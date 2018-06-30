International Convention of Cousins – Intellectual Froglegs Latest Underground Dispatch….

Hear Ye; Hear Ye;… it is officially announced, proposed, reactified and triggeringly proclaimed by the ICC that Froglegs vaccinations are once again available.
.
Visit Froglegs Website HERE
Support Froglegs Videos HERE
Advertisements
Hear Ye; Hear Ye;… it is officially announced, proposed, reactified and triggeringly proclaimed by the ICC that Froglegs vaccinations are once again available.
.
Cuckoo, right??
LikeLike
THANKS SUNNY D!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hah! Cuz is on the ball!
Love ya, Joe Dan! Keep up the good work 🙂
MAGA
LikeLike
Hi Joe Dan!
Please don’t ever stop making videos!
LikeLike
😳
LikeLike
Seems to be working now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only one thing wrong with the perp-walks——-they weren’t REAL!!
LikeLike
Patience…….
MAGA
LikeLike
That parody of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” starting at 4:25 is hilarious!! (And that’s such a great song too.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Youtube doesn’t seem to work from here, hitting Vimeo by way of the Froglegs website seems to work.
LikeLike
I laughed and chuckled and giggled all the way through this one! Awesome work AGAIN, Joe Dan!
LikeLike
Excellent!!
Settling in with my tea to watch now, thanks for the link, Sundance.
Thank you, Joe Dan!
Each of your presentations are impeccably produced and presented.
Should be required viewing all those from the left still sitting on the fence to just #walkaway !!
It may be just the push they need.
P. S. “Growacet”, hahahaha. I wondered why my Ad Block didn’t catch it 😆
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone on the twit universe share Joe Dan’s amazing presentation with “The Silent Minority” (#walkaway)
Thank you!
LikeLike
Another great one Joe Dan.
Even my very conservative Italian wife got a big kick out of it.
LikeLike