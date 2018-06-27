President Trump Responds to Justice Kennedy Retirement Announcement (Video)…

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office where he was joined by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal, President Trump delivered remarks on the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.
Flep! You were CORRECT!
It has not been a good day for Dems.
Time for Mitch to get rid of the filibuster and get a new SCOTUS approved w/51 votes. Should be done by the end of July.
Harry Reid took care of that already for judges. No worries.
if Mitch would go into full recess, he could keep the filibuster rule… the Dems will trash it the second they get back into power.
Mitch may be waiting for after the election. PDJT said he wants to send a nominee to the Senate ASAP. PDJT will use this as a campaign issue. As said many times 10 Dim Senators up for reelection in states won by PDJT.
SCJ vote before the election and the new SCJ is in. The people win. Blocked and those Senators will have a nearly impossible time getting reelected.
Mitch can always remove the filibuster after the election if necessary.
Yup, I think you’re right about PT’s strategy, using the SCJ nomination as a tool not only to get a great Justice on the SC but to box in the Senate Democrats (and Unipartisans) so that they will have to support what PT wants for face voter backlash. Should be fun to watch!
ahhh you are awake now…..let me clue you in on an event while you slumbered…..Neil Gorsuch was CONFIRMED by a Senate MAJORITY vote with no chance to filibuster
Nominee might get more than 51. 8 dem senators from Trump states are up in November. In my home state of Indiana, Donnelly would commit political suicide with a “no” vote.
Subsequently a great day for free America.
Suck it up, losers.
Week or month. 😂😂😂
The retirement of Kennedy will only put more pressure on Mueller to release a report. I believe the Democrats have been waiting to release it until it can do maximum damage to Trump and give maximum benefit to them. Time is now running out. Since the purpose of the report is not to charge Trump with a crime but to smear him with an eye to impeachment, the pressure ratchets up with the likelihood of impeachment fading.
Be prepared for an October surprise.
This whole mess will be done before October….
We know it’s going to come, don’t fall for it. Think of Lucy with the football, and the uni-party is Charlie Brown. Stay behind Mr. Trump and fight back. He knows it’s coming as well.
Polls show belief in Mueller being a politicized charade are growing.
Trump supporters aren’t wavering & #WalkAway movement is growing. They have slung everything they can think of against him & nothing sticks because President Trump ALWAYS embraces the downside.
There are no arrows in Mueller’s quiver. None.
Any reports that he puts out will be full of ‘might have’, ‘could have’, and ‘possibly’ type of innuendos and other wall paper words.
When the next IG report on FISA abuses comes out it will become apparent the whole Mueller investigation was started fraudulently .(AS IN PHONY/FAKE)
also started ILLEGALLY…..the Special Counsel statute is in place for investigation of criminal conduct that has a reasonable chance to be biased in the DoJ….Collusion is NOT a crime and none was stated in RR’s charging document establishing Mueller’s bogus investigation and has not yet made an appearance
Mueller doesn’t get to release it. It goes to the AG (probably to Rosenstein in this case).
No one is surprised by October “surprises” anymore, especially not from this Charlie Foxtrot.
Impresses me how accessible he makes himself…as well as his patience…unlike Barricade Obama.
But what about Zero’s promise to be the most transparent administration ever? /s
Oh he was transparent…just not in the way he implied. Many could read him like a comic book.
Well, the clown was right. He just neglected to tell us it was the transparency of a bar of lead.
Thank God for President Donald J Trump.
And, thank God for former Senator Harry M Reid! haha! ; )
I said to my wife:”The Dems will rue the day they did this…
Bah Humbug.
I’m sick of all this winning. All I do anymore is win, win, win after I got used to losing for 30 years……
Sundance and Mr. President…..I have to stop winning so much. I think you may be ODing me on winnimins!
I am sick of the Dem response to Us winning. I don’t think there is enough medication to keep them out of the loony bin.
Maybe by the end of Trump’s first term we will have a Republican Congress that expects to win with Trump. One can always hope!
I think we are well on our way toward a Trump Congress, Jim.
All of these RINOs giving up and retiring this year is a GOOD sign. They have seen the handwriting on the wall and they get it.
If we can replace them with MAGA candidates in 2018 and then again in 2020, I think we have yet to see how good we have it, and how radically we have changed this corrupt government– It will dawn on us when we hit PDJT’s second term…….
Our President is so in the zone! Everything we could of hoped for is coming to fruition each and everyday. The WINNING has been absolutely amazing.The Democrats, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. must be going nuts. There is absolutely nothing they can do to stop the WINNING!
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
Amen!
AMEN!
PDJT. Class act.
Let the leftist gnashing of teeth and rending of garments begin
My personal choice would be Judge Hanen from the Texas Court of Appeals…
You remember him… he shot down DAPA and he was so appalled by the duplicity of the DOJ lawyers that he required that they take ethics classes.
Hanen would be fabulous but I’m sure everyone on the list is good.
At the very end of the video, a reporter commented about the loss for Crowley. Our President said it was surprising, and then mentioned “being complacent” and how that can affect results.
WE are NOT complacent — our Red Wave is rolling in the primaries and in November!
Beware of the blue wave:
Splody-heads all over the liberal interwebs. It’s election night all over again. PTP.
Today is almost as good as election night 2016…. almost!
I’m not tired of winning yet.
All this winning is exhausting.
MAGA!!!!!
So we’ll get Kennedy’s replacement confirmed by the current senate and hopefully get Ginsburg’s & Stephanie Breyer’s replacements confirmed shortly after the GOP majority in the senate is even bigger (after this fall).
Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t going to last much longer. She’s practically comatose already. I’ll bet she doesn’t make it through the end of Trump’s first term. I’m sure she’s trying to hang in there though. It would be hilarious to see the expression on her face when Trump wins in 2020.
She thought Hillary was going to win. And she didn’t want to give up her position. Stupid decision on her part. 🙂
Covfe,
Gingsburg can hang in as long as she wants, it won’t do her any good due to the Dems lost and the momentum has turned, we the people are taking back control of our government in spite of the leftest, she is now in the severe minority.
Ruth Baader Meinhof Gingster
So we have long predicted on CTH, going back to before the election that DJT would appoint at least 2 justices in his 1st term and here we are–early.
Before this is over, we have a good chance of moving from a ‘who knows where this is going” 4 conservatives, 4 liberals and a swing vote to a 7-2 conservative super-majority SCOTUS.
POTUS also turning out to be the best President in the history of our country was just cherries on top of the ice cream for me.
What a time to be alive in America…….
I might just have to find Madcow’s show on youtube tonight…
I’m not getting anything done today except WINNING !!!!
How about you ?!?! 😊😊😊😊
Indeed!
Listening to the second Traffic album and gloating-so fun.
A good week so far!
My only fear is that people (not the ones here) will eventually go back to their lives of complacence. President Trump has put himself (and his family) at great risk to take the helm of this country and steer us away from the brink of disaster.
Let us hope that future generations will realize what is being done today and find the moral rectitude to help keep our country as the Founding Fathers envisioned.
From the bottom of my heart, PDJT, THANK YOU!
But does President Bush actually have 51 votes in the Senate? Remember that He Who Is Unnamed is still holding onto his seat even though he is comatose, then there are Collings and Mukrowski and Graham.
Graham is tamed for now……worse are Jeff the “Flake” Flake and Bob Corker….not only are they heavy #nevertrumpers but both are gone in Jan so no accountability at all for their continued stupidity and treason against the US
You wrote: But does President Bush actually have 51 votes in the Senate?
Nancy, is that you?
I wondered about that too.
🙂
Where are the RINO never-Trumpers today?
If the left just heard this from Alan Dershowitz, they are going to start attacking him at his house and anywhere he goes. He thinks Ole Ruth will retire after the person is chosen because he vote means nothing and it isn’t worth it anymore.
Interesting! Thanks fpb! Dershowitz’s reason for thinking Ginsburg might leave was to the point – “Why? Because she might not want to spend the rest of her life dissenting when it wouldn’t make a difference.” So then, this is a big reason for PDJT to appoint a real conservative!
Exactly and that is exactly what our President is going to do. The person is coming from the list of 25.
From your mouth, Alam…
That’s a real lawyer there.
This makes good sense. After all, RBG won’t be the one to upset things. It’s already gone to pot when she didn’t retire during Obama.
Flep! Could be true RBG is next! (per Q)–However–SInce we have dubbed YOU “the whole alphabet” I am more interested in Your “crystal ball” 😉
“This is Spanish Civil War stuff here,” says Chris Matthews, who doesn’t like violent rhetoric in politics.
there is no civil war
there’s only propaganda being served up by YOU Chris,
and the rest of the slimeMSM
You treat the anarchists and the whackos the same as you did the millions of people who were going to put HRC in the White House…
They don’t exist except through the magnification of the illusion you help create Chris…
go into therapy, have a drink… whatever gets you through the night
—————————
Y’all really should cut the cord… don’t know how you watch it…
not good for your health you know, cut the cable to the BORG
Agreed. It’s just poison.
Thank you for the Nuclear Option Harry!
If Mitch was going to play games I am sure he is much less likely to now. Payback for people disrupting the solitude of his swamp – I mean he can’t let that stand.
Twofer….
I’m not tired of winning.
I was looking at FB and saw a post from a relative, it was just a single 4 letter word. I wanted to say why do you care aren’t you living in Canada?
But family peace and all that crap. They said repeatedly if Trump won they would move to Canada… but they never did.
Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8dbebc No.1927025 📁
Jun 27 2018 13:20:18 (EST)
Anonymous ID: 520e50 No.1926855 📁
Jun 27 2018 13:11:58 (EST)
ClipboardImage.png
⬇
LETTER FROM JUSTICE KENNEDY TO POTUS
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4562902-Letter-to-the-President-June-27-Docx.html?utm_medium=AP_Politics&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter📁
>>1926855
His choice?
Remember, Kennedy was the swing vote.
No more.
Locked & Loaded.
RBG next.
Q
PDJT’s choice is everything.
The UniParty will do a maximum effort to “shape” this appointment.
No more Roberts.
Anyone else noticed that the “press” wasn’t screaming questions? This is a glorious day!!
As “cordial” and treating with kid gloves as the democrats and the media have been with Trump, I wonder if what may have been a centrist/”consensus” choice if they had been more compromising will now be an “in your face/sharp stick in the eye” choice. For decades, these were apparently his friends and they turned on him in a second. He will remember. I wonder if Trump was the original “just walk away” person.
Hillary Clinton will never nominate a replacement for Kennedy’s seat.
Sonia Sotomayor age 64.
Women with type 1 diabetes had an average life expectancy of about 68 years.
https://www.webmd.com/diabetes/news/20150106/type-1-diabetes-linked-to-lower-life-expectancy-in-study
