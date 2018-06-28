President Trump Delivers Remarks at Foxconn Facility…

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Trump delivered remarks to a Wisconsin audience to commemorate the opening of the massive high-tech industrial complex.
Advertisements
Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Trump delivered remarks to a Wisconsin audience to commemorate the opening of the massive high-tech industrial complex.
GDP might top 5% in the spring
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/economy-might-top-5-gdp-in-the-spring-2018-06-27
LikeLiked by 1 person
From field to massive high-tech industrial complex – in 18 months.
With ingenuity, conviction and passion, we can accomplish anything.
Perhaps even ahead of schedule and under budget.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏
God Bless Wisconsin 🙏
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
More than 20 million feet!
I need to duck this image.
Phenomenal.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Curry 👍
LikeLike
“America is open for business. Made in the USA. It’s all happening.”
Thank you Mr. President!
LikeLike
Winning.
LikeLike
“Maybe we’ll make the [Keep America Great!] caps green this time. Green for cash.” LOL!
LikeLike
I second the Motion!
😂
LikeLike
Thank you for protecting our Farmers, Mr. President.
They are part of the integral and respected backbone of our beautiful America.
LikeLike
Our PResident doesn’t make promises and not keep them, but always keeps his promises and we are seeing so much progress to MAGA again. Now, new cap KEEP AMERICA GREAT. He is a man of the people and, yes, he compliments himself but never ever fails to compliment so many others. He speaks truths and always works for us all. We won the lottery big time with Trump, and I thank God daily for giving him to us to take back and renew our Republic of America.
LikeLike
We
Us
Ours
– President Donald J. Trump 🦁
LikeLike