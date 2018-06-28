Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray Testify to House Judiciary Committee….

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify before the House Judiciary Committee on issues relating to oversight of FBI and DOJ. Ongoing testimony continues:
If you recall the testimony of James Comey during the Obama presidency, he often took the stance of ‘I don’t know’ under the guise that the FBI is a vast organization and the head of the FBI cannot know every instance of investigations, proceedings, actions, status of congressional questions. He would assure us that the FBI folks where doing their due deligence, proceeding with professionalism and getting to the root of congressional questions. Yet he never had actionable answers on the key questions. If you watched Rosenstein today, he was following the same ‘I don’t know model’, DOJ professionals are working on these things as we speak and are doing everything within the law/rules to provide you the desired information, yet “I, Rod Rosenstein” cannot answer your questions as to any of the key components, some other faceless, nameless DOJ inspector is on this effort. Trust me everything is accorgind to the rule of law. By the book.
At minimum, leaders of big organizations should know the answers to key questions. Even if the questions are small on the grand scheme, if they are ‘key’ he should be prepared to answer. He is not and does not want to be. Its a joke, as I state at minimum he is incompetent and should be removed. As I said the same about Comey. He was/is incompetent and at minimum that should have had him removed.
He knew what he was going to be questioned about today, and would have reviewed all applicable documents.
He’s just lying when he does the “I don’t know” routine.
When Wray just said “I do not believe Mueller is on a witch hunt” why didn’t Mr. Raskin then ask “Do you believe in WITNESS?”
This is all SEMANTICS!
LOL….my auto correct changed “witches” to “witness” (brand new phone).
I want to know if Wray believes in WITCHES!!!
Children playing in the nursery while PDJT and the adults take care of business.
Dog and pony show.
Wouldn’t it be great if Mueller was on a real Witch hunt as Lion POTUS has been telling us and he has been investigating the real Witch HRC and her vast network of crime and horrors against our country and our children. This alone could keep a special counsel busy for years!!
Spell checker hate it, never seem to get the context, good testament to why we need less AI in our lives 🙂
Jayapal blah blah blah blah border children blah blah cruel blah cages blah blah
That’s what she’s talking about. Now asking Rosenstein about.
Oh for pity sakes… desperation time
Yep. Been following it, posting updates on the Open thread. The Hearing just adjourned.
Oh, and Jayapal was saying “muh caged-children!”
If this committee had competent Leadership behind the gavel….Goodlatte would’ve shut her down. The list, just like an other public meeting Agenda, stating exactly what the Hearing is in regard to. Strong committee Leadership that wasn’t a RINO could’ve thrown her off her scripted questions……and made her use her time to talk about the listed agenda topic……”“Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election.”
Goodlatte is not running for re-election. That’s another confirmed RINO who’s been there too long, that bites the dust.
For just a second there…..I thought Jayapal was gonna whip-out and breast feed ole’ Rosie to demonstrate breast-feeding mothers with there infants ripped from their arms!
Another RINO is waiting in the wings. There will be no improvement.
I got the impression from Wray, that he still hasn’t read the whole IG report. And Rosenstein’s response to recusal was unconvincing. He can’t even ACKNOWLEDGE the APPEARANCE of a conflict undermines the public trust and usually the appearance of a conflict if more than enough…. because maintaining trust and faith in the justice system is priority one. Should be anyway… Do they honestly not get it, that more than half the country has a real suspicion that the Justice Department and the FBI are corrupt? ??? Seriously?
I can say this. There is no way I could be seated on a jury involving Justice or the FBI. I don’t care what they say about field agents. I do not trust them any more. They have repeatedly been exposed, as agencies, to cover their own, cover up or minimize their gross errors and always seem to be a day late in terrorism or violence. Why yes, I would be ok with dismantling the FBI as we know it.
Let me re-phrase that for ya Uncle Max…….”Do they honestly not get it….that We the People know what is going on; that the FBI & DOJ ARE corrupt, and committed CRIMES to steer the outcome of a Presidential Election and we want them ALL prosecuted and in prison.
Wray: My read of it is there is not bias during the investigation.
He has never mentioned the distinction between the finding of OIG during Hillary investigation finding and then the movement to Trump investigation, where Horowitz could not be confident there was no bias.
Horowitz is the hero of the double negative.
Clearly there is no way we will get the truth from these people. Meanwhile, the inquisition against President Trump and anyone associated with him continues unabated.
OMG, here we go with the poor children at the border…just change the subject when you are losing the argument!!
And this has what to do with anything?
The price of steel in China?
That they’d even raise the border children non-issue issue says it all…. Absolutely the FBI is dissembling, corrupt and lame…. Losing? Change the subject….
Dem Representatives brought it up, not DOJ/FBI.
I’ve watched the entire thing live, and little mouse-face Rosie smiles when Demonrats ask questions, and gets defensive with Republirats.
And Wray, does not appear to a care in the world in regard to any thing previous of him taking Leadership of the FBI, and he’s running it by the book. (even with fefe’s training for EVERYONE)
The Bureaucracy no longer is accountable to us (the people) OR to our elected officials (the Congress) hence Wray and Rosenstein can blow Congress off. What can Congress do? What can we do? Sadly, the answer is “nothing” and they know it.
I don’t know if Wray and Rosenstein or white or black hats, but it’s obvious that they believe they can either cover this up or clean it up from within without airing the FBI’s and DOJs dirty laundry before the unwashed masses (that’s us) whom they hold in contempt.
They do not fear Congress. Why would they? What has Congress done the last thirty years but bloviate? How many of us watched Trey Gowdy’s kabuki dance over Benghazi? How many of us watched Paul Ryan talk about fiscal responsibility only to turn out to be the biggest crocodile in the swamp?
I doubt there will be firings. Resignations with juicy pensions, yes, in return for keeping lips sealed. Think Lois Lerner. She COULD tell who told her to target the Tea Partiers. But so long as the gov. checks come in, she’ll keep mum. That’s the way it works.
The wild card in this is President Trump. Right now he has a lot on his plate — the midterms, North Korea, Iran, tariffs, Border, a UniParty Congress — but if he gets a spare minute, he just might go off half-cocked and declassify stuff they don’t want declassified. So they might throw Congress a few bones like Dumb-strzok or Page or McCabe. But that’s as high as it’ll go. No Comey, no Lynch, No Clinton, no Obama. They’re too powerful to be messed with.
The higher ups in the Bureaucracy have labored too long to build their empire, to create the illusion that the USA is a nation of laws. They don’t want the unwashed masses (us) to know just how corrupt our government has become. They don’t want us to know we can vote til our hearts content but it won’t matter because THEY are in charge. They don’t want us to realize there are laws for the little guys (us) but not the big fellas (them).
Wray and Rosenstein believe they can clean up the mess from the inside, at least enough to create another illusion. That it’s fixed. But it won’t be fixed until every person in DC who works for FBI, and/or DOJ is fired and replaced by someone who has never lived nor worked in DC.
We already know. It’s too late to hide it or paper over it.
yy4u;
Thanks to judicial watch foias, we KNOW “who told Lois Lerner to target tea party groups”; McCain staffer Kerner.
So, it wasn’t an Obummer admin ‘plot’, it was a UNIPARTY plot; “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”.
The Tea Party was a direct, intrinsic threat to Rinos, thru thteat to ‘primary’ them, i.e. Cantor.
But, they were also a threat to ‘Dems’, cause said Dems had corrupted Rinos, to do their,bidding; seldom has there been a clearer example of Uniparty co-operation, CO-OPT being the key.
We need to STOP thinking in terms of Dem and Repub, they are ALL ‘the,enemy’, with FEW exceptions, and until proven otherwise.
So, OF COARSE Congressional hearings went no where. OF COARSE there is no concequence for lying to Congress, contempt of Congress, stonewalling Congress.
Its what the Uniparty WANTS. They even benefit from these hesrings, that expose wrongdoing, and result in -0- consequences; it promotes the ennui we see on this sites posters, and with public at large;
“Nothing will come of this, nothing ‘ever’ has, its just a show, no one will face consequences, etc.”
The globalist owned Uniparty IS the swamp, and we will need to rip them out, root and branch.
And now they all shake hands and congratulate each other on another stellar performance. These people (ALL of them) make me vomit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies if this is a duplicate, but I think it may have been binned for some reason because I can’t find it anywhere:
What I don’t understand right now is why RR and CW are saying it takes so long to search for and identify all the documents, then review them in order to provide them to Congress. Weren’t the vast majority of these documents already part of the IG’s investigation? How about they start with that 1.4 million items. I think that would make Congress much happier and display some actual intent to comply with oversight.
Husband was fuming over this part (doc production taking so long). We’ve had 5 cases, over a million docs, which had to be ‘produced’ for gov’t entities. It was husband, plus two employees. Usually took about 3-4 weeks. To be fair, however, we had no concern for another ongoing investigation.
In any event, it should not take a year.
The very idea Wray had 100 FBI employees working on providing docs to Congress is, by itself, criminal WASTE of taxpayer dollars.
IG “said” they had 1.4 million documents, but when asked to produce them only came up with a few thousand, last I’ve seen.
Cause they are possibly part of an ongoing investigation/Grand Jury.
Hence every single document needs to be checked if it is related to an investigation.
They can’t just hand over 1.4 million items but need to go through each single doc.
If there was something in them and then subsequently leaked by congress that endangers the Grand Jury the whole case could be thrown out.
Now,… could they make up investigations giving a faux reason to withhold docs? Possible but it seems it would make matters only worse for the people involved and why would someone like Wray put himself into that position not having a direct stake in the 2017 shenanigans?
White Hats? Black Hats? Anyone know ?
Reply Hazy. Ask again later.
I see what you did there…
My opinion, ONE white hat, DJT.
ALL others merely shades of grey, to deepest black.
I DONT care what letter, (R or D) they have next to their name, I care not a whit how much of a “true conservative”, or “Reagan Conservative” they are.
No offence, but I dont CARE that they are a ‘Veteran’, and I LOVE Vets!
Kerry, McStain, Graham, hell even Manning and Bregdahl are/were ‘Vets’.
100%, unequivocal, vocal with no hedging support for DJT and Maga earns you a lightest grey hat, and is subject to change at the FIRST sign of wavering.
This is WAR, and there is NO place for consorting with the enemy.
IMHO,…of coarse.
How can we have JUSTICE when the people
investigating the case were hired to “deceive,
manipulate, and destroy ” by the master deceiver
himself….. The Big Zero… Obummhole.
They are all crooks by design.
All I know is that I want Jim Jordan to join Space Force and aim some high beam lasers at the FBI building.
Did anyone else notice how many times RR referred to US attorney John Lausch when pressed for answers as to delay of requests for documents?
He loves to hide behind others and not take responsibility. Everyone he hides behind are all doing what Rosey wants though.
It’s a stall tactic. The Clintons have perfected it. These bozos think they’re going to do the same.
Yes, because every good boss names a point man to fix a problem, and then never checks on what he’s done.
Yeah and it’s very logical. The whole docs thing is a job on it’s own.
hey rod, you snivelling weasel. did you actually say and /or imply that even though you signed the fisa, you are not culpable because your underlings had ‘done the work’?
once again, president t–that is a fireable offense…if you are looking for reasons to fire RR, theres a growing number…
This gets to my theory, that when they deny documents because it will reveal ‘sources and methods’, they ARE telling the truth.
Under Muellers leadership of FBI, and Holders leadership of DOJ, what we are seeing with politicising and weaponising, AND routinely using FISA warrants on false info, BECAME SOP.
They DON’T want this exposed, as it goes far beyond ‘simply’ the survellence of DJT campaign.
This whole process is the American version of Chinese water torture? Yes?
It’s cruel and unusual to subject the public to this never ending hoo ha! Who do we sue?!
Been a long time since I wanted to reach into the television and strangle a RAT.
Woohoowee is right. Chinese water torture.
We just want the damn answers.
So discouraging.
I used to half joke, back when I actually EATCHED msm, that I installed a plexiglass in front of my tv, so i wouldnt break it, throwing things at the screen.
When you get angry, just ask yourself;
When you heard DJT talk about “draining the swamp”, did you think it was gonna be EASY? Did you think these swamp creatures, who have gamed the system, for personal wealth, prestige and to keep their dirty laundry ‘secret’ were just gonna ‘roll over’?
Oh, trillions are at stake, we’ve been behaving like kids let loose in the candy store, for YEARS, gorging ourselves at Americas expense,…but now that DJT has been elected, we’re just gonna throw in the towel, willingly provide the evidence of our perfidy and crimes, and don our orange jumpsuits, place the cuffs on our wrists and ankles, and line up for our perp walk?
Draining the swamp is dirty, nasty, smelly, DANGEROUS UNPLEASENT work; it takes TIME, PATIENCE and VIGILENCE.
The swamp creatures will not leave willingly, they will fight and claw, every step of the way.
Dutchman you are so right, shake it off and let’s keep pressing.
We can usually find at least one gold nugget in a pile of elephant dung.
Here – We have confirmed there are several investigations going on, not sure if they are internal, you can’t go to the company picnic FBI investigations, but the words ‘grand jury’ were mentioned by Rosenstein.
More patience = ugh.
2. It looks like RR is trying to blame the FBI agents sworn affidavit for his excuse on FISA.
3. Wray does not instill confidence. There’s something about his body language that is squirrely. He offered excuses, “I wasn’t there at the time”, “We taking new actions so agents understand they CAN’T LEAK to the media (as if he needed to clarify), and “We’ve turned those investigations over to our ‘independent’ arm – no.
4. It’s difficult to watch RR. Yet, he said his impression of the FISA he signed was vastly different than what is being reported in the public.
Hmmmm.
5. With Leiu, Sheila Jackson Lee, Hank Brown, Steve Cohen, and others, no wonder it was easy for Obama to take over and subert our agencies.
Rosenstein and Wray IMHO are both massive black hats. They are going out of there way to put up roadblocks and protect both the FBI and DOJ from any accountability.
Its up to POTUS. He needs to declassify everything in order to get justice.
WE are paying for this. As are our children, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, etc. Enough. Pull the plug.
And they are above oversight, even of the President. It took two or three attempts to get him to answer if POTUS would write an order for them to declassify and send to the committees, who I believe have security clearance to read these things to begin with! But Rosey said he’s have to clear it with CIA, et.al. and get that to President to review first.
“Pulling the plug”, in order to drain the swamp, means eliminating the $source, that finances the Uniparty.
Once you drain the water, the swamp creatures will leave.
The SCOTUS decision on Unions, and the trade deals DJT is doing, are draining the water.
THEN, he can deal with these quislings.
They are, after all, small fry in the overall scheme of things.
There will ALWAYS be people who can be bought, or coerced, as long as there are billions at stake.
First things first.
Much can be learned from this video…….
hey look its another shooting…
I don’t think Rosenstein wrote the Mueller scope document of August 2nd. I think Mueller wrote it…
