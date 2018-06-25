President Trump Joins Henry McMaster’s MAGA Campaign Rally – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on June 25, 2018 by

Tonight President Trump heads to West Columbia, South Carolina for a campaign event supporting Henry McMaster. President Trump’s remarks at the joint MAGA rally are anticipated for 7:00pm EDT.

Fox News Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

77 Responses to President Trump Joins Henry McMaster’s MAGA Campaign Rally – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Another great President Trump MAGA Pep Rally by the Greatest American President In history, President Trump!!!!! His team is USA and We the People! As our CiC and Coach, we are WINNERS!!!!!

    • Minnie says:
      June 25, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

      Settling in after a difficult day in the office.

      Sweet tea in hand, feet up, awaiting words of encouragement from Mr. President’s Rally.

      I couldn’t ask for a happier ending to this otherwise miserable day.

      Here amongst compatriots with OUR President ❤️

      God Bless America 🙏

      M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!

    • jimbo says:
      June 25, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      While these rally’s are nice, if the POTUS does not put heads of state in place to DRAIN THE SWAMP, it will all be for naught. It is clear that the likes of Sessions and Wray cannot or will not do the job and must be replaced. At the very least a SC to investigate the election espionage from within the GOV must happen. The swamp creatures still infesting the GOVT can last another 2 or 6 years, they HAVE TO BE driven out or this will all just be a brief respite in the destruction of America by traitors from within. The McCain-Bush globalists have not been replaced and until they are the country remains in peril. Regardless of the monikers like “Rino” you place on them, they are a large part of the cancerous growth that awaits removal.

      Unfortunately the Republican party does not yet belong to Donald J Trump, the never Trumpers like the Becks and Urqel Ericksons are still lying in the weeds, just at the surface. These ridiculous deep state cronies are just waiting to join the Dems in a coup as they script their “see I told you so” moment where they believe they will shine.

      While many Bush-Romney-Cheney Repubs DID NOT and still DO NOT support our POTUS, many good patriotic and freedom loving Democrats have come over to the light and joined together to save our great country. Many of these Democrats, Libertarians and Independents WILL STILL join together to keep our President in place, in spite of the deep state Dems and Repubs who are simply waiting for time to expire.

      It’s like a Robert Redford movie where an old guy comes out of nowhere and just channels his NATURAL talent to save the day, our President is NO POLITICIAN and we can thank god for that one. What he is, is a winner, and a PATRIOT with some common sense. The Deep State GLobalist power brokers are still working the boards and when our slugger DJT says “I wouldn’t bet against USa” , the evil eyed globalist replies “you don’t understand kid, I ALREADY HAVE”.

      It’s not about DEMS or REPUBS, and not about Libs and Conserves, it’s about patriotic loyal Americans vs deep state globalist traitors, we come from all places in all shapes and sizes wearing all sorts of colors, but we share one common belief, the greatest nation in history is worth preserving and it also JUST HAPPENS to be our home! So remember when you say Lib or Dem or Repub or Rino or whatever you really haven’t said much at all, because this idea we all are part of is so much more than those labels can infer.

      Or so I thought…

      me, just a Libertarian liberal who voted for Trump!

  2. ImHopeful says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Boundless energy – this is a man who is used to getting things accomplished every single day.
    Love our POTUS (and FLOTUS, too)!

  3. Tonawanda says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Let’s go, baby!

    Hope, joy and optimism!

    TY President Trump!

  4. frank field says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Tireless dogged relentless bastard….

    For America.

    I love this man.

  5. Jan Phillips says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for posting this! I’ve been looking everywhere for a livestream!!!

  6. Tonawanda says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    And BTW, I am still laughing about the “very low IQ” remark. VSG goes there, and no one can deny!

  8. Gil says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Nothing like being told by Grandma that youre being a disrespectful turd and should be ashamed!

    dishttps://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/8tucr7/based_grandma_confronts_jim_acosta_over_his/?utm_source=reddit-android

  9. bosscook says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Watching a rally is like getting a B12 shot!

  10. scslayer says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Oh how I wish McTaxster wasn’t being endorsed by our Pres!

  11. Tonawanda says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    OK, wife went upstairs to watch so I can “laugh, cheer and make funny noises as loud as you want.”

    Now THAT is thoughtfulness.

  12. Tonawanda says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Yep, Dobbs has the rally on.

    • Dogstar_K9 says:
      June 25, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      He does but I had to shut him off. I’ll watch it elsewhere. The President is doing what he can about Ryan. Sometimes between him and Coulter, it get’s tiresome. It’s the various caucuses responsibility to hold the Speaker’s feet to the fire, not the President’s.

  13. lizzieintexas says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Has music. I hope the carry the opening prayer and pledge (etc).

  14. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 6:58 pm

  15. Minnie says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    No RSB tonight?

    Hoping Fox doesn’t cut away or jabber over the feed.

  16. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Kinda wish the President was heading to another rally in Utah right after this one.
    Fingers crossed.

  17. Tonawanda says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Trump rally in Fargo Wednesday in support of Senate candidate! Oh yes, this is the way to go! Keep them coming!

    http://www.inforum.com/news/government-and-politics/4461691-want-attend-president-trumps-rally-fargo-heres-how-get-tickets

  18. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:11 pm

  19. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:12 pm

  20. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Severe weather in the area. Rain Delay.

  21. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:15 pm

  22. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    This is about the delay in AF1 landing due to severe weather.

  23. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:23 pm

  24. parteagirl says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:25 pm

  25. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    The announcement just came over the loud speaker at the venue. AF1 is still circling the area until it is safe to land.

    We are now under a severe thunderstorm warning here in SE NC. Hopefully, I’ll be able to stay on without leaving.

  26. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    • Cow wow says:
      June 25, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Looks like the weather might be rocking and rolling around there for a while tonite.
      Stay safe everyone-prayers going up🙏

  27. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:28 pm

  28. Wightman farm says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    If it’s the same storm we had today in E. TN. … it was a doozey.

  29. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm

