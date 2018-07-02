Mexican President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: “We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States”…

Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “AMLO” easily won yesterday’s election with 54% of the vote; the highest vote total in three decades. In addition his MORENA party won an absolute majority in both the Mexican Senate (38% +/-) and the Chamber of Deputies (38% +/-).
The multinational financial community is in the process of evaluating how the nationalist win will impact all prior investing. One of the key issues is NAFTA. Multinational corporations have poured billions into Mexico as a structural method to utilize the trade deal to gain access to the U.S. market.
Despite his campaign position, AMLO is now affirming a positive intention to renegotiate NAFTA; however, he is speaking from both sides of the current issue. Example:
[Today] Lopez Obrador said he supports reaching a deal on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada.
[…] Lopez Obrador said he will propose that his own team of experts be included in the talks. The winning candidate said he will make that proposal in a meeting Tuesday with current President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Lopez Obrador told Televisa that he will respect the current team of negotiators, and let them continue representing Mexico until he takes office Dec. 1.
[…] Lopez Obrador said individual and property rights would be guaranteed, promised respect for the autonomy of the central Bank of Mexico and said his government will maintain financial and fiscal discipline.
He said contracts obtained under energy reforms passed under President Enrique Pena Nieto will be scrutinized for any corruption or illegality, but otherwise contracts will be honored.
“There will be no confiscation or expropriation of assets. … Eradicating corruption will be the principal mission,” he said.
[…] The polling firm Consulta Mitofsky predicted Morena allies would take between 56 and 70 seats in the 128-member Senate and between 256 and 291 spots in the 500-seat lower house. (more)
On NAFTA the bottom line is easily identified. There are no ongoing negotiations. The NAFTA fatal flaw, which allows Canada and Mexico to act as pass-throughs for foreign products, is an impossible impasse to overcome. Neither Mexico or Canada can negotiate away their economic process of importing foreign goods, assembling them, and then using NAFTA to trans-ship the finished product into the U.S market.
Neither Mexico or Canada manufacture much of the product they assemble. The overwhelming majority of Canadian and Mexican products, including cars, are assembly operations for manufactured goods using parts from Europe and Asia, mostly China. They do not have the raw materials, infrastructure, or heavy-duty manufacturing plants, to *create* component parts for manufactured goods. Therefore in order to maintain their three-decades-long economic and trade system they cannot negotiate a NAFTA plan that demands high-content source of origination, for durable goods, from North America.
Nothing can change that.
China has invested tens of billions in ports and transport infrastructure to facilitate the current process. Those port and transit investments would become functionally obsolescent if Mexico and Canada were forced to stop importing parts for assembly.
♦ In the food sector the Mexican farmer, and by consequence Mexican farm-worker, are caught in the same multinational big AG network. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Kraft (or, outside the United States, by the company’s alter ego, Mondelēz International).
Once the plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting are done, around 80 percent of major crops pass through the hands of four traders: ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. This is a controlled market.
For farmers, BIG AG (oligopolies) mean fewer choices of supplier and sometimes no choice at all about whom they will sell to. This leads to “contract farming”, in which farmers grow according to corporate specifications, with all supplies provided by the company, in return for its commitment to purchase the farmers’ output if it is acceptable.
On the Agricultural side of NAFTA president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump can actually work together. Neither AMLO, nor Trump, support the continuation of the corporately-controlled, Wall Street profit-driven, status quo. An interesting dynamic.
Keep in mind this next article about AMLO is from “Reuters”, a media outlet owned, operated, and messaging service of Wall Street:
(Reuters) – Mexico’s next president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Monday he will seek to remain in NAFTA along with the United States and Canada and that he respects the existing Mexican team renegotiating the trade pact.
Lopez Obrador won a landslide election victory on Sunday, getting more than double the votes of his nearest rival, dealing a resounding blow to establishment parties and becoming the first leftist to win the Mexican presidency since one-party rule ended in 2000.
“We are going to accompany the current government in this negotiation, we are going to be very respectful, and we are going to support the signing of the agreement,” he told Milenio TV in an telephone interview, saying the aim was a deal on the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement that was good for Mexico. (read more)
Overall, Obrador represents an ideological outlook almost identical to former U.S. Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders. [coincidentally the same as former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez]. Hollywood celebrities and avowed leftists will likely embrace Obrador in 2018/2019 as they did Chavez in 2009/2010. Watch, you’ll see.
AMLO has a governing philosophy almost identical to Bernie Sanders; the problem AMLO faces is his Mexican economic policy starts without any underlying Mexican wealth to spread around. [Again, the Venezuelan issue] Socialism only works when you have other people’s money, labor, and property to distribute. The majority of the value in Mexico is owned by outside multinational interests. Those multinationals will now have to figure out how to deal with a nationalist who despises their ownership and control.
[Again, see big picture Venezuela]
Eventually, in order to make good on his promises, AMLO is going to need to *take* value from private ownership and redistribute that wealth to his constituents. That process may take a few years, but it is inevitable. In the history of the world, a socialist economy has never survived itself (without absolute economic capitulation of the citizens).
When that process happens, those entities who have their wealth expropriated will exit the economic system. It has always been thus; there has never been a socialist economy where that did not happen.. and that process begins the Venezuelan spiral.
The most dangerous time for a rescue swimmer is the moment when he reaches the desperate and drowning man. The MOST IMPORTANT aspect for President Trump, and for the survival of the United States, is to make sure the U.S. is not pulled under when Mexico begins to drown.
That, my friends, is why we need the Southern Border Wall. [Regardless of cost.]
Now, think carefully about AMLO’s quote again today:
“We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States.”
Yeah, I guarantee they are..
We are watching.
I've said it before. The solution is simple: Just give California back to Mexico. It's a total loss anyway. As part of the deal, the US would 1) lease back its US military bases and 2) extend the border of Arizona south to the mouth of the Colorado River to provide unfettered access to the Gulf of California with land sufficient to build a naval base and commercial port that can accommodate ocean-going container ships, and 3) secure rights in perpetuity for US naval and commercial vessels to transit the Gulf of Mexico to and from said facilities.
Let'm find their OWN water too!
I think the property owners in California might think differently about this solution.

Nope. Not gonna happen.
Nope. Not gonna happen.
Mexico's historical narrative sees the American southwest as rightfully "under international law" as belonging to Mexico. They want "their" land back. It's useful to keep this in mind when hearing Obrador state that Mexican's have a moral right to come to the US.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, "Reconquista" is not a "conspiracy theory" of just La Raza wackos.
Exactly, “Reconquista” is not a “conspiracy theory” of just La Raza wackos.
Not only did the US win the land in wars, but the US then turned around and PAID Mexico for that land. They have no right to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Build the wall 10 feet higher please!
We not only are in a CW but a WW.
Build the wall 10 feet higher please!
La cucaracha would work too!
Backing down already are ya? MAGA
Backing down already are ya? MAGA
Thousands fleeing Venezuela into surrounding countries show us plainly what's coming.

As unfair as it is, seeing how our government squander billions, I do think Americans as individuals would contribute to the wall since the Congress traitors won't do their job. If Trump has to resort to this I'll gladly contribute.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thousands fleeing Venezuela into surrounding countries show us plainly what’s coming.
As unfair as it is, seeing how our government squander billions, I do think Americans as individuals would contribute to the wall since the Congress traitors won’t do their job. If Trump has to resort to this I’ll gladly contribute.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t trust the oleaginously “friendly” ØbradØr as far as I could throw him BUT…..
wouldn’t be ironic if he did a better job negotiating terms than full-of-himself Justine “Barbie” Trudeau? . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell him he needs to find some other people money to spend. Maybe China can loan him the money like they did to Venezuela. We terminate NAFTA. There is nothing to negotiate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can be found at 2:15
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can be found at 2:15
This is a thing in the twitterverse…. WHy don't we just help them more, then the people won't flee to the north. Then they say it would be cheaper.

I think it would be like throwing money down a deep well….. hmmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a thing in the twitterverse…. WHy don’t we just help them more, then the people won’t flee to the north. Then they say it would be cheaper.
I think it would be like throwing money down a deep well….. hmmmm
LikeLike
…that's what they said about Obama…
[….Because it is the giant teat that sustains our miserable, parasitic existence – without which we would wither away and die].
AMLO is going to require a larger chunk of the repatriated money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…that’s what they said about Obama…
AMLO is going to require a larger chunk of the repatriated money.
LikeLike
so what about his “platform plan” to nationalize the oil industry? doesn’t that confiscate property?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does and it threatens to end the investments from outsiders. See the problem? Will the globalists condemn Mexico or strike private deals to protect their investments? It would be weird if Mexico were to end its systemic government corruption.
I pointed out in a prior thread, it's potentially worse than that. If he's Hugo2.0, then as Mexico collapses, we will have to admit genuine refugees into this country. A genuine refugee is one who would die if they stayed in their country of origin. Making Mexico like Venezuela would lead to predictable results. And once here, how would they plan to stop the remittances and the like? Have the government monitor their communications and activities?
LikeLiked by 2 people
By placing a 35% remittance Tax on all monetise remitted to Mexico.
Monetise = monies, auto correct working overtime.
LikeLike
Monetise = monies, auto correct working overtime.
“a 35% remittance Tax on all monetise remitted to Mexico.”
They are going to pay for that wall one way or the other, just like our VSGPDJT said they would.
Well Trump can help out by helping them transform those useless ports into more tourism and hotels 🙂
Seriously, this is what happens when they discarded “the 5, 10, 15 and 20 year plans” business once had. Their plans always included things which create stability and reliability. Now it’s all get-rich-quick or fail by next quarter.
So there is little if any investment in Mexico for manufacturing when that’s precisely what they should have been doing for so long. They used to continue making the original VM bug in Mexico. That stopped in the early 2000s. Sad because I had always wanted one of those and now it’s too late to do anything about it. They could always start that up again maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lord have mercy on us all.

#BuildThatWall
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord have mercy on us all.
#BuildThatWall
" the Spanish word for deplorable is deplorable…"

What is the Spanish word for "infidel"?
Funny, the Spanish word for deplorable is deplorable…
” the Spanish word for deplorable is deplorable…”
What is the Spanish word for “infidel”?
El Amlo recuerda el Alamo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
El Amlo recuerda el Alamo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“For farmers, BIG AG (oligopolies) mean fewer choices of supplier and sometimes no choice at all about whom they will sell to. This leads to “contract farming”, in which farmers grow according to corporate specifications, with all supplies provided by the company, in return for its commitment to purchase the farmers’ output if it is acceptable.
On the Agricultural side of NAFTA president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump can actually work together. Neither AMLO, nor Trump, support the continuation of the corporately-controlled, Wall Street profit-driven, status quo. An interesting dynamic.”
THIS is a huge issue which is often not well understood by many people in the US. We have spent a lot of time over the past decade in the northern part of the Baja Peninsula, where several multi-national companies have huge agricultural complexes. They have brought in hundreds of thousands of poor, uneducated people from all over Mexico to work the fields. These are often indigenous Indians from Oaxaca and other southern states, who do not even speak Spanish but some tribal dialect. They are promised a wonderful new life but basically become slave labor. They live in “camps” far off the main roads, and they work 10-15 hours per day picking berries, tomatoes, onions, etc for around $10 US per day. They then have to purchase their food from the company store where a bag of beans and a package of tortillas runs about $6…all so that Driscoll’s can sell strawberries to Costco for cheap! And once the children are 12, they start in the fields too. It is a vicious cycle and is the reason many of the young men decide to head north and take their chances at jumping the border. I am NOT saying that we shouldn’t build a wall but I am trying to give some perspective of what life is like just a few hours south of San Diego.
Many people probably voted for AMLO because of situations like this – they do not understand what socialism really means so they are just hoping that he can improve their plight. If AMLO actually decides to listen to, and work with, Donald Trump, then the lives of millions of Mexicans could actually get better and they would be happy to stay in their own country and work to improve it. That would be the best of all possible scenarios, especially if it shuts out the CofC/Wall Street Swamp creatures!
Will it happen? Probably not – but then, no one thought Donald Trump could get elected either, so miracles are always possible!
LikeLiked by 6 people
VSGPotus got the hermit king out… Seems he is good at miracles….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now you’re getting somewhere. Imagine a NAFTA with Mexico that applied only to Mexican content. Manufacturing is going to be flying out of China. it would not take a very large percentage of it landing in Mexico to do amazing things for the Mexican economy.
Let’s not focus only on how this could all go wrong. There is a tremendous opportunity at this moment in time to dismantle the current globalist system as applied in Mexico and invent a new nationalist one in which America and Mexico trade as equals with products produced, not merely trans-shipped, in each country. Seems to me that is the issue, local content, not the manner in which Mexico determines to divvy the proceeds internally, whether by guaranteed minimum incomes or some other socialist scheme. That’s up to them, just like the social democrats in Europe. The key is local content.
Canada is another matter. They’ve always been a bit batty up north. Something to do with cabin fever I suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this is the most important and most dangerous development we have faced since the Civil War. If Mexico follows the death spiral path that Venezuela has taken because of socialism, then we may face 50-100 million Mexicans on our border. If we don’t act soon, we may be caught up in this chaos. We must build the wall and strengthen our laws and facilities to prevent being overwhelmed. I doubt our Republic could stand with some 50 million or more leftists voters and their welfare demands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
10 seconds video:
We have already won with NAFTA. Leaving it hanging on the vine allows Canada and Mexico to sell the fact negotiations are still taking place while multinational corporations struggle with the reality of uncertainty.
Eventually those same multinationals will cash in their chips and move everything back into the USA. Our President rightfully corrected Maria B. yesterday when he said that placing a 20% tariff on cars, trucks and parts will guarantee corporations racing back into the US to either expand and/or build new factories. That is the reality and there is nothing anyone on the Left, MSM, CoC, Democrats, RINOs can say otherwise too change it!
The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter … …
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. He also stated to Maria for anyone that was listening that he wants to wait on the new Congress to vote on a deal with NAFTA if it is reached. He is playing the game to perfection!
10 seconds video:
When Mexico follows the typical pattern of Socialism/Communism we had better be prepared for the eventual collapse and the clamor of the hordes to get into our country and the clamor of our own traitors to let them in, be prepared.
No kidding. There are silver mines that do not pay royalties. Those states with the stupid/corrupt governors are called “business-friendly environments”.
ALPO promised not nationalize of confiscate businesses and to only going after corruption. It is only a matter of time until profit is considered corrupt, and when that is protested, foreign ownership will be considered corrupt. It always goes this way. In 5 years we will be sending them food to prevent mass starvation.
He just got his first look at the Mexican books!
He just got his first look at the Mexican books!
Right on cue, the US Chamber of Commerce launched a massive ad campaign today against PDJT’s trade tariffs. Millions are being spent on this PR stunt to convince low-information voters how everything was just fine before and they should demand that the mean man (PDJT) stop risking their very lives with his nasty “trade War.”
The CoC is without a doubt a traitorous organization run by scheming, socialist rats.
https://www.thestreet.com/politics/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-launches-anti-tariff-campaign-14640063
Too bad ignorant & stupid people continue keeping themselves ignorant & stupid. This socialism idiocy is the biggest farce out there, only put in place to play on the emotions & dupe the aforementioned ignorant & stupid

The Trump Doctrine is the way of the future

An honest & upright capitalistic system is the only fair system
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad ignorant & stupid people continue keeping themselves ignorant & stupid. This socialism idiocy is the biggest farce out there, only put in place to play on the emotions & dupe the aforementioned ignorant & stupid
The Trump Doctrine is the way of the future
An honest & upright capitalistic system is the only fair system mankind has come up with. With true leaders in charge, men & women of honor & integrity, with skillful business acumen’s along with love of country & it’s people, countries can be run like friendly competing businesses where deals are made to the satisfaction of all concerned
President Trump is a leader showing the way, pushing the globalists & their filthy money away & creating a tangible & viable economic engine which runs on our own production & assets, which in turn produces the wealth to protect & take care of our own citizens
Every country has it’s natural resources & sources of wealth, but they’re stolen away by the greedy globalist cabal
Our President could sit down with each leader & lay out a viable working plan for them to get moving in the right direction, a direction of independence & profitability. He’d probably love doing it
But no, the dumbed down stay dumbed down & the Globalist / Marxist fraud continues so the elites can continue profiting
Maybe after eight years of Trump, the world will finally wake up & heed the lessons. We can only hope they do
Mexico will never have a chance to be free of corruption until it ends its castr system. Which will not happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
caste system
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always remember that a Marxist is a liar, he only cares about the ends. Mexico is doomed. Build that wall Mr. President.
AMLO says, “…individual and property rights guaranteed”. Ha! I love these communist truth tellers. Permit me to rework a prominent US communist’s quote for President-elect AMLO: “If you like your stuff, you can keep your stuff.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be quite honest we will need something big like the great wall, because without full militarization a half see through steel wall and concrete mix is insufficient to keep millions from violating our sovereignty in a mad rush to flee the government they voted for. All of Hollywood should move to mexico since their ideology is compatible.
I agree that the multinationals in the AG are an easy target for cooperation but that will be short lived for sure.
This in an ominous post. 2 years from now Mexico will be a very different place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has, once again, identified the “nuclear core” of the problem that PDJT faces in the NAFTA negotiations. (bold type in the quote is my emphasis)
“Neither Mexico or Canada manufacture much of the product they assemble. The overwhelming majority of Canadian and Mexican products, including cars, are assembly operations for manufactured goods using parts from Europe and Asia, mostly China. They do not have the raw materials, infrastructure, or heavy-duty manufacturing plants, to *create* component parts for manufactured goods. Therefore in order to maintain their three-decades-long economic and trade system they cannot negotiate a NAFTA plan that demands high-content source of origination, for durable goods, from North America.
Nothing can change that.
China has invested tens of billions in ports and transport infrastructure to facilitate the current process. Those port and transit investments would become functionally obsolescent if Mexico and Canada were forced to stop importing parts for assembly.”
Hmmmm. So, despite all of this, President Trump is attempting to force (via leveraged negotiations) these countries into changing their heavily-invested and established practices.
It makes me very curious as to what he is demanding from them that would permit them to maintain their current practices yet be considered “reciprocal”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
North American content requirement will become American content requirement.
BMW wants to use their Mexican factory……source 85% from the US.
LikeLike
Is there any reason to believe anything AMLO says will ever conform to what AMLO does?
Also unless your Spanish is very good, much will be deliberately “lost in translantion.”
If you haven’t done so, read yesterday’s SD post on AMLO.
See what he said yesterday versus what (it is claimed) that he said today.
Mexico has reaped the benefit of our factories and businesses moving there for 25 years now, and they are no better off economically than they were before. Pathetic.
As infrastructure collapses, investment disappears and capital flees the country – just like Venezuela – people will leave by the 10’s of thousands (each month). That wall better be up and running or the boarder states will be flooded by illegal immigrants and the accompanying social service demands that follow and will financially cripple those boarder states. We will witness a migrant catastrophe and a unbelievable economic burden, perhaps forcing those states into severe financial ruin. Then what? How do we bail ourselves out of that mess?
I have developed a complete distrust of anyone who has the first 2 letters of their name being Ob….
It is anathema to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re not alone, KBR.
We were conditioned for over 8 years.
Here is one of the many quotes about socialism attributed to Winston Churchill, whom I greatly admire:
“I must tell you that a socialist policy is abhorrent to British ideas on freedom. There is to be one State, to which all are to be obedient in every act of their lives. This State, once in power, will prescribe for everyone: where they are to work, what they are to work at, where they may go and what they may say, what views they are to hold, where their wives are to queue up for the State ration, and what education their children are to receive. A socialist state could not afford to suffer opposition – no socialist system can be established without a political police. They (the Labour government) would have to fall back on some form of Gestapo.”
Of course, communism — as in the “belief system” Mexico’s new darling, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — is the most virulent form of socialism. Communism kills. Always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is sadly ironic that Churchill’s own country has turned itself into the very socialist state he so rightfully abhorred. And to enforce their anti-freedom rules, their police are fast becoming the British Gestapo.
“We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States.”
“Conscious”, yes. Putting into action is another story.
He cannot be trusted.
Parsing words again, like a good Marxist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Socialism only works when you have other people’s money, labor, and property to distribute.”
And the United States has been one of the primary sources of the money globalists have been using to sustain their socialist enterprises around the world.
For example, both Mexico and Canada require direct access and preferential, lopsided trade with the United States to maintain their source of funds. Latin America relies heavily on rampant immigration across the southern border to provide their economies with expatriated funds from migrants in the United States. Outside of the America’s, Europe too has subsidized their socialist programs with U.S. dollars in the form of U.S. defense spending, trade surpluses, and other “aid” programs.
In each case, the socialist construct has been built on the foundation and expectation of U.S. subsidies as a source of wealth to distribute. That fact is one of the primary reasons they fear President Trump so much. Not only is he completely capable of toppling their economic constructs, but he has also proven himself to be more than willing to do so. #MoreWinning 😀
Well, this should be interesting. Venezuela could be ignored by the elites here in Hollywood, but it will be hard to ignore Mexico as it sinks into the abyss with it so close.
