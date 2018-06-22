Tom Arnold Chasing Mad Pancake Mice Through Chainsaw Fountain…

Possibly Russian CNN broadcaster buried amid hot dog avalanche, when banana Harlow loses familiarity up as inside apple never reaches. Frustrated, perhaps, but Arnold around cheese investigation from more of it, finds yes. Although in never it wasn’t today – she said, and unimaginable later; it was awaited. [word assemble as needed] rEsIsT wE mUcH:
.
Advertisements
He’s nuts, or drunk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was about to post that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought he was probably high but I think you’re right, he’s just plain nuts.
He did get one thing right though, at about 5.30 in he says “Nobody cares what I think.”
Yup, would have to agree. By the end of the interview, not even the interviewer cared haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just did a little checking…and Tom Arnold has a show on the Viceland channel called:
“The Hunt for the Trump Tapes”
So this is just a publicity stunt.
To get publicity for his stupid show.
Apparently he’s been claiming that there are ‘Trump Tapes’ out there.
[I don’t believe it.]
This trailer is dated May 2, 2018.
CAUTION: Don’t watch this. I am only posting it to illustrate what I am referring to.
It is full of Leftist Lies and Propaganda. It is totally Pukeworthy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks Wheatie I’ll take your advice and not watch it. I would rather have a head cold than endure these idiots but I get your point! Arnold – Avenatti, same-same.
We must just thank the Lord that we’re not afflicted with stupidness.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s like that show on “History” where they claim Hitler escaped Germany. They’ve been running about 4 years and haven’t uncovered the first piece of evidence yet, but it’s one of the highest rated shows on cable t.v.
LikeLiked by 2 people
White Rabbit….
LikeLiked by 7 people
When the men on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go
And you’ve just had some kind of mushroom, and your mind is moving low
Go ask Alice, I think she’ll know
LikeLiked by 9 people
HiIGHLY applicable 🐇🍄🧝♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah….
When you think you see a “3D chess” explanation… it could be an indication that you popped some bad acid 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
”
When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead
And the white knight is talking backwards
And the red queen’s ‘off with her head’
Remember what the dormouse said . . .
”
— Grace Slick w/ Jefferson Airplane
So here we are, after the dawning of the age of a queerious, and the (Communist) MSMers in Full Frontal Propaganda. . .
blah, blah, blah. . .
They are all feces before their time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I checked out Grace’s groceries once back in the 90’s! Naturally in Marin County.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in my prime in the 60’s and 70’s…. 🙂
LikeLike
Yep, Grace too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah 🙂
LikeLike
That was bizarre. I got halfway through. Can’t really listen to crazy long, and if the interviewer wasn’t CNN I might have felt sorry for her.
Only watch if you are looking to lose a few brain cells..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, one more thing.. I watched (half) the vid before reading Sundance’s commentary, so it made perfect sense to me:)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cocaine is a hell of a drug
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hot dog avalanches, when banana Harlow loses familiarity.
Whew!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never taken Tom Arnold seriously. He’s like Paris Hilton only uglier, older, and has less testosterone: he wants to be famous for being famous. Usually, where Tom Arnold is, or so I’ve been told, disaster is not far behind.
~
Remember when Tom Arnold was married to Roseanne Barr? Yep, 1990-1994, they were married. Now that I think about it, Arnold’s one-word, short-phrase interruptions remind me of G. H. W. Bush’s one-word, short-phrase comments on policy and presidential action: “Nope, not gonna do it… wouldn’t be prudent.”
~
Also, their marriage spanned two different Presidential office holders: G. H. W. Bush and Billy Jeff Clinton. I wonder if there is a moral lesson to be learned here: married under Bush, divorced under Clinton. So, in a sense, we have Roseanne Barr to thank for inflicting “Tom Arnold” on us unless we can stop watching TeeVee and thereby stay away from the curse of “Tom Arnold.” He’s just ludicrous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom and Roseanne bought a farm near Ottumwa, Iowa (Tom’s hometown). It was her dads farm my wife grew up on until she was about 11. They also bought the local drive inn in Eldon, renamed it Roseanne’s Big Food Diner. Lot of people made a lot of money off those two back then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The farm was my wife’s dad’s farm. So much for proofreading.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh yeah, didn’t they serve something called Loose Meat!????? sandwiches
LikeLike
1. Tom Arnold has always been crazy
2. Paris Hilton has stated publicly, that she had the good sense to vote for her good friend Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Paris is based (and gorgeous).
LikeLike
RESIST We Must, indeed.
Give me liberty, or give me death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s flippin higher than a kite-what won’t the media do to make themselves any stupider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well! At the 2:45 mark, he pauses and asks, “what is it you want me to say?”
He wasn’t being philosophical .. he was being quite serious. It looked like he was trying to read some cues that were off-camera, and he was having problems with them, so then just asked out-loud. It looked like he was under pressure. I wonder if someone has something on him and leveraged him into this position.
Either that, or the TDS bull really f’ed up his china-shop.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The best part is watching all the dumbass liberals take this seriously.
I haven’t laughed this hard at liberals since…. earlier this morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We may be on the cusp of coming to grips with a pernicious form of sexual dysfunction in Liberals… a variation on “Trump Derangement syndrome”…a mid to late life crisis that Viagra can’t cure…
They can’t get it up unless they are shouting obscenities about Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
OMG. 😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN wasted 14 minutes of airtime on that insanity. Tells you all you need to know about CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My late sister, a psychotherapist, used to advise not wasting time on things like this interview – she’d say “life is short, and schizophrenics are plentiful”.
LikeLike
How to hype 8 shows that will never air. 8 shows about nothing, but Arnold won’t speak about it… because he wants you to imagine.
In other words, this is the story of the ‘Emperor’s Clothes’ in script… because Trump is bad.
I strongly believe a virus has infected the brains of CNN viewers and disabled their reasoning centers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I rejoice in my lack of knowledge of who Tom Arnold is. 🌝
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol. This is hysterical
Parody of the snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why can’t Saturday Night Live do brilliant stuff like this anymore?
We’re at a point where the friekin BBC is more hilarious that anything America produces.
LikeLike
Watching that cokehead hasbeen Tom Arnold is giving me ADD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is pretty funny … luckily, “Professor” Irwin Corey — The World’s Foremost Authority — wasn’t just an actor, but a stand-up comic … he was being funny on purpose.
Tom, isn’t *trying* to be funny. Tom Arnold is barely holding his pschit together.
LikeLike
That’s not just TDS that’s full-blown crisis.
LikeLike
So this is what the term “blithering idiot” was invented for. Seems to fit.
It sounded like a social worker trying to interview a mentally disabled toddler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously 🙄 Tom Arnold is a sad desperate drunk 😵 that appears to also be on ambien or Xanax and some form of mild stimulant or Hallucinogenic…
It’s sad watching the old loser go down…like Randy Quaid…;-)
LikeLike
he’s an effing gaslighting drug addict. Why is he ever given a platform in public for anything?
LikeLike