Eight Lawmakers Demand IG Horowitz Unmask Names of Hidden FBI/DOJ Employees…

Well, here’s a start. Eight House Republicans have asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz for the specific names of FBI employees mentioned in last week’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation:
The letter is signed by Representatives: Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Dave Brat, R-Va.; Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Jody Hice, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.
The Nazi holocaust claimed six million innocent lives. It is estimated that communists claimed two hundred million lives in the twentieth century. That means the communists killed somewhere about thirty three people for every person that Hitler’s Nazi’s did..
Nazi Holocaust claimed 12 million lives; 6 million were Jews.
ok…. let’s split hairs…. Communists killed 16.5 for every one of Hitler’s kills…
Obama Holder Hires?
Eric Holder
Just 8.
The rest are some version of UniParty.
Not true. Don’t know why Gomert, Meadows, DeSantis and other FC members didn’t sign it. Many of them are PDJT’s greatest allies.
They are preparing for the hearing tomorrow 10 AM.
This is a preemptive demand. They are getting better at winning by the day.
Could have wasted time on it in the hearing tomorrow with back and forth denials and stuff.
None of our guys were on TV or Twitter a lot the last days.
They are prepared and read the report probably several times(Cruz didn’t once..)
Hope you are right!
I doubt Horowitz is the one who did the redactions……….
There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the FBI and DOJ over this.
Imagine how fascinating it would be to read the report and conclusions as written by Horowitz and his team BEFORE the FBI and DOJ got their grubby, sticky fingers on it.
IIRC, Mr Horowitz answered that question. He said the IC when reviewing the draft asked for the redactions (highly classified). He then said he and his team requested through the FBI/DOJ to ask the IC if they could guide them to unredact most of it without compromising security because he believes members of congress and the public should see the fullest version possible.
What possible security compromise could there be?
They want to hide their crimes.
That IS the 1 trillion dollar question.
It was Rod Rosenstein. See point #3
Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8d9246 No.1739449 📁
Jun 13 2018 22:50:25 (EST)
POTUS in possession of (and reviewing):
1. Original IG unredacted report
2. Modified IG unredacted report [RR version]
3. Modified IG redacted report [RR version]
4. IG summary notes re: obstruction(s) to obtain select info (classified)
[#3 released tomorrow]
[SEC: FBI/DOJ handling of HRC email investigation]
[[RR]]
Who has the sole ability to DECLAS it all?
Did you witness the stage being set today?
Nunes/Grassley/Freedom C. push for docs.
[[RR]] central figure within docs (personally involved).
KNOWN CONFLICT.
Immediate impeachment / resignation / termination / recusal IF EVER BROUGHT TO LIGHT.
Be loud.
Be heard.
Fight for TRUTH.
Q
The “summary review” has the stench and fingerprints of rotten rod rosentstein all over it. The mob that is growing in size keeps calling for the heads of everyone but this criminal, kind of odd until you factor in the compensated with shorter sentences and medical marijuana phale troll brigade.
rosenstein is an @$$hat. mueller’s boy… the two have been dirty for decades.
I personally think declassification needs to be just around the corner, but I trust Trump to know just when.
Anyone else here still trust VSG President Trump??? Askin’ for a friend…
Tell your friend, yes, we do still trust VSG PDJT!
hell yea…he’s the only one I trust
“There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the FBI and DOJ over this.
Yeah, I foresee this request being turned down flat.
FBI:
“These employee issues will be dealt with thru internal FBI human-resource and disciplinary channels … employees have privacy rights in these processes … nothing to see here, doesn’t concern you … yada yada yada … “
Yeah, and Strzok works in Human Resources at FBI, will likely be the trainer.
RR and other anti-Trumpers were most likely the ones who didi it.
He didn’t and he doesn’t even know yet why the IC redacted the Lynch – Amanda Renteria exchanges. (Former Clinton aide)
The redactions were done due to the new EE classification. Extreme embarressment.
Another day… another letter from Congress demanding documents/info…
Don’t hold your breath
Yeah. I’m not impressed so far with them. Hope they prove us wrong and get somewhere.
I think they should create a deadline so we’ll know what date to be disappointed on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah.. deadlines are like road bypasses… and ya gotta have bypasses.
That’s funny!
Button-man Peter Strzok and his goumad, Lisa Page attended a meeting in “Andy’s Office”
The evidence is real. the indictments are Fake…
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂😂😂
O.M.G. Hilarious.
Well, Andy and Opie did turn out to be flaming lefties.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=22b_1224802621
HAHA! My favorite TV show of all time. Don Knotts was a comedic genius.
Andy is smarter than all of these players put together anyway. Remember how when the FBI or State Police would come to Mayberry on a manhunt, Andy would always figure out how to catch them.
“Well now…if I was a criminal, and I’d been on the run all day, I’d be gettin’ pretty hungry about right now. And Ms. Emma Jones always puts a fresh baked pie out on the widow sill to cool about this time of day. I believe we aught to run by her place.”
Yeah I watched the show back in the 60’s
It’s a shame that rather than employ Andys, LE went on to employ more Barneys and Gomers and Goobers (and Hubers)
I tried to find you a mr furley karate chop photo but no luck…lol
But didn’t Andy claim that he wasn’t there? lol
Maybe the “lovers” used Andy’s office for “Liaisons” when Andy was away?
I couldn’t watch the hearing. It seems several critical questions were not asked?
1. Did you Director Wray read the full report? ( this won’t be asked bc most of the Congress critters haven’t read it either.)
2. Who wrote the summary?
3. What actions, besidesproposed sensitivity training will be taken against these individuals named in the report?
I watched most of it and didn’t hear any of those questions asked. Sundance put up the best parts though if you want to just watch the best ones.
No answers to any of your questions. This looks like a transcript: http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/392787-live-coverage-fbi-chief-justice-ig-testify-on-critical-report
Tomorrow house hearing with Jim Jordan and co.
Congress has gotten the same version as We the People even though they have clearance. That shouldn’t be the case. Just another way to slow walk the process
Right there is proof positive, Congress does not have any power, the power is with the FBI and the DoJ….…. The world is upside down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this case, Trump’s FBI and DOJ. Though he’s politically hamstrung by Mueller, he has no problem “weighing in”, even wrt. document delivery. And has no problem hammering home the “witch hunt” aspect, for that matter. If/when things get worse, particularly with subsequent and explosive IG reports diminishing the Mueller Farce even moreso, and DOJ/FBI **CONTINUE** to obstruct Congress, the pressure from Trump will heat up considerably. IMO. IOW, Trump is enabling some semblance of Congressional power, and I think that dynamic will only increase in intensity Real Soon Now.
The power is with the globalist shadow plutarchy of bankster/corporate psychopaths that control UniParty and their “deep state” minions who scoff at CONgress as the puppets they are and despise we the people that elected Donald J. Trump to drain the f’n swamp.
It’s going to be an even bumpier ride, some of you may need to purchase some new race harness equipped suspension seats and melatonin… or something a little stronger, maybe? The edge is strong around here!
Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was expecting the Shatner version. 🙂
Btw, big Twilight Zone fan here. And The Prisoner.
P.S. If you don’t unmask the names, that’s O.K., too. Sorry to bother you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excuse me for asking, but doesn’t the oversight committee get to see all the names? Sorry.
hahaha!
“…the abuse of power at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI.”
~ from the Letter
______
There it is.
Finally someone is calling it what it is — Abuse of Power.
We give these people in law enforcement the power to enforce the Law.
And the HusseinO scheme team abused that power!
There should be punishment times-two, for law enforcement people who break the laws that they are sworn to uphold.
There should be (if there isn’t already) a federal law mandating VERY stiff penalties for any gov’t employee abusing/using who can be shown to exhibit any political bias while performing the duties of their office, not to mention abusing the powers of their office for political partisan purposes.
Minimum of 20 years in a federal pen and ineligible for parole until at least 3/4ths of the sentence has been fulfilled. Additionally, said convict will suffer the full and permanent revocation of any and all accrued benefits related to said job, and furthermore be barred from any kind gov’t employment at any level federal, state, or local, nationwide, for life. Moreover, said convict may not run for any public, elected office for life.
The only thing these people understand is fear.
I want a law that would make the Strzok text messages a slam dunk case and a “Do Not Pass GO” card into the federal pen for the sentence above.
It is supposed to be…”Justice is Blind”.
That means, check your politics at the door.
But these schemers on the O-team ripped their blindfolds off…and acted like Political Operatives, instead of doing the work of ‘blind justice’.
They were like teenagers having a party when parents were gone for the weekend! They did whatever they wanted with no fear at all that they would get caught. Until after Dad came home, and then they were like “oh sh*t”.
And the taxpayer paid for this filth! These commies should lose everything!
TREASON!
And while their at it, personal email of any kind results in 5-10 with loss of employment and pension!
I like… but gently remind that CONgress critters are well versed in lying and Kabuki Theatrics- or stopping those sitting a few seats over that truly want legitimate answers and serious prosecutions.
I’m thinking my massive supply of rope is far too little for the job that needs doing. Maybe some other wise treepers are stocking up too though.
“The Constitution for the United States… its only keepers, the people.”
~George Washington
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abuse_of_power
IF the the FBI and DOJ employees act anything like our DIM CongessCritters, we KNOW that bias affects their EVERY DECISION.
Why is this criminal conspiracy being called a bias? ..we need to start calling these jackasses’ behavior what it is! Executive Branch has 9K-10K Obama appointed SES above-the-law scum. 500+ are in the DOJ. POTUS needs to declassify in its original form.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He will.
Devin Nunes didn’t sign the letter?
So the “Grilling” continues in Congress tomorrow?
Another “Chicken Dance”
https://www.jibjab.com/view/make/chicken_dance/e52422e9-1f1a-4df5-95fe-b0122d42d776
LikeLiked by 8 people
rumpole your artwork this evening is outstanding.
And right on the money.
Thanks 🙂
Still living in New Zealand, Rumpole?
Just curious…have you ever lived here — paid taxes here — voted here?
Because it seems like you’re laughing at us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nah… it’s just paranoia on your part 😉
LikeLike
Nope. Not paranoia.
Just trying to understand why you are so fixated on ridiculing the goings-on in our country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doesn’t seem like ridicule to me wheatie,
Seems like rumpole is having fun with some of the absurdities we are having to deal with.
Sure…having “fun”, at our expense.
Never any words of encouragement.
Never anything uplifting to try to ease our pain in what we’re going through.
Only ridicule…and demoralizing, depressing statements.
But it’s great that we can be the source of his amusement, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rumpore
You do have a good point there. I understand why he has never fully got on the MAGA agenda seeing he takes every opportunity to diss people in Trump’s administration. You are either on the train or you are not. Also if he can’t take the heat of the battle at hand why even post here. There an ulterior factor as to why he does so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to agree at this point, and what’s worse to me is that so many here lulz it up over it.
I have yet to figure out what makes mature adults laugh at things that are as serious as we have happening at this point in history. I actually hope it’s nervous reaction to fear, because the alternatives just aren’t good.
If Rumpole had left Sessions and Huber out, he might have had something… if he had used wolf faces in sheep clothing instead of chicken suits. The traitors in the swamp are anything but chicken, they are carnivorous and bold.
I refuse to slam Sessions and Huber at this point, and if either or both are proven guilty of being swamp puppets at any point they will pay the price. The other three I have no faith in but I have better things to do than mock and ridicule them, or laugh my ass off while justice is unattainable for “them” and used as a weapon on US.
Ah, Wheatie, with all due respect (and I have tons for you)…sometimes you have to laugh because there’s really nothing else we can do. We’re actually quite powerless in this situation.
So yeah…in the middle of some of my most trying times, I enjoy the most dark and acerbic humor. Humor during a rough spot is not the answer for everyone, so I understand.
I continue to stand with PDJT. That’s the only person I “feel” good about. I’m good with chicken suits for the rest.
Imhoo
rumpole- totally hilarious!
Thanks. nice to see most people have a sense of humor 🙂
Ok…I’m giggling (which rarely happens).
I think you posted another jibjab video, which I meant to look at…and lost? Help?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/18/ig-hearing-senator-lindsey-graham-john-kennedy-and-ted-cruz-question-segments/comment-page-2/#comment-5529359
Thanks.
The CanCan!
Lol
Insert Sundance pic of Yoda…
“Come out it will.”
“Come out it will”
We know it will come out. However, it would be nice to know what year, so we know whether to tell these stories to our children or grandchildren.
Don’t worry. People are still talking about Watergate.
By the time this is all said and done, THIS is going to be the case everyone talks about for generations to come.
The shoe is only beginning to drop on all this. PDJT is holding it up, and he hasn’t let go of it quite yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aside from the few nuggets that have already been mentioned, today’s Senate “hearing” was like Fast and Furious, IRS, Benghazi deja vu all over again.
Tomorrow’s House hearing should bear fruit. The cast of characters asking the questions are well informed and appear ready to kick some A$$.
Go team!
Keep doing the Righteous work you do CTH! We appreciate it very much!
I am tired of the use of Intelligence as an excuse to hide criminals in government.
Sorry, Charlie, but no one is going to get killed by Russia or Whatizstan if these US FBI/DOJ employees are outed.
Really. Strzok and Page were outed and they’re doing fine. Though I will say I wish Daily Mail would keep stalking them because I want more pictures.
I would like to know, if Sessions signed at FISA warrant or extension on Carter Page? Is Sessions being blackmailed by RR?
No, he didn’t.
Anyone else tired of these damn letters that never amount to anything?
Anyone else tired of these damn letters that never amount to anything?
Grrr I hate WordPress.
justice is situational. justice is discretionary. we’re so knee-deep in criminal code, the typical businessperson commits three felonies a day. this makes us all criminals-at-the-behest-of-the-police state. look at Manafort. he could die in jail for tampering with witnesses the state refuses to identify. Some of us may never get booked by the state on the crimes we’ve committed. but any of us can become credible persons-of-interest if we arouse the state’s interest. we’ve left Kafka in the rear-view mirror.
Rosey in that chicken outfit is downright creepy.
Anyone know what time the hearing starts tomorrow?
10 am eastern time
Here’s a pretty helpful Twitter thread from @SentinelVI
Apologies if it’s already been posted elsewhere.
SentinelVI
1. Ok. I’m going to take a crack at analyzing what we’re seeing yet again.
My request to twitter is – tear my analysis apart with scrutiny. Let’s see where the holes are.
2. I’ll start with President Trump’s initial response to the IG report on Fox and Friends. Start at 13:00.
3. “I think it’s happening – it’s happening slowly but it’s happening. I think Christopher Wray is very different from Comey which you need, he’s like the opposite. He’s moving step by step”
4. “It’s all gonna happen, but I try to stay as much uninvolved as I can.”
5. As I said last week, Trump assigned Wray & Sessions two jobs when he hired them.
Bring wrongdoers to justice, and preserve / restore the integrity of the DOJ and FBI.
6. Unsurprisingly, no one asked Horowitz at the hearing today whether his interviewees were under oath. NO ONE is asking the question “how do we know these people are telling the truth?”
7. These people aren’t dumb. Horowitz himself would likely tell you that he knows that the testimony is BS, the witnesses are not credible, and the explanations for their actions, while conveniently phrased and mired in legalese and “do not recalls” are nonsense.
8. However, the FBI (OPR) and the OIG are tools in Sessions/Wray’s toolkit for the jobs they are trying to do.
9. Horowitz made very clear repeatedly that the OIG does not make value judgements about the veracity of its evidence, nor the investigative choices that were made. It’s not his role.
10. Lying to an OIG investigator is a felony, from what I found last week when the report came out. But it is not Horowitz’ job to demonstrate the lies when the evidence of that falls outside of the official “on record” stuff like testimony and documentation.
11. Likewise, Wray’s job cannot include demonstrating the falsifiability of FBI documentation or officials testimony – because by doing so he would eviscerate his own ability to produce such things later on (not to mention compromising a ton of unrelated FBI ongoing work)
12. We heard again about the empanelment of a Grand Jury today. We have heard nary a peep from the leak investigation, nor have we heard from Huber.
13. There was a moment, and I pointed this out, where Horowitz said that McCabe claimed something, and then abruptly reworded to “stated”
14. Horowitz must not make any judgement calls as to who was lying and who isn’t. His role is to publically memorialize all official evidence as it exists. That’s it.
15. If the public record has all of the documentation and testimony as a baseline starting point, Huber can easily begin to roll out proof in full sunlight as to where it is contradicted by “non official evidence”.
16. Material from personal accounts and devices, conversations off the record – all obtainable by Huber’s GJ but not obtainable by Horowitz’s strict by the books gathering of in-agency evidence.
17. By rolling the information out this way, Horowitz and Wray are able to continue to maintain their usefulness without the media and left screaming that they are being manipulated by Trump’s puppet strings (which would taint the eventual cases as well)
18. I’ve said many times that trying to prosecute this vast top level case is the most difficult legal undertaking in history.
19. The insiders have nearly unlimited tools at their disposal to ruin evidence, taint cases, spin narratives, and avoid justice.
20. In order to succeed, the DOJ must be able to convince a jury to unanimously declare guilt – and if they fail to do so, double jeopardy (and public exoneration) means that you never get another shot.
21. Just take a moment to consider how difficult a task that is – even with FANTASTIC evidence – in today’s climate.
22. It has to be a perfect checkmate. Getting all of these peoples’ statements firmly out there in the public record limits their options going forward. It is PAINSTAKINGLY slow.
23. They know this, but it’s the only way.
Get it all out there, then let Huber come in and prove them all liars. OIG maintains its integrity (we did not improperly assume bias based on the evidence we gathered), and can continue its work unhindered.
24. At the end of the day, I don’t think Trump is acting how we would expect if the walls were closing in on him. He’s actually acting like he knows the battle is won, and everything from here on out is cleanup.
25. Just keep watching.
/en/d
👍👍👍 texican
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1008828566925017089.html
Two moments worth noting from today’s hearing. At one point one of the Dem idiots was going on and on about Muh Russia to Horowitz. Horowitz had the look one would have when you know someone is making a fool of themselves but u can’t tell them for some very good reason. Then the exchange with Cruz and Wray. When Wray was saying he wanted to tell Cruz about the investigation into Comey but couldn’t he had the look of someone that wants to take down Comey. It was a brief moment where he had a genuine smile of “if you only knew what i know” Ted. President Trump has convinced the Dems and the media that he is so independent of the FBI/DOJ that he is bordering on obstruction. If I were instructing my subordinates to clean up the FBI/DOJ, for political purposes i would do exactly what President Trump is doing. He extended the olive branch to the Libs on immigration today too! He said make the deal before u get slaughtered in the midterms. Of course they won’t deal and President Trump will be right again and the immigration bill that is passed after the election will be better than we ever could have hoped for
Good documentary on the entire problem:
https://archive.org/details/Idiocracy_201507
We had Comey tweeting a picture standing in a corn field with 6″ high corn. Senator Grasley wondering why Comey is out of the country and can’t be interviewed when he was in Iowa a couple of days ago.
Mr. Grassley, James Comey was giving you the finger!
The first sentence in that last paragraph… “My colleagues and i are grateful for your work on the investigation.” see, that’s hard for me to stomach anymore. Did Horowitz do this report for free or something? Why does everyone feel the need to “thank” somebody who probably collected 6 figures for assembling 500 pages of details that they cannot even summarize accurately.
I’m glad they did write the letter tho, even if it is ignored.
I think President Trump needs to start building his own cadre of loyal politicians. Several of these House members like Gaetz, Gohmert, Jordan.. etc..would be very helpful if Trump ever gets the opportunity to go on offense against Mueller & Rosenstein regarding selected exposure of classified documents.
The President could invite these guys to dinner at the WH, or even a golf outing at Mar A Lago maybe. Trump could even joke about how he is getting his own “intelligence informants” together. The media chimps would crap peanuts for days afterwards.
Did anyone notice that Director Wray gave the exact same intro speech today that he gave last Thursday? So busy memorizing the speech he forgot to read the report!
Good start. Let’s also unmask the names of all the reporters they were communicating with.
Thank you Ralph Norman!
If Strzok testifies can someone ask him if he was indeed having an affair with rat face?
I’ll be honest a lot of miracles have occurred under President Trump, his election being the biggest, a miracle is needed in this corrupt govt of ours and only the Lord Jesus can provide it.
I think markets crash to bottom late August, the Dow Futures suggest in my opinion this is wave 5 and will be very bad economically and will hit bottom last week in August.
1 John 4:10
“This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”
God is with us, pray unceasingly 🙏
Serious question, not looking for snark, as I have a few choice thoughts of my own when it comes to this –
With Ryan and Gowdy and a multitude of other repubs “retiring”, how vested are they in searching for and sharing the truth?
They’re up at bat tomorrow so I hope and pray they finish their taxpayer funded jobs on a high note.
Opinions, please.
Thank you.
