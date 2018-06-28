President Trump Delivers Remarks at Foxconn Facility…

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Trump delivered remarks to a Wisconsin audience to commemorate the opening of the massive high-tech industrial complex.

  2. Minnie says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    From field to massive high-tech industrial complex – in 18 months.

    With ingenuity, conviction and passion, we can accomplish anything.

    Perhaps even ahead of schedule and under budget.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏

    God Bless Wisconsin 🙏

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!

  3. Curry Worsham says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    “America is open for business. Made in the USA. It’s all happening.”
    Thank you Mr. President!

  4. DanO64 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Winning.

  5. Curry Worsham says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    “Maybe we’ll make the [Keep America Great!] caps green this time. Green for cash.” LOL!

  6. Minnie says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Thank you for protecting our Farmers, Mr. President.

    They are part of the integral and respected backbone of our beautiful America.

  7. Carrie2 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Our PResident doesn’t make promises and not keep them, but always keeps his promises and we are seeing so much progress to MAGA again. Now, new cap KEEP AMERICA GREAT. He is a man of the people and, yes, he compliments himself but never ever fails to compliment so many others. He speaks truths and always works for us all. We won the lottery big time with Trump, and I thank God daily for giving him to us to take back and renew our Republic of America.

