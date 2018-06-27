President Trump Responds to Justice Kennedy Retirement Announcement (Video)…

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office where he was joined by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal, President Trump delivered remarks on the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

81 Responses to President Trump Responds to Justice Kennedy Retirement Announcement (Video)…

  1. Chris says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Flep! You were CORRECT!

  2. Brent Hull says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    It has not been a good day for Dems.

    • 4sure says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Time for Mitch to get rid of the filibuster and get a new SCOTUS approved w/51 votes. Should be done by the end of July.

      • StanH says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        Harry Reid took care of that already for judges. No worries.

      • snarkybeach says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm

        if Mitch would go into full recess, he could keep the filibuster rule… the Dems will trash it the second they get back into power.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Mitch may be waiting for after the election. PDJT said he wants to send a nominee to the Senate ASAP. PDJT will use this as a campaign issue. As said many times 10 Dim Senators up for reelection in states won by PDJT.

        SCJ vote before the election and the new SCJ is in. The people win. Blocked and those Senators will have a nearly impossible time getting reelected.
        Mitch can always remove the filibuster after the election if necessary.

        • jrapdx says:
          June 27, 2018 at 5:39 pm

          Yup, I think you’re right about PT’s strategy, using the SCJ nomination as a tool not only to get a great Justice on the SC but to box in the Senate Democrats (and Unipartisans) so that they will have to support what PT wants for face voter backlash. Should be fun to watch!

      • kroesus61 says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        ahhh you are awake now…..let me clue you in on an event while you slumbered…..Neil Gorsuch was CONFIRMED by a Senate MAJORITY vote with no chance to filibuster

      • LDave says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        Nominee might get more than 51. 8 dem senators from Trump states are up in November. In my home state of Indiana, Donnelly would commit political suicide with a “no” vote.

    • StanH says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Subsequently a great day for free America.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Suck it up, losers.

    • Convert says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Week or month. 😂😂😂

  3. Uncajohn says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    The retirement of Kennedy will only put more pressure on Mueller to release a report. I believe the Democrats have been waiting to release it until it can do maximum damage to Trump and give maximum benefit to them. Time is now running out. Since the purpose of the report is not to charge Trump with a crime but to smear him with an eye to impeachment, the pressure ratchets up with the likelihood of impeachment fading.

    Be prepared for an October surprise.

    • tgmccoy says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      This whole mess will be done before October….

      Liked by 3 people

    • StanH says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      We know it’s going to come, don’t fall for it. Think of Lucy with the football, and the uni-party is Charlie Brown. Stay behind Mr. Trump and fight back. He knows it’s coming as well.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Alison says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Polls show belief in Mueller being a politicized charade are growing.

      Trump supporters aren’t wavering & #WalkAway movement is growing. They have slung everything they can think of against him & nothing sticks because President Trump ALWAYS embraces the downside.

      There are no arrows in Mueller’s quiver. None.

      • Rhoda R says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        Any reports that he puts out will be full of ‘might have’, ‘could have’, and ‘possibly’ type of innuendos and other wall paper words.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      When the next IG report on FISA abuses comes out it will become apparent the whole Mueller investigation was started fraudulently .(AS IN PHONY/FAKE)

      • kroesus61 says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        also started ILLEGALLY…..the Special Counsel statute is in place for investigation of criminal conduct that has a reasonable chance to be biased in the DoJ….Collusion is NOT a crime and none was stated in RR’s charging document establishing Mueller’s bogus investigation and has not yet made an appearance

    • LDave says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Mueller doesn’t get to release it. It goes to the AG (probably to Rosenstein in this case).

    • wendy forward says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      No one is surprised by October “surprises” anymore, especially not from this Charlie Foxtrot.

  4. Patrick S says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Impresses me how accessible he makes himself…as well as his patience…unlike Barricade Obama.

  5. Meatzilla says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Thank God for President Donald J Trump.

    And, thank God for former Senator Harry M Reid!    haha!   ; )

  6. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Bah Humbug.

    I’m sick of all this winning. All I do anymore is win, win, win after I got used to losing for 30 years……

    Sundance and Mr. President…..I have to stop winning so much. I think you may be ODing me on winnimins!

    • Jim in TN says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      I am sick of the Dem response to Us winning. I don’t think there is enough medication to keep them out of the loony bin.

      Maybe by the end of Trump’s first term we will have a Republican Congress that expects to win with Trump. One can always hope!

      • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        I think we are well on our way toward a Trump Congress, Jim.

        All of these RINOs giving up and retiring this year is a GOOD sign. They have seen the handwriting on the wall and they get it.

        If we can replace them with MAGA candidates in 2018 and then again in 2020, I think we have yet to see how good we have it, and how radically we have changed this corrupt government– It will dawn on us when we hit PDJT’s second term…….

  7. fleporeblog says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Our President is so in the zone! Everything we could of hoped for is coming to fruition each and everyday. The WINNING has been absolutely amazing.The Democrats, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. must be going nuts. There is absolutely nothing they can do to stop the WINNING!

  8. rashomon says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    PDJT. Class act.

  9. Suzanne says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Let the leftist gnashing of teeth and rending of garments begin
    My personal choice would be Judge Hanen from the Texas Court of Appeals…
    You remember him… he shot down DAPA and he was so appalled by the duplicity of the DOJ lawyers that he required that they take ethics classes.

  10. amplifyouredge says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    At the very end of the video, a reporter commented about the loss for Crowley. Our President said it was surprising, and then mentioned “being complacent” and how that can affect results.
    WE are NOT complacent — our Red Wave is rolling in the primaries and in November!

  11. Lemmy says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Splody-heads all over the liberal interwebs. It’s election night all over again. PTP.

  12. Not Ideal says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Today is almost as good as election night 2016…. almost!

  13. jbowen82 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I’m not tired of winning yet.

  14. StanH says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    All this winning is exhausting.

    MAGA!!!!!

  15. Sentient says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    So we’ll get Kennedy’s replacement confirmed by the current senate and hopefully get Ginsburg’s & Stephanie Breyer’s replacements confirmed shortly after the GOP majority in the senate is even bigger (after this fall).

    • covfefe999 says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t going to last much longer. She’s practically comatose already. I’ll bet she doesn’t make it through the end of Trump’s first term. I’m sure she’s trying to hang in there though. It would be hilarious to see the expression on her face when Trump wins in 2020.

      • covfefe999 says:
        June 27, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        She thought Hillary was going to win. And she didn’t want to give up her position. Stupid decision on her part. 🙂

      • Kate says:
        June 27, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        Covfe,
        Gingsburg can hang in as long as she wants, it won’t do her any good due to the Dems lost and the momentum has turned, we the people are taking back control of our government in spite of the leftest, she is now in the severe minority.

      • Robert Smith says:
        June 27, 2018 at 5:36 pm

        Ruth Baader Meinhof Gingster

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      June 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      So we have long predicted on CTH, going back to before the election that DJT would appoint at least 2 justices in his 1st term and here we are–early.

      Before this is over, we have a good chance of moving from a ‘who knows where this is going” 4 conservatives, 4 liberals and a swing vote to a 7-2 conservative super-majority SCOTUS.

      POTUS also turning out to be the best President in the history of our country was just cherries on top of the ice cream for me.

      What a time to be alive in America…….

  16. musicdoc2020 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I might just have to find Madcow’s show on youtube tonight…

  17. Alison says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I’m not getting anything done today except WINNING !!!!

    How about you ?!?! 😊😊😊😊

  18. noswamp says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    A good week so far!

  19. scooby184 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    My only fear is that people (not the ones here) will eventually go back to their lives of complacence. President Trump has put himself (and his family) at great risk to take the helm of this country and steer us away from the brink of disaster.
    Let us hope that future generations will realize what is being done today and find the moral rectitude to help keep our country as the Founding Fathers envisioned.
    From the bottom of my heart, PDJT, THANK YOU!

  20. Rhoda R says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    But does President Bush actually have 51 votes in the Senate? Remember that He Who Is Unnamed is still holding onto his seat even though he is comatose, then there are Collings and Mukrowski and Graham.

  21. woohoowee says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    🙂

  22. LDave says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Where are the RINO never-Trumpers today?

  23. fleporeblog says:
    June 27, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    If the left just heard this from Alan Dershowitz, they are going to start attacking him at his house and anywhere he goes. He thinks Ole Ruth will retire after the person is chosen because he vote means nothing and it isn’t worth it anymore.

    • JMC says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      Interesting! Thanks fpb! Dershowitz’s reason for thinking Ginsburg might leave was to the point – “Why? Because she might not want to spend the rest of her life dissenting when it wouldn’t make a difference.” So then, this is a big reason for PDJT to appoint a real conservative!

    • wendy forward says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      From your mouth, Alam…

      That’s a real lawyer there.

    • Robert Smith says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      This makes good sense. After all, RBG won’t be the one to upset things. It’s already gone to pot when she didn’t retire during Obama.

  24. phoenixRising says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:02 pm

  25. Marica says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Flep! Could be true RBG is next! (per Q)–However–SInce we have dubbed YOU “the whole alphabet” I am more interested in Your “crystal ball” 😉

  26. Curry Worsham says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    “This is Spanish Civil War stuff here,” says Chris Matthews, who doesn’t like violent rhetoric in politics.

    • phoenixRising says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      there is no civil war
      there’s only propaganda being served up by YOU Chris,
      and the rest of the slimeMSM

      You treat the anarchists and the whackos the same as you did the millions of people who were going to put HRC in the White House…

      They don’t exist except through the magnification of the illusion you help create Chris…
      go into therapy, have a drink… whatever gets you through the night

      —————————

      Y’all really should cut the cord… don’t know how you watch it…
      not good for your health you know, cut the cable to the BORG

  27. conservalicious says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Thank you for the Nuclear Option Harry!

  28. phoenixRising says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    • Robert Smith says:
      June 27, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      If Mitch was going to play games I am sure he is much less likely to now. Payback for people disrupting the solitude of his swamp – I mean he can’t let that stand.

  30. MfM says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    I’m not tired of winning.

    I was looking at FB and saw a post from a relative, it was just a single 4 letter word. I wanted to say why do you care aren’t you living in Canada?

    But family peace and all that crap. They said repeatedly if Trump won they would move to Canada… but they never did.

  31. Ken says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8dbebc No.1927025 📁
    Jun 27 2018 13:20:18 (EST)
    Anonymous ID: 520e50 No.1926855 📁
    Jun 27 2018 13:11:58 (EST)
    ClipboardImage.png

    LETTER FROM JUSTICE KENNEDY TO POTUS
    https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4562902-Letter-to-the-President-June-27-Docx.html?utm_medium=AP_Politics&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter📁

    >>1926855
    His choice?
    Remember, Kennedy was the swing vote.
    No more.
    Locked & Loaded.
    RBG next.
    Q

  32. Echo says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    PDJT’s choice is everything.
    The UniParty will do a maximum effort to “shape” this appointment.
    No more Roberts.

  33. AZ18 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Anyone else noticed that the “press” wasn’t screaming questions? This is a glorious day!!

  34. Brant says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    As “cordial” and treating with kid gloves as the democrats and the media have been with Trump, I wonder if what may have been a centrist/”consensus” choice if they had been more compromising will now be an “in your face/sharp stick in the eye” choice. For decades, these were apparently his friends and they turned on him in a second. He will remember. I wonder if Trump was the original “just walk away” person.

  35. F2000 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Hillary Clinton will never nominate a replacement for Kennedy’s seat.

  36. Guyski says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Sonia Sotomayor age 64.
    Women with type 1 diabetes had an average life expectancy of about 68 years.

    https://www.webmd.com/diabetes/news/20150106/type-1-diabetes-linked-to-lower-life-expectancy-in-study

