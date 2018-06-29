Special Counsel Mueller asks for Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing – Judge Sullivan Appears Annoyed…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked for yet another delay in the sentencing of former National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn.
The Friday filing indicates the Special Counsel requests the court to begin preparation of a pre-sentencing report. Lawyers for both sides proposed a status update of Aug. 24th.
However, later, in a minute-order, Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the parties to explain by noon Monday July 2nd, the reason why the Court should depart from the normal practice of getting all the sentencing issues/dates done at the same time. (h/t Techno Fog)
"presentative investigation report?"
Presentence report
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presentence_investigation_report
A presentence investigation report (PSIR) is a legal term referring to the investigation into the history of person convicted of a crime before sentencing to determine if there are extenuating circumstances which should ameliorate the sentence or a history of criminal behavior to increase the harshness of the sentence. The PSIR has been said to fulfill a number of purposes, including serving as a charging document and exhibit proving criminal conduct, and is said to be akin to a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation.
Yeah, that caught my attention too. A pleading, less than a page long and it has a glaring typo of a key term? They’re definitely not sending their best!
How about Brandon van Graaaack’s signature?! Reminds me of the handwriting example in my mom’s old Abnormal Psych textbook!
Here’s another beauty–The US and Special Counsel are presented with appropriate ruffles and flourishes, everything capitalized. Then we get to “defendant and his counsel” with no capitalization or anything. Just cheesy and unprofessional.
Caught mine also.
I know what a pre-sentence report is but I never heard of a “presentative investigation report”. I thought it was just Mueller making something up, kinda like indicting that Ham Sandwich in Manafort’s case.
Thanks for saving me from having to google “presentative investigation” report.
It is good the judge is holding Mule ear’s feet to the fire. Put up or shut up!
Really? Sounds like another Nunes “strongly worded memo”.
Exactly; I believe Judge Sullivan was the judge that let the FBI/DOJ go round-and-round during the investigation of Clinton’s email server. Lots of warnings and chastising from the bench, but no actual penalties.
I agree. SSDD.
Mule-ear needs forceful application of a clue-by-four. Judge should call him at 2:30 AM and say, “you have 30 minutes to finalize this s***bucket or everything will be dismissed with prejudice.”
Then do it.
Can someone explain to me why Flynn and his lawyers keep going along with this BS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you believe Flynn took one for the team intentionally and is entirely innocent, esp when you add in Judge Contreras, they are agreeing to extensions due to timing of other issues in order to cast the widest net of guilty parties.
Thank you.
I appreciate that different angle.
Thank you 🙏 Gil for that explanation! I can’t wait for the world to find out how loyal General Flynn was to our President and country for allowing this injustice to continue in order to bury each and everyone of these POS!
It is very very difficult to maintain patience but if waiting means the sedition and criminality are tied up in a tidy little bow, then so be it.
Leave no wiggle room!!
In the meantime we have CTH and each other to calm our nerves.
We are blessed ❤️
Agreed, but even the rest of the country is starting to see the risk to all of this.
We truly are Minnie!
Me, too.
Gil- thanks for the info.
Thanks Gil, As we know. Gen.Flynn is a man with an exemplary military record and is fearless.
I remember during the primaries when he had dozens of military brass on a stage..that Gen.Flynn is not intimidated by Mueller.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s the gig, the Mule is covering (punting the case further out) for DAG on a Stick ( to produce the altered 302 becomes public record) and Judge Sullivan is toying with the Mule camp with Flynn & Counsel watching Mules little girls pissing themselves! Mule & DAG’s balls are stuck between a 4way vice and Flynn is toying around with his hand held vice grips lock/unlock, “click-clack-click-clack”! Take away DAG’s smirk and watch the eyes, body language and pounding the table during the JC hearing, the only thing keeping him in check is a thumb tack under his thighs! One of the tricks of the trade in passing a polygraph examination
I got a sense that by requesting the ‘presentative investigation report’ Team Mueller is trying to get the other side to show their hand a little – I don’t think they know exactly what they’re up against or how bad it can get for them. And Sullivan is going to go along as long as they all agree, but he’s not going to give Mueller one bit of special consideration that isn’t okay with Flynn’s team.
Of course, I could also be completely full of crap, but that was my gut feeling.
Which team did he take one for?
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly! Has to be something else going on here.
I have pondered the same thing. The only idea that I can come up with is that he has made some type of deal to not make waves for some type of consideration. This would seem to be bad idea for him but then he was also foolish enough to plead guilty over an actions that were not illegal and then making “inaccurate statements” about it.
Judge Sullivan asked for a pleading. Wonder if Flynn is asking for the Pientka documents or congressional hearings/Grassley requests that Are being withheld. Then Mueller is still assuming Flynn is still pleading guilty. I don’t know but it looks like Sullivan is asking with a short suspense. We’ll see Monday if Flynn is holding out pleading guilty or Mueller is delaying.
I would guess that if Flynn and his lawyers did not go along with “this BS,” Mueller could drop the deal, and “trump up” other charges. It has been reported that the only reason that Flynn took the deal, was to protect his son and his retirement.
“Can someone explain to me why Flynn and his lawyers keep going along with this BS?
Someone here replied to the same question yesterday and offered the explanation that Flynn’s plea agreement obligates him to be cooperative with the prosecution.
Fighting the Mueller-requested extension would not be “cooperative”.
I’m not an attorney, but that’s what was said.
Yes – that’s what I want to know. Why aren’t they disputing this with everything they’ve got? We all know the FBI report on him was false – Mueller has been illegally appointed as SC by RR – the whole thing should be tossed out – dismissed – whatever. Fight, dammit!!!
If that is the case, why did Flynn admit he lied?
Was he lying about lying? Or did he just think he lied? This all makes little sense to me. I just wish it was over.
Extortion. He has already lost his house and savings in lawyer’s fees and Mueller is rumored to have threatened to do the same to Flynn’s son.
Plea bargains are carte blanch method to nail the innocent to reach somebody else. Prosecutors love them; so much for ‘justice’
Likely due to the plea agreement. Part of the agreement is to cooperate w/ the govt. That can include testifying at a trial (Trump/Russia collusion). In my experience in such a case sentencing would not be held until after the defendant testified. Delaying the sentencing ensures he shows up.
But there is no one charged with anything relating to collusion. So they could be waiting a long, long time.
Mueller is expecting indictments (if he doesn’t have some already).
Yes, it could be a very long time. I’d say longer than most at the rate this investigation is going. If I recall correctly, the longest time a defendant who pled that I had arrested took about 6 months before the trial of a co-conspirator & he testified ..
Oh, & no one will be indicted on “collusion”. That particular possible charge would be “Conspiracy” to commit whatever crime Mueller comes up with.
I said “collusion” as that is how the MSM represents it.
Adm. Flynn stipulated his guilt and has been convicted. Undoing a conviction would require significant “new” evidence and costly process, with an uncertain result, plus risk of Mueller unleashing whatever he has been holding over Flynn’s head. But IG reports, Congressional hearings and demands for documents, emergence of altered 302’s, etc. could blow the whole scam up in Mueller’s face, at no cost or risk to Flynn. The more time that goes by, the more ridiculous sentencing Flynn to more of anything becomes. Delays in the sentencing work to Flynn’s advantage.
Sullivan ordered Mueller to deliver all the evidence and “exculpatory material” regarding Flynn and his case. Did Mueller ever comply? If so, I missed the announcement. Aren’t Mueller’s requests to delay the sentencing really a gambit to delay submitting the evidence and exculpatory material? Prediction: Mueller will delay repeatedly; if Sullivan says NO, GET IT DONE BY TOMORROW NOON, Mueller will delay to the max, then move to vacate the judgement against Flynn and dismiss the case.
Why should a man have to wait for a year to find out his sentence? This is ridiculous. I’d like to know if Flynn’s attorneys are agreeing or if they are against the delay. If they are agreeing, it may mean there is a understanding that there could be a dismissal. But in that case, why would Mueller be sticking it out and still pursuing sentencing? I don’t get it.
I think Mueller is playing for time. A poor play but when when one has nothing….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. But is he trying to use the clock to syncronize the legalities to the upcoming election? That has been my guess for about a month or so. Mueller is a total political party hack who will do all he can to injure Trump and his administration.
Yeah. But I think it is a losing strategy.
I’m not convinced he knows how much the other side knows. He knows they have something, but not what it is. He’s slow walking and trying to find out what he’s up against before he commits to any further actions. I think his only instructions were to drag it out until the midterms and to make it bloody.
It’s obvious he’s playing for time:
“Mueller Investigating ‘Billionaires with Ties to Russia’ Who Attended Trump Inauguration Party”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/mueller-investigating-billionaires-with-ties-to-russia-who-attended-trump-inauguration-party/
I agree… I keep thinking that Flynn should ask for a speedy trial…
Amendment VI US Constitution
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.
I think his guilty plea would leapfrog over the ‘speedy trial’ part of things. No need for a trial, speedy or otherwise if he’s already entered a guilty plea. I’m not sure what the requirements are for a speedy sentancing.
Good point… and I am not an attorney (don’t even play one on TV), But the intent of the constitution seems to imply that anyone has the right to know their verdict/sentance in a speedy manner.
For the last delay Flynn’s attorneys were in agreement. Not sure about this one though.
The defense signed the joint request for delay, signifying “agreement”. Are you suggesting that Flynn’s attorneys are disagreeing with each other?
We should all remember that whatever Flynn is doing, he is walking around free and going home at night; while whatever Manafort is doing, he is in a box in solitary.
Point well taken… But Mueller is trying to bankrupt General Flynn (a tactic that will come back to bite Mueller – I hope).
Poor Gen Flynn.
His long nightmare continues.
The charges against him are bogus and based on false premises and falsified FBI ‘notes’.
Without video tape of that ‘interview’…it is just a he-said/they-said situation.
The credibility of the FBI has been nullified.
So the charges against Gen Flynn should be vacated!
Agree! I hope Mueller is investigated and he gets a good dose of his own medicine!
Also question whether the Russian ambassador phone call was fairly described and transcribed.
Why can’t his attorneys argue the evidence is all tainted??! “First we f- Fllynn….”
This is atrocious!
Why aren’t his attorney presenting this along with the IG report findings and this judge throw the case out?
THey had exculpatory evidence and that was not shared with the defense. This is a classic Giglio case….. I thought about that a long time ago,,, and I just heard it again on a radio talk show today… I think it was Greg Jarett filling in for Hannity…
Go ahead, look up Giglio…. its a thing.
“In June 1966, bank officials at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. discovered that Robert Taliento, a teller at the bank, had cashed several forged money orders. When he was questioned by the FBI, Taliento confessed that he had supplied John Giglio, the petitioner, with signature cards from one of the bank’s customers, which Giglio used to forge $2,300 in money orders. Taliento then processed the forged money orders through the bank.
An affidavit indicated that Assistant U.S. Attorney DiPaola struck a deal with Taliento, promising that he would not be prosecuted for the crime if he testified against Giglio. Taliento testified before a grand jury, resulting in Giglio’s indictment.”
But did Giglio know what he was doing? I don’t think Flynn was doing anything wrong. “Lied to the FBI” is completely tainted by Strzok.
Wheatie – Absolutely – see my post above…..
There’s a dam that busted full of exculpatory evidence clearing General Flynn and Mueller doesn’t know how to hide it.
As a non attorney I have a question. Since it is now public (via texts and leaks admittedly) that Strozk and the other interviewer felt that Flynn DID NOT lie can the Judge toss the case? Does Flynn need to change his plea. Seems that now that new information has come out since he pleaded that all of that should be considered before going into a sentencing hearing. At a minimum seems like the judge would want to question Strozk and the other interviewer and reconcile the 302’s with text messages and other leaks where they say Flynn did not lie. Like others have asked why is Flynns defense team not bringing this up. I am sure there is a strategy at play but lost on me.
Flynn doesn’t have access to the new evidence yet, obviously if he did, this case would be over.
You got me. I certainly wouldn’t have had my client plead under these circumstances. And with all this info coming out I would have absolutely moved to withdraw the plea. So I have to believe there’s more here than meets the eye.
Judge Sullivan did a great job on the Ted Stevens case, so let’s see if he eventually comes through here. I know Sidney Powell (“Licensed to Lie”) thinks the world of him.
I absolutely think that Flynn’s attorney should be asking the Judge to withdraw his guilty plea BEFORE a sentencing takes place, and with the exculpatory material now known make another Motion to Dismiss.
What I read was that the agents said he demonstrated no visible signs of someone that was lying, not that he didn’t lie. They look for various cues, looking away while talking, eyes closing, etc. Which aren’t always definitive. And again, Gen. Flynn admitted lying in a statement. Best as I can tell, he has not claimed that statement was obtained by duress.
Mueller is starting to feel the heat.
We need to start talking about Uranium One and Mueller’s part in colluding with the Russians.
It’s obvious that we’ve got a crooked DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 7 people
POTUS is going to come back from Helsinki with a lot of ‘opposition research’ about the Clintons, Obama, Mueller and Uranium One courtesy of Mr. Putin.
They didn’t think she would lose.
Do we know when Helsinki is? I can’t wait-testosterone time! Helsinki is a great town-pretty, nice people, fresh air and a great department store.
July 16.
IMO, that SOB Mueller needs to be run out of town. What an arrogant, lying, corrupt, weasel he has turned out to be. I don’t think I could detest anyone more (well, maybe HRC and BHO, but that’s about it).
There is one element of this dog and pony show that doesn’t get much attention. A lot of judges have been deceived, rolled and even wined and dined in this affair. I suspect that there are more than a few hacked-off black robes here. The nature of the beast prevents microphones and cameras.
Maybe some of the lawyer types here could entertain us with some stories of angry judges inhaling terrified legal types who crossed a line. [I know in the railroad world, some stories were handed down to the next generation to enlighten and to light up a room with laughter.]
Sorry, but I do not understand your term “hacked off robes”… explain??
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s that adapter again! You know, the one one that adapts the keyboard to the chair in front of the Computer screen!
Mine screws up all the time!
Well sometimes I’m pissed of judges too.
So the pissing of judges whose robes were hacked off. Got it. 🙂
Hehe, Curry – best interpretation of all.
Apparently the FISA judges aren’t upset (let alone hacked off) at what the FBI pulled on them.
hacked off = slang for really mad or enraged
black robe = a judge.
Like “teed off” (and “peed off)”, it is a euphemism for “pissed off.”
Black robes = Judges.
If judges find out that the police or FBI have been lying to them they get VERY angry.
There is a tale told by truck driver trainers of a guy making a training video several years ago. The video included his dash board. He was in California and got pulled over by a notorious cop. The cop verbally abused him and handed him a ticket For a major speeding violation. In court the cop also stated the trucker had verbally abused him and brought additional charges. The Trucker then brought out his video recording of the whole thing, including the fact he was driving UNDER the speed limit and it was the cop who assaulted him with vulgar language. That judge was NOT happy and got the cop fired. I think he also had the cop up on charges. Many truckers who had been fined appealed based on this evidence the cop was crooked. A ticket is a VERY BIG DEAL to a trucker. It costs them $$$ and can get them fired.
(I have seen that video BTW)
Please, please tell me one of them ‘waggled’ his wig at them!!!
All I can say is, “Corpus delicti!”, in other words Mueller where is the crime? -Maybe you need to look closer to home with in your own corrupt and biased team!
Jeepers! look in the following posts and see just how more effective a suspicious cat is over latin!
Judge say:
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Loving all these cat characters! Mostly Tabbies too! Something about Tabby Cats!
Such precious babies. Yes, tabbies are very cute. Usually fat with nice ball heads.
It has been noted that Flynn is innocent and is taking one for the team to cast the widest net. Has always seemed plausible and I hope so. However, would Mueller not be wondering, “Dang, why is this guy so accommodating? What does he know that I don’t know?” And wouldn’t Mueller be trying to figure things out?
Unless maybe Mueller and Flynn are on the same team…….the good team. Flynn on the good team for real and Mueller might be the biggest deep state turncoat there is. With all his baggage, he knows he would be a crispy critter. Maybe he is going to throw everyone under the bus. He might have immunity.
Both on the good team, but from different origins. It might be that instead of Mueller asking for the delays, Flynn is telling Mueller to extend again.
I don’t know, probably way far fetched.
I have been saying from early, Flynn is going to be exonerated. When the late June date was first announced, I thought it would be then. Now, they have moved it to August 24. It still remains inevitable that Flynn is exonerated. It has to be that the REAL investigation needs more time, because the moments after the exoneration will be the Big Bang.
When that does happen, a lot of big dominoes fall. The exculpatory evidence that Sullivan required Mueller to share with Flynn’s defense will expose McCabe, who had the F302s altered. McCabe already is looking at a conviction for lying to the FBI, and now this. Anyone else involved with the altered 302s has an indefensible position. Contreras is probably already toast, but he is certainly toast when the charges against Flynn are dropped.
Mueller is finally exposed either as a black hat, or a white hat. I don’t think that question can last unresolved one moment after the Flynn exoneration.
Then the FISA culprits are in the crosshairs. Who signed those things? well, RR already presented his defense, to paraphrase: he signed it, didn’t know what it said (sooo, what did your signature mean?). Sally?
I will speculate that some of these characters directly affected by an exoneration will fold under the pressure. They will either flip (some already can’t, the water bottles are off the table!), try to flee, try a hospitalization/insanity out, or take their own life. Otherwise it is Gitmo. Dreadful choices.
The next echelon in this RICO case will feel the quake too.They will feel by proxy those awful choices being put to them. How will they protect themselves? Can the cabal muster enough violence as a distraction?
August 24 will be a big date.
2018 is going to be a glorious year.
There’s a pony in here somewhere.
Very well laid out.
Thank you, Richard Whitney. Maybe there will be a big outbreak of deadly cancer like McCain’s.
Bingo. My thoughts too. This case hinges on the REAL investigation – 302s FISA OIG Report, next up. Everything is connected.
A wonderful and honorable general was investigated and the FBI director at the time (James Come) said that the General told the truth. Peter Struck was the leading investigator also said that the General told the truth. McCabe and Mueller tampered with the testimony.
Mueller pushed the Papadapoulis sentencing to September. Now this until late August if it stands. After the Horowitz report I’m not buying into anymore of the “next time” spin. I think Mueller is dragging things out to keep fishing and the Manafort trial could take a year at least…both sides agreed to this Flynn extension.
https://investigaterussia.org/advisory-board
Off topic a little, here’s a list of members of the “Committee to Investigate Russia” including Farkas, Clapper, Max Boot, Gen. Hayden, and……
Rob Reiner!
Now I see Farkas as important.
Oh my God these people are interfering with the government! Do Farkas and Johnson have security clearance??
We didn’t wanna hear what Reiner had to say in the 70s
What makes him think we wanna hear it now?
Once a meat-head, always a meat-head.
Back to the Abnormal Psych book.
drawandstrike thread on this subject:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1012773045021396992.html
“It appears to me they are waiting until DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s next report has been released, the one on Trump Spying/FISA Court issues.”
Makes sense.
a little more detail from that thread:
“Also wants to wait to see if FBI SA Joe Pientka testifies, and if so, what he says.
“After yet ANOTHER sentencing delay, it’s becoming clear either Mueller is playing along or he is completely paralyzed and can’t move forward to sentencing until he KNOWS what evidence Horowitz/Huber have on Strzok & Page working the Flynn case judge, Rudolph Contreras.
“See, if Mueller moves forward NOW & sets a date to actually have Flynn sentenced, and THEN it comes out Horowitz/Huber have evidence of Strzok tampering with the case by trying to influence the judge?
“Or FBI Special Agent Joe Pientka testifies & altered 302 forms surface?
“Mueller will have opened himself up to getting the entire SC team sanctioned. He forced a plea early without having looked into this stuff.”
Remember the great novel “A Tale of Two Cities”…. I have a slightly different one – A Tale of Two Generals.
First General – LTG Flynn. A Patriot who served PDJT when the naysayers and swamp dwellers stayed away. He was targeted for destruction by the FBI and others. Despite that, by all accounts it came down to his love for his family (they were targeting his son and driving his family to bankruptcy) that led him to plead out. That is how far away the DOJ has fallen from its core mission of justice. What a joke…
Second General – GEN Cartwright. Former Vice Chief of the JCS and nicknamed Obama’s general. And, by the way as another enticing breadcrumb – grandfather of Peter Strzok. He leaked the Stuxnet virus story to the New York Times (presumably on White House orders) and was ultimately prosecuted and took a plea deal for a charge related to the leak. THREE days before the end of Obama’s reign, he was pardoned (does anyone remember the media covering THAT story) by Obama. Now he is living large getting paid handsomely by every big defense contractor out there…
Mind teaser – what was the quid pro quo…. Obama and Cartwright were said to be very close – did he happen to mention his grandson at the FBI… Things that make you wonder….
So LTG Flynn’s life is a shambles and on hold for doing nothing other than support our president. Meanwhile Cartwright lives large…. Something is rotten out there….
We learned a lot from the hearings this week and I can sum up my take on the Dynamic Duo this way. It seems to me that Wray and Rosenstein did not seem all that upset as they sat there getting smacked down and beat up by Jim, Matt, Louie, Bob, Trey, et al.
Both of them had a certain arrogance and simpering smiles that I wished I could have knocked off their faces. Neither one of them seemed particularly upset that they had been caught in numerous lies and faux pas as had their underlings.
Rosey kept reminding us that he is the “Deputy Attorney General of the United States.” and Wray kept a much lower profile. All in all, another day at the office for two bumbling bureaucrats. If they had any real fear for the consequences of their treachery, I think they hid it pretty well. I did not get the sense that they are rats looking for a way to leave a sinking ship, although I certainly hope that’s the true situation.
Never forget that all of these dirtbags are used to never having to deal with the consequences of their evil misdeeds. They seem to think that they will get away with their treason once again. They are so foolish that they think they are bullet proof, figuratively speaking of course.
I say that they forget who they are dealing with. There’s a new Sheriff in town who happens to be our Mighty Warrior President. He’s been taking names, winning battles and he’s not afraid of the likes of two punks like the Dynamic Duo. Our Very Special President is backed up by an army of supporters, most of whom are completely and utterly fed up with the screwing they got under 8 years of Hussein. Most of them are sick and tired of being called deplorable, smelly, retarded, POS, etc. etc. by vermin who are not fit to tie their shoelaces. .Millions of them are Patriots, ready to do whatever is necessary to take back their Country. Rosey, Wray & Co. probably won’t realize their fate until it’s too late. No one is above the law, especially those who are pledged to uphold it.
Rosenstein seems particularly obnoxious. I realize he’s the lead on the Hillary Clinton-related matters, but he is still just the Deputy AG, not the AG. But he acts like he’s God’s gift. That video of him saying “I am the Deputy Attorney General of the United States! OK!” is astounding. It’s like the DOJ’s version of “Do you know who I am???”
My take on people who behave this way is that they are really lacking self confidence. Horowitz is the opposite, very confident and so calm and cool and has some humility.
What interests me is the scene you describe has played out several times. Yet the Congress and DoJ officials continue to carry on with little evidence of any change in the drama. The DoJ (apparently) doesn’t supply documents “demanded” by Congress, and Congress keeps on “angrily” demanding and threatening all kinds of horror upon the DoJ. And none of the Congressional threats are carried out.
I have no idea whose hat is white, black, cyan, magenta or yellow. All I see is political theater, so well-rehearsed and continuing into its 100th season without a lick of change.
So it leads me to think it’s by design, whatever design it may be. I trust PT is involved, perhaps the mastermind but that’s mere speculation. IOW I’m left with only waiting for the end of Act 4, and not even knowing if we’ve yet had the intermission. I guess when the actors start bowing and congratulating each other on the greatness of their performance, then we’ll know it’s over and be able to ask, “what the hell were you people doing?”
No worries. The last Congressional committee investigation that worked was Watergate. Wray and Rosey know the game is rigged in their favor. In contrast, when those navy ships were ramming into commercial vessels they sacked quite a few admirals and captains.
It could be Muller is well aware that the truth is being revealed. We’re the fbi 302 altered to frame the General. If so the lowest fbi agent involved will take the fall. Muller will try to evade eating the fruit of the poisons tree. Claiming he muller was the victim of false information. You know we base our actions on investigative interviews and reports and we are not at fault the interviewing agents are at fault. It seems like DoJ and FBI will eat their own without hesitation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hacked off robes = angry judges.
Given the past effectiveness of that branch of our Swampy government when it comes to upholding equal justice and reigning in abuse and overreach, I’d not depend on a promoted lawyer’s righteous indignation to turn the tide.
Rather, as the winning continues and the swamp begins to drain, there may be some cold, hard calculations done on when is the right time for the bad ones to try and switch sides or for the good ones to take a risk and defy the Uniparty behemoth.
I’m afraid most who would get angry and blow up just because of Swamp mandated injustice have simply been weeded out or neutralized via illegal surveillance and the threat of exposure over the past decade or so.
If there is anyone who deserves a Presidential pardon for being caught up in this pile of made-up-crap-conspiracy…..
Can someone explain what the hell does it take to get a lawyer disbarred nowadays? In just this one case alone we’ve seen lawyers lie to judges, withhold exculpatory evidence from the defense, falsify evidence, etc. I don’t get it.
Being somewhere other than NY, DC or LA for starters.
Most of you are overthinking this- the sentencings are being pushed back and back until the Friday before the election. That is the simplest and most likely explanation- it is all politics all the time with the Mueller team.
If the judge is a good judge, he will put an end to this on Monday.
Judge will probably require sentencing to move forward without unreasonable delay.
When this egg cracks…..there won’t a civil name for the Omelet being cooked…
In fact — word has it, that this cooking masterpiece is going to have some “long pig” in it…
Who is giving odds on the pigs names used for condiments? Check-6 the plot thickens!
I want Brennan’s testicles turned into smores for the gators!
Precious gators-they deserve MUCH better!!!!
Thread by @Barnes_Law:
“Thread: Legal analysis on problems w/ Rosenstein’s purported “authorization” of to investigate matters outside the time frame & subject matter of the 2016 campaign. Upshot: Rosenstein usurped Sessions’s power & gave secret authorization to Mueller to witch-hunt Manafort.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/981257926475112448.html
Quite interesting especially coming from a lawyer.
Hee, hee…….the Flynn application to Appeal Court then SCOTUS, as required, looking for some equal justice should be a peach. Many walk for exactly the same crime.
Tell them your politics first then they’ll be able to tell you if you’re guilty.
USA 2018.
Mueller charged Flynn before all this crap came out and now is postponing sentencing because he doesn’t want to be sanctioned by the court. I think he’s simply waiting for Horowitz to drop report #3 and then drop charges on Flynn. If sentencing does go forward then I’ve heard that Mueller could be guilty of Brady Act violations and it would blow up the entire SC.
Part of me wonders if Justice Sullivan is suspicious of what’s going on and is trying to force Mueller’s hand.
I HOPE HOPE HOPE Flynn can find his way back into the Trump Admin. He’s so badly needed – and it would be delicious justice if he could make it back in before The Storm kicks off in earnest.
BEFORE the appointment of the SC, and even before we were aware of this unlawful use of the FISA, spying on the Trump campaign, long-term spying on Donald Trump, etc., we WERE aware of the unlawfulness which had preceded this Administration and we wanted it prosecuted. HRC, Comey, Mueller, Holder, Lynch, Zero, Lerner, etc.
I would like to think that due to his complicity in the Uranium 1 Scandal that one of those 35,xxx sealed indictments has Mueller’s name on it. But even if it did, after this vindictive witch hunt, a proper prosecution – which has NEEDED to take place for many years – would be decried by the unhinged left as merely political retribution.
