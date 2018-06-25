President Trump Joins Henry McMaster’s MAGA Campaign Rally – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to West Columbia, South Carolina for a campaign event supporting Henry McMaster. President Trump’s remarks at the joint MAGA rally are anticipated for 7:00pm EDT.
Fox News Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Another great President Trump MAGA Pep Rally by the Greatest American President In history, President Trump!!!!! His team is USA and We the People! As our CiC and Coach, we are WINNERS!!!!!
Settling in after a difficult day in the office.
Sweet tea in hand, feet up, awaiting words of encouragement from Mr. President’s Rally.
I couldn’t ask for a happier ending to this otherwise miserable day.
Here amongst compatriots with OUR President ❤️
God Bless America 🙏
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!
Just for you, my love, from my garden to you💖💖💖 Rest easy, relax, enjoy T45…and that sweet Tea!!! 😘
So beautiful, grace, thank you!
Thanks for sharing the loveliness of your garden, all God’s blessings upon you ❤️
Every living thing is the creation of God, in all its beauty, complexity, and simplicity.
God’s majesty is unparalleled and He gifts us with it each and every day.
May tomorrow become a blessing for you, Minnie!
Thank you, BKR, each new day is a blessing.
I will try harder, tomorrow, to let go of the aggravation that will surely appear.
Treepers are the BEST!
I don’t know where PDJT gets his energy from. He just met with the King of Jordan at the WH.
While these rally’s are nice, if the POTUS does not put heads of state in place to DRAIN THE SWAMP, it will all be for naught. It is clear that the likes of Sessions and Wray cannot or will not do the job and must be replaced. At the very least a SC to investigate the election espionage from within the GOV must happen. The swamp creatures still infesting the GOVT can last another 2 or 6 years, they HAVE TO BE driven out or this will all just be a brief respite in the destruction of America by traitors from within. The McCain-Bush globalists have not been replaced and until they are the country remains in peril. Regardless of the monikers like “Rino” you place on them, they are a large part of the cancerous growth that awaits removal.
Unfortunately the Republican party does not yet belong to Donald J Trump, the never Trumpers like the Becks and Urqel Ericksons are still lying in the weeds, just at the surface. These ridiculous deep state cronies are just waiting to join the Dems in a coup as they script their “see I told you so” moment where they believe they will shine.
While many Bush-Romney-Cheney Repubs DID NOT and still DO NOT support our POTUS, many good patriotic and freedom loving Democrats have come over to the light and joined together to save our great country. Many of these Democrats, Libertarians and Independents WILL STILL join together to keep our President in place, in spite of the deep state Dems and Repubs who are simply waiting for time to expire.
It’s like a Robert Redford movie where an old guy comes out of nowhere and just channels his NATURAL talent to save the day, our President is NO POLITICIAN and we can thank god for that one. What he is, is a winner, and a PATRIOT with some common sense. The Deep State GLobalist power brokers are still working the boards and when our slugger DJT says “I wouldn’t bet against USa” , the evil eyed globalist replies “you don’t understand kid, I ALREADY HAVE”.
It’s not about DEMS or REPUBS, and not about Libs and Conserves, it’s about patriotic loyal Americans vs deep state globalist traitors, we come from all places in all shapes and sizes wearing all sorts of colors, but we share one common belief, the greatest nation in history is worth preserving and it also JUST HAPPENS to be our home! So remember when you say Lib or Dem or Repub or Rino or whatever you really haven’t said much at all, because this idea we all are part of is so much more than those labels can infer.
Or so I thought…
me, just a Libertarian liberal who voted for Trump!
Boundless energy – this is a man who is used to getting things accomplished every single day.
Love our POTUS (and FLOTUS, too)!
He can outwork a million of us. Have never seen anything like it.
Let’s go, baby!
Hope, joy and optimism!
TY President Trump!
Tireless dogged relentless bastard….
For America.
I love this man.
Thank you, Sundance, for posting this! I’ve been looking everywhere for a livestream!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
YT has a couple of reliable streams, just in case. I keep two open! Plus I bet Dobbs shows this.
Thank you, Tonawanda!!
And BTW, I am still laughing about the “very low IQ” remark. VSG goes there, and no one can deny!
LikeLiked by 8 people
What does VSG stand for?
Very Stable Genius
Very Stable Genius.
Or as I prefer –
VSSG 🦁❤️🦁
Very Stable Strategic Genius!
Yes! Much more accurately descriptive!
Look at her wagging her finger at him – gotta love that. She reminds me of one of my late aunts – when someone needed a good talking-to she’d get her “I’m making a point here” finger up and wagging. If we’re lucky she’ll put him in a permanent time-out for misbehavior and lack of respect : )
LikeLiked by 5 people
That should go viral.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oop i reposted but it has. 🤣
VIDEO 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wow! haha! Love it
LikeLiked by 5 people
Look at his face…he knows hes in trouble!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We reap what we sow, jimbo!
WW1WGA shirt! (That is a Q follower).
So awesome to see Jim get his just rewards 😀
WWG1WGA… sorry.
CNN sucks, while Acosta is on live air
Twitter says it’s ‘sensitive content… Haha
Acosta says in clip, “As you can hear behind me Wolfe, the crowd is very fired up…” Ha, ha, ha…
Jimmy graduated from resist tie to resist shirt and tie. Will itbe his hair next?
Nothing like being told by Grandma that youre being a disrespectful turd and should be ashamed!
dishttps://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/8tucr7/based_grandma_confronts_jim_acosta_over_his/?utm_source=reddit-android
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watching a rally is like getting a B12 shot!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Indeed!
Excellent 👍
The anticipation alone has revived these tired, old bones 😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh how I wish McTaxster wasn’t being endorsed by our Pres!
LikeLike
OK, wife went upstairs to watch so I can “laugh, cheer and make funny noises as loud as you want.”
Now THAT is thoughtfulness.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, Dobbs has the rally on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does but I had to shut him off. I’ll watch it elsewhere. The President is doing what he can about Ryan. Sometimes between him and Coulter, it get’s tiresome. It’s the various caucuses responsibility to hold the Speaker’s feet to the fire, not the President’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know exactly what you mean.
Has music. I hope the carry the opening prayer and pledge (etc).
A rally on Wednesday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No RSB tonight?
Hoping Fox doesn’t cut away or jabber over the feed.
LikeLike
Ahhh, thank you!
Kinda wish the President was heading to another rally in Utah right after this one.
Fingers crossed.
Utah is tomorrow, but how awesome would that be if Trump showed up for Kennedy?
Trump rally in Fargo Wednesday in support of Senate candidate! Oh yes, this is the way to go! Keep them coming!
http://www.inforum.com/news/government-and-politics/4461691-want-attend-president-trumps-rally-fargo-heres-how-get-tickets
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Pam.
yw.
Severe weather in the area. Rain Delay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is about the delay in AF1 landing due to severe weather.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweeting from AF-1!
What’s a little rain?
Best President EVAH!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
🤣😂🤣😂🤣 stick a fork in him, he’s done!!
The announcement just came over the loud speaker at the venue. AF1 is still circling the area until it is safe to land.
We are now under a severe thunderstorm warning here in SE NC. Hopefully, I’ll be able to stay on without leaving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be safe!
Looks like the weather might be rocking and rolling around there for a while tonite.
Stay safe everyone-prayers going up🙏
If it’s the same storm we had today in E. TN. … it was a doozey.
