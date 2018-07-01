Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó Dispatches Insufferable BBC Pontificating Liberalism…

The BBC’s condescending Emily Maitlis demands support for the European Union and challenges the sovereign authority of Hungary to self-determination. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was having none of that nonsense, and pushed back against little Miss feelings.
.
This occurs on the heels of Italy rebuking the EU immigration platform; and a weakened German Chancellor Angela Merkel having to beg political allies in Bavaria for support:
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political future rests in the hands of the Christian Social Union (CSU) on Sunday, when the Bavarian party’s leadership meets to decide whether to accept migration deals she brought back from Brussels.
Nine months after elections that saw her lose votes to the far right, a weakened Merkel was forced to turn to European Union neighbors to help resolve a conflict with her allies after they rebelled against her immigration policy.
The party’s leader, interior minister Horst Seehofer, threatened to turn migrants back from the Bavarian border, a move that would almost certainly precipitate a government collapse. (read more)
I love this guy!
Love how he stood up to that insufferable BBC harpy.
That was great.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Harpy -> perfection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She came across as angry, confrontational, and unhinged. Sure, that might play well with the shrinking hard left, but normal people see it as obnoxious, rude, condescending (as SD said), and unreasonably argumentative.
She wasn’t asking questions, she was pushing an agenda. And the FM knew it. Handled her like a pro.
FM +1
Snowflake -1 (less than zero)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mrs. Snooty Snoot there was also 100% against Brexit no doubt,.
Bravo Hungary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…the shrinking hard left”
Heheh.
I like that.
The imagery is brutal…for the hissy-fit mob.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She had no intention of listening to him. Rolling her eyes and huffing throughout. She wasnt any sort of journalist she was an emissary for soros, the rothschilds, and the eu. Thats what you call a nasty woman.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Insufferable is extremely mild compared to how I would describe her.
That was hard to watch. Peter was very self controlled under that vicious and slanderous assault.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus it looked like she hadn’t washed her hair for a couple of days. Are they rationing water there? (Sorry I had to say that.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
´The BBC’s condescending Emily Maitlis,’
INDEED!
Stay strong, M. Peter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile this is how far the U.K. has fallen! A complete and utter disaster. I wish our President would cancel his visit.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Agreed, flep, I pray this planned tripped is canceled.
Besides, there are bigger fish to fry, and London is not in that equation, right now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
*planned trip**
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps President Trump’s trip to the U.K. is NOT what it appears.
This might become the BRITISH RELATIONSHIP RESET.
• DOCUMENT & EXTRADITE British CO-CONSPIRATORS in the ATTEMPTED COUP?
• TERMINATE the 5 EYES NSA INFILTRATION by Enemies of our State?
• Set the BILATERAL TRADE DEAL as foundation for a Post-Brexit Economic Future
LikeLiked by 2 people
Considering what is happening in London I would hope they are eliminated as part of Five Eyes. In fact I hope Trump is planning to either totally stop or drastically change that group and arrangement.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“I wish our President would cancel his visit.”
____
Me too, Fle!
It will be hard to rest, while our President is there in that vipers nest.
It is disturbing just to think of him being there…I doubt that I will be able to sleep a wink while he’s there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“If we don’t have borders, we don’t have a country.” PDJT
Just remembered about him saying at rallies during the campaign that he’d like “safe zones” to be built in the middle east countries for the refugees to return to. May have to revisit that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think President Trump is closing in on Safe Zones with Saudi & GCC OWNERSHIP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meeting with Putin…could mean Peace in Syria.
Peace in Syria = Send back all those ‘Syrian refugees’.
Most of the ‘refugees’ pouring into Europe now, are from Africa, though.
And they aren’t even refugees, either.
Just military-age invaders.
But we’ve got thousands of ‘Syrian refugees’ that Ozero brought in.
They can all be sent back.
There is No Deportation Process to go through with a ‘refugee’.
They are here on a temporary basis.
A refugee can be sent back home as soon as the conflict is over.
Or the disaster…whatever it was that they were fleeing from.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She would fit right in at CNN or MSNBC.
I would love to see her try to interview President Trump in that rude condescending manner. She would soon be hosting a fluffy daytime talk show and sporting a Billy Idol haircut.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is amazing and a scrapper. He won’t back down and that is highly respected.
His defends all of the statements of his PM and Hungary – how refreshing!
“What we don’t want is massive, illegal influx from the south. We don’t think that multi-culturalism is good”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hungary remembers well how a country can fall to those who want to take over. One of my former neighbors was a priest who escaped from Hungary. After over 20+ years his sibling and the siblings spouse were allowed to visit him here in the states. The commies were still quite in control there, even unofficially. Stories, they had!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He broke me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man, I forgot about her…. what’s her name.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…down the memory hole…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smegyn Smelly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This interview is PROOF that the liberal disease has infested all facets of the Western civilization. That woman was rude, unappreciative of the fact that she was speaking to the FM of Hungary… she totally insulted him. Absolute insufferable arrogance… and she might as well have been interviewing our President. He gets the same treatment.
Does she not understand what is occuring over there? Does she not SEE IT with her own eyes? Or does she live in a protected area?
Very sad.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Contagiously SICK.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BBC RIVALS AMERICA’s YSM:
• Dripping Condescension
• Vacuous Provocation
• Asinine Advocation
LikeLiked by 8 people
. . . continuous interruptions to throw off the interviewee’s train of thought.
I despise reporters who employ that tactic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I’ve respected you by sharing my country’s time.”
“Respect my countrymen or this interview is OVER.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Fake News force is STRONG in the UK.
IF Trump does go there… he need to do one of his pressers where he takes a few names and slaps them down.
LikeLike
Hahaha…at about 6:10 she says she’s only telling him what his opposition says and he says “ya ya and represent them.” Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This POS woman would have a heart attack if she read this article about what our AG is about to do with asylum seekers!
From the article linked above:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is drafting a regulation that will narrow the asylum rules and likely deter many people from taking the costly and risky step of migrating towards the United States, according to Vox.com.
Under the plan, people would be barred from getting asylum if they came into the US between ports of entry and were prosecuted for illegal entry. It would also add presumptions that would make it extremely difficult for Central Americans to qualify for asylum, and codify — in an even more restrictive form — an opinion written by Sessions in June that attempted to restrict asylum for victims of domestic and gang violence.
But as it exists now, the proposal is a sweeping and thorough revamp of asylum — tightening the screws throughout the asylum process.
One source familiar with the asylum process but not authorized to speak on the record described the proposed changes as “the most severe restrictions on asylum since at least 1965” — when the law that created the current legal immigration system was passed — and “possibly even further back.”
The rules would deny asylum to Central Americans who did not seek asylum in Mexico, to people who enter the country illegally, and would narrow the definition for membership of s persecuted group, such as victims of spousal abuse or gang threats, according to Vox.com.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A heart attack, you say? Got her email address?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drop the HAMMER, AG Sessions.
“Silent Judicial Assassin”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome! Can’t wait for the Splodey Heads when that gets officially announced!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is BIG STUFF. I would give up prosecution of the cabal to get this-I really would.
Much of asylum law is in the US Code and can be rewritten by the AG. Rock on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Globalism is antithetical to national sovereignty. That is the battle line. This interview was a great illustration of the two sides. Hungarians want their country to remain Hungarian. The globalist interviewer basically said that is xenophobic and Hungary must become multicultural. Borders versus no borders. The right of a people to govern themselves versus that right stripped away and replaced by a global master. The divide couldn’t be any more clear.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nice recap!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love this guy and the Hungarians! If we couldn’t live here I would seriously consider Hungary. It’s not even too bad in the winter there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man took a stand for his people. Thanks for the sanity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Notice that these snowflakes do not take the same amount effort to try a fix the sh11thole countries these people are “migrating” from.
This guy knows any country that allows them will end up being a sh11hole in the end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The snowflakes invest ZERO effort to fix the illegal migrants home countries.
Snowflakes are basically lazy cowards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My God, this globalist agenda has never been so obvious!! Shaming countries for wanting sovereignty (gee sound familiar!!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liberalism is a mental disease
– Michael Savage, 20 yrs ago
Well said Dr. Savage, well said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course we know the new rules will be challenged in a federal court, probably in California. It’s a foregone conclusion the judge will find the rules “illegal” or “unconstitutional” or “hurtful” to asylum-seekers therefore unconscionable and must be stayed. After a lot of wasted time, effort and taxpayer money, the court ruling will be overturned and the rules go into effect. With any luck this nonsense will be short-circuited but will probably go on for a few more cycles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was supposed to be a reply to fleporeblog’s comment above…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sure hope the Supremes take up the “universal rulings” by one federal judge as Justice Thomas suggested.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sounded to me like that was in the cards and will probably on the table after the SC is back up to full complement. I certainly agree that’s a necessary step to prevent nonsensical “rulings” (or should I say “rantings”) of the low-level courts. Lawyers could comment more knowledgeably, but it seems logical that national level rulings would require confirmation by the SC to be truly meaningful.
LikeLike
I like this guy a lot. She wasn’t trying to hear anything he was saying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She just had to get in her _globalist no-borders mantra_ twice within 10 seconds at the end of the interview.
“Tolerance ——————————————————- “Tolerance
Diversity ———————————————————- Diversity
Human Rights” ————————————————- Human Rights”
Blah
Blah
Blah
LikeLike