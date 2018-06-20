June 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #517

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

  2. suejeanne1 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

    To Laura Bush: Prairie Chapel Ranch would be a lovely place for an illegal family camp

    We see how this subject of the separation of the illegal families has touched your heart, we have an idea:

    since a large percentage of the illegal families are at the Texan border, it would be wonderful if you could build a camp on Prairie Chapel Ranch where the illegal families could be kept together.

    They could stay there while awaiting clearance as to whether or not any of them will do harm to our country or will be good citizens . . . in the meanwhile, they could stay there at Prairie Chapel Ranch and even help out George with clearing the brush.

    You could read stories to the children and when Columba is in town, she could help out as well, with reading to the children.

    If it is permissible (with the US Government), the really good children (with their parents) might even earn gold stars and a trip to Kennebunkport to get out of the heat in August.

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

  5. joeknuckles says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The left is trying to start a civil war. Why? Two reasons. First, the truth is about to come out about Spygate. Second, they are losing elections and are desperate for more voters, so they need the borders left open.

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

        Me, neither.

        • Sayit2016 says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

          Have you noticed when the political temperature is hot like it is now… Trump has a rally ? It is a great way to connect with the people and have a chat about the latest BS libs are dishing out and the media is forced to cover it lol

          Rather brilliant if you ask me. Libs have not commanded the news cycle since President Trump was elected. Trump just keeps kicking over their sand castles.

          • Grandma Covfefe says:
            June 20, 2018 at 1:21 am

            Yes…..he is reinforcing us to stay the course and stay focused on the positive MAGA agenda and 17-month accomplishments….and putting the blame where it belongs.

            Brilliant move from a brilliant President of the United States of America.

            • Sayit2016 says:
              June 20, 2018 at 1:49 am

              I agree… I think it was Laura that mentioned Trump ” was blowing his own horn”. If Trump did NOT say what he was doing and what the outcome most people would never know, the media is sure as hell not taking about it. When they start reporting honestly Trump would not have to say anything.

        • CountryclassVulgarian says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:44 am

          Make that a whole Treehouse of us! “You can’t always get what you wasn’t…”

        • piper567 says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:56 am

          TOMORROW!!
          Oh, goody!

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:22 am

      This is gonna be HUUUUUUGE.

      Why?

      Because, now that Horowitz’s report on the Hillary email “investigation” is out, Trump can talk about it and what was inside of it.

      This, friends, is the advantage of being POTUS. He has a bullhorn unlike anyone else…..historically known as “the bully pulpit”.

      And Trump is a master of it’s use.

      I predict….unnecessarily, of course….that POTUS is going to deliver some MOAB comments at this one. Historic comments. Comments that even the MSM cannot ignore.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      June 20, 2018 at 2:30 am

      ❤️❤️❤️ Our VSGPDJT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    welp, someone FINALLY won a defamation lawsuit against SPLC. And Ex- Radical Muslim living in the UK. Think this is a first?

    ……” Who would have guessed that the most important victory in the culture wars against the hard left this year would be won by a former radical Islamist?

    British Muslim Maajid Nawaz – once arrested and imprisoned in Egypt for five years for his membership of the proscribed Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir; now a campaigner against radical Islam – is probably far from most conservatives’ idea of a natural hero.

    But the $3.4 million settlement Nawaz has just won in a defamation action against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a victory for us all “…….

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/06/19/delingpole-maajiid-nawaz-vs-southern-poverty-law-center-smells-like-victory/

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • kea says:
      June 20, 2018 at 12:51 am

      She did a really great job!!! But I read that today she was harass by Activists Shouting ‘No Borders! No Walls!’ at Restaurant http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/19/watch-no-borders-activists-shouting-no-borders-no-walls-harass-dhs-sec-nielsen-at-restaurant/

      You know I want to see some consequences!!! Why did she have to leave? Why not these idiot Activists?

      Also why didn’t this person get into trouble or get fired?

      Democrats Protest Trump on Capitol Hill; Person Shouts “Mr. President, F*^$ you!”

      http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/19/person-shouts-mr-president-fck-you-as-trump-enters-speaker-ryans-office/

      Is this the generation that thinks yelling until your blue in the face will get you what you want?

      • jbowen82 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:00 am

        I think she had grande cojones to go eat Mexican food today. She may be my favorite cabinet secretary.

      • AZ18 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:50 am

        Well Kea- based on recent events, thinking the FBI is too busy being busybodies, home wreckers and wanna be 007 types. Why should these folks be bothered with Antifa (most Ignauation cases thrown due to FBI mishandling something) or other domestic groups.

        And no, I’m not going to exclude the rank and file because they know it intrinsically. Facts are facts. I’m not coddling professionals whose upper management were dirty lawyers and thugs.

        Rank and file that are strong will rise to the occasion.

      • piper567 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:59 am

        kea, it seems to have worked with their parents.

      • piper567 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 3:09 am

        Exposure to the truth sets these morons off on the only thing they have never known: venting at what they don’t like. It begins w/Mom letting them scream in the grocery store.
        And since they never suffer the consequences of their violence, rudeness or lack of civility, there is no incentive to change.
        This is just old-fashioned conditioning stuff…behavior modification has NO chance if a method for behavior modification Is never introduced.
        When jail and prison began affording luxury, edu and media, all meaning of “punishment” went out the window.
        If, as the President suggested, people who snatch kids, for example, DID face trial and the death sentence, over a generation behavior would change.
        my $.02

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:16 am

      What frustrates me is that no one is calling dems out on their vile hypocrisy and lies.

      Just as Bill Maher said he would welcome a economic recession that would cost people their jobs, ability to provide for their families, etc. SOLELY because he sees a political benefit in it…

      ….democrats LOVE illegal immigration and don’t care one whit about the children they are currently screaming about.

      Why can’t ANYONE on Trump’s team state the obvious…??

      “It is the very depths of depravity that the people who support the murder of unborn children in their mother’s wombs out of one side of their hypocritical, smarmy, vile mouths pretend….yes, PRETEND….to care about other children out of the other side of their morally bankrupt, virtue-signaling mouths. And they only do so for the political benefits they expect to gain from it. Moreover, this is not a coincidence of timing, either. Democrats are DESPERATE to talk and squeal about anything OTHER than DOJ IG Horowitz’s report about the rank, political corruption and bias inside the DOJ and FBI under former President Barack Hussein Obama.”

      • piper567 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 2:03 am

        FG&C,
        I think it is just as important for this Administration to just keep on doing the right thing.
        I think if they get into the reactive mode, that pattern will become obvious.
        OTOH, I AM dismayed that suggesting violence against POTUS is not immediately, and harshly, dealt with.

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

    For our President Trump:

    “For He shall give His angels charge over you,
    To keep you in all your ways.”
    Psalm 91:11

    May the Lord Protect and Bless you and your MAGA Team, President Trump.
    …and that includes Sundance, his crew and the wonderful MAGA Treepers.

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    House Republicans Still Divided on Immigration Bills After Donald Trump Meeting
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/19/on-capitol-hill-donald-trump-signals-support-for-both-republican-immigration-bills/

    Excerpt:

    “In his remarks, he endorsed both House immigration bills,” Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement sent to Breitbart News. “He told the members, ‘I’m with you 100%.’”

    Shah claimed that both bills would fund the wall, close legal loopholes, cancel the visa lottery, curb chain migration and solve both the border crisis and family separation.

    Some supporters of the Ryan bill had hoped that Trump would fully endorse their bill and urge conservatives to support it, as the measure has a greater chance of passing with the support of moderate Republicans.

    But Trump did not signal a preferred bill, allowing every Republican to vote as they pleased.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:32 am

    This reminds me of the BLM fools disrupting the brunch folks in NYC. Pro- Illegal Immigration/Open Borders folks yelling at Kiersten Nielsen at a D.C. restaurant. The bad news is, she walked out. But, as the article states, “story is developing”.

    The chants of “Shut Down Ice” are priceless, IMO.

    No need to listen to the whole chanting session as, per usual with the Dems, it’s very repetitive:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/19/watch-no-borders-activists-shouting-no-borders-no-walls-harass-dhs-sec-nielsen-at-restaurant/

  20. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Like any typical cult, the Mainstream media are all chanting the same mantra, “Trump supporters are like a cult”. Creepy!

    -Branco

  21. Mercenary says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:34 am

    The socialist Left is going to get somebody injured or killed.

    We are in very dangerous waters, and the psychologically unstable lunatics who comprise the anarchist Marxists are being goaded and INCITED to violence. Just read the comments here:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/SmashRacismDC/status/1009234229899792385

    • Convert says:
      June 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Yes. They are working themselves into a frenzy of hate on social media, fed by the partisan media for profit. If the Repubs don’t pass some kind of bill, change the situation down at the border to take this off the radar, there will be violence –assassinations.

      • Mercenary says:
        June 20, 2018 at 12:44 am

        They can’t pass a bill. Schumer said he will block it. This is not going to end well.

        • Linda says:
          June 20, 2018 at 12:52 am

          If Schumer and the dems block a reasonable bill, the POTUS needs to consider declaring a national emergency (like he did for human trafficking) and taking matters into his own hand. We are long past emergency status where illegal immigration is concerned.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:00 am

        Violence is what the democrats want.

        ANYTHING to take America’s attention off of the FACTS coming out of IG Horowitz’s report and “The Big Ugly”.

      • kea says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Violence is clearly something that they want.

        As I posted above I want to see some consequences on these idiots posting and doing all this stuff. And don’t give me the right to freedom of speech.

        They already harassed DHS Nielsen at a restaurant. Some idiot on Capitol Hill yelled at Trump.

        Is this the generation that thinks yelling until your blue in the face and making demands on twitter will get you what you want? Then they are very gravely mistaken.

        • Mercenary says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:44 am

          The extreme left, the DSA, which is basically a domestic terrorist communist organization, is feeling excited and emboldened. There is a very dark energy in their circles right now.

          • thinkthinkthink says:
            June 20, 2018 at 3:35 am

            Then we shall stand with the authority we have been given in Christ and decree that the supply lines are demolished, veils ripped off that which protects the dark deeds, and the servants of evil are sent into confusion.

            The Lord shall cause thine enemies that rise up against thee to be smitten before thy face: they shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways.
            Deut. 28:7

    • dallasdan says:
      June 20, 2018 at 3:29 am

      Aggressive confrontation is the last trick in the bag for them. They have long since passed the tipping point on advocating and promoting whatever means is necessary to advance their anti-American agenda. Violence is the last resort, and they are willing and able perpetrators.

  22. Lucille says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Judicial Watch recaps and commentary…at one point Chris Farrell notes that it was lawsuits by Judicial Watch and not Congress which uncovered much of the illegalities committed by anti-Trumpers in the DOJ and FIB.

    NEW Lawsuit for Mueller Deputy Andrew Weissmann Text Messages Regarding Trump, Clinton (5:22 mins.)

    On Watch: The IG Report on the Clinton Email Investigation (15:34 mins.)

    IG Report Reconfirms that POTUS was RIGHT to Fire Comey (53 seconds)

    • rumpole2 says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Chris Farrell… excellent points (as always).

      He is based in reality as opposed to the world of make believe and speculation.

      • rumpole2 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 2:22 am

        When you look at an IG report you have to remember 2 things….

        One, an Inspector Generals office is a DEPARTMENT OF COVERUPS, nine times out of ten…. they are in the business of suppressing and downplaying an awful lot of bad news in any particular Agency or Department…and then Secondly it is also A PLACE WHERE THE TRUTH GOES TO DIE. They know what the facts are… they know how bad something is..and it’s their job to slow walk it, double talk it, drag it out … so that it becomes increasingly less important, less volatile or sensational… because in the Media they’ll spin it around and say “oh that’s already been addressed” or “that’s already been talked about” or “We’ve already known about that” So the more that they can kinda water down and diminish these very important public policy and corruption issues the better as afr as the Inspector General is concerned.

  23. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:37 am

    In an off-the-cuff remark, US President Donald Trump said this week that North Korea could swap its missile launch bases for beachside condominiums – what we’d call luxury apartments.

    https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/975071/donald-trump-north-korea-diplomacy-middle-east-deal

    Such a practical business-led attitude may well see him bring off an even bigger diplomatic triumph in the Middle East.

    Tim Newark

  24. nevertoolatte says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Listening to Trey Gowdy question IG Horowitz. Dang, Trey is entertaining, a real hoot, quite the ham. I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, but man, he’s on fire! Bet some butts were squirming in the seats today.

    The popcorn is especially tasty tonight.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 20, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Say what you will about Trey Gowdy, but I applaud his performance yesterday.

      Gowdy was absolutely DEVASTATING today. Just nuclear.

      • nevertoolatte says:
        June 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

        And he injected quite a bit of humor into his “performance.” Lawyering (is that a word?) at its best.

      • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:16 am

        To be honest, I thought Gowdy hogged his time with lengthy statements rather than get some answers FROM HOROWITZ.
        None of his statements were new. No new revelations.
        Politicians can make lengthy statements anytime they want, but the idea of these hearings (there’s a clue there…..HEARINGS) is to get answers from the person facing the music.

        I haven’t changed my mind about Gowdy I’m afraid. I used to think he was the bees knees, but after watching him produce nothing time after time, I think he is a swamp guard wasting time and pretending to get to the truth.
        I can’t think of a single substantial success from any of his “efforts”, not Benghazi, not any of them.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:31 am

          On the other hand, Gowdy gave the executive summary that was missing from the IG’s report.

          And he got the IG himself to admit that, and more.

          Full marks for Gowdy. Very effective.

          • gda says:
            June 20, 2018 at 2:00 am

            Agreed. He was very good.

            As were others. Lots of revelations. And it seem virtually certain that IG Report Pt3 will rock our world, base on the hints that the IG dropped.

            A great day, but if you still watched the networks it didn’t even happen. It was Nazis, Nazis, Nazis nonstop.

            But it’s gradually seeping out there. Drip, drip, drip.

            Any bets on whether Congress grab a pair and actually do something this week?

            When will the documents be free?

          • piper567 says:
            June 20, 2018 at 2:09 am

            FG&C, yes, like Lindsey yesterday, this is now part of the Record.
            goodstuff.

            • 🍺Gunny66 says:
              June 20, 2018 at 2:34 am

              Benghazi….he had her in the chair and he let her go……

              This was easy for Gowdy…..because it basically means nothing except a grade for him against the others on the committee…..

              A few weeks ago…even less than that, everyone was calling for his head….now he gives his best lawyer / prosecutor spiel and now he is good.?

              Ain’t buyin it…..

      • Artisan says:
        June 20, 2018 at 2:40 am

        He certainly was Channeling his inner Aticus Finch.

    • dallasdan says:
      June 20, 2018 at 3:37 am

      He is a chameleon; proven multiple times. His latest act, piling on a slam-dunk case of inappropriate behavior and criminality, is no more than the latest manifestation of his theatrical talent.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 4:20 am

        Dallasdan,

        Well put….

        In life….not all people are in the movies….but a lot of people are still “Actors”…

        They actually enjoy “seeing themselves” acting out a role or a situaion in life…..enjoy seeing themselves….talk and fool other people…

        That’s what I called my ex…..Many times I just said: “Just quit acting”…..

        To some people, the truth is a hard, cold, ugly thing

  25. millwright says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Its a hoot to watch our President thwart the childish Progressive machinations trying to inveigle him into using ‘Executive Powers’ to resolve the illegal camps issue(s) ! Senator Chuck ( Where’s the camera ? ) Schumer D-NYS let that cat out of the bag this week ! PDJT is far too smart for that and is willing to endure the nerf arrows of his critics to hold Congress’s feet to the fire.

    • stats guy says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Of course it’s not just Chuck…remember he has a bunch of RINO followers that want the same thing. Beitbart has a handy list of RINOs that want to stop the law enforcement until the Senate can figure something out.

      “We, therefore, ask you to halt implementation of the Department’s zero tolerance policy while Congress works out a solution that enables faster processing of individuals who enter our country illegally without requiring the forced, inhumane separation of children from their parents,” the letter signed by the 13 Republican Senators states.

      Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)
      Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)
      Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)
      Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)
      Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
      Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN)
      Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)
      Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)
      Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV)
      Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)
      Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)
      Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)
      Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

      So basically the No Borders lobby controls 62 Senators.

      This is what we face (and we’ve known that for a long time). Trump is attempting a Massive Finesse. Call the No Borders people out for who they are, and let the voters see who ‘represents’ them.

      I’d take that wager if we had a semi-honest press rather than a fifth-column of socialist activists. Time will tell, but Trump never-the-less is a real President. We haven’t had one for a while

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

  27. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

    This man is running for U.S. Congress, NY District #9. He lives in Brooklyn.

    Spread the word to everyone you know in that area so he can start getting his word out. And contribute to his campaign if possible, cuz the GOP will most likely ignore him.

  28. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Looks like Roger Stone (Dragonslayer) is ready to do battle with comrade Mueller.

    DeepState Dems spying on Stone and the Trump Campaign.

  29. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:46 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Clinton Emails: What the IG Report Refuses to Admit

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/ig-report-clinton-emails-fix-was-in

    • John A says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:38 am

      An excellent article, exactly the same conclusion that I, as a layman, came to when reading the first 300 pages of the IG Report. The FBI and DOJ fixed it from the beginning by making it all about “criminal intent,” knowing they could never find evidence of it, giving them the ability to point to all their subsequent activity as proof of an unbiased investigation.

      In other words, the entire investigation itself used the crime (mishandling of classified information which they said they could not prosecute from the beginning) as the cover up, so the investigation itself WAS the cover up. Very clever in an evil sort of way.

  31. joeknuckles says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Every single Democrat that spoke at the IG report hearing today feigned outrage about “the border crisis” and disbelief that they had to waste their time in that hearing instead of working on “the border crisis”, yet they are unwilling to work on any legislation that would help solve the problem. What were they talking about working on if they don’t want to work on legislation?

  32. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:49 am

    And this ex-Democrat/Trump supporter is running for NY State Senate. He lives on East Side of Manhattan. Spread the word!

  33. realcapedcrusader says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Hannity’s segment on the border “crisis”
    Geraldo on Hannity tonight was despicable. He literally went insane, and demeaned not only Hannity, but also our President.
    If Hannity reads the posts here I want him to know that if he ever has Geraldo on again I will never watch another one of his shows. Hannity lost control of the segment, and he owes his viewers and the President an apology.
    I sent him an Email letting him know my displeasure in allowing Geraldo to run amok.

    • joeknuckles says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:11 am

      That’s because Geraldo is actually a bigot. He wants all Hispanics to be let into the country, whether they come here legally or not.

    • Risa says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:43 am

      You’re more patient than I have been. I long ago resolved to immediately turn the channel whenever Geraldo the Gasbag appears on my screen.

    • Running Fast says:
      June 20, 2018 at 2:43 am

      Sorry but Hannity is just a show… it is entertainment meant to keep you engaged and tuned in. After the show Geraldo and Hannity went out to dinner and enjoyed banter about where they will spend their millions. Whatever happened to Hannity’s tick tock?

      Just turn it off.

    • donna kovacevic says:
      June 20, 2018 at 3:57 am

      I did as well. I had a few choice words for Hannity (not foul) but let him know I pay extra $ CDN to watch him and last night was horrific. Geraldo must have been off his meds or the wrong ones I as a woman wanted to punch his lights out that little puke of a man/woman. What drama, felt bad for the man from Judicial watch he could not get a word in, and Hannity lost total control beginning to dislike him. He keeps repeating same old bs why have anyone on?

  34. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:52 am

    • Dutchman says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:31 am

      This isn’t over. Temember the last time, the phony daca crises? Thats when DJT proposed a fix, and dems balked.

      They dont WANT to solve these problems, they NEED these phony, msde up crises.

      Like the sh*thole b.s., DJT is right, they will lose. They can’t beat him on this, but they keep trying!

      Every time they do, they lose more ‘support’, more red pilling.

      So, keep it up dems, progressives, whatever. Your a dead party walking.

  35. kea says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Angel Mom Mendoza: ‘I Blame All Our Politicians’ for ‘Working Tirelessly’ for Illegal Aliens Instead of Americans

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/19/angel-mom-mendoza-son-killed-illegal-alien-means-nothing-liberal-politicians/

  36. kea says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Media Admit Goal Is to Replace Trump Voters with Illegal Aliens

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/06/19/nolte-never-trump-media-admit-goal-is-to-replace-trump-voters-with-foreign-illegals/

    The Washington Post’s Max Boot has finally said out loud what many of us have known for years, that the unholy trinity of the establishment media, far-left Democrats, and Never Trump want to use illegal immigration as a means to cancel out the votes of the 63 million Americans who voted for President Trump.

    In a wildly dishonest column filled with hysterical half-truths, countless lies of omission, self-righteous preening, and fake news, Never Trumper Boot finally lays his cards on the table with this closing revelation:

    “If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness.”

    • ezpz2 says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Kea, it will backfire. Legal immigrants oppose illegal immigration, perhaps even more than non immigrants.

      • kea says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

        My family came to the USA years ago and had to jump through hoops. Don’t get them started on the illegals getting everything. Or even getting to vote.

        • ezpz2 says:
          June 20, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Kea, I can definitely relate. I came here as a young child with my family. My parents had to pay the requisite fees and had to sign an agreement or contract that they would not apply for ANY government assistance until we became citizens, among other things.

          Also, I do remember being detained – not punitively, but for health and medical screenings – to protect Americans as well as us from passing on or contracting any communicable diseases.

          After five years, some civics classes, and memorizing and reciting the Preamble to the Constitution, we became proud American citizens.

      • piper567 says:
        June 20, 2018 at 2:18 am

        I grew up in a 3rd and 4th gen Mexican neighborhood (SoCA).
        The neighbors hated the “wetbacks” back then, bc my neighbors were all working hard to have family members admitted to US legally.
        They had a very good plan, which they would follow with all family members who wished to come to US.
        I cannot see today’s legals having a different attitude.
        Too many know what Legall Immigration costs.

    • kea says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:20 am

      I did not know about the Nancy Sinatra one. Missing from the list is that the MSM did not show the true amount of people at Trumps inauguration. They had the photo that only showed it filled a little.

      But really what this shows is why we call it fake news….

  38. John A says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Here’s a fascinating discovery in the OIG Report, would love to hear Sundance’s comments on it.

    On page 325, Footnote 178 says,
    “Although Comey identified this fact as critical to his assessment of the potential
    significance of the emails on the Weiner laptop, the information was not included in the October 30
    search warrant application for the Weiner laptop.”

    This is the text on pages 324 and 325 the footnote is referencing:

    “By no later than September 29, the FBI had learned virtually every fact that
    was cited by the FBI in late October as justification for obtaining the search warrant
    for the Weiner laptop, including that the laptop contained:

     Over 340,000 emails, some of which were from domains associated
    with Clinton, including state.gov, clintonfoundation.org,
    clintonemail.com, and hillaryclinton.com;

     Numerous emails between Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin;

     An unknown number of BlackBerry communications on the laptop,
    including one or more messages between Abedin and Clinton,
    indicating the possibility that the laptop contained communications
    from the early months of Clinton’s tenure;178 and

     Emails dated beginning in 2007 and covering the entire period of
    Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State.An unknown number of BlackBerry communications on the laptop,including one or more messages between Abedin and Clinton,
    indicating the possibility that the laptop contained communications
    from the early months of Clinton’s tenure;178”

    What this appears to be saying is that the FBI DELIBERATELY left out of the search warrant the ability to read Clinton emails on the Weiner laptop that had the highest probability of “criminal intent” so that they could go through the motions of a search and exonerate her yet again.

    What say you, Sundance?

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

      No need to ask him.

      He’d just say, look at the fact pattern….the same as “Don’t listen to what someone says, watch what they do.”

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        June 20, 2018 at 1:48 am

        Remember Cuomo on CNN saying it’s illegal for you to read the Wikileaks files but it’s OK for him because . . . journalists rule. Now for those who say “it could never happen” the FIB and the Democrat Media Complex already illegally took down one president, Richard Nixon.

  39. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 20, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Amanda Renteria.
    Bridge LL & HRC.
    +1 BC & LL (Tarmac)
    Witness.
    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/video-appears-show-day-bill-clinton-loretta-lynch-41487655
    Look close (behind BC).
    Trusted by Clinton’s.
    Running for CA Gov?
    Who is funding?
    Who is campaign manager?
    Risk is HIGH.
    Q

  40. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Woohoo…
    Twitter followers of The Last Refuge up to 100K…
    Retweets of the articles written by Sundance reaching even more, goes up exponentially!

  41. Harry Lime says:
    June 20, 2018 at 1:46 am

    This is why they are panicking.

  42. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 20, 2018 at 1:53 am

  43. Sayit2016 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Honestly people… I am watching the hearings when I can and I feel like I am watching a ping pong match. I honestly think they involved as many people as they could in this witch hunt so it would be near impossible to get to the bottom of it. The corruption is like a 40 layer bean dip.

  44. Donzo says:
    June 20, 2018 at 2:31 am

    I would appreciate it if someone more knowledgeable than myself would clarify one point for me.We are told by the IG that while bias existed within the Clinton email case at the investigative level he did not find evidence of bias in the decision-making process of the prosecutors at the DOJ. Therein is the problem. If Comey was found to be insubordinate for usurping the rightful prosecutorial power of AG Lynch and her staff of prosecutors, why is the IG pronouncing a lack of evidence of DOJ bias in their decisionmaking when, according to the theory of insubordination they made no such final decisions and deferred to Comey in th first place? Of course we know the DOJ leadership did make decisions wuth extreme prejudice. Just saying…the logic doesn’t follow if I understand the facts correctly.

  45. MTeresa says:
    June 20, 2018 at 2:35 am

    https://www.mediaite.com/tv/rachel-maddow-breaks-down-on-air-delivering-news-of-migrant-babies-being-detained/

    “What about the babies?”

    Why doesn’t this thought cross her mind when the subject of abortion comes up?

    It’s such bread and circus. Who watches this drivel?

  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 3:00 am

  47. phoenixRising says:
    June 20, 2018 at 3:07 am

  48. FanGirl says:
    June 20, 2018 at 3:22 am

    To Gods ears!

  49. FanGirl says:
    June 20, 2018 at 3:47 am

    I think it would have been appropriate for the Strzok texts to have been turned over to the Secret Service as an assassination threat to the POTUS. “We will stop him”
    ‘Mr Strzok, who is we and how far would you go to prevent DJT from being President?’ ‘Do you know some of Hillary’s “people” ‘ ?

  50. Lady in Red says:
    June 20, 2018 at 4:03 am

    Ruh-Roh Dems, now Asian Americans are feeling the sting of identity politics. http://thefederalist.com/2018/06/19/asian-americans-finally-cluing-racism-underlying-identity-politics/

