Eight Lawmakers Demand IG Horowitz Unmask Names of Hidden FBI/DOJ Employees…

Posted on June 18, 2018

Well, here’s a start.  Eight House Republicans have asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz for the specific names of FBI employees mentioned in last week’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation:

The letter is signed by Representatives: Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Dave Brat, R-Va.; Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Jody Hice, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

  1. SW Richmond says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  2. Chieftain says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Obama Holder Hires?

  3. Echo says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Just 8.
    The rest are some version of UniParty.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Not true. Don’t know why Gomert, Meadows, DeSantis and other FC members didn’t sign it. Many of them are PDJT’s greatest allies.

      • Deusvult says:
        June 18, 2018 at 10:05 pm

        They are preparing for the hearing tomorrow 10 AM.
        This is a preemptive demand. They are getting better at winning by the day.
        Could have wasted time on it in the hearing tomorrow with back and forth denials and stuff.
        None of our guys were on TV or Twitter a lot the last days.
        They are prepared and read the report probably several times(Cruz didn’t once..)

  4. Greg1 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I doubt Horowitz is the one who did the redactions……….

    There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the FBI and DOJ over this.

    Imagine how fascinating it would be to read the report and conclusions as written by Horowitz and his team BEFORE the FBI and DOJ got their grubby, sticky fingers on it.

    • A2 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      IIRC, Mr Horowitz answered that question. He said the IC when reviewing the draft asked for the redactions (highly classified). He then said he and his team requested through the FBI/DOJ to ask the IC if they could guide them to unredact most of it without compromising security because he believes members of congress and the public should see the fullest version possible.

    • Ken says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      It was Rod Rosenstein. See point #3

      Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8d9246 No.1739449 📁
      Jun 13 2018 22:50:25 (EST)
      POTUS in possession of (and reviewing):
      1. Original IG unredacted report
      2. Modified IG unredacted report [RR version]
      3. Modified IG redacted report [RR version]
      4. IG summary notes re: obstruction(s) to obtain select info (classified)
      [#3 released tomorrow]
      [SEC: FBI/DOJ handling of HRC email investigation]
      [[RR]]
      Who has the sole ability to DECLAS it all?
      Did you witness the stage being set today?
      Nunes/Grassley/Freedom C. push for docs.
      [[RR]] central figure within docs (personally involved).
      KNOWN CONFLICT.
      Immediate impeachment / resignation / termination / recusal IF EVER BROUGHT TO LIGHT.
      Be loud.
      Be heard.
      Fight for TRUTH.
      Q

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      The “summary review” has the stench and fingerprints of rotten rod rosentstein all over it. The mob that is growing in size keeps calling for the heads of everyone but this criminal, kind of odd until you factor in the compensated with shorter sentences and medical marijuana phale troll brigade.

      rosenstein is an @$$hat. mueller’s boy… the two have been dirty for decades.

      I personally think declassification needs to be just around the corner, but I trust Trump to know just when.

      Anyone else here still trust VSG President Trump??? Askin’ for a friend…

    • nimrodman says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      “There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the FBI and DOJ over this.

      Yeah, I foresee this request being turned down flat.

      FBI:
      “These employee issues will be dealt with thru internal FBI human-resource and disciplinary channels … employees have privacy rights in these processes … nothing to see here, doesn’t concern you … yada yada yada … “

    • kiskiminetas says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      RR and other anti-Trumpers were most likely the ones who didi it.

    • Deusvult says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      He didn’t and he doesn’t even know yet why the IC redacted the Lynch – Amanda Renteria exchanges. (Former Clinton aide)

    • rf121 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      The redactions were done due to the new EE classification. Extreme embarressment.

  5. rumpole2 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Another day… another letter from Congress demanding documents/info…

    Don’t hold your breath

  6. rumpole2 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Button-man Peter Strzok and his goumad, Lisa Page attended a meeting in “Andy’s Office”

    The evidence is real. the indictments are Fake…

  7. NJF says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I couldn’t watch the hearing. It seems several critical questions were not asked?

    1. Did you Director Wray read the full report? ( this won’t be asked bc most of the Congress critters haven’t read it either.)
    2. Who wrote the summary?
    3. What actions, besidesproposed sensitivity training will be taken against these individuals named in the report?

  8. jmclever says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Congress has gotten the same version as We the People even though they have clearance. That shouldn’t be the case. Just another way to slow walk the process

    • free2313 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Right there is proof positive, Congress does not have any power, the power is with the FBI and the DoJ….…. The world is upside down!

      • mr.piddles says:
        June 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

        In this case, Trump’s FBI and DOJ. Though he’s politically hamstrung by Mueller, he has no problem “weighing in”, even wrt. document delivery. And has no problem hammering home the “witch hunt” aspect, for that matter. If/when things get worse, particularly with subsequent and explosive IG reports diminishing the Mueller Farce even moreso, and DOJ/FBI **CONTINUE** to obstruct Congress, the pressure from Trump will heat up considerably. IMO. IOW, Trump is enabling some semblance of Congressional power, and I think that dynamic will only increase in intensity Real Soon Now.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 18, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        The power is with the globalist shadow plutarchy of bankster/corporate psychopaths that control UniParty and their “deep state” minions who scoff at CONgress as the puppets they are and despise we the people that elected Donald J. Trump to drain the f’n swamp.

        It’s going to be an even bumpier ride, some of you may need to purchase some new race harness equipped suspension seats and melatonin… or something a little stronger, maybe? The edge is strong around here!

        Just sayin’

  9. billrla says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    P.S. If you don’t unmask the names, that’s O.K., too. Sorry to bother you.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    “…the abuse of power at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI.”
    ~ from the Letter
    ______

    There it is.

    Finally someone is calling it what it is — Abuse of Power.

    We give these people in law enforcement the power to enforce the Law.
    And the HusseinO scheme team abused that power!

    There should be punishment times-two, for law enforcement people who break the laws that they are sworn to uphold.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      There should be (if there isn’t already) a federal law mandating VERY stiff penalties for any gov’t employee abusing/using who can be shown to exhibit any political bias while performing the duties of their office, not to mention abusing the powers of their office for political partisan purposes.

      Minimum of 20 years in a federal pen and ineligible for parole until at least 3/4ths of the sentence has been fulfilled. Additionally, said convict will suffer the full and permanent revocation of any and all accrued benefits related to said job, and furthermore be barred from any kind gov’t employment at any level federal, state, or local, nationwide, for life. Moreover, said convict may not run for any public, elected office for life.

      The only thing these people understand is fear.

      I want a law that would make the Strzok text messages a slam dunk case and a “Do Not Pass GO” card into the federal pen for the sentence above.

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm

        It is supposed to be…”Justice is Blind”.

        That means, check your politics at the door.

        But these schemers on the O-team ripped their blindfolds off…and acted like Political Operatives, instead of doing the work of ‘blind justice’.

      • crazydawgg says:
        June 18, 2018 at 10:23 pm

        And while their at it, personal email of any kind results in 5-10 with loss of employment and pension!

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      I like… but gently remind that CONgress critters are well versed in lying and Kabuki Theatrics- or stopping those sitting a few seats over that truly want legitimate answers and serious prosecutions.

      I’m thinking my massive supply of rope is far too little for the job that needs doing. Maybe some other wise treepers are stocking up too though.

      “The Constitution for the United States… its only keepers, the people.”
      ~George Washington

      • Gil says:
        June 18, 2018 at 10:20 pm

        Seems to me its only the ultimate punishment, delivered swiftly upon conviction, that will stop anyone cold, and it prevents continued victimization of the taxpayers/citizens. What justice is there without follow through?

    • Curry Worsham says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      Abuse of power, in the form of “malfeasance in office” or “official misconduct,” is the commission of an unlawful act, done in an official capacity, which affects the performance of official duties.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abuse_of_power

  11. TwoLaine says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    IF the the FBI and DOJ employees act anything like our DIM CongessCritters, we KNOW that bias affects their EVERY DECISION.

  12. vikingmom says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Devin Nunes didn’t sign the letter?

  13. rumpole2 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    So the “Grilling” continues in Congress tomorrow?

    Another “Chicken Dance”

    https://www.jibjab.com/view/make/chicken_dance/e52422e9-1f1a-4df5-95fe-b0122d42d776

  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Insert Sundance pic of Yoda…

    “Come out it will.”

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 18, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      “Come out it will”

      We know it will come out. However, it would be nice to know what year, so we know whether to tell these stories to our children or grandchildren.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        June 18, 2018 at 9:58 pm

        Don’t worry. People are still talking about Watergate.

        By the time this is all said and done, THIS is going to be the case everyone talks about for generations to come.

        The shoe is only beginning to drop on all this. PDJT is holding it up, and he hasn’t let go of it quite yet.

  15. JoD says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Aside from the few nuggets that have already been mentioned, today’s Senate “hearing” was like Fast and Furious, IRS, Benghazi deja vu all over again.
    Tomorrow’s House hearing should bear fruit. The cast of characters asking the questions are well informed and appear ready to kick some A$$.
    Go team!

  16. D Rogers says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Keep doing the Righteous work you do CTH! We appreciate it very much!

  17. TexasDude says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    I am tired of the use of Intelligence as an excuse to hide criminals in government.

    Sorry, Charlie, but no one is going to get killed by Russia or Whatizstan if these US FBI/DOJ employees are outed.

    • covfefe999 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      Really. Strzok and Page were outed and they’re doing fine. Though I will say I wish Daily Mail would keep stalking them because I want more pictures.

  18. Concerned says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I would like to know, if Sessions signed at FISA warrant or extension on Carter Page? Is Sessions being blackmailed by RR?

  19. Piper77 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Anyone else tired of these damn letters that never amount to anything?

  20. Piper77 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Anyone else tired of these damn letters that never amount to anything?

  21. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    justice is situational. justice is discretionary. we’re so knee-deep in criminal code, the typical businessperson commits three felonies a day. this makes us all criminals-at-the-behest-of-the-police state. look at Manafort. he could die in jail for tampering with witnesses the state refuses to identify. Some of us may never get booked by the state on the crimes we’ve committed. but any of us can become credible persons-of-interest if we arouse the state’s interest. we’ve left Kafka in the rear-view mirror.

  22. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Rosey in that chicken outfit is downright creepy.
    Anyone know what time the hearing starts tomorrow?

  23. Texican says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Here’s a pretty helpful Twitter thread from @SentinelVI
    Apologies if it’s already been posted elsewhere.
    SentinelVI
    1. Ok. I’m going to take a crack at analyzing what we’re seeing yet again.

    My request to twitter is – tear my analysis apart with scrutiny. Let’s see where the holes are.

    2. I’ll start with President Trump’s initial response to the IG report on Fox and Friends. Start at 13:00.

    3. “I think it’s happening – it’s happening slowly but it’s happening. I think Christopher Wray is very different from Comey which you need, he’s like the opposite. He’s moving step by step”

    4. “It’s all gonna happen, but I try to stay as much uninvolved as I can.”

    5. As I said last week, Trump assigned Wray & Sessions two jobs when he hired them.

    Bring wrongdoers to justice, and preserve / restore the integrity of the DOJ and FBI.

    6. Unsurprisingly, no one asked Horowitz at the hearing today whether his interviewees were under oath. NO ONE is asking the question “how do we know these people are telling the truth?”

    7. These people aren’t dumb. Horowitz himself would likely tell you that he knows that the testimony is BS, the witnesses are not credible, and the explanations for their actions, while conveniently phrased and mired in legalese and “do not recalls” are nonsense.

    8. However, the FBI (OPR) and the OIG are tools in Sessions/Wray’s toolkit for the jobs they are trying to do.

    9. Horowitz made very clear repeatedly that the OIG does not make value judgements about the veracity of its evidence, nor the investigative choices that were made. It’s not his role.

    10. Lying to an OIG investigator is a felony, from what I found last week when the report came out. But it is not Horowitz’ job to demonstrate the lies when the evidence of that falls outside of the official “on record” stuff like testimony and documentation.

    11. Likewise, Wray’s job cannot include demonstrating the falsifiability of FBI documentation or officials testimony – because by doing so he would eviscerate his own ability to produce such things later on (not to mention compromising a ton of unrelated FBI ongoing work)

    12. We heard again about the empanelment of a Grand Jury today. We have heard nary a peep from the leak investigation, nor have we heard from Huber.

    13. There was a moment, and I pointed this out, where Horowitz said that McCabe claimed something, and then abruptly reworded to “stated”

    14. Horowitz must not make any judgement calls as to who was lying and who isn’t. His role is to publically memorialize all official evidence as it exists. That’s it.

    15. If the public record has all of the documentation and testimony as a baseline starting point, Huber can easily begin to roll out proof in full sunlight as to where it is contradicted by “non official evidence”.

    16. Material from personal accounts and devices, conversations off the record – all obtainable by Huber’s GJ but not obtainable by Horowitz’s strict by the books gathering of in-agency evidence.

    17. By rolling the information out this way, Horowitz and Wray are able to continue to maintain their usefulness without the media and left screaming that they are being manipulated by Trump’s puppet strings (which would taint the eventual cases as well)

    18. I’ve said many times that trying to prosecute this vast top level case is the most difficult legal undertaking in history.

    19. The insiders have nearly unlimited tools at their disposal to ruin evidence, taint cases, spin narratives, and avoid justice.

    20. In order to succeed, the DOJ must be able to convince a jury to unanimously declare guilt – and if they fail to do so, double jeopardy (and public exoneration) means that you never get another shot.

    21. Just take a moment to consider how difficult a task that is – even with FANTASTIC evidence – in today’s climate.

    22. It has to be a perfect checkmate. Getting all of these peoples’ statements firmly out there in the public record limits their options going forward. It is PAINSTAKINGLY slow.

    23. They know this, but it’s the only way.

    Get it all out there, then let Huber come in and prove them all liars. OIG maintains its integrity (we did not improperly assume bias based on the evidence we gathered), and can continue its work unhindered.

    24. At the end of the day, I don’t think Trump is acting how we would expect if the walls were closing in on him. He’s actually acting like he knows the battle is won, and everything from here on out is cleanup.

    25. Just keep watching.

    /en/d

    • Cow wow says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      👍👍👍 texican

    • Golfbro11 says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Two moments worth noting from today’s hearing. At one point one of the Dem idiots was going on and on about Muh Russia to Horowitz. Horowitz had the look one would have when you know someone is making a fool of themselves but u can’t tell them for some very good reason. Then the exchange with Cruz and Wray. When Wray was saying he wanted to tell Cruz about the investigation into Comey but couldn’t he had the look of someone that wants to take down Comey. It was a brief moment where he had a genuine smile of “if you only knew what i know” Ted. President Trump has convinced the Dems and the media that he is so independent of the FBI/DOJ that he is bordering on obstruction. If I were instructing my subordinates to clean up the FBI/DOJ, for political purposes i would do exactly what President Trump is doing. He extended the olive branch to the Libs on immigration today too! He said make the deal before u get slaughtered in the midterms. Of course they won’t deal and President Trump will be right again and the immigration bill that is passed after the election will be better than we ever could have hoped for

  24. RedBallExpress says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Good documentary on the entire problem:
    https://archive.org/details/Idiocracy_201507

  25. ecmarsh says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    We had Comey tweeting a picture standing in a corn field with 6″ high corn. Senator Grasley wondering why Comey is out of the country and can’t be interviewed when he was in Iowa a couple of days ago.
    Mr. Grassley, James Comey was giving you the finger!

  26. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    The first sentence in that last paragraph… “My colleagues and i are grateful for your work on the investigation.” see, that’s hard for me to stomach anymore. Did Horowitz do this report for free or something? Why does everyone feel the need to “thank” somebody who probably collected 6 figures for assembling 500 pages of details that they cannot even summarize accurately.
    I’m glad they did write the letter tho, even if it is ignored.
    I think President Trump needs to start building his own cadre of loyal politicians. Several of these House members like Gaetz, Gohmert, Jordan.. etc..would be very helpful if Trump ever gets the opportunity to go on offense against Mueller & Rosenstein regarding selected exposure of classified documents.
    The President could invite these guys to dinner at the WH, or even a golf outing at Mar A Lago maybe. Trump could even joke about how he is getting his own “intelligence informants” together. The media chimps would crap peanuts for days afterwards.

  27. Uncle Tom says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Did anyone notice that Director Wray gave the exact same intro speech today that he gave last Thursday? So busy memorizing the speech he forgot to read the report!

  28. Benjamin F. Beideman says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Good start. Let’s also unmask the names of all the reporters they were communicating with.

  29. dawg says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Thank you Ralph Norman!

  30. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    If Strzok testifies can someone ask him if he was indeed having an affair with rat face?

  31. brschultz says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    I’ll be honest a lot of miracles have occurred under President Trump, his election being the biggest, a miracle is needed in this corrupt govt of ours and only the Lord Jesus can provide it.

    I think markets crash to bottom late August, the Dow Futures suggest in my opinion this is wave 5 and will be very bad economically and will hit bottom last week in August.

    1 John 4:10

    • Minnie says:
      June 18, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      “This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”

      God is with us, pray unceasingly 🙏

  32. Minnie says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Serious question, not looking for snark, as I have a few choice thoughts of my own when it comes to this –

    With Ryan and Gowdy and a multitude of other repubs “retiring”, how vested are they in searching for and sharing the truth?

    They’re up at bat tomorrow so I hope and pray they finish their taxpayer funded jobs on a high note.

    Opinions, please.

    Thank you.

