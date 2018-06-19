House Joint Committee Hearing With IG Michael Horowitz – 10:00am Livestream…

A joint committee from House Oversight and House Judiciary are conducting a hearing today at 10:00am EDT with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Unlike the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday the House team has representatives far more knowledgeable of the issues. Hopefully, expertise will deliver better questions.

Members to watch: Jim Jordan, Trey Gowdy, Ron DeSantis, Mark Meadows, Louie Gohmert, John Ratcliffe, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs and Steve King. (list) and (list)

Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has direct primary oversight authority over the DOJ. Chairman Trey Gowdy comes from the aggregate Oversight/Reform Committee. Far more House members have read the 568-page IG report. Due to a better informed group of members we are more optimistic for detailed, specific, confrontational and challenging questions to draw out the key issues. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Judiciary Committee Livestream – RSBN Alternate Livestream

Inspector General Michael Horowitz Advanced Opening Statement:

