Special Counsel Mueller asks for Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing – Judge Sullivan Appears Annoyed…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked for yet another delay in the sentencing of former National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn.

(LINK)

The Friday filing indicates the Special Counsel requests the court to begin preparation of a pre-sentencing report. Lawyers for both sides proposed a status update of Aug. 24th.

However, later, in a minute-order, Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the parties to explain by noon Monday July 2nd, the reason why the Court should depart from the normal practice of getting all the sentencing issues/dates done at the same time. (h/t Techno Fog)

(source)

