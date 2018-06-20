President Trump Minnesota Business and Worker Roundtable Discussion…

Prior to attending a rally in Duluth Minnesota, President Trump attended a business and worker roundtable discussion to hear from business leadership in Northeast Minnesota.
A Business and Worker Roundtable Discussion followed by a MAGA Rally so massive they had to move it to a bigger venue? Sounds like a mullet to me. Business in the front and Party in the rear!
Great rally by the Lion !
PDJT is so approachable. Round table with “local” politicians and workers. Listens to every word. Is familiar with what they are taking about and actually gives updates on issues the “locals” bring up.
I said it before, PDJT is cutting government staff because he knows more about what is going on then the staff.
MAGA, KAG
Each time one of these business roundtable discussions are held, the people see that they have a friend in the white house that supports them and wants to hear about issues that affect them personally. We haven’t had a president like this in a very long time!
I love these round tables. He is such a peoples president. He gives all the credit to others and not himself. People who say he brags are absolutely right. He does brag but he is bragging about all those ones who are working hard to MAGA!
Dear POTUS Trump. Thank you for visiting our great state of Minnesota. We would like to see you back in several months to remind us and the other voters that we have a chance to vote in a hard working, proven representative of the 8th District of MN in November 18. Thanks also for remembering that it is the hard working, thick skinned folks like Minnesconsin residents who are going to keep you and your hard working team in office to keep working on our behalf. Thanks for visiting and please come back again soon. MAGA, KAG2020
Minnesconsin. Never heard that before. It’s a good reminder that Duluth’s twin city is Superior, Wisconsin. A visit to Duluth-Superior won’t be forgotten and will help cement Wisconsin in 2020.
If the president wins “The Range” and St Louis County, MN, he should win MN with its 10 EV’s.
I absolutely love the rallies but to be honest, these round table talks are pure gold to listen too. Our President is in his comfort zone and the local folks appreciate the fact that he is there and understands their issues and concerns.
I can’t wait for him to win the state of Minnesota! Especially given the fact that it hasn’t been done since 1972. Even the Great Ronald Reagan came up short when he won 49 states in 1984.
