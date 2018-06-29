NEC Larry Kudlow: “The U.S. is the Hottest Economy in the World”…

With new spark plugs, Kuddles was thrilled to discuss the latest economic key performance indicators. National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow talks about the health and growth of the U.S. economy with Maria Bartiromo.
“The U.S. is the Hottest Economy in the World”…
US Media… crickets.
LIBS: BAD BAD ECONOMY….you are being mean to the other economies BULLY BULLY !
The only unprofitable sector in this economy is the BS mainstream media losing views and sponsors regularly.
viewers=views
THANK GOD!!!
I loved just that statement! “THE U.S. is the hottest economy in the world”!!
Suck it, Bill Maher!
Open For Business!
Our President is an incredible man who loves us and our country with every fiber of his being.
Thanks, Sundance.
I saw this this morning…and it was great!
Kudlow:
“Don’t tell somebody up in the Rust Belt…don’t tell somebody, up in the middle of the country…that working and growing is a bad idea.”
“That violates common sense!”
Sec Mnuchin joined them, not long after this video segment.
And he had some good things to say too.
Gifts from above delivered by our chosen messenger as we renew our belief in the only real power in making the future here and around the globe part of MAGA. One man, one country, one God, choices all can make.
We watched or lived the other movie, did not work out well.
Horror is my least favorite genre.
Tax CUTS round TWO coming this fall…..yeahhhhhhhh
I anticipate a total of four tax CUTS over TRUMP’s administrations.
Winning never gets old!
I like Larry’s sense of humor ” they gave me some new spark plugs…I could be dangerous!”
Great to see Kudlow getting back in the swing of things. It’s pathetic that the NeverTrumpers hate winning but they might as well get used to it. 😉
Win, win and win some more!
NOT tired of winning.
Darn lucky to have him
Flynn update:
Court filing on Flynn case asked for delay 2 months and Presentative investigation report. Judge Sullivan wants a pleading by 2 July. And an explanation why the report without a sentencing request and sentencing schedule
You know, good point. Is the FED (Federal Reserve) on board with MAGAnomics, or will they try to derail the train? What leverage can Trump have on the banks?
