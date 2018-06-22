Everything About Time Magazine “Crying Girl” Immigration Propaganda Story is False….

Time magazine decided to take “fake” news to new levels of jaw-cropping falsity with their latest story of a Honduran toddler crying while accompanying her mother into the U.S.
Dozens of newspapers and magazines around the globe published a picture of a little girl and her mother Sandra Sanchez trying to get into the U.S., but everything about the story is false.
The two-year old and her mother were never separated; additionally, Mrs. Sandra Sanchez was previously deported for illegal border crossing. This is the second time Sandra Sanchez was stopped attempting to gain entry, making her effort a felony under U.S. law.
The father of the child has told media and government officials, and the Honduran government confirms, the toddler’s mom abandoned her other three children in Honduras and there was no economic hardship. Everything about this story is fabricated; however, that didn’t stop the media and politicians from attempting to exploit the narrative.
Washington – […] As more information comes out about the situation of Sandra Sanchez and her 2-year-old daughter, ICE confirmed on Friday that Sanchez was previously deported in 2013. (read more)
Reuters is reporting after contact with the child’s father:
“My daughter has become a symbol of the … separation of children at the U.S. border. She may have even touched President Trump’s heart,” Denis Valera told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Valera said the little girl and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, have been detained together in the Texas border town of McAllen, where Sanchez has applied for asylum, and they were not separated after being detained near the border. Honduran deputy foreign minister Nelly Jerez confirmed Valera’s version of events.
Varela said he was awestruck and pained when he first saw the photo of his crying daughter on TV. “Seeing what was happening to her in that moment breaks anyone’s heart,” he said.
The photo was used on a Facebook fundraiser that drew more than $17 million dollars in donations from close to half a million people for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based nonprofit that provides legal defense services to immigrants and refugees.
[…] Sanchez and her daughter had left Puerto Cortes, a major Honduran port north of the capital city, Tegucigalpa, without telling Valera or the couple’s three other children, he said.
He said he imagined that Sanchez left with the little girl for the United States, where she has family, in search of better economic opportunities.
“If they are deported, that is OK as long as they do not leave the child without her mother,” Valera said. “I am waiting to see what happens with them.” (read more)
Time Magazine issues a correction, but will not retract the story despite the entire claim surrounding the narrative being entirely manufactured:
Today on the floor of the Senate Democrats use the picture to continue a false immigration enforcement narrative:
Democrat politicians and their media enablers are willing to fabricate any story in order to advance political goals. This is the essence of “FAKE NEWS”:
Fake, but accurate / sarc.
ICE cold anger!
The little girl was found holding PGWB Texas ANG papers that Dan Rather helped to create (fake but accurate).
The only way to ensure a free press is to prosecute those who purposely lie and create deception. This has gone on long enough.
Big Media thinks that they are all untouchable. Libel and slander laws are so vague that they are essentially useless. In effect the journ0lists are free to do what ever they want. Boycotts of advertisers and refusing to watch their broadcasts or buy their print products also have little impact because the propagandists have Leftwing socialist deep pockets keeping them in business. Luckily their influence is waning compared to say 10 years ago; but unfortunately there is still no clear remedy in sight.
There’s shoddy reporting… then there’s outright propaganda. The press can have their “freedom”, but there needs to be accountability. Propaganda != journalism.
My brother told me that Wolf Blitzer was telling his audience that the TIME cover was going to destroy our President. In less than 24 hours, that same cover will go down in the history books as the perfect visual description of FAKE NEWS.
Folks the Democrat Party is truly on its last leg. There was a poll that came out by 538 yesterday that caused the Democrats, MSM, Globalist, CoC, RINOs, Leftists, Hollywood etc. to go crazy about the “Muh Children”.
This poll was held back with the hope that they could change the perception of our President. It is beyond mortifying when you see the % of Hispanics that approve of PDJT.
For Context, 538 is run by the famous MORON, Nate Silver, who had HRC winning percentage at 98% a day before the election.
Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for our President’s 2020 Reelection sent out a tweet saying that according to his polling, the Trump Train is growing each and everyday.
All fine and good, however the question remains – WHEN will the sleazy, mudslime media be held accountable??
How do they retain their licenses?
Free Speech my a@@!
Cold Anger!
Fake but Inaccurate
Blumenthal is right. We should incarcerate HIM at a military base. Don’t we still have a military installation on Midway out in the Pacific? Though IIRC it’s uninhabited, which may be all the better.
If emotions get in the way of logical, common sense and Illegals get a pass from breaking our laws, what’s next?
The Illegals care Nothing about American Laws, America or Americans as long as they get to live a better life than Americans do.
Jimi–this country runs off of emotion and perception. Feelings, nothing but feelings and raw, stupendously unfiltered emotion. The masses couldn’t think their way out of a wet paper bag with a map, both hands, and a flashlight, and that is being generous (and after teaching in community college for twenty years as an adjunct in core curriculum).
Are you a rational, intellectual person who actually likes to think things through? Do you use your judging function rather than your perceiving function? OMG! You cold-hearted, evil b*stard! You must be a villainous jerk about to turn into a N@ZI and go goose-stepping off to take over the world. I need to go hug a puppy and draw a unicorn! Yes, I live it every day. I actually work with a female supervisor in another division who has stuffed unicorns, strings of lights, sparkly objects, and glitter pens in her cubicle–and she is a middle-aged single mom of a boy.
God help this country indeed.
Why didn’t TIME do a simple background check into Sandra Sanchez before they made her child their covergirl and the face of their narrative? Journalism’s lack of journalism will be their undoing.
Even if they knew they would have gone ahead with it. They don’t care about the truth.
They KNEW what they were doing and went ahead with the photoshop.
Their mantra ~ “The ends justify the means.”
I DON’T care about these people. I know it makes me a bad person. I am sorry. God have mercy on my bad old soul. I DON’T care about Sandra Sanchez and her show boat kid.
I DO care about about my co-worker, “M”, who is about to get married to her fiance. She is a support staffer raising a daughter on very little money. I do care about another co-worker, “E”, who is my age, caring for an elderly and very ill mother–by herself with very little resources. They are African-Americans. I DO care about them. A LOT.
I do care about the spunky attorney I work with on settlements. She is a legal immigrant from Peru. I really do care about her. Single mom. Sharp. Cool. A real asset to this country. Yes, I DO care about her. A LOT. (No. Not THAT way!)
This country has so many people who need out help and concern. We do not need other countries to offload their problem-riddled people on us. Return the people with problems to sender. The ladies complaining they are abused should move to another town and change their name. That’s what they do in the US. I see it every day in my job. Every dang day.
Sorry.
End of rant.
The Liberty Fish
The full image, before it was cropped for propaganda effect, shows the mother was “separated” from her toddler by a few inches.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQiChZVMAIt8XO?format=jpg
…the democrats, their lackey media, the establishment, Laura Bush and the RINOS are filthy, lying, greedy, America hating traitors…democrats want voters and RINOS want cheap labor…and they are perfectly fine with using illegal children as a means to destroy the American Middle Class in order to protect their multi-billion dollar illegal alien industry…not to mention exposing Trump’s Wife, son, granddaughter, cabinet members, republican politicians and supporters threatened with rape, murder, kidnapping, etc…over LIES…they are EVIL.
GEAUX TRUMP!!!!! MAGA!!!!!
Wonder if these same liberals feel the same way about our proud military families being separated while the soldiers leave to protect our country?
I am tired of hearing about these families—we American citizens have families too.
One of us commits a crime, their children can be placed in foster care while the parent is incarcerated. It is a fact. Why should illegals receive deferential treatment?
Don’t want to be separated? DON’T BREAK THE LAW!
So many problems with thisTIME cover! Most important, it is FAKE NEWS MEDIA!! Like Lee Harvey Oswald photo will go down in history!!!
The picture is real. The news is fake.
At least it is a voluntary donation unlike all of us taxpayers who are forced to “donate” to these illegal alien scammers.
http://www.standeyo.com/NEWS/18_Pics_of_Day/180622.pic.of.day2.html
Surely there must be a way to put Time and similar propaganda organs out of business, or at least subject to truth in labeling. After all governments are notoriously enamored of “warning labels”. Screed like Time should have on its front cover in plainly visible text a statement like: “WARNING—this publication has been shown to print FALSE “information”. Read at your own risk. DO NOT take anything herein as fact. DO NOT spread unfounded rumors.”
Something like that, you get the idea…
Going on Facebook anymore even for a few minutes to check messages is grueling. There are literally dozens of people I can no longer say even hello to. The Stepford Wives have left the boudoirs and taken responsible positions in government and industry. The intellectual integrity to even desist on the fake Time cover has been swept away by advanced derangement. They don’t care. It enrages them that you even bring such exactitudes up. Nazi this, Nazi that. Large swathes of this country are nuts.
Only a creepy apologist with 20/400 vision could, in good conscience, see Biden 2020. This country isn’t going to hold. It’s cognitively split away like a pissed-off amoeba.
The mother not only was never separated, but she hired a smuggler for $6,000 (143,580 Honduran Lempira) and abandoned her husband and 3 other kids.
The mother tried crossing the border before and was deported. This means she purposly BROUGHT her daughter thinking her daughter was her ticket to remain in America. That is how screwed up this story is.
If she was American, we’d call that Child Endangerment, maybe even kidnapping. An Amber Alert would definately be issued. The actual result WOULD be to SEPARATE the child from this Mother.
That is how backward this picture is.
So, these pizz poor third-world people have more ready cash than most Americans. Who knew? Return to sender. But first waterboard their porky butts and find out who gave them the money. Then find that rat bass-turd and waterboard his azz and so on until you get to saddle-bag-eyes himself. That’s the bass-turd I want. I want that lizard so bad I can taste it. Goulash-azz is MINE. I want to test out some things a retired SAS bloke told me about on that Hungarian Hew or whatever Sore-azz is.
The Liberty Fish
the Time cover is basically a meme. I’m sure everything written inside is a lie.
