House Joint Committee Hearing With IG Michael Horowitz – 10:00am Livestream…

A joint committee from House Oversight and House Judiciary are conducting a hearing today at 10:00am EDT with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Unlike the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday the House team has representatives far more knowledgeable of the issues. Hopefully, expertise will deliver better questions.
Members to watch: Jim Jordan, Trey Gowdy, Ron DeSantis, Mark Meadows, Louie Gohmert, John Ratcliffe, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs and Steve King. (list) and (list)
Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has direct primary oversight authority over the DOJ. Chairman Trey Gowdy comes from the aggregate Oversight/Reform Committee. Far more House members have read the 568-page IG report. Due to a better informed group of members we are more optimistic for detailed, specific, confrontational and challenging questions to draw out the key issues. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Judiciary Committee Livestream – RSBN Alternate Livestream
.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz Advanced Opening Statement:
What’s in the 302s that were intentionally withheld from Congress that, according to Strzok, could “…come out in FOIA and absolutely inflame Congress…?” Ref. 10 Sept 2016 text msg.
Maybe something to do with intent.
Has someone asked Horowitz that very question? If not, why not?
Horowitz has not been asked this question and I didn’t find any reference in his report. The answer could be very interesting…
Horowitz in the report and in his testimony has subtly left breadcrums and Easter eggs for subsequent and continuous investigation.
He’s a white hat doing a good job.
Huber will nail the criminals.
This is just the first layer. Like a labyrinth, it will take much more exploration.
What’s Huber done so far? Who’s being prosecuted?
Why hello troll. Concerned, are you?
I move that the word “troll” be banned from CTH.
Do I have a 2nd?
6×47, Most of us are fed up with the comments from people that think prosecutions should be done quicker than a 30 minute episode of The People’s court. People need to realize all takes time.
So no, not a 2nd from me.
But yet it pretty disheartening when Mueller’s team of 13 angry Democrats can whip up indictments overnight… time and time again.
“If you’re a Democrat, that’s what you do.” – Geico
Yeah, and all of Mueller’s cases will be dismissed.
Haste makes waste.
Reliably. Just watch.
Has a grand jury or two which operate in secrecy.
You might want to review how the Federal legal system operates in America.
You might also want to review past scandals in American history.
You will see exactly how things operate and the outcome comes at the end, not the beginning or prematurely.
I noticed you didn’t answer my question.
The answer is in the very first line.
Secret grand jury or juries.
Yes he did. None of us would know what Huber’s done. Which makes it a pointless question.
He did answer. He said they operate in secrecy and you will not find out about the outcome until the end. This telegraphing every move and leaking it to the media is political…and it’s not the way the process is supposed to work.
Anyone can throw out BS talking points and just claim everything is secret. Where’s the actual beef?
Thats kinda like asking “Why won’t they tell us the final score?” at halftime.
You really have no clue do you rattle? You just rattle.
President Trump will announce the secret invasion of Mexico soon. But he can’t yet because it’s still classified.
BOOM.
TICK TOCK.
SOON….
You guys haven’t figured out what a stupid game this is?
How much time did YOU spend researching … before DEMANDING an answer to your question? My guess would be none.
Thank you and good to see you around, Bull.
No crap I’ve missed your instructions ghts and occasional bull igerence😋
LikeLike
That should be inciteful comments ( face palm )
LikeLike
I’m no longer buying into any white hat/3D theories. Even if Horowitz is nothing more than a clever, self-preserving swampy who knows how to play both sides for his own best interest, he’s gonna look a darned site cleaner and more fair than the majority of people involved in this whole mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President is giving a Great speech to business men . On fox business live now. He is in excellent form and funny like a campaign speech. Nice break from the IG hearing .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, and that crowd is eating it up!! Makes me happy for him to be in friendly territory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man I just missed 99% of it, tuned in just in time to hear the crowd give a RAUCOUS cheer and applause, and then……. wait for it…….. POTUS hugged the American flag again!!!!!!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
sorry for my ignorance Waltherppk is BUUDY a typo or code for 2 male friends???
LikeLike
Here’s a tutorial for any Treepers who might be interested:
HOW TO CREATE A “CLIP” USING
THE NEW C-SPAN VIDEO PLAYER
… https://static.c-span.org/assets/documents/New+Video+Player+Release+-+Clipping+Guide+and+Release+Notes_v2.pdf
Stephen Miller getting two atta boys from The President during his speech so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deservedly so!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Pardon me for asking but “intent” seems to be a big part of this mess. One definition is that committing an action itself demonstrates “intent”.
Who determines if a suspect has “intent”? isn’t it a jury? It is not up to prosecutors to determine “intent”. That’s up to a jury, isn’t it? If the above is true, then the whole rationale of the IG goes into the dumpster. please advise.
There is NO question now that bias will be proven in the FISA investigation. Getting the warrants WERE proof of said bias.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep dreaming. Just like they “proved” bias in this report?
RattleheD, not to be argumentative, but do you ever have an uplifting post? Not saying that we should put on rose colored glasses and deny reality, but every post I’ve read by you has been extremely negative. I might have missed some positive ones, and if so, I apologize, but I don’t think the constant negativity helps anyone.
The two FBI extra-marital lovebirds sang:
…..Trump cannot get elected.
………..We’ll stop him.
Obvious bias to anyone with at least half a brain.
POTUS about to announce new health care plans
LikeLiked by 2 people
Labor Department
The Trump administration hopes to level the playing field between large companies and small businesses by expanding access to association health plans,” Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “This expansion will offer millions of Americans more affordable coverage options.”
Acosta said that as many as 4 million people will gain coverage under the new plan offerings in the coming years. That includes 400,000 people who previously did not have insurance coverage, he said.http://www.modernhealthcare.com/article/20180619/NEWS/180619904
As of today, businesses can “co op” negotiate as a group of a better health care plan for their employees as a whole.
Secretary of labor Alexander Acosta and crew working on health care.
Is that in their MOS?
Serious question. Was the outed admins’s Labor dept front and center in orchestrating omamacare?
I’m not sure of the timeline, can someone help? There was no intent when the Justice Department officials made their decisions about prosecution of hex. But at that time they didn’t have the dambing Stroke and Paige emails?
LikeLike
It’s not a timeline issue to be solved. People need to stop repeating “no bias” like that was the entire statement. The statement essentially noted that bias could not be definitively linked to tainting any particular decision made as part of the MYE, (i.e. the decisions could be justified without bias). That likely remains true even with the “we’ll stop him” text, at least as far as the MYE investigation (the Russia investigation is different…)
Horowitz most definitely did not say that there was no intent or bias, and he explicitly said they showed possible intent to act to change electoral outcomes.
I worry that the number of people repeating “no bias/no intent” as a finding in the report, even CTH types doing it angrily and sarcastically, make it easier for third party observers to think that’s actually what is in the report…
I want Gaetz to ask Horowitz:
“Accepting your judgement there was no bias in prosecutors’ decisions, how could they make honest decisions if the incredibly biased investigators hid all the evidence??”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! And well expressed!
He is my guy here in the panhandle.
I just spoke to his DC receptionist and she copied my question for him!! See if he asks it!!
Yes and that’s basically Slouie’s and Jim Jordan’s points already made.
There is a corollary to your question that also needs to be asked:
If there was indeed no bias, why no discussion of incompetence surrounding the investigations with regard to allowing evidence to be destroyed, all the immunity offers, ignorance of criteria in regulations for handling of classified data…??
Listening to all of this and this investigating group of 500+ attorneys and government *smart, intelligent* people did not see bias in whatever form they want to paint it, tells us in what dire straits we are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Maloney wearing a hat? Strange cookie. No questions just nonstop talking points.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Weaponized the State Dept. against American interests abroad.
Weaponized the EPA against free enterprise.
Weaponized the IRS against free speech.
ETC
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The next Senator from the formerly great state of Virginia, which will hopefully soon be Great Again!
The problem is what he did was not illegal. It was unAmerican.
Pinning crimes on political decisions is tough work and very dangerous.
A President has enormous discretion. Congress has ceded extraordinary powers to the President and Executive Branch. Obama took those powers and turned them against the People and his rivals. Basically, he turned the tyranny into a turbo-charged fascist operation to crush the polity and forever break the concept of Federal Republic, also attempting to destroy not just the democratic process of the electorate but the sovereignty of the country, especially at the borders.
None of it is criminal. It was evil. It was treasonous in concept, but the actions were allowable by Congressional weakness for decades.
History will have to account for a complete analysis.
But most of us here saw it in real time, knew what was going on, and now want Justice.
It will be long-coming. No will to dig and fight for criminal charges.
It is more important to get MAGA done thoroughly, than to spend our energies hoping Obama ends up in orange jumpsuit.
Then maybe okay to dismiss charges against Mike Flynn now?
Well meaning (perhaps realistic) argument you make, but I’m not ready to let it go…without consequences this “evil” becomes routine, don’t you think?
it was all obstruction of justice…as i posted elsewhere, apply the term liberally, much as mueller has applied all legal concepts incredibly liberally in order to indict…
the object here is POLITICAL not JUDICIAL—sadly, the deep state is so deep that actual justice may be impossible to achieve
therefore the white hats need to shift tactics…use the catch-all obstruction of justice charge for anything and everything the black hats have done
we will won some and lose some…but, like weissman in enron and mueller here (and assuredly, multiple times previously)–the aim is to be on the offensive, to charge anyone and everyone for anything we can think off—and perhaps 3 years from now we will get it all tossed on appeal, but by then we would already have won
so to summarize, indict obama for obstruction in the hrc email probe, for violations of classified docs statutes, for weaponizing all the alphabets in russia probes etc etc
charge him..let him defend himself..maybe he will win everything…does not matter
realPOLITIK
POTUS speech: businesses and new associations can cross state lines for health insurance.
Healthcare, North Korea, trade, immigration …
POTUS can walk and chew gum at the same time!!.
And when the Mueller witch hunt ends — he can REALLY get to work!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS can walk, chew gum & troll the media at the same time!
Just wanted to leave this petition here, since it involves the IG report/getting an unredacted version, if anyone is interested in signing it. Don’t know if it helps but it can’t hurt to try. https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/unredacted-declassification-department-justice-inspector-general-report-public-viewing
Already signed it.
Lots of people signing, but count seems to be dramatically slowed down. Hmm.
Wondered about that, too, fire.
As per Mr. King’s questions: It is my understanding that any correspondence from the president is automatically deemed classified. Is this incorrect? And if correct, wouldn’t the congressman know this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
maybe that’s what he was getting at? doesn’t matter if it was classified now or later, with or without markings–any communication from the President is classified. Period. no ifs ands or buts…
That can’t be true. The President sends thousands of communications every day. Most of them are done by staff over his signature (which is usually done by machine) and he never even sees them. There has to be something more than “sent by the President” to make it classified.
I would think comms between cabinet members, coughHILLARYcough, (& possibly staff in general) is what they likely are referring to.
Had to smile once or twice during Mr. Gowdy’s speech there was a definite flavor of Columbo a couple of times. All in all though he made a forceful and very good address I thought, same with Mr.Jordan he was very good, I liked they way others were giving him their time.
One thing I couldn’t get my head round was the way Dems were trying to make the case that clinton was hard done by because her crimes were being openly discussed, whereas the spying on PDJT was kept secret, that secrecy giving PDJT an advantage.
Please tell me if I’m wrong but the secrecy about the spying was because the spying was illicit, it wasn’t being kept secret in an attempt to help PDJT it was to hide the FBI’s attempts to harm PDJT’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on! PDJT even came out and accused them of “tapping wires”. But they actively denied it and accused him of lying!
The Clinton Foundation case was secret because FBI does not speak about ongoing investigations
The Russia investigation: idem ditto.
The Clinton Email investigation was no secret because based upon referral from Congress. Upon such a referral DOJ has to act & investigate. That investigation is done by FBI. So no secret there. Some silly dems did not understand that.
Comey giving conclusion in Jul 2016 is not standard, as DOJ decides and may make public (and will address to Congress the findings & decisions, so again public).
Also reopening in October 2016 may be felt as talking about ongoing investigation where one shouldn’t. The Dems only have a small point there…
Just a small point because Comey had to go public in order to get NYPD/EDNY (whom Lorretta Lynch had try to threaten by using extortion) and FBI NYFO of his back, or be indicted for obstruction of justice as a result of actions by any of them, as they had hid evidence for 30 months.
The silly F-ers should simply have looked into these emails in September 2016. Instead they refused to do so and then let that leak in internal FBI / DOJ grapevine… Also Loretta Lynch’s attempt at extortion probably did not really help, as that proved clear intent to obstruct justice.
Notice how they all are reinforcing that “We Need” these institutions? I believe that for them it is all hands on deck, to save the FBI, but they will really have to get a lot tougher and they MUST stop the smothering platitudes as though we are idiots.
The person who wrote this comment has such a clear vision of the danger our Republic is in, and we also. I missed the name of the person when I captured the comment and I already asked his forgiveness. Please, if you agree, post this truth everywhere:
“The FBI has shown itself to be a clear and present danger to our republic. When an organization with that much power is corrupted, it must be disbanded. Maybe a new organization can come from its ashes, but we cannot trust this one ever again. They hold a knife at the throat of every American citizen…”
-Unknown
I wish someone would take this line of questioning with Horowitz.
Biased investigators were in charge when certain witnesses were granted immunity.
Biased investigators were involved Hillary was questioned with other witnesses present.
Isn’t it clear that bias affected those decisions?
These decisions meant that those witnesses could and probably did give different answers to questions. Thus the facts that were given the prosecutors could have been substantially different due to these biases.
So if the prosecutors had been given facts (actually data not facts) that have been altered by bias, then wouldn’t those prosecutors have affected by bias?
From my comment above, I just spoke with Gaetz’s DC receptionist and she copied my question for him:
“Accepting your judgement there was no bias in prosecutors’ decisions, how could they make honest decisions if the incredibly biased investigators hid all the evidence??”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job!
Bingo! It has been asked but not exactly that way, by Steve King, et al.
All the republicans have been excellent so far!
Did Horowitz really say 2 of the 3 unnamed Trump haters are on Mueller’;s team still? Anyone know for sure?
A comment above said they were at one time, but taken off when Mueller notified by IG.
Thanks
yesterday I read an article that claimed Mueller declined to identify 2 of the members of his team…could very well be these two because he knew they had exhibited bias in their text messages–since Horowitz told him about Page and Strzok, it was likely he told him about these 2 as well. How would that look having nearly 1/4 of his team being blatantly biased against the subject of their investigation.
Elijaj, where were those crocodile tears when your buddy Barack was putting kids in holding cells? It was okay then. It was okay when you and Ninny Puh-lose-ee decided to change health insurance (which, in fact, provided LESS care for those who had insurance which actually provided health CARE) because that was much more important than any immigrant children. Rather you, Elijah, supported an executive order which favored catch and release to import more and more illegal aliens into our population without any regard to what it costs American citizens (who you purport to represent). If “protecting” these alien children is so important now, why (other than the 2016 election) was their no urgency when ObamA was putting these children in holding cells? Remember the pictures that liberals posted to so the inhumanity? The egg on the face only came when it was realized that this picture was taken under the O administration!!
Nice deflection! I can only wonder how many Soros funded caravans have slipped through Mexico and across our borders ILLEGALLY! Which part of ILLEGAL is not understood by you so-called educated people? How many times has the Fake News labeled Trump supporters (from both parties) as uneducated, lazy, buffoons? We at least understand the meaning of illegal. We at least can read and comprehend not only the Constitution of the US but also the laws of the land. That is something that has completely escaped the progressive socialists that have hijacked the Democrat Party.
Nadler’s snarky comment about the Republicans not accomplishing anything reminded me of a child who places blame for everything on everyone but himself, the guilty party.
Unfortunately, it is clear that fair and unbiased do not exist in the FBI/DOJ and will not until ALL top level employees are purged. To a large extent, this problem is the brain-child of a prior director in that management agents/lawyers were forced to move once to DC rather than remain n any place more than five years. This ensured that the DC offices were full of swamp creatures of like thinking to that perverted Director. Thus beginneth the downfall of our judicial system. Alinsky at his best!
Did I miss something? Who was the prosecutor that declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton?
Exactly. Missing from all of the “Mid Year Exam” discussion are the identities of any actual US Prosecutors being involved in anything. It’s as if the AG just allowed Comey to usurp all of HER responsibilities for running an investigation.
😎
Yet they keep saying the prosecutorial decision were not biased.
Yes seems he should although Horrowitz did state they have the incoming from obama and that the incoming texts he saw from obama was not deemed to be classified . So good question . Seems that not all Presidential correspondence is auto classified.
Mr. Gowdy basically wasted his time on the bias question. He got very few questions in and just waved his arms around putting on a show. When he finally did ask Horowitz a few questions, Horowitz just did a rope-a-dope ending up with the assertion that the “prosecutors” made their decision not to prosecute Hillary on the basis of the law and facts.
ONLY PROBLEM: the prosecutors did NOT make the decision; James Comey did. Did Gowdy follow up on that obvious factual disconnect? No. So Gowdy ended up where he should have begun. Comey has shown his bias toward Trump in increasingly blatant fashion. Yet, he never was asked about Comey’s bias. instead, Gowdy wasted his 10 minutes or so beating up on the eminently dismissible Strzok-Page bias (“that didn’t matter because the “Prosecutors” based their decision on the law and facts….”)
Bingo!
oh gees…another question about political bias!
and babies in cages again…
Coleman needs to be gaveled down. Immigration is not the topic.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Let the children out of cages………………………on their side of the border.
Oh Lord, yet another “families ripped apart” during IG hearing. Dems are REALLY on a coordinated campaign with MSM!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s a wink, wink, hint that trump is racist against “people of color” or though it would have been better if they had used Hispanics
The Democrats need to bus in some white members to improve the diversity in their caucus’ membership on the committee.
The leadership probably figures black people know more about crime, so they get sent to the “judiciary committee”.
Now 5 min of this hag!! WTH
Gowdy is doing an excellent job letting Coleman speak.
Owatson coleman wench.
Senile showmanship.
Why is Colemans irrelevant ranting being allowed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because idiocy, er uh, ………..diversity is our stench,…………. um strength.
Is Watson-Coleman capable of staying on topic? I think the Dems at this point know that they have had their hind parts handed to them all morning because they came with a few talking points and nothing else, so they’ll just run out the clock ranting about immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly don’t give a SHIT about the illegals at the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Coleman chick has some emotional issues she needs to handle. Rep Gosar put it in perspective…. “thank you for putting up with the ranting and raving…”
She was just there to rant and now she’s leaving. She’s not even a member of the committee according to her. What a load of B.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are over playing their hand
Yep, most Americans are not as stupid as their base.
Dems are making such fools of themselves.
Voting America is watching.
Winning!
Gosar was flat out awful, rambling incoherent questioning
