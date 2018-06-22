JSW Steel Announces New $500 Million Investment in Ohio…

JSW Steel has announced an agreement to purchase Acero Junction facility in Mingo Junction, Ohio. Thanks specifically to the Trump administration economic plan, it is investing upwards of $500 million in the old Ohio steel plant that was built in 1929, instead of constructing a new facility in India.
The project is expected to generate an estimated 300 permanent jobs in a town of just 3,400 people. “We are going to revitalize that facility and that entire community,” CEO John Hritz said:
Democrat Senator schooled by the Honorable Wilber Ross.
That was AWESOME! And Wilburine does not take well to being interrupted. God has blessed us with Wilbur Ross!!!!!!
Wilbur the Killer
It’s disgusting the way the media and the merciless Dems treat Wilbur.
The USA is blessed to have a brilliant businessman like him volunteer to serve his country in the gov’ts Commerce Dept. rather than spend more time with his family and continue to amass more personal wealth with his former businesses.
But business “reporters” continue to accuse him of unfounded ethics violations and even FNC’s Steve Hilton (Next Revolution) accuses him of being a typical swamp creature. Wilbur’s explanations of the so called ethics violations in your CNBC clip seem very plausible to me but Hilton and others continue to accuse 80 year old frail Wilbur of being obsessed with making money for himself.
Amazing to see the Dem senator posturing. Isn’t it obvious to everyone by now that they don’t know what they’re talking about? They’ve got to be catching on. If this continues, not only will the Dems wash out in November, but the corrupt media that gives them cover will go down with them, as the American population in Reaganesque numbers declares their independence.
YES!
Thank you, President Trump. I drive thru Mingo Junction a couple of times a year. They are poor and proud, and this will help them immensely.
Great things will happen!
What do you know about Wheeling?
Fantastic! Love all this winning!
JSW Steel is one of India’s leading integrated steel manufacturers with a capacity of 18 MTPA. Wikipedia
Great way to avoid tariffs.
Fantastic. I’m happy for them. This is the way the country is supposed to be run.
Many years ago I toured the Carpenter Specialty Steel mill in Bridgeport, CT. It was an unforgettable experience. The electric arc in the huge vats, that were so bright you couldn’t look at them, the sight of the glowing multi-ton ingots, the worker in the pits grinding off the slag, 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off, the work was so hard, the immense power lines coming into the plant, driving the whole thing. I was shocked to learn just a few years later that the plant had been closed because of the economics and politics of international trade. Bridgeport went even further downhill from there.
Now it’s being reversed. Thank God.
True story: 40 years ago a group of black steel workers rode to work in a Rock Island steel mill in a very clean older Cadillac. They worked their tails off but they were very proud of the work they did and every one of them wore a suit and tie to work.
That 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off is because of the heat, not how hard the work is.
High temperatures quickly sap a person’s strength, making them unsafe to themselves and to everyone around them. The ingots and ingot molds radiate heat for days.
Which is not to diminish how hard the work is with the jackhammers and grinders; just that the time limits are caused by heat stress.
I worked at US Steel and got to work in almost every part of the plant; only excepting the pipe mill and the iron works. We may have smelled like sulfur dioxide for days, but nothing like the reeks an iron works employees trailed around.
USS was constructing a building for the new electric arc furnace when that plant got closed.
At first the big steel companies were trying to ignore the new furnaces the Japanese and Germans were building/using, until those countries virtually owned the high quality alloy markets. Then the Americans were trying to play catch up.
Great news. I am familiar with Mingo Junction. It has been depressed for 40 years.
This is winning folks! This is what our President and his Killers are talking about. The 232 tariff on steel and aluminum allowed this incredible investment in Ohio. That same 232 when placed on cars, trucks and parts will bring auto manufacturing back to our country BIGLY.
Our President is foreshadowing the future in this tweet he posted an hour ago!
They also are investing $500 million in a plant in Texas!
From the article linked above
In March, JSW Steel announced plans to invest $500 million in its existing plant in Baytown, Texas.
Hritz told FOX Business’ Liz Claman Opens a New Window. that the company currently has 500 people on site and is expected to hire 500 new employees in high-tech jobs.
“We need a lot of great craftsmen,” he said in March. “We need every facet of people that you can imagine.”
Trump should use 232 on all products. Everything is effect economy which is national security. Let put cell phone in that cat. Tell Foxconn to make the phone here or 25% tariff to drive China one more level hysteria
If Ohio not’s right to work, which American union will it be who demands wages and benefits that will drive JSW back to a 3rd world country?
*Ohio not’s => *Ohio’s not (sorry)
Ohio is not a “right to starve” state.
I was thinking the same damn thing.
Ohio is not right to work.
It wasn’t wages that drove companies to the third world
Good grief, all this winning is making my head spin.
This is great news. Thanks again to SD for bringing us the news we’d never see otherwise.
#MadeInUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
If anybody needed any more reason for the ramping up of the ‘Nazi’ rhetoric/deliberate building up of the frenzy of hate. look no further than this announcement. Everything Trump touches is turning to gold with the average American. In every field – trade, economics, foreign policy, immigration – President Trump is enacting policies which not only resonate with Americans but are the right policies. Add to that the gradual destruction of the ‘insurance policy’ as Obama’s DS operatives are exposed to the sunlight and the Left has nothing in its locker.
It can’t compete on the policy front. It is losing hearts and minds every day so all it has left is to unleash Obama’s foot soldiers to try to scream the average man and woman into submission.
I’m not an American so I can’t claim to feel the pulse of the nation, but I can smell the desperation of the left from Tasmania.
Tasman, I am up in Canada, just over the border. My one neighbour and I, talk daily about the latest events in the PDJT hemisphere.
A way one may look at it, is that on this site alone. There are comments posted by Kiwis, Aussies, Canucks, English, and Scots. I have seen posters from Italy and Germany too.
These commentators are by and large hugely supportive of PDJT. My guess is few of us gave much of a rats arse about U.S. politics before, and were likely independents. Not R or D.
This indicates to me that PDJT will win re-election easily, and come November decent Republicans will be in the majority again in the Congress.
The movement is massive, and growing. Without the MSM and the billionaire marxists promoting funding the resistance.
PDJT would be in the mid sixties in their fake polls, and the Dems would be a spent force.
God bless PDJT
An old college friend of mine, a lifelong (Southern) Democrat and old hippie, has been listening to Dr. Jordan Peterson. “He makes me think,” Bill said. He has become engrossed with Peterson’s talks on Youtube, and NOW he says that the immigration thing is something he really agrees with President Trump on.
There are many many tributaries running through the delta to the sea. Peterson is one way through. Seeing bonuses is another. Tariffs bringing back factories is another. Talk Radio is another. We are a mighty army: each one of us has a weapon, be it a one-shot fowling piece or a mighty howitzer: the combination of all our “firepower” is not to be ignored.
My comments are blocked?
WordPress… you turkey…
WordPress you are a turd that won’t flush!
In some ways, I am an unlikely visitor to the treehouse. Spent almost my entire professional career in the DC area working for the military but perilously close to some agencies that will remain nameless because of some specialized technical expertise. My neighbors were all swamp dwellers, liberals, activists and some, no doubt, hated America. In my upscale community, we had NBA players. On my cul de sac, we had some near famous (including my neighbor – a big shot with CNN if you can believe it). No one (but me) cut their own grass or tended their property (they had their illegals for that!!).
But this story reminds me why I am here and not with them (or her, for that matter). You see I grew up in a town just like the one mentioned here. I could walk to a Wheeling Pittsburgh steel rolling mill. Towns like Monessen and Donora with major steel works were just up the river. Life was good once…. Good jobs were plentiful and strong communities resulted.
Then globalization hit…. I escaped to gain an engineering degree and a chance to prosper. Those left behind gained only misery and unemployment. The huge and gloriously ugly steel mill In Monessen is completely gone – stripped to the ground. The rolling mill hasn’t operated in years and is half torn asunder.
These people – OUR people – asked for nothing but to have decent jobs and work hard for America. They hunted in the fall, went boating in the summers, went to church on Sundays, raised their kids to love this country and we gave them globalization and MISERY.
Now its a wasteland. Alcoholism and drug addiction are rampant.
Yet Time magazine lies to us about immigration but doesn’t shed one tear for AMERICANS living a shell of a life in the Monogahela valley…. As Peter Strzok would say – I can smell them.
I have iived amongst the swamp people for years. They care more about some faceless immigrant than their fellow Americans… I would shed a tear – but then I read a story like this and it makes me hope for a new beginning…. God bless America…
“Now its a wasteland. Alcoholism and drug addiction are rampant.”
Yes, indeed. The needs in Ohio are great. Work took me to the Canton area. Newspapers full of sad OD tales. Hollowed out by drugs there.
This is good news for the screwed over work force of Ohio. Here’s to many more successes in the next 8 years.
These are the people that made America the greatest, most prosperous AND most generous, welcoming country in the history of the world. THIS is the America that my in-laws came to in 1958 to give their children a better life. They came here to work HARD and they did – they never asked for anything except the chance to be part of the great American dream.
And these are the people that re-elected Ronald Reagan in a landslide and THESE are the people who will do the same for Donald Trump in 2020.
“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” DJT January 20, 2017 Inauguration Address
I hope they parallel path tbe rebuilding of the town together with the plant.
Sure glad you can’t over dose on winnamins.
MAGAnomics, baby. Lovin’ it!! 😀
Awesome. Ohio is now lock in for 2020.
Thanks again, Sundance. Before NAFTA, the rolls of steel bands shown being moved by an overhead crane in the Fox Business video, were made in Mingo Junction, Ohio then trucked across the Ohio River to the West Virginia side where it was manufactured into steel pipe using the continuous weld furnace in a Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel plant that now sits empty under the now abandoned Bellaire Bridge.
These jobs evidently went to India, according to the Fox Business report. If President Trump continues to effectively reorder the US trade imbalance, by 2020, this part of the Ohio Valley will see an economic renewal that most other politicians have told us is futile to hope for. (“These jobs aren’t coming back.”)
Not tired of WINNING! MAGA!
And this will be reported in the MSM in 3.2.1…..
