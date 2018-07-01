Must Watch: Maria Bartiromo Interviews President Donald Trump…

Maria Bartiromo continues to distance herself from all Sunday talk-show competition with some of the best and most insightful interviews and topics available. Today Mrs. Bartiromo interviews President Donald Trump. The substantive content is excellent.

From a position of understanding Trump policy, and expanding/predicting how each policy will carry forward, this really is one of the best interviews to date. Bartiromo hits on most topics of interest and expands on the topics of greatest consequence. Anyone who seeks to understand where the administration is going with economics and trade only needs to keep revisiting this one interview – it’s all there.

Domestic discussion includes the Supreme Court, trade and tariffs, immigration, border security, ICE, mid-term election, taxes, jobs and the ongoing battle between congress and the DOJ/FBI. Foreign discussion includes trade and geopolitics with Canada, China, the EU, North Korea, Iran and the upcoming summit with Russia. The intersection of economics and geopolitics via the Trump Doctrine is clear as day.

.

[There was a time, not too long ago, when Bartiromo didn’t *get* the Trump doctrine and how economic leverage is used to achieve strategic geopolitical benefits; ultimately ending with massive wins for America. You can tell she understands the strategy now.]

Advertisements