NEC Larry Kudlow: “The U.S. is the Hottest Economy in the World”…

With new spark plugs, Kuddles was thrilled to discuss the latest economic key performance indicators.  National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow talks about the health and growth of the U.S. economy with Maria Bartiromo.

  1. Sayit2016 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    “The U.S. is the Hottest Economy in the World”…

    US Media… crickets.

    LIBS: BAD BAD ECONOMY….you are being mean to the other economies BULLY BULLY !

  2. lisabrqwc says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Suck it, Bill Maher!

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 29, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Open For Business!

      Our President is an incredible man who loves us and our country with every fiber of his being.

  3. wheatietoo says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Thanks, Sundance.
    I saw this this morning…and it was great!

    Kudlow:
    “Don’t tell somebody up in the Rust Belt…don’t tell somebody, up in the middle of the country…that working and growing is a bad idea.”
    “That violates common sense!”

    Sec Mnuchin joined them, not long after this video segment.
    And he had some good things to say too.

  4. litlbit2 says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Gifts from above delivered by our chosen messenger as we renew our belief in the only real power in making the future here and around the globe part of MAGA. One man, one country, one God, choices all can make.

    We watched or lived the other movie, did not work out well.

  5. prenanny says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Tax CUTS round TWO coming this fall…..yeahhhhhhhh
    I anticipate a total of four tax CUTS over TRUMP’s administrations.
    Fantastic!
    MAGA

  6. Turranos says:
    June 29, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Winning never gets old!

  8. Sharpshorts says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I like Larry’s sense of humor ” they gave me some new spark plugs…I could be dangerous!”

  9. Pam says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Great to see Kudlow getting back in the swing of things. It’s pathetic that the NeverTrumpers hate winning but they might as well get used to it. 😉

  10. May15thProphecy says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Win, win and win some more!

  11. thelastbesthope says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    NOT tired of winning.

  12. Nigella says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Darn lucky to have him

  13. Firefly says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Flynn update:
    Court filing on Flynn case asked for delay 2 months and Presentative investigation report. Judge Sullivan wants a pleading by 2 July. And an explanation why the report without a sentencing request and sentencing schedule

  14. Paul Paul says:
    June 29, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    You know, good point. Is the FED (Federal Reserve) on board with MAGAnomics, or will they try to derail the train? What leverage can Trump have on the banks?

