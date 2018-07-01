Must Watch: Maria Bartiromo Interviews President Donald Trump…

Maria Bartiromo continues to distance herself from all Sunday talk-show competition with some of the best and most insightful interviews and topics available. Today Mrs. Bartiromo interviews President Donald Trump. The substantive content is excellent.
From a position of understanding Trump policy, and expanding/predicting how each policy will carry forward, this really is one of the best interviews to date. Bartiromo hits on most topics of interest and expands on the topics of greatest consequence. Anyone who seeks to understand where the administration is going with economics and trade only needs to keep revisiting this one interview – it’s all there.
Domestic discussion includes the Supreme Court, trade and tariffs, immigration, border security, ICE, mid-term election, taxes, jobs and the ongoing battle between congress and the DOJ/FBI. Foreign discussion includes trade and geopolitics with Canada, China, the EU, North Korea, Iran and the upcoming summit with Russia. The intersection of economics and geopolitics via the Trump Doctrine is clear as day.
[There was a time, not too long ago, when Bartiromo didn’t *get* the Trump doctrine and how economic leverage is used to achieve strategic geopolitical benefits; ultimately ending with massive wins for America. You can tell she understands the strategy now.]
This is a really good interview. Maria does such a great job because she is honest and wants honest answers without throwing in the gotcha questions like everybody else. I really like her and I love my President!
Her Wall Street Group knows this is going to be Great for the DOW…36,000!
Publius2016, I can assure you if it goes to 36,000 our investment (no hedge or prime crap and no load) will again make us big bucks in the two accounts we have meant $70K more for us when it hit 26,000. Trump is a master at business, making deals, and above all making friends and connections. We have been raped with lousy trade and now we are seeing how many of our OWN companies are reviving. By the way it was Reynolds Aluminum that made not only aluminum (love the wrap) but also steel! I remember when the world ONLY WANTED our products due to quality and a little more costly but lasted and lasted and performed with real value. They have to wake up and acknowledge this. I don’t trust vehicles built in other countries rather than here and would hope what used to be the 3 BIG one learn how to build far better vehicles because I wouldn’t waste a dime on any of them. Quality with all good materials made us great and will again.
Yes, with all the entitlement spending, we need more cash flow too!
Vehicles built with quality. Long ago, I figured major appliances were being built to only last 5-10 years at most. From their perspective, why build a refrig that will last 30-40 years when you make one to last 10 years and get 3-4 more sales?
I have begun to wonder if the latest pretend/plastic vehicles are being built the same way. The life span of a major appliance. I have heard some mechanics say that once a part of the under hood computer goes, you pretty much have to replace the entire thing. I would bet if they could build a car/truck to last 1-2 years past the average paid for date (5-7 years, though I never buy a new car), they would regardless if built in US or not. It’s not that US can’t build quality product, but their multinational leaders won’t allow it.
I have yet to buy a vehicle that has one of those, “we know where you are at all times” antenna things. I will avoid that as long as I can.
Planned obsolescence goes back to the early days of GM, when automobile sales started plateauing. A big reason behind the annual model and design changes, to persuade buyers to buy the latest and greatest thing and trade in (or scrap) the old. Henry Ford stubbornly refused to upgrade from the Model T, not understanding there had been actually been many real (not cosmetic) improvements to cars since it first came out, and almost put his company into receivership until he was forced to come out with the Model ‘A’. Some of Roosevelt’s ‘bright’ boys during the Depression, obviously unable to understand the phrase ‘make work’, actually proposed to make planned obsolescence legal, to try and keep employment up.
Reminds me of the 1999 book,
“Dow 36,000: The New Strategy for Profiting From the Coming Rise in the Stock Market”.
TX, Maria also is intelligent and studies up on who she is interviewing with and what subjects they will be covering.
All without interrupting her subject.
What a concept!
I agree, Minnie. There was intelligent, informative conversation, mutual respect and LISTENING to each other, and very positive outlook for USA without that supercilious SJW crap.
Thanks for that addition. Was just thinking How nice it was Maria was not shouting irrelivent questions at PDJT.
She was tough. She played “Devil’s advocate” purrfectly.
Texastrumper, and she is always prepared by doing her homework. She really is the only one I will listen to no matter which side she may be on. However, I do see her on the side of America always.
she is one beautiful and intelligent #scepticalcat
Yes, great interview!
Another great example of someone having the light bulb come on is Andy McCarthy over at NRO. He has been very skeptical of Trump and extremely reluctant to call out his former pals at DOJ and the FBI for all of the corruption that has shaped their handling first of Hillary, and then against Trump.
Then he read the Strzok-Page texts in detail. He said it took and entire weekend.
After that epiphany, he has been virtually on the warpath about the illegality of the Mueller activity and the Hillary faux investigation. Recently he became a FOX “contributor” — I don’t think that was unrelated to his newfound eagerness to tell it like he now sees it.
Andrew probably also realizes that NR no longer has a future.
Not as a conservative beacon :). It has let it’s virulent NeverTrumper stance rot it from the inside. Some real conservatives still appear there like Andy and Deroy Murdock…and editor Rich Lowry has come around. But they still publish George Will regularly, and maintain rabid NTers like Goldberg and French and Nordlinger on staff, and lately have given the despicable Kevin Williamson a place to publish again after he was hilariously fired at the Atlantic when he tried to pull a Bret Stephens (a rabid NTer who got himself a gig at the NYT).
It survives because deep pocket open borders donors underwrite it.
This!
Don’t forget Conrad Black and Victor Davis Hanson.
President Trump farmers are barely holding on, if a democrat wins this next election (California) it will be over. With the rigged voting machines and millions of illegals voting how the hell can we win?President Trump over 330 towns in California have undrinkable water of course there is no mention of that in the news. We need federal intervention NOW.
Stop voting the socialists into office! CA votes for this.
you did not read her post and have NO grasp of the situation here in CA…..the FEDERAL government allowed the continued flooding of the illegals by overturning prop 187 in a FEDERAL court in 1994 AND not securing the international borders as called for in the US Constitution….NOW the Dimms have fixed the system here to continue in a one party system and are encouraging and allowing MILLIONS of illegals to vote in elections from local to federal
Farmers are democrats, at least they are in Iowa.
The farmers here in So.Oregon are overwhelmingly proTrump. 60-40 in Josephine County, where I’m at.
Where you see federal subsidies you see Democrats.
Being overrun with illegal invaders has destroyed California–it must be akin to the Boers in South Africa plight. Farmers getting decimated by politicians elected solely on their promises to give free stuff to illegals. People have no idea how crucial water is to the Southwest. Its going to be a life or death issue at some point.
The farmers (Boers as you call them) in South Africa are facing a far more serious threat than just politicians offering free stuff. They are staring the very real prospect of having their farms expropriated without compensation by the African National Circus that now runs South Africa due to interference by countries that had not the slightest idea of the problems South Africa was facing.
The most ironic thing is that 90% of farms taken from the White Farmers in South Africa since 1994 have failed miserably and now lay fallow with all the infrastructure either broken or sold as scrap.
What people never understood about Apartheid was the simple fact that the Bantu had their own lands that they had lived on before the White settlers arrived. In fact not a single inch of the Tribal Lands were ever occupied by the Settlers and another fact that is unknown to those who called for the fall of White South Africa is that in the 1913 Land Act all Bantu Land was forever vested in the different Tribes many kings (chiefs) and expanded by 10% for future growth.
Way back in the late 19th century their was indeed a war between the British, who had been granted Land by King Shaka after Shaka took the cattle he demanded in payment for the port of Natal and then reneged on the deal. After the war was won by the British, the British High Command decreed that the pre war borders were to be once again established
The African National Circus is now promoting White Genocide by telling their supporters that Whites stole their Land, banks, roads, cities, farms, factories, etc. The most frightening thing about all these lies is not the death of around 4,000,000 White men, women and children that have nowhere to go due to the West’s duplicity but the mass starvation of over 50,000,000 Bantu once their breadbasket is destroyed. Oh well, nobody has ever accused the sub Saharan population of having Genius level IQs.
svenwg https://twitter.com/KTHopkins is the only one to write about this.
Nicely said. That is one of my sore points are the lies by the MSM about South Africa.
I haven’t kept up; is South Africa still refusing to accept Israel’s offer to help with the water crisis. I know it rained there recently , which gave them a little more time to address the issue, but the population continues to grow, and another drought is almost inevitable. I’m sure the MSM will blame Israel and the US when South Africa’s own policies cause them to run out of both food and water.
Straight up love everything about Maria. Beauty & brains.
POTUS is on point.
Good old Money Honey
If you’ve got the Money Honey, I’ve got the time.
You, me and Lefty Frizzell.
I agree that she understands these subjects, and she asks very pertinent questions that give the interviewee a chance to explain. I have a lot of respect for her. This was an excellent interview.
I hate to bring up something so trivial in comparison to the subject matter(s) of the interview, but perhaps someone in a position to do something about it will read this. Whoever did PDJT’s makeup today didn’t do a very good job. It was very distracting, and I don’t think it was just my screen. Our POTUS is a handsome and hard-working man, and he deserves better.
Yes, I watched the whole vid, and other than that it was great. It’s a treat to finally see an interview with intelligent questions, revealing answers, and respect for the President.
Agreed. White skin around the eye sockets with a red face.
Archie, et al, he always has white below his eyes and they are healthy by the way and indicate neither his liver nor kidneys are malfunctioning. Makeup? So what as with or without he is still a very handsome man of good health, and above all he loves his country!
Of course he’s not sick! If you’ve ever lived in FL, you’d be familiar with many outdoor sportsmen who have the same lighter coloring around their eyes from quality sunglasses. It’s normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice the banner, on the screenshot posted above says “Trump: Won’t ask judges about row v wade”
Perhaps he SHOULD ask his ‘makeuo artist’ THEIR political persuasion?
He looked good on digital wide screen TV. His hair looked especially good too.
Really?! I will take substance over style any day. If it were Quasimodo delivering the same message I would still be listening in awe of the message being delivered. Style over substance got the people of Canada with a dolt having his pasted on eyebrow sliding down his face during an interview…
Don’t misunderstand. This was not a criticism of our President. He’s a handsome man by any standard, and particularly for his age. But he’s POTUS, for crying out loud – and deserves not to be made goofy-looking by TV makeup crews. If you’re going to do a job, do it right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given how our president operates, I bet you will not see a repeat of this in the next interview he sits down for…
That’s exactly what I said to a lib fb poster, the left wants their need for superficial optics based on feelings to be met regardless of substance and big picture, like complaining about being gracious with nk and russia is capitulation and we have already lost. Sheesh.
He’s fair-skinned and been out in the sun a lot wearing sunglasses. There’s only so much can be done to even that out. He also may be sensitive to makeup near his eyes. Many people are.
Peoria Jones and others….
I realize it’s Fox and not CNN. However, look at the wall behind Maria and compare it with the wall behind our President. On my screen I see the President’s wall being a warmer tone. Not much, but it is warmer.
Now I don’t know much about lighting and filters and the rest, but I wonder why the color wasn’t adjusted slightly to offset the warm tones. That won’t fix the white around the eyes but it maybe it would help lessen the contrast between white and red of his face.
Now look at the still shot below it. The wall all across the frame is the same tone, not warm on one side and cool on the other. Also notice that both the face tone of our President and the face tone of Maria is similar. It’s the video that is off.
What a great President we have. His election was Divine Intervention.
I love how his expression brightened up when he talked about how he loves doing rallies because he loves us all so much. I feel it, Mr President, and we love you too, more than you can know!
Just an AWESOME interview of Our VSG President Trump. Just say N.
It’s no wonder Joey Ramone had such a crush on her.
“It’s all going to work out.”
Maria seems to have had her eyes opened when, about a year ago the Awan scandal and possible massive spying hit the news. Wasserman Schultz was threatening the Capitol Police over the laptop. She was interviewing Trey Gowdy about another matter and toward the end she asked him what he thought about the Awan story. Gowdy replied that he hadn’t heard about it. It was news to him. From that point on I’ve noticed she’s dug deeper into the why’s of what’s happening in DC. She immediately understood the importance of Nunes saying there was no intelligence agency info backing the Trump dossier or prompting the investigation.
Since then I’ve noticed it’s Maria that Nunes, Jordan, DiSantis and Gaetz go to when they want to discuss the investigations. She gets it.
I remember well Ms. Bartiromo’s look of disbelief when Gowdy said he hadn’t heard of the Awan scandal. He was obviously lying and the lie he told spoke volumes in unipartese. That had to be a red pill moment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Personally, I think its also possible he had NO clue what she was talking about. He’s SUCH a tool.
He is NOT concerned about Rosenstein one bit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
>>>The sincere final words of President Trump’s interview -“I Just Love the People of this Country”
That is why he is such a great President! That is why people (sane people), support him.
When you truly love people, you believe in them and the possibilities become limitless…
Where we go one, we go all.
I’m overwhelmed by how lucky….no…how blessed we are! This is one of the most extraordinary men in US history – actually world – who stepped up to the plate when we were on the brink. I’ve talked to foreigners who came here and became citizens and they’ve said the same words exactly “there is no other country like the USA” – referring to the freedom to work to improve your own life. We were on the verge of that disappearing and having to beg “our betters” for handouts. DJT trusts the ingenuity and industriousness of the American people – the left does not.
If they had any honor his predecessors and their enablers would be hanging their heads in shame.
So true! And PDJT’s plan always included unleashing and unshackling Americans to bring it to life. We are made of the same cloth, the same American DNA. He has never doubted what we are made of.
I bet Maria-B is an undercover lurking Treeper . . .!
HI MARIA!
#MAGA
I’ve had a crush on Maria since her start 20+ years ago bobbing like a cork among the traders on the floor as the “Money Honey”!
Sounds like Trump is taking too much advice from others, especially on the FBI/DOJ crime spree. I want the real Trump to rumble through DC and create some shock and awe because as soon as Trump leaves office the UniParty is back in charge.
He has a plan Re: the FBI/DOJ crime spree. Be patient. He is staying at arms length for a reason.
Agree NC. There is more to be revealed and our POTUS knows better than we do how to play the game.
Until he is guaranteed majority in house and senate after mid term, he wont do anything about FBI/DOJ.
Agree, nc. And the plan is not that secret, or undecipherable, IF you read ALL of S.D.’s posts, and NOT JUST the ones on these DOJ/FBI scandals, which he USUALLY includes something like “remember, there are TRILLIONS of $ at stake!”
Now, THAT links you to his posts on what DJT and the wolverines are doing on TRADE. Maybe not as interesting to some of our warriors, but HIGHLY relevent, and heres how:
“DRAIN the swamp”; THAT is the goal.
When you decide to convert a swamp into pastuer land, you DO NOT wade into the swamp, and stsrt killing alligators! Good way to die, quickly and horribly. While your sighting in on ONE alligator, 3 more are approaching from behind, your feet are getting bogged down in the mud, (assuming you don’t step in quicksand, pyranha are taking 1000 little bites out of ya, a watermoccasin is swimming towards you,…oh, and a giant constrictor is wrapping around your legs.
No, you ‘stand off, or out of ‘the SWAMP.
You identify and cut off or divert the water supply, FIRST! Otherwise, any attempt to DRAIN will be futile, as more water will come in, to replace what you drain.
THEN, you cut drainage canals, so the existing water drains. As the water drains, it pools in the lowest areas, and the creatures of the swamp, shunning being exposed, retreat to these ever smaller pools, and begin turning on each other, biting/snapping, and depleting their #’s.
Finally, as the last water dries up, you go in, ON FIRM GROUND, WITH SURE FOOTING, and kill or run off the last of the creatures, assured they wont come back, cause not a mirky smelly swamp anymore, now its nicr, fertile ground.
The ‘water’, for the d.c. swamp, is $. Ot comes from China, Iran, and probably others. The multinationals collect their handling fee, like the pimps they are, and then it goes thru k street lobbyists, CoC, etc. to the whores in Congress, of both parties.
First, thru what he’s doing on TRADE, DJT is cutting off yhe water supply.
He’s got absolute authority, he’s blocking out the CoC, etc. from making trade agreements in the best interest of multinational globalists and harmful to US. Once they areblocked out, the improvements to the economy give him sure POLITICAL footing.
Then, he can cut drainage ditchrs, to drain off the existing water. We already have seen many incumbents in Congress leaving. They know whats coming.
As the water drains, and more and more creatures are exposed, they turn on each other, and we let that play out.
I DON’T think Mueller has ANYTHING, dont buy bunch of stuff hrs doing, behind scenes. His cases will all collapse, and his report will say, aint got squat, no matter how he tries to cover.
With impeachment off the table, after mid term red wave, lots of political capitol, there will plenty of time to deal with the deep state, and the Uniparty, especially as their $ and credibility dry up.
In many cases, they will turn on each other.
Without FIRST cutting off the $, going after the swamp creatures directly, would be futile.
LOOK whats already been exposed: the incestuos relationship between msm and deep state, the corruption of both parties, of ALL depts of executive with politisation and weaponisation, and on and on.
Creatures we never heard of, 2 yrars ago, because they were ‘anonymous beaurocrats, like the Ohrs, Strocks, etc. are now exposed.
Anyway, this is what I get, from reading S.D. posts on TRADE, and how ‘it all fits together’, and so I’m FINE with DJT NOT getting distracted by pyranha (msm), Python (deepstate), watermoccasin (GOPe), or alligators (Dems) and NOT wading into quicksand (Mueller investigation). After all, quicksand CAN NOT HARM YOU, so long as you DON’T step in it!
THANK YOU SUNDANCE, as I nevrr would have understood this, without reading your excellent posts on TRADE, and some of the others on
E C O N O M I C S.
There’s an excellent chance the Uniparty won’t survive the next two elections.
I think you’ll find that, except for the people who are busy stabbing him in the back, Trump says everyone is nice, great, etc. He’ll say what they’re telling him, and he’ll give validation to what they say. And then he does what he wants.
Archie, my, aren’t we the optimist today.
WTH?
I dunno. If I had to guess, I would bet Maria does her homework at a “particularly good source of information” available for free to anyone with an internet connection. LOL
Hmmm…let me guess!
IMO it’s not time to look for a “moderate” SC Justice. Save it for the next one. We don’t need another Kennedy we need another Scalia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
The President didn’t say he was looking at a “moderate” for the position, but was considering jurists who are “conservative” and “very good”. He played up the decisions of Gorsuch, strongly implying that’s direction he’ll go. PT also said he’ll not ask directly questions about Roe v. Wade and other “hot-button” topics. I think all of this is the approach we expected PT to take.
I don’t think it’s a good time to moderate your choices to get some Dems on board. They’re going to oppose anyone who isn’t moderate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I don’t think PT is going to “moderate” his choice for SC Justice. He said it will be a “conservative”. Furthermore no matter how “moderate” the nominee would be, Dems are still going to oppose it because that’s what they do.
PDJT mentioned that the abortion question might possibly go back to the states. This should explode liberal heads, and they will go ballistic about any of his choices for SCOTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Any powers not directly aportioned to the federal governments devolve to the states, and the people”
Exactly what part of that dont people unferstand?
O may have been a Constitutional professor, but if you look at both his words and actions, DJT is the clearest ‘originalist’ you will find.
I am VERY confident in his pick, before he names them. P E R I O D
With the background being, Maria was once a CNN reporter and VSG Trump inherited this mess. Both have gained tremendous financial wealth in this great country. It could vary well be that they wish to give back to the same country. It could be construed as a service.
As in the wonderful news brought to us by Sundance, this service shows the courage of their convictions. I am eternally grateful for this also for the comments posted above. Maybe this is what being a patriot is all about. Honor to all the patriots of the USA!
PDJT is setting up the dims to be asking his SCOTUS nominee nothing but Roe v. Wade questions. They will focus on that and nothing else. I suspect that PDJT has a strategy to defeat or stifle that line of questioning and that will make the dims come unglued during the hearings and subsequent vote. Of course the Fake News Media will be right their recording all of their hysteria and hypocracy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He speaks on these issues as he knows them…. not that he was briefed on them. These are not talking points. He can go into depth on any of this stuff because he actually has insight or opinion and experience. So follow up questions only show more knowledge, not repeat of talking point. He can even further explain the points he is trying to make.
In his political calculations, he is like a razor. He laid out HD. He laid out the Democrats on ICE AND he laid out… that the left better start minding what they’re whipping up because Trump voters are getting tired of the crap. That quip put a insta-smile on my face. HE is paying attention. He’s not above it all. He is not in a cocoon in DC oblivious to the outlandish left.
A historic Presidency. Day by day it is more remarkable. Politics in the US will not easily return to where it was before President Trump. A fork in the road was taken and then we drove over a bridge that collapsed behind us. We’re in a rough patch for sure, but it has to be this way. The roughness and the angst prove this is serious. I judge by the actions of the haters… the threat is perceived but too, it is real. A billionaire stepped into the ring and ripped a hole in American politics and national affairs. His candidacy and election have exposed real conspiracies and corrupt schemes.
#MAGA
And that was a outstanding interview. He’s dangerous now. He’s getting VERY good at this.
The political growth of President Trump is phenomenal! As a candidate he destroyed the competition with needle sharp bullets of truth about the establishments inefficiencies and corruption, and witty remarks describing their pathetic character and lack of a patriotism beyond verbal platitudes. Now President Trump demolishes desent by carefully explaining each issue with the current injustice, thought-out strategy, and realistic outcome. His segues from one issue to another by demonstrating their interrelationships is masterful by using language common to the U.S. citizens. 2020 President Trump will not be the same person, I would loathe to be the opposing team’s candidate (offering). Thank you my Lord Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And a nod to the Proud Boys for fading the ignorant, deceived, immoral, totalitarian, violent, Marxist, anti-American, and anti-Christian dope smoking Antifa hooligans that began attacking crowds of peaceful praying Christians by pelting them with tear gas, eggs, and bottles. That right hook was golden.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Over here, we’ve had two interpretations on the Rosenstein testimony last week. And there was close to unanimity in condemning RR for failing to give Congress info. The first interpretation is that RR is a black hat and the failure to provide this info is to protect FBI/ DOJ from being caught/ jailed.
The other interpretation is that criminal actions (Grand Jury, indictments) are already in motion, and Congress which leaks like a sieve will not be allowed the info until convictions are secured.
POTUS’ remarks in this segment and what he chose not to say, are hugely supportive for the second interpretation.
👍👍
It is possible until it is PROVEN to be impossible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.judicialwatch.org/latest-videos/
NOTE: click on June 29th video
I would love to see her sit in for Bret Baer or maybe sit in on the panel. She gets the policy behind MAGA.
Maria is so purrrrrty. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I was a younger, naive patriotic father assuming the Federal Government had my back, I hauled ass doing my duty as loving provider. I was concerned about the direction of our country but was pitifully uninformed.
I see much clearly now…thanks to Sundance and you Treepers. I am convinced a greater than Reagan is here. Trump is the greatest president in my lifetime. I’m 59 and massively thankful.
Happy Independence Day Treepers!
How’d the divorce go though? Did she rake you over the coals for the goodies then get a boy toy to spend them on?
I wish she would have dove more into the situation with Harley. There are the these guys that come on Red Eye Radio who say Trump did three things that hurt Harley: 1) Leaving TPP cost them millions 2) increasing steel and tariff tariffs cost them millions on parts 3) increasing tariffs to counter Trump’s tariffs cost them many millions exporting from the US into EU countries. All in all, these two say the only way for Harley to remain profitable is for them to move manufacturing overseas, and Trump’s trade war caused it.
Thoughts?
You know who else did a complete 180 on VSG POTUS TRUMP? Greg Gutfeld. It’s been many months now, but he understands everything now, never sets his hair on fire on any of these so called crisis’, nothing. He ENJOYS President TRUMP AND the way he has EXPOSED everyone else. He goes around with a big grin on his face like, Life is Good.
TwoLaine,
Yes indeed, GG got on board the Trump Train.
I could not stand him before. He acted like a too good, smug, “cool guy”. Then a light went on, for him, and it is day and night. Now it’s mainly between him and Jesse Watters beating back decepticons Juan and Perino every day on The Five.
Maria is not only beautiful and smart, she is also a talented interviewer. Trump as always is a stable genius.
Many Fox business guys like Cavuto haven’t learned to differentiate negotiation moves from just taxes. Further Maria can see the long term effects that businesses will move to the US and sell tariff free.
Trump is heading the US to 7% growth and solvency of Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security.
I just had this weird experience…….. I was kinda half listening to this interview and half thinking my own thoughts.
The it happened……. I started worrying that Trump was going to run out of problems to fix before the 2020 elections and he didn’t have a plan for whats next!!!
I had a COMPLETE ‘Trump is REALLY winning’ moment.
It feels great.
I love our president.
