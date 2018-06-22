JSW Steel Announces New $500 Million Investment in Ohio…

JSW Steel has announced an agreement to purchase Acero Junction facility in Mingo Junction, Ohio. Thanks specifically to the Trump administration economic plan, it is investing upwards of $500 million in the old Ohio steel plant that was built in 1929, instead of constructing a new facility in India.

The project is expected to generate an estimated 300 permanent jobs in a town of just 3,400 people. “We are going to revitalize that facility and that entire community,” CEO John Hritz said:

Advertisements