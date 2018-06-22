Tom Arnold Chasing Mad Pancake Mice Through Chainsaw Fountain…

Posted on June 22, 2018 by

Possibly Russian CNN broadcaster buried amid hot dog avalanche, when banana Harlow loses familiarity up as inside apple never reaches. Frustrated, perhaps, but Arnold around cheese investigation from more of it, finds yes. Although in never it wasn’t today – she said, and unimaginable later; it was awaited.  [word assemble as needed] rEsIsT wE mUcH:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

192 Responses to Tom Arnold Chasing Mad Pancake Mice Through Chainsaw Fountain…

Older Comments
  1. DanO64 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    He’s nuts, or drunk.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I just did a little checking…and Tom Arnold has a show on the Viceland channel called:
    “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes”

    So this is just a publicity stunt.
    To get publicity for his stupid show.

    Apparently he’s been claiming that there are ‘Trump Tapes’ out there.
    [I don’t believe it.]

    This trailer is dated May 2, 2018.

    CAUTION: Don’t watch this. I am only posting it to illustrate what I am referring to.
    It is full of Leftist Lies and Propaganda. It is totally Pukeworthy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Thanks Wheatie I’ll take your advice and not watch it. I would rather have a head cold than endure these idiots but I get your point! Arnold – Avenatti, same-same.

      We must just thank the Lord that we’re not afflicted with stupidness.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

      It’s like that show on “History” where they claim Hitler escaped Germany. They’ve been running about 4 years and haven’t uncovered the first piece of evidence yet, but it’s one of the highest rated shows on cable t.v.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. rumpole2 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    White Rabbit….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. musicdoc2020 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    That was bizarre. I got halfway through. Can’t really listen to crazy long, and if the interviewer wasn’t CNN I might have felt sorry for her.

    Only watch if you are looking to lose a few brain cells..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. musicdoc2020 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Oh, one more thing.. I watched (half) the vid before reading Sundance’s commentary, so it made perfect sense to me:)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. goldensfan says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:32 am

    I’ve never taken Tom Arnold seriously. He’s like Paris Hilton only uglier, older, and has less testosterone: he wants to be famous for being famous. Usually, where Tom Arnold is, or so I’ve been told, disaster is not far behind.
    ~
    Remember when Tom Arnold was married to Roseanne Barr? Yep, 1990-1994, they were married. Now that I think about it, Arnold’s one-word, short-phrase interruptions remind me of G. H. W. Bush’s one-word, short-phrase comments on policy and presidential action: “Nope, not gonna do it… wouldn’t be prudent.”
    ~
    Also, their marriage spanned two different Presidential office holders: G. H. W. Bush and Billy Jeff Clinton. I wonder if there is a moral lesson to be learned here: married under Bush, divorced under Clinton. So, in a sense, we have Roseanne Barr to thank for inflicting “Tom Arnold” on us unless we can stop watching TeeVee and thereby stay away from the curse of “Tom Arnold.” He’s just ludicrous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mj_inOC says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:35 am

    RESIST We Must, indeed.
    Give me liberty, or give me death.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Mist'ears Mom says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    He’s flippin higher than a kite-what won’t the media do to make themselves any stupider.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Phil Free says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Well! At the 2:45 mark, he pauses and asks, “what is it you want me to say?”
    He wasn’t being philosophical .. he was being quite serious. It looked like he was trying to read some cues that were off-camera, and he was having problems with them, so then just asked out-loud. It looked like he was under pressure. I wonder if someone has something on him and leveraged him into this position.

    Either that, or the TDS bull really f’ed up his china-shop.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. treehouseron says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    The best part is watching all the dumbass liberals take this seriously.

    I haven’t laughed this hard at liberals since…. earlier this morning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    We may be on the cusp of coming to grips with a pernicious form of sexual dysfunction in Liberals… a variation on “Trump Derangement syndrome”…a mid to late life crisis that Viagra can’t cure…

    They can’t get it up unless they are shouting obscenities about Trump

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. wallitoff says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:44 am

    CNN wasted 14 minutes of airtime on that insanity. Tells you all you need to know about CNN.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:07 am

      My late sister, a psychotherapist, used to advise not wasting time on things like this interview – she’d say “life is short, and schizophrenics are plentiful”.

      Like

      Reply
  13. MVW says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:44 am

    How to hype 8 shows that will never air. 8 shows about nothing, but Arnold won’t speak about it… because he wants you to imagine.

    In other words, this is the story of the ‘Emperor’s Clothes’ in script… because Trump is bad.

    I strongly believe a virus has infected the brains of CNN viewers and disabled their reasoning centers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. ann hendrickson simpson says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I rejoice in my lack of knowledge of who Tom Arnold is. 🌝

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. NJF says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Lol. This is hysterical

    Parody of the snowflakes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Why can’t Saturday Night Live do brilliant stuff like this anymore?

      We’re at a point where the friekin BBC is more hilarious that anything America produces.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Legacy Driver says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Watching that cokehead hasbeen Tom Arnold is giving me ADD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Phil Free says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:28 am

      That is pretty funny … luckily, “Professor” Irwin Corey — The World’s Foremost Authority — wasn’t just an actor, but a stand-up comic … he was being funny on purpose.

      Tom, isn’t *trying* to be funny. Tom Arnold is barely holding his pschit together.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Labrat says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

    That’s not just TDS that’s full-blown crisis.

    Like

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:19 am

    So this is what the term “blithering idiot” was invented for. Seems to fit.

    It sounded like a social worker trying to interview a mentally disabled toddler.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Charles-Martel says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Obviously 🙄 Tom Arnold is a sad desperate drunk 😵 that appears to also be on ambien or Xanax and some form of mild stimulant or Hallucinogenic…

    It’s sad watching the old loser go down…like Randy Quaid…;-)

    Like

    Reply
  21. jaded9876 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:37 am

    he’s an effing gaslighting drug addict. Why is he ever given a platform in public for anything?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s