most lawyers and grammar experts use “pleaded” for the past tense.., although “pled” may be used… lol
Can’t believe she still has a job… oh wait, yes I can. 🙄
“a job”
Did Miss Watkins qualify for an extra stipend or performance bonus for “going above and beyond” her official job description as a “journalist”?
I wonder if their is evidence out there of the media being complicit in the Russian Hoax. This is where the media has a lot of legal liability IMO. If their are communications uncovered by investigators that the Slimes were not just stenographers of the hoax but conspirators, then popcorn sales will be through the roof!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I guess the NYT is in the same unfortunate situation that the Trump Whitehouse was in a year and a half ago: Spies, leakers, and those disloyal and compromised, but…who? BTW, looks like Awan was allowed to plead to a minor charge, probably making some in Congress very queasy. Wonder if Awan’s attorney stipulated that Awan would no longer be required to sleep with Wasserman?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder if Awan’s attorney stipulated that Awan would no longer be required to sleep with Wasserman? : OMG, you owe me a new monitor ….LOL
Yuck omg sleeping with that creature!! That woman Wasserman Schultz (I think she’s a woman?) Seriously one can never be sure with this den of theives. Just look at Bruce and Nellie Orr (role reversal) and we all know we had a so called President and a first man in office for 8 years. Could never even make this stuff up it’s like a really bad spy novel that noone would buy but here we are folks cleaning house!!
It’s interesting that Wolfe pleaded not guilty. A trial would allow the white hats to present to the whole world just how deep the corruption goes in the fake news media as well as government officials. I don’t know but I sense a PDJT move in here somewhere. Exposure of the Fake News Media, classic Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He may be so tainted, and he was so high up – the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s security, he might not have any bargaining chips. They may know everything they need to know without dealing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions must gave the Awan brothers a pass. So much for accountability and justice from his DOJ.
My guess is, Awan gave up his Pakistani intelligence handlers.
“Deep Throat Journalist…..”.
Trump will never be able to plug every leak but he needs to make an example out of a liberal reporter. I think the phrase is, “every once in a while you need to kill a chicken in front of the monkeys to keep them in line.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if there are many Ali’s who whore themselves for news stories throughout the media.
Makes you wonder the going rate for a “sources say” hit piece. Not all prostitution is sexual.
4 “reporters”, four possible tastes.
For the female adverse: Manu
For the perky seeking : Ali
For those wanting a tad of spice: Sotomayer
For those craving pre-decomposing: Ross
This is better than the local fireworks displays🔥📢🎰♨🇺🇸
And the fuse was lit by our VSGPDJT.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😎💪
Happy Independence day Sundance and all my fellow trappers.
Treepers, but trappers seems apropos too👍👌
I bet they don’t get hired unless they’re a fellow traveler. Same with our academic institutions.
“I am convinced that evil had a huge foothold in our great nation.” Still has… but some good guys and gals are attacking it! Bless them all! It is not easy.
I did’t realize leftists had to be paid by the CIA to lie. It’s in their DNA isn’t it?
Seems like that volcano in Hawaii has brought on a volcano of corruption beginning to be pushed to the surface. Praise the Lord!
Maybe there is something to that “global warming” – only it’s now a hot seat.
Trump victory music:
STD’s….Seized Times’ Documents!
LOL/dirty, rotten, FITHY NYTIMES.
I am sure, somewhere in the Bible, Old or New Testament, is an admonishment not to be joyful of others’ misfortune. But I am going to ask God’s forgiveness – because Dear Lord, it has been so long since the Law began working for us, and we have suffered so. That forgiveness might have to be ongoing because I’m not going to give up my glee just yet. 🙂
Can you imagine what those NYT’s editors are saying? Their entire inner workings (and people) might be exposed. Kind of like “journalist” industrial espionage!
Winning.
Dear G-d, I need forgiveness too…but I am smiling)))
I second that emotion and ask for forgiveness in advance everyday.
Something else occurred over the last few weeks that
might have been related to smoking out the varmints.
Remember the absurd crawler that ran across the screen
about Manafort a few weeks back. Accused him of multiple
murders or something else bizarre? Might not have been
a prank. Might have been an over eager leaker that got
fed a story they couldn’t resist, and ran with it. How often
do these lazy jerks take any time to do any kind of homework?
Wonder if that misstep was a way to out yet another leaker?
There is a downside of being gleeful, but I ask forgiveness too. The Law of the land needs to be heeded too.
Pvbs 24:17-18 (NIV)
17 Do not gloat when your enemy falls;
when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,
18 or the Lord will see and disapprove
and turn his wrath away from them.
Me too, But I know in my heart that we are the army of God’s light warriors!!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-york-times-reassigns-reporter-ali-watkins-reporter-in-leak-investigation/
The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet announced a “fresh start” for a reporter whose phone and email records were secretly seized by the Justice Department earlier this year in a leak investigation. In a memo sent to staff Tuesday, Baquet said the Times abhorred the actions of the government in the case but was “troubled” by reporter Ali Watkins’ conduct.
“The Times must be a humane place that can allow for second chances when there are mitigating circumstances,” said Baquet in the memo. Watkins will be transferred to New York, assigned to a new beat and closely supervised by a senior mentor in her new position.”
hmmm…
read the rest of the story at link 😛
dang I snipped out the best part…
Watkins was asked about her three-year personal relationship with Wolfe by the Justice Department in February but refused to answer questions from FBI agents. Wolfe was granted access to classified intelligence in his role as an Intelligence Committee staffer and as a director of security for the committee.
OH Lady Penguin! I just said that prayer right along with you!
GLEE–it’s not just for breakfast anymore!
Silly me… And all this time I thought “Media Whore” was a metaphor!
Catching leakers proves we have some dedicated FBI agents 🙂 They’re not all corrupt bad guys.
Yes, I think we will be back in love again once justice prevails. I personally think that Sessions is doing a fantastic job not having to be mired in the whole Mueller witch hunt. And I trust the FBI again under Wray because Trump appointed him.
